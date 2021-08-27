Navigation
freundlich 11°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Afghanen versuchen verzweifelt, auf den Flughafen zu gelangen.
    Afghanen versuchen verzweifelt, auf den Flughafen zu gelangen.
    Bild: keystone
    Liveticker

    Biden droht Terroristen: «Wir werden euch jagen» ++ Über 100 Tote in Kabul

    Taliban-Kämpfer haben Afghanistans Hauptstadt Kabul eingenommen. Die Evakuierungen gestalten sich sehr schwierig.
    27.08.2021, 06:2027.08.2021, 06:26
    Mehr «International»
    Liveticker
    Biden droht Terroristen: «Wir werden euch jagen» ++ Über 100 Tote in Kabul
    178
    Mehr Rummel in New York: Der Times Square hat jetzt ein Riesenrad
    3
    Analyse
    Kalifornien zeigt, wie man die Demokratie pervertieren kann
    146
    Kantonsspital Aarau verschiebt Operationen ++ Kantone unterstützen Zertifikate
    591
    Neuer Brand in Kalifornien bedroht Hunderte Anwohner nahe Los Angeles
    Native
    9 sehr regionale Gerichte aus Italien, die du mal probieren solltest
    66
    Wenn wir heute Pause machen würden wie als Schulkinder 😁
    29
    • Die militant-islamistischen Taliban haben die Kontrolle in Afghanistan an sich gerissen. Zuvor hatten sie in einem rasanten Tempo eine Stadt nach der anderen teilweise kampflos eingenommen.
    • Am Flughafen in Kabul ist es am 26. August laut US-Angaben zu zwei Selbstmordattentaten gekommen. Dabei gab es rund hundert Tote – darunter 60 Zivilisten, 28 Taliban-Kämpfer und 13 US-Soldaten.
    • In einigen Städten gab es Proteste gegen die Taliban.
    • Die USA wollen das Land am 31. August definitiv verlassen.
    • Präsident Aschraf Ghani ist geflüchtet und befindet sich in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten.

    Liveticker: Taliban in Afghanistan: 27.08.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    5:18
    Mindestens 28 Taliban-Kämpfer ums Leben gekommen
    Bei den Explosionen vor dem Flughafen von Kabul sollen mindestens 28 Taliban-Mitglieder ums Leben gekommen sein. Wie ein Mitglied der Taliban gegenüber der Nachrichtenagentur Reuters erklärt, hätten sie damit mehr Einsatzkräfte verloren als die Amerikaner. Die USA haben zuletzt 13 getötete Soldaten gemeldet. Insgesamt sollen bei den Anschlägen 60 Zivilisten ums Leben gekommen sein. (sda/reu)
    3:41
    USA: Mit Verbündeten mehr als 100'000 Menschen aus Kabul evakuiert
    Die US-Luftwaffe und ihre Verbündeten haben nach Angaben des Weissen Hauses bereits mehr als 100'000 Menschen aus Kabul ausgeflogen. Allein am Donnerstag seien vom Vormittag bis kurz vor Mitternacht (Ortszeit Kabul) rund 7500 Menschen evakuiert worden, 5100 davon mit Flugzeugen des US-Militärs, erklärte ein Vertreter der US-Regierung. Damit sei die Zahl der seit Mitte August ausgeflogenen Afghanen und westlicher Staatsbürger auf 100'100 gestiegen. Der Grossteil von ihnen wurde mit Flugzeugen der US-Luftwaffe ausgeflogen. (sda/dpa)
    2:28
    USA stehen zu Abzugsplänen: «Am Zeitplan hat sich nicht geändert»
    White House press secretary Jen Psaki calls on a reporter to ask a question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Jen Psaki
    Bild: keystone
    Die US-Regierung hält auch nach dem verheerenden Terroranschlag in Kabul am geplanten Abzug ihrer Truppen bis spätestens 31. August fest. «An diesem Zeitplan hat sich nichts geändert», sagte Jen Psaki, die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, am Donnerstag (Ortszeit). Präsident Joe Biden stütze sich auf den Rat seiner Militärkommandeure, und diese glaubten weiterhin, dass es wichtig sei, bis zum 31. August abzuziehen. Man sei auch mit den in Afghanistan verbliebenen US-Amerikanern in Kontakt, um einen Weg zu finden, sie zum Flughafen zu bringen.

