Burger Navigation
Abschicken
    Schweiz
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Schweiz

    • Lime recalls all of its scooters in Switzerland

    Image

    bild: keystone/shutterstock

    Lime recalls all of its scooters in Switzerland after multiple accidents

    The speedometer shuts off and the breaks come on: Software problems have caused multiple accidents for Lime scooter riders in Switzerland. The American company is taking emergency measures following a watson investigation.

    Link to Messenger Share Link to Whatsapp Share Link to Mail Share
    Link to Discussion Add to Favorites
    09.01.19, 10:56
    Adrian Müller
    Adrian Müller

    Mehr «Schweiz»

    «So funktioniert das nicht»: Zürcher Polizei zeigt Video von missglückter …

    Link to Article

    Lime recalls all of its scooters in Switzerland after multiple accidents

    Link to Article

    Das Schneechaos in den Alpen – gezeigt in 14 Bildern und Videos (inkl. …

    Link to Article

    «Lohndumping» im Tessin zeigt die Grenzen der flankierenden Massnahmen

    Link to Article

    Meistgelesen

    Link to Article
    1

    Starbucks schreibt deinen Namen wohl absichtlich falsch – aus einem einfachen …

    Link to Article
    2

    Diese Sportfrage bei «Wer Wird Millionär» war 32'000 Euro wert – hättest …

    Link to Article
    3

    Sie wollte dieses Kleid kaufen – und brach bei der Lieferung (zu Recht) in …



    The American tech company Lime is pulling all of its 500 scooters off Swiss streets because of a technical defect. Watson has uncovered multiple cases in which the front brakes were suddenly engaged while the scooter was moving at full speed. The bug has caused multiple accidents and sent Lime riders to the hospital.

    Lime was first made aware of the accidents through watsons investigation. A representative from Lime, Roman Balzan, gave this statement: «We are investigating the claims. We have taken immediate action and pulled all of the scooters off the streets in Zurich and Basel until the situation is cleared up. We are working on examining every single unit and the software.»

    The tech giant operates a fleet of 300 scooters in Zürich and 250 in Basel. As of now, none are available to rent.

    Entire Article (in German): 

    Nach Unfall-Serie: Lime zieht in der Schweiz alle E-Trottis aus dem Verkehr

    Link to Article

    Das könnte dich auch interessieren:

    Der einzige Schweizer auf Mikronesien braut Bier und lebt auf diesem Inselcheln

    Link to Article

    «Gölä ist die falsche Art von Büezer» – Nico bügelt mit dem Berner Rapper Nativ

    Link to Article

    7 Dinge, die dir bei diesen bekannten Weihnachtsfilmen noch nie aufgefallen sind

    Link to Article

    Das Beste an den Golden Globes? Diese Wasserträgerin

    Link to Article

    7 Wahlen hat er analysiert – jetzt meint er: «Das System könnte aus den Fugen geraten»

    Link to Article

    «Familie wird mich töten»: Rahaf auf Flucht aus Saudi-Arabien in Thailand vorerst sicher

    Link to Article

    «Globe Air» – der erfreulichste Konkurs der Schweizer Luftfahrtgeschichte 

    Link to Article

    Sie wollte dieses Kleid kaufen – und brach bei der Lieferung (zu Recht) in Tränen aus

    Link to Article

    6 Webseiten, auf denen du dir toll die Zeit totschlagen kannst – klicken auf eigene Gefahr

    Link to Article

    7 kultige Webseiten aus unserer Jugend, die es (leider) nicht mehr gibt

    Link to Article

    Sexy Särge oder phallische Felsen – welcher Wandkalender darf's denn sein?

    Link to Article

    13 Kater, schlimmer als deiner

    Link to Article

    Quizz den Huber: Dani hängt geistig noch im alten Jahr. Das ist deine Chance!

    Link to Article

    Samsung, Huawei oder doch Nokia? Diese Android-Handys erhalten am längsten Updates

    Link to Article

    Diese 24 Momente aus 2018 sind so richtig zum Fremdschämen

    Link to Article

    Das ist der beliebteste Tweet der Welt – aus Gründen ... 💸💸

    Link to Article

    Bellydah: «Diesen Job nennt man ‹Rap-Video-Bitch›»

    Link to Article

    Kann man wirklich zu lange schlafen?

    Link to Article

    «Die toten Hoden» – neue Twitter-Challenge ruiniert die Namen deiner Lieblingsbands

    Link to Article

    Warum Trump plötzlich die Sowjets verteidigt

    Link to Article

    Tiefster Arbeitslosigkeit seit 10 Jahren

    Link to Article

    Die bizarre Liebesgeschichte der KZ-Aufseherin, die sich in eine Gefangene verliebte

    Link to Article

    Wenn sogar Fox News Trumps Grenz-Lüge anprangert

    Link to Article

    Trump will den Notstand ausrufen – aber darf er das überhaupt?

    Link to Article

    Genfer Caritas-Lagerleiter vergriff sich an jungen Mädchen

    Link to Article

    Jetzt muss Trump die Börse mehr fürchten als Mueller 

    Link to Article

    Lärm, Schäden und viel Alkohol – in der Silvesternacht war (teilweise) die Hölle los

    Link to Article
    Alle Artikel anzeigen

    Der einzige Schweizer auf Mikronesien braut Bier und lebt auf diesem Inselcheln

    «Gölä ist die falsche Art von Büezer» – Nico bügelt mit dem Berner Rapper Nativ

    7 Dinge, die dir bei diesen bekannten Weihnachtsfilmen noch nie aufgefallen sind

    Das Beste an den Golden Globes? Diese Wasserträgerin

    7 Wahlen hat er analysiert – jetzt meint er: «Das System könnte aus den Fugen geraten»

    «Familie wird mich töten»: Rahaf auf Flucht aus Saudi-Arabien in Thailand vorerst sicher

    «Globe Air» – der erfreulichste Konkurs der Schweizer Luftfahrtgeschichte 

    Sie wollte dieses Kleid kaufen – und brach bei der Lieferung (zu Recht) in Tränen aus

    6 Webseiten, auf denen du dir toll die Zeit totschlagen kannst – klicken auf eigene Gefahr

    7 kultige Webseiten aus unserer Jugend, die es (leider) nicht mehr gibt

    Sexy Särge oder phallische Felsen – welcher Wandkalender darf's denn sein?

    13 Kater, schlimmer als deiner

    Quizz den Huber: Dani hängt geistig noch im alten Jahr. Das ist deine Chance!

    Samsung, Huawei oder doch Nokia? Diese Android-Handys erhalten am längsten Updates

    Diese 24 Momente aus 2018 sind so richtig zum Fremdschämen

    Das ist der beliebteste Tweet der Welt – aus Gründen ... 💸💸

    Bellydah: «Diesen Job nennt man ‹Rap-Video-Bitch›»

    Kann man wirklich zu lange schlafen?

    «Die toten Hoden» – neue Twitter-Challenge ruiniert die Namen deiner Lieblingsbands

    Warum Trump plötzlich die Sowjets verteidigt

    Tiefster Arbeitslosigkeit seit 10 Jahren

    Die bizarre Liebesgeschichte der KZ-Aufseherin, die sich in eine Gefangene verliebte

    Wenn sogar Fox News Trumps Grenz-Lüge anprangert

    Trump will den Notstand ausrufen – aber darf er das überhaupt?

    Genfer Caritas-Lagerleiter vergriff sich an jungen Mädchen

    Jetzt muss Trump die Börse mehr fürchten als Mueller 

    Lärm, Schäden und viel Alkohol – in der Silvesternacht war (teilweise) die Hölle los

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    0
    Bubble Um mit zu diskutieren oder Bilder und YouTube-Videos zu posten, musst du eingeloggt sein.
    Bubble YouTube-Videos und Links einfach ins Textfeld kopieren.
    Bild hochladen
    YouTube Video Einbetten
    600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    0Alle Kommentare anzeigen

    Meistgelesen

    1

    Starbucks schreibt deinen Namen wohl absichtlich falsch – aus …

    2

    Diese Sportfrage bei «Wer Wird Millionär» war 32'000 Euro wert …

    3

    Sie wollte dieses Kleid kaufen – und brach bei der Lieferung …

    4

    Er brach sich bei «Wetten, dass... ?» 4 Mal das Genick – so …

    5

    Einfach 50 herrlich lustige Dinge, die du (wohl) nur verstehst, …

    Meistkommentiert

    1

    Liebe watson-UserInnen, das ist neu in der Kommentarspalte 

    2

    Für «Allahu akbar» mit 210 Franken bestraft: «Diese Busse ist …

    3

    Freunde, PICDUMP!

    4

    Bewusstlos getreten: Drei Vermummte prügeln Bremens AfD-Chef ins …

    5

    Neue Kantone für die Schweiz – so sähe eine logische(re) …

    Meistgeteilt

    1

    «Ich hoffe, er wäre stolz auf mich» – bei dieser Frage …

    2

    5 Franken pro Tag und Person für Lebensmittel: Kantone wollen …

    3

    Nach Unfall-Serie: Lime zieht in der Schweiz alle E-Trottis aus …

    4

    Linksradikale planen Anti-WEF-Demonstration in Bern 

    5

    Bencic und Bacsinszky in den Viertelfinals +++ Sefolosha nur …

    Warum Frauen bei frühen Fehlgeburten doppelt bestraft werden

    Für die Krankenkassen ist eine frühe Fehlgeburt eine Krankheit. Die Frauen müssen die Kosten selbst tragen. Grünen-Nationalrätin Irène Kälin stört sich daran.

    Die Frau war schon in der 11. Schwangerschaftswoche, als sie ihr Kind verlor. Entsprechend schwer war die Fehlgeburt. Die Plazenta ist dann schon voll aufgebaut, das Ungeborene rund vier Zentimeter gross. Die Frau hatte grosse Schmerzen und verlor viel Blut. Viermal wurde sie mit dem Ultraschall untersucht, fünf Arzttermine waren es insgesamt. Kostenpunkt: über tausend Franken. Die sie selbst bezahlen musste, da ihre Franchise hoch angesetzt ist.

    Mit der Rechnung erfuhr sie: Komplikationen in der …

    Artikel lesen
    Link to Article