Navigation
wechselnd bewölkt 22°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Taliban-Kämpfer im Besitz eines Humvees der US-Armee.
    Taliban-Kämpfer im Besitz eines Humvees der US-Armee.
    Bild: keystone
    Liveticker

    Offenbar zweite Explosion vor Flughafen in Kabul ++ Bericht: Verletzte US-Soldaten

    Taliban-Kämpfer haben Afghanistans Hauptstadt Kabul eingenommen. Die Evakuierungen gestalten sich sehr schwierig.
    26.08.2021, 06:2026.08.2021, 16:39
    Mehr «International»
    Mehr Rummel in New York: Der Times Square hat jetzt ein Riesenrad
    1
    Analyse
    Kalifornien zeigt, wie man die Demokratie pervertieren kann
    64
    Berset informiert mit GDK-Engelberger um 16:45 Uhr +++ 2809 neue Fälle, 3 Tote
    531
    Neuer Brand in Kalifornien bedroht Hunderte Anwohner nahe Los Angeles
    Der Papst kann zwar noch «töggele», doch in Rom wird über seinen Rücktritt spekuliert
    15
    Native
    9 sehr regionale Gerichte aus Italien, die du mal probieren solltest
    66
    Wenn wir heute Pause machen würden wie als Schulkinder 😁
    29
    • Die militant-islamistischen Taliban haben in einem rasanten Tempo eine Stadt nach der anderen teilweise kampflos eingenommen. Sie sind in die Hauptstadt Kabul eingedrungen und haben den Präsidentenpalast in ihrer Kontrolle.
    • Am Flughafen in Kabul können die Evakuierungen unter erschwerten Umständen fortgesetzt werden.
    • In einigen Städten gab es Proteste gegen die Taliban.
    • Die USA sichern den Flughafen in Kabul ab. Sie wollen das Land am 31. August definitiv verlassen.
    • Präsident Aschraf Ghani hat das Land verlassen und befindet sich in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten.

    Liveticker: Taliban in Afghanistan: 26.08.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    16:35
    US-Botschaft warnt Bürger
    Die US-Botschaft in Kabul warnt ihre Bürger davor, sich vor dem Eingang des Flughafens aufzuhalten. Es habe eine «grosse Explosion» gegeben. Zudem gebe es Berichte über Schüsse.
    16:31
    Offenbar zweite Explosion
    Vor dem Flughafen in Kabul hat es offenbar eine zweite Explosion gegeben, wie Fox News weiter berichtet.
    16:29
    Offenbar drei verletzte US-Soldaten
    Bei der Explosion vor dem Flughafen in Kabul soll es drei verletzte US-Soldaten gegeben haben, wie der US-Fernsehsender Fox News berichtet. Die Lage ist derzeit noch sehr unübersichtlich. In Kürze wird das Pentagon mit einer Pressekonferenz informieren.
    15:55
    Explosion vor dem Flughafen
    Ausserhalb des Flughafens der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul ist es zu einer Explosion gekommen. Das schrieb der Sprecher des US-Verteidigungsministeriums, John Kirby, am Donnerstag auf Twitter. Über mögliche Opfer sei bislang noch nichts bekannt.

    Das Ministerium werde weitere Details bekanntgeben, sobald diese verfügbar seien. In den vergangenen Tagen hatte es zunehmend Warnungen vor Terroranschlägen rund um den Flughafen in Kabul gegeben. Wie CNN berichtet, gebe es Informationen, wonach es ein Selbstmordattentat gewesen sei. (sda/dpa)



    15:36
    Journalisten in Afghanistan von Taliban geschlagen
    Zwei Mitarbeiter des beliebten afghanischen Fernsehsenders ToloNews sind in Afghanistan eigenen Angaben zufolge von militant-islamistischen Taliban misshandelt worden.

    Der Reporter Siar Jad und sein Kameramann seien am Mittwoch im Zentrum der Hauptstadt Kabul geschlagen worden, als sie gerade an einem Bericht arbeiteten, teilte ToloNews am Donnerstag auf Twitter mit.

    Die Mitarbeiter hätten Tagelöhner und Arbeitslose für einen Beitrag gefilmt, als Taliban-Kämpfer sie plötzlich schlugen. Der Grund dafür sei unbekannt. Der Reporter Jad selbst schrieb auf Twitter, die Taliban seien plötzlich aus ihrem gepanzerten Landcruiser ausgestiegen und hätten ihn mit vorgehaltener Waffe geschlagen. Auch Kameras, technische Geräte und sein persönliches Handy seien gekapert worden. Ein Vertreter der Taliban habe zu ToloNews gesagt, der Fall werde «ernsthaft» untersucht. (sda/dpa)
    15:23
    Mehr Afghanen kommen über Grenze nach Pakistan
    Immer mehr Afghanen verlassen ihr Heimatland in Richtung Pakistan. Aktuell überquerten jeden Tag mindestens 10'000 Afghanen die Grenze bei Spin Boldak/Chaman, sagte ein Grenzbeamter am Donnerstag der Nachrichtenagentur DPA. Zuvor seien es an normalen Tagen etwa 4000 gewesen.

    Die meisten Flüchtlinge seien auf dem Weg zu Verwandten in Städten und Regionen unweit der Grenze, erklärte der Beamte. Manche reisten auch weiter nach Quetta, die Provinzhauptstadt von Baluchistan, oder in die Hafenstadt Karachi. Dort gibt es ein Viertel, in dem viele Afghanen leben.

    Der zweite wichtige Grenzübergang nach Pakistan - Torkham - ist aktuell nur eingeschränkt geöffnet. Afghanen können dort nicht nach Pakistan ausreisen, sondern nur aus Pakistan in ihre Heimat zurückkehren. Afghanen, die keine Dokumente haben, flüchten aber auch illegal mit Menschenschmugglern ins Nachbarland.

    Einem Sprecher des UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerks UNHCR in Islamabad zufolge beobachte man die Situation an der Grenze genau. Es scheine noch keinen grossen Zustrom zu geben, sagte Qaiser Afridi. Es sei unklar, wie sich die Situation entwickle, wenn die Evakuierungsflüge der westlichen Länder vom Flughafen Kabul in wenigen Tagen endeten.
    epa09429993 A child evacuated from Afghanistan arrives with a flight from Pakistan at the Incheon airport in Incheon, South Korea, 26 August 2021. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN
    Bild: keystone
    Ein pakistanischer Behördenvertreter sagte, die Schätzungen reichten von 300'000 bis 800'000 Flüchtlingen, die ins Land kommen könnten. Eine Möglichkeit sei aber auch, dass sich die Lage in Afghanistan beruhige und Hunderttausende afghanische Flüchtlinge, die bereits seit Jahren in Pakistan lebten, in ihre Heimat zurückkehrten.

    Pakistan hat seit 40 Jahren Millionen afghanischer Flüchtlinge aufgenommen. Zu Spitzenzeiten waren laut UN vier bis fünf Millionen afghanische Flüchtlinge in dem Land. Aktuell beherbergt Islamabad etwa 1,4 Millionen Afghanen, die als Flüchtlinge offiziell registriert sind, und etwa 600 000 undokumentierte Afghanen. (sda/dpa)
    15:17
    Schüsse auf italienischen Flieger
    Am Flughafen in Kabul sollen Schüsse auf ein italienisches Transportflugzeug gefallen sein, als dieses abflog. Dies berichtet die Nachrichtenagentur Reuters unter Berufung auf das italienische Verteidigungsministerium. Demnach waren an Bord des Fliegers rund 100 afghanische Zivilisten. Der Flieger sei jedoch nicht beschädigt worden.
    15:12
    Mehr als 40'000 Menschen von Afghanistan nach Katar evakuiert
    Bei der Rettung Schutzbedürftiger aus Afghanistan sind nach Angaben von Katar mehr als 40'000 Menschen in das Golf-Emirat gebracht worden. Sie wurden von der katarischen und der US-amerikanischen Luftwaffe ausgeflogen.

    Die meisten würden vor der Weiterreise für einige Tage in dem Golf-Emirat bleiben, teilte das Aussenministerium in Doha am Donnerstag mit. Tausende seien auf Gesuch unter anderem von Nichtregierungsorganisationen, Medienhäusern und Bildungseinrichtungen ausgeflogen worden. Auch Deutsche, Briten, US-Amerikaner und Bürger anderer Länder seien evakuiert worden.
    Afghans walk through a security barrier as they enter Pakistan through a border crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Hundreds of Pakistanis and Afghans cross the border daily through Chaman to visit relatives, receive medical treatment and for business-related activities. Pakistani has not placed any curbs on their movement despite recent evacuations from Kabul. (AP Photo)
    Bild: keystone
    Nach dpa-Informationen sammelte Katar die Schutzbedürftigen in Kabul an einem zentralen Punkt ein und brachte sie in einem Konvoi zum Flughafen. Begleitet wurde dieser immer vom katarischen Botschafter, um Kontrollen der militant-islamistischen Taliban leichter passieren zu können, die in Afghanistan die Macht übernommen haben.

    Katar tritt auch als Vermittler zwischen den USA und den Taliban auf.     Doha pflegt gute Kontakte zu ihnen. Mit Blick auf die Evakuierungen hat Katar erklärt, «die volle Verantwortung» für die Sicherheit der Menschen zu übernehmen, die Afghanistan verlassen wollten.

    Wer beim Transit über Katar nicht gleich den nächsten Flug antritt, bekommt nach Angaben aus Doha eine vorübergehende Unterkunft, Essen und medizinische Versorgung. Ausserdem können die Betroffenen sich auf das Coronavirus testen oder sich dagegen impfen lassen. Die meisten der Evakuierten seien derzeit Studierende, Familien und Journalisten. (sda/dpa)
    15:09
    Kanada beendet Evakuierungen in Afghanistan
    Vor dem Abzug der US-Truppen aus der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul haben die kanadischen Streitkräfte ihre Evakuierungsmission beendet. Dies verkündete der befehlshabende General Wayne Eyre am Donnerstag, wie das kanadische Verteidigungsministerium bestätigte.

    Etwa 3700 Menschen seien vom Militär in den vergangenen Tagen ausser Landes gebracht worden. Kanada hatte wie auch europäische Staaten auf eine Verlängerung der Evakuierungsaktion gepocht, die amerikanische Abzugsankündigung zwingt das Land jedoch zum Ende der Operation.

    Belgien, Dänemark und Polen haben die Evakuierungen bereits eingestellt, die Niederlande planten das noch für Donnerstag, Frankreich für Freitag. Die USA wollen ihre Truppen bis zum kommenden Dienstag aus Kabul abziehen. Ohne die Unterstützung der USA sehen sich die anderen westlichen Staaten nicht in der Lage, ihre Evakuierungsflüge fortzusetzen. Das US-Militär kontrolliert den Flughafen in Kabul und hat dort mehrere tausend Soldaten stationiert, die den Evakuierungseinsatz absichern. (sda/dpa)
    11:36
    Deutsche Bundeswehr evakuiert weitere 150 Menschen aus Kabul
    Das deutsche Militär hat am Donnerstag 150 weitere Menschen aus dem afghanischen Kabul ausgeflogen. Der Flug ist einer der letzten Evakuierungsflüge der Bundeswehr. Sie wollte am Donnerstag mit vier Flugzeugen Menschen aus Kabul ausfliegen.