    Nach Angaben von Donnerstagnachmittag geht das Aussenministerium davon aus, dass sich noch rund 1000 amerikanische Staatsbürger in Afghanistan aufhalten. «Es wird nicht möglich sein, dass jeder einzelne Afghane, der das Land verlassen will – möglicherweise Millionen –, evakuiert wird», sagte Psaki weiter. Gleichzeitig habe der Präsident aber klargemacht, dass das Engagement der USA nicht enden werde – für US-Amerikaner, die aktuell nicht ausreisen könnten oder wollten, und für diejenigen, die an der Seite der USA gedient hätten.

    Psaki betonte ausserdem, dass die Gefahr neuer Anschläge weiter bestehe. Man gebe US-Bürgern und anderen daher sehr genaue Anweisungen, wann und wie sie zum Flughafen kommen sollten und wo sie sich treffen sollten. Mit Blick auf die militant-islamistischen Taliban sagte Psaki, dass die USA «enorme Druckmittel» wirtschaftlicher und anderer Art gegen sie in der Hand hätten. Entscheidend sei unter anderem, dass die Taliban weiterhin die Ausreise von US-Amerikanern und Partnern ermöglichten. (sda/dpa)
    1:13
    Zahl getöteter US-Soldaten steigt auf 13
    Nach dem Anschlag in Kabul ist ein weiterer US-Soldat seinen Verletzungen erlegen. Die Zahl der getöteten Soldaten stieg damit auf 13, wie ein Sprecher des US-Militärs am Donnerstag (Ortszeit) sagte. Die Zahl der verletzten Truppenmitglieder sei auf 18 angestiegen. Sie alle würden mit medizinisch ausgerüsteten Transportflugzeugen vom Typ Boeing C-17 aus Kabul ausgeflogen. Nach dem Anschlag an einem Tor des Flughafens der afghanischen Hauptstadt hatte das US-Verteidigungsministerium zunächst von zwölf getöteten und 15 verletzten Soldaten gesprochen. (sda/dpa)
    0:22
    Flaggen in den USA nach tödlichem Anschlag in Kabul auf halbmast
    epa09431442 The US flag flies at half staff at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 26 August 2021. Multiple explosions near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan wounded many and killed at least 12 American service members. EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Nach dem tödlichen Terroranschlag in Kabul werden die Flaggen in den USA auf halbmast gesetzt. Damit sollen die Opfer der «sinnlosen Gewaltakte» geehrt werden, wie die Sprecherin von US-Präsident Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, am Donnerstag sagte. Die Flaggen-Anordnung werde bis zum Montagabend für das Weisse Haus, alle öffentlichen Gebäude und Militäreinrichtungen in den USA sowie US-Botschaften und konsularische Vertretungen weltweit gelten. (sda/dpa)
    23:53
    Biden droht Terroristen mit Vergeltung
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat nach dem tödlichen Anschlag in der Nähe des Flughafens von Kabul den dafür verantwortlichen Terroristen mit Vergeltung gedroht. «Wir werden Euch jagen und Euch dafür bezahlen lassen», sagte Biden am Donnerstag im Weissen Haus. Das US-Militär werde Einsätze gegen die für den Anschlag verantwortliche Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat (IS) durchführen, kündigte er an. Gleichzeitig kündigte er an, die Evakuierungen aus Afghanistan fortsetzen zu wollen. Er versicherte, die Terroristen könnten die USA nicht dazu bringen, ihre «Mission» zu stoppen. «Wir werden sie finden, und wir werden sie da rausholen», sagte Biden am Donnerstag (Ortszeit) in einer Ansprache im Weissen Haus in Washington mit Blick auf US-Bürger, die noch im Land seien.

    Die USA hätten Informationen dazu, wo sich die Drahtzieher der Anschläge aufhielten. Die USA würden auch ohne grosse Militäreinsätze Möglichkeiten finden, diese zur Rechenschaft zu ziehen. «Wo auch immer sie sind», betonte Biden. (sda/dpa)
    22:12
    Riskante Körperkontrollen am Flughafen alternativlos
    Das US-Militär sieht trotz des verheerenden Anschlags vor den Toren des Flughafens in Kabul keine Alternative für risikoreiche Körperkontrollen bei der Abfertigung von Passagieren für Evakuierungsflüge. US-Kräfte müssten die Menschen durchsuchen, bevor sie auf das Flughafengelände gelassen würden, sagte General Kenneth McKenzie, der das US-Zentralkommando Centcom führt, am Donnerstag in einer Videoschalte mit Journalisten im Pentagon. «Das geht aus der Ferne nicht.»

    Er betonte, US-Kräfte müssten sicherstellen, dass sich niemand mit einer Bombe auf das Gelände und in ein Evakuierungsflugzeug schmuggeln und mit einer Detonation dort noch weit mehr Menschen töten könne. Daher seien die intensiven Kontrollen an den Flughafentoren unerlässlich. «Es gibt wirklich keinen anderen Weg, das zu machen.» US-Soldaten müssten dieses Risiko eingehen. Bislang sei es auch gelungen, Zehntausende Menschen trotz der schwierigen Bedingungen sicher vom Flughafen Kabul auszufliegen. (sda/dpa)
    21:50
    Weitere Explosion
    In Kabul hat es eine weitere Explosion gegeben, wie mehrere Medien berichten. Auch Schusswechsel seien zu hören.
    21:48
    Ableger der IS-Terrormiliz reklamiert Anschlag in Kabul für sich
    Der in Afghanistan aktive Ableger der Terrormiliz «Islamischer Staat» (IS) hat den Anschlag am Flughafen von Kabul für sich reklamiert. Dies verlautbarte «IS»-Khorasan, wie der «IS» sich in Afghanistan und Pakistan nennt, am Donnerstagabend mit einer über das Internet verbreiteten Nachricht des «IS»-Sprachrohrs Amak. (sda/dpa)
    21:34
    US-Militär rechnet mit weiteren Terroranschlägen in Kabul
    Nach dem Anschlag ausserhalb des Flughafens von Kabul rechnet das US-Militär mit weiteren Angriffen von Terroristen. «Wir glauben, es ist ihr Wunsch, diese Angriffe fortzusetzen, und wir rechnen damit, dass sich diese Angriffe fortsetzen werden», sagte US-General Kenneth McKenzie, der das US-Zentralkommando Centcom führt, am Donnerstag in einer Videoschalte mit Journalisten im Pentagon. «Wir tun alles, was wir können, um auf diese Angriffe vorbereitet zu sein», sagte er. Dazu gebe es auch Gespräche mit den Taliban, die für die Sicherheit ausserhalb des Flughafens verantwortlich seien.

    Es handle sich um eine «extrem aktive Bedrohungssituation» in der mit weiteren Angriffen zu rechnen sei, sagte der General weiter. Das US-Militär habe die Taliban daher aufgefordert, ihre Checkpoints ausserhalb des Flughafens noch weiter vom Gelände entfernt einzurichten, um einen zusätzlichen Sicherheitspuffer zu haben. Es gebe derzeit auch eine «hohe Bedrohung» durch Fahrzeuge, die für Selbstmordattentate eingesetzt werden könnten, betonte McKenzie. «Deshalb wollen wir die Möglichkeit reduzieren, dass eines dieser Fahrzeuge in die Nähe kommt», sagte der General.

    Auch die Sicherheit der ankommenden und startenden Flugzeuge sei von grosser Bedeutung, warnte McKenzie. Die Soldatinnen und Soldaten in Kabul täten alles, um deren Sicherheit zu garantieren.

    Das Militär gehe davon aus, dass es zuvor bereits andere Anschlagspläne von Terroristen erfolgreich vereitelt habe, sagte McKenzie. Er machte die Terrormiliz «Islamischer Staat» (IS) für den Angriff in Kabul verantwortlich. «Wir dachten, dass das früher oder später passieren würde», sagte McKenzie. Es sei ein extrem trauriger Tag für die US-Streitkräfte. (sda/dpa)

    21:04
    Zwölf tote US-Soldaten
    Zwölf US-Soldaten seien bei den Explosionen ums Leben gekommen, wie General Kenneth F. McKenzie sagt. Er macht den «IS» für die Angriffe verantwortlich. Mindestens zwei Selbstmordattentäter hätten sich in die Luft gesprengt. Nach den Detonationen hätten eine Reihe von «IS»-Kämpfern das Feuer auf Zivilisten und Soldaten eröffnet. Es seien noch etwa 1000 US-Bürger in Afghanistan. Man unternehme alles, um diese noch zu evakuieren. Die Bedrohung durch den «IS» sei aber sehr reell, wie man heute gesehen habe.
    20:56
    Biden verschiebt Treffen mit Bennett nach Anschlag in Afghanistan
    Der Besuch des israelischen Ministerpräsidenten Naftali Bennett im Weissen Haus ist wegen der dramatischen Entwicklungen in Afghanistan um einen Tag verschoben worden. US-Präsident Joe Biden werde nun am Freitag mit Bennett zusammentreffen, erklärte das Weisse Haus. Das ursprünglich für Donnerstagmittag (Ortszeit; 17.30 Uhr MESZ) angesetzte Treffen hatte sich zunächst um rund drei Stunden verzögert. Ein anderer geplanter Termin Bidens - eine Schalte mit Gouverneuren später am Donnerstag - war vom Weissen Haus schon zuvor gestrichen worden.

    Die US-Regierungszentrale teilte mit, der Präsident habe sich am Donnerstag mit seinem Team für nationale Sicherheit getroffen, darunter Aussenminister Antony Blinken und Verteidigungsminister Lloyd Austin. Biden werde weiter kontinuierlich über die Entwicklung in Afghanistan informiert. Wann er sich zu der Lage in Kabul an die Öffentlichkeit richten wird, war zunächst offen. (sda/dpa)
    20:49
    Berichte über weitere Explosionen
    Die Lage in Kabul ist derzeit sehr unübersichtlich. Es kursieren jetzt mehrere Berichte über weitere Explosionen.
    20:31
    Opferzahl steigt auf 60
    Die Zahl der Todesopfer ist auf 60 gestiegen, wie BBC berichtet. 140 Personen seien mindestens verletzt worden. Zudem gibt es Berichte über eine mögliche dritte Explosion.
    20:21
    Offenbar zehn tote US-Soldaten
    Die Zahl der getöteten US-Soldaten steigt auf zehn. Dies berichtet Fox News.
    140
    1
    Video
    Werbung
    Der Fall Afghanistans: 15 Bilder und Tweets, die zeigen, was gestern in Kabul los war
    35
    1
    Video
    Werbung
    Dann eben mit den Islamisten – was China, Indien und Co. in Afghanistan wollen
    von Hasnain Kazim, Maxim Kireev, Steffen Richter, Michael Thumann, Jan Ross / Zeit Online
    1
    Werbung
    Biden verteidigt Afghanistan-Abzug – endlose Präsenz sei nicht akzeptabel gewesen
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    So dramatisch geht es derzeit in Afghanistan zu und her

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Die Deutschen mögen ihre Kanzlerkandidaten wirklich nicht – hier 40 Beweise 😂
    2
    «Lieber Herr Platzer, Widerstand ist zwecklos ...»
    3
    Biden droht Terroristen: «Wir werden euch jagen» ++ Dutzende Tote in Kabul
    4
    Kantonsspital Aarau verschiebt Operationen ++ Kantone unterstützen Zertifikate
    5
    Die Pandemie hinterlässt ihre Spuren: Vor allem die Psyche junger Frauen leidet
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Roger Köppel macht Werbung für die Impfung – Impfgegner konsterniert
    2
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    3
    «Kind, die Brüste! Die stehen nicht ewig!»
    4
    Kommt die Ausweitung des Covid-Zertifikats? Was der Bundesrat heute entscheidet
    5
    So reagieren betroffene Unternehmen auf eine mögliche Zertifikatspflicht XXL
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    7 Beweise, dass deine Katze die glücklichste Katze der Welt ist
    2
    Kennst du Leistungsdruck beim Sex? – Hier kommen 4 Experten-Tipps
    3
    Briefpreise steigen – A-Post wird 10 Rappen, B-Post 5 Rappen teurer
    4
    Warum es in den USA bald einen Impfzwang gibt
    5
    29 brutal ehrliche Karikaturen, die uns das Desaster in Afghanistan vor Augen führen

    Briefpreise steigen – A-Post wird 10 Rappen, B-Post 5 Rappen teurer

    Der boomendem Online-Handel hat der Post im ersten Halbjahr 2021 einen Konzerngewinn von 247 Millionen Franken beschert (Vorjahr 30 Millionen Franken). Per 2022 sollen die Briefpreise erhöht werden, damit soll die Grundversorgung gewährleistet werden.

    Im Einvernehmen mit dem Preisüberwacher erhöht die Post per Januar 2022 den Preis für A-Post-Briefe um 10 Rappen, B-Post-Briefe werden 5 Rappen teurer, wie es am Donnerstag an der Medienkonferenz der Post hiess. Für KMU gibt es dagegen Vorteile …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel