Der erste Tag des Swiss Economic Forum (SEF) in Interlaken BE ist am Mittwoch mit einem Paukenschlag zu Ende gegangen. Bundesrätin Karin Keller-Sutter verlangte von der Wirtschaft in deutlichen Worten mehr Engagement. «Der liberal-demokratische Boden wackelt», erklärte die Justizministerin als letzte Rednerin des ersten Tages am SEF. Der öffentliche Raum fragmentiere. Damit eine liberale rechtsstaatliche Demokratie funktioniere, müsse auch die Wirtschaft ihre Verantwortung im Staat wahrnehmen, erklärte sie.



Von Verantwortung sprach auch Kosovos Präsidentin Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu. In ihrer Rede reagierte sie auf Negativschlagzeilen der letzten Tage. Viele in der Schweiz lebende Kosovaren waren im Sommer in die Heimat gereist und hatten sich dort mit dem Coronavirus angesteckt.

Bild: keystone

In ihrer Rede in Interlaken rief Osmani-Sadriu die Kosovarinnen und Kosovaren in der Schweiz deshalb auf, sich impfen zu lassen. «Alle müssen ihre Verantwortung in der Pandemie wahrnehmen», erklärte sie. (sda)