#Afghanistan: There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates. Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately. https://t.co/q216Qs8GuB pic.twitter.com/wdd3Rtdbse— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) August 26, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: Second explosion reported in Kabulhttps://t.co/TjbKyMByo8— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 26, 2021
We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021
I still don't know why they behaved like that and suddenly attacked me. The issue has been shared with Taliban leaders; however, the perpetrators have not yet been arrested, which is a serious threat to freedom of expression.— Ziar Khan Yaad (@ziaryaad) August 26, 2021
This is not #Kabulairport, this is Spin Boldak border where thousands of people wants to flee Afghanistan to Pakistan. The situation here is far worse than the situation at #KabulAirport but because there are no foreign forces here, it has not been covered by the media. pic.twitter.com/LrUuXk1JSv— Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) August 25, 2021
Der um 08.35 Uhr MESZ in der afghanischen Hauptstadt #Kabul gelandete #A400M der #BundeswehrimEinsatz ist um 09.42 Uhr MESZ mit mehr als 150 schutzbedürftigen Menschen in Richtung Taschkent in Usbekistan gestartet. pic.twitter.com/6BuYMgOjwM— Bundeswehr im Einsatz (@Bw_Einsatz) August 26, 2021
Security Alert - Embassy Kabul: U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate at Kabul airport should leave immediately because of security threats outside the gates.https://t.co/CYzMDU7OfS pic.twitter.com/ns5idkrFMk— Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 25, 2021
Wir werden wie Verbrecher von US-Soldaten festgehalten und jetzt zum Flieger nach Doha eskortiert. Ich hätte nicht gedacht, dass ich so etwas sls Krisenberichterstatter mit dem US Militär einmal erleben würde. Was ist die Presse der US Regierung wert?— Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) August 25, 2021
Demonstration Harskamp against the arrival of Afghans gets out of hand https://t.co/2iFJx42fzC— Then24 (@then24dotcom) August 24, 2021
Situation à l'aéroport de #Kabul : nouvelles images du satellite #Worldview publiées par @Maxar. #JoeBiden a confirmé hier le retrait total des américains le 31/08 #Afghanishtan #Afghanistan #KabulAirport #G7Meeting pic.twitter.com/nFjya6ZLSC— Regards sur la Terre (@RegardSurTerre) August 25, 2021