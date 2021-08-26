Belgien und Polen haben die Evakuierung von Menschen aus Afghanistan beendet.

Der letzte belgische Flug verliess den Flughafen in Kabul am Mittwochabend, wie Premierminister Alexander de Croo am Donnerstag mitteilte. «Gestern Abend wurden unser Personal und alle Belgier, die auf dem Rollfeld des Flughafens in Kabul waren, evakuiert», sagte de Croo in einer Pressekonferenz. Insgesamt seien während der Mission «Red Kite» mehr als 1400 Menschen mit 23 Flügen von Kabul nach Islamabad gebracht worden. Von der pakistanischen Hauptstadt aus wurden sie dann nach Belgien oder in Partnerländer transportiert.

Bild: keystone

Polen flog mit 14 Flugzeugen 1300 Menschen aus, 200 davon auf Bitten anderer Länder und Organisationen, wie Vize-Aussenminister Marcin Przydacz am Donnerstag in Warschau sagte. Am Vormittag traf laut der Nachrichtenagentur PAP das letzte Flugzeug mit Geretteten auf dem Warschauer Flughafen ein. Regierungschef Mateusz Morawiecki sagte, Polens militärische Mission in Afghanistan werde am Donnerstag ebenfalls beendet. Przydacz erklärte: «Wegen der wachsenden Terrorgefahr und der zunehmenden Instabilität können wir das Leben unserer Leute nicht weiter aufs Spiel setzen.»



Auch in Belgien wurde das Ende der Evakuierungen mit der sich verschlechternden Sicherheitssituation am Flughafen in Kabul begründet. De Croo sprach von konkreten Hinweisen der USA auf mögliche Selbstmordattentate. (sda/dpa)