South Africa continues to act as the legal arm of Hamas in an attempt to undermine Israel’s inherent right to defend itself and its citizens, and to release all of the hostages.



The repeated requests for provisional measures made by South Africa in order to assist Hamas are yet… pic.twitter.com/zYNMqnUq45 — Lior Haiat 🇮🇱🎗️ (@LiorHaiat) March 7, 2024

Israel hat eine energische Zurückweisung des südafrikanischen Eil-Antrages zu humanitärer Hilfe im Gazastreifen durch den Internationalen Gerichtshof in Den Haag gefordert., sagte der Sprecher des israelischen Aussenministeriums, Lior Haiat, am Donnerstag auf X. Israel handele im Einklang mit dem Völkerrecht und lasse sehr wohl humanitäre Hilfe in den Gazastreifen zu.Südafrika hatte den Internationalen Gerichtshof per Eil-Antrag aufgefordert, Israel anzuweisen, humanitäre Hilfe in den Gazastreifen zu lassen. Pretoria begründete dies mit einer, wie aus einer Mitteilung des Gerichts in Den Haag vom Mittwoch hervorging.Angesichts zunehmend schärferer Kritik auch aus anderen Ländern wegen der katastrophalen Versorgungslage im Gazastreifen betonte die Regierung in Jerusalem am Mittwoch, es kämen derzeit mehr Hilfsgüter in den Küstenstreifen als vor Kriegsbeginn. «In den vergangenen zwei Wochen sind täglich durchschnittlich 102 Lebensmitteltransporte in den Gazastreifen gelangt.», sagte Regierungssprecher Eylon Levy. Es gebe eine «Flut von Falschmeldungen, Israel würde die Menge der Hilfslieferungen beschränken. «Es gibt keine Beschränkungen. Ich wiederhole: keine», betonte der Sprecher. Das Problem sei die Verteilung innerhalb des Gazastreifens, für die die UN zuständig seien.Die Lage der Menschen in dem kleinen Küstenstreifen ist immer verzweifelter, nach UN-Angaben droht eine Hungersnot, wenn die Hilfslieferungen vor allem per Lastwagen nicht ausgeweitet würden. Die von der Hamas kontrollierte Gesundheitsbehörde sprach am Mittwoch von mindestens 20 Toten infolge von Hunger und Dehydrierung. Südafrika beklagte, vergangene Woche seien mindestens 15 Kinder verhungert. Ein Mitarbeiter der Deutschen Presse-Agentur im Gazastreifen berichtete zudem, viele junge Mütter hätten wegen der schlechten Ernährungslage Probleme, ihre Babys zu stillen. (sda/dpa)