    Das Einsatzführungskommando der Bundeswehr meldete am Donnerstag auf Twitter, dass ein Militärtransporter vom Typ A400M mit den Schutzsuchenden an Bord um 9.42 Uhr deutscher Zeit in Richtung Taschkent gestartet sei. Dort befindet sich das Drehkreuz der Bundeswehr, von dem aus es weiter nach Deutschland geht.

    Es wird erwartet, dass die Operation wegen des Abzugs der US-Truppen bis zum 31. August und der sich immer weiter verschärfenden Bedrohungslage um den Flughafen bald endet. In den vergangenen Tagen hatte es dort immer wieder Terrorwarnungen und Schiessereien gegeben.

    Die Bundeswehr hat seit Beginn des Einsatzes am Montag vergangener Woche mehr als 5300 Menschen aus Afghanistan evakuiert, darunter mehr als 500 deutsche Staatsbürger. Der grösste Teil sind aber schutzbedürftige Afghanen, darunter ehemalige Mitarbeiter der Bundeswehr und der Bundesministerien. (sda/dpa)
    11:14
    Belgien und Polen beenden Evakuierung aus Afghanistan
    Belgien und Polen haben die Evakuierung von Menschen aus Afghanistan beendet.
    Der letzte belgische Flug verliess den Flughafen in Kabul am Mittwochabend, wie Premierminister Alexander de Croo am Donnerstag mitteilte. «Gestern Abend wurden unser Personal und alle Belgier, die auf dem Rollfeld des Flughafens in Kabul waren, evakuiert», sagte de Croo in einer Pressekonferenz. Insgesamt seien während der Mission «Red Kite» mehr als 1400 Menschen mit 23 Flügen von Kabul nach Islamabad gebracht worden. Von der pakistanischen Hauptstadt aus wurden sie dann nach Belgien oder in Partnerländer transportiert.
    Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo speaks during a media conference, after the meeting of the Federal Consultative Committee concerning COVID-19 measures, in Brussels, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Didier Lebrun, Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Polen flog mit 14 Flugzeugen 1300 Menschen aus, 200 davon auf Bitten anderer Länder und Organisationen, wie Vize-Aussenminister Marcin Przydacz am Donnerstag in Warschau sagte. Am Vormittag traf laut der Nachrichtenagentur PAP das letzte Flugzeug mit Geretteten auf dem Warschauer Flughafen ein. Regierungschef Mateusz Morawiecki sagte, Polens militärische Mission in Afghanistan werde am Donnerstag ebenfalls beendet. Przydacz erklärte: «Wegen der wachsenden Terrorgefahr und der zunehmenden Instabilität können wir das Leben unserer Leute nicht weiter aufs Spiel setzen.»

    Auch in Belgien wurde das Ende der Evakuierungen mit der sich verschlechternden Sicherheitssituation am Flughafen in Kabul begründet. De Croo sprach von konkreten Hinweisen der USA auf mögliche Selbstmordattentate. (sda/dpa)
    11:12
    Italien: Mehr Einsatz von G20-Staaten für Rechte afghanischer Frauen
    Italiens Regierungschef Mario Draghi hat nach der Eroberung Kabuls durch die Taliban von den G20-Staaten gefordert, alles zu tun, um die Rechte von Frauen in Afghanistan zu schützen.
    epa09427834 A handout photo made available by the Chigi Palace Press Office shows Italian Premier Mario Draghi during a virtual G7 meeting on the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, Rome, Italy, 24 August 2021. ANSA/ UFFICIO STAMPA PRESIDENZA DEL CONSIGLIO/ FILIPPO ATTILI +++ ANSA PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS HANDOUT PHOTO TO BE USED SOLELY TO ILLUSTRATE NEWS REPORTING OR COMMENTARY ON THE FACTS OR EVENTS DEPICTED IN THIS IMAGE; NO ARCHIVING; NO LICENSING +++ EPA/FILIPPO ATTILI HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    «Afghanische Frauen und Mädchen stehen kurz davor, Freiheit und Würde zu verlieren», liess Draghi anlässlich der Konferenz der 20 wichtigsten Industrie- und Schwellenländer (G20) zur Stärkung der Rolle von Frauen am Donnerstag mitteilen. Die G20 müssten vor allem deren Recht auf Bildung wahren sowie den Fortschritt, der in den vergangenen 20 Jahren erreicht worden sei.

    «Als G20-Staaten haben wir eine Pflicht nicht nur gegenüber unseren Bürgern, sondern auch gegenüber der Weltgemeinschaft», hiess es in Draghis Botschaft weiter. Der 73 Jahre alte Ex-Chef der Europäischen Zentralbank war bei der Konferenz im norditalienischen Santa Margherita Ligure nicht selbst vor Ort, sondern liess seine Nachricht verlesen. Vertreter der G20-Staaten und von Organisationen trafen sich am Donnerstag dort, um über die Stärkung der Rolle von Frauen zu sprechen. Deutschland wurde von der Staatssekretärin im Bundesministerium für Familie, Senioren, Frauen und Jugend, Juliane Seifert, vertreten. Italien hält derzeit den G20-Vorsitz. (sda/dpa)
    10:51
    Albanien und Kosovo wollen Tausende Afghanen aufnehmen
    Die Balkanländer Albanien und Kosovo haben ihre Bereitschaft bekräftigt, tausende Afghanen zumindest vorübergehend aufzunehmen.

    Das Nato-Land Albanien werde etwa 4000 Menschen, die als sogenannte Ortskräfte für die Nato-Mission in Afghanistan tätig gewesen seien, sowie ihren Angehörigen Aufenthalt gewähren, erklärte Ministerpräsident Edi Rama am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) dem US-Nachrichtensender CNN.

    Auch das Kosovo will 2000 evakuierte Afghanen aufnehmen. Dies sagte Innenminister Xhelal Svecla nach Berichten von Medien in Pristina. Sie könnten bis zu einem Jahr im Land bleiben, bis für sie eine dauerhafte Lösung gefunden sei, sagte er.

    «Wir sind bereit, jene Afghanen aufzunehmen, die an uns als Nato geglaubt haben, die mit uns zusammengearbeitet haben und denen wir (in Afghanistan) nicht helfen können, wenn sie riskieren, getötet zu werden», sagte er. Für die Betroffenen sei dies eine Frage auf Leben und Tod, für die Nato-Partner wiederum «eine schwere moralische Frage», fügte er hinzu. Grundsätzlich sei geplant, dass die Menschen in den USA dauerhaft Asyl fänden. Albanien werde aber niemandem die Tür weisen, der wegen seiner Tätigkeit für die Nato-Mission Schutz benötige, sagte er.

    Albanien ist seit 2009 Nato-Mitglied und beteiligte sich mit einem kleinen Kontingent am Afghanistan-Einsatz des Westens. Das Kosovo wurde erst 2008 ein unabhängiger Staat. Die heute fast ausschliesslich von Albanern bewohnte ehemalige jugoslawische Provinz strebt die Mitgliedschaft in EU und Nato an. Da einige EU- und Nato-Staaten das Kosovo nicht anerkennen, ist der Prozess der Annäherung an die westlichen Bündnisse blockiert. (sda/dpa)
    07:55
    Frankreich will Evakuierungsflüge am Freitag einstellen
    Frankreich will seinen Evakuierungseinsatz in Afghanistan nach den Worten von Premierminister Jean Castex am Freitag beenden. «Von morgen Abend an können wir nicht länger Evakuierungen vom Flughafen Kabul aus durchführen», sagte Castex am Donnerstagmorgen dem französischen Sender RTL.

    Frankreichs Regierung begründet den anvisierten Abbruch des Rettungseinsatzes mit dem bevorstehenden Truppenabzug der USA. Die USA wollen bis zum 31. August ihren Militäreinsatz in Afghanistan beendet haben. Die US-Regierung betonte allerdings zuletzt, es gebe keine «Frist» für ihre Bemühungen, ausreisewilligen US-Amerikanern oder Afghanen zu helfen. Auch die Bundeswehr will ihre Evakuierungsflüge in den kommenden Tagen einstellen.

    Frankreich hat nach jüngsten Angaben des Aussenministeriums seit der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban mehr als 2000 Afghanen nach Frankreich ausgeflogen. (sda/dpa)
    4:00
    «Verlassen sie das Gebiet»: Warnung vor Terrorgefahr am Flughafen Kabul
    Die US-Botschaft in Kabul hat US-Bürgern aus Sicherheitsgründen davon abgeraten, zum Flughafen der afghanischen Hauptstadt zu kommen. Es gebe eine Gefahrenlage an den Toren des Flughafens, warnte die Botschaft in der Nacht zu Donnerstag. «US-Bürger, die sich derzeit am Abbey Gate, East Gate oder North Gate aufhalten, sollten das Gebiet sofort verlassen», hiess es weiter. Ausnahmen sollten nur im Falle individueller Anweisungen von Vertretern der US-Regierung gemacht werden. Zuvor hatte die deutsche Botschaft vor Schiessereien und Terroranschlägen am Flughafen von Kabul gewarnt.



    Die deutsche Bundeswehr hatte bereits am Dienstag berichtet, das zunehmend potenzielle Selbstmordattentäter der Terrororganisation Islamischer Staat in Kabul unterwegs seien. Ähnlich hatte sich US-Präsident Joe Biden geäussert. Praktisch täglich versuche ein örtlicher Ableger des IS, den Flughafen anzugreifen, hatte er erklärt. Die Terrormiliz sei auch ein «erklärter Feind» der militant-islamistischen Taliban. (sda/dpa)
    1:00
    UN-Bericht: Sicherheitslage in Afghanistan weitgehend ruhig
    A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The Taliban wrested back control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks. Their return to power has pushed many Afghans to flee, fearing reprisals from the fighters or a return to the brutal rule they imposed when they last ran the country. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)
    Bild: keystone
    Die Sicherheitslage in Afghanistan ist seit der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban weitgehend ruhig. Das geht aus einem wöchentlichen Bericht der UN-Agentur zur Koordinierung humanitärer Hilfe (OCHA) hervor, der am Mittwochabend veröffentlicht wurde. In den allermeisten Regionen des Landes sei die Sicherheitssituation im Berichtszeitraum – der Woche nach der Taliban-Machtübernahme – vergleichsweise ruhig.

    In dem Bericht hiess es, im Süden seien Zivilistinnen und Zivilisten weiter von Explosionen durch am Strassenrand versteckte Bomben betroffen gewesen oder von Kugeln durch Freudenschüsse in den Provinzhauptstädten. Die grossen Krankenhäuser in der südlichen Region hätten zudem eine grosse Zahl an Patienten aufgenommen, die bereits früher verletzt worden waren, wegen andauernder Gefechte und Strassensperren aber keine Möglichkeit gehabt hätten, in Krankenhäuser zu kommen.

    Im Nordosten habe es Berichte über Gefechte in den Bezirken Pul-i Hisar, Dih Salah und Bano der Provinz Baghlan gegeben. Einem Bericht der «New York Times» zufolge hatten Hausdurchsuchungen durch die Taliban diese Gefechte mit lokalen Milizen ausgelöst. Aus den Provinzen Kabul und Pandschir seien mehrere Sicherheitsvorfälle und Gewalttaten gemeldet worden. Allerdings gibt es in dem Bericht keine Details hierzu.

    In der Stadt Dschalalabad im Osten seien Berichten zufolge zwei Zivilisten getötet und sechs weitere im Zuge eines Protests am Nationalfeiertag verletzt worden, hiess es weiter. Lokale Journalisten berichteten, Taliban-Kämpfer hätten das Feuer eröffnet. Vergangenen Samstag habe es bewaffnete Zusammenstösse zwischen Kämpfern der Taliban und der Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat (IS) im Bezirk Alingar der Provinz Laghman im Osten gegeben. (sda/dpa)
    23:19
    US-Regierung: Keine «Frist» für Hilfe bei Ausreise aus Afghanistan
    Die US-Regierung will auch nach dem 31. August US-Amerikaner und Afghanen bei der Ausreise aus Afghanistan unterstützen. «Wir und die internationale Gemeinschaft erwarten, dass die Menschen, die Afghanistan nach dem Abzug des US-Militärs verlassen wollen, dies auch tun können. Daran arbeiten wir», sagte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, am Mittwochnachmittag (Ortszeit). Man prüfe eine Reihe von Möglichkeiten, wie man etwa weiter konsularische Unterstützung leisten können.

    US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken sprach davon, dass es keine «Frist» für die Bemühungen gebe, ausreisewilligen US-Amerikanern oder Afghanen zu helfen. Die militant-islamistischen Taliban hätten sich verpflichtet, Menschen über den 31. August hinaus sicheres Geleit zu ermöglichen. «Und wir haben sicherlich Anreize und Druckmittel gegenüber einer zukünftigen afghanischen Regierung, um sicherzustellen, dass dies geschieht», sagte Blinken weiter ohne ins Detail zu gehen. (sda/dpa)
    17:05
    Internationale Journalisten: US-Soldaten verwehren Zugang nach Kabul

    Journalisten am Kabuler Flughafen soll nach eigenen Angaben am Mittwoch durch US-Soldaten der Zugang in die Stadt verwehrt worden sein.

    Der stellvertretende Chefredakteur der deutschen Boulevardzeitung «Bild», Paul Ronzheimer, selbst vor Ort, berichtete auf Twitter: «Unter Androhung von Militärpolizei zwingt US-Militär uns und zehn weitere internationale Journalisten, Flieger nach Doha zu nehmen. Obwohl wir einen gesicherten Weg raus aus dem Airport hatten Richtung Stadt. Krasser Angriff auf die Pressefreiheit.» Im weiteren Verlauf berichtete Ronzheimer, man werde zum Flieger nach Doha eskortiert.

    Ähnlich berichtete auf Twitter am Mittwoch eine freischaffende Journalistin, die unter anderem regelmässig für den «Guardian» arbeitete: Sie sei Teil einer Gruppe von Journalisten, die von US-Kräften gezwungen würden, in ein Flugzeug zu steigen. Alles, was man wolle, sei in Kabul zu bleiben. Sie schrieb auch: «Wer kann helfen?» (sda/dpa)
    16:23
    Taliban sagen Ausreisemöglichkeit nach US-Truppenabzug zu
    epa09428882 Afghans try to reach the airport after the Taliban announced they wouldn't allow access any longer, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 25 August 2021. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said in a press conference on 24 August, that evacuation must be completed by August 31 and they will not allow Afghans to go to the airport from now on. EPA/AKHTER GULFAM
    Bild: keystone
    Die militant-islamistischen Taliban haben in den Verhandlungen mit der Bundesregierung zugesagt, dass Afghanen auch nach dem für den 31. August geplanten US-Truppenabzug das Land verlassen dürfen.

    Das twitterte der deutsche Verhandlungsführer Markus Potzel am Mittwoch nach Gesprächen mit dem Vizechef des politischen Büros der Taliban in Katar, Schir Mohammed Abbas Staneksai. Dieser habe ihm versichert, dass Afghanen mit gültigen Ausweisdokumenten nach dem 31. August weiterhin die Möglichkeit haben werden, mit kommerziellen Flügen auszureisen.

    Der Truppenabzug der USA bedeutet ein Ende der Evakuierungsflüge der deutschen Bundeswehr schon in den nächsten Tagen. Potzel verhandelt mit den Taliban darüber, wie es danach weitergehen kann. Die Bundesregierung will weiterhin deutsche Staatsbürger und schutzbedürftige Afghanen mit zivilen Flügen von Kabul aus ausser Landes bringen. Es geht um mehrere tausend Menschen.

    Der Sprecher des politischen Büros der Taliban in Doha, Suhail Schahin, schrieb am Mittwoch unter Bezug auf das Treffen mit Potzel auf Twitter, der fristgerechte Abzug der ausländischen Truppen aus Afghanistan ebne die Wiederaufnahme ziviler Flüge. Menschen mit rechtmässigen Dokumenten könnten nach dem 31. August mit kommerziellen Flügen reisen. (sda/dpa)
    14:23
    Niederlande: Polizei löst Protest gegen Flüchtlingslager auf
    In den Niederlanden hat die Polizei eine Protestaktion vor einem Auffanglager für Flüchtlinge aus Afghanistan aufgelöst. Vor der Einrichtung der Armee beim Dorf Harskamp in der Gemeinde Ede (Provinz Gelderland) hatten sich am Dienstagabend etwa 250 Menschen versammelt.

    Sie riefen Losungen wie «Das eigene Volk zuerst» und «Harskamp gehört uns», wie der örtliche Sender Omroep Gelderland berichtete. Die Polizei schritt nach Angaben eines von der Nachrichtenagentur ANP zitierten Sprechers ein, nachdem Autoreifen in Brand gesetzt wurden. Eine Gruppe von etwa 60 Jugendlichen wurde in das Dorf abgedrängt; festgenommen wurde niemand.

    Verteidigungsministerin Ank Bijleveld verurteilte das Verhalten der Demonstranten am Mittwoch als «verwerflich», berichtete der Sender Omroep Gelderland. Aussenministerin Sigrid Kaag sagte, die Demonstranten hätten sich «herzlos und entsetzlich» benommen. Derartiges dürfe nicht noch einmal geschehen, sagte der Bürgermeister von Ede, René Verhulst. «Das wollen wir hier nicht.» Die Gemeinde und die Polizei würden beraten, wie solche Vorfälle zu verhindern seien.

    In den Niederlanden hat das Verteidigungsministerium bislang drei Notaufnahmelager für Evakuierte aus Afghanistan eingerichtet, darunter das bei Harskamp. Bislang wurden nach Angaben der Behörde für die Aufnahme von Asylsuchenden insgesamt 1100 Evakuierte untergebracht. Ein viertes Lager der Armee wird bei Nimwegen vorbereitet. (sda/dpa)
    14:18
    USA fliegen binnen 24 Stunden mehr als 11'000 Menschen aus Kabul aus
    Bei der Evakuierungsmission am Flughafen der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul haben die USA zuletzt innerhalb von 24 Stunden mehr als 11'000 Menschen ausser Landes gebracht. Zwischen dem frühen Dienstagmorgen und dem frühen Mittwochmorgen hätten 42 Flugzeuge des US-Militärs rund 11'200 Menschen ausgeflogen, teilte das Weisse Haus am Mittwoch in Washington mit.

    Im gleichen Zeitraum hätten ausserdem 48 Maschinen internationaler Partner rund 7800 Menschen evakuiert. Insgesamt waren es innerhalb der 24-Stunden-Spanne also etwa 19'000 Menschen.
    epa09427970 A handout photo made available by the US Marine Corps via DVIDS showing a Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) walks with the children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, 24 August 2021. US service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. EPA/Sgt. Samuel Ruiz / US Marine Corps via DVIDS / HANDOUT Released..Maj. John Rigsbee..U.S. Central Command Public Affairs..John.j.rigsbee.mil@mail.mil..(813) 529-0214..via DVIDS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    Seit dem Start der Evakuierungsmission Mitte August haben die Vereinigten Staaten insgesamt rund 82'300 Menschen entweder selbst aus Afghanistan ausgeflogen oder deren Ausreise ermöglicht, wie es weiter hiess. Nach der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban in Afghanistan hatten die USA und ihre Verbündeten begonnen, in grosser Eile ihre Staatsbürger sowie afghanische Helfer und andere Schutzbedürftige ausser Landes zu bringen.

    US-Präsident Joe Biden hatte am Dienstag nach einer Videoschalte mit den Staats- und Regierungschefs der G7-Länder erklärt, dass er an dem Plan festhalte, die amerikanischen Truppen bis zum 31. August aus Kabul abzuziehen. Ohne die Unterstützung der USA gilt auch eine Fortsetzung der Evakuierungsflüge anderer westlicher Staaten als undenkbar. Das US-Militär kontrolliert den Flughafen in Kabul und hat dort mehrere Tausend Soldaten stationiert, die den internationalen Evakuierungseinsatz absichern. (sda/dpa)
    14:17
    Mexiko nimmt 124 Medienmitarbeitende und Angehörige aus Afghanistan auf
    Mexiko hat 124 Journalisten und örtliche Mitarbeitende internationaler Medien aus Afghanistan sowie deren Familien aufgenommen.

    «Alle Menschenleben sind wichtig, aber ich möchte heute betonen, dass diese Gruppe, die nach Mexiko gekommen ist, auch für die Pressefreiheit steht», sagte Aussenminister Marcelo Ebrard nach der Ankunft der Gruppe am frühen Mittwochmorgen (Ortszeit) in Mexiko-Stadt. Unter den Flüchtlingen waren unter anderem Ortskräfte der US-Zeitung «The New York Times». Die mexikanischen Behörden hätten wesentlich unbürokratischer als die US-Verwaltung gehandelt und die Aufnahme möglich gemacht, hiess es in einem Bericht der renommierten Zeitung.
    epa09428334 Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard participates in a press conference at Mexico City International Airport, in Mexico City, Mexico, 24 August 2021. The Government of Mexico received five female Afghan members of a robotics team, and the partner of one of them, as part of the first refugee requests of Afghan citizens after the takeover of the country by the Taliban. EPA/Carlos Ramirez
    Bild: keystone
    «Mexiko pflegt diese Tradition seit mehr als anderthalb Jahrhunderten», sagte Aussenminister Ebrard. Tatsächlich hat Mexiko immer wieder grosse Flüchtlingskontingente aufgenommen, beispielsweise während des Spanischen Bürgerkriegs, der Nazidiktatur oder der Herrschaft der Militärjuntas in Südamerika. «In diesem Fall sprechen wir über Leute, die ihr Leben riskieren, um zu informieren, zu kommunizieren, die sich für die freie Meinungsäusserung einsetzen. Deshalb ist es umso wichtiger», sagte Ebrard.

    Seit der Machtübernahme der Taliban in Afghanistan schweben zahlreiche Ortskräfte ausländischer Regierungen, Nichtregierungsorganisationen und internationaler Medien in Lebensgefahr. Oftmals gelten sie den neuen Machthabern als Kollaborateure und Verräter. Seit Tagen harren zahlreiche Menschen am Flughafen von Kabul aus und hoffen auf einen Platz in einem Evakuierungsflieger ins sichere Ausland. (sda/dpa)
    13:30
    Russland und China wollen in Afghanistan-Krise Zusammenarbeit stärken
    Vor dem Hintergrund der Krise in Afghanistan wollen China und Russland ihre Zusammenarbeit stärken.

    Wie Chinas staatliche Nachrichtenagentur Xinhua berichtete, tauschten sich der chinesische Präsident Xi Jinping und sein russischer Amtskollege Wladimir Putin am Mittwoch in einem Telefonat über die Lage in Afghanistan aus.

    Der chinesische Staats- und Parteichef sagte demnach, dass China bereit sei, die Kommunikation und Zusammenarbeit mit Russland und der breiteren internationalen Gemeinschaft in der Afghanistan-Frage zu verstärken.

    Alle Parteien in Afghanistan sollten demnach ermutigt werden, eine offene politische Struktur aufzubauen, eine gemässigte Innen- und Aussenpolitik umzusetzen und sich von allen terroristischen Gruppen zu distanzieren. (sda/dpa)
    11:10
    Taliban-Vizechef: Afghanen können auch später noch ausreisen
    Einem hochrangingen Taliban-Führer zufolge können Afghanen auch in der Zukunft problemlos und in Ruhe das Land verlassen.

    «Wenn sie für Jobs ins Ausland gehen oder ihr Leben verbessern wollten, können sie später Pässe beantragen, Visa bekommen und über legale Wege das Land verlassen», sagte der Taliban-Vizechef Mullah Jakub in einem am Dienstagabend (Ortszeit) auf offiziellen Taliban-Kanälen verbreiteten Audio-Interview. Niemand werde sie daran hindern. So chaotisch auszureisen wie derzeit sei ein Problem für alle Seiten.

    Seit der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban spielen sich auf dem Flughafen der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul chaotische Szenen ab. Tausende Menschen versuchen, mit einem Evakuierungsflug das Land zu verlassen. Vor allem frühere Regierungsbeamte, Mitglieder der Sicherheitskräfte, Menschenrechtler oder Ortskräfte und Mitarbeiter ausländischer Streitkräfte und Organisationen haben Angst vor Racheaktionen der Taliban. In dem Gedränge vor den Zugängen zum Flughafen sind mehrere Menschen getötet worden.

    In Wirklichkeit wolle der absolute Grossteil der Menschen am Flughafen «für ihre Fantasien» das Land verlassen, sagte Mullah Jakub weiter. Sie seien nicht dort, um vor der Taliban-Herrschaft zu fliehen. Immerhin lebten weiter hochrangige Vertreter der bisherigen Regierung im Land. Es gelte eine Amnestie für alle. Allerdings gab es in den vergangenen Tagen glaubwürdige Berichte über Racheaktionen etwa an ehemaligen Sicherheitskräften.

    Zur Regierungsbildung sagte Mullah Jakub weiter, es seien ernsthafte Beratungen im Gange. Die Verzögerung bei der Regierungsbildung liege daran, dass man sehr präzise sein wolle. Das Regierungssystem solle alle Bürger des Landes repräsentieren, um so Probleme in der Zukunft zu vermeiden. (sda/dpa)
    11:05
    Malala «bricht das Herz» wegen Taliban-Machtübernahme in Afghanistan
    Die pakistanische Friedensnobelpreisträgerin Malala Yousafzai hat sich erschüttert über die jüngsten Entwicklungen in Afghanistan nach der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban gezeigt.

    In einem Blog-Eintrag, den sie am Dienstagabend veröffentlichte, berichtete sie ausführlich über ihren Genesungsprozess von dem Kopfschuss, den sie als 15-Jährige durch die Taliban in ihrem Heimatland erlitten hatte. Sie habe kürzlich ihre sechste Operation in der US-Metropole Boston hinter sich gebracht, so die 24-Jährige.

    «Neun Jahre später erhole ich mich noch immer von einer einzigen Kugel.» Die Menschen in Afghanistan hätten Millionen von Kugeln in den vergangenen vier Jahrzehnten abbekommen. Sie fügte hinzu: «Mir bricht das Herz für diejenigen, deren Namen wir vergessen oder niemals kennen werden, deren Hilferufe nicht beantwortet werden.»
    FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014 file photo, Malala Yousafzai, visits Zaatari refugee camp near the Syrian border in Mafraq, Jordan. Pakistani police say that eight out of 10 militants charged with involvement in the 2012 attack on teenage activist Malala Yousafzai were actually acquitted in April  not sentenced to life in prison as reported at the time. (AP Photo/Mohammad Hannon, File)
    Bild: Mohammad Hannon/AP/KEYSTONE
    Ebenfalls am Dienstag hatte US-Präsident Joe Biden das Ende des US-Militäreinsatzes in Afghanistan und damit auch das baldige Ende der westlichen Rettungsmission aus dem Land bestätigt. Gerechnet wird damit, dass viele Menschen zurückgelassen werden müssen, die wegen möglicher Vergeltungsaktionen der Taliban um ihr Leben fürchten.

    Malala Yousafzai erhielt 2014 für ihren Einsatz für das Recht aller Kinder auf Bildung als bislang jüngste Preisträgerin überhaupt den Friedensnobelpreis.     Im Oktober 2012 überlebte sie ein Attentat, nachdem Taliban-Kämpfer im Norden Pakistans ihren Schulbus gestoppt hatten. Sie hatte sich für den Schulbesuch von Mädchen stark gemacht. Heute lebt sie in Grossbritannien. (sda/dpa)
    10:07
    Russland schickt Flugzeuge nach Afghanistan für mehr als 500 Menschen
    Russland schickt vier Militärtransportflugzeuge nach Afghanistan zur Rettung von mehr als 500 Menschen aus verschiedenen Ländern. Das teilte das Verteidigungsministerium am Mittwoch der Staatsagentur Tass zufolge mit.

    Bei der grossen Evakuierungsmission sollen neben Russen auch Bürger aus der Ukraine, aus Belarus und den zentralasiatischen Republiken Tadschikistan, Usbekistan und Kirgistan aus Afghanistan herausgeholt werden, hiess es.

    Demnach liess Verteidigungsminister Sergej Schoigu die Mission mit medizinischem Personal, Wasservorräten, Lebensmitteln und Decken auf Anweisung des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin auf dem Stützpunkt in Uljanowsk an der Wolga zusammenstellen. Moskau steht seit langem in Verhandlungen mit den militant-islamistischen Taliban, die in Russland als Terrororganisation verboten sind. Die russische Botschaft in Kabul wird nach früheren Angaben des Aussenministeriums in Moskau nicht evakuiert.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the International Military Technical Forum Army-2021 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Bei ihrem Treffen mit Putin hatte auch Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel am vergangenen Freitag Russland zur Unterstützung dabei aufgerufen, Menschen aus Afghanistan in Sicherheit zu bringen. Der Kremlchef warnte zuletzt mehrfach davor, dass unter afghanischen Flüchtlingen auch Terroristen sein könnten, die womöglich unter dem Deckmantel politischen Asyls ins Ausland gelangen wollten. Putin sprach von einer «realen Gefahr». (sda/dpa)
    9:48
    Weiter Menschenmassen am Flughafen Kabul
    Rund um den Flughafen Kabul harren weiter Tausende Menschen aus, in der Hoffnung auf einen Evakuierungsflug ins Ausland.

    Aufgrund der weiter desaströsen Lage rund um die Eingänge zum Flughafen haben Länder begonnen, ihre zu Evakuierenden anderweitig in den Flughafen zu bringen. Zwei Personen, die auf einer US-Liste zur Evakuierung standen, sagten, sie seien zu einem Ort in der Stadt gerufen worden und von dort mit in einem gepanzerten Konvoi in den Flughafen gebracht worden.

    Eineinhalb Wochen nach der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban schliesst sich das Zeitfenster für die vom Militär gesicherten Evakuierungen aus Afghanistan schnell. US-Präsident Joe Biden will vorerst am Abzug der US-Truppen bis kommenden Dienstag festhalten, obwohl noch viele Tausend Afghanen auf eine Ausreise hoffen. Auch Bitten europäischer Verbündeter, noch länger Evakuierungen am Flughafen Kabul zu ermöglichen, stimmten Biden nicht um.

    Ein Taliban-Sprecher sagte auf Nachfrage der Nachrichtenagentur DPA, dass aufgrund des Andrangs am Flughafen sich dort keine Afghanen ohne geeignete Dokumente für eine Ausreise ansammeln dürften.

    Aus Diplomatenkreisen hiess es in den vergangenen Tagen, nach Einstellung der Evakuierungsflüge könnten die zu Evakuierenden möglicherweise auf dem Landweg in Drittstaaten ausreisen und von dort nach Europa geflogen werden. Beide Grenzübergänge nach Pakistan etwa sind aktuell geöffnet, allerdings brauchen Afghanen Visa für das Nachbarland. (sda/dpa)
    140
    1
    Video
    Werbung
    Der Fall Afghanistans: 15 Bilder und Tweets, die zeigen, was gestern in Kabul los war
    35
    1
    Video
    Werbung
    Dann eben mit den Islamisten – was China, Indien und Co. in Afghanistan wollen
    von Hasnain Kazim, Maxim Kireev, Steffen Richter, Michael Thumann, Jan Ross / Zeit Online
    1
    Werbung
    Biden verteidigt Afghanistan-Abzug – endlose Präsenz sei nicht akzeptabel gewesen
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    So dramatisch geht es derzeit in Afghanistan zu und her

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    «Lieber Herr Platzer, Widerstand ist zwecklos ...»
    2
    Kalifornien zeigt, wie man die Demokratie pervertieren kann
    3
    2809 neue Fälle, 59 Hospitalisationen, 3 Tote + Israel: Zahlen steigen
    4
    US-Immunologe Fauci sagt, wann wir die Pandemie frühestens unter Kontrolle bekommen
    5
    «Es ist ein erfüllter Bubentraum» – YB steht in der Champions-League-Gruppenphase
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    2
    Das bringt das Covid-Zertifikat wirklich
    3
    Roger Köppel macht Werbung für die Impfung – Impfgegner konsterniert
    4
    Kommt die Ausweitung des Covid-Zertifikats? Was der Bundesrat heute entscheidet
    5
    «Absurd»: Diese SVP-Regierungsräte stellen sich gegen die Partei-Parole zum Covid-Gesetz
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    7 Beweise, dass deine Katze die glücklichste Katze der Welt ist
    2
    «Ich nehme seit zwei Jahren Testosteron»: So ist es als trans Mann im Sport
    3
    Vor elf Jahren schiesst Atsuko Sato dieses Foto – heute ist es das teuerste der Welt
    4
    Warum es in den USA bald einen Impfzwang gibt
    5
    20 unglaubliche Facts zu 40 Jahre «The Blues Brothers», dem besten Musikfilm ever

    Mangelhafte Corona-Tests: Etwa 12'400 Infizierte bleiben wöchentlich unentdeckt

    Das regelmässige Testen während der Corona-Pandemie ist ein wichtiges Instrument, um Ausbrüche einzudämmen. Wenn dabei allerdings ein Drittel der Infizierten unentdeckt bleiben, könnte dies die Pandemie verschlimmern.

    Der in der Schweiz zugelassene Antigen-Schnelltest schneidet im direkten Vergleich mit PCR-Tests schlecht ab: Unter 141 mit dem Coronavirus infizierten Personen erkannte er bloss zwei von drei Infektionen.

    Noch schlechter schnitt der Schnelltest bei symptomfrei Infizierten ab: Er erkannte nur 44 Prozent der PCR-positiven Personen. Die im Fachmagazin «International Journal of Infectious Diseases» veröffentlichten Resultate weichen demnach erheblich von den Herstellerangaben ab, wie das …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel