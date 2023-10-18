wechselnd bewölkt16°
    Israel – Hamas: Grenzzugang zu Gaza soll am Freitag geöffnet werden

    1 / 23
    Angriff auf Israel
    Am Morgen des 7. Oktober 2023 startete die Terrormiliz Hamas einen grossflächigen Angriff auf zahlreiche Ziele in Israel. Die Streitkräfte Israels haben reagiert und Ziele der Palästinenser im Gazastreifen attackiert.
    quelle: keystone / abir sultan
    Liveticker

    Grenzzugang zu Gaza soll am Freitag geöffnet werden ++ Israel will baldige Bodenoffensive

    Die aktuellen News zum Angriff der Hamas auf Israel.
    18.10.2023, 20:5219.10.2023, 16:48
    Mehr «International»
    • Militante Palästinenser der islamistischen Hamas haben am Samstag, 7. Oktober, während des jüdischen Fests Simchat Tora, einen beispiellosen Überraschungsangriff auf Israel begonnen. Die Hamas wird von EU, USA und Israel als Terrororganisation eingestuft.
    • Das israelische Sicherheitskabinett hat in Israel den Kriegszustand ausgerufen. Dies erlaube «weitreichende militärische Schritte», teilte das Büro von Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu am Sonntag mit.
    • Die Angreifer hatten am Samstag, 7. Oktober, tagsüber nach Militärangaben mehr als 3200 Raketen auf Israel abgefeuert. Gleichzeitig drangen am Morgen bewaffnete Palästinenser über Land, See und Luft nach Israel vor. Sie sollen mehrere Soldaten und Zivilisten umgebracht haben.
    • Bisher kamen über 1300 Israelis ums Leben, mehr als 3000 Menschen wurden verletzt. Schätzungsweise 150 Israelis wurden nach Militärangaben in den Gazastreifen verschleppt.
    • Das israelische Militär entgegnete mit dem Beschuss von Zielen der Hamas im Gazastreifen. Dabei wurden bislang mindestens 3000 Palästinenserinnen und Palästinenser getötet und 12'500 weitere verletzt.
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    18:44
    Arabischer Fernsehsender: Grenzzugang zu Gaza wird am Freitag geöffnet
    Am Freitag soll der einzige Zugang zum Gaza-Streifen, der nicht durch Israel kontrolliert wird, geöffnet werden. Es handelt sich um das Rafah-Terminal, den Grenzübergang von Ägypten in den Gazastreifen. Damit rechnet die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO), wie WHO-Chef Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Genf mitteilte. Ihre Lastwagen seien beladen und bereit zur Abfahrt. Auch der arabische Fernsehsender Al-Jazeera News meldete unter Berufung von «Quellen», dass die Grenze morgen geöffnet werde.
    18:34
    WHO: Ohne Treibstoff bald Tragödie im Gazastreifen
    Der Mangel an Treibstoff im Gazastreifen hat nach Angaben der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) verheerende Folgen. Die wenigen Reste müssten aufgeteilt werden unter Entsalzungsanlagen zur Bereitstellung von Wasser, Bäckereien zum Brotbacken und Krankenhäusern, die eine wachsende Zahl von Patienten versorgen müssen. «Wenn Lieferungen nicht sehr bald zugelassen werden, kommt es im Gazastreifen zu einer Tragödie», sagte WHO-Chef Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus am Donnerstag in Genf. Er appellierte an Israel, Treibstofflieferungen zuzulassen.

    Israel hat nach fast zweiwöchiger Totalblockade des Gazastreifens nur Lieferungen von Trinkwasser, Nahrungsmitteln und Medikamenten genehmigt. Dutzende Lastwagen stehen vor dem Grenzübergang Rafah, den Ägypten aber bislang geschlossen hält. Die WHO hofft auf eine Öffnung am Freitag.

    «Die Treibstoffsituation ist extrem ernst», sagte Rik Peeperkorn, der WHO-Vertreter in den von Israel besetzten Gebieten. Sämtliche Krankenhäuser seien mangels Treibstoff nicht mehr voll in Betrieb. Letzte Rationen erlaubten den vier Krankenhäusern in der von Israel benannten Evakuierungszone im Norden des Gazastreifens noch einen Notbetrieb für ein oder zwei Tage. Dort seien mehr als 2000 Patienten, die nirgendwo hingebracht werden könnten, sagte Peeperkorn. (sda/dpa)
    18:26
    Baume-Schneider unterstützt Demonstrationsverbot Zürichs und Basels
    Bundesrätin Elisabeth Baume-Schneider hat am Donnerstag den Städten und Kantonen beim Demonstrationsverbot ihr Vertrauen ausgesprochen. Angesichts der angespannten Sicherheitslage im Zuge des Nahost-Konflikts hatten etwa Zürich und Basel Demonstrationsverbote verhängt.

    Während Zürich diese Woche keine Demos im Zusammenhang mit dem Nahostkonflikt erlaubt, verbietet Basel momentan sogar generell Kundgebungen. Sie gehe davon aus, dass die Entscheidungen aufgrund «fundierter Analysen» gefällt wurden, sagte die Vorsteherin des Eidgenössischen Justiz- und Polizeidepartements (EJPD) am Rande des EU-Innenministertreffens in Luxemburg.

    Sie vertraue den Kantonen und Städten, dass sie gut abgewogen hätten zwischen Meinungsäusserungsfreiheit und dem Verbot von islamophoben und antisemitischen Demonstrationen.

    Angesichts des Nahost-Konflikts ist der Grad der Sicherheit und Aufmerksamkeit laut Baume-Schneider für mögliche Gefährdungen der Schweiz auf ein Maximum gesetzt worden. Ohne konkret zu werden, bestätigte die Bundesrätin, dass verschiedene Botschaften und Infrastrukturen in der Schweiz unter Schutz gestellt wurden. (sda)
    Bundesraetin Elisabeth Baume-Schneider beantwortet eine Frage waehrend der Fragestunde in der Herbstsession der Eidgenoessischen Raete, am Montag, 25. September 2023, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer ...
    Bild: keystone
    18:00
    Israels Verteidigungsminister will baldige Bodenoffensive
    Israels Verteidigungsminister Joav Galant hat laut israelischen Medienberichten eine baldige Bodenoffensive im Gazastreifen angekündigt. «Der Befehl wird kommen», sagte er demnach am Donnerstag zu in der Nähe der Küstenenklave stationierten Truppen. Diese sähen den Gazastreifen jetzt noch aus der Ferne, würden ihn aber bald schon von innen sehen, zitierten Medien Galant weiter.

    Experten warnen vor einem blutigen Häuserkampf bei einer Bodenoffensive Israels im dicht besiedelten Gazastreifen. Israel will nach den verheerenden Terroranschlägen der Hamas am 7. Oktober die militärischen Fähigkeiten sowie die Herrschaft der Islamistenorganisation ausschalten. Die meisten Politiker sehen dabei keine Alternative zu einem Eingreifen auf dem Boden.

    In Vorbereitung einer möglichen Bodenoffensive hatte Israels Militär die Bevölkerung im nördlichen Gazastreifen wiederholt aufgefordert, das Gebiet Richtung Süden zu verlassen. (sda/dpa)
    17:21
    UNRWA ruft Deutschland zur Unterstützung der Palästinenser auf
    Der Generalkommissar des UN-Palästinenserhilfswerks UNRWA im Nahen Osten, Philippe Lazzarini, hat Deutschland zur weiteren Unterstützung der Palänstinenser aufgerufen. Deutschland sei zweitgrösster Geber für seine Organisation. «Ich erwarte, dass Deutschland UNRWA weiterhin unterstützen wird», sagte er am Donnerstag vor einem Gespräch mit Aussenministerin Annalena Baerbock (Grüne) in der jordanischen Hauptstadt Amman. Es gebe die sehr starke Sorge, «dass die Welt die Palästinenser im Stich lässt».

    Die islamistische Hamas hatte Israel am 7. Oktober mit einem blutigen Terrorschlag angegriffen. Israel hat daraufhin angekündigt, die Hamas vernichten zu wollen. Die humanitäre Lage vieler Menschen im Gazastreifen hat sich seit Beginn des Gaza-Krieges dramatisch verschlechtert.

    Es herrsche eine tiefe Frustration bei den Palästinensern, sagte Lazzarini. Manche fühlten sich auch gedemütigt. Die Lage im Gazastreifen sei äusserst verzweifelt. «Wir haben mehr als eine Million Menschen, die vertrieben wurden. Wir haben mehr als 3500 Menschen, die getötet wurden.» Der UNRWA-Vertreter warnte: «Uns gehen die Medikamente aus, uns gehen die Lebensmittel aus.»

    Das Wichtigste aber sei, «dass es im Gazastreifen keinen sicheren Ort gibt. Die Leute wissen also nicht mehr, wohin sie gehen sollen», sagte Lazzarini. Der Süden sei völlig überfüllt. Allein die UN-Organisation beherberge dort mehr als 500'000 Menschen.

    Die Kritik, die Hamas-Behörden in Gaza hätten im Laufe der Jahre UNRWA-Gelder oder Ausrüstung missbraucht, wies Lazzarini zurück. UNRWA sei die einzige UN-Organisation, die Direkthilfe leiste. «Wir kennen also alle unsere Begünstigten. Wir kennen unsere Kinder in unserer Schule, wir kennen die Familien, die in unser Gesundheitszentrum kommen.» Die mit der Agentur zusammenarbeitenden Lieferanten würden anhand der Sanktionslisten der Vereinten Nationen, der EU oder anderer Länder überprüft. (sda/dpa)
    Philippe Lazzarini, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), speaks during a panel &quot;Israel - Palestine conflict: Can UNRWA fulfill its mission?&quot ...
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    12:24
    Scholz kündigt «klare Kante» gegen Antisemitismus an
    Der deutsche Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz hat angesichts der teils gewalttätigen Ausschreitungen in Deutschland Härte im Kampf gegen Antisemitismus versprochen.
    19.10.2023, Berlin: Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) gibt im Plenum des Deutschen Bundestages eine Regierungserklärung ab. Auf der Tagesordnung der 131. Sitzung stehen neben der Regierungserklärung des ...
    Bild: keystone
    Scholz kündigte ein hartes Vorgehen gegen Antisemitismus und Israel-Feindlichkeit an. Es sei «eine klare Kante gefragt», man dürfe nicht wegschauen, sagte er. «Antisemitismus ist in Deutschland fehl am Platz, und wir werden alles dafür tun, uns gegen ihn zu stellen. Wir werden das machen als Bürgerinnen und Bürger, als diejenigen, die politisch Verantwortung tragen.»

    Scholz forderte erneut die Freilassung der in den Gaza-Streifen verschleppten Geiseln der Hamas. «Sie müssen ohne Vorbedingungen freigelassen werden», sagte er. Er betonte die Bedeutung humanitärer Hilfe für die Menschen im Gaza-Streifen, die auch Opfer und Geiseln der Hamas seien. Die islamistische Terrororganisation benutze die Zivilbevölkerung als Schutzschilde, «was menschenverachtend ist», so Scholz. (sda/dpa)
    10:30
    Bericht: Palästinenser im Westjordanland von Siedlern getötet
    Im Westjordanland ist nach palästinensischen Angaben ein Palästinenser von Siedlern getötet worden. Wie das palästinensische Gesundheitsministerium in Ramallah am späten Mittwoch laut der Nachrichtenseite Ynet mitteilte, starb der 21-jährige in der Nähe des Dorfes Dura al-Qara im zentralen Westjordanland durch Schüsse von Siedlern. Zuvor waren zwei Jugendliche nach palästinensischen Angaben bei Konfrontationen mit israelischen Soldaten in der Nähe der Stadt Ramallah getötet worden.

    Die Sicherheitslage im Westjordanland ist seit dem blutigen Grossangriff von Hunderten Hamas-Terroristen auf Israel am 7. Oktober zunehmend angespannt. Nach der tödlichen Explosion bei einem Krankenhaus im Gazastreifen hatten palästinensische Gruppen im Westjordanland zu Konfrontationen mit israelischen Soldaten aufgerufen. Auch Gewalttaten von Siedlern hätten in letzter Zeit zugenommen, sagte UN-Nothilfekoordinator Martin Griffiths am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) bei einer Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrats.

    Es besteht die Gefahr, «dass die Situation ausser Kontrolle gerät», warnte Griffiths. Israel hatte das Westjordanland und Ost-Jerusalem 1967 erobert. Die Palästinenser beanspruchen die Gebiete für einen unabhängigen Staat Palästina mit dem arabisch geprägten Ostteil Jerusalems als Hauptstadt. (sda/dpa)
    10:19
    Israels Armee: Todeszahlen bei Spital-Explosion übertrieben
    Die Zahl der Toten bei einer Explosion vor einem Spital in der Stadt Gaza ist nach israelischen Informationen niedriger als von der dort herrschenden Hamas angegeben.

    «Die israelische Armee hat Geheimdienstinformationen, die stark darauf hinweisen, dass die Zahl der tragischen Todesfälle durch eine fehlgeleitete Rakete des Islamischen Dschihad von der Hamas auch als Teil einer Desinformationskampagne übertrieben wurde», teilte ein Armeesprecher am Donnerstag mit. (sda/dpa)
    9:14
    Familien von Geiseln wollen Proteste in Israel verschärfen
    Nach der Ankündigung humanitärer Hilfslieferungen in den Gazastreifen wollen Familien von Geiseln, die aus Israel in das Palästinensergebiet verschleppt worden sind, ihre Proteste verschärfen. Sie fordern, vor jeglicher Hilfe in Gaza müssten zuerst die Gefangenen freigelassen werden. Die israelische Zeitung «Haaretz» schrieb am Mittwochabend, die Vertretung der Geiselfamilien habe eine geplante Öffnung des ägyptischen Grenzübergangs für humanitäre Güter als «schreckliche Entscheidung» kritisiert.

    «Kinder, Babys, Frauen, Soldaten, Männer und alte Menschen – von denen einige an schweren Krankheiten oder Schussverletzungen leiden – werden unter unmenschlichen Bedingungen wie Tiere unter der Erde festgehalten», und dennoch «belohne» die israelische Regierung Mörder und Geiselnehmer, hiess es den Angaben zufolge in der Mitteilung.

    Verzweifelte Angehörige der Geiseln demonstrieren bereits seit einigen Tagen vor dem Militärhauptquartier in Tel Aviv. Sie fordern eine rasche Freilassung ihrer von der im Gazastreifen herrschenden Hamas entführten Familienmitglieder.

    Ägypten hatte nach Angaben von US-Präsident Joe Biden zugesichert, zunächst bis zu 20 Lastwagen über den Grenzübergang Rafah in den Gazastreifen zu lassen. Israel versprach, humanitäre Hilfslieferungen aus Ägypten nicht zu behindern. Es hatte die Menschen in Gaza aufgerufen, sich in den Süden zu begeben. (sda/dpa)
    Israel Palestine Tensions 8536545 14.10.2023 Israelis attend a demonstration, calling for the return of loved ones who were taken as hostages following an infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza St ...
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    8:35
    Russland liefert 27 Tonnen Hilfsgüter für Gazastreifen
    Russland liefert nach Angaben des Zivilschutzministeriums in Moskau 27 Tonnen Hilfsgüter für den Gazastreifen. Ein Flugzeug des Typs Iljuschin Il-76 startete mit der Ladung vom Flughafen Ramenskoje bei Moskau, wie das Ministerium am Donnerstag mitteilte. Veröffentlicht wurde auch ein Video.

    Demnach hatte Kremlchef Wladimir Putin die Fracht angewiesen. Sie werde in Ägypten an die Organisation Roter Halbmond übergeben. Geliefert würden Lebensmittel wie Mehl, Zucker, Reis und Nudeln. Unklar war zunächst, wann die Hilfslieferungen über die Grenze gebracht werden können.

    Die Versorgung der Menschen im vom Israel abgeriegelten Gazastreifen steht nach dem tödlichen Raketeneinschlag an einer Klinik vor dem drohenden Kollaps. Ägypten will zunächst bis zu 20 Lastwagen über den Grenzübergang Rafah lassen. Israel, das in dem Küstenstreifen die islamistischen Hamas-Angreifer bombardiert, versprach, humanitäre Hilfslieferungen aus Ägypten nicht zu behindern. (sda/dpa)
    4:45
    Biden plant Ansprache an Nation zu Kriegen in Nahost und der Ukraine
    Angesichts der Kriege im Nahen Osten und in der Ukraine will sich US-Präsident Joe Biden am Donnerstagabend (Ortszeit) in einer seltenen Ansprache aus dem Oval Office an die Nation wenden. Biden werde dort die Reaktion der USA auf die terroristischen Angriffe der Hamas gegen Israel und auf den anhaltenden Krieg Russlands gegen die Ukraine erörtern, teilte das Weisse Haus am Mittwochabend mit. Die Ansprache aus dem Amtszimmer des Präsidenten in der US-Regierungszentrale ist zur besten Sendezeit um 20 Uhr am Donnerstagabend (Ortszeit/Freitag 02.00 Uhr MEZ) vorgesehen. Biden hatte am Mittwoch Israel besucht, um sich dort ein Bild von der Lage in dem Konflikt zu machen. (sda/dpa)
    4:45
    Berichte: Britischer Premier Sunak will nach Israel reisen
    Der britische Premierminister Rishi Sunak wird an diesem Donnerstag zu einem Kurzbesuch in Israel erwartet. Er will unter anderem Israels Ministerpräsidenten Benjamin Netanjahu und Präsident Izchak Herzog treffen, wie unter anderem die britische Nachrichtenagentur PA berichtete. Danach plant er im Rahmen seiner zweitägigen Reise Besuche in anderen Hauptstädten der Region. Ziel sei es, auf diplomatischen Weg eine Ausweitung der Kämpfe zu verhindern, hiess es. Darüber hinaus wolle Sunak darauf drängen, dass so schnell wie möglich humanitäre Hilfe in den Gazastreifen geliefert wird.
    Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to go to the House of Commons, London, for the weekly Prime Minister&#039;s Questions, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung ...
    Bild: keystone
    2:55
    Israels Armee greift wieder Ziele der Hisbollah im Libanon an
    Das israelische Militär hat erneut Stellungen der pro-iranischen Hisbollah im Libanon angegriffen. Das gab die israelische Armee in der Nacht zum Donnerstag bekannt. Weitere Details wurden zunächst nicht genannt. Einige israelische Granaten seien am Rande von Feldern nahe der Grenze eingeschlagen, hiess es aus libanesischen Sicherheitskreisen. Zuvor hatte die israelische Armee bereits mitgeteilt, «Terroristen» hätten eine Panzerabwehrrakete auf eine israelische Gegend nahe der Grenze zum Libanon abgefeuert. Das israelische Militär habe mit Artilleriebeschuss reagiert. Zudem sei die Terrorinfrastruktur der Hisbollah angegriffen worden, hiess es.

    Seit den Terrorattacken der islamistischen Palästinenserorganisation Hamas auf Israel und Israels Gegenschlägen auf Gaza kam es in den vergangenen Tagen regelmässig zu Zwischenfällen an der Grenze zwischen Israel und dem Libanon, die Sorgen vor einer Eskalation schüren. Von der Hisbollah seien 13 Kämpfer im Zuge der Gefechte der vergangenen Tage getötet worden, teilte die Pressestelle der Organisation mit. (sda/dpa)
    22:50
    Mehrere Demonstranten dringen ins Kapitol ein
    Bei einer Friedens-Demonstration in Washington sind Dutzende Demonstrantinnen und Demonstranten der Organisation «Jewish Voice for Peace» ins US-Kapitol eingedrungen. Diese forderten mit Plakaten einen Waffenstillstand zwischen den beiden Kriegsparteien. Laut der «New York Times» wurden rund 200 Menschen festgenommen.
    21:52
    Europäische Geheimdienste: Wohl weniger Tote bei Explosion bei Spital als angenommen
    Wie aus europäischen Geheimdienstkreisen zu hören ist, sind bei der Explosion bei einem Spital in Gaza wohl weniger Menschen gestorben als zunächst angenommen. «Es gibt nicht 200 oder gar 500 Tote, sondern eher ein paar Dutzend, wahrscheinlich zwischen zehn und 50», sagte eine anonyme Quelle. Weiter heisst es, dass man davon ausgehe, dass Israel «wahrscheinlich nicht» für die Explosion verantwortlich ist.
    20:15
    Getroffene Klinik im Gazastreifen: Erdogan spricht von «Völkermord»
    Der türkische Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan hat den Raketeneinschlag unmittelbar vor einer Klinik im Gazastreifen als Bruch des Völkerrechts bewertet - eine direkte Schuldzuweisung aber vermieden. «Ich verurteile die Täter hinter diesem Angriff, der ein Verbrechen gegen die Menschlichkeit darstellt und als Völkermord an den Menschen in Gaza einzustufen ist», schrieb Erdogan am Mittwoch auf der früher als Twitter bekannten Online-Plattform X. «Das Massaker im Gazastreifen hat mit der heimtückischen Attacke auf das Al-Ahli-Krankenhaus gestern eine neue Dimension erreicht.»

    Auffällig war, dass Erdogan die Verantwortung nicht ausdrücklich dem israelischen Militär zuschob - nachdem er dies am Dienstagabend in einer ersten Reaktion kurz nach dem Raketeneinschlag noch getan hatte. Der islamisch-konservative Staatschef hatte auf X geschrieben, der Beschuss des Krankenhauses, in dem Frauen, Kinder und unschuldige Zivilisten untergebracht seien, sei das jüngste Beispiel für israelische Angriffe, die gegen grundlegendste menschliche Werte verstiessen. Die gesamte Menschheit sei dazu aufgerufen, diese «in der Geschichte beispiellose Brutalität» zu stoppen.

    Am Tag nach der Explosion mit möglicherweise hunderten Opfern mehrten sich Hinweise darauf, dass die anfänglichen Schuldzuweisungen an Israel wohl nicht durch Beweise gedeckt waren - und stattdessen eine fehlgeleitete Rakete militanter Palästinenser ursächlich gewesen sein könnte. Erdogan hat in der Vergangenheit immer wieder Partei für die Palästinenser ergriffen und Israel die Hauptschuld an dem seit Jahrzehnten währenden Nahost-Konflikt zugewiesen. (sda/dpa)
    epa10911675 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, 10 October 2023. Nehammer is in Turkey ...
    Bild: keystone
    19:07
    Wieder Raketenalarm im Grossraum Tel Aviv
    In der Küstenstadt Tel Aviv und im Zentrum Israels ist am Mittwochabend erneut Raketenalarm ausgelöst worden. Im Grossraum Tel Aviv hatte es zuvor bereits mehrfach Alarm gegeben.

    Die im Gazastreifen herrschende Islamistenorganisation Hamas teilte mit, sie bombardiere Tel Aviv «als Reaktion auf die zionistischen Massaker an Zivilisten». Am Dienstag waren bei einer Explosion nahe einer Klinik im Gazastreifen möglicherweise hunderte Menschen getötet worden. Die Hamas beschuldigt Israel. Es mehren sich jedoch Hinweise darauf, dass die Schuldzuweisungen nicht durch Beweise gedeckt sind - und stattdessen eine fehlgeleitete Rakete militanter Palästinenser ursächlich gewesen sein könnte.

    Die Palästinenserorganisation Hamas hat seit dem Massaker im Süden Israels am 7. Oktober Tausende Raketen auf Israel abgefeuert. (sda/dpa)
    19:03
    Israel: UN muss Verantwortliche für Einschlag bei Gaza-Klinik nennen
    Nach dem Raketeneinschlag bei einer Klinik im Gazastreifen hat Israels Aussenminister Eli Cohen von den Vereinten Nationen gefordert, die Schuldigen öffentlich zu machen. Er habe an UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres appelliert, bekannt zu geben, dass «die palästinensischen Terrororganisationen» für die Explosion im Al-Ahli-Krankenhaus im Gazastreifen verantwortlich seien, teilte Cohen am Mittwoch auf der Plattform X (ehemals Twitter) mit. «Die UN müssen eine sofortige Klarstellung herausgeben und den Islamischen Dschihad verurteilen.»

    Die von der islamistischen Hamas kontrollierte Gesundheitsbehörde in Gaza weist der israelischen Armee die Schuld für die Explosion am Dienstagabend zu. (sda/dpa)
    18:20
    UN-Vermittler: Gefahr für Ausweitung des Nahost-Konflikts «sehr real»
    Der UN-Vermittler für den Nahen Osten sieht eine grosse Gefahr für eine Ausweitung des Gaza-Kriegs. «Aufgrund meiner Treffen und der Dynamik, die ich vor Ort beobachte, würde ich Folgendes sagen: Die Gefahr einer Ausweitung dieses Konflikts ist real - sehr, sehr real - und äusserst gefährlich», sagte der UN-Koordinator für den Friedensprozess im Nahen Osten, Tor Wennesland, am Mittwoch vor dem UN-Sicherheitsrat in New York. (sda/dpa)
    18:08
    USA: Palästinensische Kämpfer Schuld an Explosion bei Spital
    Die US-Regierung hält Israel nach derzeitigem Kenntnisstand nicht für die verheerende Explosion bei einer Klinik im Gazastreifen verantwortlich. Die Sprecherin des Nationalen Sicherheitsrat der US-Regierung teilte am Mittwoch beim Kurznachrichtendienst X mit: «Wir sammeln weiterhin Informationen, doch nach unserer derzeitigen Einschätzung, die auf der Analyse von Luftbildern, abgefangenen und offen verfügbaren Daten beruht, ist Israel nicht für die gestrige Explosion im Krankenhaus in Gaza verantwortlich.»

    Zuvor hatte sich US-Präsident Joe Biden bei seinem Besuch in Tel Aviv ähnlich geäussert. Zunächst hatte er davon gesprochen, dass für den Raketeneinschlag offenbar «ein anderes Team» verantwortlich gewesen sei. Später konkretisierte er, dass die ihm vorliegenden Informationen darauf hindeuteten, dass die Explosion Ergebnis eines irrtümlichen Raketenbeschusses durch eine Terrorgruppe in Gaza gewesen sei.

    Die Gesundheitsbehörde in Gaza weist der israelischen Armee die Schuld für das Unglück vom Dienstagabend zu. Israels Armee sprach hingegen von einer fehlgeleiteten Rakete der militanten Palästinenserorganisation Islamischer Dschihad, die auf einem Parkplatz vor dem Krankenhaus explodiert sei. Unabhängig überprüfen liess sich das zunächst nicht. (sda/dpa)
    16:29
    Humanitäre Nahost-Resolution scheitert im UN-Sicherheitsrat
    Ein brasilianischer Resolutionsentwurf zur Krise in Nahost mit Fokus auf humanitärer Hilfe ist im Weltsicherheitsrat gescheitert. Die USA legten gegen den Text vor dem mächtigsten Gremium der Vereinten Nationen am Mittwoch in New York ein Veto ein. (sda/dpa)
    16:26
    Bidens Rede in Tel Aviv
    Der US-Präsident Joe Biden hielt in Tel Aviv eine ca. 15-minütige Rede. Hier kannst du sie nachschauen:

    16:15
    Zahl der Toten in Gaza seit Kriegsbeginn steigt auf 3478
    Die Zahl der getöteten Palästinenser im Gazastreifen ist nach Angaben des dortigen Gesundheitsministeriums seit Beginn des Kriegs auf 3478 gestiegen.

    12'065 weitere Menschen seien verletzt worden, teilte das von der islamistischen Hamas kontrollierte Ministerium am Mittwoch mit. Die Zahl beinhaltet demnach auch die Opfer des Raketeneinschlags vor einem Spital am Dienstagabend. Bei der Explosion wurden nach Angaben des Ministeriums 471 Menschen getötet. Unabhängig waren die Angaben nicht zu überprüfen, Experten hegten bei der hohen Zahl Zweifel.
    Wie entstand der Konflikt im Nahen Osten?

