    31 Karikaturen, die Amerikas tödliche Liebe zu Schusswaffen auf den Punkt bringen

    Amerikas nie enden wollende Schulmassaker im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten.
    25.05.2022, 12:1725.05.2022, 12:33
    31 Karikaturen, die Amerikas tödliche Liebe zu Schusswaffen auf den Punkt bringen
    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    Ein 18 Jahre alter Angreifer hatte nach Angaben der Polizei am Dienstagmittag in der Grundschule in der US-Kleinstadt Uvalde das Feuer eröffnet. US-Medien zufolge wurden mindestens 19 Kinder und zwei Erwachsene getötet. Der Schütze sei von Beamten getötet worden.

    Im Vergleich zu Europa ist das Waffenrecht in den USA allgemein sehr lax. Befürworter berufen sich auf den 1791 verabschiedeten zweiten Verfassungszusatz, der es ihrer Ansicht nach den Amerikanern erlaubt, Waffen zu tragen. Initiativen zur Verschärfung des Waffenrechts auf Bundesebene scheitern immer wieder.

    Mit Material der Nachrichtenagenturen SDA und DPA.

    (😞li)

    Amoklauf in Schule in Texas

    1 / 15
    Amoklauf in Schule in Texas
    quelle: keystone / william luther
    Bidens Rede zum Amoklauf

