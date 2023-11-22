wechselnd bewölkt
    Israel-Gaza-Krieg: Laut Hamas: 14'500 Tote in Gaza

    epa10982678 Iranians soldiers take part in an anti-Israeli rally to show their solidarity with the people of Gaza at Enghelab Square in Tehran, Iran, 18 November 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palest ...
    Iranische Männer an einer Anti-Israel-Kundgebung in Teheran. Bild: keystone
    Liveticker

    Laut Hamas: 14'500 Tote in Gaza +++ Israelischer Minister tobt

    Am 7. Oktober attackierte die Hamas Israel und ermordete 1200 Menschen. Israel reagierte mit Bombenangriffen und die Armee drang in den Gazastreifen ein. Alle News im Liveticker.
    22.11.2023, 05:1422.11.2023, 19:53
    Mehr «International»
    • Hamas-Terroristen haben am Samstag, 7. Oktober, einen beispiellosen Überraschungsangriff auf Israel durchgeführt und rund 1200 Zivilistinnen und Zivilisten sowie Soldaten massakriert. Es handelt sich um den grössten Massenmord an Juden seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg.
    • Über 230 Israelis wurden nach Militärangaben in den Gazastreifen verschleppt und werden mutmasslich in unterirdischen Tunnelsystemen als Geiseln gehalten.
    • Die israelischen Streitkräfte (IDF) haben mit einer Offensive im Gazastreifen reagiert.
    • Seit dem 7. Oktober wurden bereits über 13'000 Palästinenserinnen und Palästinenser getötet und verletzt, sagt das Hamas-Gesundheitministerium. Die Zahlen lassen sich gegenwärtig nicht unabhängig überprüfen.
    avatar
    19:51
    Hamas-Behörde: Zahl der Toten in Gaza steigt auf mehr als 14 500
    Die Zahl der im Gazastreifen getöteten Palästinenser ist seit Kriegsbeginn nach Angaben der islamistischen Hamas auf mehr als 14 500 gestiegen. Mehr als 35 000 Menschen seien verletzt worden, teilte die Regierungspressestelle in Gaza am Mittwochabend mit. Tausende Menschen würden zudem weiter vermisst. Diese Zahlen lassen sich derzeit nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Die Hamas wird von der EU und den USA als Terrororganisation eingestuft.
    epaselect epa10989564 Palestinians pray next to the bodies of 111 people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, during their burial in a mass grave at the Khan Younis cemetery in the southern Gaza Strip, ...
    Bild: keystone
    Es handelt sich den Angaben nach um die mit Abstand höchste Zahl getöteter Palästinenser während eines Kriegs in der Geschichte des israelisch-palästinensischen Konflikts. (sda/dpa)
    18:42
    Israels Oberstes Gericht lehnt Einspruch gegen Geisel-Deal ab
    Israels Oberstes Gericht hat Medienberichten zufolge einen Einspruch gegen die Vereinbarung zum Austausch von Geiseln aus Israel gegen palästinensische Häftlinge abgelehnt. Die Richter sahen keinen Grund für ein Eingreifen des Gerichts gegen den Beschluss der Regierung, im Zuge eines Abkommens mit der islamistischen Hamas palästinensische Häftlinge aus israelischen Gefängnissen für in den Gazastreifen verschleppte Geiseln aus Israel auszutauschen, wie die israelische Zeitung «Haaretz» und der TV-Sender N12 am Mittwoch berichteten. Die Regierung sei befugt, solche Abkommen zu schliessen.

    Mit dieser Entscheidung wird eine wichtige Hürde für die Vereinbarung zwischen Israel und der Hamas genommen. Nach israelischem Recht können Angehörige von Terroropfern gegen die Freilassung bestimmter palästinensischer Häftlinge Einspruch einlegen. Für eine solche Petition beim Obersten Gericht haben sie 24 Stunden nach einem solchen Regierungsbeschluss Zeit.
    18:01
    Israels Armee: Marschflugkörper im Gebiet von Eilat abgefangen
    Israels Armee hat nach eigenen Angaben im Gebiet der südisraelischen Stadt Eilat einen Marschflugkörper abgefangen. Der auf Israel abgefeuert Flugkörper sei von einem Kampfflugzeug der Luftwaffe abgewehrt worden, teilte das Militär am Mittwoch mit. In Eilat, am südlichsten Punkt des Landes, wurde zuvor Alarm ausgelöst und Sirenen heulten. Wer für den Abschuss im Gebiet des Roten Meeres verantwortlich war, war zunächst unklar.

    In den vergangenen Wochen hatten die vom Iran unterstützten Huthi-Rebellen im Jemen eigenen Angaben nach mehrfach Drohnen und Raketen vom Süden der Arabischen Halbinsel Richtung Israel abgefeuert. (sda/dpa)
    15:27
    Israel: Minister kritisiert Geisel-Abkommen mit Waffenruhe
    Israels rechtsextremer Polizeiminister hat das Abkommen mit der islamistischen Hamas zur Freilassung von Geiseln im Gazastreifen und einer Waffenpause scharf kritisiert. «Die Hamas wollte diese Auszeit mehr als alles andere», schrieb Itamar Ben-Gvir am Mittwoch auf der Plattform X, vormals Twitter. Die Hamas habe sich unter anderem in einem ersten Schritt von den Kindern und Frauen trennen wollen, weil deren Gefangenschaft zu internationalem Druck führe. Sie habe die Freilassung von Terroristen sowie ein Aussetzen der militärischen Aktivitäten gewollt. «Und all das hat sie bekommen.»
    FILE - Israel&#039;s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. The country&#039;s far-right national security minister, Ben-G ...
    Bild: keystone
    Ben-Gvir kritisierte, dass nach dem Abkommen nur ein Teil der am 7. Oktober von Hamas-Terroristen und Extremisten anderer Gruppen aus Israel verschleppten Frauen und Kinder freigelassen werde. «Es hätte anders sein können und müssen», schrieb der Minister. Die Waffenpause gebe der Hamas die Zeit, sich neu zu strukturieren. Dies gefährde die israelischen Soldaten im Gazastreifen. Die Lieferung von Treibstoff bedeute letztlich neue Waffen für die Hamas. Israel hatte immer wieder die Sorge geäussert, dass Treibstofflieferungen in den Gazastreifen von der Hamas für ihre Raketen abgezweigt werden würden.

    Israel wiederhole Fehler der Vergangenheit, schrieb Ben-Gvir weiter. «(Der heutige Hamas-Chef im Gazastreifen, Jihia al-) Sinwar macht mit seinem Plan weiter, und statt die Hamas in die Knie zu zwingen, nimmt Israel sein Diktat entgegen.»

    Bis heute gilt der sogenannte Schalit-Deal aus dem Jahr 2011 in Israel als umstritten. Damals waren mehr als 1000 palästinensische Häftlinge freigekommen, unter ihnen auch der Hamas-Chef im Gazastreifen Jihia al-Sinwar. Im Gegenzug hatte die Hamas den fünf Jahre als Geisel gehaltenen israelischen Soldaten Gilad Schalit freigelassen. (sda/dpa)
    15:25
    Papst empfängt Geiselangehörige und Palästinenser
    Papst Franziskus hat am Mittwoch Angehörige von Geiseln aus Israel und von Palästinensern aus dem Gazastreifen getroffen.

    Das Oberhaupt der katholischen Kirche empfing die beiden Gruppen getrennt voneinander vor der wöchentlichen Generalaudienz im Vatikan. Anschliessend mahnte er abermals zu einem baldigen Frieden nach den gut sechswöchigen Kämpfen. Beide Seiten litten unter dem Krieg, sagte Franziskus. «Aber hier sind wir über Kriege hinausgegangen. Dies ist kein Krieg. Dies ist Terrorismus.»
    VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - NOVEMBER 22: (EDITOR NOTE: STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY - NO MERCHANDISING). Pope Francis meets a delegation of families of Palestinians who are suffering in Gaza at the studio ...
    Bild: Getty Images Europe
    Die beiden Gruppen bestanden aus jeweils etwa einem Dutzend Teilnehmern. Unter den Vertretern von Familien aus dem Gazastreifen waren nach Angaben des Vatikans neben Muslimen auch Christen.

    Die Treffen dauerten jeweils etwa eine halbe Stunde. Bei der Generalaudienz appellierte der Papst später an die Gläubigen: «Lasst uns für das palästinensische Volk beten. Lasst uns für das israelische Volk beten. Dass Friede kommt.» (sda/dpa)
    15:20
    Israel: Armee hat rund 400 Tunnelschächte in Gaza zerstört
    Die israelische Armee hat nach eigenen Angaben seit Beginn des Gaza-Krieges am 7. Oktober rund 400 Tunnelschächte im Gazastreifen zerstört. Viele der Tunnel der islamistischen Hamas seien unter zivilen Krankenhäusern, Schulen und Häusern gewesen, teilte das Militär am Mittwoch mit.
    FILE - Israeli soldiers walk through a tunnel discovered near the Israel-Gaza border Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. An extensive labyrinth of tunnels built by Hamas stretches across the dense neighborhoods of ...
    Bild: keystone
    Im sandigen Boden des rund 45 Kilometer langen und etwa sechs bis 14 Kilometer breiten Gazastreifens mit seinen mehr als zwei Millionen Einwohnern gibt es nach israelischen Angaben ein Netz an unterirdischen Tunneln.

    Teils sind die Tunnel betoniert oder mit Strom versorgt. Im Schnitt sind sie zwei Meter hoch und einen Meter breit, einige sind aber auch gross genug für Fahrzeuge. Um israelischen Bomben aus der Luft widerstehen zu können, reichen manche Dutzende Meter unter die Erde. Viele Zugänge sollen in Wohnhäusern oder Moscheen liegen.

    Israels Armee legte nach eigenen Angaben auch einen Tunnel der Hamas auf dem Gelände der grössten Klinik des Gazastreifens frei, dem Schifa-Krankenhaus. Der freigelegte Schacht führe zu einem Tunnel mit einer Länge von rund 55 Metern in einer Tiefe von 10 Metern, hiess es am Wochenende. (sda/dpa)
    12:22
    Berichte: Kampfpause im Gazastreifen wird maximal zehn Tage dauern
    Israel hat Medienberichten zufolge weitere Details zu dem Abkommen mit der Hamas über eine Feuerpause sowie den Austausch israelischer Geiseln gegen palästinensische Häftlinge veröffentlicht.

