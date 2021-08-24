Die pakistanische Friedensnobelpreisträgerin Malala Yousafzai hat sich erschüttert über die jüngsten Entwicklungen in Afghanistan nach der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban gezeigt.



In einem Blog-Eintrag, den sie am Dienstagabend veröffentlichte, berichtete sie ausführlich über ihren Genesungsprozess von dem Kopfschuss, den sie als 15-Jährige durch die Taliban in ihrem Heimatland erlitten hatte. Sie habe kürzlich ihre sechste Operation in der US-Metropole Boston hinter sich gebracht, so die 24-Jährige.



«Neun Jahre später erhole ich mich noch immer von einer einzigen Kugel.» Die Menschen in Afghanistan hätten Millionen von Kugeln in den vergangenen vier Jahrzehnten abbekommen. Sie fügte hinzu: «Mir bricht das Herz für diejenigen, deren Namen wir vergessen oder niemals kennen werden, deren Hilferufe nicht beantwortet werden.»

Bild: Mohammad Hannon/AP/KEYSTONE

Ebenfalls am Dienstag hatte US-Präsident Joe Biden das Ende des US-Militäreinsatzes in Afghanistan und damit auch das baldige Ende der westlichen Rettungsmission aus dem Land bestätigt. Gerechnet wird damit, dass viele Menschen zurückgelassen werden müssen, die wegen möglicher Vergeltungsaktionen der Taliban um ihr Leben fürchten.



Malala Yousafzai erhielt 2014 für ihren Einsatz für das Recht aller Kinder auf Bildung als bislang jüngste Preisträgerin überhaupt den Friedensnobelpreis. Im Oktober 2012 überlebte sie ein Attentat, nachdem Taliban-Kämpfer im Norden Pakistans ihren Schulbus gestoppt hatten. Sie hatte sich für den Schulbesuch von Mädchen stark gemacht. Heute lebt sie in Grossbritannien. (sda/dpa)