Navigation
wechselnd bewölkt 18°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    Genf: Zertifikatspflicht für Pflegepersonal +++ USA öffnen Grenzen nur für Geimpfte

    Die neuesten Meldungen zum Coronavirus – lokal und global.
    05.08.2021, 12:2705.08.2021, 12:28
    • Das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) meldete am Mittwoch 1033 neue Corona-Fälle für die letzten 24 Stunden, die Positivitätsrate der gemeldeten Tests beträgt 4,8 Prozent. Zwei Personen sind verstorben, 35 mussten ins Spital.
    • 48,6 Prozent der Schweizer Bevölkerung sind vollständig geimpft.
    • Der geschätzte Anteil der Delta-Mutation (B.1.617.2) liegt im 7-Tage-Schnitt bei 99,4 Prozent.
    • Die SwissCovid-App hilft, Infektionsketten schnell zu unterbrechen. Sie hat 1,67 Millionen aktive Userinnen und User.
    • Bislang wurden über 6,1 Millionen Covid-Zertifikate ausgestellt. Die Details findest du hier, die Android-App hier und die iOS-App hier. Auch in EU-Ländern wird das Zertifikat offiziell anerkannt.
    Coronavirus-Zahlen Zum Daten-Dashboard
    R-Wert
    Positivitätsrate
    7-Tage-Ø
    Verstorbene
    mit Covid
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Hospitalisierungen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Infektionen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Tote
    Altesverteilung der Fälle 0–29 30–59 60–99
    R-Wert Unsicherheitsfaktor

    Liveticker: Corona National+International 05.08.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    12:26
    Genf führt Zertifikatspflicht für Pflegepersonal ein
    HANDOUT - Aerzte waehrend der Operation an den Siamesischen Zwillingen Lydia und Maya, am 10. Dezember 2015, Handout Inselspital Bern. Nur acht Tage nach ihrer Geburt sind Siamesische Zwillinge am Berner Inselspital in einer fuenfstuendigen Operation erfolgreich getrennt worden, wie am Sonntag, 31. Januar 2016, bekannt wurde. Die beiden Maedchen waren an der Leber zusammengewachsen und zusaetzlich an Herzbeutel und Brustkorb verbunden. Sie besassen aber alle lebenswichtigen Organe. Weil es den Saeuglingen immer schlechter ging, sahen sich die Aerzte am 10. Dezember 2015 zur Notoperation gezwungen, wie das Inselspital und das mitbeteiligte Universiaetsspital Genf berichtet. Die Aerzte sprechen von einer &quot;medizinischen Sensation&quot;. Normalerweise warte man drei bis sechs Monate mit der Trennung, doch das sei bei den beiden Maedchen in Bern aufgrund deren Zustand nicht moeglich gewesen. In der Schweiz wurden in den letzten 30 Jahren nur zweimal Siamesische Zwillinge geboren, die nach der Trennung ueberlebten. (HANDOUT Inselpital Bern) *** NO SALES, DARF NUR MIT VOLLSTAENDIGER QUELLENANGABE VERWENDET WERDEN *** HANDOUT - The surgery of Conjoined twins Lydia and Maya, 10 December 2015, Handout of the Inselpital University Hospital Bern, Switzerland. As reported on Sunday, 31 January 2016, Bern University Hospital on 10 December 2015 has successfully separated premature conjoined twins in cooperation with the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG). These are the smallest conjoined children which have been separated up to now. Doctors call it a medical sensation. The conjoined eight-days-old twin girls were successfully separated in a five-hour surgery. The two girls born eight weeks before the due date were extensively conjoined on the liver, but had all vital organs. (HANDOUT Inselpital Bern) *** NO SALES, MANDATORY CREDIT ***
    Der Kanton Genf zieht die Schraube an: Das Pflegepersonal in öffentlichen und privaten Gesundheitseinrichtungen muss künftig ein Covid-Zertifikat vorweisen können. Wer keines hat, muss alle sieben Tage zum Test antraben. Die Massnahme soll das Ansteckungsrisiko verhindern und gilt ab dem 23. August, wie der Genfer Staatsrat mitteilt.

    Wer die Gesundheitseinrichtungen besuchen will, muss künftig ebenfalls ein Zertifikat dabei haben – ausser in Notfällen. So sollen die Patienten besser geschützt werden. (mlu)
    12:18
    Obwalden stimmt über Impfobligatorium ab
    Die Obwaldner Stimmberechtigten werden voraussichtlich am 28. November über einen Nachtrag zum Gesundheitsgesetz und damit über Bestimmungen zu einem Impfobligatorium abstimmen. Das Referendum sei mit 1264 Stimmen zustande gekommen, teilte die Staatskanzlei am Donnerstag mit.

    Gegen das revidierte Gesundheitsgesetz ist der Verein «Miär stand zäma», der die Unterschriften am Montag eingereicht hat. Für das Zustandekommen eines Referendums sind 100 Unterschriften nötig.

    Der Kantonsrat hatte den Nachtrag zum Gesundheitsgesetz einstimmig gutgeheissen. Den umstrittenen Punkt, die Zukunft des Kantonsspitals, wurde ausgeklammert. Die Revision beschränkte sich so auf Anpassungen an das Bundesrecht.

    Dass nun dennoch das Referendum ergriffen worden ist, liegt an einer Bestimmung zum Impfen. Demnach kann der Regierungsrat bei Katastrophen und anderen besonderen Vorkommnissen öffentliche Impfungen durchführen lassen und Impfungen für obligatorisch erklären.

    Gemäss Medienberichten stösst sich der Verein am Impfobligatorium. Die Kompetenz, Impfungen für obligatorisch zu erklären, hat der Regierungsrat indes schon heute. Neu im Gesetz ist, dass er öffentliche Impfungen anordnen kann. (sda)
    10:42
    Fallkosten in Zürcher Spitälern über 3 Prozent gestiegen
    AVIS - WIR STELLEN IHNEN FOLGENDES BILDMATERIAL ZUM THEMA UNIVERSITAETSSPITAL ZUERICH USZ ZUR VERFUEGUNG. WEITERE BILDER FINDEN SIE AUF visual.keystone-sda.ch --- -Nora Tschanz, Gruppenleiterin Pflege, bekleidet sich mit der noetigen Schutzkleidung in der Isolationsstation des Universitaetsspital USZ, fotografiert am 19. November 2020 in Zuerich. (KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler)
    Die durchschnittlichen Fallkosten in den Zürcher Spitälern sind 2020 coronabedingt um 3,1 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahr gestiegen, auf 10'282 Franken. Dies, obwohl fast 4 Prozent weniger stationäre Fälle behandelt wurden.

    Das Kostenwachstum lag an den teuren Schutzmassnahmen für Patientinnen und Patienten und daran, dass die Fixkosten der Spitäler auf weniger Fälle verteilte werden mussten, wie die kantonale Gesundheitsdirektion am Donnerstag mitteilte.

    Zwischen dem 17. März und 26. April 2020 hatte der Bundesrat ein Verbot für nicht zwingende Eingriffe verfügt. (sda)
    03:48
    Sinovac baut Impfstoff-Fabrik in Chile
    A health worker shows vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines before administering them to colleagues who have been previously vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Indonesia has begun administering booster shots to its health workers. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
    Der chinesische Pharmakonzern Sinovac will in einer neuen Fabrik in Chile Impfstoffe gegen das Coronavirus herstellen. Neben dem Bau der Fertigungsanlage im Grossraum Santiago de Chile sei ein Forschungszentrum in Antofagasta im Norden des Landes geplant, teilte das chilenische Gesundheitsministerium am Mittwoch mit. «Heute ist ein wichtiger Tag für Chile, weil wir die Produktion von Impfstoffen wieder aufnehmen werden», sagte Gesundheitsminister Enrique Paris. Das südamerikanische Land hatte die Herstellung von Impfstoffen zwar bereits 1867 begonnen, sie vor etwa 20 Jahren aber mit der Schliessung des Instituts für öffentliche Gesundheit eingestellt.

    Die ersten Impfstoffdosen sollen die Fabrik im März kommenden Jahres verlassen. Die Anlage wird Medienberichten zufolge Kapazitäten für die Herstellung von 60 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr haben. Damit wird die Fabrik das Operationszentrum von Sinovac in Lateinamerika. Zunächst soll der Impfstoff in der Fabrik lediglich fertiggestellt und abgefüllt werden, später könnten nach Angaben von Sinovac auch weitere Produktionsschritte nach Chile verlagert werden.

    Chile gehört zu den führenden Ländern bei der Impfung gegen das Coronavirus. 80 Prozent der Bevölkerung sind nach Regierungsangaben bereits vollständig geimpft. Sinovacs Corona-Impfstoff Coronavac war dabei mit weitem Abstand das am häufigsten verwendete Vakzin. (sda/dpa)
    1:45
    USA wollen ihre Grenzen wieder öffnen – aber nur für Geimpfte
    epa09395976 Travelers arrive at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 August 2021. The United States keeps its current travel restrictions in place due to concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of coronavirus cases. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN
    Die US-Regierung will Medienberichten zufolge künftig von fast allen einreisenden Ausländern den Nachweis einer vollständigen Corona-Impfung verlangen. Mit der Einführung dieses Systems sollten dann auch die aktuellen Einreisebeschränkungen für Menschen aus Europa und anderen Staaten aufgehoben werden, wie unter anderem die «New York Times» am Mittwoch (Ortszeit) unter Berufung auf Kreise des Weissen Hauses berichtete. Für die Einführung der Nachweispflicht gibt es demnach noch keinen konkreten Zeitplan.

    Auch die praktische Umsetzung des Plans soll noch relativ unklar sein, inklusive der Frage, welche Impfnachweise anerkannt werden sollen. Auch soll den Berichten zufolge noch nicht entschieden sein, ob die US-Behörden nur Impfungen mit Präparaten akzeptieren würden, die auch in den USA zugelassen sind. Eine Alternative wäre es, die Zulassung durch die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) zum Massstab zu machen. In den USA sind bislang nur die Impfstoffe der Hersteller Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech und Johnson & Johnson zugelassen.

    Seit vergangenem Jahr gilt wegen der Pandemie ein weitreichendes US-Einreiseverbot für Personen aus Europa. Ausgenommen sind lediglich US-Bürger und einige andere Personengruppen wie zum Beispiel enge Verwandte von Amerikanern, Diplomaten und Mitarbeiter internationaler Organisationen. Auch Einreisen aus China, Südafrika und Brasilien sind auf Ausnahmen begrenzt. Alle Fluggäste müssen bei der Einreise in die USA einen negativen Corona-Test vorweisen können. (sda/dpa)
    23:16
    Biontech an der Börse nun mehr als 100 Milliarden Dollar wert
    FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 15, 2021, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. Germany will start offering Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older, as pressure mounts to vaccinate more young people as schools return from summer vacations. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FILE)
    Die Rally bei mRNA-Impfstoffaktien kennt weiter keine Grenzen. Die Papiere des deutschen Unternehmens Biontech schossen am Mittwoch in New York zeitweise um fast ein Viertel in die Höhe auf 433,90 Dollar und setzten ihre Rekordrally damit fort.

    Eine gute halbe Stunde vor Handelsende gewannen sie noch 14 Prozent auf gut 401 Dollar. Der Börsenwert beläuft sich damit auf mehr als 100 Milliarden Dollar (84,2 Mrd Euro). In wenigen Tagen will das Unternehmen Quartalszahlen veröffentlichen.

