View from the golden circle. The orange glow below northern lights is current volcano eruption #iceland pic.twitter.com/xGG9PbSNea— Greg Lukosek (@lukos86) December 19, 2023
My first close-up shots of the new eruption on Reykjanes Peninsula which began a few hours ago (December 19th, 2023).— Hörður Kristleifsson (@h0rdur) December 19, 2023
© Hörður Kristleifsson - @h0rdur pic.twitter.com/1Ue3b2B1kO
#Iceland #Grindavik from the family in #Hafnarfjördur pic.twitter.com/LmwxQrzSvZ— Caroline Keep (@Ka81) December 18, 2023
What an amazing scene! The moment the eruption in #Iceland started. PRAY FOR ICELAND 🙏#Grindavík #Grindavik #Volcano #earthquake #Islandia pic.twitter.com/RwqeCKZfQP— WarMonitoreu (@WarMonitoreu) December 18, 2023
JUST IN: First aerial footage captured just minutes ago of the newly opened volcanic fissure near Grindavík, Iceland.— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) December 18, 2023
It is estimated to be about 3 km long! pic.twitter.com/uLLpmZHvFe
Eruption from the town of #Njarðvík#Grindavik #Sýlingafell #Reykjanesvirkjun #Iceland #Hagafell #Reykjanesbær #ReykjanesPeninsula pic.twitter.com/wfcnVZewnk— Tay Austin (@Jasamsdestiny) December 19, 2023
Video from helicopter above fissure just broadcast in live news programme.#Iceland #volcano #Grindavik #IcelandVolvano #Icelandearthquake #ReykjanesVolcano #Reykjanespic.twitter.com/jYNqMYq4VN— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) December 19, 2023
Tonight we flew a NatureEye drone live from Iceland at the site of the new volcanic eruption on the Reyjkanes Peninsula near Grindavik. All made possible with @starlink. Catch our livestream and stay tuned for more! 🌋 #iceland #volcano #dronephotography pic.twitter.com/aUKmdSjje5— NatureEye (@natureeye) December 19, 2023
(rbu)
Sein Hals war aufgerissen, sein Magen leer. So fand Lea Caradonna vom Verein «Hamburger Stadttauben» die verletzte Taube am Hamburger Hauptbahnhof und nannte sie Rudi. «Rudi ist einer der wenigen, der wirklich Glück hatte», sagt die Ehrenamtliche.