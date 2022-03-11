There were large explosions in Lviv reportedly at the airport. Presumably caused by Russian cruise missiles. https://t.co/pNlTZBldH4 pic.twitter.com/KSVGzBLsm5— Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 18, 2022
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 17 March 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 17, 2022
UNSG Rosemary DiCarlo at the #UNSC meeting: "OHCHR is gravely concerned about reports of arbitrary arrests & enforced disappearances of civilians, local authorities and civil society activists in Russian-controlled areas. We call for their immediate release."— UKR Mission to UN (@UKRinUN) March 17, 2022
Thank you @RussiaUN for your letter dated March 16.— Canada Mission UN #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@CanadaUN) March 17, 2022
‼️Prosecution Office in Kharkiv region reports: Following ruscist shooting at night 21 people are dead, 25 are injured in Merefa, Kharkuv region. The rescue services continue to clear the rubble. pic.twitter.com/nOWdKSCtlw— Ukraine: breaking news (@breakingnews_ua) March 17, 2022
Battle for Sugar— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 17, 2022
According to official data, since the end of last week, sugar has risen in price by 12.8% in #Russia. People, fearing an even greater rise in prices, began to buy it en masse. pic.twitter.com/3TOjwPsDTw