    Liveticker

    Biden: Putin ist «ein mörderischer Diktator» +++ Selenskyj zeigt sich siegesgewiss

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen im russisch-ukrainischen Krieg im Überblick.
    17.03.2022, 19:54
    • Wladimir Putin hat in der Nacht auf Donnerstag, den 24. Februar, offiziell einen Kriegseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk angeordnet. Inzwischen gibt es Kampfhandlungen im ganzen Land.
    • Seit Beginn der russischen Invasion sind laut UN-Angaben bereits rund 3 Millionen Menschen aus der Ukraine geflohen.
    • Die westlichen Staaten haben diverse Sanktionen gegenüber Russland beschlossen. Darunter, russische Banken vom internationalen Zahlungssystem Swift auszuschliessen.
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    19:43
    US-Präsident Biden bezeichnet Putin als «mörderischen Diktator»
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat Russlands Präsidenten Putin als «mörderischen Diktator» bezeichnet. Putin sei ein «mörderischer Diktator, ein reiner Verbrecher, der einen unmoralischen Krieg gegen die Menschen in der Ukraine führt», sagte Biden am Donnerstag in Washington. «Putin zahlt einen hohen Preis für seine Aggression», sagte Biden kurz darauf weiter.

    Biden hatte bereits am Mittwoch seinen Ton noch weiter verschärft und Putin als «Kriegsverbrecher» bezeichnet. Die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, sagte im Anschluss: «Er sprach aus seinem Herzen.» Biden sprach nun angesichts des russischen Angriffskriegs auf die Ukraine von einem «Wendepunkt in der Geschichte». Dies sei nur alle paar Generationen der Fall. «Ich denke, wir befinden uns in einem echten Kampf zwischen Autokratien und Demokratien und der Frage, ob Demokratien erhalten werden können oder nicht.» (sda/dpa)
    President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will provide to Ukraine in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands at left. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Joe Biden,Antony Blinken
    Bild: keystone
    19:20
    Kanada nimmt Russland auf die Schippe
    Die kanadische UNO-Mission hat sich auf Twitter über Russland lustig gemacht. Die Nordamerikaner teilten über das Netzwerk einen Brief der Russen, welchen sie mit Rotstift bearbeitet haben. Dabei liessen die Kanadier keine Chance aus, um zu zeigen, wie wenig man vom russischen Standpunkt hält.
    19:13
    Selenskyj zeigt sich siegesgewiss bei Besuch von Kriegsverwundeten
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat bei einem Besuch von Kriegsverwundeten in einer Klinik in Kiew auch eine Familie getroffen, die auf der Flucht Schussverletzungen erlitten hatte. Bald würden alle gemeinsam den Sieg gegen Russland feiern, sagte Selenskyj einer Mitteilung des Präsidialamts zufolge am Donnerstag. «Es kann gar nicht anders sein, wenn es solch starke Familien in unserem Land gibt.» Selenskyj schenkte dem achtjährigen Ihor ein Stofftier. Der Kleine war den ukrainischen Angaben zufolge beim Beschuss durch russische Soldaten von seiner Schwester geschützt worden. Sie erlitt dabei wie ihre Mutter bei der Flucht aus Worsel nördlich von Kiew schwere Verletzungen. (sda/dpa)
    18:53
    Stadtrat von Mariupol: Etwa 80 Prozent der Wohnungen zerstört
    In der vom Krieg stark betroffenen ukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol sind nach örtlichen Angaben etwa 80 Prozent der Wohnungen zerstört und davon rund 30 Prozent nicht wieder aufzubauen. «Täglich werden durchschnittlich 50 bis 100 Bomben auf die Stadt geworfen. Die Verwüstung ist enorm», teilte der Rat der Stadt am Donnerstag bei Telegram mit.

    Mariupol sei seit 16 Tagen blockiert, Tausende müssten vor russischem Beschuss Deckung suchen in Schutzräumen, hiess es. Bisher seien etwa 30'000 Zivilisten aus der Stadt geflohen. Die Angaben waren nicht unabhängig zu prüfen. Zuletzt war in Mariupol auch ein Theater bombardiert worden. In einem Luftschutzkeller sollen sich Hunderte Zivilisten aufgehalten haben. Zahlreiche Menschen konnten gerettet werden. Kiew und Moskau geben sich gegenseitig die Schuld am Angriff.

    Mariupol am Asowschen Meer wird seit Tagen von der russischen Armee und von moskautreuen Separatisten belagert. Mehrere Evakuierungsversuche der strategisch wichtigen Stadt scheiterten. (sda/dpa)
    People clear debris outside a medical center damaged after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defense, landed on a nearby apartment block, according to authorities, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    Bild: keystone
    17:10
    Putin und Erdogan vereinbaren weitere Kontakte
    Der türkische Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan und sein russischer Kollege Wladimir Putin haben erneut über den Krieg in der Ukraine gesprochen und weitere Kontakte vereinbart. Der türkischen Nachrichtenagentur Anadolu zufolge forderte Erdogan am Donnerstag einmal mehr eine Waffenruhe und die Einrichtung effektiver humanitärer Korridore. Er lud Putin zudem zu einem Treffen mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj in die Türkei ein. Nach Kremlangaben informierte Putin über den Fortgang der Verhandlungen russischer und ukrainischer Vertreter zur Lösung des Konflikts.

    Der russische Präsident habe Erdogan verschiedene Aspekte der Entwicklung der Lage in der Ukraine um die «Militäroperation zum Schutz des Donbass» erörtert, teilte der Kreml mit. Details wurden nicht genannt. Moskau hatte Ankara zuletzt wiederholt dafür gedankt, dass sich die Türkei nicht den Sanktionen des Westens gegen Russland angeschlossen hat. Die Präsidenten hätten sich auch über die weitere Entwicklung ihrer Handels- und Wirtschaftsbeziehungen ausgetauscht. (sda/dpa)
    FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan listens to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Turkey
    Bild: keystone
    16:55
    Mindestens 21 Tote bei Luftangriff nahe Charkiw
    Bei einem Luftangriff auf eine Schule und ein Gemeindezentrum in Merefa in der Nähe der Stadt Charkiw sind gemäss den Behörden mindestens 21 Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Dies berichtet «Sky News». Bürgermeister Weniamin Sitow sagt, der Angriff habe sich am Morgen kurz vor Sonnenaufgang ereignet. Ob unter den Todesopfern auch Kinder sind, ist derzeit noch unklar.

    16:29
    Zucker-Hamsterkäufe in Russland
    Nach den Sanktionen des Westens gegen Russland sind die Zuckerpreise im Land gemäss «Nexta» um 12,8 Prozent gestiegen. Aus Angst davor, dass der Preis noch weiter steigen könnte, wird in Russland nun Zucker gehamstert. Wie Video-Aufnahmen auf Social Media zeigen, werden die Regale in kürzester Zeit leergeräumt.
    16:18
    Esa setzt europäisch-russisches Weltraumprojekt aus
    Die europäische Raumfahrtagentur Esa setzt das europäisch-russische Weltraumprojekt «Exomars» angesichts des Ukraine-Kriegs aus. Der Esa-Rat sei einstimmig zu dem Schluss gekommen, dass es derzeit unmöglich ist, das Projekt gemeinsam mit Russland durchzuführen, teilte die Esa am Donnerstag in Paris mit. Entsprechend sei der Esa-Generaldirektor beauftragt worden, die Kooperationsaktivitäten auszusetzen. Beim Projekt «Exomars» geht es um die Suche nach Spuren von Leben auf dem Mars.

    Russlands Raumfahrtbehörde Roskomos kritisierte die Entscheidung. Ein Sprecher sagte der Agentur Interfax zufolge: «Es ist sehr bedauerlich, dass die Kollegen von der Esa ihre antirussische Haltung über die allgemeinmenschlichen Ziele der Erforschung des Universums stellen.» Roskosmos-Chef Dmitri Rogosin kündigte eine eigene russische Forschungsmission zum Mars an.

    Als Reaktion auf EU-Sanktionen hatte die russische Raumfahrtbehörde bereits die Zusammenarbeit bei Weltraumstarts in Kourou in Französisch-Guayana ausgesetzt. Alle für Sojus-Starts vorgesehenen Missionen wurden deshalb auf Eis gelegt. Nach alternativen Startmöglichkeiten für diese Missionen werde nun gesucht, teilte die Esa am Donnerstag mit.

    Über die weiteren Auswirkungen des Ukraine-Kriegs auf ihre Aktivitäten will die Esa in den kommenden Wochen beraten, um den Mitgliedstaaten spezifische Vorschläge zur Entscheidung vorzulegen. (sda/dpa)
    This undated artist rendition provided by the European Space Agency shows the ESA ExoMars robot on Mars. Because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe will no longer be attempting to send its first rover to Mars this year. The European Space Agency confirmed Thursday March 17, 2022 that it is indefinitely suspending its ExoMars rover mission with partner Roscosmos, Russia's state space corporation. (Thiebaut/ESA-AOES medialab via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    15:49
    Bundespräsident Ignazio Cassis reist nach Polen und Moldawien
    Bundespraesident Ignazio Cassis spricht im Staenderat an der Fruehlingssession, am Montag, 14. Maerz 2022, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Bundespräsident und Aussenminister Ignazio Cassis

    Bundespräsident und Aussenminister Ignazio Cassis reist in der kommenden Woche nach Polen und Moldawien. Dort will er sich aus erster Hand über die Lage der Flüchtlinge und über die humanitäre Hilfe der Schweiz informieren.

    In Warschau ist am Montag ein Treffen mit Ministerpräsident Mateusz Morawiecki geplant, wie das Eidg. Departements für auswärtige Angelegenheiten (EDA) am Donnerstag mitteilte. Dabei soll die generelle Lage in der Ukraine, die Aufnahme der Flüchtlinge in Polen und die europäische Sicherheitspolitik besprochen werden.

    Danach werde Cassis zusammen mit der Schweizer Delegation in Lublin den Umschlagplatz für Schweizer Hilfsgüter besichtigen. An der polnisch-ukrainischen Grenze sei zudem ein Treffen mit Vertretern internationaler Organisationen und NGO geplant.

    Am Dienstag soll Cassis dann die Moldawische Präsidentin Maia Sandu in der Hauptstadt Chisinau treffen. Dabei werde es um die Frage gehen, wie die Schweiz das Land bei der Bewältigung der Fluchtbewegungen unterstützen könne. Ausserdem werde er sich über die Schweizer Hilfe vor Ort informieren lassen und ein Flüchtlingszentrum besuchen.

    Zu Cassis' Delegation gehören der Präsident der Aussenpolitischen Kommission des Nationalrates, Franz Grüter (SVP/LU), Nationalrätin Edith Graf-Litscher (SP/TG), der Delegierte für humanitäre Hilfe und Chef des Schweizerischen Korps für Humanitäre Hilfe (SKH), Manuel Bessler sowie der Schweizer Botschafter für die Ukraine und Moldawien, Claude Wild. (sda)
    15:10
    UN dokumentieren Tod von 780 Zivilisten in der Ukraine
    Das UN-Hochkommissariat für Menschenrechte hat seit dem Einmarsch russischer Truppen den Tod von 780 Zivilisten in der Ukraine dokumentiert. Unter ihnen waren 58 Kinder und Jugendliche, wie das Büro am Donnerstag in Genf mitteilte.

    Am Vortag waren es noch insgesamt 726 Tote. Dem Büro lagen zudem verifizierte Informationen über 1252 Verletzte vor. Am Vortag waren es 1174. Russland hatte am 24. Februar seinen Angriff auf die Ukraine begonnen.

    Die UN-Hochkommissarin für Menschenrechte, Michelle Bachelet, betont stets, dass die tatsächlichen Zahlen mit Sicherheit deutlich höher liegen. Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter bräuchten oft Tage, um Opferzahlen zu überprüfen. Das Hochkommissariat gibt nur Todes- und Verletztenzahlen bekannt, die es selbst unabhängig überprüft hat.

    «Die meisten Opfer unter der Zivilbevölkerung wurden durch den Einsatz von Explosivwaffen mit grosser Reichweite verursacht, darunter durch den Beschuss mit schwerer Artillerie und mit Raketenwerfern sowie durch Raketen- und Luftangriffe», teilte Bachelets Büro mit. (sda/dpa)
    14:47
    Meta löscht gefälschtes Selenskyj-Video mit Kapitulationsaufruf
    Der Facebook-Konzern Meta hat ein gefälschtes Video identifiziert und entfernt, in dem der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj angeblich seine Soldaten auffordert, die Waffen niederzulegen. Selenskyj habe die Erklärung aber nie abgegeben, sagte Meta-Sicherheitschef Nathaniel Gleicher auf Twitter.



    «Wir haben dieses Video schnell überprüft und entfernt, da es gegen unsere Richtlinie gegen irreführende, manipulierte Medien verstösst.» Ausserdem habe man die Kollegen auf anderen Internet-Plattformen über die Fälschung informiert.

    Das gefälschte Material erschien am Mittwoch zunächst auf der Website der Nachrichtenwebsite Ukraine 24, nachdem diese angeblich von Hackern angegriffen wurde. Danach verbreitete sich das Deepfake-Video rasch im Internet und auch in den Meta-Diensten Facebook und Instagram.

    Ein Deepfake-Video ist ein mithilfe künstlicher Intelligenz erstelltes Video, das authentisch wirken soll, es aber nicht ist. Der KI-Einsatz sorgt dafür, dass die Stimme echt klingt und gesprochene Sprache und Mimik zueinanderpassen.

    Die ukrainische Regierung hatte bereits vor zwei Wochen auf Facebook davor gewarnt, dass der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin die Deepfake-Technologie bei seinen Versuchen einsetzen werde, die Regierung Selenskyj zu stürzen. «Sein Ziel ist es, die Bürger zu verwirren, Panik zu verbreiten und unsere Truppen zum Rückzug zu bewegen», schrieb die Regierungsbehörde.

    Zuvor war bereits ein gefälschtes Video aufgetaucht, in dem Putin eine Kapitulationsankündigung in den Mund gelegt wird. «Ich informiere Sie: Wir haben einen Frieden mit der Ukraine erzielt. Mit der Ukraine und ihren weltweiten anerkannten Grenzen mit den Donezker und Luhansker Verwaltungsgebiete», hiess es in dem Deepfake-Video. (sda/dpa)
    14:38
    Ukrainische Armee will russischen Kommandopunkt zerstört haben
    FILE - A Russian soldier takes part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Dec. 22, 2021. With Russia carrying out a massive military buildup near Ukraine and the West roundly rejecting Moscow
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Ein russischer Soldat bei einer Übung im Februar 2022 bei einer Militärübung

    Die ukrainischen Streitkräfte haben nach eigenen Angaben einen Kommandostand der russischen Armee zerstört.

    «Das bedeutet womöglich den Tod von einigen Generälen und entsprechend eine Pause und Desorganisation des Gegners bei der Führung von Kampfhandlungen», sagte Präsidentenberater Olexij Arestowytsch am Donnerstag in einer in sozialen Netzwerken verbreiteten Videobotschaft.

    Es solle sich dabei um die aus dem Fernen Osten Russlands stammende 35. Armee handeln, hatte vorher das ukrainische Militär mitgeteilt. Generell gab es Arestowytsch zufolge jedoch kaum Lageveränderungen. Überprüfen liessen sich die Angaben nicht.

    Dem Generalstab der ukrainischen Armee zufolge haben sich die russischen Streitkräfte im Luhansker Gebiet im westlichen und nordwestlichen Teil der Stadt Rubischne festgesetzt. Westlich und nördlich der Separatistenhochburg Donezk würden ukrainische Positionen angegriffen. Russische Truppen hätten sich im nordwestlichen Teil des Gebietes Cherson an der Grenze zur Region Dnipropetrowsk festgesetzt, hiess es. Damit wären sie nur rund 30 Kilometer von der Grossstadt Krywyj Rih entfernt. (sda/dpa)
    14:34
    Risiko für Geflüchtete
    Florian Düblin, Generalsekretär Konferenz der Kantonalen Justiz- und Polizeidirektorinnen und -direktoren KKJPD:

    Fluchtsituation würden für die Geflüchteten ein grosses Risiko darstellen (Menschenhandel etc.). Darum sei es wichtig, auf das Thema zu sensibilisieren. Die Polizei würde die Situation beobachten. Zudem stehe man mit verschiedenen Organisationen in Kontakt, um die Geflüchten aufklären zu können, sowie bei problematischen Situationen (z.B. Frauenhandel) sofort eingreifen zu können.

    Die Pressekonferenz ist beendet
    14:19
    Die aktuellen Herausforderungen
    Es spricht David Keller, Leiter Krisenstab Asyl, Staatssekretariat für Migration SEM:

    Am letzten Samstag habe man begonnen, die Verfahren für den Schutzstatus S auszuführen. Aktuell würden etwa 1000 Gesuche bearbeitet. Dies gehe nur, weil das SEM Personal von anderen Arbeiten abziehe. Die Bettenkapazität sei von 4000 auf 9000 Betten erhöht worden.

    Die aktuellen Herausforderungen:

    - Jeden Tag kämen neue Leute, deren Status-S-Verfahren man nicht bearbeiten könne aufgrund von Kapazitätsmangel. Dies könne man nicht lösen, indem man einfach noch mehr Leute von anderen Arbeiten abziehen würde, da die Menschen aktuell in grösseren Mengen in die Schweiz kämen.
    Darum könnten ukrainische Bürger seit gestern online ein Formular ausfüllen. Dadurch könne man (1.) die Menschen zu bestimmten Terminen vorladen, (2.) die Krankenversicherung sofort zur Verfügung stellen sowie (3.) die Sozialhilfeunterstützung für die Kantone früher datieren.

    - Man brauche noch mehr als 9000 Betten.

    - Die Verteilung in die Kantone sei eine Herausforderung.

    Auf Anfrage von Peter Blunschi (watson) wird ausgeführt, dass etwa 70 Prozent der Geflüchteten Frauen und Mädchen seien. 20 Prozent seien Männer.
    14:07
    Die Medienkonferenz beginnt
    Es spricht Christoph Curchod, Leiter Migrationsanalyse, Staatssekretariat für Migration SEM:

    Die Erfassung der Geflüchteten sei schwierig, es könnten bereits bis 3 Millionen Ukrainer in Europa auf der Flucht sein. Die Grenzstaaten seien zunehmend überlastet. Pro Tag würden etwa 100'000 weitere Menschen die Ukraine verlassen.

    Was man wisse: Etwa 15'000 Ukrainer würden in der Schweiz leben – das sei vergleichsweise eine kleine Diaspora. 500 bis 1000 Personen kämen pro Tag in die Schweiz. Man erwarte bis zu 50'000 Menschen, die in der Schweiz Schutz suchen könnten.
    13:42
    OECD: Krieg beeinflusst globales Wachstum und Inflation negativ
    A refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine looks out a bus window after crossing the border, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Eine Frau auf der Flucht aus der Ukraine.

    Das globale Wachstum kann durch den Ukraine-Krieg nach Analyse der Industrieländervereinigung OECD um mehr als einen Prozentpunkt schrumpfen. Im ersten vollen Jahr nach Beginn des Konflikts könnte ausserdem die globale Inflation um fast 2,5 Prozentpunkte ansteigen, teilte die Organisation für wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit und Entwicklung (OECD) am Donnerstag in Paris mit.

    Die Auswirkungen der Schocks seien von Region zu Region unterschiedlich, wobei die europäischen Volkswirtschaften insgesamt am stärksten betroffen sind - insbesondere diejenigen, die eine gemeinsame Grenze mit Russland oder der Ukraine haben.

    Ein wesentliches wirtschaftliches Risiko bestehe darin, dass die Energieexporte aus Russland in die EU vollständig ausfallen könnten. Wenn dies zu einer dauerhaften Rückkehr zu Preisen wie zu Beginn des Krieges führe, würde dies die Inflation in Europa um weitere 1,25 auf insgesamt mehr als 3,5 Prozentpunkte erhöhen. Das europäische Wachstum würde sich in diesem Fall um mehr als 0,5 Prozentpunkt verringern, ergab die OECD-Analyse.

    Als weitere Folge des Kriegs bestehe neben der akuten Gefahr von Wirtschaftskrisen in einigen Ländern auch die von humanitären Katastrophen mit einer starken Zunahme von Armut und Hunger, erklärte die OECD. Ein Stopp der Weizenexporte aus Russland und der Ukraine führe in vielen Schwellen- und Entwicklungsländern zu Engpässen.

    Durch die Unterbrechung der Düngemittelproduktion bestehe die Gefahr, dass die Unterbrechungen länger anhalten, da die Agarversorgung der nächsten Jahre unter Druck gerate. Viele Länder des Nahen Ostens seien zu rund 75 Prozent auf Weizen aus Russland und der Ukraine angewiesen.

    Als Langfristfolge nannte die OECD eine mögliche Fragmentierung der Zahlungssysteme und Veränderungen in der Währungszusammensetzung der Devisenreserven. Der SWIFT-Ausschluss russischer Banken könnte die Entwicklung von Alternativen beschleunigen. Dies würde die Effizienzgewinne aus einem einzigen globalen System schmälern und möglicherweise die dominierende Rolle des US-Dollars auf den Finanzmärkten und im internationalen Zahlungsverkehr verringern. (awp/sda/dpa)
    13:15
    Kreml: Russisch-ukrainische Verhandlungen dauern an
    epa09769906 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is pictured during a joint press conference of the Russian and Belarusian Presidents following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 18 February 2022. EPA/SERGEY GUNEEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow

    Drei Wochen nach dem russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine dauern die Verhandlungen zwischen Kiew und Moskau Kremlangaben zufolge im Online-Format an.

    «Die Arbeit wird fortgesetzt», sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow am Donnerstag der Agentur Interfax zufolge. «Unsere Delegation unternimmt grosse Anstrengungen und zeigt eine viel grössere Bereitschaft als unser ukrainisches Gegenüber», meinte er. Russlands Bedingungen seien «äusserst klar, ausformuliert und den ukrainischen Verhandlungsführern vollständig zur Kenntnis gebracht».

    Peskow äusserte sich auch zu einem Medienbericht vom Vortag über die angebliche Ausarbeitung von Dokumenten als Grundlage für ein mögliches direktes Gespräch zwischen dem ukrainischen Staatschef Wolodymyr Selenskyj und dem russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin: Der Bericht habe teils bereits bekannte Erklärungen aufgeführt, sagte der Kremlsprecher. Die Informationen seien aber falsch zusammengestellt worden und «nicht korrekt».

    Die «Financial Times» hatte am Mittwoch über die Ausarbeitung eines 15-Punkte-Plans berichtet. An erster Stelle stünden demnach die von Russland geforderte Neutralität und Entmilitarisierung der Ukraine sowie der von Kiew verlangte Abzug russischer Truppen. Territoriale Streitfragen sollten demnach erst später diskutiert werden. (sda/dpa)
    10:22
    Abgeordneter: Menschen in Mariupoler Theater haben überlebt
    Bild: keystone
    Bei einem schweren Bombenangriff auf ein Theater in der belagerten ukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol ist der Luftschutzkeller des Gebäudes Angaben eines Parlamentsabgeordneten zufolge intakt geblieben.

    «Nach einer schrecklichen Nacht der Ungewissheit am Morgen des 22. Kriegstages endlich gute Nachrichten aus Mariupol! Der Luftschutzbunker hat standgehalten», schrieb Serhij Taruta am Donnerstagvormittag auf Facebook. Mit dem Entfernen der Trümmer sei begonnen worden. «Die Menschen kommen lebend heraus!» Diese Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

    Das Gebäude war ukrainischen Angaben zufolge am Mittwoch angegriffen und weitgehend zerstört worden. Kiew und Moskau gaben sich dafür gegenseitig die Schuld. Behördenangaben zufolge hatten zum Zeitpunkt des Angriffs mehr als 1000 Menschen in dem Theater Schutz gesucht.

    Vor dem Angriff habe es offenbar Warnungen gegeben, dass sich darin Kinder aufhalten sollen. Das zeigt ein Satellitenbild, das zwei Tage vor dem Angriff entstanden ist. Auf den Flächen vor und hinter dem Gebäude ist in grossen weissen Buchstaben das russische Wort «deti» («Kinder») zu lesen. Das Bild wurde vom US-Satellitenfotodienst Maxar verbreitet und ist dessen Angaben zufolge am 14. März aufgenommen worden - zwei Tage vor dem Angriff auf das Theater. Auch Fotos, die laut der Menschenrechtsorganisation Human Rights Watch vom Tag vor dem Angriff stammen, zeigen die Aufschrift.
    50
    87
    Video
    Bomben auf Theater mit über 1000 Schutzsuchenden abgeworfen – Menschen haben überlebt
    (sda/dpa)
    9:38
    Selenskyj bittet Bundestag um mehr Hilfe für sein Land
    Angesichts von Tod und Zerstörung nach dem russischen Angriff vor drei Wochen fordert die Ukraine mehr Hilfe von Deutschland.

    Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj richtete am Donnerstag einen emotionalen Appell an den Bundestag und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD). In den umkämpften Gebieten warteten immer noch Tausende auf die Chance zur Flucht aus belagerten Städten. Vor allem in Mariupol ist die Not gross.

    Präsident Selenskyj sagte in seiner Ansprache im Bundestag: «Russland bombardiert unsere Städte und zerstört alles, was in der Ukraine da ist.» Und er fuhr laut Übersetzung fort: «Das sind Wohnhäuser, Krankenhäuser, Schulen, Kirchen, alles. Mit Raketen, mit Luftbomben, mit Artillerie. In drei Wochen sind sehr viele Ukrainer gestorben, Tausende. Die Besatzer haben 108 Kinder getötet, mitten in Europa, bei uns im Jahre 2022.»

    Der Präsident erinnerte an den deutschen Vernichtungskrieg gegen die Sowjetunion vor 80 Jahren und fügte hinzu: «Wieder versucht man in Europa, das ganze Volk zu vernichten.» Er dankte allen Deutschen, die sich für die Ukraine einsetzten. Doch beklagte er, dass er lange vergeblich um Hilfe gebeten habe.

    Selenskyj sprach von einer neuen Mauer durch Europa und appellierte direkt an Scholz: «Der ehemalige Schauspieler, Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika, Ronald Reagan, sagte einmal in Berlin: Zerstört diese Mauer. Ich möchte Ihnen jetzt sagen: Kanzler Scholz, zerstören Sie diese Mauer.» Dabei bezog sich Selenskyj auf eine Rede 1987, in der Reagan die Sowjetunion aufforderte, die Berliner Mauer niederzureissen. (sda/dpa)
    6:30
    Separatisten in Luhansk melden Beschuss durch ukrainische Seite
    Die ukrainische Armee soll binnen 24 Stunden sechsmal vier Siedlungen in der selbst ernannten Volksrepublik Luhansk (LNR) beschossen haben. Das berichtete die russische Agentur Tass mit Berufung auf Vertreter der Separatisten in der LNR in der Nacht zu Donnerstag. Dabei sei ein Haus zerstört und eines beschädigt worden, hiess es im Telegram-Kanal des LNR-Vertreters. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    5:19
    Bürgermeister von Mariupol: Im Theater waren mehr als 1000 Menschen
    Ukrainischen Behördenangaben zufolge haben sich mehr als 1000 Menschen in dem Theater in der ukrainischen Stadt Mariupol befunden, das am Mittwoch Ziel eines wohl verheerenden Bombenangriffs geworden ist. Der Vorfall sei eine «weitere Tragödie» in der Stadt, schrieb Bürgermeister Wadim Bojchenko in der Nacht zu Donnerstag auf seinem Telegram-Kanal. Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj sagte in einer Videobotschaft, die Menschen hätten dort Schutz vor Beschuss gesucht. Nun sei das Gebäude zerstört. Man habe noch keine Informationen zu Todesopfern.



    Die Regierungen in Kiew und Moskau weisen sich dabei gegenseitig die Schuld zu: Während die ukrainische Seite von einem absichtlichen russischen Bombenabwurf sprach, machte Russland das ukrainische nationalistische Regiment Asow für die Attacke verantwortlich. Die Angaben beider Seiten liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
    3:26
    Privatautos werden aus Mariupol gelassen
    Dem Bürgermeister der von russischen Truppen belagerten südukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol zufolge werden nun Privatautos aus der Stadt gelassen. Insgesamt hätten in den vergangenen zwei Tagen rund 6500 Autos Mariupol verlassen können, teilte Wadim Bojchenko in der Nacht zu Donnerstag über Telegram mit. Allerdings habe es keine Feuerpause gegeben. Die Menschen seien daher unter Beschuss aus der Stadt gefahren. (sda/dpa)
    3:26
    Selenskyj: Staat wird alle zerstörten Häuser wiederherstellen
    epa09799017 A still image taken from a handout video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 03 March 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky making a statement in Kiev, Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Bild: keystone
    Die ukrainische Staatsführung hat allen Bürgern versprochen, ihre im Krieg mit Russland zerstörten Häuser und Wohnungen wieder aufzubauen. Programme zum Wiederaufbau seien bereits in Arbeit, sagte Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj in einer in der Nacht zu Donnerstag veröffentlichten Videobotschaft. Was auch immer es für Schäden geben möge, sagte Selenskyj, er sei zuversichtlich, dass das Land in der Lage sei, alles rasch wieder herzustellen.

    Über die Verhandlungen mit Russland sagte Selenskyj, diese liefen weiter. Seine Prioritäten seien klar: «Ein Ende des Krieges, Sicherheitsgarantien, Souveränität und Wiederherstellung der territorialen Integrität.»

    Vom Westen forderte er erneut die Durchsetzung einer Flugverbotszone sowie ein neues Sanktionspaket gegen Russland, da die russische Wirtschaft weiter in der Lage sei, ihre Kriegsmaschinerie am Laufen zu halten. Ausserdem forderte er abermals Luftverteidigungssysteme, Flugzeuge, Waffen und Munition für die ukrainischen Streitkräfte. (sda/dpa)
    01:45
    Russische Marine blockiert laut Ukraine weiter Teil des Schwarzen Meeres
    Nach Angaben der Ukraine blockieren Schiffe der russischen Marine weiterhin die Schifffahrt im nordwestlichen Teil des Schwarzen Meeres. Das teilte der ukrainische Generalstab in einem in der Nacht zu Donnerstag veröffentlichten Bericht zur militärischen Lage mit.

    Vergangenen Samstag hatte es von der Behörde für Meeres- und Flusstransport der Ukraine geheissen, seit Beginn des Kriegs würden 94 Schiffe mit ausländischer Besatzung und Hunderte von Seeleuten in den Gewässern der ukrainischen Häfen blockiert.

    In dem Generalstabsbericht heisst es weiter, an Land konzentrierten sich die russischen Einheiten vor allem auf die Sicherung ihrer Geländegewinne. Es gebe Bemühungen russischer Truppen, südlich der Stadt Isjum vorzudringen, wohl um eine Offensive in Richtung Slowjansk fortzusetzen.

    Dabei seien sie aber nicht erfolgreich. Die humanitäre Lage in Isjum im Nordosten des Landes, das von der russischen Armee belagert wird, gilt als katastrophal. Zuletzt war in dem Gebiet ukrainischen Angaben zufolge auch das Himmelfahrtskloster Swjatohirsk bei Gefechten beschädigt worden.

    Im Süden versuchten russische Einheiten nach einem ukrainischen Angriff auf den von Russland kontrollierten Flugplatz nahe der Stadt Cherson die verbliebene Ausrüstung zu verlegen, hiess es weiter. Ukrainischen Militärangaben und Medienberichten zufolge soll der Flugplatz zuletzt mehrmals von ukrainischer Artillerie angegriffen worden sein, dabei seien Dutzende Helikopter zerstört worden. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig geprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    01:01
    Selenskyj-Berater: Russland will Zeit kaufen und plant neue Offensive
    Ein Berater des ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat vor Hoffnungen auf eine baldige Friedenslösung im Krieg mit Russland gewarnt. Wenn die russische Führung nun sage, sie sei an einer friedlichen Lösung interessiert, sei dies eine Täuschungsmanöver, sagte Alexander Rodnyansky am Mittwochabend in der ARD-Sendung «maischberger. die woche».

    Russland habe das Ziel, Zeit zu kaufen und auch bei den Menschen in Europa Hoffnung zu schüren, dass es einen Frieden geben könne, sagte Rodnyansky. In dieser Zeit wolle Russland neue Truppen heranziehen und dann wieder eine Offensive starten. «Das ist eine typische Täuschung, sehr genau durchdacht.» Die russische Staatsführung wisse, dass auch viele Menschen in Deutschland auf Frieden hoffen würden. «Dieses Regime versteht nur Stärke», betonte der Berater Selenskyjs aber.

    «Natürlich glauben wir alle in der Ukraine, dass wir diesen Krieg gewinnen können», sagte Rodnyansky weiter. Es sei nur die Frage, wie lange es dauere – und «wie viele Menschen noch sterben werden, bis wir ihn gewinnen». Nötig sei weitere Unterstützung. (sda/dpa)
    0:23
    Polnischer Ministerpräsident ruft Scholz und Biden zu Kiew-Reise auf
    epa09828226 Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (L) and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (R) attend a press conference after their meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 15 March 2022 (issued 16 March 2022). The prime ministers of Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovenia traveled to Kyiv to speak with President Zelensky and Prime Minister Shmyhal with the approval from the EU, yet without a formal mandate. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA/ANDRZEJ LANGE POLAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Der polnische Ministerpräsident Mateusz Morawiecki hat Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) und weitere Staats- und Regierungschefs zu einem Solidaritätsbesuch in der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew aufgefordert. Er rufe Scholz, den britischen Premierminister Boris Johnson, US-Präsident Joe Biden und Frankreichs Präsidenten Emmanuel Macron und alle EU-Regierungschefs auf, ebenfalls nach Kiew zu fahren, sagte er der «Bild» (Donnerstag). «Sie sollen in die Augen der Frauen und Kinder blicken und ihnen helfen, ihre Leben und ihre Eigenständigkeit zu retten. Dort kämpfen sie für die Werte Europas und der westlichen Welt.» Die ukrainische Hauptstadt wird seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs am 24. Februar immer wieder beschossen. (sda/dpa)
    00:11
    TV-Journalistin will nach Protestaktion in Russland bleiben
    epa09826233 A woman watches a recorded feed of the Russian Channel One's evening news broadcast TV show in which an employee enters Ostankino on-air TV studio with a poster reading ''No War. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. You are being lied to here&quot; in Moscow, Russia, 15 March 2022. The on-air protest was staged on 14 March by Marina Ovsyannikova, who worked as an editor. She was taken to the Ostankino police department. A protocol was drawn up against an employee of Channel One under the article on military censorship for discrediting the Russian armed forces. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA/DSK
    Bild: keystone
    Nach ihrer Aufsehen erregenden Protestaktion im russischen Fernsehen gegen den Ukraine-Krieg hat die russische Journalistin Marina Owsjannikowa angekündigt, in ihrem Heimatland bleiben zu wollen.

    «Ich will unser Land nicht verlassen», sagte Owsjannikowa in einem am Mittwochabend veröffentlichten Interview mit dem «Spiegel» mit Blick auf ein Asylangebot von Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron.

    «Ich bin Patriotin, mein Sohn ein noch viel grösserer», hob die Fernsehjournalistin in dem Interview hervor. «Wir wollen auf keinen Fall weg, nirgendwo hin auswandern.» Allerdings habe ihr offener Protest gegen den Ukraine-Krieg ihr Leben grundlegend verändert.

    «Ich bin jetzt der Feind Nummer Eins hier», sagte die 43-Jährige, die sich nach eigenen Angaben derzeit bei Freunden «versteckt» hält. «Ich spüre grossen Stress, der wird anhalten», schilderte sie ihre Verfassung. (sda/afp)
    22:36
    Kiew und Moskau melden weitere Evakuierungen aus Mariupol
    Aus der belagerten ukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol sind ukrainischen und russischen Angaben zufolge etliche weitere Zivilisten geflohen. Am Mittwoch seien rund 11'000 Menschen in 2500 privaten Autos aus der Stadt am Asowschen Meer hinaus gefahren, teilte der Mariupoler Stadtrat am Abend mit. Wer es auf eigene Faust bis zu der mehr als 70 Kilometer westlich gelegenen Stadt Berdjansk geschafft habe, könne von dort mit Bussen weiter nach Saporischschja weiter nordwestlich gebracht werden, hiess es. Zuvor hatte das russische Verteidigungsministerium bereits über mehr als 31 000 aus Mariupol evakuierte Zivilisten berichtet.

    Früher am Tag hatte es von ukrainischer Seite geheissen, dass für Mittwoch keine Fluchtkorridore aus besonders umkämpften Städten und Dörfern hätten eingerichtet werden konnten. Kiew und Moskau geben sich immer wieder gegenseitig die Schuld für gescheiterte Evakuierungsversuche und nicht eingehaltene Feuerpausen.

    Am Dienstag war ukrainischen Angaben zufolge 20'000 Zivilisten die Flucht aus Mariupol gelungen. Hilfstransporter mit Lebensmitteln und Medikamenten hingegen stecken offenbar seit Tagen in der westlich gelegenen Stadt Berdjansk fest.

    Russland warf der Ukraine unterdessen vor, auf einen Buskonvoi mit Flüchtlingen geschossen zu haben, der in Richtung der ostukrainischen Stadt Charkiw unterwegs gewesen sei. Dabei seien vier Menschen getötet worden. Das liess sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
    epa09827538 Refugees from Mariupol sit in a bus crossing the Ukraine-Russia border at the border crossing point Veselo-Voznesenka in the Rostov region, Russia, 15 March 2022. Civilians were able to leave the city, on 15 March, thanks to humanitarian corridors organised by the Russian military, with housing and food have been prepared in Russia for those who fled from Mariupol. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA/ARKADY BUDNITSKY
    Bild: keystone
    22:08
    Spanien setzt dritte mögliche Oligarchen-Jacht fest
    Spanien hat im Zusammenhang mit den EU-Sanktionen gegen russische Oligarchen eine dritte Luxusjacht vorläufig festgesetzt. Es gehe um das 135 Meter lange Schiff «Crescent» unter der Flagge der Kaimaninseln, die im Hafen von Tarragona südöstlich von Barcelona liege, berichtete die Zeitung «La Vanguardia» am Mittwoch. Seit Montag waren bereits zwei weitere Mega-Jachten in Barcelona und in Mallorca an die Leine gelegt worden. Es werde geprüft, inwieweit diese Schiffe von den im Rahmen des Ukraine-Krieges gegen russische Oligarchen verhängten Sanktionen betroffen seien.

    Dabei gehe es darum, die tatsächlichen Eigentümer zu identifizieren. Im Fall der 2018 bei der Bremer Lürssen-Werft gebauten «Crescent» sei dies möglicherweise Igor Setschin, ein Vertrauter des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin und Rosneft-Geschäftsführer, berichtete die Nachrichtenagentur Europa Press. Setschin steht auf der Sanktionsliste der EU. Die spanischen Behörden hatten im Zusammenhang mit den Sanktionen gegen Russen auf grosse Schwierigkeiten hingewiesen, die Eigentumsverhältnisse von Vermögenswerten juristisch eindeutig festzustellen. Als Eigentümer seien fast immer Briefkastenfirmen in Steueroasen eingetragen.

    Die Behörden hätten mindestens ein Dutzend russische Oligarchen im Visier, schrieb «La Vanguardia». Dabei gehe es nicht nur um Luxusjachten, sondern auch um Bankkonten, Unternehmen oder Villen. (sda/dpa)
    21:55
    Biden nennt Russlands Präsident Putin einen «Kriegsverbrecher»
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin angesichts des russischen Angriffskriegs auf die Ukraine als «Kriegsverbrecher» bezeichnet. «Ich glaube, er ist ein Kriegsverbrecher», sagte Biden am Mittwoch in Washington auf die Frage einer Reporterin, ob Biden Putin für einen Kriegsverbrecher halte. Es ist das erste Mal, dass Biden öffentlich so deutlich Worte für Putin findet.

    Kurz zuvor hatte die Reporterin gefragt, ob Biden bereit sei, Putin als «Kriegsverbrecher» zu bezeichnen. Darauf hatte der US-Präsident «nein» geantwortet. Wenige Sekunden später kam Biden aber noch einmal auf die Journalistin zu, die daraufhin noch einmal fragte. Es war unklar, ob Biden die Frage beim ersten Mal nicht richtig verstanden hatte.

    Die US-Regierung hatte zuvor immer betont, dass sie mögliche Kriegsverbrechen der russischen Seite in der Ukraine dokumentiere. Dabei hatte sie es aber stets vermieden, direkt von russischen Kriegsverbrechen zu sprechen und auf rechtliche Fragen verwiesen. Auf die Frage, warum Biden nun seine Wortwahl geändert habe, sagte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki: «Er sprach aus seinem Herzen und basierend auf dem, was er im Fernsehen gesehen hat – nämlich die barbarischen Handlungen eines brutalen Diktators durch seine Invasion eines fremden Landes.»

    Auch zuvor hatte Biden immer wieder deutliche Worte für Putin gefunden. Erst wenige Stunden zuvor hatte er Putin «Gräueltaten» bei dem von ihm befohlenen Angriffskrieg auf die Ukraine vorgeworfen. «Putin richtet in der Ukraine entsetzliche, entsetzliche Verwüstungen und Schrecken an und bombardiert Wohnhäuser, Entbindungsstationen und Krankenhäuser», sagte Biden er in einer Ansprache. Darin versprach er der Ukraine auch weitere Waffenlieferungen - darunter Flugabwehrraketen, Drohnen und Panzerabwehrwaffen. (sda/dpa)
    President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court at the White House in Washington on Feb. 25, 2022, left, and President Vladimir Putin speaks during a visit to the construction site of the National Space Agency at Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Centre, in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 27, 2022. The invasion of Ukraine has rapidly returned echoes of a Cold War mentality to the United States, with a familiar foe in Russia. (AP Photo)
    Bild: keystone
    21:44
    Estlands Regierungschefin: Westen sollte keine rote Linien ziehen
    Der Westen sollte sich im Ukraine-Krieg nach Ansicht von Estlands Regierungschefin Kaja Kallas weiter alle Optionen offen halten. «Rote Linien wurden nicht vereinbart. Ich mag es nicht, wenn öffentlich gesagt wird, dass wir unter keinen Umständen eingreifen werden», sagte Kallas am Mittwoch im estnischen Radio. Solche festen Linien dürften nicht in den Sand gezeichnet werden. Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin sollte nicht das Gefühl erhalten, ungestraft handeln zu können, betonte die Ministerpräsidentin des an Russland grenzenden baltischen EU- und Nato-Landes.

    Der beste Weg zum Frieden bestehe nach Auffassung von Kallas darin, ein klares Signal zu geben, dass der Westen notfalls eingreifen werde, um Schlimmeres zu verhindern. «Aber die Wahrnehmungen sind anders, besonders in Ländern, die weiter vom Krieg entfernt sind», sagte sie. «Sie sind auch komplizierter, weil sie die Länder sind, die Flugzeuge haben und eingreifen müssen.» Die Regierungschefin sagte weiter, dass derzeit leider niemand ein Ende des Krieges sehe und man sich an den Gedanken eines langen Konflikts gewöhnen müsse.

    Auf die Frage nach einer Flugverbotszone über der Ukraine äusserte sich Kallas zurückhaltend. Darauf gebe es keine einfache Antwort, sagte sie und argumentierte eher dagegen. Estlands Parlament hatte in Entschliessung am Montag die Mitgliedsstaaten der Vereinten Nationen dazu aufgerufen, eine Flugverbotszone zu verhängen. Die Durchsetzung einer solchen von der Ukraine geforderten Zone durch die Nato gilt allerdings als derzeit ausgeschlossen. (sda/dpa)
    Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, wearing a dress and a ribbon under the colors of Ukraine, arrives to deliver a speech during a debate on EU's role and the security situation of Europe following the Russian invasion on Ukraine, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)
    Bild: keystone
    21:27
    Britischer Minister bestätigt Lieferung von Luftabwehrraketen an Kiew
    Der britische Verteidigungsminister Ben Wallace hat die geplante Lieferung von Luftabwehrraketen an die Ukraine bestätigt. Bereits in der vergangenen Woche hatte London angekündigt, es werde geprüft, ob der Ukraine sogenannte Starstreak-Raketen zur Verfügung gestellt werden können. Nun kam die endgültige Zusage. «Wir liefern sie, sie werden an den Schauplatz gehen», sagte Wallace der BBC zufolge am Rande eines Treffens der Verteidigungsminister der Nato-Staaten in Brüssel. Unklar war jedoch zunächst, wie viele der Raketen an die Ukraine weitergegeben werden sollen. Eine Flugverbotszone über der Ukraine lehnte Wallace jedoch als «Schritt zu weit» erneut ab. (sda/dpa)
    20:34
    Moskau: Mehr als 31'000 weitere Zivilisten aus Mariupol evakuiert
    Aus der belagerten ukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol sind russischen Angaben zufolge mehr als 31'000 weitere Zivilisten evakuiert worden. Das sagte Generalmajor Michail Misinzew am Mittwochabend der Agentur Interfax zufolge. Zuvor hatte es von ukrainischer Seite geheissen, dass für Mittwoch keine Fluchtkorridore aus besonders umkämpften Städten und Dörfern hätten eingerichtet werden können. Kiew und Moskau geben sich immer wieder gegenseitig die Schuld für gescheiterte Evakuierungsversuche und nicht eingehaltene Feuerpausen.

    Am Dienstag war ukrainischen Angaben zufolge 20'000 Zivilisten die Flucht aus Mariupol gelungen. Hilfstransporter mit Lebensmitteln und Medikamenten hingegen stecken offenbar seit Tagen in der westlich gelegenen Stadt Berdjansk fest.

    Russland warf der Ukraine unterdessen vor, auf einen Buskonvoi mit Flüchtlingen geschossen zu haben, der in Richtung der ostukrainischen Stadt Charkiw unterwegs gewesen sei. Dabei seien vier Menschen getötet worden. Das liess sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
    A medical worker walks through the hall of a maternity hospital damaged in a shelling attack in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Associated Press journalists, who have been reporting from inside blockaded Mariupol since early in the war, documented this attack on the hospital and saw the victims and damage firsthand. They shot video and photos of several bloodstained, pregnant mothers fleeing the blown-out maternity ward, medics shouting, children crying. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Bild: keystone
    20:25
    Frankreich federt Kriegsfolgen mit 25 Milliarden-Euro-Hilfsplan ab
    Frankreich will die Folgen des Ukraine-Kriegs für Wirtschaft und Verbraucher mit einem 25 Milliarden Euro schweren Hilfsplan abfedern. Premierminister Jean Castex erklärte bei der Vorstellung am Mittwoch in Paris, dass der Plan die kurzfristigen Folgen für die am stärksten betroffenen Bereiche abmildern solle. Vorgesehen sind etwa Hilfen für Firmen mit hohem Energieverbrauch, stark auf die Autonutzung angewiesene Bereiche, Fischer und die Landwirtschaft. Die bereits während der Corona-Pandemie bewährte Kurzarbeitsregelung soll verlängert werden, ebenso die Liquiditätshilfe für Firmen mit Versorgungsproblemen.

    Alleine für den Landwirtschaftssektor sind Hilfen von bis zu 400 Millionen Euro geplant, insbesondere für steigende Kosten für Futtermittel. Den Fischern soll ein Zuschuss von 35 Cent pro Liter Kraftstoff für ihre Kutter gewährt werden, zusätzlich zu einer Finanzspritze, die der Branchenverband der Fischer bereits angekündigt hat. Der Transportsektor soll pro Lkw einen Zuschuss von 1500 Euro zu den Tankkosten in den nächsten vier Monaten erhalten.

    Im Anlauf zur Präsidentschaftswahl im April hatte Präsident Emmanuel Macron den Premierminister unmittelbar nach Kriegsausbruch mit der Ausarbeitung des sogenannten Resilienzplans beauftragt. Die Kaufkraft war bereits vor Kriegsbeginn eines der Hauptthemen im Wahlkampf und ein grosser Sorgenpunkt der Bevölkerung.

    Zu dem nun vorgelegten Plan kommen staatliche Ausgaben von rund 20 Milliarden Euro, die Frankreich bereits für die vor der Eskalation des Ukraine-Konflikts beschlossene Deckelung von Gas- und Stromkosten für Verbraucher veranschlagt hat. (sda/dpa)
    epa09826491 French President Emmanuel Macron (C) attends a press conference during a visit at a center for refugees from Ukraine, in La Pommeraye, near Mauges-sur-Loire, France, 15 March 2022. The center, run by the group France Horizon, houses around fifty refugees who arrived on 12 March after fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. EPA/YOAN VALAT / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    20:05
    Liechtenstein verschärft Sanktionen gegen Russland
    Liechtenstein verschärft seine Sanktionen gegenüber Russland. Wie die Regierung in Vaduz am Mittwoch mitteilte, schliesst sich das Land den am Vortag in Kraft gesetzten neuen EU-Restriktionen gegenüber 15 Personen und 9 Unternehmen in den Bereichen Rüstung, Luftfahrt, Schiff- und Maschinenbau an. «Zeitnah» sollen zudem die von der Europäischen Union ebenfalls beschlossenen Finanzsanktionen umgesetzt werden. Die Waren- und Handelssanktionen könne Liechtenstein aufgrund des Zollvertrages mit der Schweiz erst nachvollziehen, nachdem diese von der Schweiz übernommen wurden. (sda/dpa)
    19:50
    Biden: weitere 800 Millionen US-Dollar Waffen und Hilfen für Ukraine
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat weitere Waffenlieferungen und Militärhilfen für die Ukraine in Höhe von 800 Millionen Dollar (730 Millionen Euro) angekündigt. Damit würden der Ukraine Tausende Panzerabwehrwaffen, rund 800 Luftabwehrraketen, 7000 Feuerwaffen wie Maschinenpistolen, zahlreiche Granatwerfer, 20 Millionen Schuss Munition und sogar Drohnen zur Verfügung gestellt, sagte Biden am Mittwoch im Weissen Haus. «Amerika steht zu den Kräften der Freiheit», sagte der Präsident. Die USA würden die Ukraine so lange wie nötig unterstützen, erklärte er.

    Mit Hilfe der neuen Luftabwehrraketen könnten die Ukrainer auch weiterhin Russlands «Flugzeuge und Helikopter stoppen» und den ukrainischen Luftraum verteidigen, sagte Biden. Die USA werden der Ukraine auch dabei helfen, Flugabwehrsysteme mit noch grösserer Reichweite zu bekommen, die auch Ziele in grösseren Höhen erreichen können, wie Biden versprach.

    Die US-Regierung hat der Ukraine seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs vor etwa drei Wochen damit bereits Militärhilfen und Waffenlieferungen im Wert von 1,35 Milliarden US-Dollar zugesagt. Seit Anfang vergangenen Jahres summieren sich die US-Hilfen auf 2 Milliarden Dollar. Das US-Militär hat ukrainische Soldaten trainiert sowie Ausrüstung und moderne Waffen geliefert. Darunter befanden sich auch Flugabwehrraketen vom Typ Stinger und Panzerabwehrlenkwaffen vom Typ Javelin. Andere Länder, darunter auch Deutschland, haben der Ukraine ebenfalls Waffen geliefert oder zugesagt.

    Der US-Kongress hatte erst vergangene Woche einen Haushalt beschlossen, in dem bis Ende September insgesamt 13,6 Milliarden Dollar humanitäre, wirtschaftliche und militärische Hilfe für die Ukraine vorgesehen sind. Unmittelbar vor Bidens Ankündigung hatte der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj in einer Rede vor beiden Kammern des US-Kongresses mit Nachdruck mehr militärische Unterstützung des Westens, die Einrichtung einer Flugverbotszone und neue Sanktionen gegen Russland gefordert. (sda/dpa)(sda/dpa)
    President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will provide to Ukraine in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    19:02
    Ukraine: Verschwundener Bürgermeister von Melitopol wieder frei
    Der verschwundene Bürgermeister der unter russischer Besatzung stehenden südukrainischen Stadt Melitopol ist nach Angaben aus Kiew wieder aufgetaucht. «Soeben wurde die Spezialoperation zur Befreiung des Bürgermeisters von Melitopol, Iwan Fedorow, aus der Gefangenschaft abgeschlossen», sagte der Vizechef des Präsidentenbüros, Kyrylo Tymoschenko, am Mittwoch in einer Videobotschaft beim Nachrichtenkanal Telegram. Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj habe bereits mit ihm gesprochen. Fedorow befinde sich in der zentralukrainischen Stadt Saporischschja. Details wurden nicht mitgeteilt.

    Fedorow war am vergangenen Freitag verschwunden. Kurz zuvor hatten die prorussischen Separatisten gegen den 33-Jährigen ein Verfahren wegen Unterstützung einer ukrainischen rechtsextremen Organisation eingeleitet. Kiew sprach von einer Entführung, in der Stadt demonstrierten zahlreiche Menschen für eine Freilassung Fedorows. Melitopol ist seit mehr als zwei Wochen von russischen Truppen besetzt. Russland hatte die Ukraine am 24. Februar angegriffen. (sda/dpa)
    Aktuelle Analysen, Interviews und Faktenchecks zum Thema:
