    2824 neue Fälle, 12 Tote +++ Stadtspital Zürich am Anschlag

    Die neuesten Meldungen zum Coronavirus – lokal und global.
    02.09.2021, 13:3102.09.2021, 13:35
    • Das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) meldete am Donnerstag 2824 neue Corona-Fälle für die letzten 24 Stunden. 12 Personen starben, 86 Menschen mussten ins Spital.
    • 51,9 Prozent der Schweizer Bevölkerung sind vollständig geimpft.
    • Der geschätzte Anteil der Delta-Mutation (B.1.617.2) liegt im 7-Tage-Schnitt bei 98,7 Prozent.
    • Am 11. August hat der Bundesrat die Normalisierungphase ausgerufen. Die Massnahmen werden vorerst nicht gelockert. Mehr dazu hier.
    • Die SwissCovid-App hilft, Infektionsketten schnell zu unterbrechen. Sie hat 1,63 Millionen aktive Userinnen und User.
    • Bislang wurden über 8,2 Millionen Covid-Zertifikate ausgestellt. Die Details findest du hier, die Android-App hier und die iOS-App hier. Auch in EU-Ländern wird das Zertifikat offiziell anerkannt.
    13:30
    2824 neue Corona-Fälle
    In der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein sind dem Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) 2824 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen gemeldet worden. Gleichzeitig registrierte das BAG 12 neue Todesfälle und 86 Spitaleinweisungen. Der Anteil der vollständig Geimpften liegt bei 51,9 Prozent.

    Gemeldet wurden 30'354 Tests. Deren Positivitätsrate lag bei 9,3 Prozent.

    11:33
    Bundesrat gegen weitere Corona-Hilfsgelder für den Sport
    Nationalrat Stefan Mueller-Altermatt, die Mitte-SO, schaut den YB-Spielern beim Training in Wankdorf Stadion, waehrend der Delegiertenversammlung der Partei Die Mitte, am Samstag, 24, April 2021 in Bern. Die Delegiertenversammlung findet wegen der Coronavirus-Pandemie digital statt. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
    Bild: keystone
    Der Bundesrat sieht aktuell keinen Anlass, sein Corona-Massnahmenpaket zur Unterstützung des Sports in den kommenden zwei Jahren fortzuführen. Bei Bedarf könnten aber gezielt Massnahmen getroffen werden.

    Für die Jahre 2020 und 2021 wurden für die Unterstützung des Breiten-, Spitzen- und Profisports 400 Millionen Franken À-fonds-perdu-Beiträge und 285 Millionen Franken als zinslose Darlehen gewährt. Gemäss aktuellem Stand werden im Jahr 2021 die Hilfspakete für die Clubs der professionellen und semiprofessionellen Ligen nicht vollumfänglich ausgeschöpft werden.

    Das schreibt die Landesregierung in ihrer am Donnerstag publizierten Antwort auf einen Vorstoss von Nationalrat Rocco Cattaneo (FDP/TI). Sie kommt zum Schluss, dass die Corona-Unterstützungsgelder des Bundes ihr Ziel erreicht hätten. Ab 2022 seien keine Mittel für weitere spezifische Massnahmenpakete im Voranschlag und Finanzplan enthalten.

    Der Bundesrat sieht vor, den Schweizer Sport in den kommenden Jahren mit den bereits etablierten Förderinstrumenten zu unterstützen, beispielsweise im Rahmen der Verbandsförderung, des Nationalen Sportanlagenkonzepts (Nasak), der Unterstützung von Sportgrossanlässen oder des Programms Jugend und Sport. Darüber hinaus gebe es derzeit «keinen Handlungsbedarf». (sda)
    11:02
    Zahl der Corona-Neuinfektionen in Israel auf Spitzenwert
    Die Zahl der Corona-Neuinfektionen in Israel ist auf den höchsten Stand seit Beginn der Pandemie gestiegen. Es seien 11'187 neue Fälle registriert worden, teilte das Gesundheitsministerium am Donnerstag mit.

    Der neue Höchststand wurde am Tag nach dem Schulbeginn veröffentlicht – Experten hatten davor gewarnt, dieser könnte das Infektionsgeschehen noch weiter befeuern. Es ist der dritte Tag in Folge mit mehr als 10'000 neuen Fällen in Israel. Die Zahl der Schwerkranken ist gleichzeitig stetig gesunken und liegt etwa bei der Hälfte des Wertes von Januar.
    An Israeli man takes a selfie while receiving the third Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from medical staff at a coronavirus vaccination center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Israel is grappling with a surge of infections and urging people over age 12 to get a booster shot. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
    Bild: keystone
    Experten betonen, der Impfstoff von Biontech/Pfizer sei weiterhin wirksam bei der Verhinderung von schweren Erkrankungen und Todesfällen. Hochgerechnet auf 100'000 Einwohner ist die Zahl der Corona-Erkrankungen in Israel in allen Altersgruppen unter den Ungeimpften um ein Vielfaches höher als unter den Geimpften. Dies gilt besonders für Schwerkranke über 60.

