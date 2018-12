«Unmoralisch und verlogen»: Ex-US-General teilt gegen Trump aus

Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal says if asked, he wouldn't join the Trump administration because "it's important for me to work for people" who are "basically honest."@MarthaRaddatz: "Is Trump immoral in your view?"



McChrystal: "I think he is." https://t.co/GLZ8jxN8F9 pic.twitter.com/OO6Rh95I1k