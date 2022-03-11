‼️Prosecution Office in Kharkiv region reports: Following ruscist shooting at night 21 people are dead, 25 are injured in Merefa, Kharkuv region. The rescue services continue to clear the rubble. pic.twitter.com/nOWdKSCtlw— Ukraine: breaking news (@breakingnews_ua) March 17, 2022
Battle for Sugar— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 17, 2022
According to official data, since the end of last week, sugar has risen in price by 12.8% in #Russia. People, fearing an even greater rise in prices, began to buy it en masse. pic.twitter.com/3TOjwPsDTw
1/ Earlier today, our teams identified and removed a deepfake video claiming to show President Zelensky issuing a statement he never did. It appeared on a reportedly compromised website and then started showing across the internet.— Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) March 16, 2022
On March 16, Russian occupiers threw a bomb on the drama theatre in Mariupol, #Ukraine. About 1,000 civilian people were hiding in its basement as a shelter. No one knows whether someone is alive. pic.twitter.com/TDx0rgXDHX— KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 16, 2022