    Seit Ende Juli verabreicht das Land als erstes weltweit dritte Impfungen gegen Corona, mehr als 25 Prozent der rund 9,4 Millionen Bürger haben diese bereits erhalten. Hintergrund der Entscheidung für eine dritte Impfung sind Zahlen des Gesundheitsministeriums, wonach die Effektivität der Impfung seit Anfang Juni stark nachgelassen hat. Mehr als 59 Prozent der Bürger sind zweimal geimpft. (sda/dpa)
    10:36
    Berset an G20-Gesundheitsministertreffen in Rom
    Bundesrat Alain Berset nimmt nächste Woche als Gast am Gesundheitsministertreffen der G20 in Rom teil. Die Schweiz wolle sich dabei vor allem für eine stärkere Rolle der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) bei der Vorbereitung und Bekämpfung von Pandemien einsetzen.

    Die Delegationen berieten am kommenden Sonntag und Montag darüber, wie die nationalen Gesundheitssysteme widerstandsfähiger gegen unerwartete Ereignisse gemacht werden könnten, teilte das Innendepartement am Donnerstag mit. Dazu gehörten die Pandemievorbereitung und nachhaltige Investitionen in die globale Gesundheit.
    Bundesrat Alain Berset spricht waehrend einer Medienkonferenz ueber die neusten Entscheide des Bundesrates zur Coronavirus-Pandemie, am Mittwoch, 25. August 2021, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
    Bild: keystone
    Die enge Zusammenarbeit mit internationalen Organisationen sei dabei zentral. Und im Zentrum müsse eine starke WHO stehen, hiess es weiter.

    Für die Bewältigung der aktuellen Pandemie sei es ausserdem entscheidend, allen Menschen einen gleichwertigen Zugang zu Impfungen und Medikamenten zu gewähren. Die Schweiz war zu dem Treffen von der italienischen G20-Präsidentschaft eingeladen worden. (sda)
    9:57
    Rund 180 Stellensuchende finden nach Impfzentrums-Einsatz neuen Job
    Nongkran Herresbach, links, wird in der Europaallee Apotheke von Apothekerin Martina Haug, rechts, geimpft am Mittwoch, 5. Mai 2021, in Zuerich. Ab heute kann die COVID-19-Impfung neben Impfzentren, Hausarztpraxen und Spitaelern neu auch in 160 Apotheken im Kanton Zuerich gemacht werden. (KEYSTONE/Alexandra Wey)
    Bild: keystone
    Die Temporär-Anstellung in einem der elf Impfzentren im Kanton Zürich war für einen grossen Teil der Angestellten ein gutes Sprungbrett: Über ein Drittel der rund 500 Stellensuchenden, die am Programm «Esperanza» teilnahmen, fanden so eine neue Festanstellung.

    Seit dem Start der Impfkampagne im Kanton Zürich konnten rund 500 Stellensuchende als temporäre Mitarbeitende an die elf Impfzentren vermittelt werden. Die vermittelten Stellen waren vor allem medizinische und administrative Tätigkeiten sowie Sicherheits- und Reinigungsaufgaben.

    Für über ein Drittel der Vermittelten war «Esperanza» ein gutes Sprungbrett: Rund 180 von ihnen fanden ausgehend von ihrem Einsatz in den Impfzentren eine neue Anstellung, wie die Volkswirtschaftsdirektion am Donnerstag mitteilte. Sie hätten sich von der öffentlichen Arbeitsvermittlung abmelden können.

    Volkswirtschaftsdirektorin Carmen Walker Späh (FDP) freut sich darüber. «Das zeigt, dass auch temporäre Arbeitseinsätze die Jobchancen erhöhen.» (sda)
    9:53
    Stadtspital Zürich: 27 Coronapatienten - OPs werden verschoben
    Aerzte und Pflegende kuemmern sich um Covid-Patienten auf der Covid-19-Intensivabteilung im Stadtspital Triemli am 10. Dezember 2020 in Zuerich. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
    Bild: keystone
    Im Zürcher Stadtspital Triemli und Waid liegen zurzeit 27 Menschen mit einer Coronaerkrankung, neun davon auf der Intensivstation. Das Spital hat deshalb wieder damit angefangen, einzelne reguläre Eingriffe abzusagen, weil die Intensivbetten fehlen - und hat zwei Isolationsabteilungen eröffnet.

    Von den neun Coronapatientinnen und -patienten auf der Intenvsivstation müssen sieben beatmet werden - drei davon sogar mit einer Lungenersatz-Maschine (ECMO). Sämtliche Corona-Intensivpatienten sind nicht geimpft, wie das Spital Zürich am Donnerstag mitteilte. Die Hälfte davon sind Reiserückkehrer. Auch junge Menschen ohne Vorerkrankung liegen in Intensivbetten.

    Das Spital musste drei Operationssäle schliessen, um Kapazität für Coronapatientinnen zu schaffen. Coronapatienten liegen zwei bis vier Wochen auf der Intensivstation, bei regulären Patienten sind es nach einer schweren Operation zwei bis vier Tage. Coronapatienten beanspruchen ein Vielfaches an Ressourcen im Vergleich zu regulären Patienten, wie das Spital schreibt.

    Das Personal stehe bereits wieder unter einer hohen Belastung, wird Co-Spitaldirektor Marc Widmer in der Mitteilung zitiert.

    Am Mittwoch wurde bekannt, dass das Stadtspital sein Coronaimpfzentrum wiedereröffnet, um die Impf-Kapazität im Kanton zu erhöhen. Seit dem Ende der Sommerferien sei es zu Wartezeiten in den bestehenden Impfzentren und den impfenden Apotheken gekommen, weil sich viele ohne Voranmeldung impfen liessen, hiess es vonseiten der Gesundheitsdirektion. (sda)
    6:22
    Thailand: Regierung plant weiter Öffnung vieler Provinzen ab Oktober
    Shoppers ride on an escalator during the opening at the Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Thailand to ease business lockdown measures in the capital and provinces where restrictions have been implemented since mid-July. Malls, hair salons, foot massage parlors, and parks will be allowed to re-open, as well as restaurants for dine-in services but maintained at 50% capacity. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
    Bild: keystone
    Trotz weiterhin hoher Corona-Zahlen will die Regierung in Thailand an einer weitgehenden Öffnung des Landes für den Tourismus ab Oktober festhalten. Nachdem die grössten Inseln Phuket und Ko Samui bereits seit Juli wieder vollständig geimpfte Gäste empfangen, sollen ab 1. Oktober unter anderem die Hauptstadt Bangkok und die Provinz Chon Buri mit dem beliebten Badeort Pattaya folgen. Auch das kulturelle Zentrum Chiang Mai im Norden und Prachuap Khiri Khan mit dem Ort Hua Hin, der Sommerresidenz der thailändischen Königsfamilie, sollen dann öffnen.

    Mitte Oktober würden voraussichtlich weitere 21 Provinzen des südostasiatischen Landes folgen, zitierte die Zeitung «Bangkok Post» am Donnerstag Tourismusminister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. «Die Regierung besteht auf ihrem Plan, diese Gebiete zu öffnen», sagte er.

    Voraussetzung sei, dass bis dahin 70 Prozent der Menschen in den betroffenen Gebieten vollständig geimpft seien. Die Behörden seien aber zuversichtlich, dass sich die Pandemielage im Oktober deutlich verbessere, weil dann deutlich mehr Impfstoff zur Verfügung stehe. Der wichtige Tourismussektor liegt seit eineinhalb Jahren am Boden.

    Die Infektionszahlen in dem Land mit 70 Millionen Einwohnern sinken derweil langsam. Am Donnerstag meldeten die Behörden 14'900 Neuinfektionen innerhalb von 24 Stunden. Mitte August hatte die Zahl noch bei Rekordwerten von mehr als 22 000 gelegen. (sda/dpa)
    5:27
    Australien: Victoria mit höchster Corona-Fallzahl seit einem Jahr
    epa09434921 An empty street in Melbourne, Australia, 29 August 2021. The state of Victoria has recorded 92 new cases of locally acquired Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Der australische Bundesstaat Victoria mit der Metropole Melbourne kämpft trotz eines seit einem Monat geltenden strikten Corona-Lockdowns weiter gegen die Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante. Am Donnerstag meldeten die Behörden 176 Neuinfektionen innerhalb von 24 Stunden – so viele, wie seit einem Jahr nicht mehr. Die meisten Fälle wurden rund um die Millionenstadt Melbourne verzeichnet.

    Die Regionalregierung hat den strikten Lockdown bis mindestens 23. September verlängert. Dann sollen 70 Prozent der 6,6 Millionen Einwohner mindestens eine Impfdosis erhalten haben. In weiten Teilen der Region würden die Beschränkungen aber wahrscheinlich bis Oktober bestehen bleiben, sagte Regionalpremierminister Daniel Andrews. Es ist bereits der sechste Lockdown in Victoria.

    Unternehmer kritisierten die Behörden, weil sie keine klare Strategie für ein Ende der Beschränkungen vorlegten. «Wir brauchen einen Plan, um da rauszukommen, und wir brauchen ihn schnell», sagte der Chef der Handelskammer, Paul Guerra.

    Der am schlimmsten von dem Virus betroffene Bundesstaat New South Wales meldete fast 1300 neue Fälle, vor allem im Grossraum Sydney. Hier gilt bereits seit mehr als zwei Monaten ein strikter Lockdown. Regional-Regierungschefin Gladys Berejiklian stellte aber erstmals wieder internationale Reisen für die Bevölkerung in Aussicht, sobald 80 Prozent der Bürger vollständig geimpft seien.

    Das 25-Millionen-Einwohnerland Australien hatte mit strengen Regeln und geschlossenen Aussengrenzen lange versucht, das Virus vollständig auszumerzen. Jedoch kämpfen mehrere Landesteile seit Monaten wegen der ansteckenden Delta-Variante mit steigenden Zahlen. Erst 35 Prozent der Bürger sind vollständig geimpft. (sda/dpa)
    20:25
    Präsidentin ruft Kosovaren zum Impfen auf
    Der erste Tag des Swiss Economic Forum (SEF) in Interlaken BE ist am Mittwoch mit einem Paukenschlag zu Ende gegangen. Bundesrätin Karin Keller-Sutter verlangte von der Wirtschaft in deutlichen Worten mehr Engagement. «Der liberal-demokratische Boden wackelt», erklärte die Justizministerin als letzte Rednerin des ersten Tages am SEF. Der öffentliche Raum fragmentiere. Damit eine liberale rechtsstaatliche Demokratie funktioniere, müsse auch die Wirtschaft ihre Verantwortung im Staat wahrnehmen, erklärte sie.

    Von Verantwortung sprach auch Kosovos Präsidentin Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu. In ihrer Rede reagierte sie auf Negativschlagzeilen der letzten Tage. Viele in der Schweiz lebende Kosovaren waren im Sommer in die Heimat gereist und hatten sich dort mit dem Coronavirus angesteckt.
    epa09233268 Vjosa Osmani, President of the Republic of Kosovo poses with soldiers of the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) following the 'Defender Europe 21' military exercise in the village of Deve, Kosovo, 28 May 2021. Kosovo Security Force joined for the first time the military exercise 'Defender Europe 21' which involves 26 nations, including the US and around 28,000 multinational forces all focused on building operational readiness and interoperability between NATO allies and partners. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
    Bild: keystone
    In ihrer Rede in Interlaken rief Osmani-Sadriu die Kosovarinnen und Kosovaren in der Schweiz deshalb auf, sich impfen zu lassen. «Alle müssen ihre Verantwortung in der Pandemie wahrnehmen», erklärte sie. (sda)
    19:50
    Dritte Corona-Impfung für Schwerkranke in Grossbritannien
    In Grossbritannien können etwa eine halbe Million Menschen mit stark geschwächtem Immunsystem eine dritte Corona-Impfung erhalten. «Wir wissen, dass Menschen mit bestimmten Erkrankungen, die sie besonders anfällig für Covid-19 machen, durch zwei Impfdosen möglicherweise weniger Schutz gegen das Virus erhalten haben», sagte Gesundheitsminister Sajid Javid am Mittwoch. Eine dritte Dosis solle dazu beitragen, ihren Schutz zu verstärken.

    Dabei geht es um Menschen, die etwa an Leukämie oder HIV erkrankt sind oder eine Organtransplantation hatten. Sie müssen mindestens zwölf Jahre alt sein und die zweite Impfung muss mindestens acht Wochen zurückliegen. Javid folgt damit einer Empfehlung der britischen Impfkommission JCVI.

    Der Minister betonte, die Massnahme sei nicht Teil der geplanten Auffrischungskampagne. Es sei aber geplant, dass die sogenannten Booster-Impfungen noch in diesem Monat starten, sagte Javid. Die JCVI berät allerdings noch über den Nutzen solcher Auffrischungen. Ebenfalls noch nicht entschieden ist, ob allen 12- bis 15-Jährigen eine Impfung angeboten werden soll. Dies fordern unter anderem Lehrergewerkschaften angesichts des anlaufenden Schuljahres. (sda/dpa)
    17:18
    Ständeratskommission für rasche Ausdehnung der Zertifikatspflicht
    Entgegen der Meinung des Bundesrats haben sich Teile des Parlaments am Mittwoch für eine rasche Ausdehnung der Covid-Zertifikatspflicht ausgesprochen. Die Kommission für soziale Sicherheit und Gesundheit des Ständerats (SGK-S) ermunterte die Landesregierung, die Ausdehnung «rasch und entschlossen» zu vollziehen.


    Die Mitglieder der Kommission trafen sich mit Gesundheitsminister Alain Berset und seinen Fachleuten. Danach äusserten sie sich in einer Mitteilung «besorgt» über den raschen Anstieg der Spitaleinweisungen in den vergangenen Wochen.

    Um das Gesundheitswesen vor einer Überlastung zu bewahren, riet die Kommission dem Bundesrat zu einer Ausweitung der Zertifikatspflicht. Auch in Restaurants könne diese problemlos umgesetzt werden, erklärte die Kommission.

    Der Bundesrat hatte sich am Mittwoch vorerst dagegen entschieden, Besuche etwa von Restaurants, Fitnesszentren und kleinen Veranstaltungen nur noch Geimpften, Genesenen oder negativ Getesteten vorzubehalten. Er will vor einer solchen Verschärfung den Pandemie-Verlauf weiter beobachten. (sda)
    17:09
    Edelstahl-Partikel in kontaminierten Moderna-Impfdosen
    Bei den Verunreinigungen in Corona-Impfdosen von Moderna in Japan handelt es sich nach Angaben der Regierung um Edelstahl-Partikel. Diese dürften kein Gesundheitsrisiko darstellen, erklärte das Gesundheitsministerium am Mittwoch. Japan hatte in der vergangenen Woche die Verwendung von 1,63 Millionen Dosen des Impfstoffs ausgesetzt, nachdem über die Verunreinigungen informiert worden war. Lokale Medien hatten berichtet, es handele sich dabei womöglich um Metallpartikel.

    Moderna und sein japanscher Partner Takeda erklärten, Edelstahl werde standardmässig auch in künstlichen Gelenken oder Herzkathetern eingesetzt. Daher werde nicht von einem erhöhten medizinischen Risiko ausgegangen. Zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt gebe es keine Hinweise darauf, dass zwei Todesfälle nach der Verabreichung des Impfstoffs aus einer der Chargen im Zusammenhang mit der Impfung stehe. Eine formelle Untersuchung zur Todesursache der beiden Männer müsse dies aber noch bestätigen. Gegenwärtig werde von einem Zufall ausgegangen.

    Die Verunreinigungen waren in Impfampullen aus einer Charge festgestellt worden. Zwei weitere Chargen waren als Vorsichtsmassnahme ebenfalls zurückgezogen worden, da sie alle aus der gleichen Produktionslinie des spanischen Auftragsherstellers Rovi stammten. Nach Angaben von Moderna haben die Untersuchungen von Rovi ergeben, dass die wahrscheinlichste Ursache für die Verunreinigungen Reibungen zwischen zwei Metallteilen waren, die in einem Modul der Produktionslinie falsch installiert gewesen seien.

    Japan befindet sich inmitten seiner schwersten Corona-Infektionswelle, die von der hochansteckenden Delta-Variante angetrieben wird. Bisher sind nur gut 45 Prozent der Bevölkerung voll geimpft. (awp/sda/reu)
    15:18
    Präsidentin: Kosovaren in der Schweiz sollen sich impfen lassen
    Die Präsidentin der Republik Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, hat die Kosovarinnen und Kosovaren in der Schweiz aufgerufen, sich impfen zu lassen. Alle müssten ihre Verantwortung in der Pandemie wahrnehmen.
    CAPTION ADDS TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KOSOVO'S NAME The President of the Republic of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu poses for media prior to a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
    Bild: keystone
    Osmani-Sadridu äusserte sich am Mittwoch am Swiss Economic Forum SEF in Interlaken BE dazu, dass viele in der Schweiz lebende Kosovaren im Sommer in die Heimat gereist sind und sich dort mit dem Coronavirus ansteckten.

    «Wir alle müssen unsere Verantwortung in dieser Corona-Krise wahrnehmen. Ich rufe alle Kosovaren in der Schweiz und in Kosovo auf, sich impfen zu lassen», sagte sie.

    Weiter betonte sie in ihrer Rede, dass ein EU-Beitritt für Kosovo eine Priorität bleibe. Derzeit scheitert ein Beitritt auch daran, dass Serbien Kosovo nicht als unabhängigen Staat anerkennt.

    «Man kann sich von der Vergangenheit lösen», sagte sie. «Wir hoffen, dass Serbien in Zukunft eine Führungsschicht wählen wird, die versteht, dass Kosovo eine Republik ist, die bleibt, und einen wichtigen Beitrag zum Frieden in der Region leisten will. »

    In der Schweiz leben rund 200'000 Personen mit kosovarischen Wurzeln. (sda)
    15:11
    Weniger Covid-Patienten in Berner Spitälern als in der Vorwoche
    Im Kanton Bern ist die Zahl der Covid-Kranken in den Spitälern rückläufig. Am Mittwoch waren insgesamt 99 Personen hospitalisiert, 13 weniger als vor Wochenfrist. 25 dieser Patientinnen und Patienten lagen auf Intensivstationen - zwei weniger als letzten Mittwoch.

    Dies geht aus den am Mittwoch aktualisierten Covid-Kennzahlen des Kantons Bern hervor. Vor Wochenfrist waren noch 112 Covid-Patienten in den Berner Spitälern registriert worden - 27 von ihnen benötigten Intensivpflege.

    Derzeit befinden sich 2172 Covid-Infizierte in Isolation, 4937 weitere Personen sind in Quarantäne. Innert eines Tages wurden am Mittwoch 360 Neuansteckungen registriert. Die Positivitätsrate der registrierten Tests lag bei fast 10 Prozent. (sda)
    13:57
    Sie sagen die meisten Bürger seien vernünftig. Heisst das, dass der Rest unvernünftig ist?
    Das überlasse er der Interpretation des Fragestellers, so Parmelin. Das habe er nicht damit sagen wollen. Es sei einfach wichtig, dass sich jede Person fragt, wie sie einen Beitrag zum Beenden der Pandemie leisten kann.

    Die Pressekonferenz ist hiermit beendet.
    13:51
    Kantone dürfen Covid-Zertifikat nicht selber ausweiten
    Nach dem Zuwarten des Bundesrats für eine Ausweitung der Zertifikatspflicht auf Restaurants, Fitnesszentren und kleinere Anlässe dürfen die Kantone nach Ansicht des Bundes nicht selber vorpreschen. Dafür fehle derzeit die gesetzliche Grundlage.

    Das erklärt Patrick Mathys, Leiter Sektion Krisenbewältigung und internationale Zusammenarbeit beim Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG). Die Kantone könnten die Zertifikatspflichten einsetzen, wie sie im 3-Phasen-Modell vorgesehen seien.

    Möglich sind dabei Einsätze etwa in Bars und Restaurants, bei öffentlichen Veranstaltungen, Publikumsmessen, Museen und Kinos. Pflicht ist der Einsatz von Zertifikaten bei Grossveranstaltungen, in Clubs, Discos und bei Tanzveranstaltungen.

