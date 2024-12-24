Israel greift Ziele im Jemen an +++ Syrien will spaltende Medieninhalte unterbinden

klar-2°
Nahost-Ticker: WHO-Chef Tedros kommt bei israelischem Angriff unter Feuer

Liveticker

WHO-Chef kommt bei israelischem Angriff unter Feuer +++ Israel greift Ziele im Jemen an

Die wichtigsten Geschehnisse im Nahen Osten in der Übersicht, fortlaufend aktualisiert.
24.12.2024, 17:2526.12.2024, 18:16
Das Wichtigste in Kürze

  • Seit dem 27. November ist eine Waffenruhe zwischen Israel und der Hisbollah in Kraft. Es gibt trotzdem vereinzelte Gefechte mit Toten.
  • Die humanitäre Lage im Gazastreifen ist weiter prekär. Laut Zahlen der UN hat die Anzahl Hilfsgüter, die in den Gazastreifen gelangen, ein Rekordtief erreicht.
  • Der Krieg hat bisher tausende Opfer gefordert, allein in Gaza kamen gemäss palästinensischen Angaben über 47'000 Menschen ums Leben. Die seit mehr als einem Jahr andauernde aktuelle Eskalation begann mit dem Hamas-Überfall auf Israel am 7. Oktober 2023.

Die neusten Entwicklungen im Liveticker

avatar
18:23
Drei Tote nach israelischen Angriffen im Jemen
Bei den israelischen Angriffen im Jemen sind offiziellen Angaben zufolge mindestens drei Menschen getötet worden. Ein Sprecher des von den Huthi kontrollierten Gesundheitsministeriums sagte der Deutschen Presse-Agentur, dass ausserdem 17 Menschen verletzt worden seien. (sda/dpa)
18:14
WHO-Chef Tedros kommt bei israelischem Angriff im Jemen unter Feuer
Bei einem israelischen Angriff auf den Flughafen in Jemens Hauptstadt Sanaa ist ein Team der Weltgesundheitsorganisation um WHO-Chef Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus unter Feuer geraten. «Als wir vor etwa zwei Stunden für unseren Flug aus Sanaa an Bord gehen wollten, wurde der Flughafen bombardiert», erklärte der Generaldirektor auf der Plattform X. Eines der Besatzungsmitglieder des Flugzeugs sei verletzt worden.



Bei dem Angriff sei der Kontrollturm und die Abflughalle beschädigt worden, «nur wenige Meter von dort, wo wir waren», zudem sei die Startbahn beschädigt worden, schrieb er weiter. Das Team müsse warten, bis der Flughafen repariert werde, um abfliegen zu können. Tedros zitierte Berichte, wonach zwei Menschen bei dem Angriff auf den Flughafen getötet worden seien.

Die Mitglieder der UN- und WHO-Delegation blieben unverletzt und befänden sich in Sicherheit. «Unser tiefstes Mitgefühl gilt den Familien derjenigen, die bei diesem Angriff ihr Leben verloren haben», schrieb Tedros. (sda/dpa)
17:14
Israels Armee bestätigt Angriffe auf Ziele im Jemen
Israels Armee hat Angriffe der Luftwaffe gegen Stellungen im Jemen bestätigt. Ziel sei unter anderem Infrastruktur der Huthi-Miliz am internationalen Flughafen der Hauptstadt Sanaa gewesen, teilte das Militär mit. Kampfjets hätten auch Bereiche in mehreren Häfen, darunter in Hudaida, sowie in zwei Kraftwerken des Landes attackiert.

Israel warf der Huthi-Miliz vor, zivile Infrastruktur für militärische Zwecke zu nutzen, etwa für den Schmuggel von Waffen aus dem Iran. Die Angriffe seien auf Ziele an der Westküste und im Landesinnern erfolgt. Die Angaben lassen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

Die Huthi-Miliz habe Israel wiederholt mit Drohnen und Raketen angegriffen, hiess es ebenfalls zur Begründung der Angriffe. Im Grossraum Tel Aviv hatte es wegen der Angriffe zuletzt häufig Raketenalarm gegeben. Der israelische Luftwaffenchef hatte härtere Gegenangriffe im Jemen angekündigt.

Israels Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu kündige am Abend an, das Land sei entschlossen, den «Arm der iranischen Achse des Bösen» abzuschneiden. Israel werde an dieser Aufgabe dranbleiben, bis sie erledigt sei. Der israelische Aussenminister Israel Katz drohte zudem, alle Anführer der Miliz zu «jagen», wie Israel es auch andernorts getan habe.

Die Huthi sind wie die Hamas im Gazastreifen und die libanesische Hisbollah-Miliz mit Israels Erzfeind Iran verbündet. Israel hatte zuvor bereits mehrmals im Jemen angegriffen. (sda/dpa)
16:25
Israel greift Ziele im Jemen an
Die israelische Luftwaffe hat Medienberichten zufolge Ziele im Jemen angegriffen. Der Huthi-nahe TV-Sender Al-Masirah meldete, dass sich die Angriffe gegen Ziele in der Hauptstadt Sanaa und der Hafenstadt Hudaida richteten.

Der arabische Sender Sky News Arabia zitierte einen israelischen Vertreter. Demnach wurde der internationale Flughafen in Sanaa getroffen. Auch die israelische Zeitung «Haaretz» meldete den Angriff auf den Flughafen unter Berufung auf einen israelischen Vertreter.

Die jemenitische Nachrichtenseite «Al-Maschhad al-Jemeni» berichtete von einem weiteren Angriff im Norden der Hauptstadt. Dabei sei auch ein Luftwaffenstützpunkt getroffen worden.

Nach wiederholten Raketenangriffen der Huthi auf den Grossraum Tel Aviv hatte der israelische Luftwaffenchef härtere Gegenangriffe auf die Huthi-Miliz im Jemen angekündigt. Die Huthi sind wie die Hamas im Gazastreifen und die libanesische Hisbollah-Miliz mit Israels Erzfeind Iran verbündet. Israel hatte zuvor bereits mehrmals im Jemen angegriffen. (sda/dpa)
epa11793975 Smoke rises from Sana&#039;a airport following Israeli airstrikes, in Sana&#039;a, Yemen, 26 December 2024. Israel has conducted airstrikes on Sana&#039;a airport in the capital Sana&#039; ...
Bild: keystone
14:21
Syrisches Ministerium will spaltende Medieninhalte unterbinden
Nach Protesten in Syrien hat die Übergangsregierung in Damaskus davor gewarnt, Medieninhalte zu verbreiten, die Spaltung und Diskriminierung unter den verschiedenen Gruppierungen und Minderheiten des Landes verschärfen.

«Um die nationale Einheit zu stärken und das syrische Gefüge mit all seinen Bestandteilen zu bewahren» sei es strengstens verboten, Inhalte «sektiererischer Natur» zu verbreiten, teilte das Innenministerium mit. Gemeint sind Inhalte, die Spaltung, Vorurteile oder Konflikte zwischen verschiedenen Gruppen, oft aufgrund von Religion, Ethnie oder politischen Überzeugungen, verstärken. Es ist nicht klar, welche Massnahmen die neue Führung zur Kontrolle und zur Vollstreckung des Verbots einsetzen will.

Zuvor hatte es in Teilen Syriens Proteste gegeben. Hintergrund war ein online verbreitetes Video, das die Schändung eines alawitischen Heiligtums in der Stadt Aleppo zeigen soll. Laut der neuen Führung in Damaskus sei das «alte Video» gezielt im Internet verbreitet worden, um Unruhe zu stiften. (sda/dpa)
13:21
Fünf getötete Journalisten in Gaza
Bei einem israelischen Luftangriff im Gazastreifen sind nach unbestätigten Medienberichten fünf palästinensische Journalisten getötet worden. Wie der arabische Fernsehsender Al-Dschasira berichtete, hätten die Journalisten des palästinensischen Senders Al-Quds Today nahe einem Krankenhaus im Flüchtlingsviertel Nuseirat im Zentrum des abgeriegelten Küstenstreifens gearbeitet, als ihr Übertragungswagen getroffen worden sei. Israels Armee teilte indes mit, sie habe ein Fahrzeug mit einer «Terroristenzelle» des Islamischen Dschihad in der Gegend von Nuseirat angegriffen.

Vor dem «präzisen» Luftangriff seien zahlreiche Massnahmen ergriffen worden, um die Gefahr für Zivilisten zu mindern, teilte die Armee auf ihrem Telegram-Kanal mit. Angaben zu möglichen Opfern machte sie nicht. Weder die Angaben von Al-Dschasira noch die der Armee liessen sich unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
epaselect epa11793695 A destroyed vehicle near Al Awda hospital following an Israeli airstrike in Al Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 26 December 2024. According to the Government Media Offi ...
Bild: keystone
Der getroffene Übertragungswagen
13:15
Säuglinge im Gazastreifen an Unterkühlung gestorben
Drei Säuglinge im umkämpften Gazastreifen sind nach einem Medienbericht an Unterkühlung gestorben. Es handele sich um drei Neugeborene im Alter von vier bis 21 Tagen, berichtete die palästinensische Nachrichtenagentur Wafa.

Hilfsorganisationen hatten vor den prekären Lebensumständen von Binnenflüchtlingen im Gazastreifen bei kälteren Temperaturen im Winterhalbjahr und einem Anstieg von Krankheiten bei Kindern gewarnt.

Nach UN-Angaben müssen fast eine Million Menschen im Gazastreifen die Wintermonate ohne angemessene Unterkunft verbringen. Wegen Kämpfen und israelischen Angriffen in dem Küstenstreifen musste ein Grossteil der rund zwei Millionen Einwohner des Gazastreifens aus ihren Wohngebieten flüchten, häufig sogar mehrmals. Angesichts der verheerenden Zerstörungen sind viele von ihnen in Zeltlagern untergebracht. Zuletzt lagen die Temperaturen in der Stadt Gaza nachts teilweise unter zehn Grad. (sda/dpa)
9:51
Israels Polizeiminister provoziert mit Gebet auf Tempelberg
Israels rechtsextremer Polizeiminister Itamar Ben-Gvir hat erneut mit einem Gebet auf dem Tempelberg in Jerusalem provoziert. «Ich bin auf unser Heiligtum gegangen, um dort für unsere Soldaten zu beten, für die rasche Rückführung aller Geiseln und den totalen Sieg mit Gottes Hilfe», schrieb Ben-Gvir in einem Post auf der Plattform X.

Der Tempelberg (Al-Haram al-Scharif) mit dem Felsendom und der Al-Aksa-Moschee ist die drittheiligste Stätte im Islam. Sie ist aber auch Juden heilig, weil dort früher zwei jüdische Tempel standen. Der Tempelberg in der Jerusalemer Altstadt steht unter muslimischer Verwaltung, während Israel für die Sicherheit zuständig ist. Laut einer Vereinbarung mit den muslimischen Behörden dürfen Juden die Anlage besuchen, dort aber nicht beten. Dagegen gibt es jedoch immer wieder Verstösse.

Wie nach früheren Provokationen Ben-Gvirs teilte das Büro des Ministerpräsidenten Benjamin Netanjahu mit, der Status quo auf dem Tempelberg habe sich nicht verändert. Die Regelverstösse des Polizeiministers haben jedoch nie Konsequenzen. (sda/dpa)
epa11387396 Itamar Ben Gvir, Israeli national security minister and leader of the far right wing, Otzma Yehudit political party, speaks during his party meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament ...
Bild: keystone
9:48
Israel meldet weiteren Angriff im Gazastreifen
Israels Militär hat nach eigenen Angaben erneut Terroristen der islamistischen Hamas im Norden des umkämpften Gazastreifens angegriffen. Die Hamas-Kämpfer hätten im Raum der Stadt Gaza im Norden des abgeriegelten Küstengebiets einen unmittelbar bevorstehenden Drohnenangriff gegen die israelischen Truppen geplant, hiess es. Vor dem «präzisen Angriff» der israelischen Luftwaffe und Artillerie seien zahlreiche Massnahmen ergriffen worden, um die Gefahr für Zivilisten zu mindern. Angaben zu möglichen Opfern machte die Armee nicht. Ihre Angaben liessen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
16:32
UN-Nothilfebüro: Kliniken in Gaza brauchen dringend Hilfe
Das UN-Nothilfebüro hat an Heiligabend erneut zu dringender Hilfe für Kliniken im umkämpften Gazastreifen aufgerufen. Es gebe weiterhin Berichte über Angriffe auf und um Krankenhäuser im nördlichen Gaza, die dringend mit Nahrungsmitteln und Wasser versorgt werden müssten, berichtete OCHA. In der Stadt Gaza im Norden stünden laut dem Kinderhilfswerk der Vereinten Nationen (Unicef) nur noch drei Beatmungsgeräte für Säuglinge zur Verfügung, die intensivmedizinisch versorgt werden müssen, hiess es weiter.

Die Lage in den Krankenhäusern Kamal Adwan, Al Awda und dem Indonesischen Krankenhaus im Norden des Gazastreifens habe sich seit dem 21. Dezember drastisch verschlechtert, hiess es. Israels Armee teilte zuvor mit, sie habe «im Gebiet des Indonesischen Krankenhauses einen begrenzten Einsatz gegen Terroristen und Infrastruktur ausgeführt und abgeschlossen». Vom Klinikgelände aus habe es wiederholt Angriffe auf israelische Soldaten gegeben. Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
13:50
Streit über Geisel-Liste behindert Fortschritte bei Gaza-Verhandlung
Ein Streit über eine Namensliste der verbleibenden Geiseln in der Gewalt der islamistischen Terrororganisation Hamas behindert offensichtlich Fortschritte bei den Verhandlungen über eine Waffenruhe im Gazastreifen. Nach Berichten israelischer Medien weigert sich die Hamas, eine solche Liste zu übergeben. Dies schaffe «erhebliche Schwierigkeiten» bei den Verhandlungen unter Vermittlung Katars, Ägyptens und der USA.

Nach mehr als einer Woche intensiver Verhandlungen in Katar hatte Israel seine Unterhändler am Dienstag zurückgerufen. Es solle interne Beratungen über die Fortsetzung der Verhandlungen geben, erklärte das Büro von Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu.

Aus Hamas-Kreisen hiess es, man sei bereit, eine Liste von Geiseln zu übergeben, die in einer ersten Phase freigelassen werden könnten. Die Organisation lehne jedoch eine Forderung Israels ab, eine vollständige Liste aller noch Lebenden unter den 100 Geiseln zu übermitteln. In einer Pressemitteilung warf die Organisation Israel erneut vor, die Verhandlungen durch neue Forderungen zu blockieren. Dabei gehe es um einen Truppenabzug aus dem Gazastreifen, die Waffenruhe, die Häftlinge sowie die Rückkehr von Binnenflüchtlingen in ihre Wohnorte. Grundsätzlich seien die Gespräche in Katar ernsthaft vorangeschritten und die Hamas habe Flexibilität gezeigt.

Netanjahus Büro bezichtigte die Hamas daraufhin der Lüge. Die Organisation habe bereits getroffene Vereinbarungen nicht eingehalten und schaffe immer wieder Probleme bei den Verhandlungen. Israel werde jedoch «die unaufhörlichen Bemühungen fortsetzen, alle unsere Geiseln zurückzubringen».

Eine unabhängige Überprüfung der gegenseitigen Vorwürfe ist derzeit nicht möglich. (sda/dpa)
13:04
Bericht: Israels Truppen tiefer im Grenzgebiet zu Syrien
Israelische Truppen sollen von der Pufferzone auf den besetzten Golanhöhen aus an mehreren Punkten weiter ins syrische Nachbarland eingedrungen sein. Die Syrische Beobachtungsstelle für Menschenrechte berichtete ferner, es seien weitere Ortschaften in der Provinz Kuneitra auf der syrischen Seite der Golanhöhen besetzt worden.

Die Truppen seien teilweise sieben Kilometer weiter auf syrisches Gebiet vorgerückt, hiess es in dem Bericht. Genannt wurden unter anderem die Ortschaften Swissa und Kussaiba in Syrien. Die israelische Armee teilte auf Anfrage mit, ihre Streitkräfte seien «im Süden Syriens im Einsatz, innerhalb der Pufferzone und an strategischen Punkten». Ziel sei es, die Einwohner des israelischen Nordens zu beschützen. Um die Sicherheit der Truppen zu gewährleisten, werde man keine genauen Standorte nennen.
epa11789581 An Israeli soldier mans a machine gun, making his way to the Syrian side of the buffer zone on the border between Israel and Syria, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-a ...
Bild: keystone
Israels Armee war nach dem Umsturz im Nachbarland in die Pufferzone zu Syrien auf den Golanhöhen eingedrungen und erwägt offenbar eine längerfristige Kontrolle des Gebiets. Die Soldaten drangen dabei in ein Gebiet vor, das gemäss dem Waffenstillstandsabkommen von 1974 unter UN-Überwachung steht. Das Gebiet diesseits der Waffenstillstandslinie hatte Israel im Sechstagekrieg 1967 erobert und 1981 einseitig annektiert. (sda/dpa)
13:00
Israels Armee: Weitere Rakete aus dem Jemen abgefangen
Die israelische Luftabwehr hat in der Nacht laut Militärangaben erneut eine aus dem Jemen abgefeuerte Rakete abgefangen. Sie sei noch ausserhalb der eigenen Landesgrenzen abgeschossen worden, hiess es. In mehreren Gebieten im Zentrum Israels hatten wieder die Warnsirenen geheult. Die Sirenen seien wegen möglicher herabfallender Trümmerteile infolge des Abschusses ausgelöst worden. Erst in der vorherigen Nacht hatte die Huthi-Miliz im Jemen nach eigenen Angaben eine ballistische Rakete in Richtung der Küstenmetropole Tel Aviv abgefeuert. Auch diese war abgefangen worden.

Israels Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu hatte wegen des fortgesetzten Beschusses durch die Miliz am Sonntag harte Militärschläge gegen die Islamisten im Jemen angekündigt. In der Nacht zum Samstag hatte eine Rakete aus dem Jemen Tel Aviv getroffen. 16 Menschen wurden dabei leicht verletzt. (sda/dpa)
22:31
Sieben Tote bei israelischem Militäreinsatz im Westjordanland
Bei einem israelischen Militäreinsatz in Tulkarem im besetzten Westjordanland sind nach palästinensischen Angaben mindestens sieben Menschen getötet worden. Darunter waren nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums in Ramallah zwei Frauen im Alter von 30 und 53 Jahren sowie ein 18-Jähriger. Laut Augenzeugen wurden sie bei einem Drohnenangriff getötet. Anschliessend kamen bei zwei weiteren Vorfällen vier weitere Palästinenser ums Leben.

Die israelische Armee teilte mit, Streitkräfte seien zu einem Anti-Terror-Einsatz in Tulkarem gewesen. Die Soldaten hätten dort «einen Terroristen im Kampf von Angesicht zu Angesicht getötet». Insgesamt seien im Westjordanland über Nacht 18 gesuchte Personen festgenommen worden. Anschliessend teilte das Militär noch mit, bewaffnete Palästinenser hätten das Feuer auf Soldaten eröffnet, diese hätten zurückgeschossen. Man prüfe Berichte, dass bei dem Einsatz in Tulkarem auch Unbeteiligte zu Tode kamen.

Die Angaben des palästinensischen Gesundheitsministeriums und jene der israelischen Streitkräfte liessen sich zunächst nicht im Detail unabhängig überprüfen.

Die ohnehin gespannte Lage im Westjordanland hat sich seit dem Hamas-Massaker mit 1.200 Toten am 7. Oktober 2023 und dem dadurch ausgelösten Beginn des Gaza-Kriegs deutlich verschärft. Seitdem wurden dort nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums bei israelischen Militäreinsätzen, bewaffneten Auseinandersetzungen und Anschlägen von Extremisten 792 Palästinenser getötet.

Bei einem seit Monatsbeginn andauernden Einsatz palästinensischer Sicherheitskräfte gegen militante Palästinenser in Dschenin war am Montag ein zweites Mitglied der Sicherheitskräfte getötet worden. (sda/dpa)
An explosive devise planted by Palestinian militants explodes after being detonated by Israeli soldiers during a military raid in the Nur Shams refugee camp near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, Tuesda ...
Bild: keystone
20:51
Gaza-Krieg: Israel zieht Verhandlungsteam aus Katar ab
Nach einer Woche intensiver Verhandlungen in Katar über eine Waffenruhe im Gaza-Krieg holt Israel seine Unterhändler zurück. Es solle interne Beratungen über die Fortsetzung der Verhandlungen zur Freilassung der im Gazastreifen festgehaltenen Geiseln geben, erklärte das Büro von Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu.

Zuletzt hatte es Berichte über Fortschritte bei den indirekten Gesprächen zwischen Israel und der islamistischen Hamas gegeben, die Hoffnung auf einen bevorstehenden Durchbruch nährten. Für Israel waren für die jüngste Verhandlungsrunde unter anderem ranghohe Vertreter der Streitkräfte und des Geheimdienstes Mossad nach Katar gereist.

Die USA, Ägypten und Katar vermitteln zwischen Israel und der Hamas. Ziel ist eine Waffenruhe und die Freilassung der noch im Gazastreifen festgehaltenen Geiseln im Gegenzug für palästinensische Häftlinge. Nach israelischen Angaben befinden sich noch rund 100 Geiseln im Gazastreifen. Viele von ihnen dürften allerdings nicht mehr am Leben sein.

Auslöser des Gaza-Kriegs war das Hamas-Massaker am 7. Oktober vergangenen Jahres mit rund 1.200 Toten und 250 Verschleppten. Israel will die Hamas deshalb vernichten. In dem abgeriegelten Küstenstreifen mit mehr als zwei Millionen Einwohnern wurden nach palästinensischen Angaben seitdem mehr als 45.300 Menschen getötet. (sda/dpa)
17:20
Lateinischer Patriarch besucht vor Weihnachten Gaza
Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, der höchste katholische Würdenträger der Lateinischen Kirche im Heiligen Land, hat vor Weihnachten den umkämpften Gazastreifen besucht.

Während des Solidaritätsbesuchs habe Pizzaballa in der kleinen christlichen Gemeinde der Pfarrei der Heiligen Familie in der Stadt Gaza eine Messe zelebriert, teilte das Lateinische Patriarchat in Jerusalem mit Abschluss der Reise mit.

Der Kardinal habe in dem Küstenstreifen auch den griechisch-orthodoxen Erzbischof Alexios von der Kirche des Heiligen Porphyrius in Gaza getroffen, hiess es weiter. Ziel sei es, «den Geist der Brüderlichkeit und Einheit unter den christlichen Gemeinden in Gaza hervorzuheben». Pizzaballa habe sich auch über humanitäre Hilfsinitiativen informiert. Hilfsorganisationen warnen immer wieder vor Hunger in dem Gebiet, in dem seit mehr als einem Jahr Krieg herrscht.



In der Mitteilung hiess es, man bete dafür, «dass dieses Weihnachten neue Hoffnungen auf ein Ende der fortwährenden Tragödie in Gaza und der grösseren Region bringt und den Anfang einer besseren und friedlicheren Zukunft für alle».

Papst Franziskus hatte am Samstag beklagt, Pizzaballa sei am Vortag wegen israelischer Luftangriffe an der Einreise nach Gaza gehindert worden. Am Sonntag erlaubten die israelischen Behörden dem katholischen Würdenträger dann die Fahrt in den blockierten Küstenstreifen.

Im Heiligen Land bilden die Christen nur noch eine winzige Minderheit: Im Gazastreifen leben rund 1000 Christen, bei insgesamt mehr als zwei Millionen Einwohnern. In Israel machen die Christen knapp zwei Prozent der gut zehn Millionen Bürger aus. Im Westjordanland sind es etwa 1,5 Prozent der rund drei Millionen Palästinenser. (sda/dpa)
15:49
Bewaffnete Gruppen in Syrien sollen aufgelöst werden
In Syrien sollen alle bewaffneten Rebellenfraktionen aufgelöst und unter dem Dach des Verteidigungsministeriums zusammengeführt werden. Darauf hätten sich die Anführer der einzelnen Gruppen nach einem Treffen mit Syriens De-facto-Machthaber Ahmed al-Scharaa geeignet, teilte die neue Übergangsregierung in Syrien mit.

Al-Scharaa hatte zuvor angekündigt, er werde nicht zulassen, dass es im Land Waffen gebe, die sich der staatlichen Kontrolle entzögen.

Syriens langjähriger Machthaber Baschar al-Assad wurde am 8. Dezember von einer Rebellenallianz unter der Führung der Islamistengruppe Haiat Tahrir al-Scham (HTS) gestürzt. Nach dem Sturz Assads kommt es vor allem im Norden Syriens noch zu teils heftigen Gefechten zwischen kurdischen Milizen, die gemeinsam mit den USA gegen die Terrororganisation Islamischer Staat (IS) kämpfen, und von der Türkei unterstützten Kräften. (sda/dpa)
11:31
Iran: Vorerst keine Flüge nach Syrien
Iranische Fluggesellschaften müssen ihre Verbindungen nach Syrien vorerst einstellen. Grund ist nach iranischen Angaben, dass die neue syrische Führung dafür keine Genehmigungen erteilt hat. «Daher wurden alle Flüge bis mindestens zum 22. Januar ausgesetzt», sagte der Chef der zivilen iranischen Luftfahrtbehörde, Hussein Purfarzaneh, nach einer Meldung der Nachrichtenagentur Isna.

Vor dem Sturz des syrischen Machthabers Baschar al-Assad durch islamistische Rebellen um die Gruppe Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) hatte es regelmässige Flüge vom Teheraner Flughafen nach Syrien gegeben, vor allem für Pilger und Besucher der beiden schiitischen Heiligtümer in Damaskus.

Auch die Wiederaufnahme der diplomatischen Beziehungen ist noch unklar. «Wir setzen aber die diplomatischen Verhandlungen fort, um die Wiedereröffnung unserer Botschaft in Damaskus zu ermöglichen», sagte Regierungssprecherin Fatemeh Mohadscherani der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur Irna.

Teheran hat wiederholt betont, auch nach dem Machtwechsel gute Beziehungen zu Syrien pflegen zu wollen. Ob die vom Iran stets als Terrorgruppe eingestufte HTS diesem Wunsch nachkommt, ist allerdings fraglich.

Für Teheran war Assad ein strategisch wichtiger Verbündeter in der selbst ernannten Widerstandsfront gegen den Erzfeind Israel. Zudem diente Syrien als Korridor für iranische Waffenlieferungen an die Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon. Auch deshalb unterstützte das Land Assad finanziell und militärisch grosszügig. Sein Sturz und die Schwächung der Hisbollah haben die regionale Strategie Teherans empfindlich gestört. (sda/dpa)
epaselect epa11790833 A young boy walks on top of a building in the Yarmouk refugee camp on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, 19 December 2024 (issued 23 December 2024). Established in 1957, some 160, ...
Bild: keystone
9:24
Netanjahus Botschaft: Frieden mit jenen, die ihn wollen
Der israelische Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu hat sich in einer Weihnachtsbotschaft an Christen in aller Welt gewandt. «Zu einer Zeit, in der Israel an sieben Fronten kämpft, wertschätzen wir zutiefst die standhafte Unterstützung unserer christlichen Freunde», sagte Netanjahu nach Angaben seines Büros.

«Wir streben nach Frieden mit all jenen, die Frieden mit uns wollen, aber wir werden alles tun, um den einzigen jüdischen Staat zu verteidigen», sagte Netanjahu. «Israel führt die Welt im Kampf gegen die Kräfte des Bösen und der Tyrannei an, aber unser Kampf ist noch nicht vorbei», sagte er. «Aus Jerusalem, der Stadt des Friedens, wünsche ich euch frohe Weihnachten und Frohes Neujahr.» (sda/dpa)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the fifth day of testimony in his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Debbie Hill/Pool P ...
Bild: keystone

(red)

Mehr zur Lage in Nahost:
