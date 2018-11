Sharing some of the exhibits admitted into evidence today by the government, starting with pictures of the Sinaloa cartel's top leaders.



1. El Chapo



2. Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada



3. Juan José Esparragoza Moreno aka El Azul



4. Amado Carrillo Fuentes aka "The Lord of the Skies" pic.twitter.com/vjMe9lPqac