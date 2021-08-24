Navigation
    Taliban-Kämpfer im Besitz eines Humvees der US-Armee.
    Bild: keystone
    Liveticker

    USA fliegen in 24 h 11'000 Menschen aus + Russland und China wollen Zusammenarbeit stärken

    Taliban-Kämpfer haben Afghanistans Hauptstadt Kabul eingenommen. Die Evakuierungen gestalten sich sehr schwierig.
    24.08.2021, 14:3325.08.2021, 15:40
    • Die militant-islamistischen Taliban haben in einem rasanten Tempo eine Stadt nach der anderen teilweise kampflos eingenommen. Sie sind in die Hauptstadt Kabul eingedrungen und haben den Präsidentenpalast in ihrer Kontrolle.
    • Am Flughafen in Kabul können die Evakuierungen unter erschwerten Umständen fortgesetzt werden.
    • In einigen Städten gab es erste Proteste gegen die Taliban.
    • Die USA sichern den Flughafen in Kabul ab. Sie wollen das Land am 31. August definitiv verlassen.
    • Präsident Aschraf Ghani hat das Land verlassen und befindet sich in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten.

    Liveticker: Taliban in Afghanistan: 25.08.2021

    14:23
    Niederlande: Polizei löst Protest gegen Flüchtlingslager auf
    In den Niederlanden hat die Polizei eine Protestaktion vor einem Auffanglager für Flüchtlinge aus Afghanistan aufgelöst. Vor der Einrichtung der Armee beim Dorf Harskamp in der Gemeinde Ede (Provinz Gelderland) hatten sich am Dienstagabend etwa 250 Menschen versammelt.

    Sie riefen Losungen wie «Das eigene Volk zuerst» und «Harskamp gehört uns», wie der örtliche Sender Omroep Gelderland berichtete. Die Polizei schritt nach Angaben eines von der Nachrichtenagentur ANP zitierten Sprechers ein, nachdem Autoreifen in Brand gesetzt wurden. Eine Gruppe von etwa 60 Jugendlichen wurde in das Dorf abgedrängt; festgenommen wurde niemand.

    Verteidigungsministerin Ank Bijleveld verurteilte das Verhalten der Demonstranten am Mittwoch als «verwerflich», berichtete der Sender Omroep Gelderland. Aussenministerin Sigrid Kaag sagte, die Demonstranten hätten sich «herzlos und entsetzlich» benommen. Derartiges dürfe nicht noch einmal geschehen, sagte der Bürgermeister von Ede, René Verhulst. «Das wollen wir hier nicht.» Die Gemeinde und die Polizei würden beraten, wie solche Vorfälle zu verhindern seien.

    In den Niederlanden hat das Verteidigungsministerium bislang drei Notaufnahmelager für Evakuierte aus Afghanistan eingerichtet, darunter das bei Harskamp. Bislang wurden nach Angaben der Behörde für die Aufnahme von Asylsuchenden insgesamt 1100 Evakuierte untergebracht. Ein viertes Lager der Armee wird bei Nimwegen vorbereitet. (sda/dpa)
    14:18
    USA fliegen binnen 24 Stunden mehr als 11'000 Menschen aus Kabul aus
    Bei der Evakuierungsmission am Flughafen der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul haben die USA zuletzt innerhalb von 24 Stunden mehr als 11'000 Menschen ausser Landes gebracht. Zwischen dem frühen Dienstagmorgen und dem frühen Mittwochmorgen hätten 42 Flugzeuge des US-Militärs rund 11'200 Menschen ausgeflogen, teilte das Weisse Haus am Mittwoch in Washington mit.

    Im gleichen Zeitraum hätten ausserdem 48 Maschinen internationaler Partner rund 7800 Menschen evakuiert. Insgesamt waren es innerhalb der 24-Stunden-Spanne also etwa 19'000 Menschen.
    epa09427970 A handout photo made available by the US Marine Corps via DVIDS showing a Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) walks with the children during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, 24 August 2021. US service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. EPA/Sgt. Samuel Ruiz / US Marine Corps via DVIDS / HANDOUT Released..Maj. John Rigsbee..U.S. Central Command Public Affairs..John.j.rigsbee.mil@mail.mil..(813) 529-0214..via DVIDS HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    Seit dem Start der Evakuierungsmission Mitte August haben die Vereinigten Staaten insgesamt rund 82'300 Menschen entweder selbst aus Afghanistan ausgeflogen oder deren Ausreise ermöglicht, wie es weiter hiess. Nach der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban in Afghanistan hatten die USA und ihre Verbündeten begonnen, in grosser Eile ihre Staatsbürger sowie afghanische Helfer und andere Schutzbedürftige ausser Landes zu bringen.

    US-Präsident Joe Biden hatte am Dienstag nach einer Videoschalte mit den Staats- und Regierungschefs der G7-Länder erklärt, dass er an dem Plan festhalte, die amerikanischen Truppen bis zum 31. August aus Kabul abzuziehen. Ohne die Unterstützung der USA gilt auch eine Fortsetzung der Evakuierungsflüge anderer westlicher Staaten als undenkbar. Das US-Militär kontrolliert den Flughafen in Kabul und hat dort mehrere Tausend Soldaten stationiert, die den internationalen Evakuierungseinsatz absichern. (sda/dpa)
    14:17
    Mexiko nimmt 124 Medienmitarbeitende und Angehörige aus Afghanistan auf
    Mexiko hat 124 Journalisten und örtliche Mitarbeitende internationaler Medien aus Afghanistan sowie deren Familien aufgenommen.

    «Alle Menschenleben sind wichtig, aber ich möchte heute betonen, dass diese Gruppe, die nach Mexiko gekommen ist, auch für die Pressefreiheit steht», sagte Aussenminister Marcelo Ebrard nach der Ankunft der Gruppe am frühen Mittwochmorgen (Ortszeit) in Mexiko-Stadt. Unter den Flüchtlingen waren unter anderem Ortskräfte der US-Zeitung «The New York Times». Die mexikanischen Behörden hätten wesentlich unbürokratischer als die US-Verwaltung gehandelt und die Aufnahme möglich gemacht, hiess es in einem Bericht der renommierten Zeitung.
    epa09428334 Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard participates in a press conference at Mexico City International Airport, in Mexico City, Mexico, 24 August 2021. The Government of Mexico received five female Afghan members of a robotics team, and the partner of one of them, as part of the first refugee requests of Afghan citizens after the takeover of the country by the Taliban. EPA/Carlos Ramirez
    Bild: keystone
    «Mexiko pflegt diese Tradition seit mehr als anderthalb Jahrhunderten», sagte Aussenminister Ebrard. Tatsächlich hat Mexiko immer wieder grosse Flüchtlingskontingente aufgenommen, beispielsweise während des Spanischen Bürgerkriegs, der Nazidiktatur oder der Herrschaft der Militärjuntas in Südamerika. «In diesem Fall sprechen wir über Leute, die ihr Leben riskieren, um zu informieren, zu kommunizieren, die sich für die freie Meinungsäusserung einsetzen. Deshalb ist es umso wichtiger», sagte Ebrard.

    Seit der Machtübernahme der Taliban in Afghanistan schweben zahlreiche Ortskräfte ausländischer Regierungen, Nichtregierungsorganisationen und internationaler Medien in Lebensgefahr. Oftmals gelten sie den neuen Machthabern als Kollaborateure und Verräter. Seit Tagen harren zahlreiche Menschen am Flughafen von Kabul aus und hoffen auf einen Platz in einem Evakuierungsflieger ins sichere Ausland. (sda/dpa)
    13:30
    Russland und China wollen in Afghanistan-Krise Zusammenarbeit stärken
    Vor dem Hintergrund der Krise in Afghanistan wollen China und Russland ihre Zusammenarbeit stärken.

    Wie Chinas staatliche Nachrichtenagentur Xinhua berichtete, tauschten sich der chinesische Präsident Xi Jinping und sein russischer Amtskollege Wladimir Putin am Mittwoch in einem Telefonat über die Lage in Afghanistan aus.

    Der chinesische Staats- und Parteichef sagte demnach, dass China bereit sei, die Kommunikation und Zusammenarbeit mit Russland und der breiteren internationalen Gemeinschaft in der Afghanistan-Frage zu verstärken.

    Alle Parteien in Afghanistan sollten demnach ermutigt werden, eine offene politische Struktur aufzubauen, eine gemässigte Innen- und Aussenpolitik umzusetzen und sich von allen terroristischen Gruppen zu distanzieren. (sda/dpa)
    11:10
    Taliban-Vizechef: Afghanen können auch später noch ausreisen
    Einem hochrangingen Taliban-Führer zufolge können Afghanen auch in der Zukunft problemlos und in Ruhe das Land verlassen.

    «Wenn sie für Jobs ins Ausland gehen oder ihr Leben verbessern wollten, können sie später Pässe beantragen, Visa bekommen und über legale Wege das Land verlassen», sagte der Taliban-Vizechef Mullah Jakub in einem am Dienstagabend (Ortszeit) auf offiziellen Taliban-Kanälen verbreiteten Audio-Interview. Niemand werde sie daran hindern. So chaotisch auszureisen wie derzeit sei ein Problem für alle Seiten.

    Seit der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban spielen sich auf dem Flughafen der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul chaotische Szenen ab. Tausende Menschen versuchen, mit einem Evakuierungsflug das Land zu verlassen. Vor allem frühere Regierungsbeamte, Mitglieder der Sicherheitskräfte, Menschenrechtler oder Ortskräfte und Mitarbeiter ausländischer Streitkräfte und Organisationen haben Angst vor Racheaktionen der Taliban. In dem Gedränge vor den Zugängen zum Flughafen sind mehrere Menschen getötet worden.

    In Wirklichkeit wolle der absolute Grossteil der Menschen am Flughafen «für ihre Fantasien» das Land verlassen, sagte Mullah Jakub weiter. Sie seien nicht dort, um vor der Taliban-Herrschaft zu fliehen. Immerhin lebten weiter hochrangige Vertreter der bisherigen Regierung im Land. Es gelte eine Amnestie für alle. Allerdings gab es in den vergangenen Tagen glaubwürdige Berichte über Racheaktionen etwa an ehemaligen Sicherheitskräften.

    Zur Regierungsbildung sagte Mullah Jakub weiter, es seien ernsthafte Beratungen im Gange. Die Verzögerung bei der Regierungsbildung liege daran, dass man sehr präzise sein wolle. Das Regierungssystem solle alle Bürger des Landes repräsentieren, um so Probleme in der Zukunft zu vermeiden. (sda/dpa)
    11:05
    Malala «bricht das Herz» wegen Taliban-Machtübernahme in Afghanistan
    Die pakistanische Friedensnobelpreisträgerin Malala Yousafzai hat sich erschüttert über die jüngsten Entwicklungen in Afghanistan nach der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban gezeigt.

    In einem Blog-Eintrag, den sie am Dienstagabend veröffentlichte, berichtete sie ausführlich über ihren Genesungsprozess von dem Kopfschuss, den sie als 15-Jährige durch die Taliban in ihrem Heimatland erlitten hatte. Sie habe kürzlich ihre sechste Operation in der US-Metropole Boston hinter sich gebracht, so die 24-Jährige.

    «Neun Jahre später erhole ich mich noch immer von einer einzigen Kugel.» Die Menschen in Afghanistan hätten Millionen von Kugeln in den vergangenen vier Jahrzehnten abbekommen. Sie fügte hinzu: «Mir bricht das Herz für diejenigen, deren Namen wir vergessen oder niemals kennen werden, deren Hilferufe nicht beantwortet werden.»
    FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2014 file photo, Malala Yousafzai, visits Zaatari refugee camp near the Syrian border in Mafraq, Jordan. Pakistani police say that eight out of 10 militants charged with involvement in the 2012 attack on teenage activist Malala Yousafzai were actually acquitted in April  not sentenced to life in prison as reported at the time. (AP Photo/Mohammad Hannon, File)
    Bild: Mohammad Hannon/AP/KEYSTONE
    Ebenfalls am Dienstag hatte US-Präsident Joe Biden das Ende des US-Militäreinsatzes in Afghanistan und damit auch das baldige Ende der westlichen Rettungsmission aus dem Land bestätigt. Gerechnet wird damit, dass viele Menschen zurückgelassen werden müssen, die wegen möglicher Vergeltungsaktionen der Taliban um ihr Leben fürchten.

    Malala Yousafzai erhielt 2014 für ihren Einsatz für das Recht aller Kinder auf Bildung als bislang jüngste Preisträgerin überhaupt den Friedensnobelpreis.     Im Oktober 2012 überlebte sie ein Attentat, nachdem Taliban-Kämpfer im Norden Pakistans ihren Schulbus gestoppt hatten. Sie hatte sich für den Schulbesuch von Mädchen stark gemacht. Heute lebt sie in Grossbritannien. (sda/dpa)
    10:07
    Russland schickt Flugzeuge nach Afghanistan für mehr als 500 Menschen
    Russland schickt vier Militärtransportflugzeuge nach Afghanistan zur Rettung von mehr als 500 Menschen aus verschiedenen Ländern. Das teilte das Verteidigungsministerium am Mittwoch der Staatsagentur Tass zufolge mit.

    Bei der grossen Evakuierungsmission sollen neben Russen auch Bürger aus der Ukraine, aus Belarus und den zentralasiatischen Republiken Tadschikistan, Usbekistan und Kirgistan aus Afghanistan herausgeholt werden, hiess es.

    Demnach liess Verteidigungsminister Sergej Schoigu die Mission mit medizinischem Personal, Wasservorräten, Lebensmitteln und Decken auf Anweisung des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin auf dem Stützpunkt in Uljanowsk an der Wolga zusammenstellen. Moskau steht seit langem in Verhandlungen mit den militant-islamistischen Taliban, die in Russland als Terrororganisation verboten sind. Die russische Botschaft in Kabul wird nach früheren Angaben des Aussenministeriums in Moskau nicht evakuiert.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the International Military Technical Forum Army-2021 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Ramil Sitdikov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Bei ihrem Treffen mit Putin hatte auch Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel am vergangenen Freitag Russland zur Unterstützung dabei aufgerufen, Menschen aus Afghanistan in Sicherheit zu bringen. Der Kremlchef warnte zuletzt mehrfach davor, dass unter afghanischen Flüchtlingen auch Terroristen sein könnten, die womöglich unter dem Deckmantel politischen Asyls ins Ausland gelangen wollten. Putin sprach von einer «realen Gefahr». (sda/dpa)
    9:48
    Weiter Menschenmassen am Flughafen Kabul
    Rund um den Flughafen Kabul harren weiter Tausende Menschen aus, in der Hoffnung auf einen Evakuierungsflug ins Ausland.

    Aufgrund der weiter desaströsen Lage rund um die Eingänge zum Flughafen haben Länder begonnen, ihre zu Evakuierenden anderweitig in den Flughafen zu bringen. Zwei Personen, die auf einer US-Liste zur Evakuierung standen, sagten, sie seien zu einem Ort in der Stadt gerufen worden und von dort mit in einem gepanzerten Konvoi in den Flughafen gebracht worden.

    Eineinhalb Wochen nach der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban schliesst sich das Zeitfenster für die vom Militär gesicherten Evakuierungen aus Afghanistan schnell. US-Präsident Joe Biden will vorerst am Abzug der US-Truppen bis kommenden Dienstag festhalten, obwohl noch viele Tausend Afghanen auf eine Ausreise hoffen. Auch Bitten europäischer Verbündeter, noch länger Evakuierungen am Flughafen Kabul zu ermöglichen, stimmten Biden nicht um.

    Ein Taliban-Sprecher sagte auf Nachfrage der Nachrichtenagentur DPA, dass aufgrund des Andrangs am Flughafen sich dort keine Afghanen ohne geeignete Dokumente für eine Ausreise ansammeln dürften.

    Aus Diplomatenkreisen hiess es in den vergangenen Tagen, nach Einstellung der Evakuierungsflüge könnten die zu Evakuierenden möglicherweise auf dem Landweg in Drittstaaten ausreisen und von dort nach Europa geflogen werden. Beide Grenzübergänge nach Pakistan etwa sind aktuell geöffnet, allerdings brauchen Afghanen Visa für das Nachbarland. (sda/dpa)
    6:51
    Weltbank friert Zahlungen für Projekte in Afghanistan ein
    Nach der Machtübernahme der Taliban friert die Weltbank neue Auszahlungen für ihre Hilfs- und Entwicklungsprojekte in Afghanistan vorerst ein. «Wir sind tief besorgt angesichts der Lage in Afghanistan und der Auswirkungen auf die zukünftige Entwicklung des Landes, insbesondere für Frauen», erklärte ein Sprecher der Weltbank am Dienstag (Ortszeit).

    Das weitere Vorgehen werde mit der internationalen Gemeinschaft und Partnern der Entwicklungszusammenarbeit abgestimmt werden. Es gehe darum, Wege zu finden, wie die in Afghanistan mit harter Arbeit erzielten Fortschritte bewahrt werden könnten und wie man die Menschen dort weiter unterstützen könne, erklärte der Sprecher der internationalen Organisation weiter.

    Die Weltbank war für Afghanistan - eines der ärmsten Länder der Welt - bislang ein wichtiger Geldgeber für Entwicklungsprojekte. Sie unterstützte Afghanistan von 2002 bis April dieses Jahres nach eigenen Angaben mit Hilfen von fast fünf Milliarden US-Dollar. Im Februar gab es demnach zwölf Projekte in Afghanistan mit einem Volumen von rund 940 Millionen Dollar, hinzu kamen weitere Vorhaben in Zusammenarbeit mit einem örtlichen Fonds für den Wiederaufbau.
    5:46
    «Schreckliche hygienische Zustände in Katar»: USA geloben Besserung
    Die USA haben nach Berichten über schlechte hygienische Zustände auf dem Militärflugplatz nahe der katarischen Hauptstadt Doha eine schnelle Besserung versprochen. Der Flugplatz ist ein wichtiges Drehkreuz für die Evakuierungsflüge aus Afghanistan. «Wir sind uns dessen bewusst und arbeiten schnell daran, die Situation zu verbessern, und wir wollen natürlich, dass die Menschen, die evakuiert werden, mit Respekt behandelt werden», sagte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, am Dienstag (Ortszeit). Zuvor hatte etwa das Nachrichtenportal Axios unter Berufung auf eine E-Mail eines US-Beamten von Ratten, Urin und Fäkalien berichtet.

    Selbst wenn Afghanen ein Sondervisum für die USA haben, kommen sie nicht direkt in das Land. Militärflüge bringen sie zunächst auf US-Stützpunkte oder in andere Transitzentren in Drittstaaten - wie etwa nach Katar. Von diesen Zwischenstationen sollen die Menschen nach einer Sicherheitsprüfung in die USA gebracht werden. Axios zufolge sind auf dem Stützpunkt in Katar Tausende Afghanen vorläufig untergebracht. Nach dem Bericht ist die Situation dort «die Hölle auf Herden». Psaki betonte, dass der Bericht des Portals sich auf die Lage vor einigen Tagen beziehe.

    Man sei sich der «schrecklichen hygienischen Zustände in Katar» bewusst, die dort geherrscht hätten, sagte der Sprecher des US-Verteidigungsministeriums, John Kirby. Man habe bereits daran gearbeitet, sie zu verbessern. «Ich werde mich hier nicht hinstellen und sagen, dass sie perfekt sind, denn das sind sie nicht, weil die Evakuierten weiterhin nach Katar strömen, und im Moment eine Menge vor Ort sind», so Kirby weiter. Niemand suche nach Ausreden. «Wir erkennen an, dass die sanitären Verhältnisse und die Hygiene in vielerlei Hinsicht noch nicht das Niveau erreicht haben, das wir uns wünschen.» (sda/dpa)
    Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, speaks about the situation in Afghanistan during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) John Kirby
    Bild: keystone
    03:41
    Biden warnt vor wachsender Anschlagsgefahr am Flughafen Kabul
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat vor einer wachsenden Terrorgefahr am Flughafen von Kabul gewarnt. Jeder Tag, den man länger vor Ort bleibe, sei ein weiterer Tag, an dem ein örtlicher Ableger der Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat versuche, den Flughafen der afghanischen Hauptstadt anzugreifen, sagte Biden am Dienstag in Washington. Es gebe die «akute und wachsende Gefahr eines Anschlags». Die Terrorgruppe sei auch ein erklärter Feind der militant-islamistischen Taliban, so Biden.

    Nach Angaben des US-Präsidenten bestand bei den G7-Beratungen am Dienstag Einigkeit darüber, dass die Anerkennung einer künftigen Regierung in Afghanistan von zahlreichen Bedingungen abhängen würde. «Wir sind uns einig, dass niemand von uns die Taliban beim Wort nehmen wird. Wir werden sie nach ihren Taten beurteilen, und wir werden uns eng über alle Schritte abstimmen», sagte Biden. Entscheidend sei etwa, ob die Taliban internationalen Verpflichtungen nachkämen und verhinderten, dass Afghanistan als «Basis für Terrorismus» genutzt werde.

    «Wir waren uns heute alle einig, dass wir mit unseren engsten Partnern Schulter an Schulter stehen werden, um die aktuelle Herausforderung in Afghanistan zu meistern», betonte Biden. Man werde auch künftig mit vereinten Kräften zusammenarbeiten. Mit der Hilfe der USA seien seit dem 14. Juli insgesamt 70 700 Menschen aus Afghanistan ausgeflogen worden, so der US-Präsident. (sda/dpa)
    22:07
    USA halten vorerst an Afghanistan-Abzug bis 31. August fest
    epa09426768 US President Joe Biden welcomes the Seattle Storm to honor the team for their 2020 WNBA Championship win, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 August 2021. EPA/Ken Cedeno / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Die USA halten vorerst an ihrem Ziel fest, ihre Truppen bis zum 31. August aus Afghanistan abzuziehen. Das erklärte US-Präsident Joe Bidens Sprecherin Jen Psaki am Dienstag nach einer Videoschalte der G7-Staats- und Regierungschefs. Der Präsident habe seinen Kollegen erklärt, dass der US-Einsatz gemessen am momentanen Fortschritt bis 31. August planmässig beendet werden könne, hiess es. Er habe ausserdem das Verteidigungsministerium und das Aussenministerium um Notfallpläne gebeten, um den Zeitplan anzupassen, falls dies notwendig werden sollte.

    Der Abschluss des Einsatzes hänge auch von der «anhaltenden Koordinierung mit den Taliban ab», inklusive des Zugangs zum Flughafen für jene, die evakuiert werden sollen, so Psaki weiter. Biden habe in dem Gespräch auch betont, dass das Risiko der Mission angesichts der zunehmenden Bedrohung durch einen örtlichen Ableger der Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat jeden Tag zunehme. Eine Fortsetzung der Evakuierungsflüge westlicher Staaten ohne die Unterstützung der USA gilt als undenkbar. (sda/dpa)
    20:21
    Putin: Westen hinterlässt Chaos und Terrorgefahr in Afghanistan
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the United Russia party congress in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. The Kremlin's United Russia will run in the Sept. 19 parliamentary election, widely seen as an important part of Putin's efforts to cement his rule before the next presidential election in 2024. The 68-year-old Russian leader, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through a constitutional reform last year that would potentially allow him to hold onto power until 2036. (Grigory Sysoev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin hat dem Westen vorgeworfen, Chaos in Afghanistan hinterlassen sowie eine grosse Terrorbedrohung für andere Länder verursacht zu haben. «Es gibt die Gefahr, dass Terroristen und verschiedene Gruppierungen, die in Afghanistan Zuflucht gefunden haben, das von unseren westlichen Partnern hinterlassene Chaos nutzen», sagte Putin am Dienstag in Moskau. Terroristen könnten in den Nachbarländern für eine Eskalation der Lage sorgen.

    «Das ist eine direkte Bedrohung für unsere Verbündeten und für unser Land», sagte Putin mit Blick etwa auf die Ex-Sowjetrepubliken Tadschikistan und Usbekistan, direkte Nachbarn Afghanistans. Es bestehe die Gefahr, dass der Drogenschmuggel und die illegale Migration zunehmen, meinte er bei einer Veranstaltung der Kremlpartei Geeintes Russland vor der Parlamentswahl am 19. September. «Das sind alles Bedrohungen für uns. Sie sind absolut real.»

    Putin hatte zuletzt mehrfach davor gewarnt, dass Terroristen aus Afghanistan unter dem Deckmantel politischen Asyls im Ausland Zuflucht suchen könnten. Zugleich betonte er, dass sich Russland nicht noch einmal in den Konflikt hineinziehen lasse. «Die Sowjetunion hat ihre Erfahrung mit dem Aufenthalt in diesem Land gemacht. Wir haben die nötigen Schlüsse daraus gezogen.» (sda/dpa)
    20:19
    Merkel: Biden hat kein neues Abzugsdatum für US-Truppen genannt
    epa09427925 German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a press conference after the special meeting of the G7 countries on the situation in Afghanistan, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 24 August 2021. EPA/FILIP SINGER / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat nach Angaben von Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel beim G7-Gipfel keinen neuen Zeitpunkt für den Abzug der US-Truppen aus Afghanistan genannt. «Es sind heute keine neuen Daten über das bekannte Datum des 31.8. (hinaus) genannt worden vom Präsidenten der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika», sagte Merkel am Dienstag in Berlin. Was das genau «im Zeitablauf» bedeute, könne sie aber noch nicht sagen.

    Die europäischen Verbündeten in London, Paris und Berlin dringen auf einen späteren Abzugstermin, weil nur so die Evakuierungsaktion in der jetzigen Form fortgesetzt werden kann. Es stehen noch viele Tausende Menschen, die das Land wegen der Machtübernahme der Taliban verlassen wollen, auf den Ausreiselisten der insgesamt 26 beteiligten Nationen. Die militanten Islamisten, die nun fast alle Landesteile sowie die Hauptstadt Kabul kontrollieren, hatten aber klar gemacht, dass sie eine weitere Präsenz westlicher Streitkräfte nicht akzeptieren würden. (sda/dpa)
    20:18
    Johnson: Taliban müssen Geleit über 31. August hinaus garantieren
    epa09427561 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 24 August 2021. Johnson is set to push US President Biden for a troop withdrawal extension in Afghanistan during an emergency G7 virtual summit meeting scheduled for 24 August. EPA/ANDY RAIN
    Bild: keystone
    Der britische Premierminister Boris Johnson hat die Taliban aufgefordert, Ausreisewilligen auch nach dem Abzug westlicher Truppen aus Afghanistan freies Geleit zu gewähren. Zu einer möglichen Verlängerung des Rettungseinsatzes äusserte sich Johnson nach dem virtuellen Gipfel der G7-Staats- und Regierungschefs am Dienstag nicht.

    Grossbritannien und andere europäische Verbündete hatten zuvor darauf gedrängt, dass der US-Militäreinsatz über die bislang festgesetzte Frist vom 31. August hinaus verlängert wird. Dafür gab es jedoch zunächst keine Anzeichen.

    In einer gemeinsamen Erklärung der Staats- und Regierungschefs war von einer Verlängerung ebenfalls keine Rede. Priorität habe die sichere Evakuierung der eigenen Staatsbürger sowie der Afghanen, mit denen man zusammengearbeitet habe, hiess es darin. Jede künftige afghanische Regierung müsse den internationalen Verpflichtungen des Landes entsprechen, Terrorismus abwehren und die Menschenrechte einhalten, so die Erklärung weiter. (sda/dpa)
    17:26
    Taliban: Evakuierungen müssen bis Monatsende abgeschlossen werden
    Die militant-islamistischen Taliban bestehen darauf, dass die Rettungsmission westlicher Staaten aus Afghanistan bis Ende des Monats abgeschlossen ist. «Wir wollen, dass alle Ausländer bis zum 31. August evakuiert werden», sagte der Taliban-Sprecher Sabiullah Mudschahid am Dienstag in seiner zweiten Pressekonferenz seit der Machtübernahme der Islamisten. Der Sprecher wandte sich zugleich dagegen, dass nun viele gebildete Afghanen und Fachkräte das Land verliessen. Man brauche diese, um Afghanistan wieder aufzubauen.

    Drohungen für den Fall, dass die USA oder andere Länder ihre Evakuierungen nicht bis Ende August abschliessen sollten, sprach Mudschahid allerdings nicht aus. Verbündete der USA wie Deutschland oder Grossbritannien dringen darauf, den Einsatz der US-Truppen über den 31. August hinaus noch eine Weile zu verlängern, damit weitere Evakuierungsflüge durchgeführt werden können. Für das Chaos am Flughafen machte Mudschahid die USA verantwortlich. Das Gedränge sei gefährlich und Menschen könnten ihr Leben verlieren. (sda/dpa)
    16:14
    Taliban lassen Afghanen nicht mehr zum Flughafen
    Die Taliban lassen die Afghanen nicht mehr weiter zum Flughafen in Kabul, wie Taliban-Sprecher Zabihullah Mujahid am Dienstag an einer Pressekonferenz sagte. Die Situation am Flughafen sei zu chaotisch. Die Leute sollten nach Hause gehen, dort seien sie sicher. Sie hätten die Amerikaner gebeten, die Afghanen nicht weiter auf die Flugzeuge zu holen. «Ermutigen Sie die Afghanen nicht, zu gehen ... Wir brauchen ihr Talent», so Mujahid.
    16:07
    Cassis informiert
    292 Personen mit Schweizer Bezug hat das Aussendepartement EDA aus Afghanistan evakuiert. Dies erklärte Aussenminister Ignazio Cassis am Dienstag vor den Medien in Bern. 66 Personen befänden sich noch am Flughafen in Kabul.

    «Ich bin sehr erleichtert», erklärte Cassis. Die 66 Personen, die sich noch am Flughafen aufhalten würden, sollen in den nächsten Stunden ausgeflogen werden. «Alle lokalen Mitarbeitenden der Deza können evakuiert werden», erklärte der Aussenminister. Von den 292 Personen seien 141 afghanische Mitarbeitende der Deza.
    Bundesrat Ignazio Cassis spricht waehrend einer Medienkonferenz des Bundesrates zur aktuellen Lage in Afghanistan, am Mittwoch, 18. August 2021, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Noch 15 Personen mit Schweizer Bezug würden sich in Afghanistan aufhalten, hiess es weiter. Sie seien informiert worden, dass sie das Land verlassen könnten, wollten dies aber teilweise nicht. Es werde keine weiteren Charterflüge mehr geben.

    «Ich bedanke mich vor allem einmal bei meinem deutschen Kollegen, Aussenminister Heiko Maas, für die Hilfe», sagte Cassis. Aber er danke auch den USA und Tadschikistan.

    «Die Gespräche zwischen den Taliban oder der ehemaligen Regierung laufen wieder. Es bleibt abzuwarten, ob sich die Schweiz weiter in diesen Prozess einklinken kann. Wir stehen immer bereit, unsere guten Dienste zu leisten», sagte Cassis.
    15:45
    Taliban versichern: Wir verfolgen niemanden
    14:17
    Bericht: CIA-Direktor traf Taliban-Vizechef in Kabul
    Der Direktor des US-Auslandsgeheimdienstes CIA, William Burns, hat einem Medienbericht zufolge den Vizechef der Taliban, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, zu einem persönlichen Gespräch getroffen.
    Bild: keystone
    Die beiden seien am Montag in der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul zusammengekommen, schrieb die «Washington Post» am Dienstag unter Berufung auf Regierungskreise. Es sei das bislang hochrangigste Treffen zwischen der Regierung von US-Präsident Joe Biden und den Taliban gewesen, seitdem die Islamisten vor gut einer Woche die Macht in Afghanistan übernommen haben. Die CIA habe sich auf Anfrage nicht dazu äussern wollen. Baradar wird als möglicher künftiger Regierungschef gehandelt.
    FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for an international peace conference in Moscow, Russia. Baradar's biography charts the Taliban's long journey from a pious but brutal Islamic militia to an insurgency that battled the U.S. for two decades, ultimately returning to power through pragmatic diplomacy and military might. His experience also sheds light on the Taliban's complicated relationship with neighboring Pakistan. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Die US-Regierung steht angesichts der Evakuierungsmission am Flughafen der Hauptstadt Kabul in regelmässigem Austausch mit den Taliban. Der Sprecher des US-Verteidigungsministeriums, John Kirby, hatte erst am Montag gesagt, man kommuniziere «mehrmals am Tag» mit den Taliban. Genauer wollte er sich zu der Kommunikation mit den Islamisten nicht äussern.

    Derzeit steht die Frage im Raum, ob der internationale Evakuierungseinsatz in Kabul womöglich über den 31. August hin verlängert werden könnte. Biden hatte ursprünglich versprochen, bis zu diesem Datum alle US-Truppen aus Afghanistan abzuziehen. Die Taliban pochen darauf, dass sich die Amerikaner an diese Zusage halten und nannten die für den 31. August festgesetzte Frist sei eine «rote Linie», die nicht überschritten werden dürfe.

    Allerdings ist fraglich, ob es gelingt, bis zu diesem Zeitpunkt alle ausländischen Staatsbürger und afghanischen Helfer ausser Landes zu bringen. Das Thema sollte auch bei einer Video-Schalte der Staats- und Regierungschefs der sieben führenden westlichen Industrienationen an diesem Dienstag zur Sprache kommen. (sda/dpa)
    13:28
    WHO: Taliban wollen UN-Mitarbeiter in Afghanistan behalten
    Nach ihrer Machtübernahme in Afghanistan wollen die militant-islamistischen Taliban die Mitarbeiter der Vereinten Nationen sowie von UN-Hilfsorganisationen offenbar im Land behalten.

    «Sie haben klar gemacht, dass die UN bleiben sollen»    , sagte Richard Brennan, Regionaldirektor für Nothilfe bei der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO), am Dienstag in Kairo. «Es gab einige ermutigende Zeichen und Gespräche.» Über den Verbleib der UN-Mitarbeiter liefen derzeit «auf hoher politischer Ebene» Verhandlungen zwischen Taliban-Vertretern und ranghohen Vertretern der Vereinten Nationen.

    Die Machtübernahme der Taliban vor gut einer Woche hat die Arbeit in Afghanistan für humanitäre Helfer teils stark beeinträchtigt. So können 500 Tonnen dringend benötigter Arzneiwaren nicht geliefert werden, weil derzeit keine kommerziellen Flüge in Afghanistan landen dürfen. Die WHO verhandelt aber mit mehreren Ländern in der Hoffnung, dass diese die Güter nach Kabul bringen können.
    epa09427150 A handout photo made available by the U.S. Central Command Public Affairs via DVIDS shows an evacuee walks towards their temporary living facility at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, 22 August 2021 (issued 24 August 2021). The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies to safety. EPA/U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    Schon vor der aktuellen Krise war Afghanistan nach UN-Angaben die drittgrösste humanitäre Katastrophe weltweit. 18 Millionen Menschen – etwa die Hälfte der Bevölkerung – benötigen humanitäre Hilfe. Die Corona-Pandemie hat die Lage noch verschärft. Die Impfungen kommen nur langsam voran: Nur fünf Prozent der Bevölkerung sind der WHO zufolge gegen das Coronavirus geimpft.

    Das für Afghanistan zuständige WHO-Regionalbüro in Kairo hatte schon zuvor gemahnt, dass die humanitäre Hilfe nicht unterbrochen werden würde. Millionen Afghanen seien darauf angewiesen. Das ohnehin schwache Gesundheitssystem sei durch die jüngsten Kämpfe schwer in Mitleidenschaft gezogen worden. Laut WHO sind 95 Prozent der medizinischen Gesundheitseinrichtungen geöffnet und arbeiten weiter. Einige weibliche Angstellte hätten ihre Jobs aber aufgegeben. (sda/dpa)
    140
    1
    Video
    Der Fall Afghanistans: 15 Bilder und Tweets, die zeigen, was gestern in Kabul los war
    35
    1
    Video
    Dann eben mit den Islamisten – was China, Indien und Co. in Afghanistan wollen
    von Hasnain Kazim, Maxim Kireev, Steffen Richter, Michael Thumann, Jan Ross / Zeit Online
    1
    Biden verteidigt Afghanistan-Abzug – endlose Präsenz sei nicht akzeptabel gewesen