    Für den gesamten Austausch von bis zu 300 palästinensischen Häftlingen gegen bis zu 100 lebende Geiseln aus Israel sind maximal zehn Tage vorgesehen, berichtete die «Times Of Israel» am Mittwoch unter Berufung auf einen von der israelischen Regierung veröffentlichten Kabinettsbeschluss. Spätestens danach soll der Anti-Terror-Einsatz der israelischen Armee gegen die Hamas und andere islamistische Extremisten im Gazastreifen weitergehen.

    Die israelische Nachrichtenseite Ynet meldete zudem, Israel dürfe der Vereinbarung zufolge die Namen der 100 Geiseln, die freikommen sollen, an die Hamas übermitteln. Teil des Deals soll demnach auch sein, dass entführte Mütter und Kinder bei der Freilassung nicht voneinander getrennt werden. (sda)
    12:19
    Waffenruhe beginnt laut Hamas am Donnerstag um 9 Uhr
    Offenbar beginnt die Waffenruhe zwischen der Terrororganisation Hamas und Israel am Donnerstag, berichtet die israelische Zeitung «Haaretz».

    Israel hat den Zeitpunkt bisher aber noch nicht bestätigt. Der Hamas-Anführer Moussa Abu Marzouk hat in einem Interview mit dem Sender Al Jazeera den Zeitpunkt für die geplante Waffenruhe genannt. Diese soll am Donnerstag, 9 Uhr Schweizer Zeit (10 Uhr israelischer Zeit), beginnen.
    9:49
    Ägyptens Präsident: Bemühen uns in Gaza um «dauerhafte Lösungen»
    epa10938409 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi gestures during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) after their talks in Cairo, Egypt, 25 October 2023. Ma ...
    Bild: keystone
    Nach der Einigung auf eine mehrtägige Feuerpause im Gaza-Krieg will sich Ägypten nach Worten von Präsident Abdel Fattah al-Sisi weiterhin für «dauerhafte Lösungen» im Nahost-Konflikt einsetzen.

    Diese müssten «Gerechtigkeit und Frieden herstellen und dem palästinensischen Volk legitime Rechte garantieren», teilte Al-Sisi am Mittwoch bei X mit. Er begrüsste die Einigung zwischen Israel und der islamistischen Hamas, die Ägypten, Katar und die USA vermittelt hätten.

    Ägypten war 1979 das erste arabische Land, das einen Friedensvertrag mit Israel unterzeichnete. Im Konflikt zwischen Israelis und Palästinensern hatte Kairo zuvor schon mehrfach vermittelt. Ägypten kontrolliert mit Rafah auch den einzigen nicht-israelischen Grenzübergang in den Gazastreifen.

    Auch Jordanien begrüsste die Einigung. Die Feuerpause solle ein Schritt sein, der zu einem kompletten Stopp des Krieges führt sowie zu einer Deeskalation und einem Ende der Angriffe auf Palästinenser, teilte das Aussenministerium in Amman mit.

    Jordanien hatte 1994 mit Israel einen Friedensvertrag unterzeichnet. Das Land beheimatet mehr als zwei Millionen registrierte palästinensische Flüchtlinge und damit die grösste Zahl dieser Flüchtlinge weltweit. (sda/dpa)
    9:13
    EU-Spitzen zur Feuerpause in Gaza: Diesen Hoffnungsschimmer nutzen
    EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen begrüsst die zwischen Israel und der islamistischen Hamas vereinbarte Feuerpause und die geplante Freilassung von 50 Geiseln.

    «Jeder Tag, an dem diese Mütter und Kinder von Terroristen als Geiseln festgehalten werden, ist einer zu viel. Ich teile die Freude der Familien, die schon bald ihre Liebsten wieder in die Arme schliessen können», erklärte sie am Mittwoch in Brüssel.

    Sie appellierte an die Hamas, auch die übrigen der rund 240 am 7. Oktober verschleppten Menschen sofort freizulassen. Sie kündigte zugleich an, dass die EU-Kommission ihre Nothilfe für die palästinensische Bevölkerung im abgeriegelten Gazastreifen so schnell wie möglich aufstockt.

    Auch EU-Parlamentspräsidentin Roberta Metsola begrüsste die Vereinbarung. Dies gebe den verzweifelten Familien in Israel etwas Hoffnung und den Palästinensern eine Atempause. «Dies ist ein Moment, auf dem wir aufbauen können», erklärte die maltesische Politikerin.

    «Jetzt müssen wir unsere Anstrengungen verdoppeln, um alle verbliebenen Geiseln nach Hause zu bringen, die humanitäre Hilfe zu verstärken und diesen Hoffnungsschimmer zu nutzen, um eine dauerhafte, nachhaltige Lösung und eine echte Friedensvision zu finden, die den politischen Horizont neu aufbaut.» (sda/dpa)
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rings a bell to signify the start of a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Vi ...
    Bild: keystone
    9:10
    Israels Armee setzt Bodeneinsatz in Gaza vorerst fort
    Israels Armee hat vor Inkraftreten einer vereinbarten Feuerpause erneut Ziele der islamistischen Hamas im Gazastreifen angegriffen. Wie die Armee am Mittwoch mitteilte, zerstörten Truppen am Morgen einen Tunnelschacht, aus dem ein Hamas-Terrorist herausgekommen sei und auf die Soldaten geschossen habe. Zudem sei das Militär auf Terroristen und Waffen in einem Gebäude gestossen, das von der Hamas genutzt worden sei. Die Terroristen seien getötet und das Gebäude zerstört worden, teilte die Armee weiter mit. (sda/dpa)
    9:08
    Bericht nennt Details zu den beim Gaza-Deal freikommenden Häftlingen
    Nach dem Abkommen mit der Hamas über den Austausch israelischer Geiseln gegen palästinensische Häftlinge hat Israel Medienberichten zufolge Einzelheiten zu den Inhaftierten bekannt gegeben. 287 der 300 inhaftierten Palästinenser, die für eine Entlassung in Frage kommen, seien junge Männer bis 18 Jahre, meldete die «Times of Israel» am Mittwoch. Die meisten sollen demnach wegen Aufruhr und Steinwürfen im Westjordanland oder Ost-Jerusalem inhaftiert worden sein. Bei 13 weiteren Häftlingen handelt es sich dem Bericht zufolge um erwachsene Frauen, die überwiegend wegen Messerattacken verurteilt wurden. Israelische Medien hatten zuvor berichtet, dass keine Häftlinge freigelassen würden, die wegen Mordes im Gefängnis sitzen. (sda/dpa)
    9:04
    WHO-Mitarbeiterin in Gaza getötet
    Bei Kämpfen im Gazastreifen ist eine Mitarbeiterin der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) zusammen mit ihrem sechs Monate alten Baby, ihrem Mann sowie zwei Brüdern getötet worden. Das schrieb WHO-Chef Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus am Dienstagabend bei X. Das Haus ihrer Eltern im südlichen Teil des Küstenstreifens wurde laut WHO bombardiert, nachdem die 29-Jährige dorthin aus der nördlichen Stadt Gaza geflüchtet war. «Mir fehlen die Worte, um unsere Trauer zu beschreiben», schrieb Tedros. Es scheint das erste Todesopfer in den Reihen der WHO seit Kriegsbeginn zu sein, explizit sagte Tedros dies aber nicht. (sda/dpa)

    6:12
    Biden pocht auf Einhaltung der Vereinbarung zwischen Israel und Hamas
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat die Vereinbarung zwischen Israel und der Hamas zur Freilassung der im Gazastreifen festgehaltenen Geiseln begrüsst und auf die Einhaltung der Abmachung gepocht. «Es ist wichtig, dass alle Aspekte dieses Abkommens vollständig umgesetzt werden», teilte Biden am Dienstagabend (Ortszeit) mit. Er wisse die Zusage zu schätzen, die die israelische Regierung mit der Unterstützung einer verlängerten Feuerpause gemacht habe, damit die Vereinbarung vollständig umgesetzt werden könne. So könne nun zusätzliche humanitäre Hilfe geleistet werde, «um das Leid unschuldiger palästinensischer Familien im Gazastreifen zu lindern».

    Biden bedanke sich bei Ägyptens Präsident Abdel Fattah al-Sisi und dem katarischen Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani für «ihre entscheidende Führungsrolle und ihre Partnerschaft beim Zustandekommen dieser Vereinbarung». Diese dürfte nun weitere amerikanische Geiseln nach Hause bringen, so Biden. Sie sei «ein Beweis für die unermüdliche Diplomatie» und die Entschlossenheit der US-Regierung. «Für mich als Präsident gibt es keine höhere Priorität als die Sicherheit der Amerikaner, die auf der ganzen Welt als Geiseln gehalten werden.» (sda/dpa)
    President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on combating fentanyl, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    5:12
    Katar bestätigt Vereinbarung zu Feuerpause zwischen Israel und Hamas
    Israel und die islamistische Hamas haben sich nach Angaben des vermittelnden Emirats Katar auf eine mehrtägige Feuerpause im Gaza-Krieg geeinigt. Der Beginn der viertägigen Kampfpause werde innerhalb der nächsten 24 Stunden bekannt gegeben, teilte das Aussenministerium in Katar am frühen Mittwochmorgen mit. Zudem soll demnach die Hamas 50 Geiseln freilassen und im Gegenzug eine noch unbestimmte Zahl Palästinenser aus israelischen Gefängnissen entlassen werden. (sda/dpa)
    3:51
    Hamas bestätigt Freilassung von Geiseln im Austausch für Häftlinge
    Die islamistische Hamas hat eine Feuerpause im Gaza-Krieg sowie die Freilassung von 50 israelischen Geiseln im Austausch für 150 palästinensische Häftlinge bestätigt. Nach schwierigen Verhandlungen unter Vermittlung Katars und Ägypten sei ein Abkommen erzielt worden, teilte die Hamas in der Nacht auf Mittwoch auf Telegram mit. Zuvor hatte die israelische Regierung nach einer mehrstündigen Kabinettssitzung ihre Zustimmung für einen Deal bekanntgegeben.

    Beiden Seiten zufolge umfasst die Vereinbarung eine viertägige Waffenpause. Laut Hamas handelt es sich bei den 150 Häftlingen um Frauen sowie Häftlinge unter 19 Jahren. Zudem soll Israel zugestimmt haben, die Einfahrt von «Hunderten» Lastwagen mit humanitären Gütern im gesamten Gazastreifen zu erlauben. Während der Feuerpause soll Israel demnach auch über sechs Stunden täglich den Flugverkehr im Norden des Küstengebiets einstellen. Eine offizielle Bestätigung aus Israel zu den Punkten der Vereinbarung stand zunächst aus. (sda/dpa)
    3:39
    US-Militär reagiert mit weiterem Gegenangriff auf Attacke im Irak
    Das US-Militär hat im Irak mit einem weiteren Gegenangriff auf eine Attacke proiranischer Milizen reagiert. Am Mittwochmorgen (Ortszeit) seien Angriffe auf zwei Einrichtungen im Irak verübt worden, teilte das Regionalkommando des US-Militärs (Centcom) mit. Zuvor hatten proiranische Milizen mit einer ballistischen Kurzstreckenrakete den vom US-Militär genutzten Luftwaffenstützpunkt Al Asad im Irak angegriffen. Das US-Militär hatte bereits unmittelbar nach dem Angriff mit einem Militärflugzeug ein Fahrzeug der Milizen angegriffen.

    Das Pentagon zählt seit Mitte Oktober 66 Angriffe proiranischer Milizen auf US-Militärstützpunkte, davon 32 im Irak und 34 in Syrien. In Syrien reagierte das US-Militär bereits mit Angriffen im Osten des Landes.

    Wegen des Gaza-Kriegs, der mit dem Überfall der islamistischen Hamas auf Israel am 7. Oktober begonnen hatte, ist die Sicherheitslage in der gesamten Region angespannt. Dabei stehen die Truppen der USA - des wichtigsten Verbündeten Israels – auch im Visier proiranischer Milizen. Der Iran will mit ihnen eine «Achse des Widerstands» gegen Israel schaffen. (sda/dpa)
    2:24
    Israel stimmt Feuerpause und Austausch von Geiseln gegen Häftlinge zu
    Israels Regierung hat einer mehrtägigen Feuerpause im Gaza-Krieg sowie dem Austausch von Geiseln gegen palästinensische Häftlinge zugestimmt. Eine Mehrheit des Kabinetts stimmte für eine entsprechende Vereinbarung mit der islamistischen Hamas, wie das Büro von Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu in der Nacht auf Mittwoch mitteilte. Es geht auf beiden Seiten um die Freilassung von Frauen und Minderjährigen. (sda/dpa)
    22:09
    Netanjahu: Krieg wird nach Feuerpause weitergehen
    Benjamin Netanjahu, MinisterprÃ¤sident von Israel. Foto: Maya Alleruzzo/Pool AP/dpa
    Bild: sda
    Die Kampfhandlungen im Gazastreifen sollen nach Angaben von Israels Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu nach einer möglicherweise bevorstehenden Feuerpause fortgesetzt werden. Der Krieg werde auch nach Umsetzung einer Vereinbarung mit der Hamas weitergehen, «bis wir alle unsere Ziele erreicht haben», sagte Netanjahu am Dienstagabend vor einer Abstimmung im Kabinett über einen Entwurf des Deals. Zu den Zielen Israels gehörten die Eliminierung der Hamas sowie die Rückkehr aller Geiseln. Zudem dürfe es in Gaza keine Bedrohung für Israel mehr geben.

    Der Entwurf der Vereinbarung mit der Hamas sieht Medienberichten zufolge eine viertägige Feuerpause sowie einen Austausch von 50 Geiseln der Hamas gegen mindestens 140 Häftlinge in Israel vor. Es geht auf beiden Seiten um die Freilassung von Frauen und Minderjährigen. Die Hamas hatte zuvor mitgeteilt, ihre Zustimmung bereits an die Vermittler in Ägypten und Katar übermittelt zu haben. (sda/dpa)
    21:08
    US-Militär reagiert mit Gegenschlag auf Angriff im Irak
    Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Sabrina Singh
    Bild: keystone
    Das US-Militär hat im Irak mit einem Gegenschlag auf einen Angriff proiranischer Milizen reagiert. Diese hätten am Montagabend mit einer ballistischen Kurzstreckenrakete den vom US-Militär genutzten Luftwaffenstützpunkt Al Asad im Irak angegriffen, sagte Pentagon-Sprecherin Sabrina Singh am Dienstag. Mehrere Menschen seien dabei verletzt worden – allerdings nicht «ernsthaft». Ausserdem ist der Pentagon-Sprecherin zufolge Infrastruktur leicht beschädigt worden.

    Unmittelbar nach dem Angriff habe ein US-Militärflugzeug ein Fahrzeug der Milizen angegriffen. «Dieser Selbstverteidigungsschlag führte zu einigen feindlichen Todesopfern», so Singh. Zuvor hiess es aus Kreisen der proiranischen Milizen im Irak, dass ein Milizionär getötet und vier weitere verletzt worden seien.

    Das Pentagon zählt seit Mitte Oktober 66 Angriffe proiranischer Milizen auf US-Militärstützpunkte, davon 32 im Irak und 34 in Syrien. In Syrien reagierte das US-Militär bereits mit Angriffen im Osten des Landes. Singh zufolge ist es das erste Mal seit dem Beginn der vermehrten Angriffe am 17. Oktober, dass US-Truppen mit einer ballistischen Kurzstreckenrakete angegriffen worden sind.

    Wegen des Gaza-Kriegs, der mit dem Überfall der islamistischen Hamas auf Israel am 7. Oktober begonnen hatte, ist die Sicherheitslage in der gesamten Region angespannt. Dabei stehen die Truppen der USA – dem wichtigsten Verbündeten Israels – auch im Visier proiranischer Milizen.     Der Iran will mit ihnen eine «Achse des Widerstands» gegen Israel schaffen.

    Der Iran und die USA standen immer wieder am Rande eines Kriegs. Im Januar 2020 töteten die USA den mächtigen iranischen General Ghassem Soleimani sowie den Anführer von Kataib Hisbollah, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, bei einem Drohnenangriff in Bagdad. Es folgten wochenlange militärische Spannungen. (sda/dpa)
    20:25
    Israel: «Explosionssichere Tür» unter Schifa-Krankenhaus aufgebrochen
    Die israelische Armee hat nach eigenen Angaben die bisher verschlossene Tür am Ende eines mutmasslichen Hamas-Tunnels unter dem Schifa-Krankenhaus im Gazastreifen aufgebrochen. Das Militär veröffentlichte am Dienstagabend zwei Bilder, die die offene Tür sowie die Tunnelstrecke und Türen zu weiteren Räumen zeigen. Was sich genau hinter der Tür befindet, war zunächst weiter unklar.

    Das Militär vermutet unter dem grössten Krankenhaus im Gazastreifen eine Kommandozentrale der islamistischen Hamas. Auch Gebäude in der Umgebung der Klinik zählten dazu. Ein vor wenigen Tagen in der umkämpften Klinik freigelegter Schacht führte nach Angaben der Armee zu einem Tunnel, an dessen Ende sich nach 55 Metern eine verschlossene «explosionssichere Tür» befand.

    Israelische Soldaten sind trotz internationaler Kritik seit Tagen in und um das Schifa-Krankenhaus im Einsatz. Israel wirft der Hamas vor, die Klinik für «terroristische Zwecke» zu missbrauchen und ein Netzwerk aus Tunneln und Bunkern aufgebaut zu haben. Die Hamas bestreitet dies. (sda/dpa)
    20:20
    Tod von zwei TV-Journalisten: Hisbollah greift Ziele in Israel an
    Nach dem Tod von mindestens zwei Journalisten bei einem israelischen Luftangriff im Libanon hat die libanesische Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah erneut Ziele in der Grenzregion beschossen. Ihre mehr als fünf Angriffe vom Dienstag sollten die Tötung der beiden TV-Journalisten «rächen», teilte die Hisbollah mit. Die Milizen hätten einen Militärposten im Norden Israels mit Raketen des Typs Katjuscha angegriffen und diesen «direkt getroffen». Zudem hätten sie eine Fabrik des israelischen Rüstungsunternehmens Rafael mit Raketen beschossen.

    Israels Armee teilte mit, mehrere verdächtige Ziele angegriffen zu haben. Zudem habe die Armee eine Panzerabwehrwaffe nahe der gemeinsamen Grenze attackiert und getroffen. Israels Streitkräfte greife «Terrorziele der Hisbollah im Libanon» an.

    Im Südlibanon waren am Dienstag lokalen Medien zufolge mindestens zwei Journalisten bei einem israelischen Luftangriff getötet worden.     Der pro-iranische Fernsehsender Al-Majadin bestätigte, dass eine Reporterin und ein Fotograf des Senders getötet wurden. Die Crew sei «direkt und gezielt angegriffen worden», sagte der Direktor des Senders. Eine Quelle aus Sicherheitskreisen sagte der Deutschen Presse-Agentur, dass bei dem Angriff auch ein Zivilist getötet wurde.

    Die israelischen Armee erklärte, sie sei in dem Gebiet gegen eine Bedrohung der Hisbollah vorgegangen. Der Aufenthalt in der Gegend, in der es immer wieder zu Beschuss komme, sei gefährlich. Der konkrete Vorfall werde derzeit überprüft. (sda/dpa)
    20:17
    USA: Wagner könnte Hisbollah oder Iran mit Waffen unterstützen
    epa10986523 NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby participates in the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 November 2023. EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Die US-Regierung fürchtet, dass die russische Söldnertruppe Wagner die Hisbollah oder den Iran mit militärischer Ausrüstung für die Luftabwehr unterstützen könnte. Informationen der US-Regierung deuteten darauf hin, dass Wagner «auf Anweisung der russischen Regierung die Bereitstellung von Fähigkeiten zur Luftabwehr für die Hisbollah oder den Iran vorbereitet hat», sagte der Kommunikationsdirektor des Nationalen Sicherheitsrats, John Kirby, am Dienstag in Washington. Die USA würden genau beobachten, ob Wagner tatsächlich militärische Ausrüstung liefere. Man sei bereit, die US-Sanktionen gegen Russland ausweiten, warnte Kirby.

    Angesichts internationaler Sanktionen haben Russland und der Iran ihre Kooperation auf wirtschaftlichem und militärischem Gebiet ausgebaut. Die US-Regierung fürchtet, dass der Iran Russland künftig möglicherweise auch mit ballistischen Raketen für den Einsatz in der Ukraine beliefern könnte. Als Gegenleistung für diese Unterstützung habe Russland Teheran eine beispiellose Zusammenarbeit im Verteidigungsbereich angeboten, sagte Kirby.

    Die im Libanon agierende Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah hat Verbindungen zur islamistischen Hamas im Gazastreifen. Sie gilt als wichtigster nichtstaatlicher Verbündeter des Irans und zählt zur selbst ernannten «Widerstandsachse», einer Front von Milizen mit dem Ziel, Irans Erzfeind Israel zu bekämpfen. Seit Beginn des Gaza-Kriegs nach dem Hamas-Massaker in Israel am 7. Oktober kommt es an der Grenze zwischen Israel und dem Libanon immer wieder zu Konfrontationen zwischen der israelischen Armee und der Hisbollah. (sda/dpa)
    19:51
    Hamas-Führer: Warten noch auf Israels Antwort zu möglicher Einigung
    Die Hamas wartet nach Worten eines ranghohen Anführers weiterhin auf eine Entscheidung Israels über eine mögliche Einigung über eine Feuerpause und den Austausch von Geiseln gegen palästinensische Häftlinge. «Wir warten noch auf die Antwort der Besatzer mit Blick auf die Einigung über eine humanitäre Feuerpause», sagte Hamas-Anführer Chalil al-Haja am Dienstagabend in Beirut. Die Hamas habe in den Verhandlungen bereits ihre Antwort an die «Brüder» in Ägypten und Katar übermittelt, die jetzt mit «bedeutenden Anstrengungen» an einer Einigung arbeiteten. Es stünden jetzt «entscheidende Momente» bevor.

    In ägyptischen Regierungskreisen war am Dienstagabend ebenfalls von einer entscheidenden Phase die Rede. Nach «greifbaren Fortschritten» seien die Gespräche jetzt «in der Schlussphase», hiess es aus Regierungskreisen in Kairo.

    Im Gaza-Krieg nahm am Dienstag eine Einigung zum Austausch von Geiseln der Hamas gegen Häftlinge in Israel konkretere Formen an. Nach Darstellung der Hamas sieht eine Abmachung auch ein fünftägige Kampfpause sowie die Einfahrt Hunderter Lastwagen mit Hilfsgütern in den Gazastreifen vor. Israel muss dem Deal noch zustimmen. Katar und Ägypten treten wegen ihrer Beziehungen zu der islamistischen Palästinenserorganisation als Vermittler auf. (sda/dpa)
    19:46
    Zwei Ärzte von Ärzte ohne Grenzen im Gazastreifen umgekommen
    Zwei Ärzte der Hilfsorganisation Ärzte ohne Grenzen sind bei einem Angriff auf ein Krankenhaus im Gazastreifen ums Leben gekommen. Ahmad Al-Sahar und Mahmud Abu Nudschaila seien zusammen mit einem Kollegen, Siad Al-Tatari, in der Al-Auda-Klinik getötet worden, berichtete die Organisation am Dienstagabend in Genf. Die Klinik sei eine der letzten, die im nördlichen Teil des Gazastreifens noch funktioniere. Ein Geschoss habe den dritten und vierten Stock getroffen. Anderes Personal sei teils schwer verletzt worden.

    Israel fordert die Bewohner des nördlichen Teils seit Wochen auf, in den Süden zu ziehen. Personal in den Krankenhäusern will Patientinnen und Patienten, die zu krank sind, aber nicht im Stich lassen. In dem Krankenhaus befinden sich nach Angaben von Ärzte ohne Grenzen mehr als 200 Patienten. Nach UN-Schätzungen halten sich noch 700'000 Menschen im nördlichen Teil des Gazastreifens auf. Israel greift dort seit Wochen nach eigenen Angaben Stellungen militanter Palästinenser an. Tausende Häuser sind zerstört worden, mehr als 13'000 Menschen nach Angaben der Palästinenser ums Leben gekommen.

    Ärzte ohne Grenzen hat den Angriff scharf verurteilt. Angriffe auf Krankenhäuser seien eine schwere Verletzung des für alle geltenden humanitären Völkerrechts.     (sda/dpa)
    19:24
    Militärchef in Gaza: Bodenoffensive hilft bei Rückkehr der Geiseln
    epa10511733 The Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi ahead of the meeting between the US Secretary of Defense Austin and Israel&#039;s Defense Minister Gallan at Ben Gurion airport, near Te ...
    Bild: keystone
    Angesichts der Kämpfe im Gazastreifen hat Israels Generalstabschef Herzi Halevi betont, dass die Bodenoffensive der israelischen Armee bessere Bedingungen für die Rückkehr der Geiseln schaffe. «Der Weg, der vor uns liegt, ist noch lang. Wir werden mit diesem Druck weitermachen», sagte Halevi laut Mitteilung am Dienstag bei einem Truppenbesuch im Gazastreifen.

    Die Schläge des israelischen Militärs gegen die islamistische Hamas setze die Terrororganisation unter Druck, so dass die Offensive bei der Geiselrückführung helfe. «Das tut der Hamas weh, das schafft Druck, und wir werden diesen Druck fortsetzen», so Halevi.

    Die Hamas hatte bei ihrem beispiellosen Terrorangriff auf Israel am 7. Oktober 1200 Menschen getötet und etwa 240 Menschen in den Gazastreifen entführt. Seither hat das israelische Militär massiv Ziele in dem dicht besiedelten Küstenstreifen angegriffen. Ende Oktober begann die Bodenoffensive. (sda/dpa)
    19:21
    Brics-Gruppe fordert dauerhafte Waffenruhe im Gaza-Krieg
    Die Brics-Gruppe wichtiger Schwellenländer, der Brasilien, Russland, Indien, China und Südafrika angehören, hat eine sofortige und dauerhafte humanitäre Waffenruhe im Gaza-Krieg gefordert. Es gelte, eine weitere Destabilisierung und Eskalation der Gewalt zu verhindern, hiess es am Dienstag in einer Erklärung zum Abschluss eines virtuellen, ausserordentlichen Treffens der Gruppe. Sie betonte zudem die Notwendigkeit einer Zweistaatenlösung im Konflikt zwischen Israel und Palästinensern.

    An der Videoschalte hatten auch UN-Generalsekretär Antonio Guterres sowie Vertreter von Saudi-Arabien, Argentinien, Ägypten, Äthiopien, Iran und den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten teilgenommen, die 2024 Mitglieder der Brics-Gemeinschaft werden. In ihrer Erklärung verurteilen die Brics-Staaten gleichermassen Gewaltakte gegen palästinensische und israelische Zivilisten sowie Angriffe auf zivile Infrastruktur.

    Die islamistische Hamas hatte am 7. Oktober bei einem beispiellosen Terrorangriff auf Israel etwa 240 Menschen in den Gazastreifen entführt und 1200 Menschen getötet. Inzwischen ist die israelische Armee mit Tausenden Soldaten in den Küstenstreifen eingerückt - mit dem Ziel, die islamistische Terrororganisation zu entmachten und zu zerschlagen.

    Die meisten Brics-Staaten nehmen zu dem Krieg eine andere Haltung ein, als westliche Länder wie Deutschland, die USA und Grossbritannien, die hinter Israel stehen. Besonders in Afrika und Lateinamerika werden zahlreiche Pro-Palästina-Stimmen laut: hier werden die Palästinenser vor allem als Opfer der israelischen Besatzungspolitik betrachtet. Südafrikas Präsident Cyril Ramaphosa, der aktuell Brics vorsitzt, wirft Israel Kriegsverbrechen im Gazastreifen vor. Lediglich Indien lehnt sich als einziges Brics-Mitglied an die Haltung des Westens an und unterstützt weitgehend Israel in dem Konflikt. (sda/dpa)
    19:12
    Südafrikas Parlament stimmt für Schliessung israelischer Botschaft
    Das südafrikanische Parlament hat mehrheitlich für eine Schliessung der israelischen Botschaft in Pretoria gestimmt. Der entsprechende Antrag fand am Dienstagabend eine Mehrheit von 241 Abgeordneten. Die Nationalversammlung hat 400 Mitglieder. Präsident Cyril Ramaphosa hat die letzte Entscheidung über die Schliessung der Botschaft.

    Der Antrag auf die Debatte über die Botschaft war von der drittgrössten Oppositionspartei eingebracht worden. Der in Südafrika regierende ANC hatte den Vorstoss unter der Bedingung unterstützt, dass ein diplomatischer Kanal mit Israel aufrechterhalten bleibt. Die Botschaft solle so lange geschlossen bleiben, bis eine Feuerpause in Nahost beschlossen sei, forderte die ANC-Abgeordnete Pemmy Majodina. In der Debatte gab es «Free Palestine»-Rufe.

    Südafrika unterhält traditionell gute Beziehungen zu den palästinensischen Gebieten. Südafrikanische Politiker haben wiederholt Vergleiche zur Apartheid-Politik in der Vergangenheit in ihrem eigenen Land gezogen.

    Israel hatte seinen Botschafter bereits am Montag zu Konsultationen zurückgerufen. Hintergrund waren Äusserungen Ramaphosas bei einem Besuch in Katar. Südafrikas Präsident hatte Israel Kriegsverbrechen im Gazastreifen vorgeworfen. Er forderte den Internationalen Strafgerichtshof (IStGH) in Den Haag zu Ermittlungen auf.

    Der ANC, der seit 1994 das Land mit 62 Millionen Einwohnern am Südzipfel Afrikas regiert, unterstützt seit vielen Jahren eine Zweistaatenlösung zur Befriedung des Dauerkonflikts zwischen Israelis und Palästinensern und spricht sich für ein «freies Palästina» aus. Die Palästinensische Befreiungsorganisation PLO hatte die Partei des ehemaligen Staatschefs und Friedensnobelpreisträgers Nelson Mandela im Kampf gegen das rassistische Apartheid-Regime unterstützt. (sda/dpa)
