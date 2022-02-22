Navigation
wolkig, aber kaum Regen
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Liveticker

    Putin erkennt Anspruch von Separatisten auf gesamte Gebiete an +++ Es drohen Gefechte

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen in der Ukraine-Krise im Überblick.
    22.02.2022, 18:47
    Mehr «International»
    Liveticker
    Putin erkennt Anspruch von Separatisten auf gesamte Gebiete an +++ Es drohen Gefechte
    1013
    Europa öffnet, doch wie sieht es im Rest der Welt aus? (Spoiler: Es ist kompliziert)
    Einreiseverbote, Kontensperrungen, Handels-Embargo: Das sind die Sanktionen gegen Russland
    7
    Fallzahlen gemäss Taskforce wegen weniger Tests rückläufig +++ 15'191 neue Fälle, 14 Tote
    417
    Analyse
    Die Ukraine ist nicht genug – was Putin wirklich will
    138
    Native Ad
    Diese 9 Klimasünden wollen sich die watsons abgewöhnen, und du?
    189
    Promotion
    Low Carb am Abend = Salatblätter knabbern? Nicht doch!
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    18:53
    Russland zieht Botschaftspersonal aus Ukraine ab
    Russland zieht angesichts der sich weiter zuspitzenden Lage in der Ukraine sein Botschaftspersonal aus dem Nachbarland ab. «Für den Schutz ihres Lebens und der Sicherheit, hat die russische Führung die Entscheidung über die Evakuierung des Personals der russischen Auslandsvertretungen in der Ukraine getroffen», teilte das russische Aussenministerium am Dienstagabend in Moskau mit. Das solle «in sehr naher Zukunft» umgesetzt werden. Das betreffe die Botschaft in Kiew und die Generalkonsulate. Zuvor hatten bereits westliche Länder angesichts eines befürchteten russischen Einmarsches in der Ukraine Personal reduziert oder komplett abgezogen.

    Anders als der Westen hat Russland wiederholt betont, eine Kriegsgefahr eher von ukrainischer Seite zu sehen. Moskau behauptet, Kiew könne versuchen, sich die selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk mit Gewalt zurückzuholen und kritisiert die Ausstattung der Ukraine mit modernen Waffen durch den Westen.

    Nun beklagte das Aussenministerium in Moskau, russische Diplomaten seien in der Ukraine immer wieder «Angriffen und Provokationen» ausgesetzt gewesen. Russland hatte am Montag Luhansk und Donezk unter massiven internationalen Protest anerkannt. (sda/dpa)
    18:44
    Putin erkennt Anspruch von Separatisten auf gesamte Gebiete an
    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin erkennt die Separatistenregionen Luhansk und Donezk in ihren deutlich grösseren ursprünglichen ukrainischen Grenzen an. Das bedeutet, dass der Territorialanspruch der Separatisten, die bislang nur etwa 32 Prozent der Gebiete Luhansk und Donezk kontrollieren, deutlich über ihr bisher verwaltetes Gebiet hinausgeht. Das birgt die Gefahr neuer Kämpfe mit den ukrainischen Regierungstruppen, die den übrigen Teil kontrollieren. Putin sagte am Dienstag, dass die Führungen in den als unabhängige Staaten anerkannten «Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk» mit der ukrainischen Regierung darüber verhandeln müssten.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Bei einer Pressekonferenz erklärte Putin auch den Minsker Friedensplan für die Ostukraine für erledigt. Die Vereinbarungen hätten sich mit der Anerkennung der souveränen Staaten erübrigt, sagte Putin.

    Der Präsident hatte sich am Dienstag auch vom Föderationsrat – dem Oberhaus des Parlaments – die Erlaubnis geben lassen für einen Einsatz russischer Truppen im Ausland. Ob er von dem Recht Gebrauch mache, entscheide sich gemäss der Lage in den Regionen Luhansk und Donezk. Zuvor hatten staatsnahe Medien berichtet, dass bereits russische Truppen im Donbass seien.

    Der Kremlchef sagte, dass die beste Lösung für den Konflikt um die Ukraine wäre, wenn das Land auf eine Mitgliedschaft in der Nato verzichten würde. So könne auch der Westen sein Gesicht wahren, meinte er. Die Ukraine besteht auf Aufnahme in dem westlichen Bündnis, weil sie sich von Russland bedroht sieht. Die Nato betont das Prinzip der freien Bündniswahl der Länder. Russland wiederum sieht sich laut Putin bedroht durch die Nato vor seinen Grenzen. (sda/dpa)
    18:18
    Aussenminister der EU-Staaten stimmen Sanktionen gegen Russland zu
    Die EU verhängt angesichts der Eskalation im Ukraine-Konflikt neue Sanktionen gegen Russland. Die Aussenminister der 27 Mitgliedstaaten stimmten am Dienstag bei einem Sondertreffen in Paris einem entsprechenden Vorschlag der EU-Kommission und des Auswärtigen Dienstes zu. Die Strafmassnahmen sollen noch in dieser Woche nach Abschluss technischer Vorbereitungen in Kraft treten. (sda/dpa)
    17:42
    Russlands Föderationsrat stimmt für Militäreinsatz in der Ostukraine
    Angesichts der Spannungen in der Ostukraine hat das Oberhaus des russischen Parlaments einem Truppeneinsatz zugestimmt. Der Föderationsrat votierte am Dienstagabend einstimmig für eine entsprechende Anordnung von Präsident Wladimir Putin. Der Kremlchef bestimme die Zahl der Soldaten und die Dauer der Stationierung «im Ausland», hiess es. (sda/dpa)
    17:05
    US-Regierung spricht vom "Anfang einer Invasion" in die Ukraine
    Die US-Regierung hat Moskaus Anerkennung der sogenannten Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk und die geplante Entsendung russischer Truppen in die ostukrainischen Gebiete als «Anfang einer Invasion» bezeichnet.

    Die USA stünden bereit, mit zusätzlichen Sanktionen und Gegenmassnahmen zu reagieren, je mehr sich Russland in Richtung eines Einmarsches in die Ukraine bewege, sagte US-Präsident Joe Bidens stellvertretender Nationaler Sicherheitsberater Jon Finer am Dienstag dem TV-Sender CNN.

    «Eine Invasion ist eine Invasion, und das ist es, was hier passiert. Aber Russland ist schon seit 2014 in die Ukraine einmarschiert», sagte er. Auf Nachfrage der CNN-Reporterin, wieso er Russlands jüngste Handlungen nicht uneingeschränkt als «Invasion» bezeichne, sagte Finer, er könne es nicht viel deutlicher sagen. «Das ist der Anfang einer Invasion.»

    Die US-Regierung will demnach noch am Dienstag weitere Strafmassnahmen gegen Russland bekanntgeben. Die USA hatten Russland im Falle eines Einmarsches in die Ukraine immer wieder mit massiven Sanktionen gedroht.

    US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken hatte im Januar gesagt: «Wenn ein russischer Soldat über die Grenze in die Ukraine eindringt, dann haben wir es mit einem wirklich profunden Problem zu tun, denn das ist ein ganz klarer Angriff auf die Ukraine, ob es sich nun um einen oder um tausend Soldaten handelt.»

    US-Präsident Joe Biden hatte zuvor mit einer Äusserung für Verwirrung gesorgt, wonach die Reaktion auf das Eindringen einer kleineren Zahl russischer Kräfte in die Ukraine anders ausfallen könnte als auf einen grossangelegten Angriff. Im Anschluss hatte er sich um Schadensbegrenzung bemüht.
    16:26
    Wo findet der Champions-League-Final statt?
    Nach den jüngsten Entwicklungen werden Forderungen nach einer Verlegung diverser Sportanlässe laut. Beim Fussball steht St.Petersburg, die Heimatstadt des russischen Staatspräsidenten Wladimir Putin, im Fokus. Dort soll im Mai der Champions-League-Final stattfinden. Die UEFA teilte mit, es gebe «derzeit keine Pläne, den Austragungsort zu ändern». Die Situation werde aber genau beobachtet.

    Der britische Premierminister Boris Johnson sagte: «Ich halte es für unvorstellbar, dass grosse internationale Fussballturniere in Russland stattfinden können, nach (...) dem Einmarsch in einen souveränen Staat.» Aus Strassburg meldeten sich Mitglieder des Europaparlaments zu Wort. Die UEFA solle Russland den Final entziehen und die Kooperation mit dem russischen Hauptsponsor Gazprom beenden, hiess es in einem Brief. Die Zeiten, in denen man die Situation nur kontinuierlich beobachte, seien vorbei.

    Der Volleyball-Weltverband (FIVB) denkt aktuell nicht darüber nach, Russland die Männer-WM im August und September 2022 zu entziehen. «Der FIVB ist der Meinung, dass Sport immer von Politik getrennt bleiben sollte, aber wir beobachten die Situation genau, um die Sicherheit und das Wohlergehen aller Teilnehmer an unseren Veranstaltungen zu gewährleisten, was unsere oberste Priorität ist», teilte der Weltverband auf Nachfrage der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mit.

    Auch der Weltverband der Schwimmer (FINA) will an der Kurzbahn-WM Ende des Jahres im russischen Kasan festhalten. «Derzeit gibt es keine Pläne für eine Änderung des aktuellen Wettkampfplans», erklärte ein Sprecher. Die Titelkämpfe sind für den 17. bis 22. Dezember angesetzt. (ram/sda/dpa)

    Mehr zum Thema:
    64
    Champions-League-Final in St.Petersburg – die UEFA steckt in der Bredouille
    15:54
    Putin: Russland strebt nicht nach Imperium
    Bild: keystone
    Russland strebe nach den Worten von Präsident Wladimir Putin ungeachtet der umstrittenen Anerkennung der Separatistengebiete in der Ostukraine nicht nach der Wiedererrichtung eines Imperiums. «Das entspricht absolut nicht der Wirklichkeit», sagte Putin am Dienstag im Kreml.


    Bei einer Fernsehansprache hatte Putin am Montag erklärt, dass die Ukraine ihre Existenz dem russischen und dem kommunistischen Imperium der Sowjetunion zu verdanken habe. Er stellte auch die Staatlichkeit der Ex-Sowjetrepublik infrage. Im Westen gibt es seit langem Vorwürfe, Putin wolle aus einem Phantomschmerz der verlorenen Grossmacht heraus ein neues Imperium wie zu Sowjet- oder zu Zarenzeiten schaffen. Er wies das nun erneut zurück – bei einem Treffen mit dem aserbaidschanischen Staatschef Ilham Aliyev.

    Die vor 100 Jahren gegründete Sowjetunion zerfiel vor 30 Jahren. Putin äusserte erneut sein Bedauern, dass sich die Ukraine nach einem blutigen Umsturz und einer gewaltsamen Machtübernahme von dieser Zusammenarbeit mit Russland verabschiedet habe. In seiner Rede am Montag hatte er von einem «Marionetten-Regime» in Kiew gesprochen, das keine eigene Politik verfolge, sondern von den USA gesteuert und instrumentalisiert werde, um Russland zu schwächen. (sda/dpa)
    15:36
    Ab welchem Zeitpunkt sind Sanktionen zu erwarten?
    Livia Leu: Die EU und die USA hätten klar gesagt, dass Sanktionen angewandt würden, sobald es eine militärische Intervention gebe. Ab wann dies gelte, sei eine Frage der politischen Einschätzung.

    Die Pressekonferenz ist beendet.
    15:34
    Die Beziehung zwischen der Schweiz und Russland war in den letzten Jahren gut. Wird sich das ändern?
    Livia Leu: Die Schweiz habe mit allen Ländern Beziehungen, egal ob man die gleichen Werte habe oder nicht. Staaten hätten keine Freunde, sondern Interessen und die Schweiz habe das Interesse, dass der Dialog aufrechterhalten bleibe. So könne die Schweiz Brücken bauen.
    15:31
    Wird die Schweiz nicht ohnehin eigene Sanktionen ergreifen?
    Livia Leu: UNO-Sanktionen müssten übernommen werden. Unilaterale Sanktionen hätten für einen kleinen Akteur wie die Schweiz nicht viel Sinn.
    15:27
    Wenn die EU Sanktionen verhängt, kann die Schweiz sofort reagieren?
    Livia Leu: Nein. Denn der Bundesrat müsse sich zuerst damit befassen. Man habe in der Schweiz aber viel Respekt für ausländische Sanktionen.
    15:26
    Gibt es Vorbereitungen auf Sanktionen gegen Einzelpersonen aus Putins Umfeld?
    Livia Leu: Das sei schwierig, da man schnell an rechtliche Grenzen komme.
    15:23
    Was sagen sie zur Twitter-Diplomatie-Kritik der SVP?
    Livia Leu: Man habe nicht zu schnell oder falsch reagiert mit dem Tweet.
    15:22
    Putin hat die Existenz der Ukraine infrage gestellt. Ist das neu?
    Livia Leu: Die Rhetorik habe sich verschärft seit gestern.
    15:21
    Wo werden die grössten Gefahren für die Schweiz sein in dieser Situation?
    Livia Leu: Die Sicherheit in Europa betreffe uns alle. Ein bewaffneter Konflikt könnte Flüchtlinge, aber auch Unterbrüche in der Wirtschaft bedeuten. Zudem komme es auch auf die Dauer der Krise an.
    15:18
    Wird die Schweiz die EU-Sanktionen übernehmen?
    Livia Leu: Die Schweiz übernehme häufig Sanktionen der EU. Die EU-Massnahmen gegen Russland seit 2014 habe die Schweiz nicht übernommen, aber Massnahmen ergriffen, dass EU-Sanktionen nicht über die Schweiz umgangen werden könnten.

    Nachfrage: Ist das nicht das gleiche?
    Livia Leu: Es gebe einen politischen Unterschied.
    15:14
    Zur Botschaft in Kiew
    Hans-Peter Lenz spricht:
    Das Personal der Botschaft in Kiew sei wohlauf. Die Botschaft funktioniere weiter. Die konsularischen Dienstleistungen würden im normalen Rahmen erbracht.
    Vier Personen würden aber seit einer Woche von Bern aus arbeiten. Familienangehörige des Botschaftspersonals seien auch seit letzter Woche in der Schweiz.
    Krisenexperten seien vor Ort und würden die Sicherheit sicherstellen.

    Zwei Personen seien für die OSZE vor Ort.

    10 Schweizer Bürger seien in Donezk wohnhaft. Das EDA wissen nicht, ob sich diese zurzeit vor Ort befänden. Die Botschaft kommuniziere regelmässig mit den Schweizer Bürgern in der Ukraine. Das EDA empfehle, die Regionen Donezk und Luhansk mit eigenen Mitteln zu verlassen.

    Die Fragerunde beginnt?
    15:09
    Zu Sanktionen
    Der Bundesrat schliesse sich den Sanktionen von EU und USA nicht an. Sobald die EU ihre neuen Sanktionen ankündigt, werde sie die Landesregierung unter Berücksichtigung wirtschaftlicher, rechtlicher und humanitärer Gesichtspunkte analysieren.

    Die Staatssekretärin führte weiter aus, die Schweiz ergreife zwar keine Sanktionen. Gemäss einer Regelung von 2014 sind gemäss Leu aber Massnahmen in Kraft, die verhindern, dass internationale Sanktionen mit dem Umweg über die Schweiz umgangen werden. Dazu sind bereits einige Geschäftsbeziehungen eingefroren worden, etwa solche des Gründers der russischen Söldnerorganisation Wagner.

    Der Bundesrat werde morgen in einer Pressekonferenz zur Lage informieren.
    15:08
    Zur OSZE
    Seit dem Beginn des Ukraine-Konflikts vor acht Jahren setze sie sich für eine friedliche Lösung ein. Sie beteilige sich auch an der Sonderbeobachtermission der Organisation für Sicherheit und Zusammenarbeit in Europa (OECD) im ukrainischen Grenzgebiet. Die Schweizer Beobachter seien weiter vor Ort. Die guten Dienste der Schweiz stünden allen interessierten Kreisen offen.

    Die Schweiz unterstütze die OSZE diese vor Ort finanziell und personell.
    15:05
    Die Schweiz ruft auf, das Völkerrecht zu achten
    Livia Leu spricht:
    Die Schweiz sei sehr besorgt über die Lage. Die Anerkennung der Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk sei eine Verletzung des Völkerrechts und des Minsker Abkommens. Die Schweiz verurteile dies und anerkenne die Unabhängigkeit dieser Gebiete nicht.
    Die Schweiz rufe alle Seiten auf, das Völkerrecht zu achten. Dies sei so auch dem russischen Botschafter kommuniziert worden, der heute ins EDA bestellt worden sei.
    15:01
    Die Pressekonferenz des Eidgenössische Departements für auswärtige Angelegenheiten (EDA) beginnt
    Es nehmen teil:
    Livia Leu, Staatssekretärin EDA
    Hans-Peter Lenz, Botschafter und Leiter Krisenzentrum EDA
    14:55
    EU-Kommission hält Gasversorgung trotz Ukraine-Konflikt für gesichert
    Die Gasversorgung der Europäischen Union ist nach Einschätzung der EU-Kommission trotz des eskalierenden Konflikts mit Russland vorerst sicher. Man sei nicht in einer Situation, in der man sich im Fall von Lieferunterbrechungen «von einem Tag zum anderen ohne Gas befinden würde», sagte ein Sprecher am Dienstag in Brüssel.

    Die Gasspeicher seien derzeit zu etwa 30 Prozent gefüllt. Zudem gibt es den Angaben zufolge mehrere Länder, die in der Lage wären, ihre Flüssiggaslieferungen in die EU zu erhöhen. Als Beispiel wurden Aserbaidschan, Ägypten, Nigeria und Norwegen genannt. Verwiesen wurde auch auf Äusserungen von EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen. Sie hatte am Wochenende bei der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz gesagt, die EU sei diesen Winter selbst bei einer völligen Unterbrechung der Gasversorgung durch Russland auf der sicheren Seite.

    In der EU wird seit Wochen befürchtet, dass der derzeitige Konflikt mit Russland zu einer Unterbrechung von Gaslieferungen führen könnte. Bis zuletzt deckte die EU nach Kommissionsangaben knapp ein Viertel (24 Prozent) ihres Energiebedarfs mit Gas, wovon wiederum 90 Prozent importiert werden. 40 Prozent der Importe stammten von dem russischen Unternehmen Gazprom. (sda/dpa)
    14:53
    US-Regierung begrüsst vorübergehenden Stopp von Nord Stream 2
    President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: US-Präsident Joe Biden

    Die US-Regierung hat den von Deutschland beschlossenen vorübergehenden Stopp des Genehmigungsverfahrens für die umstrittene Ostsee-Pipeline Nord Stream 2 begrüsst.

    US-Präsident Joe Biden habe klargemacht, dass die Erdgas-Pipeline bei einem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine nicht in Betrieb gehen dürfe, erklärte seine Sprecherin Jen Psaki auf Twitter. «Wir haben uns im Lauf der Nacht eng mit Deutschland abgestimmt und begrüssen die Ankündigung», schrieb sie am Dienstagmorgen (Ortszeit) weiter. Die US-Regierung werde wie angekündigt noch im Laufe des Tages weitere Strafmassnahmen gegen Russland vorlegen, schrieb Psaki. (sda/dpa)
    14:49
    Separatisten aus Donezk: Bisher keine russischen Soldaten im Konfliktgebiet
    Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatists, speaks to journalists during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Donetsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Denis Pushilin
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Denis Puschilin

    Im Konfliktgebiet Ostukraine sind bisher nach Angaben aus Moskau und der Separatisten in Donezk keine russischen Soldaten. «Wir wollen uns auf unsere eigenen Kräfte verlassen», sagte der Chef der selbst ernannten Volksrepublik Donezk, Denis Puschilin, am Dienstag im russischen Staatsfernsehen.

    Es laufe eine Mobilmachung unter den Männern. Die von Russland am Montag als souveräner Staat anerkannte Region wolle nur dann auf die Möglichkeit militärischer Hilfe zurückgreifen, wenn dies nötig sei. Es gebe weiter Beschuss von ukrainischer Seite, sagte Puschilin. Deshalb würden auch weiter die Menschen in Russland in Sicherheit gebracht.

    Kremlnahe Medien berichteten, dass im Donbass bereits russische Truppen seien. Auch im Internet wurden Videos verbreitet, die angeblich russische gepanzerte Fahrzeuge im Donbass zeigen sollen. Dagegen sagte auch Russlands Vize-Aussenminister Andrej Rudenko der Nachrichtenagentur Interfax zufolge in Moskau: «Derzeit will niemand irgendwas irgendwohin verlegen.» Zugleich betonte er: «Sollte es eine Bedrohung geben, dann werden wir natürlich Beistand leisten – in Einklang mit dem ratifizierten Vertrag.» (sda/dpa)
    14:36
    Nato-Ukraine-Kommission tagt zu Konflikt mit Russland
    Vertreter der 30 Nato-Staaten kommen am Dienstagnachmittag in Brüssel zu einem Sondertreffen mit Vertretern der Ukraine zusammen.

    Im Anschluss an die Sitzung der sogenannten Nato-Ukraine-Kommission soll es gegen 17:00 Uhr eine Pressekonferenz mit Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg geben, wie das Militärbündnis am Mittag mitteilte.

    Es wird erwartet, dass die Nato der Ukraine bei dem Treffen weitere Hilfe und Solidarität im Konflikt mit Russland zusichert. Als ausgeschlossen gilt allerdings direkte militärische Unterstützung. Da die Ukraine kein Mitglied des Bündnisses ist, kann sie auch nicht nach Artikel 5 des Nordatlantikvertrags Beistand beantragen.

    Derzeit unterstützt die Nato die Ukraine zum Beispiel beim Aufbau von Cyberabwehr-Fähigkeiten und mit Beratung. Zudem liefern einzelne Alliierte wie die USA auf Grundlage von bilateralen Vereinbarungen Waffen. (sda/dpa)
    14:27
    Gasverband befürchtet keine Lieferausfälle durch Ukraine-Krise
    epa09776759 (FILE) - Pipes for the construction of the German-Russian gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 are piled up at Mukran port in Sassnitz, Germany, 11 September 2020 (reissued 22 February 2022). German Chancellor Scholz on 22 February 2022 said he asked the economy minstry to halt certification of the German-Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in response to Russia recognising the eastern Ukrainian self-proclaimed breakaway regions as independent states. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN *** Local Caption *** 56335752
    Bild: keystone
    Der Verband der Schweizerischen Gasindustrie (VSG) befürchtet keine Lieferausfälle durch die Ukraine-Krise. Der Konflikt könnte sich auf die Gaspreise auswirken, sagte VSG-Sprecher Thomas Hegglin am Dienstag im Gespräch mit der Nachrichtenagentur AWP. Aber dass es zu Engpässen komme, glaube er nicht.

    «Die Schweiz ist sehr gut ins internationale Gasfernleitungsnetz eingebunden, was die Versorgungssicherheit grundsätzlich erhöht», sagte der Gasverbandssprecher. Die Schweiz verfüge auf der Transitleitung, die durch das Land läuft, seit 2017 über die Möglichkeit des Umkehrflusses. Das heisst, Gas kann nicht nur von Norden nach Süden, sondern auch in umgekehrter Richtung fliessen. Die Schweiz sei damit in alle Himmelsrichtungen an die grossen Märkte angebunden.

    Im Weiteren haben im Unterschied zu früher alle diese Märkte Zugang zu Flüssigerdgas (LNG). Das per Tankschiff gelieferte Gas eröffne zusätzliche Beschaffungsmöglichkeiten, auch wenn diese teurer sei, sagte Hegglin.

    Im Jahr 2020 stammte laut Verbandsstatistik knapp die Hälfte des Schweizer Gases aus Russland. Knapp ein Viertel lieferte Norwegen und ein Fünftel die EU. Algerien machte noch 3 Prozent der Lieferungen aus.

    Durch die Stornierung der Betriebsbewilligung für die umstrittene Pipeline Nord Stream 2 durch den deutschen Kanzler Olaf Scholz sei die Versorgungssicherheit der Schweiz nicht tangiert, sagte Hegglin. Welchen Anteil die Gasmenge in der Schweiz ausmache, die über die erste Pipeline Nord Stream 1 über Deutschland in die Schweiz fliesst, konnte der Verbandssprecher nicht sagen: «Wir wissen, aus welchen Förderländern das Gas kommt, aber nicht über welche Pipelines das Gas nach Europa gelangt» (awp/sda)
    14:07
    Grossbritannien verhängt Sanktion über Banken und Privatpersonen
    Bild: keystone
    Wie der Guardian berichtet, gab Boris Johnson folgendes Statement zu den geplanten britischen Sanktion gegenüber Russland ab:

    «Heute verhängt das Vereinigte Königreich Sanktionen gegen die folgenden fünf russischen Banken: Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, promsvyazbank und die Black Sea Bank.
    Und wir sanktionieren drei sehr vermögende Personen: Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg und Igor Rotenberg.
    Sämtliche Vermögenswerte, die sie im Vereinigten Königreich besitzen, werden eingefroren, die betreffenden Personen erhalten ein Einreiseverbot und wir werden allen britischen Personen und Einrichtungen jegliche Geschäftsbeziehung mit ihnen untersagen.
    Dies ist die erste Tranche, die erste Massnahme, zu der wir bereit sind. Wir werden weitere Sanktionen bereithalten, die wir zusammen mit den Vereinigten Staaten und der Europäischen Union ergreifen können, wenn die Situation weiter eskaliert.»

    Gennady Timchenko ist ein russisch-finnischer Oligarch, der im Ölhandel tätig ist und ein enger Freund von Präsident Wladimir Putin. Boris Romanowitsch Rotenberg ist ein russisch-finnischer Oligarch. Boris Rotenberg arbeitet in enger Verbindung zum Staatskonzern Gazprom. Zusammen mit seinem Bruder Igor Rotenberg ist er Miteigentümervon der S.G.M.-Group, die auf die Errichtung von Öl- und Gastransportsystemen spezialisiert ist.
    13:55
    Stopp von Nord Stream 2: Russland unbeeindruckt, Ukraine erfreut
    epa09776760 (FILE) - A sign reading 'Nord Stream 2 - Committed. Reliable. Safe.' picutured near the pipeline landfall facility after a visit of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania State Premier to the industrial port and the landfall facility of the joint German-Russian pipeline project Nord Stream 2, in Lubmin, Germany, 15 October 2020 (reissued 22 February 2022). German Chancellor Scholz on 22 February 2022 said he asked the economy minstry to halt certification of the German-Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in response to Russia recognising the eastern Ukrainian self-proclaimed breakaway regions as independent states. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN *** Local Caption *** 56423579
    Bild: keystone
    Russland hat sich unbeeindruckt vom Stopp des Genehmigungsverfahrens für die umstrittene Pipeline Nord Stream 2 sowie von der Androhung neuer Sanktionen des Westens gezeigt. «Moskau hat vor nichts Angst», sagte Vize-Aussenminister Andrej Rudenko am Dienstag in Moskau der Nachrichtenagentur Interfax zufolge.

    Auf die Frage eines Journalisten, ob die zugespitzte Lage möglicherweise geplant gewesen sein könnte, um die Inbetriebnahme der Gasleitung durch die Ostsee von Russland nach Deutschland zu verhindern, sagte er: «Es ist schwer zu sagen, ob es einen Zusammenhang gibt oder nicht. Ich will nicht spekulieren.» Die USA und die Ukraine wollten die Pipeline verhindern.

    Dagegen begrüsste die Ukraine die Aussetzung. «Dies ist unter den gegenwärtigen Umständen ein moralisch, politisch und praktisch richtiger Schritt», schrieb Aussenminister Dmytro Kuleba bei Twitter. «Wahre Führung bedeutet harte Entscheidungen in schwierigen Zeiten. Der Schritt Deutschlands beweist genau das.» (sda/dpa)
    13:27
    Unklarheit über Ausmass russischer Anerkennung von Donbass-Gebieten
    epa09776135 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) signs decrees on the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) as the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin (C) and the head of LPR Leonid Pasechnik (L) attend, in Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2022. The heads of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) asked the President of Russia to recognize the self-proclaimed republics. This issue was discussed at a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin appealed to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation to ratify the treaty of friendship and mutual assistance with the DPR-LPR. Putin signed decrees on the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). EPA/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Wladimir Putin unterzeichnet Dekrete über die Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk (DVR) und Luhansk (LPR) im Beisein des Chefs der DVR Denis Puschilin und des Chefs der LPR Leonid Pasechnik (L) im Moskauer Kreml in Moskau, Russland, 21. Februar 2022.

    Nach der viel kritisierten Anerkennung der ostukrainischen Separatistenregionen Donezk und Luhansk durch Russland herrscht weiter Unklarheit, wo die Grenzen der nun aus Moskauer Sicht «unabhängigen Staaten» verlaufen.

    Der Kreml legte sich am Dienstag nicht konkret fest. Donezk und Luhansk seien anerkannt «innerhalb der Grenzen, in denen sie ausgerufen wurden», sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow am Dienstag der Agentur Interfax zufolge.
    Das würde deutlich über das Gebiet hinausgehen, das die prorussischen Separatisten derzeit kontrollieren, und die Gefahr neuer schwerer Kämpfe erhöhen. Auf Nachfrage sprach Peskow dann aber auch von den Grenzen, «innerhalb derer sie existieren».

    Die Separatisten erheben Anspruch auf das Territorium der gesamten Gebiete Donezk und Luhansk, das aber grösstenteils unter Kontrolle der ukrainischen Armee steht. Der Separatistenführer in Donezk, Denis Puschilin, bekräftigte diese Position: «In den Verfassungen der Donezker Volksrepublik und der Luhansker Volksrepublik stehen die Grenzen der Donezker und Luhansker Gebiete», sagte er im russischen Staatsfernsehen. «Weitere Schritte wird die Zeit zeigen.»

    In Moskau hatte am Vormittag bereits der für Angelegenheiten ehemaliger Sowjetrepubliken zuständige Ausschussvorsitzende der russischen Staatsduma, Leonid Kalaschnikow, für Verwirrung gesorgt: Er deutete zunächst an, dass er von einer russischen Anerkennung innerhalb der Gebietsgrenzen von Donezk und Luhansk ausgehe. Später betonte er, dass eine genaue Festlegung noch nicht getroffen wurde. (sda/dpa)
    13:23
    Russland bereit zum Ukraine-Gipfel mit Deutschland und Frankreich
    ARCHIV - Putins Sprecher Dmitri Peskow. Foto: Alexei Nikolsky/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa
    Bild: sda
    Bild: Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow

    Russland ist nach Kremlangaben bereit zu einem Krisengipfel im Ukraine-Konflikt unter Vermittlung Deutschlands und Frankreichs.

    Ein hypothetischer Gipfel im Vierer-Format der Normandie-Gruppe könne sich um eine gewaltfreie Lösung des Konflikts drehen, sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow der Nachrichtenagentur Interfax zufolge am Dienstag in Moskau. Themen könnten ein Verzicht der Ukraine auf militärische Aktionen und Russlands Forderungen nach Sicherheitsgarantien sein.

    Russland will eine mögliche Aufnahme der Ukraine in die Nato verhindern, weil es sich dadurch in seiner Sicherheit bedroht sieht. Der Friedensplan für die Ostukraine hingegen sei jetzt nicht mehr aktuell, sagte Peskow. Bisher hatte der Kreml immer wieder gesagt, es gebe keinen Grund für ein Normandie-Treffen. Benannt ist das Format nach der Region in Frankreich, wo die Vierer-Gruppe die Verhandlungen zur Lösung des Ukraine-Konflikts beschlossen hatte.

    Peskow sprach sich auch für eine Fortsetzung der diplomatischen Beziehungen mit der Ukraine aus. Dagegen zog Kiew seinen Vertreter aus Moskau ab zu Konsultationen. Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj prüft nach eigener Darstellung den Abbruch der ohnehin schwer beschädigten Beziehungen.

    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hatte am Montag die von der Ukraine abtrünnigen Separatistengebiete Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten anerkannt. Er befahl auch die Entsendung russischer Truppen in die «Volksrepubliken» Donezk und Luhansk, die dort für Ruhe sorgen sollten. Peskow sagte, ihm sei nichts bekannt, dass die russischen Soldaten schon dort seien. Dagegen hatten kremlnahe Medien über den Einzug von gepanzerten Fahrzeugkolonnen dort berichtet. (sda/dpa)
    13:04
    Die Schweiz informiert um 15 Uhr
    epa09499385 Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu speaks during a strategic partnership dialogue Switzerland - US between Swiss State Secretary Livia Leu and Wendy R. Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of State, at Bern, Switzerland, 01 October 2021. EPA/ANTHONY ANEX
    Bild: keystone
    Die Schweiz verurteilt die Entscheidung Russlands, die
    nicht-regierungskontrollierten Gebiete im Osten der Ukraine als unabhängige Staaten anzuerkennen. Doch wie sieht die Position der Schweiz im Detail aus? Livia Leu, Staatssekretärin im Aussendepartement, sowie Botschafter Hans-Peter Lenz, Leiter des Krisenzentrums, werden um 15 Uhr vor die Medien treten.

    Wir werden live berichten.
    12:31
    Selenskyj: «Es wird keinen grossen Krieg gegen die Ukraine geben»
    Bild: sda
    Bild: Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj

    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj sieht trotz der Anerkennung der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken in der Ostukraine durch Russland keine erhöhte Kriegsgefahr.

    «Wir glauben daran, dass es keinen grossen Krieg gegen die Ukraine geben wird», sagte das Staatsoberhaupt nach einem Treffen mit dem estnischen Kollegen Alar Karis am Dienstag in Kiew. Das Kriegsrecht werde jedoch im Falle einer Eskalation verhängt.

    Forderungen von Separatistenvertretern nach einem Rückzug aus den unter Regierungskontrolle stehenden Teilen der Gebiete Donezk und Luhansk lehnte er ab. «Wir reden mit ihnen nicht. Wir wissen nicht, wer das ist», sagte der 44-Jährige. (sda/dpa)
    12:19
    Scholz: Entscheidung Putins "schwerwiegender Bruch des Völkerrechts"
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz waits for Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
    Bild: keystone
    Der deutsche Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz hat die Entscheidung des russischen Präsident Wladimir Putin zur Anerkennung der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk als unabhängige Staaten als schwerwiegenden Bruch des Völkerrechts verurteilt.

    «Die Lage ist heute eine grundlegend andere», sagte Scholz am Dienstag in Berlin bei einer Pressekonferenz mit dem irischen Ministerpräsidenten Micheál Martin. Putin breche mit seinem Vorgehen im Osten der Ukraine nicht nur das Abkommen von Minsk, sondern auch die UN-Charta, die die Wahrung der territorialen Integrität und Souveränität von Staaten vorsehe.

    Putin hatte am Vortag die Volksrepubliken anerkannt und dann umgehend die Entsendung von Truppen in den umkämpften Osten der Ukraine angeordnet. (sda/dpa)
    12:04
    Die wichtigsten Statements zur Ukraine-Krise aus dem UN Sicherheitsrat
    12:01
    Deutschland stoppt Zertifizierung von Nord Stream 2
    Bild: keystone
    Die deutsche Regierung stoppt vorerst das Genehmigungsverfahren für die umstrittene Pipeline Nord Stream 2. Das sagte Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz am Dienstag in Berlin.

    Konkret zieht die Regierung einen Bericht an die Bundesnetzagentur zurück. Er habe das Wirtschaftsministerium gebeten, den bestehenden Bericht zur Analyse der Versorgungssicherheit bei der Bundesnetzagentur zurückzuziehen, sagte Scholz. «Das klingt zwar technisch, ist aber der nötige verwaltungsrechtliche Schritt, damit jetzt keine Zertifizierung der Pipeline erfolgen kann.» Ohne diese Zertifizierung könne Nord Stream 2 nicht in Betrieb gehen, betonte Scholz.

    Die zuständige Abteilung des Wirtschaftsministeriums werde eine neue Bewertung der Versorgungssicherheit unter Berücksichtigung dessen vornehmen, «was sich in den vergangene Tagen verändert hat», sagte der Bundeskanzler. «In dieser Phase ist es jetzt wichtig, neben ersten Sanktionen eine weitere Eskalation und damit eine weitere Katastrophe zu verhindern. Darauf zielen alle unsere diplomatischen Anstrengungen.» Dem Vernehmen nach liess Wirtschaftsminister Robert Habeck (Grüne) einen solchen Schritt bereits nach seinem Amtsantritt prüfen.

    Der 1230 Kilometer lange Doppelstrang von Russland durch die Ostsee nach Deutschland ist zwar fertiggestellt, es fliesst bislang aber noch kein Erdgas durch die Pipeline. Das Zertifizierungsverfahren lag zuletzt bereits auf Eis. Die Bundesnetzagentur hatte das Verfahren im November ausgesetzt und verlangt, dass die Betreibergesellschaft nach deutschem Recht organisiert ist. Die Nord Stream 2 AG will der Auflage mit der Gründung einer deutschen Tochtergesellschaft nachkommen. (sda/dpa)
    12:00
    Russland wird Gaslieferungen nicht stoppen
    Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Russia's Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, raising tensions with West. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin will trotz der schweren Krise mit dem Westen die Gaslieferungen ins Ausland nicht stoppen. Putin äusserte sich am Dienstag auf einem Forum erdgasexportierender Länder.

    «Russland beabsichtigt, die ununterbrochenen Lieferungen dieses Rohstoffs, einschliesslich des Flüssiggases, an die Weltmärkte fortzusetzen», sagte der Staatschef in Moskau dem Kreml zufolge.

    Moskau betont stets, dass auch im Kalten Krieg in der Konfrontation zwischen der Sowjetunion und der Bundesrepublik das Gas immer geflossen sei. Putin sagte nun, Russland wolle Investitionen in den Gassektor erhöhen und die Infrastruktur verbessern.

    Zudem hatte er zuletzt mehrfach die Hoffnung geäussert, dass die von Russland nach Deutschland durch die Ostsee verlegte Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 rasch in Betrieb genommen wird. Das würde nach Darstellung Putins zu einer Entspannung auf dem wegen hoher Preise überhitzten Energiemarkt führen. (sda/dpa)
    11:59
    So reagiert die Schweizer Politik: SVP kritisiert "Twitter-Diplomatie" – Grüne fordern Sanktionen
    Die SVP hat die Verurteilung der russischen Anerkennung der sogenannten Volksrepubliken von Donezk und Luhansk in der Ostukraine durch das Schweizer Aussendepartement scharf kritisiert. Das sei «Twitter-Diplomatie» und schade der Schweiz. Die Grünen forderten am Dienstag, die Schweiz müsse diplomatische und wirtschaftliche Sanktionen gegen die russische Führung beschliessen.

    Die «Twitter-Diplomatie» des Eidgenössischen Departements für auswärtige Angelegenheiten (EDA) gefährde die Sicherheit der Schweiz, kritisierte die SVP auf Twitter. «Geltungssüchtige Diplomaten» würden der Glaubwürdigkeit der neutralen Schweiz schaden. Das müsse aufhören. Ihre Vorstellungen will die Partei am Freitag den Medien präsentieren.


    Die Grünen forderten den Bundesrat auf, Sanktionen zu ergreifen. Die Schweiz müsse sich zusammen mit der EU für die Einhaltung des internationalen Rechts einsetzen. Die Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken von Donezk und Luhansk und die russische Truppenentsendung stellten militärische Angriffshandlungen dar. Das sei nach der Annexion der Krim durch Russland eine weitere grobe Verletzung von internationalem Recht. (sda)
    11:43
    Russisches Parlament ratifiziert Anerkennung ostukrainischer Gebiete
    Die russische Staatsduma hat die Anerkennung der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk in der Ostukraine als unabhängige Staaten ratifiziert. Die Abgeordneten unterstützten am Dienstag in einer Sitzung einstimmig die Verträge über «Freundschaft und Beistand» mit den prorussischen Separatistengebieten, wie die Agentur Interfax meldete. (sda/dpa)
    11:38
    EU-Kommission schlägt weitreichende Sanktionen gegen Russland vor
    Die EU-Kommission hat nach Informationen der Nachrichtenagentur dpa unerwartet weitreichende Sanktionen gegen Russland vorgeschlagen. Ein am Dienstag den Mitgliedstaaten präsentierter Entwurf sieht demnach vor, den Handel mit russischen Staatsanleihen zu verbieten.

    Damit solle eine Refinanzierung des russischen Staats erschwert werden    , sagten Diplomaten demnach. Zudem sollen mehrere Hundert Personen und Unternehmen auf die EU-Sanktionsliste kommen. Darunter wären rund 350 Abgeordnete des russischen Parlaments, die für die russische Anerkennung der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk in der Ostukraine gestimmt haben, aber auch Banken, die in der Ostukraine Geschäfte machen.

    Auch sollen die Freihandelsregelungen der EU mit der Ukraine nicht mehr für die Gebiete in der Ostukraine gelten. Von Personen, Organisationen und Unternehmen, die auf die EU-Sanktionsliste gesetzt werden, werden sämtliche in der EU vorhandenen Vermögenswerte eingefroren. Zudem dürfen gelistete Personen nicht mehr in die EU einreisen und mit den Betroffenen dürfen auch keine Geschäfte mehr gemacht werden.

    An den Beratungen beteiligte Personen betonten, dass das volle Arsenal der Sanktionsmöglichkeiten noch nicht genutzt werde. Sanktionen zum Beispiel gegen den russischen Energiesektor und Ausfuhrverbote für Hightech-Technologie sind für den Fall vorbereitet worden, dass Russland einen Angriff auf die ganze Ukraine startet. Auch Kremlchef Wladimir Putin wird voraussichtlich noch nicht auf die EU-Sanktionsliste kommen.

    Beschlossen werden müssen alle Sanktionen letztlich vom EU-Ministerrat. Die Entscheidung kann auch im schriftlichen Verfahren erfolgen. Über das genaue Vorgehen werden sich voraussichtlich die Aussenminister bei einem Sondertreffen an diesem Dienstag in Paris abstimmen. (sda/dpa)
    11:36
    Ungarn kritisiert Moskau nicht, will aber EU-Sanktionen mittragen
    Viktor Orban delivers his annual state of the nation speech in Varkert Bazaar conference hall of Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Feb 12, 2022. He is preparing with his right-wing party FIDESZ for the upcoming elections on April 3. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der ungarische Ministerpräsident Viktor Orban

    Der ungarische Ministerpräsident Viktor Orban hat die Anerkennung der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk im Osten der Ukraine durch Russland bislang nicht verurteilt. Zugleich liess er aber erkennen, dass er die geplanten EU-Sanktionen gegen Moskau nicht durch ein Veto zu verhindern gedenkt.

    «Ungarn teilt den gemeinsamen Standpunkt der EU», schrieb Orban in der Nacht zum Dienstag auf Twitter. Dies habe er in einem Telefongespräch mit EU-Ratspräsident Charles Michel deutlich gemacht, fügte er hinzu. Orban pflegt ein freundschaftliches Verhältnis zum russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin.

    In öffentlichen Äusserungen hatte der rechtsnationale Budapester Regierungschef die bisherigen Sanktionen der EU gegen Russland kritisiert, die wegen der Annexion der ukrainischen Krim-Halbinsel verhängt worden waren. Sie würden «nicht wirken», meinte er. Zugleich trug das mitteleuropäische EU-Land die entsprechenden Sanktionsbeschlüsse stets mit. (sda/dpa)
    11:32
    EU beginnt Beratungen über neue Russland-Sanktionen
    Vertreter der 27 EU-Staaten haben am Dienstagvormittag in Brüssel mit Beratungen über die geplanten EU-Sanktionen gegen Russland begonnen.

    Wie Diplomaten der Nachrichtenagentur dpa bestätigten, legten die EU-Kommission und der Auswärtige Dienst dazu einen konkreten Vorschlag für Strafmassnahmen vor. Dieser umfasst Angaben EU-Kreisen zufolge insbesondere Sanktionen gegen zahlreiche Einzelpersonen, aber auch andere Massnahmen. Über Details gab es zunächst keine Informationen.

    Das volle Arsenal der Sanktionsmöglichkeiten soll nach Angaben von Diplomaten noch nicht genutzt werden. Sanktionen zum Beispiel gegen den russischen Energiesektor und Ausfuhrverbote für Hightech-Technologie sind für den Fall vorbereitet worden, dass Russland einen Angriff auf die ganze Ukraine startet.

    Von Personen, Organisationen und Unternehmen, die auf die EU-Sanktionsliste gesetzt werden, werden sämtliche in der EU vorhandenen Vermögenswerte eingefroren. Zudem dürfen gelistete Personen nicht mehr in die EU einreisen und mit den Betroffenen dürfen auch keine Geschäfte mehr gemacht werden.

    EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen und Ratspräsident Charles Michel hatten am Montagabend nach der russischen Anerkennung der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk in der Ostukraine mitgeteilt: «Die Union wird Sanktionen gegen diejenigen verhängen, die an dieser rechtswidrigen Handlung beteiligt sind.»

    Beschlossen werden müssen alle Sanktionen letztlich vom EU-Ministerrat. Die Entscheidung kann auch im schriftlichen Verfahren erfolgen. Über das genaue Vorgehen werden sich voraussichtlich die Aussenminister bei einem Sondertreffen an diesem Dienstag in Paris abstimmen. (sda/dpa)
    11:30
    Lawrow kritisiert Sanktionsdrohungen des Westens
    Bild: sda
    Bild: Russlands Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow

    Russlands Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow hat die Androhung neuer Sanktionen des Westens gegen Moskau kritisiert. Der Westen mache Russland für das Scheitern des Friedensplans für die Ostukraine verantwortlich, sagte Lawrow am Dienstag im Staatsfernsehen.

    Die Amerikaner und Europäer würden sich erst dann beruhigen, wenn «sie ihre Möglichkeiten für die sogenannte Bestrafung Russlands ausgeschöpft haben». Lawrow sagte: «Sie drohen bereits mit allen möglichen Sanktionen. (...) Wir haben uns daran gewöhnt.»

    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hatte am Montag die Grenzen der Ukraine erneut verschoben und gegen internationalen Protest die selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk als souveräne Länder anerkannt. Der Westen will deshalb neue Sanktionen verhängen.
    Zugleich rief das russische Aussenministerium andere Länder auf, dem Beispiel Russlands zu folgen und die Gebiete in der Ostukraine ebenfalls anzuerkennen. (sda/dpa)
    10:59
    Wladimir Klitschko äussert sich auf Twitter
    10:48
    Südafrikas Aussenministerin verteidigt Russlands Sicherheitsbedenken
    South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Südafrikas Aussenministerin Naledi Pandor

    Südafrikas Aussenministerin Naledi Pandor hat am Dienstag Verständnis für Russlands Sicherheitsbedenken geäussert. Dem nationalen TV-Sender Newsroom Africa sagte sie auf die Frage nach den anstehenden EU-Sanktionen, die Reaktion der Europäer auf die Anerkennung «der beiden sogenannten Rebellenstaaten» sei erwartbar gewesen. Sie hoffe aber, dass die EU weiter mit Russland reden und vor allem dessen Sicherheitsbedenken ansprechen werde. (sda/dpa)
    10:42
    Separatistengebiete besiegeln Vertrag mit Russland
    People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, late Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. In a fast-moving political theater, Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved quickly to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in a show of defiance against the West amid fears of Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Separatisten schwenken die russische Flagge.

    Die nun von Moskau anerkannten «Volksrepubliken» in der Ostukraine haben eine engere Zusammenarbeit mit Russland besiegelt. Die Parlamente der Gebiete Donezk und Luhansk stimmten am Dienstag in getrennten Sitzungen einem Vertrag über «Freundschaft und Beistand» zu. Fernsehbilder zeigten die Separatistenvertreter nach der Entscheidung mit stehenden Ovationen.

    Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin hatte am Montag in Moskau mit Vertretern der prorussischen Separatistengebiete die Verträge geschlossen. Russland könnte damit zum Beispiel Militärstützpunkte in der Ostukraine errichten. Darüber sei aber nicht gesprochen worden, sagte Russlands Vize-Aussenminister Andrej Rudenko der Agentur Interfax zufolge.

    Der Kremlchef hatte die Gebiete gegen internationale Kritik als unabhängig anerkannt und die Entsendung von Soldaten angekündigt. (sda/dpa)
    10:39
    EU-Länder Kroatien und Slowenien verurteilen Putins Ukraine-Politik
    Die EU- und Nato-Länder Kroatien und Slowenien haben die Anerkennung der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk im Osten der Ukraine durch Russland verurteilt. Der Schritt stelle «eine Verletzung des Völkerrechts und der territorialen Integrität der Ukraine dar», teilte der kroatische Ministerpräsident Andrej Plenkovic auf Twitter mit.

    Ähnlich äusserte sich sein slowenischer Amtskollege Janez Jansa. «Die Anerkennung der beiden separatistischen Territorien stellt eine massive Verletzung des Völkerrechts sowie (...) des Minsker Abkommens dar», schrieb er auf Twitter. Die EU habe der Ukraine nunmehr eine «vollwertige Beitrittsperspektive» anzubieten. (sda/dpa)
    10:37
    Estlands Staatspräsident reist in die Ukraine
    epa09638126 Estonian President Alar Karis attends the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup in Otepaa Estonia, 12 December 2021. EPA/TOMS KALNINS
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Estlands Staatspräsident Alar Karis

    Estlands Staatspräsident Alar Karis wird noch am Dienstag nach Kiew reisen. In der ukrainischen Hauptstadt sind Treffen mit Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj und Regierungschef Denis Schmygal geplant. «Die Ukraine hat die feste Unterstützung Estlands sowie der Nato und der Europäischen Union als Ganzes», betonte Karis vor seiner Abreise in Tallinn einem Berichts des estnischen Rundfunks zufolge.

    Die EU und die USA kündigten Sanktionen an. Auch der litauische Staatschef Gitanas Nauseda plant nach Angaben seiner aussenpolitische Beraterin einen Besuch in Kiew.

    Lettland bestellte unterdessen den Geschäftsträger der russischen Botschaft in Riga zu einem Gespräch ins Aussenministerium ein. Dabei seien die russische Aggression gegen die Ukraine und die Anerkennung der Separatistengebiete auf das Schärfste verurteilt worden, hiess es in einer Mitteilung. (sda/dpa)
    10:32
    Russland: Weitere 20'000 Flüchtlinge aus Ostukraine aufgenommen
    People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, walk from a train to be taken to temporary residences in the Volgograd region, at the railway station in Volzhsky, Volgograd region, Russia, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, has called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek a resolution to the crisis. (AP Photo/Alexandr Kulikov)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Menschen flüchten in Zügen aus den nun von Moskau anerkannten «Volksrepubliken» in der Ostukraine nach Russland

    Russland hat eigenen Angaben zufolge weitere Tausende Menschen aus den nun von Moskau anerkannten «Volksrepubliken» in der Ostukraine aufgenommen.

    «In den vergangenen 24 Stunden haben mehr als 20'000 Bürger, die aus dem Gebiet der Donbass-Republiken evakuiert wurden, die Grenze über Kontrollpunkte überquert», teilte der Inlandsgeheimdienst FSB in der russischen Region Rostow am Dienstag der Staatsagentur Tass zufolge mit.
    Mehr als 11'000 Geflüchtete seien in andere Regionen Russlands gebracht worden, hiess es vom Geheimdienst, der auch für den Grenzschutz zuständig ist. Am Dienstag waren russischen Angaben zufolge bereits insgesamt mehr als 90'000 Menschen aus den selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk ausgereist.

    Gegen grossen internationalen Protest hatte der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin am Montag die selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk als souveräne Länder anerkannt. Er wies per Dekret auch die Entsendung russischer Soldaten an.

    Russland hat nach westlichen Angaben etwa 150'000 Soldaten an der Grenze zum Nachbarland Ukraine zusammengezogen. Moskau widerspricht seit Wochen hartnäckig Befürchtungen des Westens, dass ein Einmarsch in die Ukraine bevorstehen könnte. Die Anerkennung der Volksrepubliken belastet die ohnehin gespannten Beziehungen weiter. (sda/dpa)
    10:24
    EU will Sanktionen am Dienstagnachmittag verabschieden
    epa09775357 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to the media as he arrives at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. The meeting will focus on the ongoing situation in Ukraine amid tensions with Russia. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
    Bild: keystone
    Aussenpolitischer Chef der EU, Joseph Borrell

    Die EU-Aussenminister wollen Sanktionen am Dienstagnachmittag verabschieden, sagt der aussenpolitische Chef der EU, Josep Borrell. Die EU betrachte die Region als Kiews Territorium, somit befänden sich die russischen Truppen eindeutig auf ukrainischem Boden. Borrell erwartet jedoch, dass die Mitgliedstaaten zu einer «einstimmigen Entscheidung» kommen, wie er gegenüber Reportern äusserte.
    10:06
    Syrien stellt sich auf die Seite Russlands
    epa09775758 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad during a joint news conference with the Russian Foreign Minister (not pictured) following their talks in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2022. Syrian Foreign Minister is on a working visit to Russia. EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    Syriens Aussenminister Faisal al-Mikdad

    Wie die Nachrichtenagentur dpa meldet, habe Syriens Aussenminister Faisal al-Mikdad Russland seine Unterstützung zugesagt. Bei einem Treffen in Moskau am Dienstag sagte er der staatlichen Nachrichtenagentur Sana zufolge, man werde mit Russland kooperieren. Russland sei der wichtigste Verbündete der Regierung von Baschar al-Assad in dem Bürgerkriegsland Syrien.
    9:54
    Mehrere Tote und Verletzte bei Kämpfen in der Ostukraine
    People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, late Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. In a fast-moving political theater, Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved quickly to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in a show of defiance against the West amid fears of Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
    Bild: keystone
    Im Donezker Gebiet schwenken Separatisten die russische Fahne, nachdem Putin ihr Gebiet als unabhängige Volksrepublik anerkannt hatte.

    Bei weiteren schweren Gefechten in der Ostukraine sind mehrere Menschen getötet worden. Aufseiten der ukrainischen Armee seien mindestens 2 Soldaten getötet und 18 zum Teil schwer verletzt worden, teilte die Armee am Dienstag mit.

    Zudem sei ein Zivilist in Nowoluhanske im Donezker Gebiet ums Leben gekommen und an anderen Orten im Konfliktgebiet mindestens fünf Zivilisten verletzt worden.

    Die Intensität der Kampfhandlungen habe seit Mitternacht jedoch nachgelassen, heisst es in dem Bericht weiter. Die von Russland unterstützten Separatisten im Gebiet Donzek berichteten von einem Toten und drei Verletzten unter ihren Kämpfern. Zudem seien in Donezk ein Zivilist getötet und in Slowjanoserbsk im Luhansker Gebiet ein Zivilist verletzt worden. Die Berichte lassen sich nicht überprüfen.

    Seit 2014 kämpfen vom Westen ausgerüstete Regierungstruppen gegen von Moskau unterstützte Rebellen in den ostukrainischen Gebieten Donezk und Luhansk. Am Montag hatte Russland die «Volksrepubliken» als unabhängig anerkannt. UN-Schätzungen zufolge sind in den vergangenen fast acht Jahren bisher mehr als 14 000 Menschen getötet worden. (sda/dpa)
    9:24
    Lettlands Aussenminister: Sanktionen bringen Sowjet-Erfahrung zurück
    Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics listens to his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic during a press conference after talks in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Rinkevics is on a one-day visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
    Bild: keystone
    Lettischer Aussenminister Edgars Rinkēvičs

    Der lettische Aussenminister Edgars Rinkēvičs hat die langfristige Bedeutung von Sanktionen gegen Russland betont. «Kurzfristig können Sanktionen Russland natürlich nicht davon abhalten, in die Ukraine einzumarschieren oder zu tun, was es getan hat», sagte Rinkevics am Dienstag dem Sender BBC Radio 4.

    Langfristig aber würden Sanktionen auf Technologietransfers und den Finanzsektor die Entwicklung in Russland verlangsamen. «Das würde die Sowjet-Erfahrungen aufleben lassen», sagte Rinkevics mit Blick auf die Mangelwirtschaft in der früheren Sowjetunion. Die Sowjetunion sei dann zusammengebrochen, sagte der Minister.

    Rinkevics erneuerte die lettischen Forderungen. Grossbritannien, die EU und die USA müssten Sanktionen gegen Oligarchen und «zentrale Kontakte» des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin erlassen, die Nato-Präsenz in Osteuropa erhöhen, die russische Zivilgesellschaft unterstützen und der Ukraine finanziell sowie mit militärischem Gerät helfen. (sda/dpa)
    9:12
    Schweizer Börse mit happigen Verlusten wegen Ukrainekonflikt
    epa09775448 A view of the trend of the Ibex 35 (Spain's main index) at Madrid Stock Exchange main headquarters in Madrid, central Spain, 21 February 2022. The Spanish Stock Market rose 0.70 percent on 21 February 2022 encouraged by the possible meeting between the presidents of the US and Russia to address the crisis in Ukraine, on a day in which Wall Street closes for the President's Day holiday. EPA/VEGA ALONSO DEL VAL
    Bild: keystone
    Die Schweizer Aktienbörse ist am Dienstag wegen der Eskalation im Ukrainekonflikt mit deutlichen Verlusten in den Handel gestartet. Der Leitindex SMI, der schon am Vortag ein neues Jahrestief markiert hatte, eröffnete unter der Marke von 11'700 Punkten.

    Mit der Anerkennung der beiden abtrünnigen Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk und der Entsendung von Truppen dorthin habe der russische Machthaber Wladimir Putin zwar auf den ersten Blick die niedrigste Eskalationsstufe gewählt, die möglich gewesen sei, meinte ein Analyst. Doch es sei zu befürchten, dass es nicht dabei bleibe. Denn Putin habe klar gemacht, dass er prinzipiell der Ukraine das Recht auf Staatlichkeit nicht zugesteht. «Nun muss man davon ausgehen, dass eine weitgehende oder vollständige Besetzung der Ukraine droht.» Und je näher die russischen Truppen der «Nato-Ostgrenze» kämen, desto ungemütlicher werde die Lage.

    Zudem sei davon auszugehen, dass die Schraube aus Sanktionen und Gegensanktionen sich in den nächsten Tagen weiter drehen werde. «Die Diplomatie ist in diesem Konflikt wohl an einem vorläufigen Ende angelangt», meinte ein anderer Experte.

    Der SMI notiert um 09.30 Uhr 1,2 Prozent tiefer auf 11'748 Punkten und damit wieder etwas höher als in der Eröffnung. Der breite SPI gibt gut 1 Prozent nach. Zuletzt notierten die Indizes im letzten Herbst auf diesem Niveau.
    Auch an anderen Handelsplätzen geht es bergab. In Tokio ging der Leitindex Nikkei 225 mit einem Minus von 1,7 Prozent aus dem Handel. Der deutsche Dax steht aktuell ebenfalls 1,7 Prozent tiefer.

    In Moskau setzte sich der Einbruch der russischen Börse ebenfalls nahtlos fort. Der RTS-Index sackte am Dienstagmorgen um fast 9 Prozent auf 1101 Punkte ab. Damit steuert der Moskauer Leitindex auf den vierten Verlusttag in Folge und einen Gesamtverlust in diesem Zeitraum von mehr als einem Viertel zu. (awp/sda)
    9:01
    London spricht von russischer "Invasion" und kündigt Sanktionen an
    Die britische Regierung hat Sanktionen gegen Russland wegen der Anerkennung der ostukrainischen Separatistengebiete angekündigt.

    «Daraus können wir schliessen, dass die Invasion der Ukraine begonnen hat», sagte Kabinettsmitglied Sajid Javid am Dienstag dem Sender Sky News mit Blick auf Berichte über russische Panzer in der Separatistenhochburg Donezk. Daher werde London Sanktionen beschliessen. Downing Street hatte zuvor mitgeteilt, auf einer Sitzung des Sicherheitskabinetts am frühen Morgen werde ein «umfangreiches Sanktionspaket, das sofort eingeführt werden soll», beschlossen.

    «Wir haben von Beginn dieser Krise an sehr deutlich gemacht, dass wir nicht zögern würden, Massnahmen zu ergreifen», sagte Gesundheitsminister Javid. «Wir wachen an einem sehr dunklen Tag in Europa auf.»

    In einem Telefonat mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj drückte Johnson in der Nacht zum Dienstag seine «tiefe Besorgnis» über die Entwicklung aus, teilte Downing Street mit. Er werde «weitere defensive Unterstützung» für die frühere Sowjetrepublik erwägen, wenn Kiew dies wünsche. Grossbritannien hat unter anderem Panzerabwehrwaffen an die Ukraine geliefert. Johnson betonte, das Vereinigte Königreich unterstütze die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität der Ukraine uneingeschränkt, ungeachtet der Handlungen des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin. (sda/dpa)
    8:32
    Ölpreis wegen Ukraine-Konflikt auf höchstem Stand seit 2014
    epaselect epa09775479 77-year old Ghulam Muhammad pours oil in his ox-driven oil mill at the Namblabal area of Pampore in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, 21 February 2022. Muhammad continues to operate the ox-driven oil mill locally called Tilwan Waen that has been operating in Kashmir for the past 200 years. He rises before dawn, ties a piece of cloth on the eyes of the ox and goes about the laborious job every day. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
    Bild: keystone
    Der Ukraine-Konflikt hat die Ölpreise am Dienstag angetrieben. Am Morgen kostete ein Barrel (159 Liter) der Nordseesorte Brent 97,63 US-Dollar. Das waren 2,24 Dollar mehr als am Vortag. Zwischenzeitlich erreichte der Preis für diese Sorte den höchsten Stand seit 2014.

    Der Preis für ein Fass der amerikanischen Sorte WTI zog um 3,60 Dollar auf 94,67 Dollar an. Der Russland-Ukraine-Konflikt dominiert auch am Dienstag das Geschehen. So will Russland die selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten anerkennen. Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin ordnete zudem die Entsendung von Truppen in den umkämpften Osten des Landes an.

    Russland ist eines der wichtigsten Ölförderländer. Entsprechend gross ist die Sorge vor einer Angebotsverknappung auf dem Weltmarkt. (awp/sda/dpa)
    8:31
    Russland weiter bereit zum Dialog von Lawrow mit Blinken
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reacts after posing for a group picture during a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the G7 Nations at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Es war unklar, ob Antony Blinken weiter bereit ist zu dem Treffen mit dem russischen Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow

    Moskau hält im Konflikt mit dem Westen um die Ukraine am Treffen des russischen Aussenministers Sergej Lawrow mit seinem US-Kollegen Antony Blinken an diesem Donnerstag in Genf fest. Das sagte die Sprecherin des Aussenministeriums, Maria Sacharowa, am Dienstag im Youtube-Kanal Soloviev.Live. «Wir haben sogar in den schlimmsten Momenten immer gesagt, dass wir zum Verhandlungsprozess bereit sind», sagte Sacharowa nach der Anerkennung der ostukrainischen Gebiete Luhansk und Donzek als unabhängige Staaten. Die USA haben den Schritt verurteilt. Es war unklar, ob Blinken weiter bereit ist zu dem Treffen.

    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hatte am Montag die Grenzen der Ukraine erneut verschoben und gegen internationalen Protest die selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk als souveräne Länder anerkannt. Er wies per Dekret auch die Entsendung russischer Soldaten an. Das kremlnahe Portal Soloviev.live berichtete, dass die russischen Soldaten bereits in der Konfliktregion Donbass seien. Eine offizielle Bestätigung gab es zunächst nicht. Die prorussischen Separatisten berichteten weiter von Beschuss von ukrainischer Seite.

    Russland hat nach westlichen Angaben etwa 150'000 Soldaten an der Grenze zum Nachbarland Ukraine zusammengezogen. Moskau widerspricht seit Wochen hartnäckig Befürchtungen des Westens, dass ein Einmarsch in die Ukraine bevorstehen könnte. Die Anerkennung der Volksrepubliken belastet die ohnehin gespannten Beziehungen weiter. Russland fordert von den USA einen militärischen Rückzug aus weiten Teilen Osteuropas und Verhandlungen über eine neue Sicherheitsarchitektur in Europa. (sda/dpa)
    8:19
    Das EDA fordert Russland auf, sein Vorgehen rückgängig zu machen
    Das EDA schreibt auf Twitter: «Die Anerkennung bestimmter Gebiete der ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk als unabhängige Staaten durch Russland ist ein eklatanter Verstoss gegen das Völkerrecht, die territoriale Integrität und Souveränität der Ukraine sowie die Minsker Vereinbarungen. Die Schweiz fordert Russland auf, seinen internationalen Verpflichtungen nachzukommen und sein Vorgehen rückgängig zu machen.»

    8:01
    Türkei nennt Entscheidung Russlands "inakzeptabel"
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a visit to the Dubai Expo 2020 for a Turkish national day ceremony, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Erdogan spent his second day in the once adversarial country mending relations and deepening commercial ties. The new page in UAE-Turkey relations points to a wider reset in regional strategies following a decade of strained ties and proxy wars. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    Bild: keystone
    Auch die Türkei hat die russische Anerkennung der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk im Osten der Ukraine als unabhängige Staaten scharf kritisiert. «Wir halten die Entscheidung für inakzeptabel», zitierte die staatliche Nachrichtenagentur Anadolu den Präsidenten Recep Tayyip Erdogan am Dienstag. Man rufe die Konfliktparteien dazu auf, mit «gesundem Menschenverstand» und im Einklang mit dem Völkerrecht zu handeln.

    In einem Telefonat mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj sagte Erdogan laut Anadolu am Nachmittag, die Türkei sei gegen jede Entscheidung, die auf die territoriale Integrität der Ukraine abziele.

    Das türkische Aussenministerium hatte den Schritt zuvor bereits als eine «klare Verletzung der politischen Einheit und territorialen Integrität der Ukraine» gewertet. Bürgerinnen und Bürger der Türkei wurden «nachdrücklich» aufgefordert, die östlichen Regionen der Ukraine zu verlassen.

    Als Schwarzmeeranrainer sei die Türkei verpflichtet, Vorsichtsmassnahmen zu ergreifen, sagte Erdogan. Das geschehe und sei bereits geschehen. Welche Massnahmen das seien, konkretisierte er nicht.

    Das Nato-Land Türkei pflegt enge Beziehungen zu Russland und zur Ukraine. Russland liefert dem ressourcenarmen Land beispielsweise Gas, an Kiew verkauft Ankara unter anderem Kampfdrohnen. Ankara sieht sich zudem traditionell als Schutzmacht für die muslimische Minderheit der Krimtataren auf der 2014 von Russland annektierten Schwarzmeerhalbinsel. Erdogan hatte sich zuletzt mehrmals als Vermittler zwischen Russland und der Ukraine angeboten. (sda/dpa)
    7:59
    Schweizer Börse wegen Ukrainekonflikt im roten Bereich erwartet
    An der Schweizer Börse zeichnen sich am Dienstag wegen der Eskalation im Ukrainekonflikt happige Verluste ab. Der Leitindex SMI wird knapp zwei Stunden vor Handelsbeginn rund 1 Prozent tiefer erwartet, wie der vorbörsliche Kurs der IG Bank zeigt. Schon am Vortag, als sich die Lage zuspitzte, war der SMI auf ein Jahrestief gefallen und hatte schliesslich 0,98 Prozent eingebüsst. Seit Anfang Jahr summieren sich die Verluste nun auf 7,6 Prozent.

    An den anderen Handelsplätzen in Europa dürfte es laut den vorbörslichen Indikationen am Dienstag ebenfalls abwärts gehen. Und in Asien büsst der Nikkei-Index aktuell 1,8 Prozent ein, und auch an den Handelsplätzen in China und Hongkong sind die Kurstafeln tiefrot.

    Die Folgen auf die Devisenmärkte hielten sich in der Nacht auf Dienstag im Rahmen. Händler erklärten sich dies auch damit, dass die US-Finanzmärkte am Montag wegen eines Feiertages geschlossen waren.

    Der Franken, der an den Finanzmärkten als «sicherer Hafen» gilt und in Krisenzeiten stets gefragt ist, gewann aber schon am Vortag deutlich an Wert. Entsprechend kostet ein Euro aktuell nur noch 1,0360, nachdem es am Vortag zeitweise mehr als 1,04 gewesen waren. (awp/sda)
    7:57
    Ein Überblick: So reagiert die Welt auf Russlands Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk
    USA:
    Wie das Weisse Haus mitteilte, hat US-Präsident Joe Biden die Entscheidung Putins «scharf verurteilt», die selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk anzuerkennen.
    Biden teilte danach seinem ukrainischen Amtskollegen, Wolodymyr Zelenskyy, mit, dass die USA im Gleichschritt mit ihren Verbündeten und Partnern rasch und entschlossen auf weitere russische Aggressionen gegen die Ukraine reagieren würden. Die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, erklärte: «Präsident Biden wird in Kürze eine Exekutivanordnung erlassen, die neue Investitionen, Handel und Finanzierungen in, aus oder in den Separatistengebieten verbieten wird.» Unterdessen erklärte Aussenminister Antony Blinken, die USA würden «die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität der Ukraine sowie die Regierung und das Volk der Ukraine uneingeschränkt unterstützen».

    Deutschland:


    UN-Generalsekretär Antonio Guterres:
    «Der Pressesprecher von Antonio Guterres sagte: Der Generalsekretär betrachtet die Entscheidung Russlands als eine Verletzung der territorialen Integrität und Souveränität der Ukraine und als unvereinbar mit den Prinzipien der Charta der Vereinten Nationen. Die Vereinten Nationen unterstützen weiterhin uneingeschränkt die Souveränität, Unabhängigkeit und territoriale Integrität der Ukraine innerhalb ihrer international anerkannten Grenzen.»

    China:
    Peking – einer der engsten Verbündeten Russlands – ergriff keine Partei, sondern rief alle Parteien dazu auf, «jede Handlung zu vermeiden, die Spannungen schüren könnte».
    Chinas UN-Botschafter, Zhang Jun, sagte vor dem UN-Sicherheitsrat: «Die aktuelle Situation in der Ukraine ist das Ergebnis vieler komplexer Faktoren.»

    Frankreich:
    «Mit der Anerkennung der Separatistengebiete in der Ostukraine verstösst Russland gegen seine Verpflichtungen und untergräbt die Souveränität der Ukraine. Ich verurteile diese Entscheidung. Ich habe eine Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrats beantragt.»


    NATO:
    Jens Stoltenberg sagt: «Ich verurteile die Entscheidung Russlands, die Anerkennung der selbsternannten Donezker Volksrepublik und der Luhansker Volksrepublik auszuweiten. Dies untergräbt weiter die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität der Ukraine, untergräbt die Bemühungen um eine Lösung des Konflikts und verstösst gegen die Minsker Vereinbarungen, zu deren Vertragsparteien auch Russland gehört.»

    England:
    Boris Johnson sagte: «Dies ist eine eklatante Verletzung der Souveränität und Integrität der Ukraine. Eine Verletzung des Minsker Abkommen. Das Vereinigte Königreich wird weiterhin alles tun, um dem ukrainischen Volk mit einem sehr robusten Paket von Sanktionen beizustehen.»


    Ursula von der Leyen, Präsidentin der Europäischen Kommission:
    «Die Anerkennung der beiden separatistischen Gebiete in der Ukraine ist ein eklatanter Verstoss gegen das Völkerrecht, die territoriale Integrität der Ukraine und die Minsker Vereinbarungen. Die EU und ihre Partner werden in Solidarität mit der Ukraine mit Einigkeit, Entschlossenheit und Entschiedenheit reagieren.»

    Polen:
    Der polnische Premierminister Mateusz Morawiecki sagte: «Die Entscheidung, die selbsternannten Volksrepubliken anzuerkennen, ist eine endgültige Absage an den Dialog und ein eklatanter Verstoss gegen das Völkerrecht. Es ist ein Akt der Aggression gegen die Ukraine, der mit einer unmissverständlichen Antwort in Form von sofortigen Sanktionen beantwortet werden muss.»

    Japan:
    «Der Premierminister Japans, Fumio Kishida, sagte: Russlands Vorgehen verletzt die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität der Ukraine und das kann nicht toleriert werden. Sollte es zu einer Invasion kommen, werden wir in Abstimmung mit der G7 und der internationalen Gemeinschaft entschlossen handeln und die Situation genau beobachten.»

    Australien:
    «Wir können nicht zulassen, dass Gewaltandrohungen eingesetzt werden, um die Position einer Nation gegenüber einer anderen zu stärken», sagte der australische Premierminister Scott Morrison.
    6:58
    Video soll russische Panzer in Donezk zeigen
    Sind die russischen Truppen bereits in Donezk, der Hauptstadt der gleichnamigen ukrainischen Region? Die Nachrichtenagentur Reuters verbreitete heute Morgen ein Video, das gemäss eines Augenzeugen Panzer, Lastwagen und andere Militärfahrzeuge in den Vororten der Stadt zeigt.
    6:06
    Ukraine: Werden niemandem unser Land geben
    Angesichts eines möglichen Krieges mit Russland hat die Ukraine vor den Vereinten Nationen den Widerstand beschworen. «Wir werden standfest sein. Wir befinden uns auf unserem Grund und Boden. Wir haben vor nichts und niemandem Angst. Wir schulden niemandem etwas und wir geben niemandem etwas», sagte der ukrainische UN-Botschafter Serhij Kyslyzja bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Montagabend (Ortszeit). Es sei «nicht Februar 2014. Es ist Februar 2022», meinte er in Anspielung an die Annektierung der Krim durch Russland. (sda/dpa)
    4:37
    Russland droht Ukraine mit «äusserst gefährlichen Folgen»
    Russland hat der Ukraine nach der Anerkennung der Regionen Luhansk und Donezk bei militärischen Provokationen mit weiteren Konsequenzen gedroht. Kiew habe «militärische Pläne» und würde Luhansk und Donezk beschiessen und provozieren. Nach der Anerkennung durch Moskau könne dies «äusserst gefährliche Folgen haben», sagte der russische UN-Botschafter Wassili Nebensja bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Montagabend (Ortszeit). «Wir beabsichtigen nicht, ein neues Blutbad im Donbass zuzulassen.»

    Für die Eskalation gab der Botschafter der ukrainischen Führung die Schuld. Die Weigerung Kiews, direkt mit den Separatisten zu verhandeln, habe gezeigt, dass es das Minsker Abkommen nicht habe erfüllen wollen. Um einen Krieg zu vermeiden, müsse die Ukraine nun zu einem Ende seiner Provokationen gezwungen werden. (sda/dpa)
    4:36
    China ruft alle Seiten im Ukraine-Konflikt zur Zurückhaltung auf
    China hat alle Beteiligten im Ukraine-Konflikt zur Zurückhaltung aufgerufen. «Alle betroffenen Parteien müssen Zurückhaltung üben und alles vermeiden, was Spannungen schüren könnte», sagte der chinesische UN-Botschafter Zhang Jun vor einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Montagabend (Ortszeit). «Wir glauben, dass alle Länder internationale Streitigkeiten mit friedlichen Mitteln im Einklang mit den Zielen und Grundsätzen der UN-Charta lösen sollten.» (sda/dpa)
    epa09728528 Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun addresses members of the media outside the Security Council before a closed door meeting on the situation with North Korea at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 04 February 2022. EPA/JASON SZENES
    Bild: keystone
    4:34
    Diplomatisches US-Personal in Ukraine soll Nacht in Polen verbringen
    Die US-Regierung verlegt ihr diplomatisches Personal in der Ukraine nach der Eskalation im Konflikt mit Russland vorerst nach Polen. «Aus Sicherheitsgründen werden die Mitarbeiter des Aussenministeriums, die sich derzeit in Lwiw aufhalten, die Nacht in Polen verbringen», teilte das US-Aussenministerium am Montagabend (Ortszeit) mit. Die Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter sollen demnach aber regelmässig zurückkehren, um ihre diplomatische Arbeit in der Ukraine fortzusetzen und konsularische Notdienste zu leisten. Diese Aussage deutet daraufhin, dass die Verlegung langfristiger sein könnte. Medien berichteten, dass eine Rückkehr vom weiteren Verhalten Russlands abhänge.

    Die USA hatten bereits vergangene Woche angesichts der extrem angespannten Lage ihre Botschaftsgeschäfte von der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew in die Stadt Lwiw nahe der Grenze zu Polen verlegt. Ende Januar hatte das US-Aussenministerium die Familien von Diplomaten angewiesen, die US-Botschaft in Kiew zu verlassen. Auch nicht unmittelbar benötigte Beschäftigte könnten freiwillig ausreisen, hiess es damals. Die aktuelle Massnahme untergrabe «in keiner Weise unsere Unterstützung für die Ukraine oder unser Engagement für sie», so US-Aussenminister Blinken. «Unser Engagement für die Ukraine geht über einen bestimmten Standort hinaus», hiess es weiter.

    «Das heutige Vorgehen von Präsident Putin stellt eine erhebliche Eskalation dar und ist ein weiterer Hinweis darauf, dass Russland den Krieg und nicht die Diplomatie sucht»    , erklärte ein Sprecher des Aussenministeriums. Man werde sich in den kommenden Stunden mit den Verbündeten und Partnern über das weitere Vorgehen beraten. Die US-Regierung sei entschlossen, «eine diplomatische Lösung zu finden, die einen brutalen und kostspieligen Konflikt vermeidet». Aber die Diplomatie könne nur erfolgreich sein, wenn Russland seinen Kurs ändert. Das US-Aussenministerium rief US-Bürgerinnen und -Bürger in der Ukraine erneut zur sofortigen Ausreise aus. (sda/dpa)
    3:33
    USA: Entsendung von russischen Truppen Grundlage für weitere Invasion
    Die USA haben den Entsendungsbefehl russischer Truppen in den umkämpften Osten der Ukraine als ersten Schritt zum vollständigen Einmarsch bezeichnet. «Darüber hinaus ist dieser Schritt von Präsident Putin eindeutig die Grundlage für den Versuch Russlands, einen Vorwand für eine weitere Invasion der Ukraine zu schaffen», sagte die amerikanische UN-Botschafterin Linda Thomas-Greenfield bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Montagabend (Ortszeit). Putin habe das Minsker Abkommen mit seiner Anerkennung der Regionen Luhansk und Donezk «in Stücke gerissen».

    Er träume von einem russischen Grossreich, sagte Thomas-Greenfield weiter. «Putin möchte, dass die Welt in der Zeit zurückreist, in die Zeit vor den Vereinten Nationen, in eine Zeit, als Imperien die Welt beherrschten – aber der Rest der Welt hat sich vorwärts bewegt. Es ist nicht 1919, sondern 2022.» Die Geschichte lehre, dass die Länder der Welt in einer solchen Situation nicht wegschauen dürften. Es handle sich um einen Angriff auf jeden UN-Mitgliedsstaat. Die Botschafterin kündigte schwere Konsequenzen für Moskau an. (sda/dpa)
    3:28
    Frankreich will im Konflikt mit Russland weiter auf Diplomatie setzen
    Frankreich hat den Entsendungsbefehl russischer Truppen in dem umkämpften Osten der Ukraine verurteilt und gleichzeitig auf eine diplomatische Lösung gedrängt. «Wir brauchen eine diplomatische Lösung», sagte der französische UN-Botschafter Nicolas de Rivière vor einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Montagabend (Ortszeit). Dafür werde sich Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron «in den kommenden Stunden, in den kommenden Tagen» einsetzen. Der Entsendungsbefehl sei aber eine Verletzung der UN-Charta. (sda/dpa)
    3:28
    UN: Bedauern Entsendungsbefehl russischer Truppen in die Ukraine
    Die Vereinten Nationen haben den Entsendungsbefehl von russischen Truppen in den umkämpften Osten der Ukraine als Verstoss gegen die UN-Charta kritisiert. «Wir bedauern auch den Befehl, russische Truppen in der Ostukraine zu stationieren, Berichten zufolge im Rahmen einer Friedensmission», sagte die UN-Beauftragte für politische Angelegenheiten, Rosemary DiCarlo, bei einer kurzfristig anberaumten Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York am Montagabend (Ortszeit). «Die nächsten Stunden und Tage werden entscheidend sein. Das Risiko eines grösseren Konflikts ist real und muss um jeden Preis verhindert werden.» (sda/dpa)
    2:23
    Selenskyj: Erwarten von Partnern «klare Schritte der Unterstützung»
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat zurückhaltend auf die russische Anerkennung der «Volksrepubliken» in der Ostukraine als unabhängige Staaten reagiert. «Wir sind dem friedlichen und diplomatischen Weg treu und werden nur auf diesem gehen», sagte Selenskyj in einer Ansprache in der Nacht zum Dienstag. Zugleich betonte der 44-Jährige: «Die Anerkennung der Unabhängigkeit der besetzten Kreise der Gebiete Donezk und Luhansk kann den einseitigen Austritt aus den Minsker Vereinbarungen bedeuten.» Auf Provokationen werde Kiew nicht reagieren – aber auch kein Territorium aufgeben.
    Bild: sda
    Die Ukraine habe Sondersitzungen des UN-Sicherheitsrats und der Organisation für Sicherheit und Zusammenarbeit in Europa (OSZE) beantragt, sagte Selesnkyj. Zudem wünsche sie sich einen Gipfel im sogenannten Normandie-Format mit Deutschland, Frankreich und Russland. «Wir erwarten von unseren Partnern klare und wirkungsvolle Schritte der Unterstützung», hob der ukrainische Staatschef hervor. Jetzt werde sich zeigen, wer ein «wirklicher Freund und Partner» sei – und wer Russland weiterhin nur mit Worten ängstigen wolle. Kiew habe nur einen Traum: «Frieden in der Ukraine.» Selenskyj betonte: «Es gibt jetzt keinerlei Gründe für chaotische Handlungen.» Es gebe keine Gründe, schlaflose Nächte zu haben.
    (sda/dpa)
    2:11
    US-Regierung erwartet nach Moskaus Ankündigung baldige Militäraktion
    Die US-Regierung geht davon aus, dass Russland seine Ankündigung, Truppen in den umkämpften Osten der Ukraine zu schicken, schon bald umsetzen wird. Russland könnte «heute Nacht oder morgen oder in den kommenden Tagen» handeln, sagte der stellvertretende nationaler Sicherheitsberater Jon Finer am Montagabend (Ortszeit) dem Sender CNN. «Wir gehen fest davon aus, dass Russland diese Militäraktion durchführen wird.»

    Auch auf mehrmaliges Nachhaken gab Finer keine klare Antwort auf die Frage, ob es sich bei einer Entsendung von russischen Truppen in die «Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk» um eine Invasion handeln würde. «Wir werden weiterhin über Nacht die Schritte bewerten, die Russland unternimmt, um mit einer erheblichen Reaktion vorbereitet zu sein», sagte er. Massnahmen würden nach Russlands Taten folgen, nicht nach Russlands Ankündigungen. Finer betonte ausserdem, dass Russland diesen Teil der Ukraine nun schon seit acht Jahren besetzt halte. Dieser Teil der Geschichte sei «wichtig».

    Die USA hatten Russland im Falle eines Einmarsches in die Ukraine mit massiven Sanktionen gedroht. US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken hatte im Januar gesagt: «Wenn ein russischer Soldat über die Grenze in die Ukraine eindringt, dann haben wir es mit einem wirklich profunden Problem zu tun, denn das ist ein ganz klarer Angriff auf die Ukraine, ob es sich nun um einen oder um tausend Soldaten handelt.» US-Präsident Joe Biden hatte zuvor mit einer Äusserung für Verunsicherung gesorgt, wonach die Reaktion auf das Eindringen einer kleineren Zahl russischer Kräfte in die Ukraine anders ausfallen könnte als auf einen grossangelegten Angriff. Im Anschluss hatte er sich um Schadensbegrenzung bemüht. (sda/dpa)
    1:41
    EU-Vorsitz will Sanktionsbeschluss gegen Russland auf den Weg bringen
    Der offizielle Beschluss über die gegen Russland angekündigten EU-Sanktionen soll bereits an diesem Dienstag auf den Weg gebracht werden. Wie die derzeitige französische EU-Ratspräsidentschaft in der Nacht ankündigte, wird es dazu am Vormittag um 9.30 Uhr ein Treffen der ständigen Vertreter der EU-Staaten in Brüssel geben. Dabei soll der Vorbereitungsprozess für die Strafmassnahmen abgeschlossen werden.

    Im Anschluss könnten sie vom Ministerrat beschlossen werden. Möglich ist dabei auch ein Beschluss im schriftlichen Verfahren.

    Was für Sanktionen genau verhängt werden, blieb zunächst offen. Als wahrscheinlich gilt allerdings, dass vor allem Personen ins Visier genommen werden. Darauf deutet eine Erklärung von EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen und Ratspräsident Charles Michel hin. In ihr heisst es: «Die Union wird Sanktionen gegen diejenigen verhängen, die an dieser rechtswidrigen Handlung beteiligt sind.»

    Mit Spannung wird vor allem erwartet, ob auch Kremlchef Wladimir Putin auf die EU-Sanktionsliste kommt. Von den dort gelisteten Personen, Organisationen und Unternehmen werden sämtliche in der EU vorhandenen Vermögenswerte eingefroren. Zudem dürfen gelistete Personen nicht mehr in die EU einreisen und mit ihnen dürfen keine Geschäfte mehr gemacht werden.

    Neue weitreichende Finanz- und Wirtschaftssanktionen werden nach Angaben von Diplomaten voraussichtlich noch nicht beschlossen. Sie sind für den Fall vorbereitet worden, dass Russland einen Angriff auf die ganze Ukraine startet.
    (sda/dpa)
    1:32
    Separatistenführer: Anerkennung ist «historischer Moment»
    Der Separatistenführer Denis Puschilin hat die Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk durch Russland als «historischen Moment» bezeichnet. Dieser «wird für immer und ewig als Wiederherstellung von Gerechtigkeit und Wahrheit in unser Leben eingehen», schrieb der Separatistenchef von Donezk in der Nacht zum Dienstag im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram. «Die Weichen für unsere Zukunft werden heute gestellt, und wir blicken mit Zuversicht in die Zukunft.» Bei der Entscheidung von Russlands Staatschef Wladimir Putin gehe es mehr als nur um Unterstützung. Es gehe um «Vertrauen in eine friedliche Zukunft für einen starken russischen Donbass», schrieb Puschilin weiter.
    (sda/dpa)
    Denis Pushilin, the leader of the Donetsk People's Republic controlled by Russia-backed separatists, speaks to journalists during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Donetsk, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Denis Pushilin
    Bild: keystone
    1:30
    US-Regierung will Dienstag neue Massnahmen gegen Russland ankündigen
    Die US-Regierung will nach der dramatischen Eskalation im Ukraine-Konflikt an diesem Dienstag neue Massnahmen gegen Russland ankündigen. «Wir werden morgen weitere Massnahmen ergreifen, um Russland für diese eindeutige Verletzung des Völkerrechts und der Souveränität und territorialen Integrität der Ukraine (...) zur Rechenschaft zu ziehen», sagte ein hoher Beamter des Weissen Hauses am Montagnachmittag (Ortszeit). Es werde sich wahrscheinlich um Sanktionen handeln. US-Präsident Joe Biden habe weiterhin nicht die Absicht, amerikanische Streitkräfte in die Ukraine zu schicken.

    Putin hatte am Montag die «Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk» als unabhängige Staaten anerkannt und dann die Entsendung von Truppen in den umkämpften Osten der Ukraine angeordnet. Mit Blick auf diese Anordnung hiess es aus dem Weissen Haus: «Seit acht Jahren gibt es russische Truppen im Donbass. Russland hat dies immer bestritten.» Jetzt sehe es so aus, als würde Russland in dieser Region offen operieren. Man werde entsprechend reagieren. Der Beamte wich der Frage aus, ob russische Truppen in dieser Region als Einmarsch in die Ukraine zu werten seien. «Wir werden auf jede Aktion Russlands in einer Weise reagieren, die unserer Meinung nach der Aktion angemessen ist», hiess es.
    President Joe Biden leaves The Hamilton restaurant in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Biden had lunch with granddaughters Finnegan Biden and Naomi Biden and Naomi's fiance Peter Neal. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    Biden unterzeichnete am Montagabend wie angekündigt eine Exekutivanordnung mit Sanktionen. Diese sollen neue Investitionen, Handel und Finanzierung durch US-Personen in Donezk und Luhansk verbieten. US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken hatte zuvor betont, dass diese Strafmassnahmen sich nicht gegen die ukrainische Bevölkerung oder die ukrainische Regierung richteten, sondern gegen Russland. (sda/dpa)
    0:58
    OSZE verurteilt Anerkennung von Donezk und Luhansk durch Russland
    Die Organisation für Sicherheit und Zusammenarbeit in Europa (OSZE) hat die Anerkennung der selbst ernannten ostukrainischen Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk durch Russland als unabhängige Staaten scharf verurteilt. «Die Anerkennung wird nur weitere Spannungen schüren und wird die Bevölkerung, die in diesen Regionen lebt, vom Rest ihres Landes, der Ukraine, entzweien», heisst es in einer in der Nacht zum Dienstag veröffentlichten Mitteilung. «Dieser Schritt ist ein Verstoss gegen internationales Recht und gegen fundamentale OSZE-Prinzipien.» Zudem widerspreche er dem 2015 für die Ostukraine geschlossenen Friedensplan.
    (sda/dpa)
    0:57
    Treffen des UN-Sicherheitsrats noch in der Nacht
    Die kurzfristig anberaumte Dringlichkeitssitzung des UN-Sicherheitsrates in New York wird Diplomaten zufolge noch in der Nacht zum Dienstag stattfinden. Kreise berichteten der Deutschen Presse-Agentur, das Treffen werde voraussichtlich um 3 Uhr (MEZ) im Hauptquartier am East River abgehalten. Zunächst hatte es geheissen, die Vertreter der 15 Länder würden hinter geschlossenen Türen zusammenkommen – nun aber soll es nach Angaben mehrerer Diplomaten doch öffentlich stattfinden.


    Zuvor hatten die Vereinigten Staaten, Grossbritannien, Frankreich, Albanien, Norwegen und Irland Beratungen des mächtigsten UN-Gremiums verlangt, nachdem eine entsprechende Bitte der Ukraine eingegangen war. Es blieb zunächst unklar, ob eine geplante Resolution eingebracht wird.

    Russland, das dem Sicherheitsrat gegenwärtig vorsitzt, könnte versuchen, das Treffen zu verhindern. Dafür müsste Moskau eine sogenannte prozedurale Abstimmung verlangen, bei der in der Folge weniger als neun der 15 Staaten für die Beratungen votieren. Das gilt als unwahrscheinlich. Ein Vetorecht existiert bei prozeduralen Abstimmungen nicht. (sda/dpa)
    0:56
    EDA verurteilt Aggression Russlands in der Ostukraine
    Das Eidgenössische Aussendepartement in Bern (EDA) verurteilt die Anerkennung der ukrainischen Regionen in Luhansk und Donezk durch Russland als unabhängige Volksrepubliken. Das schreibt das EDA auf Twitter zur jüngsten Entwicklung in der Ostukraine.

    Die Anerkennung sei ein Angriff auf die territoriale Integrität und Souveränität der Ukraine und des Minsker Abkommens. Die Schweiz ruft Russland dazu auf, die internationalen Verpflichtungen einzuhalten und ihren Entscheid zu revidieren.

    Die Schweizer Botschaft in Kiew liess ihrerseits über Twitter verlauten, sie unterstütze die Ukraine voll und ganz. Die Anerkennung der Regionen Luhansk und Donezk als unabhängige Volksrepubliken sei eine Verletzung des internationalen Rechts und eine Bedrohung für den Frieden auf der Welt.

    Die Berner Nationalrätin Christa Markwalder (FDP), die Mitglied der Aussenpolitischen Kommission des Nationalrats ist und die der parlamentarischen Freundschaftsgruppe Schweiz – Ukraine angehört, geisselt ihrerseits das jüngste politische Manöver Russlands.

    Kaum seien die Olympischen Spiele vorbei, beginne Russland mit seinem Angriff auf die Ukraine. Das sei einmal mehr eine eklatante Verletzung des Völkerrechts. Die Schweiz und der Westen müssten jetzt Farbe bekennen. Markwalder ruft zu Solidarität mit der Ukraine auf.

    Balthasar Glättli, Parteipräsident der Grünen und Mitglied der Staatspolitischen Kommission, sieht in den Angriffen und Drohungen Russlands in der Ostukraine die Demokratie und die Rechtsstaatlichkeit in Gefahr, wie er auf Twitter schreibt.

    Um eine weitere Eskalation zu verhindern, müsse die Schweiz zusammen mit der EU bereit sein, harte wirtschaftliche und diplomatische Sanktionen zu ergreifen. Als Standort der Erdgaspipeline Nordstream 2 mit Sitz in Zug, die Europa mit Russland verbindet, habe die Schweiz eine besondere Verantwortung. Nordstream 2 dürfte vor dem Hintergrund der jüngsten Entwicklung einen schweren Stand haben.

    Das EDA war für weitere Informationen vorerst nicht erreichbar. (sda)
    23:53
    UN-Sicherheitsrat soll sich mit Eskalation in Ukraine beschäftigen
    Nach der Anerkennung der beiden ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk durch Russland als unabhängige Staaten soll sich der Sicherheitsrat der Verinten Nationen mit der Eskalation in dem Konflikt beschäftigen. Die Vereinigten Staaten, Grossbritannien, Frankreich, Albanien, Norwegen und Irland beantragten am Montag eine Dringlichkeitssitzung des mächtigsten UN-Gremiums wohl noch für denselben Abend, wie die Deutsche Presse-Agentur aus Diplomatenkreisen erfuhr. (sda/dpa)
    23:39
    Biden: Rasche Reaktion auf weitere Aggression Russlands gegen Ukraine
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat eine «rasche und entschlossene» Reaktion auf weitere Aggressionen Russlands gegen die Ukraine angekündigt. In einem Telefonat mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj habe Biden das Engagement der Vereinigten Staaten für die Souveränität und territoriale Integrität der Ukraine betont, teilte das Weisse Haus am Montag mit. «Präsident Biden bekräftigte, dass die Vereinigten Staaten im Gleichschritt mit ihren Verbündeten und Partnern rasch und entschlossen auf eine weitere russische Aggression gegen die Ukraine reagieren werden», hiess es.

    Biden hatte am Montagnachmittag mit Selenskyj, Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz und dem französischen Staatschef Emmanuel Macron telefoniert. Biden, Scholz und Macron hätten erörtertet, wie sie ihre Reaktion auf die nächsten Schritte weiter koordinieren werden.

    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hat die Entsendung von Truppen in den umkämpften Osten des Landes angeordnet. Zuvor hatte er die «Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk» als unabhängige Staaten anerkannt. (sda/dpa)
    23:29
    Ex-Präsident Poroschenko: «Putin hasst unsere Souveränität so sehr»
    Der Ex-Präsident der Ukraine, Petro Poroschenko, hat die Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk durch Russland aufs Schärfste verurteilt. «Mit der heutigen kriminellen Entscheidung drängt der Kreml die Welt an den Rand eines neuen Weltkrieges», schrieb Poroschenko in der Nacht zum Dienstag bei Facebook.

    «Putin hasst unsere Souveränität so sehr, ihn »schmerzt« unsere Unabhängigkeit so sehr, er möchte so sehr keine Erfolg von uns sehen, dass er zu jedem Wahnsinn bereit ist.» Diese Entscheidung des Nachbarlandes könne man nur als «Wahnsinn» bezeichnen, schrieb Poroschenko, der 2015 als Staatsoberhaupt den Friedensplan für die Ostukraine mit ausgehandelt hatte. (sda/dpa)
    22:51
    UN-Chef: Anerkennung von Donezk und Luhansk verstösst gegen UN-Charta
    Russlands Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk im Osten der Ukraine verstösst nach Einschätzung von UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres gegen die Charta der Vereinten Nationen. Russland habe damit die Souveränität und territorialen Integrität der Ukraine verletzt, sagte Guterres laut Mitteilung am Montag. Er sei stark besorgt und rufe erneut zu einer friedlichen Lösung des Konflikts auf. Die Charta ist der Gründungsvertrag und damit eine Art Verfassung der Vereinten Nationen. (sda/dpa)
    22:35
    Putin beordert russische Truppen in die Ukraine
    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hat die Entsendung von Truppen in die Ostukraine angeordnet. Die Einheiten sollen in den von Moskau nun als unabhängige Staaten anerkannten «Volksrepubliken Luhansk und Donezk» für Frieden sorgen, wie aus einem Dekret hervorgeht, das der Kremlchef am Montag in Moskau unterzeichnet hat. (sda/dpa)

    22:19
    Tschechiens Regierungschef wirft Russland «Akt der Aggression» vor
    Der tschechische Ministerpräsident Petr Fiala hat Russland scharf kritisiert. Das Handeln sei eine «Verletzung internationalen Rechts und ein Akt der Aggression», schrieb der liberalkonservative Politiker am Montagabend bei Twitter. Tschechien stehe hinter einer freien und unabhängigen Ukraine, betonte der 57-Jährige. Prag unterstütze eine einheitliche Reaktion der EU auf Moskaus Entscheidung.

    «Aus der eigenen Geschichte wissen wir, dass derartige Schritte, die sich gegen einen souveränen Nachbarstaat richten, niemals zum Frieden führen», schrieb Fiala weiter. Im Münchner Abkommen von 1938 hatten England, Frankreich, Deutschland und Italien die Abtretung der Sudetengebiete von der Tschechoslowakei beschlossen. Es gilt als Höhepunkt der Beschwichtigungspolitik gegenüber Nazi-Deutschland, die den Zweiten Weltkrieg indes nicht verhindern konnte. (sda/dpa)
    22:18
    Rumänien verlangt sofortige Sanktionen gegen Russland
    Rumäniens Staatspräsident Klaus Iohannis hat die vom russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin ausgesprochene Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk im Osten der Ukraine scharf verurteilt. Er verlangte «entschlossene, sofortige und unmissverständliche» Sanktionen gegen Russland.

    Putins Akt sei ein Verstoss gegen internationales Recht, gegen die Souveränität und Integrität der Ukraine sowie gegen die Abkommen von Minsk von 2015 zur Befriedung der ukrainischen Separatistengebiete, hiess es am Montagabend in einer Erklärung des Staatschefs.

    Rumänien werde zusammen mit Partnern und Alliierten mit einer «geeigneten Antwort» handeln. Das EU- und Nato-Mitglied Rumänien ist zugleich ein Nachbarland der Ukraine. (sda/dpa)
    21:43
    USA kündigen ebenfalls Sanktionen gegen Russlands an
    Auch die US-Regierung wird mit Sanktionen auf Russlands Entscheidung reagieren, die selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten anzuerkennen. US-Präsident Joe Biden werde in Kürze eine entsprechende Anordnung erlassen, teilte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, am Montag mit. Die Massnahmen träfen unter anderem Investitionen oder Handel von US-Personen mit Blick auf Donezk und Luhansk. (sda/dpa)
    21:35
    Biden telefoniert mit ukrainischem Präsidenten Selenskyj
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat im Zuge von Russlands Anerkennung der selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten mit dem ukrainischen Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj telefoniert. Das Gespräch am Montagnachmittag (Ortszeit) habe etwa 35 Minuten gedauert, hiess es aus dem Weissen Haus in Washington. Weitere Details zu der Unterredung waren zunächst nicht bekannt. Biden beriet sich am Montag auch erneut mit seinem nationalen Sicherheitsteam über den Konflikt mit Russland. Auch weitere Informationen zu dieser Sitzung gab es zunächst nicht. (sda/dpa)
    21:32
    EU kündigt Sanktionen gegen Russland an
    Die EU wird mit Sanktionen auf Russlands Entscheidung reagieren, die selbsternannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk als unabhängige Staaten anzuerkennen. Die Strafmassnahmen sollen diejenigen treffen, die an der Handlung beteiligt seien, erklärten Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen und Ratspräsident Charles Michel am Montagabend. (sda/dpa)
    20:58
    Von der Leyen: «eklatante Verletzung des Völkerrechts»
    EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen bezeichnete die Anerkennung der Separatisten-Territorien auf Twitter als «eklatante Verletzung des Völkerrechts, der territorialen Integrität der Ukraine und des Minsker Abkommens.» Die EU werde «mit Einigkeit, Entschlossenheit und Solidarität mit der Ukraine reagieren.»

    20:50
    Putin: Ukraine könnte eigene Atomwaffen herstellen
    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hat bei einer Fernsehansprache davor gewarnt, dass in der Ukraine Atomwaffen hergestellt werden könnten. «Wir wissen, dass es bereits Berichte gab, die Ukraine wolle ihre eigenen Atomwaffen herstellen. Das ist keine leere Prahlerei», sagte Putin am Montag. «Die Ukraine verfügt tatsächlich immer noch über sowjetische Nukleartechnologien und Trägersysteme für solche Waffen.»

    Der Kremlchef warf zudem der Nato vor, mit einer «unverschämten Aneigung» der Ukraine begonnen zu haben. Der Westen wolle die Ukraine als «Theater möglicher Kampfhandlungen» erschliessen, sagte Putin. (sda/dpa)

    Putin, Nato und der Zankapfel: Der Ukraine-Konflikt einfach erklärt

    Video: watson/Vanessa Hann, Emily Engkent
    Aktuelle Analysen, Interviews und Faktenchecks zum Thema:
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Das grösste Nato-Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg

    1 / 33
    Das grösste Nato-Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg
    quelle: epa/us navy / petty officer 2nd class lyle wil / handout
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Die Nato startet ihr grösstes Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter