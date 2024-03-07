wechselnd bewölkt
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Navigation
    International
    Liveticker

    Israel-Gaza-Krieg: China fordert Ende der Gewalt gegen Zivilisten

    epa11192958 A young girl holds a copy of the Quran at the site of the destroyed Al Bokhari mosque following an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al Balah, southern Gaza Strip, 02 March 2024. More than 30,000 ...
    Ein Mädchen steht mit dem Koran in der Hand vor den Trümmern ihres Zuhauses.Bild: keystone
    Liveticker

    China fordert Ende der Gewalt gegen Zivilisten ++ Netanjahu: In Rafah gegen Hamas vorgehen

    Am 7. Oktober attackierte die Hamas Israel und ermordete 1200 Menschen. Israel reagierte mit Bombenangriffen und die Armee drang in den Gazastreifen ein. Alle News im Liveticker.
    07.03.2024, 21:3308.03.2024, 07:54
    Mehr «International»
    • Hamas-Terroristen haben am Samstag, 7. Oktober, einen beispiellosen Überraschungsangriff auf Israel durchgeführt und rund 1200 Zivilistinnen und Zivilisten sowie Soldaten massakriert. Es handelt sich um den grössten Massenmord an Juden seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg.
    • Über 230 Israelis wurden nach Militärangaben in den Gazastreifen verschleppt und mutmasslich in unterirdischen Tunnelsystemen als Geiseln gehalten.
    • Laut der von der Hamas kontrollierten Gesundheitsbehörde wurden bei der seither andauernden israelischen Gegenoffensive über 28'000 Menschen getötet. Die Zahlen lassen sich gegenwärtig nicht unabhängig überprüfen.
    • In Gaza droht wegen des israelischen Einmarschs eine Hungersnot. Zuletzt ist die Kritik westlicher Staaten am Vorgehen Israels stärker geworden.
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    7:49
    China fordert Ende der Gewalt gegen Zivilisten
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference on the sideline of the National People&#039;s Congress in Beijing, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
    Bild: keystone
    Chinas Aussenminister forderte ein Ende der Gewalt gegen Zivilisten im Gazastreifen. «Es kann nicht länger eine Rechtfertigung für die Fortsetzung des Konflikts und keine Entschuldigung für die Tötung von Zivilisten geben», sagte Wang Yi am Donnerstag in Peking. Das brutale Massaker der Hamas erwähnte Wang nicht. «Alle Gefangenen» müssten freigelassen werden, und die internationale Gemeinschaft müsse sich für einen sofortigen Waffenstillstand einsetzen, sagte er. (sda/dpa)
    7:47
    Baerbock fordert Öffnung von mehr Grenzübergängen
    «Die israelische Regierung muss endlich mehr Grenzübergänge für humanitäre Lieferungen öffnen und sicherstellen, dass diese Hilfe dann auch ankommt», forderte Baebock am Donnerstag. «Das ist ihre Verantwortung, gerade weil jedes einzelne Hilfspaket zählt.» Das Leid in Gaza werde mit jedem Tag furchtbarer und sei kaum mehr in Worte zu fassen. «So kann es und darf es nicht weitergehen», sagte die Grünen-Politikerin. Gleichzeitig mahnte sie, die israelischen Geiseln müssten endlich freigelassen werden. (sda/dpa)
    7:44
    «J7»-Gruppe jüdischer Organisationen trifft erstmals UN-Chef Guterres
    Vertreter jüdischer Organisationen aus sieben Ländern inklusive Deutschland, die sich in einer «J7 Task Force» zum Kampf gegen Antisemitismus zusammengeschlossen haben, haben sich in New York erstmals mit UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres getroffen. Neben der Sorge vor einem weltweit zunehmenden Antisemitismus seien dabei auch der «unangemessene Umgang» der Vereinten Nationen mit Israel nach den Terrorakten der islamistischen Hamas am 7. Oktober und die «verspätete und fehlerhafte Reaktion» auf die durch die Hamas an israelischen Frauen ausgeübte sexualisierte Gewalt thematisiert worden, hiess es in einer gemeinsamen Pressemitteilung nach dem Treffen am Donnerstag (Ortszeit).

    Ebenfalls wichtig sei das Thema der immer noch im Gazastreifen festgehaltenen Geiseln. «Dass man in diesem Bereich keine eindeutigen Ankündigungen, Ideen, Konzepte oder überhaupt auch Einflussnahme ausübt, sondern sich diplomatisch zurückhält, das ist nicht angemessen», kritisierte Botmann. Guterres habe bei dem Gespräch seine Unterstützung zugesagt, hiess es danach in der Mitteilung. (sda/dpa)
    epa11189951 United Nations Secretary-General AntÃ3nio Guterres and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves (not pictured) hold a press conference on the sidelines of the VIII Com ...
    Bild: keystone
    7:41
    Spanien unterstützt Palästinenser-Hilfswerk mit weiteren 20 Millionen Euro
    Angesichts der dramatischen humanitären Lage im Gazastreifen will Spanien das in die Kritik geratene UN-Hilfswerk für palästinensische Flüchtlinge im Nahen Osten (UNRWA) mit weiteren 20 Millionen Euro unterstützen. Das teilte der spanische Aussenminister José Manuel Albares am Donnerstagabend nach einem Treffen mit UNRWA-Chef Philippe Lazzarini in Madrid auf der Plattform X, ehemals Twitter, mit. Er habe Lazzarini die Unterstützung der spanischen Regierung für «die wichtige Arbeit» des Hilfswerks zugesagt. Mit dem Geld sollen Ernährung, Bildung und Gesundheit für Tausende palästinensische Familien sichergestellt werden, so Albares weiter. Erst Anfang Februar hatte Spanien eine Sonderzahlung an das UNRWA in Höhe von 3,5 Millionen Euro angekündigt.

    Kanada will unterdessen seine Finanzierung des UNRWA wieder aufnehmen. Diplomatische Kreise bestätigten der Deutschen Press-Agentur am Donnerstag in New York Medienberichte, wonach Ottawa demnächst sogar ankündigen werde, seine Zuwendungen für das UNRWA aufzustocken. (sda/dpa)
    21:31
    Netanjahu: Werden gegen alle Hamas-Bataillone vorgehen – auch in Rafah
    Israels Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu pocht trotz internationaler Kritik auf einen Militäreinsatz in der Stadt Rafah im Süden des Gazastreifens. Die Armee werde «weiterhin gegen alle Bataillone der Hamas im gesamten Gazastreifen vorgehen – und dazu gehört auch Rafah, die letzte Hochburg der Hamas», sagte Netanjahu nach Angaben seines Büros am Donnerstagabend. «Wer uns sagt, dass wir in Rafah nicht operieren sollen, sagt uns, dass wir den Krieg verlieren sollen.» Das werde nicht passieren, betonte Israels Regierungschef. Es gebe zwar internationalen Druck. «Doch gerade wenn der internationale Druck zunimmt, müssen wir uns zusammenschliessen. Wir müssen den Versuchen, den Krieg zu beenden, gemeinsam entgegentreten.»
    Bei einem Gericht in Jerusalem ist die Anklageschrift gegen den israelischen Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu eingereicht worden. Ihm wird Korruption und Bestechung vorgeworfen. (Archivbild)
    Bild: EPA
    Ein möglicher Militäreinsatz Israels in der Stadt Rafah ist äusserst umstritten. In dem Ort nahe der Grenze zu Ägypten suchen derzeit rund 1,5 Millionen Palästinenser auf engstem Raum und unter elenden Bedingungen Zuflucht vor den Kämpfen in anderen Teilen des Küstenstreifens. Israel hat versichert, die Zivilisten vor einer Offensive in Sicherheit bringen zu wollen.

    Netanjahu hatte zuvor mitgeteilt, in Rafah gebe es noch vier Hamas-Bataillone. Diese müssten bekämpft werden, um die Eliminierung der Hamas, ein erklärtes Kriegsziel der israelischen Regierung, zu erreichen. (sda/dpa)
    18:32
    USA wollen temporären Hafen für Hilfslieferungen nach Gaza einrichten
    Das US-Militär soll gemeinsam mit internationalen Partnern einen temporären Hafen an der Küste des Gazastreifens einrichten. So soll die notleidende Zivilbevölkerung zusätzliche Hilfe über den Seeweg bekommen, wie ein hochrangiger Regierungsvertreter am Donnerstag in Washington mitteilte. (sda/dpa)
    11:59
    Israel fordert Ablehnung von Südafrikas Gaza-Antrag bei UN-Gericht
    Israel hat eine energische Zurückweisung des südafrikanischen Eil-Antrages zu humanitärer Hilfe im Gazastreifen durch den Internationalen Gerichtshof in Den Haag gefordert.

    «Südafrika fungiert weiterhin als rechtlicher Arm der Hamas und agiert gegen das Recht Israels, sich und seine Bürger zu verteidigen und sich für die Freilassung der Entführten einzusetzen», sagte der Sprecher des israelischen Aussenministeriums, Lior Haiat, am Donnerstag auf X. Israel handele im Einklang mit dem Völkerrecht und lasse sehr wohl humanitäre Hilfe in den Gazastreifen zu.



    Südafrika hatte den Internationalen Gerichtshof per Eil-Antrag aufgefordert, Israel anzuweisen, humanitäre Hilfe in den Gazastreifen zu lassen. Pretoria begründete dies mit einer «weitverbreiteten Hungersnot» in dem abgeriegelten Küstenstreifen, wie aus einer Mitteilung des Gerichts in Den Haag vom Mittwoch hervorging.


    Angesichts zunehmend schärferer Kritik auch aus anderen Ländern wegen der katastrophalen Versorgungslage im Gazastreifen betonte die Regierung in Jerusalem am Mittwoch, es kämen derzeit mehr Hilfsgüter in den Küstenstreifen als vor Kriegsbeginn. «In den vergangenen zwei Wochen sind täglich durchschnittlich 102 Lebensmitteltransporte in den Gazastreifen gelangt. Das sind fast 50 Prozent mehr als vor dem Beginn des Krieges durch die Hamas am 7. Oktober», sagte Regierungssprecher Eylon Levy. Es gebe eine «Flut von Falschmeldungen, Israel würde die Menge der Hilfslieferungen beschränken. «Es gibt keine Beschränkungen. Ich wiederhole: keine», betonte der Sprecher. Das Problem sei die Verteilung innerhalb des Gazastreifens, für die die UN zuständig seien.

    Die Lage der Menschen in dem kleinen Küstenstreifen ist immer verzweifelter, nach UN-Angaben droht eine Hungersnot, wenn die Hilfslieferungen vor allem per Lastwagen nicht ausgeweitet würden. Die von der Hamas kontrollierte Gesundheitsbehörde sprach am Mittwoch von mindestens 20 Toten infolge von Hunger und Dehydrierung. Südafrika beklagte, vergangene Woche seien mindestens 15 Kinder verhungert. Ein Mitarbeiter der Deutschen Presse-Agentur im Gazastreifen berichtete zudem, viele junge Mütter hätten wegen der schlechten Ernährungslage Probleme, ihre Babys zu stillen. (sda/dpa)
    10:34
    Israels Armee berichtet von 17 getöteten Terroristen
    epa11202491 Palestinians surrounded by the rubble of destroyed buildings following an Israeli military operation in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, 06 March 2024. More than 30,500 Palestinians ...
    Bild: keystone
    Bei Kämpfen mit der islamistischen Hamas im Gazastreifen hat Israels Militär nach eigenen Angaben mindestens 17 Terroristen getötet.

    Bodentruppen hätten dabei in der Stadt Chan Junis im Süden sowie im Zentrum des Gazastreifens jeweils Ziele für Kampfjets identifiziert, von denen die Gegner dann aus der Luft vernichtet worden seien, teilte die Armee am Donnerstagmorgen mit. Auch seien Kommandozentralen der Hamas und weitere Tunneleingänge angegriffen sowie Werkstätten für die Produktion von Waffen und Lager mit militärischer Ausrüstung entdeckt worden.

    Die Führungsriege um den Chef der Hamas im Gazastreifen, Jihia al-Sinwar, konnten die Truppen jedoch auch fünf Monate nach dem Beginn der Bodenoffensive nicht fassen. Auch von den etwa noch 100 israelischen Geiseln fehlte weiter jede Spur. (sda/dpa)
    3:13
    Südafrika ruft wegen humanitärer Lage in Gaza erneut UN-Gericht an
    Südafrika hat den Internationalen Gerichtshof per Eil-Antrag aufgefordert, Israel anzuweisen, humanitäre Hilfe in den umkämpften Gazastreifen zu lassen. Südafrika begründete dies mit einer «weitverbreiteten Hungersnot» in dem abgeriegelten Küstenstreifen, wie aus einer Mitteilung des Gerichts in Den Haag vom Mittwoch hervorgeht.

    Ende Dezember hatte Südafrika Israel vor dem Internationalen Gerichtshof wegen angeblich im Gaza-Krieg begangener Verstösse gegen die Völkermordkonvention verklagt. Das UN-Gericht verfügte in einem einstweiligen Entscheid, Israel müsse Schutzmassnahmen ergreifen, um einen Völkermord zu verhindern. «Angesichts der neuen Fakten und Veränderungen in der Lage in Gaza – insbesondere der weitverbreiteten Hungersnot –, die durch die andauernden ungeheuerlichen Verstösse» gegen die Konvention durch Israel verursacht würden, sehe sich Südafrika gezwungen, weitere vorläufige Anordnungen zu beantragen, hiess es am Mittwoch.

    Angesichts zunehmend schärferer Kritik auch aus anderen Ländern wegen der katastrophalen Versorgungslage im Gazastreifen betonte die Regierung in Jerusalem am Mittwoch, es kämen derzeit mehr Hilfsgüter in den Küstenstreifen als vor Kriegsbeginn. «In den vergangenen zwei Wochen sind täglich durchschnittlich 102 Lebensmitteltransporte in den Gazastreifen gelangt. Das sind fast 50 Prozent mehr als vor dem Beginn des Krieges durch die Hamas am 7. Oktober», sagte Regierungssprecher Eylon Levy. Es gebe eine «Flut von Falschmeldungen, Israel würde die Menge der Hilfslieferungen beschränken. Es gibt keine Beschränkungen. Ich wiederhole: keine», betonte der Sprecher.

    Dennoch ist die Lage der Menschen in dem kleinen Küstenstreifen zunehmend verzweifelt, und nach UN-Angaben droht eine Hungersnot, wenn die Hilfslieferungen per Lastwagen nicht ausgeweitet würden. Im Gazastreifen leben rund 2,2 Millionen Menschen. Südafrika beklagte, vergangene Woche seien mindestens 15 Kinder verhungert. Auslöser des Gaza-Krieges war das schlimmste Massaker in der Geschichte Israels, das Terroristen der islamistischen Hamas sowie anderer extremistischer Gruppen am 7. Oktober in Israel verübt hatten. Israel reagierte mit massiven Luftangriffen und einer Bodenoffensive. Nach Angaben der von der Hamas kontrollierten Gesundheitsbehörde sind bisher 30 717 Menschen in Gaza getötet worden. Bei der Zahl wird nicht zwischen Zivilisten und Kämpfern unterschieden. (sda/dpa)
    22:25
    Beschuss an israelisch-libanesischer Grenze
    An der libanesisch-israelischen Grenze ist es am Mittwoch erneut zu Beschuss gekommen. Das israelische Militär erklärte, verschiedene Ziele der Hisbollah im Südlibanon angegriffen zu haben. Zudem sei eine angreifende Drohne aus Richtung des Libanons kommend im Norden Israels identifiziert worden. Es habe keine Verletzten gegeben, hiess es.

    Die Hisbollah reklamierte den Drohnenangriff später für sich. Die proiranische Schiitenorganisation griff nach eigenen Angaben ausserdem weitere Ziele im israelischen Grenzgebiet an. (sda/dpa)
    21:52
    Britischer Aussenminister drängt Israel zu mehr Hilfen für Gazastreifen
    Grossbritanniens Aussenminister David Cameron sieht Israel in der Pflicht, mehr Hilfslieferungen in den Gazastreifen zu ermöglichen. Bei einem Treffen mit dem israelischen Minister Benny Gantz habe er deutlich gemacht, welche Schritte Israel unternehmen müsse und wie besorgt das Vereinigte Königreich über eine mögliche Militäroffensive in Rafah im südlichen Gazastreifen sei, teilte Cameron am Mittwochabend bei der Plattform X (früher Twitter) mit. «Das sind harte, aber notwendige Gespräche.»

    «Ich habe Israel erneut gedrängt, den Fluss von Hilfsgütern zu erhöhen. Wir sehen noch immer keine Verbesserungen am Boden. Das muss sich ändern», teilte Cameron mit. Es brauche eine sofortige humanitäre Pause, mehr Kapazitäten für die Verteilung von Hilfsgütern und einen verbesserten Zugang über den Land- und den Seeweg. Zudem müssten die für den Gazastreifen zugelassenen Hilfsgüter erweitert werden, etwa um Unterkünfte und Material, das zur Instandsetzung von Infrastruktur nötig sei.

    Grossbritannien unterstütze Israels Recht auf Selbstverteidigung. «Aber als Besatzungsmacht in Gaza ist Israel rechtlich verpflichtet, sicherzustellen, dass der Zivilbevölkerung Hilfe zur Verfügung steht», mahnte Cameron. Diese Verantwortung habe Konsequenzen, etwa wenn Grossbritannien beurteile, ob Israel humanitäres Recht einhalte.

    Cameron hatte Israel bereits am Dienstagabend im britischen Parlament wegen der zunehmend katastrophalen humanitären Situation im Gazastreifen kritisiert. «Die Geduld muss deutlich abnehmen und es müssen eine ganze Reihe von Warnungen ausgesprochen werden», hatte der konservative Politiker gesagt. Er habe bereits vor Wochen vor dem Ausbruch von Krankheiten und einer Hungersnot gewarnt. Dieser Punkt sei nun erreicht. (sda/dpa)
    17:55
    Medien: Kommission gibt Netanjahu Mitschuld an Toten bei Massenpanik
    Eine Untersuchungskommission zu einer Massenpanik mit 45 Toten an einem jüdischen Wallfahrtsort im Norden Israels hat Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu nach Medienberichten eine Mitschuld zugewiesen. Rund 100'000 streng religiöse männliche Gläubige hatten sich am 29. April 2021 aus Anlass des jüdischen Feiertags Lag Baomer am Grab des Rabbis Schimon Bar Jochai am Meron-Berg versammelt, als eine Menschenmenge auf einer abschüssigen Rampe ins Rutschen kam und Teilnehmer erdrückt wurden. Neben den vielen Toten gab es auch rund 150 Verletzte.

    «Es gibt hinreichende Anhaltspunkte dafür, dass Netanjahu wusste, dass die Anlage am Grab jahrelang nicht angemessen unterhalten worden war und eine Gefahr bei Massenveranstaltungen darstellen könnte», zitierten die Zeitungen «Times of Israel» und «Haaretz» am Mittwoch aus dem Abschlussbericht. «Auch wenn wir vorsichtshalber annehmen, dass Netanjahu keine konkrete Kenntnis von der Anlage hatte, hätte er davon wissen müssen, nachdem sein Büro mehrmals darauf angesprochen worden war», heisst es laut «Times of Israel» in dem Bericht der staatlichen Kommission unter Leitung einer pensionierten Richterin.

    Von Sanktionen gegen den Regierungschef habe die Kommission jedoch wegen der Stellung Netanjahus abgesehen. Eine Mitschuld an der Katastrophe wurde auch damaligen Ministern und der Polizei zugewiesen. (sda/dpa)
    epa11166726 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the voting session for the impeachment of Hadash-Ta?al party MP Ofer Cassif in Jerusalem, 19 February 2024. The motion was brought u ...
    Bild: keystone
    16:19
    Mutmassliche Messerattacke in Ost-Jerusalem – Verdächtiger 14 Jahre alt
    Nach einer mutmasslichen Messerattacke mit einem Verletzten in einer israelischen Siedlung in Ost-Jerusalem wurde nach Angaben der Polizei ein 14-jähriger Verdächtiger festgenommen.

    Bei dem Jungen soll es sich um einen Anwohner aus dem arabisch geprägten Ostteil Jerusalems handeln, wie die Polizei am Mittwoch mitteilte. Der Jugendliche wird verdächtigt, an einer Bushaltestelle in der israelischen Siedlung Neve Yaakov einen Mann mit einem Messer angegriffen zu haben.

    Das 64 Jahre alte Opfer wurde laut dem Rettungsdienst Magen David Adom mit Stichwunden am Oberkörper in ein Krankenhaus gebracht. Der mutmassliche Angreifer sei zunächst vom Tatort geflüchtet, meldete die Polizei weiter. Israelischen Medien zufolge soll der Junge Palästinenser sein.

    Erst am Dienstag hatte ein 16-jähriger Palästinenser an einer Strassenkreuzung im Westjordanland einen israelischen Soldaten mit einem Messer angegriffen und schwer verletzt. Israelische Soldaten in der Nähe erschossen den Jugendlichen.

    Seit rund zwei Jahren kommt es in Israel und dem Westjordanland vermehrt zu Anschlägen von Palästinensern. Seit Beginn des Kriegs zwischen Israel und der islamistischen Hamas im Gazastreifen am 7. Oktober vergangenen Jahres hat sich die Lage noch einmal deutlich zugespitzt.

    404 Palästinenser wurden seither nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums im Westjordanland bei israelischen Militäreinsätzen, Konfrontationen oder eigenen Anschlägen getötet. Es kam zugleich auch verstärkt zu Gewalt israelischer Siedler gegen Palästinenser. (sda/dpa)
    14:07
    Israel erlaubt Hilfslieferungen nach Gaza auf dem Seeweg
    Humanitarian aid is dropped by the United States over Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)
    Bild: keystone
    Israel will einem Medienbericht zufolge erstmals seit Kriegsbeginn die Einfuhr von Hilfsgütern in den Gazastreifen auf dem Seeweg erlauben.

    Israel habe eine entsprechende Vereinbarung mit nicht näher benannten internationalen Institutionen getroffen, berichtete die Zeitung «Haaretz» am Mittwoch. Pläne für Hilfstransporte per Schiff bestätigte am Mittwoch auch ein Sprecher der EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen in Brüssel.

    Konkret geht es dem Bericht der «Haaretz» zufolge um Güter, die von den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten finanziert werden. Diese sollen demnach ab Sonntag über das Mittelmeer in das Küstengebiet gebracht werden. Die Schiffe würden dazu in Zypern beladen und von israelischen Behörden kontrolliert. Die Organisation World Central Kitchen (WCK) solle die Hilfsgüter dann vor Ort mit Hilfe von Luftkissenfahrzeugen zu einem von der israelischen Armee kontrollierten Dock bringen.

    Von der Leyen wird nach Angaben ihres Sprechers am Donnerstagabend und Freitag auf Zypern sein und dort auch den Hafen von Larnaka besuchen. Von diesem aus sollen die Hilfsgüter per Schiff in den Gazastreifen gebracht werden. Zu Details wollte sich der Sprecher nicht äussern. Die Initiative werde von Zypern geleitet, sagte er. Man hoffe darauf, dass der humanitäre Korridor sehr bald eröffnet werden könne.

    Zuvor steuerte im Januar ein mit Hilfsgütern beladenes Schiff aus Zypern Ägypten an. Von dort aus wurden die Hilfen dann über den Grenzübergang Rafah in den Küstenstreifen gebracht. Der UN zufolge ist dort in vielen Gebieten durch den Krieg inzwischen jede Ordnung zusammengebrochen. Lkw mit Hilfsgütern werden immer wieder geplündert. Regelmässig kommt es im Kampf um die Hilfslieferungen zudem zu heftigen Rangeleien unter verzweifelten Bewohnern.

    Mehrere Länder haben angesichts der grossen Not in dem Küstengebiet bereits Lebensmittel aus der Luft abgeworfen. Die Vereinten Nationen drängen derweil darauf, auch die Hilfslieferungen per Lastwagen auszuweiten und den Transport der Güter auch über Grenzübergänge zum besonders betroffenen Norden des Gebiets zuzulassen. UN-Vertreter hatten zuletzt im Weltsicherheitsrat vor dem Hungertod Tausender Zivilisten im Gazastreifen gewarnt. (sda/dpa)
    Liebe Userinnen und User
    Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
    Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson

    Hintergründe zum Thema:

    Der Weg in den Krieg – die Ursprünge des Nahostkonflikts
    Diese 5 Kriege, an denen Israel beteiligt war, solltest du kennen
    Überall kursieren diese Karten – das zeigen sie
    Interview
    «Bringt es meine Tochter zurück, wenn ich töte?» – wie diese Männer die Versöhnung leben
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen
    Wie entstand der Konflikt im Nahen Osten?
    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
    Meistgelesen
    1
    «Schon seit vielen Jahren sage ich: Verbietet das!»
    2
    Saudis und Türken denken plötzlich massiv schlechter über die Schweiz – der Grund ist irre
    3
    Frohlocket, die Fails sind da!
    4
    Das Ende des russischen Superpanzers T-14 – und die abenteuerliche Begründung dafür
    5
    Die Steuern sinken fast überall in der Schweiz – so viel kannst du sparen
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    «Heutige Wohnungssituation ist eine bewusste politische Entscheidung der Bürgerlichen»
    2
    Wieso wir den Weltfrauentag am 8. März feiern – und es ihn immer noch braucht
    3
    Picdump 79 – Willkommen im Land der Memes … oder so ähnlich
    4
    Russland besucht jetzt jene, die Nawalny die letzte Ehre erwiesen haben
    5
    Welchen Promi magst du ganz und gar nicht?
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Selenskyj in der Türkei erwartet +++ Verletzte bei Angriff im Gebiet Charkiw
    2
    China fordert Ende der Gewalt gegen Zivilisten ++ Netanjahu: In Rafah gegen Hamas vorgehen
    3
    Dübendorf verkürzt in Derby-Final-Serie +++ Wawrinka in Indian Wells in 1. Runde out
    4
    Ausserrhoden leitet wegen eines Masern-Falls Massnahmen ein
    5
    Neues Abenteuer: Globi erlebt im Landesmuseum eine verrückte Zeitreise
    Thailand schwitzt: Gefühlte Temperatur könnte auf über 50 Grad steigen

    Teile Thailands schwitzen seit Tagen unter einer für die Jahreszeit ungewöhnlichen Hitzewelle. Besonders betroffen sind der Norden des beliebten Urlaubslandes und die Hauptstadt Bangkok. Es soll noch schlimmer kommen: Laut Prognosen des örtlichen Wetteramtes werden die Temperaturen in allen Landesteilen sowohl im März als auch im April die 40-Grad-Marke zumindest zeitweise überschreiten.

    Zur Story