Grossbritannien-Wahl Ticker: Sunak kündigt Rücktritt als Parteichef an

General Election 2024 written on a sign with Elizabeth Tower and Big Ben in the background
Britische Wahlen finden, anders als in vielen anderen Ländern, meistens an einem Donnerstag statt.Bild: iStockphoto
Liveticker

Briten-Wahl: Sunak kündigt Rücktritt als Parteichef der Tories an

05.07.2024, 12:02
Mehr «International»

Das Wichtigste in Kürze:

  • Am 22. Mai 2024 kündigte der amtierende Premierminister des Vereinigten Königreich, Rishi Sunak, vorgezogene Neuwahlen an. Gewählt wurde das britische Unterhaus, das sogenannte House of Commons.
  • Labour-Chef Keir Starmer wird der neue Premierminister des Vereinigten Königreichs. Laut den aktuellsten Ergebnissen erhält die Labour-Partei 410 der 650 Sitze. Die konservativen Tories kommen nur noch auf 131.
  • Bei der letzten Unterhauswahl 2019 konnte die Conservative Party mit 43,6 Prozent der Stimmen 367 der 650 verfügbaren Sitze holen und damit eine absolute Mehrheit ergattern.
  • In Grossbritannien gilt die Majorzwahl. Das bedeutet, dass in 650 Wahlkreisen jeweils nur ein Abgeordneter bestimmt wird. Der Kandidat, der im ersten Wahlgang die meisten Stimmen erhält, gilt dabei als gewählt.

Rishi Sunaks Auftritt im Livestream:

11:54
Nach Wahldebakel: Sunak kündigt Rücktritt als Parteichef an
Nach der Niederlage der konservativen Tories bei der britischen Parlamentswahl will Rishi Sunak den Parteivorsitz abgeben. Das kündigte der bisherige Regierungschef bei seiner Abtrittsrede London an. Es ist aber noch nicht klar, wann dieser Rücktritt geschehen wird.
11:49
Rishi Sunak hat die Downing Street 10 verlassen
Rishi Sunak hat seine Rede beendet. Er hat sich bei seiner Familie, seinem Team sowie bei allen Mitarbeitern der öffentlichen Dienste bedankt. Nun begibt er sich zu einer Audienz bei König Charles III., um offiziell als Premierminister zurückzutreten.
11:41
Sunak hält seine letzte Rede als Premierminister des Vereinigten Königreichs
Nach seiner Rede wird Rishi Sunak sowie seine gesamte Familie und sein Team, die Downing Street 10 verlassen und an seinen Nachfolger Keir Starmer übergeben.
A police officer watches as Larry the Cat, Britain&#039;s mouse-catcher in chief and long time resident at the leader&#039;s official residence, walks away from the media gathered in Downing Street in ...
Bild: keystone
10:37
Downing Street kündigt Statement Sunaks für den Vormittag an
Grossbritanniens bisheriger Regierungschef Rishi Sunak soll nach der verheerenden Wahlniederlage seiner Partei heute Vormittag vor die Kameras treten. Er werde gegen 10.30 Uhr Ortszeit (11.30 Uhr MESZ) ein Statement abgeben, kündigte die Downing Street an. Anschliessend werde er zu einer Audienz mit König Charles III. in den Buckingham-Palast fahren. Der neue Premierminister Keir Starmer werde dann in die Downing Street fahren und gegen 12.20 Uhr Ortszeit (13.20 Uhr MESZ) sprechen. Der britischen Nachrichtenagentur PA zufolge könnte Starmer noch heute die Aufstellung seines gesamten Kabinetts bekannt geben. (sda/dpa)
9:54
Konservative verlieren all ihre Sitze in Wales
In Wales wurden alle 14 Abgeordnete der Conservative Party abgewählt. Neun Sitze verloren sie an Labour, zwei an Plaid Cymru, der walisischen Separatistenpartei, einen an die Liberal Democrats und zwei an eine Reduktion der Anzahl Unterhaussitze in Wales.
8:24
SP Schweiz gratuliert Labour-Partei zu «beeindruckendem Wahlsieg»
Die SP Schweiz hat in der Nacht auf Freitag der britischen Labour-Partei zum Erfolg bei der Parlamentswahl gratuliert. In einem Beitrag auf der Kurznachrichtenplattform X spricht die SP von einem «beeindruckenden Wahlsieg». Der Erfolg zeige, dass Wandel möglich sei. Auch SP-Co-Präsident Cédric Wermuth gratulierte via X der britischen Arbeiterpartei und sprach von einem «Erdrutschsieg» der SP-«Schwesterpartei». Der Zürcher SP-Nationalrat Fabian Molina gratulierte der Labour Party auf Englisch und schrieb, deren Erfolg sei wichtig für ganz Europa. Der Waadtländer SP-Nationalrat Jean Tschopp wies in seinem Beitrag auf X auf den Erfolg der Rechtsnationalen in Frankreich hin. Nun gewinne in Grossbritannien die Labour-Partei mit einem Wahlkampf, der auf den Zugang zu Pflege, einen starken Service public und die Bekämpfung der Teuerung ausgerichtet gewesen sei. (sda)
8:22
Britische Ex-Premierministerin Truss verliert Parlamentssitz
Die frühere britische Premierministerin Liz Truss hat ihren Sitz im britischen Unterhaus verloren. Die 48-Jährige musste sich in ihrem Wahlkreis dem Herausforderer der Labour-Partei geschlagen geben. Die konservative Politikerin ist als Premierministerin mit der kürzesten Amtszeit Grossbritanniens in die Geschichte eingegangen. Sie behielt die Schlüssel zum Regierungssitz 10 Downing Street nur 49 Tage lang, nachdem sie 2022 Boris Johnson beerbt hatte. Eine Boulevardzeitung hatte damals als Scherz bei ihrem Amtsantritt einen Salatkopf neben einem Foto der damaligen Regierungschefin platziert und die Szene per Livestream ins Internet gestellt. Es ging darum, was länger währt, der Salat oder Truss als Premierministerin. Der Salat gewann. Truss musste im Oktober 2022 zurücktreten, nachdem ihre Ankündigung massiver Steuersenkungen eine Krise an den Finanzmärkten ausgelöst hatte. Nach ihrem Auszug aus der Downing Street rückte sie weiter ins rechtspopulistische Lager und machte eine angebliche linksliberale Verschwörung für ihr Scheitern verantwortlich. (sda/dpa)
Former prime minister Liz Truss looks on as she loses her Norfolk South West seat to Labour at Alive Lynnsport in King&#039;s Lynn, Norfolk, during the count in the 2024 General Election, Friday July ...
Bild: keystone
6:39
Brexit-Vorkämpfer Jacob Rees-Mogg verliert Parlamentssitz
Haare stets akkurat gescheitelt, zweireihiger Nadelstreifen-Anzug und Oberklasse-Akzent: Der konservative Brexit-Advokat Jacob Rees-Mogg war einer der schillerndsten Politiker im britischen Parlament – nun hat er seinen Sitz im Unterhaus verloren. Sein Wahlkreis im Südwesten Englands ging an den Herausforderer der sozialdemokratischen Labour-Partei, die einen beispiellosen Wahlerfolg feiert.
epa10896750 Member of Parliament for North East Somerset, Jacob Rees-Mogg, is interviewed on Sky News during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, 03 October 2023. The conference r ...
Bild: keystone
Rees-Mogg sass seit 2010 für die Tories im Unterhaus. Zu Prominenz über die Landesgrenzen hinaus gelangte er es insbesondere während der Verhandlungen über den EU-Austritt, als er die informelle Gruppe European Research Group (ERG) von Brexit-Hardlinern im Unterhaus anführte. Deren Widerstand gegen den von Ex-Premierministerin Theresa May ausgehandelten Brexit-Deal führte letztlich zum Rücktritt der Regierungschefin.

Als Minister für Brexit-Chancen nicht viel vorzuweisen

Unter Mays Nachfolger Boris Johnson stieg Rees-Mogg auf und bekleidete verschiedene Kabinettsposten. So war er unter anderem als Staatsminister für Brexit-Chancen dafür zuständig, angebliche wirtschaftliche Vorteile durch den EU-Austritt zu sichern. Viel vorzuweisen hatte er nicht.

Neben seinem altmodischen Auftreten und elitären Sprachgebrauch machte er immer wieder durch populistische Aussagen Schlagzeilen, die teils absurde Züge trugen. So verkündete er einmal im Unterhaus nach der Beschränkung von Fangrechten für Fischer aus der EU in britischen Gewässern: «Es sind jetzt britische Fische und damit bessere und glücklichere Fische.»

Spott und Kritik erntete Rees-Mogg, als er sich bei einer Debatte demonstrativ gelangweilt auf der Regierungsbank im Unterhaus ausstreckte. (sda/dpa)
6:26
Sunak: Labour hat Wahl in Grossbritannien gewonnen
Der britische Premierminister Rishi Sunak hat die Niederlage seiner Konservativen Partei bei der Parlamentswahl eingeräumt. «Die Labour-Partei hat diese Parlamentswahl gewonnen, und ich habe Sir Keir Starmer angerufen, um ihm zu seinem Sieg zu gratulieren», sagte der Regierungschef. Die Briten hätten «ein ernüchterndes Urteil» gefällt. «Ich übernehme die Verantwortung dafür.»
Independent candidate Niko Omilana holds an &quot;L&quot; behind Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who speaks after winning his seat in the general election at the Richmond and Northallerton c ...
Bild: keystone
Seinen eigenen Wahlkreis gewann Sunak deutlich, er deutete aber seinen Rückzug von der Parteispitze an. Er freue sich darauf, in den kommenden Wochen mehr Zeit in seinem Wahlkreis zu verbringen, sagte er und kündigte einen geordneten Machtwechsel an.

Die Konservativen haben künftig laut einer Prognose der BBC nur 144 der 650 Sitze im britischen Unterhaus. Die sozialdemokratische Labour-Partei kommt demnach auf 410 Mandate. (sda/dpa)
4:50
Rechtspopulist Farage zieht ins britische Parlament ein
Der Rechtspopulist und Brexit-Vorkämpfer Nigel Farage zieht erstmals ins britische Parlament ein. Der Chef der Partei Reform UK setzte sich deutlich im südostenglischen Wahlkreis Clacton-on-Sea durch.

Farage benötigte acht Versuche, um ein Mandat für das Unterhaus zu erringen. Der 60-Jährige sass jahrzehntelang für die rechte Ukip-Partei im EU-Parlament und gilt als treibende Kraft hinter dem Referendum über den EU-Austritt Grossbritanniens. Er wird daher auch als «Mr. Brexit» bezeichnet.

«Leute, das ist riesengross»

Mit seiner überraschenden Kandidatur hat Farage die bisherige konservative Regierungspartei von rechts unter Druck gesetzt und damit zu ihrer vernichtenden Wahlniederlage beigetragen. Ausser dem Parteichef zieht auch Lee Anderson für die Rechtspopulisten ins Parlament ein. Der ehemalige Vizegeschäftsführer der Konservativen war erst vor einigen Monaten zu Reform UK übergelaufen.

Farage wandte sich noch in der Nacht in einer Videobotschaft an seine Anhänger und sprach von einem «beinahe unglaublichen Ergebnis» für seine Partei. «Leute, das ist riesengross.» (sda/dpa)
4:44
Früherer Labour-Chef Corbyn schafft Einzug ins Parlament
Der frühere Chef der Labour-Partei, Jeremy Corbyn, hat bei der Wahl zum britischen Unterhaus sein Mandat verteidigt. Dabei war er nach seinem Rauswurf aus der Labour-Fraktion wegen Antisemitismusvorwürfen als unabhängiger Kandidat angetreten.
epa11458202 Jeremy Corbyn speaks to the media after he is declared winner of the North Islington Parliamentary seat, in London, Britain, 05 July 2024. Britons went to the polls on 04 July 2024 to elec ...
Bild: keystone
Unter der Führung des 75-jährigen Alt-Linken hatte Labour bei der vergangenen Wahl 2019 eine herbe Niederlage erlitten. Er war von 2015 bis 2020 Chef der Sozialdemokraten und hatte sie weit nach links geführt. Besonders bei jungen Wählern genoss er zeitweise grosse Popularität. In der Parlamentsfraktion seiner Partei war er jedoch stets heftig umstritten.

Hamas und Hisbollah bezeichnete er als Freunde

Corbyn enttäuschte viele gemässigte Labour-Anhänger mit seiner gleichgültigen Haltung zum EU-Austritt. Später geriet er immer stärker in die Kritik, weil ihm vorgeworfen wurde, nicht energisch genug gegen antisemitische Tendenzen in seiner Partei vorzugehen. Auch ihm selbst wurde Antisemitismus vorgeworfen, beispielsweise, weil er radikale islamistische Organisationen wie die Hamas und Hisbollah als «Freunde» bezeichnet hatte. Später entschuldigte er sich dafür.

Das Parlamentsmandat für den Londoner Wahlbezirk Islington North hat er bereits seit 1983 inne. Für die längste Zeit seiner parlamentarischen Karriere galt er als Rebell. In diese Rolle ist er nun wieder zurückgekehrt. (sda/dpa)
4:35
Designierter Premierminister Starmer verspricht Wandel
Der designierte britische Premierminister Keir Starmer hat in seiner ersten Reaktion nach der Parlamentswahl Veränderungen im Land versprochen. «Die Menschen haben gesprochen, sie sind bereit für den Wandel», sagte der Chef der Labour-Partei in seinem Wahlkreis in Nordlondon. «Sie haben abgestimmt und es ist an der Zeit, dass wir liefern.»

Die Sozialdemokraten haben die Abstimmung einer Prognose zufolge mit gewaltigem Vorsprung vor den konservativen Tories gewonnen. Starmer dürfte am Freitag von König Charles III. offiziell mit der Regierungsbildung beauftragt werden und den konservativen Premierminister Rishi Sunak ablösen.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks to his supporters at the Tate Modern in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. Labour Party Starmer says voters &quot;have spoken and they are ready for change&quot; as ...
Bild: keystone
Starmer gewann auch seinen Wahlkreis Holborn and St Pancras deutlich. Allerdings verlor der 61-Jährige im Vergleich zur vorigen Abstimmung 2019 rund 17 Prozentpunkte. Das lag vor allem an der überraschend hohen Zustimmung für einen unabhängigen Kandidaten, der sich deutlich gegen das israelische Vorgehen im Gazastreifen ausgesprochen hatte. (sda/dpa)
4:33
Verteidigungsminister Shapps verliert Sitz im britischen Parlament
Der britische Verteidigungsminister Grant Shapps verliert seinen Sitz im Parlament in London. Der konservative Politiker unterlag bei der Parlamentswahl in seinem ostenglischen Wahlkreis Welwyn Hatfield, den er seit 2005 gehalten hatte, seinem Konkurrenten Andrew Lewin von der sozialdemokratischen Labour-Partei. Shapps diente unter mehreren Premierministern in verschiedenen Ämtern. Auch Justizminister Alex Chalk erlitt eine Schlappe.
Britain&#039;s Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Defence leaves after attending a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Bild: keystone
Die Konservative Partei von Premierminister Rishi Sunak steuert auf eine historische Niederlage zu und könnte am Ende mit weniger Mandaten denn je dastehen. Es wird erwartet, dass weitere Regierungsmitglieder ihre Wahlkreise verlieren. Gefährdet waren unter anderem Finanzminister Jeremy Hunt sowie Penny Mordaunt. Die Ministerin für Parlamentsfragen gilt als mögliche Nachfolgerin von Sunak - falls sie ihren Sitz behauptet.

Shapps rief seine Partei zur Einheit auf. «Für mich ist klar, dass Labour die Wahl heute Abend nicht gewonnen hat, sondern dass die Tories sie verloren haben.» Seine Partei habe eine endlose Seifenoper aufgeführt. «Wir haben eine grundlegende Regel der Politik vergessen. Die Leute wählen keine gespaltenen Parteien.» (sda/dpa)
1:05
Prognose: Rechtspopulist Farage zieht ins Parlament ein
Der Rechtspopulist und Brexit-Vorkämpfer Nigel Farage schafft laut einer Prognose den Sprung ins britische Parlament. Der Chef der Partei Reform UK konnte sich demnach im südostenglischen Wahlkreis Clacton-on-Sea durchsetzen.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks at the Mercure Maidstone Great Danes Hotel while on the General Election campaign trail, in in Maidstone, England, Monday, June 24, 2024. United Kingdom voters wil ...
Bild: keystone
Für Farage ist es bereits der achte Versuch, ein Mandat für das Unterhaus zu erringen. Laut Prognose dürfte er nun mit einer Wahrscheinlichkeit von 99 Prozent erfolgreich gewesen sein. Der 60-Jährige sass jahrzehntelang für die Ukip-Partei im EU-Parlament und gilt als treibende Kraft hinter dem Referendum über den EU-Austritt Grossbritanniens. Er wird daher auch als «Mr. Brexit» bezeichnet.

Mit seiner überraschenden Kandidatur hat Farage die bisherige konservative Regierungspartei von rechts unter Druck gesetzt und damit zu ihrer vernichtenden Wahlniederlage beigetragen. Dafür spricht auch das Ergebnis des zuerst ausgezählten Wahlkreises Houghton and Sunderland South in Nordostengland, in dem Reform UK zweitstärkste Kraft hinter der Labour-Partei wurde und die Partei des unpopulären Premierministers Rishi Sunak auf den dritten Platz verbannte.

Vorbild ist Ex-US-Präsident Trump

Farages erklärtes Ziel ist, die – mit weit mehr Abgeordneten im Parlament vertretenen - Tories durch eine konservative Bewegung unter seiner Führung zu ersetzen. Vorbild ist Ex-US-Präsident Donald Trump, mit dem der Brite nach eigenen Angaben befreundet ist. Angesichts der innerparteilichen Streitereien bei den Konservativen werde er de facto Oppositionsführer sein, sagte Farage in einem Gespräch mit der Deutschen Presse-Agentur während des Wahlkampfs.

Die Konservativen dürften tatsächlich vor einem kompletten Neubeginn stehen. Die frühere Innenministerin Suella Braverman, aussichtsreiche Kandidatin auf die Nachfolge Sunaks, spekulierte bereits über eine mögliche Aufnahme von Farage in ihre Partei.

In fünf Jahren sei auch das Amt des Premierministers im Bereich des Möglichen, gab Farage an. Ob er sich mit Trump abgestimmt hat, wollte er nicht sagen. Zu privaten Gesprächen mit dem 45. Präsidenten der Vereinigten Staaten äussere er sich zwar nie. «Aber er scheint ziemlich wohlwollend zu sein.» (sda/dpa)
23:14
Britische Ex-Premierministerin May wird ins Oberhaus berufen
Die frühere britische Premierministerin Theresa May sitzt künftig im Oberhaus (House of Lords). Das teilte die britische Regierung mit. Der König habe gnädig seine Absicht bekundet, den folgenden Personen Adelstitel auf Lebenszeit zu verleihen, hiess es in der Mitteilung. Dann folgten die Namen verschiedener früherer Regierungsmitglieder, Abgeordneter und Mitarbeiter.

Welchen Titel May tragen wird, war zunächst nicht bekannt. Ihr Vorgänger David Cameron war im vergangenen Jahr ins Oberhaus berufen worden, als ihn Rishi Sunak zum Aussenminister in seinem Kabinett machte. Er darf sich seitdem Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton nennen.

May war erst die zweite Frau nach Margaret Thatcher (regierte 1979 - 1990), die an der Spitze der britischen Regierung gestanden hatte. Mays Regierungszeit stand ganz im Zeichen der Verhandlungen mit Brüssel über den EU-Austritt ihres Landes.

Sie musste 2019 zurücktreten, nachdem sie mehrfach mit ihrem Brexit-Abkommen im Unterhaus gescheitert war. May wurde von ihrem Parteikollegen Boris Johnson beerbt, der massgeblich an ihrem Sturz beteiligt war. Politisch überlebte sie ihn als Abgeordnete auf den Hinterbänken jedoch schliesslich. (sda/dpa)
epa11454718 Former British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May take seat at Centre Court for the first match on the court between Alexandre Muller of France and Daniil Medvedev of Ru ...
Bild: keystone
23:05
Prognose: Klarer Wahlsieg für Labour
Die Labour-Partei von Keir Starmer hat die Parlamentswahl in Grossbritannien einer Prognose zufolge klar gewonnen. Der 61-Jährige dürfte damit Nachfolger von Premierminister Rishi Sunak werden, dessen Konservative Partei eine schwere Niederlage erlitt.

Laut Prognose erhält die Labour-Partei 410 der 650 Sitze. Die Konservativen kommen auf 131. Bis zur Auszählung aller Stimmen dürfte es aber noch Stunden dauern. Doch am wichtigsten Ergebnis der Wahl zweifelt niemand mehr: Die 14 Jahre währende Dominanz der konservativen Tories ist zu Ende.

Überraschend ist das prognostizierte Ergebnis nicht: Umfragen sagen seit Langem einen deutlichen Sieg der Sozialdemokraten voraus. Im Wahlkampf konnte Sunak, dessen Partei mit Pannen und einem Skandal um illegale Wetten zum Wahltermin zu kämpfen hatte, kaum aufholen.

Verantwortlich für den klaren Ausgang der Wahl ist nach Ansicht des renommierten Meinungsforschers John Curtice von der Universität Strathclyde in Glasgow jedoch nicht in erster Linie Begeisterung für Labour, sondern Verdruss über die bisherige Regierungspartei. Sunak war bereits der dritte Regierungschef seiner Partei in der vergangenen Legislaturperiode, die von wirtschaftlicher Stagnation und stark steigenden Lebenshaltungskosten geprägt war. (sda/dpa)
15:12
Letzte Wahlvorhersage aus Wahlumfragen
«Electoral Calculus» hat am 4. Juli noch eine letzte Wahlvorhersage veröffentlicht. Das sagt sie voraus:
13:47
#DogsAtPollingStations: Tierische Wahl in Grossbritannien
Wahltag in Grossbritannien – das bedeutet auch: Zeigt her Eure Hunde. Unter dem Stichwort #DogsAtPollingStations (#HundeAnWahllokalen) werden in den sozialen Medien – wie schon in früheren Jahren – Fotos von Hunden vor Wahllokalen gepostet. Auch der Londoner Bürgermeister Sadiq Khan beteiligte sich. In einem Video, das er bei X veröffentlichte, spielte Hund Luna die Hauptrolle. Die Menschen in Grossbritannien gelten als besonders tierlieb. Politiker stellen keine Ausnahme dar, so hat auch Sunak einen Hund namens Nova. Sein Vor-Vorgänger Boris Johnson zeigt sich häufig mit Hund Dilyn. Der Vorsitzende des Unterhauses, Lindsay Hoyle, besitzt gleich mehrere Tiere, darunter einen Papagei namens Boris (Namensgeber ist natürlich Johnson) und die Schildkröte Maggie (nach Ex-Premierministerin Margaret Thatcher, die eine «harte Schale» hatte). Der wohl künftige Premierminister Starmer hat bisher keinen Hund – allerdings würden seine beiden Kinder im Teenageralter dafür werben, erzählte der 61-Jährige jüngst dem Sender «ITV». Die Familie besitzt aber eine Katze namens Jojo. Der heimliche Herrscher der Downing Street ist seit 13,5 Jahren der Kater Larry. Das Tier hat sogar einen offiziellen Titel: «Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office», oberster Mäusefänger. (sda/dpa)
9:16
Rechtspopulisten nehmen Konservativen wohl viele Stimmen weg
Mit Spannung wird auch das Abschneiden der Liberaldemokraten erwartet, die manchen Berechnungen zufolge sogar Chancen haben, die Konservativen als grösste Oppositionsfraktion abzulösen. Die rechtspopulistische Partei Reform UK von Nigel Farage, der einst den Brexit massgeblich vorantrieb, dürfte erstmals ins Unterhaus einziehen. Experten rechnen damit, dass die ehemalige Brexit-Partei die Konservativen viele Stimmen am rechten Rand kostet. Mit Schliessung der Wahllokale um 23.00 Uhr (MESZ) wird eine Prognose erwartet. Die einzelnen Wahlkreise werden noch bis zum Freitagmorgen ausgezählt. König Charles III. beauftragt den neuen Premierminister am Freitag offiziell mit der Regierungsbildung. (sda/dpa)
9:00
Sunak warnt vor Steuererhöhungen – Starmer kündigt «Zeitalter der Hoffnung» an
In stündlichen Posts warnte Sunak vor einer «Super-Mehrheit» für Labour, ohne weitreichende Kontrolle. Eine solche «Super-Mehrheit» gibt es im britischen Parlamentssystem nicht. Es ist für die Gesetzgebung egal, ob eine Partei 20 oder 200 Sitze mehr hält als die anderen Kräfte zusammen. In stündlichen Posts auf X behauptete Sunak zudem, die Sozialdemokraten planten Steuererhöhungen auf breiter Fläche. Das stimmt nach Einschätzung von Kommentatoren nicht, Labour-Chef Starmer weist den Vorwurf zurück. Der 61-Jährige kündigte ein «neues Zeitalter der Hoffnung und Chancen» an. «Dies ist eine grossartige Nation mit grenzenlosem Potenzial», sagte Starmer am Vorabend der Wahl. «Die Briten verdienen eine Regierung, die ihren Ambitionen entspricht. Heute haben wir die Chance, gemeinsam mit Labour mit dem Wiederaufbau Grossbritanniens zu beginnen.» (sda/dpa)
8:51
Britischer Humor
«NEU: Rishi Sunak hat seinem inneren Kreis gesagt, dass er fürchtet seinen Sitz zu verlieren.»
-
«Hab deinen Sitz gefunden.»
8:13
Wahl in Grossbritannien läuft – Labour steuert auf Sieg zu
In Grossbritannien läuft die Parlamentswahl. Die Wahllokale haben um 7.00 Uhr (Ortszeit, 8.00 Uhr MESZ) geöffnet. Meinungsforscher erwarten einen haushohen Sieg der Labour-Partei, die bisher in der Opposition war. Deren Chef Keir Starmer dürfte damit den bisherigen Premierminister Rishi Sunak in der Downing Street ablösen. Sunaks Konservative lagen zuletzt in Umfragen rund 20 Punkte hinter den Sozialdemokraten. Wahlberechtigt sind mehr als 46 Millionen Menschen, die jeweils eine Stimme haben. Alle Sitze im Unterhaus werden per Direktmandat vergeben. Dabei gewinnt stets die Kandidatin oder der Kandidat mit den meisten Stimmen in einem der 650 Wahlkreise. Die absolute Mehrheit im Unterhaus (House of Commons) beträgt 326 Sitze. Projektionen sagen Labour weit mehr als 400 Mandate voraus. Damit liegt die Partei auf Kurs, die grösste Mehrheit im Unterhaus seit rund 190 Jahren zu erzielen. (sda/dpa)
Mehr aus dem Vereinigten Königreich:
Herrlich absurde Schlagzeilen aus dem Vereinigten Königreich
1 / 23
Herrlich absurde Schlagzeilen aus dem Vereinigten Königreich
Die besten der besten Schlagzeilen, gefunden auf dem Twitter-Account Mental UK Headlines.

«Der Zoo trennt fünf Papageien, nachdem die Vögel dabei erwischt wurden, wie sie sich gegenseitig ermutigten, Gäste zu beschimpfen.»
quelle: twitter
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Julian Assange verlässt Knast und Grossbritannien
Video: watson
Triumph für Labour: Grossbritannien erlebt Regierungswechsel
Grossbritannien erlebt einen Regierungswechsel. Die Oppositionspartei Labour und ihr Parteichef Keir Starmer haben die Parlamentswahl deutlich gewonnen. Der 61-Jährige wird damit neuer Premierminister und soll heute von König Charles III. mit der Regierungsbildung beauftragt werden.

Landesweit eroberten seine Sozialdemokraten zahlreiche Wahlkreise von den Konservativen des bisherigen Regierungschefs Rishi Sunak.

Zur Story