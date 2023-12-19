freundlich-1°
    Vulkanausbruch auf Island: Fotos und Videos von Reykjanes-Halbinsel

    Hier kannst du den Vulkan im Livestream beobachten.Video: YouTube/Reuters

    Diese 12 spektakulären Aufnahmen zeigen den Vulkanausbruch auf Island

    Am Montagabend um 22.17 Uhr ging's los: Nach wochenlangen Erdbeben kam es zu einem Vulkanausbruch in der Nähe von Grindavik auf Island.
    19.12.2023, 11:0319.12.2023, 11:19
    Der Ausbruch nahe des Fischerdorfes Grindavik war befürchtet worden – in den vergangenen Wochen hatten sich dort Dutzende Erdbeben ereignet.

    The police vehicle is parked at the entrance of the road to Grindav�k with the eruption in the background, near Grindavik on Iceland&#039;s Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. A volcanic erupt ...
    Die Polizei macht sich bereit.Bild: keystone

    Lava fountains are seen as volcanic eruption started, turning the sky orange, in Grindavik on Iceland&#039;s Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
    Der Ausbruch könnte bis zu zehn Tage andauern.Bild: keystone

    Grindavik liegt auf der Reykjanes-Halbinsel südwestlich der Hauptstadt Reykjavik.

    Auch von der Hauptstadt Reykjavik aus lässt sich das Spektakel bestaunen.

    People watch as the night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula of south-west Iceland seen from the capital city of Reykjavik, Monday Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Pho ...
    Bild: keystone

    4 Kilometer langer Spalt +++ 200 Kubikmeter Lava pro Sekunde +++ Fischerdorf bedroht
    Die grössten Vulkanausbrüche der letzten 20 Jahren.

    1 / 14
    Die grössten Vulkanausbrüche der letzten 20 Jahren.
    Vulkan: Hunga-Tonga
    Standort: Tonga
    Letzter Ausbruch: 14. Januar 2022
    quelle: youtube
    Asche auf Schnee – Ausbruch eines russischen Vulkans

    Video: watson
