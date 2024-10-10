Israelische Truppen schiessen auf UN-Soldaten +++ Israel berät über Angriff in Iran

wolkig, aber kaum Regen15°
Naher Osten: UN-Hauptquartier im Libanon beschossen – zwei Verletzte

UN-Hauptquartier im Libanon beschossen – zwei Verletzte

Die Lage im Nahen Osten erreichte vor kurzem eine neue Eskalationsstufe: Israel startete eine Bodenoffensive im Nachbarland Libanon, Irans Regime beschoss Israel mit 180 Raketen. Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse in der Übersicht.
10.10.2024, 13:59
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Das Wichtigste in KürzeDie neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Die Islamischen Revolutionsgarden haben vergangene Woche von Iran aus Israel mit circa 180 Raketen angegriffen.
  • Die meisten Raketen konnten mithilfe der USA abgewehrt werden. Israel kündigte Vergeltung an. Das Regime in Iran drohte mit weiteren Angriffen auf Israel, sollte das Land zurückschlagen.
  • Zuvor hatte Israel eine Bodenoffensive im Libanon begonnen und damit eine zweite Front, nach jener in Gaza, eröffnet.

Die neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

13:59
UN-Hauptquartier im Libanon beschossen – zwei Verletzte
Israelische Truppen haben im Libanon nach Darstellung der Vereinten Nationen das Hauptquartier der UN-Mission Unifil beschossen und dabei mindestens zwei UN-Soldaten verletzt. Ein Panzer der israelischen Armee habe einen UN-Beobachtungsposten direkt getroffen. (sda/dpa)
13:27
Bericht: Israelische Truppen schiessen auf UN-Soldaten
Truppen des israelischen Militärs haben im Libanon laut staatlichen Medienberichten einen Posten der UN-Beobachtermission Unifil beschossen.

Der Angriff habe sich nahe Nakura im südlichen Grenzgebiet ereignet, berichtete die libanesische Staatsagentur NNA. Nähere Details oder Angaben zu möglichen Opfern gab es nicht. Von der UN-Mission selbst oder von der israelischen Armee gab es zunächst keine Bestätigung.

Nakura ist der erste grössere Ort nahe der Demarkationslinie zwischen Israel und dem Libanon. Die Unifil-Mission hat hier auch ihr Hauptquartier.

Israels Armee hatte vor eine Woche eine Bodenoffensive im Libanon begonnen und kämpft dort nach eigenen Angaben gegen die Hisbollah. Zugleich steigt die Gefahr möglicher Zusammenstösse mit der libanesischen Armee sowie mit den UN-Soldaten. Die UN-Mission überwacht das Grenzgebiet seit Jahrzehnten.

Schon vor einigen Tagen hatte sich die UN-Mission «zutiefst besorgt» gezeigt über Aktivitäten des israelischen Militärs «in unmittelbarer Nähe» zu einem ihrer Posten. Sie bezog sich dabei auf einen Angriff nahe Marun ar-Ras, das im Grenzgebiet weiter östlich von Ras al-Nakura liegt. (sda/dpa)
12:04
Schüsse auf israelisches Unternehmen in Schweden
In Schweden ist auf das Gebäude eines israelischen Unternehmens geschossen worden. Es sei am Vormittag ein Notruf eingegangen, dass es Schüsse auf ein israelisches Objekt im Göteborger Stadtteil Kallebäck gegeben habe, teilte die Polizei mit.

Eine junge Person sei festgenommen worden, es werde wegen Mordversuchs sowie schwerer Waffendelikte ermittelt. Verletzt wurde nach Polizeiangaben niemand.

Der schwedische Rundfunksender SVT und die Zeitung «Aftonbladet» berichteten, dass die Schüsse bei einem Tochterunternehmen eines israelischen Verteidigungskonzerns gefallen seien. Nach Informationen der Medien soll der Täter unter 15 Jahre alt sein. Das Unternehmen wollte den Vorfall demnach zunächst nicht kommentieren.

Besonders ein Gang-Konflikt zwischen dem Anführer des sogenannten Foxtrot-Netzwerkes und einem Rivalen des Mannes hat immer wieder schwere Gewalttaten in Schweden ausgelöst. Schwedischen Medienberichten zufolge versucht das Regime der Islamischen Republik Iran, beide Lager dazu zu bringen, Angriffe auf israelische Objekte zu verüben. (sda/dpa)
11:09
Weitere Gefechte zwischen Hisbollah und Israels Armee
Im Süden des Libanon kommt es weiterhin zu direkten Gefechten zwischen der vom Regime in Iran unterstützten Hisbollah und Soldaten der israelischen Armee. Die Soldaten hätten bei Gefechten aus nächster Nähe mehrere «Terroristen eliminiert», teilte die Armee mit.

Die Soldaten hätten zudem Hunderte Waffen der Hisbollah zerstört, darunter Panzerabwehrraketen und Raketenstartgeräte, die auf Gemeinden jenseits der Grenze in Israel gerichtet gewesen seien. Die Armee veröffentlichte auch entsprechende Fotos. Die Angaben konnten nicht überprüft werden.

Die Hisbollah teilte mit, sie habe einen Versuch der israelischen Truppen abgewehrt, in ein Gebiet in Nähe des Küstenorts Nakura im Südwesten einzudringen. Demnach könnten Israels Soldaten bereits an drei verschiedenen Grenzabschnitten in den Libanon eingedrungen sein oder dies versuchen. Neben dem Gebiet nahe Nakura sind dies ein Gebiet an der Grenze nahe Marun al-Ras weiter östlich sowie nahe Kafr Kila weiter nördlich.

Israels Bodentruppen hatten vor wenigen Tagen laut Sicherheitskreisen im Libanon einen Militärposten der Hisbollah nahe Marun al-Ras erobert. Aus staatlichen Sicherheitskreisen im Libanon hiess es, israelische Militärfahrzeuge seien in der Nähe der dort ebenfalls stationierten UN-Soldaten gesichtet worden.



(sda/dpa)
10:02
Israels Armee greift in der Nacht Ziele im Libanon an
Israels Armee hat in der vergangenen Nacht nach eigenen Angaben wieder Ziele in den Vororten südlich von Beirut angegriffen.

Bei den Luftangriffen seien Waffenlager in den als Hochburg der Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah geltenden Vororten getroffen worden, teilte das Militär mit. Im Süden des Libanon habe die Armee «terroristische Infrastruktur» zerstört. Die Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

Die staatliche libanesische Nachrichtenagentur NNA berichtete von einem schweren Angriff im Vorort Haret Hreik. Der Hisbollah-nahe Fernsehsender Al-Majadin berichtete von einem Luftangriff auf ein Wohnhaus. Israels Militär habe Anwohner dort zuvor aufgefordert, wegen bevorstehender Angriffe die Gegend umgehend zu verlassen. In der Nacht kam es Augenzeugen zufolge zu mindestens sechs Angriffen in den südlichen Vororten der Hauptstadt.

Auch im Süden des Landes gingen die Angriffe weiter. Israels Militär erklärte, dort zwei Kommandeure der mit dem Regime in Iran verbündeten Hisbollah getötet zu haben. Sie sollen nach Armee-Angaben für den Abschuss von zahlreichen Raketen und Geschossen auf den Norden Israels, insbesondere auf die direkt an den Libanon grenzende Stadt Kiriat Schmona, verantwortlich gewesen sein. Auch diese Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen.



(sda/dpa)
4:56
USA werfen Israel Verstärken des Leids in Gaza vor
Angesichts des grossen Leids im Gazastreifen fordern die USA ihren Verbündeten Israel eindringlich auf, Zivilisten in dem Gebiet besser zu schützen. «Diese katastrophalen Zustände wurden schon vor Monaten vorausgesagt, und dennoch wurde noch immer nichts unternommen. Das muss sich ändern, und zwar jetzt», sagte die amerikanische UN-Botschafterin Linda Thomas-Greenfield vor dem Sicherheitsrat der Vereinten Nationen. «Wir fordern Israel auf, dringend entsprechende Massnahmen zu ergreifen.»

Schon jetzt gebe es Berichte über die erbärmlichen Bedingungen in der humanitären Zone im südlichen und zentralen Gazastreifen, wohin mehr als 1,5 Millionen Zivilisten geflohen seien. Besorgt sei man auch über die Massnahmen der israelischen Regierung zur Einschränkung der Warenlieferungen in den Gazastreifen. In Verbindung mit bürokratischen Beschränkungen für humanitäre Güter aus Jordanien und der Schliessung der meisten Grenzübergänge in den vergangenen Wochen würden diese Beschränkungen «das Leiden im Gazastreifen nur noch verstärken». Thomas-Greenfield mahnte: «Wir brauchen weniger Hindernisse für die Lieferung von Hilfsgütern, nicht mehr.»

Sie bekräftigte, die palästinensischen Zivilisten müsse in ihre Gemeinden zurückkehren und diese wieder aufbauen dürfen. Es dürfe keine territorialen Veränderungen im Gazastreifen geben, auch keine Massnahmen, die das Gebiet des Gazastreifens verkleinerten.

Der Generalkommissar des UN-Palästinenserhilfswerks UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, sagte vor dem UN-Sicherheitsrat, Gaza sei nicht wiederzuerkennen: «Ein Meer von Trümmern. Ein Friedhof für Zehntausende Menschen, darunter viel zu viele Kinder.» Fast die gesamte Bevölkerung sei vertrieben. Die jüngsten Entwicklungen im Norden seien besonders alarmierend. «Hunderttausende Menschen werden erneut in den Süden gedrängt, wo die Lebensbedingungen unerträglich sind. Und wieder einmal stehen die Menschen im Gazastreifen am Rande einer von Menschen verursachten Hungersnot.» (sda/dpa)
This image from United Nations Television, shows US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield during meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (UNTV via AP)
Bild: keystone
2:28
Medien: Israel berät über Vergeltung gegen Mullah-Regime
Das israelische Sicherheitskabinett will am heute einem Medienbericht zufolge über einen möglichen Vergeltungsschlag gegen das Regime in Iran beraten. Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu habe das Treffen anberaumt, berichtete das US-Nachrichtenportal Axios. Demnach benötigt der Regierungschef nach israelischem Recht für Entscheidungen zu weitreichenden Militäraktionen die Zustimmung des Sicherheitskabinetts.

Die Revolutionsgarden der Islamischen Republik hatten in der vergangenen Woche rund 200 Raketen auf Israel abgefeuert. Ausserdem unterstützt die Regierung in Teheran die schiitische Terrormiliz Hisbollah im Libanon und die Huthi-Miliz im Jemen, die ihrerseits immer wieder Israel angreifen. Der israelische Verteidigungsminister Joav Galant drohte dem Mullah-Regime mit einem harten Vergeltungsschlag. «Wer versucht, dem Staat Israel zu schaden, wird einen Preis zahlen», schrieb er auf der Plattform X. «Unser Angriff in Iran wird tödlich, präzise und überraschend sein.»

Am Mittwoch hatte Netanjahu nach fast zweimonatiger Funkstille erstmals wieder mit US-Präsident Joe Biden telefoniert. Bei dem Gespräch soll es auch um Iran gegangen sein. Biden hatte zuletzt erklärt, dass er einen israelischen Vergeltungsschlag auf nukleare Ziele nicht unterstützen werde. (sda/dpa)
2:08
Libanon: Fünf Zivilschutz-Mitarbeiter bei israelischem Angriff getötet
Bei einem israelischen Angriff im Südlibanon sind nach Behördenangaben fünf Mitglieder des Zivilschutzes getötet worden. Sie hätten sich zum Zeitpunkt des Angriffs in einem Zentrum des Zivilschutzes in dem Ort Derdghaija aufgehalten, teilte das libanesische Gesundheitsministerium mit. Das Ministerium verurteilte den Angriff auf Helfer und Retter im Libanon. Israel missachte erneut internationale Gesetze und humanitäre Konventionen.

Der Zivilschutz bestätigte den Angriff auf seine Mitarbeiter und teilte mit, dass sie sich zu dem Angriffszeitpunkt in Bereitschaft befanden. Die Angaben können derzeit nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
2:07
Biden spricht mit Netanjahu – darum ging es
US-Präsident Joe Biden hat nach fast zwei Monaten erstmals wieder mit Israels Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu> telefoniert. An dem Gespräch nahm auch Vizepräsidentin Kamala Harris teil, wie das Weisse Haus mitteilte. Es war das erste persönliche Gespräch zwischen Biden und Netanjahu seit Ende August.

Den Angaben zufolge bekräftigte Biden in dem Telefonat seine «eiserne» Unterstützung für die Sicherheit Israels und verurteilte den Raketenangriff der Revolutionsgarden vom 1. Oktober auf Israel scharf. Er betonte dabei das Recht Israels auf Selbstverteidigung gegen die Hisbollah-Miliz, mahnte jedoch zugleich zur Rücksicht auf die Zivilbevölkerung, insbesondere in den dicht besiedelten Gebieten der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut.

In Israel wird derzeit diskutiert, wie man auf den Angriff aus Iran reagieren soll, den die USA mit abgewehrt haben. Biden hatte vergangenen Woche erklärt, dass er einen israelischen Vergeltungsschlag auf nukleare Ziele nicht unterstützen werde.

Ein weiteres Thema des Gesprächs war laut Weissem Haus die Lage im Gazastreifen. Biden und Netanjahu betonten demnach die Notwendigkeit, die von der Hamas festgehaltenen Geiseln zu befreien. Angesichts der humanitären Lage der palästinensischen Zivilbevölkerung habe der US-Präsident zudem auf die Wiederherstellung des Zugangs in den Norden des Gazastreifens gedrängt.

Die Beziehungen zwischen Washington und Tel Aviv sind derzeit angespannt, vor allem wegen der Kriegsführung des israelischen Militärs, die in Teilen der USA auf Kritik stösst. Gegner amerikanischer Waffenlieferungen an Israel befürchten, dass diese die Spannungen weiter anheizen und friedliche Lösungen erschweren.

Die US-Regierung bemüht sich nach eigenen Angaben um Deeskalation und betont gleichzeitig immer wieder das Recht Israels auf Selbstverteidigung. So argumentiert sie auch bei den Waffenlieferungen. Die Debatte gewinnt auch im Vorfeld der Präsidentschaftswahl an Bedeutung. Für manche Wählerinnen und Wähler spielt die Position der Kandidaten zu dem Thema eine zentrale Rolle. (sda/dpa)
22:09
Neue Angriffe in Beirut - Hisbollah feuert Raketen auf Israel
Israelisches Militär hat libanesischen Berichten zufolge wieder Ziele in den Vororten südlich von Beirut angegriffen. Die Armee bestätigte die Berichte auf Anfrage zunächst nicht. Sie berichtete aber von 220 Geschossen, die seit dem Morgen aus dem Libanon auf Israel abgefeuert worden seien.

Libanons staatliche Nachrichtenagentur NNA meldete mindestens sechs Angriffe in den Vororten südlich der Hauptstadt. Diese gelten als Hochburg der Hisbollah. Berichte über Tote oder Verletzte gab es zunächst nicht.

Auch im Südlibanon gab es erneut Dutzende Angriffe der israelischen Armee. In beiden Ländern gab es bei Angriffen tagsüber Tote. (sda/dpa)
21:35
Israels Verteidigungsminister: «Tödlicher» Angriff in Iran
Der israelische Verteidigungsminister Joav Galant hat dem Regime in Iran mit einem «tödlichen» Gegenschlag gedroht. «Wer versucht, dem Staat Israel zu schaden, wird einen Preis zahlen», teilte Galant auf der Plattform X mit. «Unser Angriff in Iran wird tödlich, präzise und überraschend sein.» Galant sagte dies eigenen Angaben nach im Gespräch mit Soldaten beim Besuch ihrer Einheit.



Die Revolutionsgarden der Islamischen Republik hatten in der vergangenen Woche Israel mit rund 180 Raketen direkt angegriffen. Ausserdem unterstützt die Regierung in Teheran die schiitische Terrormiliz Hisbollah im Libanon und die Huthi-Miliz im Jemen, die ihrerseits immer wieder Israel angreifen.

«Die jüngsten iranischen Angriffe auf Israel waren aggressiv, sie schlugen jedoch fehl, weil sie nicht präzise waren», sagte Galant nach Angaben seines Büros bei dem Besuch weiter. (sda/dpa)
20:26
Israels Armeechef: Haben Hisbollah erheblichen Schaden zugefügt
Israel hat Generalstabschef Herzi Halevi zufolge der Hisbollah im Libanon schweren Schaden zugefügt. «Die Hisbollah erlebt Führungs- und Kontrollschwierigkeiten, was zu Verwirrung auf der Entscheidungsebene und zu Herausforderungen bei ihren operativen Fähigkeiten führt», sagte Halevi bei einer Lagebeurteilung Armeeangaben zufolge. «Die Hisbollah bemüht sich, den erheblichen Schaden zu vertuschen, den wir der Terrororganisation in den vergangenen Wochen zugefügt haben.»
epa11336601 Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi (C) listens to a message during a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel&#039;s wars and victims of attacks at Israel&#039;s Mount Herz ...
Bild: keystone
Auch in Iran müsse man erst noch begreifen, wie schwerwiegend der Schaden für Teherans Stellvertreter an Israels Nordgrenze sei, sagte Halevi demnach weiter. Er kündigte weitere intensive Angriffe auf die Miliz an. (sda/dpa)
18:55
Palästinenser: Dutzende Tote nach Angriffen in Dschabalia
Bei israelischen Angriffen auf den Ort Dschabalia im Norden des Gazastreifens sind palästinensischen Angaben zufolge Dutzende Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Mindestens 47 Palästinenser wurden seit dem Morgen getötet, hiess es aus medizinischen Kreisen im Gazastreifen. Darunter soll demnach auch ein palästinensischer Journalist sein. Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Israels Armee äusserte sich bislang nicht zu den Berichten.

Laut dem von der Hamas kontrollierten palästinensischen Zivilschutz können Helfer derzeit nicht alle Opfer erreichen.

Die palästinensische Nachrichtenagentur Wafa meldete 15 Tote in der Stadt bei einem einzelnen israelischen Angriff. Dieser soll dem Bericht zufolge auf den Hof eines Krankenhauses gezielt haben. Getroffen worden seien dort auch Zelte von Vertriebenen. Die Angaben liessen sich ebenfalls nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Die Armee teilte auf Anfrage mit, den Bericht zu prüfen.

Israels Armee kämpfe den fünften Tag in Folge in der Gegend, hiess es aus Sicherheitskreisen sowie medizinischen Kreisen im Gazastreifen. «Kein Ende der Hölle», schrieb der Generalkommissar des UN-Palästinenserhilfswerks UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, auf X über die Lage im Norden des Küstengebiets. «Mindestens 400.000 Menschen sind in dem Gebiet eingeschlossen.» Der derzeitige Einsatz gefährde auch die Impfkampagne gegen das Poliovirus, warnte Lazzarini.

Israels Armee hatte vor einigen Tagen einen Vorstoss mit Bodentruppen in den Norden des Gazastreifens begonnen. Die Hamas habe versucht, sich im Gebiet von Dschabalia neu zu gruppieren, so das Militär.

Laut medizinischen Kreisen im Gazastreifen sollen im gesamten Gebiet seit dem Morgen rund 60 Menschen bei Kämpfen und Angriffen ums Leben gekommen sein. (sda/dpa)
18:40
Berichte: Israelische Kräfte töten Palästinenser in Nablus
Eine verdeckt operierende israelische Spezialeinheit soll palästinensischen Berichten zufolge im Westjordanland vier Männer getötet haben. Demnach hätten die israelischen Einsatzkräfte das Feuer auf das Auto der Palästinenser in der Stadt Nablus eröffnet. Israels Armee teilte auf Anfrage mit, die Berichte zu prüfen.

Das Gesundheitsministerium in Ramallah meldete vier Tote, die in ein Krankenhaus in Nablus gebracht worden seien. Weitere Details zum Umstand ihres Todes nannte die Behörde zunächst nicht. Die Identität der Getöteten war zunächst unklar; in den sozialen Medien wird von israelischer wie auch palästinensischer Seite berichtet, dass einer der Getöteten der Kommandant einer der Al-Aqsa-Märtyrer-Brigaden war.
palÃ¤stina anschlag durch israelische spezialkrÃ¤fte
Bild: twitter
Aufnahmen, die in sozialen Medien verbreitet wurden, sollen den Angriff auf die Palästinenser im Auto zeigen. Zu sehen sind bewaffnete Personen, die auf den Wagen schiessen. Auf einem weiteren Video sind vier regungslose und blutüberströmte Männer in dem Fahrzeug zu sehen.

Die ohnehin angespannte Lage im Westjordanland hat sich seit dem Hamas-Massaker vor einem Jahr und dem dadurch ausgelösten Gaza-Krieg noch einmal deutlich verschärft. Seitdem wurden dort nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums in Ramallah bei israelischen Militäreinsätzen, bewaffneten Auseinandersetzungen und Anschlägen von Extremisten rund 710 Palästinenser getötet. (sda/dpa)
18:17
Türkei evakuiert Bürger auf dem Seeweg aus dem Libanon
Die Türkei hat mit der Evakuierung ihrer Staatsbürger aus dem Libanon per Seeweg begonnen. Dazu legten zwei Schiffe der türkischen Marine im Hafen von Beirut an, wie die staatliche Nachrichtenagentur Anadolu berichtete.
epa11650832 Two Turkish navy ships arrive at Beirut Port to unload relief supplies and evacuate Turkish citizens in Beirut, Lebanon, 09 October 2024. According to the Turkish foreign ministry, two Tur ...
Bild: keystone
Bis zu 2.000 Menschen sollen mit den Kriegsschiffen in die türkische Hafenstadt Mersin gebracht werden. Laut der türkischen Botschaft im Libanon wird auch die Evakuierung per Luft in begrenzter Zahl vorbereitet. Dem türkischen Staatssender TRT zufolge leben 14.000 türkische Staatsbürger im Libanon.

Die zwei Evakuierungsschiffe hatten auf dem Hinweg 300 Tonnen Hilfsgüter in den Libanon gebracht, berichtete Anadolu. (sda/dpa)
17:49
Frankreich organisiert internationale Hilfskonferenz für den Libanon
Frankreich organisiert für den vom Nahost-Konflikt erschütterten Libanon eine internationale Hilfskonferenz. Bei dem Treffen am 24. Oktober in Paris soll es um Unterstützung für die notleidende Bevölkerung sowie den Aufbau eines funktionierenden Staatswesens gehen, teilte das französische Aussenministerium mit. An der Konferenz auf Ministerebene sollen Partnerstaaten des Libanons, die Vereinten Nationen, die Europäische Union sowie internationale, regionale und zivilgesellschaftliche Organisationen teilnehmen.

Angesichts der politischen und humanitären Krise im Libanon sei Ziel der Konferenz, Nothilfe für die libanesische Bevölkerung zu mobilisieren und die libanesischen Institutionen zu stärken. Insbesondere gehe es um die Streitkräfte, die die innere Stabilität des Landes gewährleisteten, hiess es in Paris. Die Wahl eines Präsidenten im Libanon sei ein erster Schritt, die Strukturen des Landes wieder in Gang zu bringen.

Die Ankündigung der Konferenz folgt auf einen Besuch des neuen französischen Aussenministers Jean-Noël Barrot in Beirut Ende September. Frankreich ist dem Libanon als frühere Mandatsmacht eng verbunden. Die humanitäre Lage im Libanon hat sich nach Einschätzung der Vereinten Nationen durch die jüngsten Angriffe Israels dramatisch verschlimmert. (sda/dpa)
16:43
Irans Aussenminister zu Gesprächen in Saudi-Arabien
Erstmals seit seinem Amtsantritt ist Irans Aussenminister Abbas Araghchi nach Saudi-Arabien gereist. Dort sprach er mit seinem Kollegen Faisal bin Farhan über die angespannte Lage im Nahen Osten, wie Irans staatliche Nachrichtenagentur IRNA berichtete.

«Wir hoffen, dass diese Konsultationen zu besseren Bedingungen für Palästina, den Libanon und den Frieden in der Region führen können», wurde Araghchi zitiert.



Aus Kreisen der iranischen Botschaft in Riad erfuhr die Deutsche Presse-Agentur, bei dem Treffen solle es auch um ein mögliches Gipfeltreffen islamischer Länder zur Eskalation in Nahost gehen. Irans Aussenminister sollte demnach auch den saudischen Kronprinzen Mohammed bin Salman treffen. Abends sollte er weiterreisen ins Emirat Katar.

Laut einem Bericht des israelischen Fernsehsenders Channel 12 haben die USA und mehrere arabische Staaten geheime Gespräche mit Iran über einen allumfassenden Waffenstillstand in der Region aufgenommen. Israel sei gegenwärtig nicht an den Gesprächen beteiligt, aber darüber informiert worden, hiess es.

Die iranische Staatsführung steht nach militärischen Schlägen gegen ihre Verbündeten, darunter die Hisbollah im Libanon, zunehmend unter Druck. Der langjährige Schattenkonflikt mit dem Erzfeind Israel droht in einen offenen Krieg zu eskalieren. (sda/dpa)
14:25
Sechs Verletzte bei Messerattacke in Israel
Bei einer Messerattacke im Zentrum Israels sind nach Polizeiangaben mehrere Menschen verletzt worden. Sechs Israelis seien bei dem Angriff in der Küstenstadt Chadera verletzt worden, zwei von ihnen lebensbedrohlich, teilten Krankenhausärzte israelischen Medien mit.

Die Polizei identifizierte nach eigenen Angaben den Angreifer als israelischen Palästinenser aus der arabischen Stadt Umm el Fahm im Norden des Landes.



Die Polizei gab an, der Mann sei kampfunfähig gemacht worden, ohne dies weiter auszuführen. Augenzeugen berichteten israelischen Medien, dass er mit einem Motorrad angekommen sei und an mehreren Stellen mit einem Messer auf Passanten eingestochen habe. Schliesslich sei er durch Schüsse verletzt und festgenommen worden.

Über die Motive des Angreifers wurde zunächst nichts bekannt. Da die Polizei die Tat als Terrorakt einstufte, lag die Vermutung nahe, dass sie im Zusammenhang mit dem seit einem Jahr tobenden Gaza-Krieg verübt wurde. (sda/dpa)
14:23
Zwei Italiener, Vater und Sohn, sind vor einem Gericht angeklagt, weil sie im Jahr 2020 auf einer US-amerikanischen Website manipulierte Pornovideos mit dem Gesicht der italienischen Premierministerin Giorgia Meloni anstelle der Darstellerinnen veröffentlicht hatten. Bei dem Prozess in der Stadt Sassari auf Sardinien sagte Meloni Dienstagnachmittag als Zeugin der Anklage aus. Sie antwortete per Videokonferenz auf die Fragen der Staatsanwälte.

Zur Story