President Biden: "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay."— CSPAN (@cspan) August 26, 2021
A Pentagon official says more ISIS attacks in Afghanistan are expected pic.twitter.com/pRl56Fmijb— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2021
BREAKING: The attacks in Kabul killed at least 12 U.S. service members and injured 15, in addition to an unspecified number of Afghan civilians, Pentagon confirms https://t.co/mxRpfPpgkF pic.twitter.com/1R7HXe2Ur7— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2021
Two more blasts are being reported from Kabul making them the 4th and 5th explosions today. This is heading towards a massive situation.#Kabul #KabulAirport #Taliban #Afghanistan— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) August 26, 2021
At least 60 people killed and 140 injured in explosions at Kabul airport, senior health official tells BBC— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 26, 2021
Our @JenGriffinFNC brings us more tragic news this hour. The death toll among U.S. servicemembers is now at least 10— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 26, 2021