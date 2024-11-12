bedeckt
DE | FR
burger
International
Liveticker

Naher Osten: USA schränken Militärhilfe für Israel vorerst nicht ein

Liveticker

USA schränken Militärhilfe für Israel vorerst nicht ein +++ Vier Soldaten in Gaza getötet

Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse im Nahen Osten in der Übersicht, fortlaufend aktualisiert.
12.11.2024, 11:5212.11.2024, 20:25
Mehr «International»
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Das Wichtigste in KürzeDie neuesten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Neben dem Krieg in Gaza hat Israel Anfang Oktober eine Bodenoffensive im Libanon gegen die von der Islamischen Republik Iran unterstützte Hisbollah gestartet.
  • Zudem greift die Luftwaffe Ziele in der Hauptstadt Beirut und im Süden des Landes an. Die Hisbollah schiesst ihrerseits praktisch jede Nacht Raketen Richtung Israel.
  • Auf den grossen Raketenangriff aus Iran Anfang Oktober antwortete Israel mit einem Gegenschlag auf militärische Einrichtungen. Iranische Öl- und Atomanlagen wurden entgegen zuvor kursierender Gerüchte verschont.
  • Israel ist aktuell auch mit innenpolitischen Turbulenzen beschäftigt, nachdem Netanjahu Verteidigungsminister Joav Galant mit dem loyaleren Israel Katz ersetzt hat. Es kommt zu grossen Protesten in Tel Aviv.
  • Die humanitäre Lage im Gazastreifen ist derweil weiter prekär. Laut Zahlen der UN hat die Anzahl Hilfsgüter, die in den Gazastreifen gelangen, ein Rekordtief erreicht.
  • Der Krieg hat bisher tausende Opfer gefordert, allein in Gaza kamen über 42'000 Menschen ums Leben. Die seit mehr als einem Jahr andauernde aktuelle Eskalation begann mit dem Hamas-Überfall auf Israel am 7. Oktober 2023.

Die neuesten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
20:23
USA schränken Militärhilfe für Israel vorerst nicht ein
Die US-Regierung will nach Ablauf einer von ihr gesetzten Frist zur Verbesserung der humanitären Lage im Gazastreifen ihre Militärhilfe für Israel derzeit nicht einschränken. Das erklärte Aussenamtssprecher Vedant Patel auf Nachfrage von Journalisten in Washington. (sda/dpa)
12:49
Israels Armee fliegt schwere Luftangriffe nahe Beirut
Israels Luftwaffe hat Ziele in den Vororten südlich von Beirut erneut massiv bombardiert.

Eine Reporterin der Deutschen Presse-Agentur zählte mindestens zwölf Luftangriffe, die kurz nach einer Aufforderung von Israels Armee zur Evakuierung begannen. Schwarze Rauchwolken stiegen über dem Vorort Haret Hreik und benachbarten Gegenden auf. Libanesischen Sicherheitskreisen zufolge stürzte mindestens ein Gebäude ein im Viertel Bir al-Abed, in der die Hisbollah-Miliz besonders stark vertreten ist.

In einer Schule im Vorort Hadath brach Panik aus. Schüler filmten dort Rauchwolken nach Explosionen und teilten die Videos in sozialen Netzwerken, im Klassenzimmer sind Schreie zu hören. Eltern eilten Augenzeugen zufolge zur Schule, um ihre Kinder abzuholen. (lak/sda/dpa)
11:39
Vier israelische Soldaten im Norden des Gazastreifens getötet
Bei Kämpfen im Norden des Gazastreifens sind nach Militärangaben vier israelische Soldaten getötet worden. Es handele sich um Stabsunteroffiziere im Alter von 20 bis 21 Jahren, teilte die Armee mit.

Nach Medienberichten wurden sie getötet, als eine von extremistischen Palästinensern abgefeuerte Panzerabwehrrakete ein Gebäude in Dschabalija traf, in dem sie sich aufhielten.



Bei dem Überfall der Hamas und anderer Extremisten aus dem Gazastreifen auf Israel mit 1200 Toten und 250 Verschleppten vor mehr als einem Jahr und bei den darauffolgenden Kämpfen wurden damit nach Angaben der Armee bisher 787 Soldaten und Soldatinnen getötet. (sda/dpa)
8:47
Israels Verteidigungsminister: Keine Waffenruhe im Libanon
Im Krieg mit der libanesischen Hisbollah-Miliz soll es nach Worten des neuen israelischen Verteidigungsministers Israel Katz keine Waffenruhe geben. Nach Beratungen mit dem israelischen Generalstab schrieb Katz auf der Plattform X: «Im Libanon wird es keine Waffenruhe und keine Pause geben.» Damit widersprach Katz Medienberichten, die Hoffnungen auf eine baldige Waffenruhe nach mehr als einem Jahr Krieg geweckt hatten.

Katz sprach von «grossartigen und mächtigen Einsätzen» der israelischen Armee gegen die Hisbollah und nannte dabei auch die Tötung des Hisbollah-Chefs Hassan Nasrallah. Diese lieferten ein «Bild des Siegs» für Israel. «Die Angriffsaktivitäten müssen weitergehen», schrieb der Verteidigungsminister. «Wir werden die Schläge gegen die Hisbollah mit aller Kraft fortsetzen, bis die Kriegsziele erreicht sind.»

Israel werde einer Einigung nur dann zustimmen, wenn diese Israel das Recht zuspreche, im Libanon weiter gegen den Terror vorzugehen, die Entwaffnung der Hisbollah vorsehe sowie ihren Rückzug in das Gebiet nördlich des Litani-Flusses. (sda/dpa)
epa11712900 Israeli outgoing Foreign Minister and new Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks during the Ministerial change ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, 10 November 2024. The ...
Bild: keystone
7:11
Israels Verteidigungsminister für Angriff auf Atomanlagen
Israels neuer Verteidigungsminister Israel Katz will die Gunst der Stunde nutzen und plädiert für einen Angriff auf die iranischen Atomanlagen. «Der Iran ist anfälliger denn je für Angriffe auf seine Atomanlagen. Wir haben die Möglichkeit, unser wichtigstes Ziel zu erreichen, – die existenzielle Bedrohung des Staates Israel zu vereiteln und zu beseitigen», schrieb Katz nach seinem ersten Treffen mit dem Generalstab auf der Plattform X. Israel hatte bei einem Angriff im Oktober Radar- und Raketenanlagen im Iran zerstört.
epa11706786 Israeli outgoing Foreign Minister Israel Katz waits prior to his meeting with his French counterpart at the foreign minister&#039;s office in Jerusalem, 07 November 2024. The Israeli prime ...
Bild: keystone
Katz war zuletzt Aussenminister und übernahm das Verteidigungsressort gerade erst nach der Entlassung seines Vorgängers Joav Galant, der Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu auch immer wieder widersprochen hatte. An Katz' Stelle im Aussenministerium rückte Gideon Saar. Auch er erklärte die Bedrohung durch den Iran zur Top-Priorität. «Das wichtigste Thema für unsere Region und die Sicherheit Israel ist es, Iran daran zu hindern, Atomwaffen zu erlangen», sagte der Chefdiplomat laut dem Fernsehsender i24 News bei einer Pressekonferenz.

Israel wirft dem Iran vor, nach Atombomben zu streben. Der Iran, der Israel das Existenzrecht abspricht, verneint das. Das Atomprogramm diene ausschliesslich friedlichen Zwecken. Die iranischen Atomanlagen sind teilweise in derart tiefen Stollen, dass nach Einschätzung von Experten nur das US-Militär sie zerstören könnte. Israel sei dazu nicht fähig und könnte demnach einen Ausbau des Atomprogramms mit Angriffen bestenfalls verzögern.

US-Präsident Joe Biden ist gegen einen Angriff auf iranische Atomanlagen. Wie sich der künftige Präsident Donald Trump in dieser Frage positionieren wird, war zunächst unklar. Vor der US-Wahl hatte er Israel Anfang Oktober noch geraten, Irans Atomanlagen anzugreifen. Nach seinem Wahlsieg erklärte Trump, er werde keine Kriege beginnen, sondern sie beenden. (lak/sda/dpa)
0:02
US-Militär greift Stellungen iranischer Verbündeter in Syrien an
Das US-Militär hat Stellungen iranischer Verbündeter in Syrien angegriffen. Dies sei eine Reaktion auf Attacken auf US-Truppen in Syrien in den vergangenen 24 Stunden gewesen, teilte das US-Regionalkommando für den Nahen Osten (Centcom) mit. Es seien neun Ziele an zwei Orten getroffen worden.

Die Botschaft sei, dass man Angriffe auf US-Truppen und Verbündete nicht dulden werde, betonte Kommandeur General Michael Erik Kurilla. Das US-Militär machte zunächst keine weiteren Angaben zu den Zielen, den eingesetzten Waffen und möglichen Opfern der Angriffe. (sda/dpa)
23:25
Israels Militär spricht von Anschlag mit Auto im Westjordanland
Ein Auto mit palästinensischem Kennzeichen hat nach Angaben der israelischen Armee einen Kontrollposten bei der Stadt Al-Khader durchbrochen und zwei Menschen verletzt. Sie würden von Sanitätern vor Ort behandelt. Der Fahrer des Wagens habe kurz vor dem Kontrollposten stark beschleunigt und sei nach der Attacke mit seinem Auto geflohen. Israelische Sicherheitskräfte begannen demnach eine grossangelegte Suchaktion in der Stadt in der Nähe von Bethlehem. (sda/dpa)
22:15
Arabisch-islamischer Gipfel fordert Ende der Gewalt in Nahost
Rund 50 Vertreter arabischer und weiterer islamischer Staaten haben bei einem Gipfeltreffen in Saudi-Arabien ein Ende der Gewalt im Gazastreifen und im Libanon gefordert. Sie forderten die internationale Gemeinschaft auf, sich dafür einzusetzen, Israels Mitgliedschaft bei den Vereinten Nationen auszusetzen. Ausserdem wurde in der Abschlusserklärung des Gipfels in der saudischen Hauptstadt Riad ein internationales Waffenembargo gegen Israel gefordert.

Die Teilnehmer erneuerten auch ihre Forderung nach einem palästinensischen Staat. Der einzige Weg zu einem nachhaltigen Frieden in der Region sei die Zweistaatenlösung, sagte der saudische Aussenminister Faisal bin Farhan. Die Unfähigkeit, die Aggression gegen die Menschen im Gazastreifen zu stoppen, sei ein Versagen der internationalen Gemeinschaft. (sda/dpa)
20:48
Israelischer Minister spricht von Angriff auf Irans Atomanlagen
Israels neuer Verteidigungsminister Israel Katz hat sich Medienberichten zufolge für einen Angriff auf Irans Atomanlagen ausgesprochen. «Der Iran ist anfälliger denn je für Schäden an seinen Atomanlagen. Es gibt jetzt eine Möglichkeit, die Bedrohung zu beseitigen», zitierte die Zeitung «Jerusalem Post» den Minister unter Berufung auf Angaben aus dessen Büro. Katz war bisher Aussenminister und hat das Verteidigungsressort gerade erst nach der Entlassung seine Vorgängers Joav Galant übernommen.

Israel wirft dem Iran vor, nach Atombomben zu streben. Der Iran, der Israel das Existenzrecht abspricht, verneint das. Katz sagte, es bestehe die Gelegenheit, «das wichtigste Ziel zu erreichen, nämlich die Bedrohung der Vernichtung des Staates Israel zu vereiteln und zu beseitigen», zitierte ihn die Zeitung «Times of Israel». Israel hatte bei einem Angriff im Oktober Radar- und Raketenanlagen im Iran zerstört.
epa11712902 Israeli outgoing Foreign Minister and new Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks during the Ministerial change ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, 10 November 2024. The ...
Bild: keystone
Allerdings befinden sich die iranischen Atomanlagen teilweise in derart tiefen Stollen, dass nach Einschätzung von Experten nur das US-Militär sie zerstören könnte. Israel sei dazu nicht fähig und könnte einen Ausbau des Atomprogramms mit Angriffen bestenfalls verzögern, so die Logik. US-Präsident Joe Biden ist gegen einen Angriff auf die Atomanlagen. Wie sich der künftige US-Präsident Donald Trump in dieser Frage positionieren wird, war zunächst unklar. (sda/dpa)
20:06
Ermüdungserscheinungen bei israelischen Soldaten
Die Zahl der israelischen Reservisten, die einer Einberufung zum Kriegsdienst folgen, ist einem Bericht der Zeitung «Times of Israel» zufolge stark gesunken. Direkt nach dem Massaker der islamistischen Hamas und anderer Extremisten am 7. Oktober 2023 erschienen demnach teilweise viel mehr Reservisten zum Dienst, als einberufen worden waren. Inzwischen sei diese Rate aber auf 75 bis 85 Prozent der Einberufenen gefallen, berichtete die Zeitung.

Als Grund nennt das Blatt unter Berufung auf hochrangige Offiziere Burnouts durch die langen Kampfzeiten, während derer die Männer und Frauen an der Front von ihren Familien getrennt sind. Teilweise hätten sie ihre Arbeitsplätze verloren oder ihre Ausbildungen abbrechen müssen.
epa11692615 An armed Lebanese soldier stands guard near the site of a reported Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the town of Kahaleh, Lebanon, 30 October 2024. According to Lebanon&#039;s official Nat ...
Bild: keystone
Hinzu komme die wachsende Unzufriedenheit vieler säkularer Reservisten über die weitgehende Freistellung ultraorthodoxer Männer vom Wehrdienst. Derzeit kämen etwa 63.000 junge ultraorthodoxe Männer für den Militärdienst infrage. Tatsächlich im Einsatz seien aber nur rund 1.800 der Strenggläubigen, schrieb die Zeitung. (sda/dpa)
20:04
Wieder mehrere Tote nach israelischen Luftangriffen im Libanon
Bei israelischen Luftangriffen im Libanon sind nach Behördengaben erneut mehrere Menschen getötet worden. Allein bei einem Angriff Ain Jakub im Norden des Landes kamen mindestens acht Personen ums Leben, wie das libanesische Gesundheitsministerium mitteilte. 14 Menschen seien verletzt worden.

In dem getroffenen Gebäude sollen libanesischen Sicherheitskreisen zufolge Binnenflüchtlinge aus dem Süden gelebt haben. Der Angriff soll demnach einem Mitglied der proiranischen Hisbollah-Miliz gegolten haben.

Es war das erste Mal seit Beginn des Kriegs zwischen der Hisbollah und dem israelischen Militär, dass der nördliche Ort getroffen wurde. Bisher war die Gegend kein Schauplatz von Angriffen. Die Hisbollah und das israelische Militär äusserten sich zunächst nicht dazu.

Bei einem weiteren Angriff im Süden des Landes wurden dem Gesundheitsministerium zufolge sieben Menschen getötet. Sieben weitere Personen seien bei dem Angriff auf eine Wohnung verletzt worden.

Seit Beginn der Gefechte vor über einem Jahr wurden im Libanon den Behörden zufolge bisher mehr als 3.200 Menschen getötet und über 14.000 weitere verletzt. Die Hisbollah beschiesst Israel seither fast täglich mit Raketen. (sda/dpa)
16:30
Lufthansa verlängert erneut Flugstopp nach Tel Aviv
Der Lufthansa-Konzern hat seinen Flugstopp nach Israel erneut verlängert. Wegen der weiterhin angespannten Sicherheitslage werden die Konzerngesellschaften den Ben-Gurion-Flughafen in Tel Aviv bis einschliesslich 15. Dezember nicht anfliegen, wie das Unternehmen in Frankfurt mitteilt. Das gilt für die Airlines Lufthansa, Austrian, Swiss und Brussels.

Bislang waren die Flüge nach Tel Aviv nur bis einschliesslich 25. November ausgesetzt. Betroffene Fluggäste können kostenfrei auf ein späteres Reisedatum umbuchen oder den Ticketpreis zurückerhalten. Die Verbindungen in die libanesische Hauptstadt Beirut bleiben bis einschliesslich 28. Februar 2025 ausgesetzt. Die iranische Hauptstadt Teheran wird bis einschliesslich 31. Januar 2025 nicht angeflogen. (sda/dpa)
15:06
Borrell spricht indirekt von «ethnischer Säuberung» im nördlichen Gazastreifen
Josep Borrell, der Aussenbeauftragte der Europäischen Union, verurteilt Israels Angriff in Dschabalia im nördlichen Gazastreifen aufs Schärfste. Dabei sagt er auf der Plattform X: «Das Wort ethnische Säuberung wird zunehmend verwendet, um die Vorgänge im nördlichen Gazastreifen zu beschreiben.»



(rbu)
12:46
Saudi-Arabiens Kronprinz telefoniert mit Irans Präsidenten
Saudi-Arabiens Kronprinz und faktischer Herrscher Mohammed bin Salman hat mit dem iranischen Präsidenten Massud Peseschkian telefoniert – ein Zeichen der weiteren Annäherung beider Länder mit möglichen Folgen für den Krieg im Nahen Osten. Die beiden hätten über das bilaterale Verhältnis gesprochen, teilte das Aussenministerium in Riad mit.

Peseschkian sagte laut der iranischen Staatsagentur IRNA, er hoffe auf noch vertiefte Beziehungen. Am Sonntag besuchte der saudische Militärstabschef zudem Iran.

Die Rivalen Iran und Saudi-Arabien nähern sich seit vergangenem Jahr vorsichtig an. Riad führte zuvor Gespräche mit den USA über eine mögliche Normalisierung der Beziehungen mit Israel – dem erklärten Erzfeind der Islamischen Republik.

Solch eine Einigung scheint nach einem Jahr Krieg im Gazastreifen aber in weite Ferne gerückt. Die Entspannung zwischen Saudi-Arabien und Iran sehen einige Beobachter als Zeichen, dass das Königreich weiter von einer möglichen Anerkennung Israels abrücken könnte. (sda/dpa)
epa11662738 Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud reacts during a family photo at the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Brussels, Belgium, 1 ...
Bild: keystone
12:44
Bericht: US-Gesandter will erneut in den Libanon reisen
Der US-Gesandte Amos Hochstein will einem Medienbericht zufolge erneut in den Libanon reisen und dort über den Vorschlag für eine Waffenruhe zwischen Israel und der Hisbollah-Miliz verhandeln.

Hochstein werde dafür im Laufe dieser Woche in dem Mittelmeerland erwartet, berichtete der libanesische Fernsehsender LBCI unter Berufung auf mit den Plänen vertraute Personen. Die Pläne für seinen Besuch seien ein Hinweis, dass Forderungen der libanesischen Seite in dem Entwurf für eine Einigung berücksichtigt worden seien.

Israelische Medien hatten schon vergangenen Monat über den angeblichen US-Vorschlag berichtet. Demnach sollen Israel und die Hisbollah ihre Angriffe zunächst 60 Tage lang aussetzen. Die israelische Armee soll den Libanon verlassen und Soldaten der libanesischen Armee sollen an der Grenze stationiert werden.

Israel und der Libanon sollen nach 60 Tagen zudem Verhandlungen über die vollständige Umsetzung der UN-Resolution 1701 führen. Deren Ziel war nach dem vergangenen Krieg von 2006 ein Ende der Kämpfe im libanesisch-israelischen Grenzgebiet. (sda/dpa)
10:28
Israel bekennt sich zu Pager-Explosionen im Libanon
Fast zwei Monate nach den zeitgleichen Explosionen Tausender tragbarer Funkempfänger und Walkie-Talkies im Libanon hat Israels Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu zugegeben, dass sein Land hinter dem Angriff steckte. Sein Sprecher bestätigte entsprechende Berichte israelischer Medien.

Bei den Explosionen waren mehr als 40 Menschen getötet und mehr als 3000 verletzt worden. Überwiegend handelte es sich um Mitglieder der mit dem Regime in Iran verbündeten terroristischen Hisbollah-Miliz, die gegen Israel kämpft. Auch eine unbekannte Zahl von Zivilisten kam zu Schaden.

Die sogenannten Pager waren vom israelischen Auslandsgeheimdienst Mossad heimlich in Israel hergestellt worden, wie die «Washington Post» im Oktober berichtet hatte. Die Batterien seien mit Sprengstoff präpariert gewesen, der durch eine Nachricht zur Explosion gebracht worden sei.

Um die Mitteilung ansehen zu können, habe man zwei Knöpfe zugleich drücken müssen – um beide Hände zu verletzen und den Empfänger damit kampfunfähig zu machen. (sda/dpa)
epa11688980 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a memorial ceremony commemorating the fallen victims of the 07 October 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel and those who fell in the &#039;S ...
Bild: keystone

(red)

Mehr zur Lage in Nahost:
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Rückblick auf das Jahr nach dem 7. Oktober
1 / 32
Rückblick auf das Jahr nach dem 7. Oktober
7. Oktober
Im Morgengrauen des jüdischen Feiertags Simchat Tora startet die islamistische Terrororganisation Hamas einen Grossangriff auf das umliegende Gebiet in Israel. Mehrere Tausend Raketen werden aus dem Gazastreifen auf Israel abgefeuert. Mehrere tausend Terroristen überwinden die Grenzbefestigungen und töten an einem Musikfestival und in mehreren Ortschaften wahllos Soldaten und vor allem Zivilisten.
Bild: Ein Zimmer in einem Haus im Kibbuz Kfar Aza nach dem Angriff der Hamas. ... Mehr lesen
quelle: keystone / abir sultan
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Letzte Aufnahme von Sinwar
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Hast du technische Probleme?
Wir sind nur eine E-Mail entfernt. Schreib uns dein Problem einfach auf support@watson.ch und wir melden uns schnellstmöglich bei dir.
422 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
Die beliebtesten Kommentare
avatar
schille
24.09.2024 11:18registriert Februar 2014
Cool, China spricht sich für eine Zweistaatenlösung aus! Gilt das dann auch für Taiwan und Tibet? Oder misst China hier mit zweierlei Mass?
26042
Melden
Zum Kommentar
avatar
Old and fragile
24.09.2024 21:34registriert Juli 2024
China unterdrückt die Uiguren und sorgt sich um die arabischen Brüder.
19734
Melden
Zum Kommentar
avatar
raab23@gmail.com
24.09.2024 19:07registriert Mai 2022
Ja ja Erdogan der pseudo-schutzheilige aller Muslime... Wie im Osmanischen Reich!
13731
Melden
Zum Kommentar
422
Meistgelesen
1
Was Trump zur Präsidentschaft verhalf, könnte zu seinem grössten Problem werden
2
Einfach ein paar der besten Tweets der Woche
3
Eine Reise an den unheimlichsten Ort des Hockeys
4
Ampel-Aus: Diese Schlüsselszene führte zum Bruch zwischen Lindner und Scholz
5
Die Schweiz versinkt im Nebel: So wenig Sonne wie nie in den letzten 10 Jahren
Meistkommentiert
1
USA schränken Militärhilfe für Israel vorerst nicht ein +++ Vier Soldaten in Gaza getötet
2
Schweigegeld-Prozess: Entscheidung über Trumps Verurteilung verschoben
3
Nicht mehr als Spieler: Michael Lang wechselt nach Wil +++ Zeidler sagt GC ab
4
Eine Liebe fällt ins Koma: Abgesang auf ein grossartiges Land
5
Führt ein Autobahn-Ausbau zu mehr Verkehr? Die Antwort findet sich in der Schweiz
Meistgeteilt
1
Mehrmonatige Evakuierung im Bündner Dorf Brienz – jetzt im Livestream
2
Antti Suomela bis 2027 bei Lausanne +++ Lugano-Talent wechselt zu Kloten
3
Alice Weidel mit seltener Liebeserklärung an ihre Schweizer Frau: «Sarah, ich liebe dich!»
4
Auto rast in Menschenmenge in Südchina – 35 Tote
5
Niederlande starten Grenzkontrollen im Dezember
Heftiger Regen über Mallorca – 23 Personen werden in Spanien noch vermisst

Zwei Wochen nach dem sogenannten Jahrhundert-Unwetter mit mehr als 220 Toten drohen dem Mittelmeerraum in Spanien erneut schwere Regenfälle. Auf der beliebten Balearen-Insel Mallorca setzte am Dienstagmittag starker Regen ein, dort gilt mit Ausnahme der weniger betroffenen Inselmitte noch bis Mittwochmittag die zweithöchste Warnstufe Orange.

Zur Story