    Wie die «New York Times» in der Nacht auf Mittwoch unter Berufung auf mit der Sache vertraute Personen berichtet hatte, will die US-Gesundheitsbehörde FDA dem gemeinsam mit Pfizer vermarkteten Corona-Impfstoff noch im September die endgültige Zulassung erteilen. Bislang handelt es sich nur um eine Notfallzulassung.

    Auch die Pfizer-Aktien kannten in New York zuletzt kein Halten mehr, sie steuern mit grossen Schritten auf ihren bisherigen Rekord aus der Zeit vor der Jahrtausendwende zu. Am Mittwoch legten sie aber erst einmal eine Pause ein und gaben zuletzt um 0,7 Prozent nach. Bis zu den 1999 erreichten 47,45 Dollar fehlt aber nicht mehr viel.

    Der Rückenwind erstreckt sich auch auf die Aktien von Moderna, die ihre Rekordrally am Mittwoch in den USA ebenfalls fortsetzten. Die Papiere waren schon am Vortag mit mehr als elf Prozent Plus aus dem Handel gegangen. (sda/dpa)
    23:48
    Weltweit bereits mehr als 200 Millionen bestätigte Corona-Infektionen
    Seit Beginn der Coronavirus-Pandemie ist die Zahl der weltweit nachgewiesenen Infektionen auf mehr als 200 Millionen angestiegen. Das ging am Mittwoch aus Daten der US-Universität Johns Hopkins in Baltimore hervor. Die Zahl der bekannten Infektionen stieg damit in einem guten halben Jahr, seit dem 26. Januar, um 100 Millionen an. Die Zahl der weltweit bestätigten Todesfälle nach einer Corona-Infektion liegt inzwischen bei 4,25 Millionen – doppelt so viele wie noch Ende Januar. Experten gehen sowohl bei den Infektionen als auch bei den Todesfällen weltweit von höheren Dunkelziffern aus.

    Die Webseite der Universität wird regelmässig mit eingehenden Daten aktualisiert und zeigt einen etwas höheren Stand als die offiziellen Zahlen der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO). In manchen Fällen wurden die Zahlen aber auch wieder nach unten korrigiert. Die WHO zählte bis Mittwoch 199,5 Millionen bestätigte Infektionen und knapp 4,25 Millionen Todesfälle. Die Zahl der weltweit verabreichten Corona-Impfungen liegt laut WHO inzwischen bei rund vier Milliarden.

    Zuletzt stieg die Zahl der bestätigten Neuinfektionen in vielen Teilen der Welt erneut rasch an, was Experten vor allem auf die Verbreitung der besonders ansteckenden Delta-Variante zurückführten. Dem jüngsten Wochenbericht der WHO zufolge etwa gab es zuletzt weltweit täglich mehr als eine halbe Million Neuinfektionen.

    Die meisten bestätigten Infektionen gibt es bislang mit gut 35 Millionen in den USA, einem Land mit rund 330 Millionen Einwohnern. Auf Platz zwei steht mit rund 32 Millionen Infektionen Indien mit einer Bevölkerung von rund 1,3 Milliarden Menschen. Dahinter folgen Brasilien (20 Millionen) sowie Russland und Frankreich (je etwa 6,25 Millionen). In Deutschland gab es den Johns-Hopkins-Daten zufolge knapp 3,8 Millionen bestätigte Infektionen mit dem Virus Sars-CoV-2. (sda/dpa)
    16:55
    Deutlich mehr Covid-Patienten in Berner Spitälern
    Im Kanton Bern ist die Zahl der Covid-Spitalpatienten innert einer Woche von 13 auf 21 Personen gestiegen. Fünf Patienten liegen zurzeit auf der Intensivstation, vier von ihnen sind auf künstliche Beatmung angewiesen.

    Die übrigen 16 Erkrankten werden auf der normalen Bettenstation behandelt. Das geht aus den Zahlen auf der Corona-Website des Kantons Bern hervor, die jeweils am Mittwoch aktualisiert werden.
    epa04459144 Doctors and nurses take part in training in treating infectious deseases in an isolation room during a presentation on diagnosing and treating patients with Ebola virus symptoms, in the Insel Spital hospital in Bern, Switzerland, 23 October 2014. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE
    Bei den Infektionen vermeldete der Kanton innert eines Tages 112 neue laborbestätigte Fälle, doppelt so viel wie am Mittwoch vergangener Woche. Die Positivitätsrate lag bei 10,01 Prozent.

    In Isolation befanden sich am Mittwoch 504 Infizierte, 839 weitere Personen waren in Quarantäne.

    Inzwischen sind rund 534'000 Bernerinnen und Berner vollständig geimpft. Eine erste Dosis erhielten bislang gut 58'000 Personen. Für weitere Impfwillige waren am Mittwoch rund 17'000 Termine frei. (sda)
    16:45
    Lambda-Variante bereitet sich laut WHO nicht stark aus
    Die Lambda-Variante des Coronavirus bereitet sich nach Angaben Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) nicht besonders stark aus. Die WHO betrachte unter anderem immer, wie stark sich eine Variante nach der Entdeckung verbreite, sagte Covid-Expertin Maria van Kerkhove am Mittwoch auf eine Frage der Nachrichtenagentur DPA.

    «Es geht nicht wirklich hoch, selbst in Peru nicht, wo die Variante zuerst entdeckt wurde», sagte van Kerkhove. Nach Angaben aus Peru werde die Lambda-Variante derzeit dort von der Gamma-Variante verdrängt.

    Van Kerkhove räumte ein, dass Mutationen in einem Spike-Protein der Lambda-Variante besorgniserregend seien. Alle Virusveränderungen könnten die Effektivität von Impfstoffen beeinträchtigen.

    Lambda wurde nach Angaben der WHO in 40 Ländern nachgewiesen. Die WHO listet sie zur Zeit als eine von vier «Varianten von Interesse», nicht, wie Delta, als «besorgniserregende Variante». Davon gibt es ebenfalls vier. «Das heisst absolut nicht, dass sie weniger wichtig ist», so van Kerkhove.
    In der Schweiz wird die Lambda-Variante noch nicht vom Bundesamt für Gesundheit in den Sequenzierungsdaten ausgewiesen. (sda/dpa)
    16:12
    Über 12'000 Menschen in Florida mit Covid-19 im Spital
    15:59
    WHO verlangt Moratorium auf Auffrischimpfungen
    Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) fordert einen vorübergehenden Stopp von Auffrischimpfungen gegen das Coronavirus, so lange noch viele ärmere Länder auf Impfdosen warten. WHO-Chef Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus kritisierte die in mehreren Ländern erörterten Pläne für solche Impfungen am Mittwoch in Genf.

    Bereits begonnene Auffrischimpfungen sollten ausgesetzt und Pläne dafür bis mindestens Ende September auf Eis gelegt werden, bis mindestens zehn Prozent der Menschen in allen Ländern der Welt geimpft seien.

    «Länder mit hohen Einkommen haben 100 Impfdosen pro 100 Einwohner verabreicht», sagte Tedros. «Gleichzeitig konnten Länder mit niedrigen Einkommen nur 1,5 Dosen pro 100 Menschen verabreichen, weil ihnen Impfstoff fehlt. Wir brauchen dringend eine Kehrtwende, so dass die Mehrheit der Impfstoffe in Länder mit niedrigen statt hohen Einkommen geht.» (sda/dpa)

    14:27
    Für viele Touristen ist die Reise bereits am Flughafen zu Ende
    Die Corona-Einreisebestimmungen in den Ferienländern führen derzeit dazu, dass viele Passagiere schon am Flughafen Zürich stranden. Das häufigste Problem ist das Covid-Zertifikat, das entweder nicht vorhanden, abgelaufen oder nicht in Englisch verfasst ist.

    Im Juni waren es 700 Passagiere, deren Reise am Flughafen Zürich ein vorzeitiges Ende nahm. Im Juli konnten 5 bis 10 Prozent der Langstrecken-Reisenden ihren Flug nicht antreten. Bei den Kurzstreckenflügen waren es 1 bis 2 Prozent. Das Bodenabfertigungs-Unternehmen Swissport bestätigte eine entsprechende Meldung im «Blick» vom Mittwoch.

    Meist seien die Covid-Zertifikate gar nicht vorhanden, abgelaufen oder nicht in Englisch. Probleme gibt es jedoch auch, wenn die Zertifikate nicht alle geforderten Angaben wie etwa die Passnummer oder den vollständigen Namen enthalten, wobei dieser gleich geschrieben sein muss wie im Pass oder auf der ID. (sda)
    Reisende auf dem Flughafen Zuerich in Kloten am Samstag, 10. Juli 2021. Am Wochenende beginnen in weiten Teilen der Schweiz die Sommerferien. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bi
    13:40
    Zahl der Corona-Toten in Indonesien übersteigt 100'000
    Die Zahl der Todesopfer in Verbindung mit Covid-19 hat in Indonesien die Marke von 100 000 überschritten.

    Etwa 40 Prozent aller Todesfälle seien allein seit Juli durch die Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante im viertbevölkerungsreichsten Land der Erde verzeichnet worden, ergaben Zahlen des Gesundheitsministeriums in der Hauptstadt Jakarta. Allein in den vergangenen 24 Stunden seien weitere 1750 Tote im Zusammenhang mit dem Virus hinzugekommen, so die Behörden am Mittwoch.

    Der südostasiatische Inselstaat mit 270 Millionen Einwohnern ist das am schwersten von der Pandemie betroffene Land in der Region. Teilweise war Indonesien der globale Hotspot: Mitte Juli wurden mehrmals über 50 000 Neuinfektionen am Tag gemeldet. Mittlerweile sind die Zahlen rückläufig und lagen am Mittwoch bei etwa 35 000 - auch dank eines Anfang Juli verhängten Lockdowns auf der schwer betroffenen Hauptinsel Java und der beliebten Urlaubsinsel Bali. (sda/dpa)
    13:30
    1033 neue Fälle
    BAG meldet: 1033 neue Corona-Fälle ++ 35 Hospitalisationen ++ 2 Todesfälle ++ 48,6 % vollständig geimpft.

    13:04
    WHO empfiehlt Stillen trotz Corona-Infektion oder -Impfung
    Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO empfiehlt Müttern, ihre Neugeborenen im Falle einer Infektion mit dem Coronavirus und nach einer Corona-Impfung weiter zu stillen.

    Das Stillen habe viele Vorteile für Mutter und Kind und müsse während einer Ansteckung oder im Anschluss an eine Impfung der Mutter nicht unterbrochen werden, teilte das WHO-Regionalbüro Europa am Mittwoch in Kopenhagen mit.

    Die Impfung einer stillenden Mutter stelle nach bisherigem Wissensstand keine Gefahr für den Säugling dar. Im Gegenteil: Sie habe nach der Verabreichung eines Corona-Impfstoffes Antikörper in ihrer Milch, was sogar dabei helfen könnte, das Baby vor einer Infektion zu schützen.

    Das Virus Sars-CoV-2 selbst sei Studien zufolge bisher nicht in der Muttermilch festgestellt worden, was darauf hindeute, dass das fortgesetzte Stillen unter Einhaltung der empfohlenen Vorsichtsmassnahmen selbst im Falle einer Covid-19-Erkrankung sicher sei, schreibt die WHO. Zu diesen Massnahmen zählen etwa das Tragen eines Mund-Nasen-Schutzes während des Stillens und gründliches Händewaschen. (sda/dpa)
    12:34
    Von der Leyen: Für Zulassung von Sputnik V fehlen valide Daten
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen takes off her protective face mask as she prepares to deliver a statement at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The European Union has achieved a major goal of providing at least one coronavirus shot to 70 percent of adults across the 27-nation bloc but member countries must step up their vaccination rates to combat fast-spreading variants of the disease, the EU's chief executive warned Tuesday. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)
    Eine Zulassung des russischen Corona-Impfstoffs Sputnik V durch die Europäische Arzneimittel-Agentur (EMA) ist nach Angaben von EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen weiter ungewiss. «Bislang ist es dem Hersteller nicht gelungen, genügend valide Daten zu liefern, um die Sicherheit nachzuweisen», sagte von der Leyen dem Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND/Mittwoch). Das werfe Fragen auf.

    Nach Angaben des Herstellers ist der Impfstoff Sputnik V mittlerweile bereits weltweit in 69 Staaten zugelassen. In der EU verwenden ihn die Länder Ungarn und die Slowakei auch ohne Zulassung der EMA. Russland hoffte zuletzt auf eine Zulassung der EMA bis zum Herbst. Sie prüft den Impfstoff nun bereits seit Anfang März. Russland selbst hat keine ausländischen Vakzine im eigenen Land zugelassen.

    Der russische Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow sagte, Mitarbeiter der EMA stünden in «direktem Arbeitskontakt» mit den russischen Ministerien für Gesundheit und Handel. «Nach unseren Informationen gibt es keine Einwände gegen den Impfstoff und seine Wirksamkeit», sagte Lawrow der Zeitung «Komsomolskaja Prawda». Russland hatte immer wieder davor gewarnt, die Prüfung des Antrags zu politisieren. (sda/dpa)
    Mehr zum Coronavirus:
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Das Coronavirus in der Schweiz – eine Chronologie

    1 / 59
    Das Coronavirus in der Schweiz – eine Chronologie
    quelle: keystone
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Was junge TikTok-Stars zur Pandemie zu sagen haben

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    So klein ist die Gefahr einer schweren Corona-Infektion, wenn du geimpft bist
    2
    23 der lustigsten Tinder-Profile, die du je gesehen hast
    3
    Wie mich Instagram-Werbung Dating Deluxe lehren will
    4
    14-jährige Chinesin zeigt perfekten Sprung vom 10-Meter-Turm – und zwar gleich zweimal
    5
    Schau dir schnell diese 26 Fails an – und dein Tag ist gerettet!
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    EU: Sputnik-Zulassung ungewiss ++ New York verhängt Impfpflicht bei Beizen-Besuch
    2
    Falls die Massnahmen verschärft werden: Beamte befürchten einen Aufstand der Geimpften
    3
    Land gegen Stadt: Wie die SVP die Schweiz spalten will
    4
    Warum das «Nein zur ‹Ehe für alle›»-Baby WIRKLICH weint
    5
    «Falsche Signale gesendet» – warum dieses Vergewaltigungsurteil für einen Aufschrei sorgt
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Bekannte Corona-Leugner von Anonymous brutal vorgeführt
    2
    Einfach nur wunderbar: Die Welt aus Sicht von Kindern – in 31 Bildern
    3
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    4
    Neff und Frei nicht an den Europameisterschaften +++ Bencic macht eine Pause
    5
    21 Beispiele, wie Schwangerschaftsfotos NICHT aussehen sollten

    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick

    Die Datenerfassung und Ausgabe durch die Kantone oder das Bundesamt für Gesundheit hinken den aktuellen Entwicklungen stets einige Tage hinten nach. Deshalb ist es wichtig, dass wir uns nicht auf einen Wert verlassen, sondern uns alle wichtigen Kennzahlen im Verlauf anschauen.

    Die bekannteste Zahl des Bundes ist wohl diejenige der Neuansteckungen, die sogenannte Fallzahl. Sie gibt an, wie viele Neumeldungen von Covid-Infektionen beim BAG eingegangen sind. Hierbei gilt zu beachten, dass die …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel