My colleagues and I are devastated: we have lost one of our own in #Gaza today.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 21, 2023
Our young @WHOoPt colleague Dima Alhaj was tragically killed alongside her 6 month old baby, her husband and 2 brothers. Reportedly multiple other family members sheltering in the same house were… pic.twitter.com/vURpNFRXe6
Just through this door, underneath the Shifa Hospital, are Hamas’ terrorists tunnels.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 21, 2023
Here’s the PROOF of Hamas’ terrorism festering underneath hospitals: pic.twitter.com/ezrcOfOMCd
Seit dem 7. Oktober lebt Maayan Zin zwischen Hoffnung und Verzweiflung. An dem Tag verschleppte die Hamas ihre beiden Töchter Ela (8) und Dafna (15) von Israel nach Gaza. Ihren Vater Noam ermordeten die Terroristen vor den Augen der Kinder. Ob ihre Mädchen noch am Leben sind, weiss Mutter Maayan nicht. Und ihre Hoffnung auf ein Wiedersehen schwindet.