    Der Bundesrat hatte am Mittwoch entschieden, vorerst auf eine Erweiterung des Covid-Zertifikats zu verzichten. Er wollte die weitere Entwicklung der Pandemie abwarten. Der Bundesrat will sich am kommenden Mittwoch erneut mit der Frage befassen, wie Bundesratssprecher André Simonazzi sagte. (sda)
    13:44
    Herr Parmelin, was hat Sie zu diesem Aufruf zu Beginn bewogen?
    «Ich stelle seit einigen Wochen eine Verschlechterung des allgemeinen Klimas fest», antwortet Parmelin. Man verliere den Blick dafür, was akzeptabel sei.
    13:41
    «Der Feind ist und bleibt das Virus»
    Bundesrat Guy Parmelin beginnt die Konferenz. Er habe beobachtet, wie die Spannungen innerhalb der Gesellschaft in der letzten Zeit immer mehr gestiegen seien. Er erinnert daran, dass jeder und jede hat das Recht anders zu denken. Aber es besorge ihn, wenn sich einige Leute das Recht nehmen, andere zu diskreditieren nur weil sie anderer Meinung seien.
    Man sei nicht nur für sich alleine verantwortlich, sondern auch für die Gemeinschaft.
    Jeder und jede sollte sich fragen, wie man dazu beitragen könne, dass die Pandemie so bald wie nur möglich ein Ende hat. Jede Person kann mit der Impfung , dem Einhalten der Hygieneregeln und dem Respektieren der Massnahmen einen Beitrag dazu leisten.
    «Der Feind ist und bleibt das Virus. Nicht andersdenkende Mitbürgerinnen und Mitbürger, die eine andere Meinung haben.»

    12:47
    Britische Minister streiten über Einschätzung von Lage in Afghanistan
    Wegen des überhasteten Abzugs aus Afghanistan ist in der britischen Regierung ein offener Streit entbrannt. Verteidigungsminister Ben Wallace wies in einem am Donnerstag veröffentlichten Interview Aussagen von Aussenminister Dominic Raab zurück, dass Geheimdienste und Militär falsche Prognosen zur Lage in Afghanistan gegeben hätten. «Es war unwahrscheinlich, dass Kabul dieses Jahr fallen würde», hatte Raab am Mittwoch vor Parlamentariern die «zentrale Einschätzung» wiedergegeben.
    FILE - In this Tuesday, July 20, 2021 file photo, Britain's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace arrives at the prime minister's official residence on his way to meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace held back tears Monday Aug. 16, 2021, as he conceded that Britain was unlikely to be able to evacuate all its Afghan allies from Kabul. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Nun sagte Wallace der Zeitschrift «Spectator»: «Die Geschichte zeigt uns, dass es nicht um das Versagen der Geheimdienstes geht, sondern um die Grenzen der Geheimdienste. Als die Sowjetunion zusammenbrach, als Libyen zusammenbrach, als es in Afghanistan Spitz auf Knopf stand, haben die Geheimdienst nicht versagt. Sie waren nur begrenzt, wie immer ganz am Ende.»

    Wallace betonte, er habe bereits im Juli gesagt, das Spiel sei aus und gefordert, die britischen Evakuierungsbemühungen zu beschleunigen. Dies gilt als Breitseite gegen Raab, der während des Vormarschs der militant-islamischen Taliban im Urlaub auf Kreta weilte und erst nach Tagen zurückkehrte. Premierminister Boris Johnson hat nach Angaben eines Sprechers volles Vertrauen in Raab.

    Die oppositionelle Labour-Partei forderte ein Ende des kabinettsinternen Streits. Labour-Sicherheitsexperte Conor McGinn sagte, die Konzentration müsse der Rettung der Briten und afghanischen Ortskräfte gelten, die noch immer in Afghanistan sind. «Während britische Staatsangehörige und Afghanen, die uns geholfen haben, um ihr Leben kämpfen, sind die Kabinettsmitglieder mehr daran interessiert, um ihre Jobs zu kämpfen», sagte McGinn. (sda/dpa)
    11:37
    Taliban-Sprecher: China unser «Passierschein» – Frauen dürfen an Unis
    Nach dem Abzug der westlichen Staaten aus Afghanistan setzen die Taliban künftig vor allem auf Gelder aus China. Das unterstrich Sabiullah Mudschahid, der Sprecher der Islamisten, in einem Interview der italienischen Tageszeitung «La Repubblica» (Donnerstag).

    «China ist unser wichtigster Partner und bedeutet für uns eine grundlegende und aussergewöhnliche Chance, denn es ist bereit zu investieren und unser Land neu aufzubauen»    , sagte er. Die Taliban hielten sehr viel von dem Projekt der «Neuen Seidenstrasse», ergänzte Mudschahid. Dabei handelt es sich um eine Infrastruktur-Initiative, mit der China über die Erschliessung von Handelswegen seinen globalen Einfluss vergrössern will.

    Durch das Chaos der jüngsten Wochen und der Machtübernahme der Taliban haben westliche Staaten ihre Hilfszahlungen für das Land am Hindukusch teils stark eingeschränkt. Mit der Hilfe Chinas kämpfen die Taliban künftig um ein wirtschaftliches Comeback, sagte der Sprecher. In dem Land gebe es «reiche Kupferminen, die dank der Chinesen wieder in Betrieb genommen und modernisiert werden können. Ausserdem ist China unser Passierschein hin zu den Märkten auf der ganzen Welt.»
    epa09440668 Taliban forces rally to celebrate the withdrawal of US forces in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 01 September 2021. The Taliban called for support from the international community to revive an economy battered by two decades of conflict and heavily dependent on foreign aid. chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said one of the main objectives after the Taliban's 'victory' is the reconstruction of the country and assured that the international community must trust that the aid to Afghanistan under the Taliban will be directed through 'proper channels'. EPA/STRINGER
    Bild: keystone
    Darüber hinaus bekräftigte Mudschahid, dass Frauen künftig weiter an Universitäten studieren dürften. Er stellte den Frauen des Landes Arbeitsmöglichkeiten etwa als Krankenschwestern, bei der Polizei oder als Assistentinnen in Ministerien oder der Verwaltung in Aussicht. Dass es weibliche Ministerinnen geben werde, schloss er aber aus. Ob diese Ankündigungen von den Taliban tatsächlich eingehalten werden, ist derzeit noch unklar.

    Darüber hinaus ermunterte Mudschahid westliche Staaten wie etwa Italien zu diplomatischen Kontakten mit den neuen Machthabern in Afghanistan. «Wir wollen gute Beziehungen mit Italien wiederherstellen und hoffen, dass euer Land unsere islamische Regierung anerkennt. Ich hoffe, dass dieses Interview die diplomatischen und politischen Beziehungen stärkt und dass Italien seine Botschaft in Kabul wieder öffnet.» (sda/dpa)
    19:50
    UN: Nahrung für Afghanistan wird Ende September knapp
    Die Vereinten Nationen warnen vor dem Versiegen von Nahrungsmittelhilfen für Millionen notleidende Afghanen. «Bis Ende September werden die Vorräte, die das Welternährungsprogramm im Land hat, aufgebraucht sein», sagte der stellvertretende UN-Sonderbeauftragte für Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, am Mittwoch. Er betonte, dass die humanitäre Hilfe nicht mit den nötigen finanziellen Mitteln der Mitgliedsstaaten ausgestattet ist - es würden akut mindestens 200 Millionen US-Dollar benötigt.

    Die Vereinten Nationen versuchen, im gesamten Land etwa 18 Millionen Notleidende mit Hilfsgütern zu versorgen - momentan könnten aber nur etwa neun Millionen Menschen erreicht werden. Alakbarov berichtete, dass auch nach der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban Hilfslieferungen nach Afghanistan möglich seien. «Wir waren in der Lage, über Grenzübergange von Pakistan aus 600 Tonnen Nahrung mit Trucks zu liefern», sagte er. Auch Lieferungen auf dem Luftweg nach Masar-i-Scharif seien möglich. (sda/dpa)
    14:23
    Al-Kaida gratuliert Taliban zum "historischen Sieg" in Afghanistan
    Al Kaida im islamischen Maghreb
    Bild: Ibtimes.com
    Das Terrornetzwerk Al-Kaida hat den Taliban zur Machtübernahme in Afghanistan gratuliert und mit Blick auf den US-Abzug aus dem Land von einem «historischen Sieg» gesprochen.

    Das «Generalkommando» Al-Kaidas verbreitete über seinen Propagandaflügel Al-Sahab am Dienstagabend eine zweiseitige Mitteilung. «Das afghanische Debakel Amerikas und der Nato markiert den Anfang vom Ende einer dunklen Ära westlicher Vorherrschaft und militärischer Besatzung islamischer Länder», heisst es darin. Das afghanische Volk sei aufgerufen, den Taliban zu vertrauen und sie zu unterstützen.

    US-Truppen hatten die Taliban 2001 aus Kabul vertrieben, die Mitgliedern des Terrornetzwerks Unterschlupf gewährt hatten. Heute ist Al-Kaida laut einem UN-Bericht vom Mai 2020 etwa in einem Drittel der afghanischen Provinzen aktiv. Die Beziehungen mit den militant-islamistischen Taliban sind demnach weiter eng. Die Taliban hatten sich im Februar 2020 in einem Abkommen mit den USA eigentlich dazu verpflichtet, ihre Zusammenarbeit mit Al-Kaida zu kappen.

    «Zu diesem historischen Ereignis möchten wir das islamische Emirat beglückwünschen, besonders (Taliban-Führer) Haibatullah Achundsada», teilte Al-Kaida mit. «Gott hat uns den Sieg versprochen und Bush die Niederlage, wir werden sehen, welches Versprechen erfüllt wird», schreiben die Autoren mit Verweis auf den früheren US-Präsidenten George W. Bush, der den US-Einmarsch in Afghanistan nach den Terroranschlägen vom 11. September 2001 angeordnet hatte.

    Das Terrornetz Al-Kaida («Die Basis») wurde Ende der 1980er Jahre im afghanisch-pakistanischen Grenzgebiet gegründet und kämpft für eine islamistische Weltordnung. Al-Kaida-Chef Osama bin Laden, der als Kopf der Terroranschläge vom 11. September 2001 in den USA galt, wurde 2011 in Pakistan von einer US-Spezialeinheit getötet. Sein Nachfolger wurde der Ägypter Aiman al-Sawahiri. Im November 2020 hatte es Berichte gegeben, dass er eines natürlichen Todes gestorben sei.

    Al-Kaida ist nach Einschätzung der Denkfabrik Soufan Group heute «unermesslich stärker» als zum Zeitpunkt der Anschläge von 9/11 vor 20 Jahren. Das Netzwerk zählt demnach weltweit 30 000 bis 40 000 Mitglieder mit Ablegern unter anderem im Nahen Osten, Nordafrika, Südasien und auf der Arabischen Halbinsel. Trotz vieler Rückschläge könne Al-Kaida nach dem US-Abzug jetzt auch in Afghanistan wieder Kraft sammeln und neue Mitglieder gewinnen.

    Mit der Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat (IS) ist Al-Kaida trotz ähnlicher dschihadistischer Ideologie tief verfeindet. (sda/dpa)
    11:36
    Übung an Grenze zu Afghanistan - Russische Panzer schiessen in Berge
    Nach dem Abzug der letzten US-Truppen aus Afghanistan haben russische Panzer Schiessübungen im Nachbarland Tadschikistan in Zentralasien absolviert.

    Die Besatzungen von Kampfpanzern vom Typ T-72 hätten in den Bergen an der Grenze zu Afghanistan am Tag und in der Nacht Schüsse abgefeuert, teilte der zuständige Wehrbezirk der russischen Armee am Mittwoch der Agentur Interfax zufolge mit. Die Soldaten hätten zudem den Einsatz von Maschinengewehren auf bewegliche Ziele trainiert.

    Russland hat in der Ex-Sowjetrepublik Tadschikistan seine grösste Auslandsmilitärbasis. Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow warnte einmal mehr, der Machtwechsel in Afghanistan könne sich auf die Sicherheitslage der Verbündeten in Zentralasien auswirken. Davon hänge auch die Sicherheit der südlichen Grenze Russlands ab.

    In der Nacht zu Dienstag hatte das letzte US-Militärflugzeug den Flughafen der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul verlassen. Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin warf den USA vor, sie hätten während ihres 20 Jahre dauernden Militäreinsatzes nichts erreicht und nur Tragödien hinterlassen. «Das Ergebnis ist null, wenn nicht sogar negativ.»

    Dem russischen Zentrum für die Diaspora Afghanistans zufolge verfügen etwa 1000 Afghanen über Dokumente, um nach Russland einzureisen. In der vergangenen Woche hatte das russische Militär mit vier Transportflugzeugen mehr als 500 Menschen verschiedener Länder aus Afghanistan ausgeflogen. Weitere Flüge waren zunächst nicht geplant. (sda/dpa)
    10:34
    Warten auf Taliban-Regierung in Afghanistan - Gefechte in Pandschir
    An Afghan man prepares to push a wheelbarrow with items of food distributing by an Islamabad-based Christian organization on the outskirts of Chaman, a border town in the Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Dozens of Afghan families have crossed into Pakistan through the southwestern Chaman border a day after the U.S. wrapped up its 20-year military presence in the Taliban-controlled country. (AP Photo)
    Bild: keystone
    Nach dem US-Truppenabzug aus Afghanistan lassen die militant-islamistischen Taliban mit einer Regierungsbildung weiter auf sich warten.

    Es gebe noch keine exakten Informationen über den Zeitpunkt, sagte Taliban-Sprecher Sabiullah Mudschahid der Deutschen Presse-Agentur am Mittwoch. Auch ob Talibanführer Haibatullah Achundsada erstmals nach der Machtübernahme der Islamisten öffentlich auftreten werde, liess er offen. «Wir warten», so Mudschahid.

    Unterdessen lieferten sich in der Nacht Widerstandskämpfer nahe dem Pandschirtal nach Angaben der Taliban erneut Gefechte mit den Islamisten. Die Provinz Pandschir ist die einzige von 34 Provinzen des Landes, die nach den Eroberungen der Taliban noch nicht unter Kontrolle der Islamisten steht. Verhandlungen hätten bisher keine «positiven Ergebnisse» gezeigt, sagte Mudschahid.

    Kurz vor der Machtübernahme der Taliban war der bisher amtierende Präsident Aschraf Ghani ausser Landes geflohen. Zuvor hatten die Taliban die meisten Städte und Provinzen nahezu kampflos erobert. Die militanten Islamisten beherrschten das Land bereits von 1996 bis 2001. Eine US-geführte Militärinvasion setzte ihrer Herrschaft nach den Anschlägen vom 11. September ein Ende. Nach rund zwei Jahrzehnten Militäreinsatz sind die Taliban wieder an der Macht. (sda/dpa)
    22:28
    Biden kündigt Konsequenzen für künftige militärische Einsätze an
    President Joe Biden turns to leave the podium after speaking about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    Nach dem Truppenabzug aus Afghanistan hat US-Präsident Joe Biden weitreichende Konsequenzen für künftige militärische Einsätze angekündigt. «Wir müssen aus unseren Fehlern lernen», sagte Biden am Dienstag im Weissen Haus. «Bei dieser Entscheidung über Afghanistan geht es nicht nur um Afghanistan. Es geht darum, eine Ära grosser Militäroperationen zur Umgestaltung anderer Länder zu beenden.» Künftige Einsätze müssten klare, erreichbare Ziele haben. Sie müssten sich ausserdem «auf das grundlegende nationale Sicherheitsinteresse» der USA konzentrieren.

    Biden sagte, in Afghanistan hätten die USA erlebt, wie eine Mission zur Terrorismusbekämpfung sich in einen Einsatz zur Aufstandsbekämpfung, zum Aufbau einer Nation und zur Schaffung eines demokratischen, zusammenhängenden und geeinten Landes verwandelt habe. Das sei «etwas, das in der jahrhundertelangen Geschichte Afghanistans nie erreicht wurde». Der Präsident fügte hinzu: «Wenn wir diese Denkweise und diese Art von grossangelegten Truppeneinsätzen hinter uns lassen, werden wir zu Hause stärker, effektiver und sicherer sein.»
    22:26
    Biden an Terroristen in Afghanistan: Wir sind mit euch nicht fertig
    President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    Die USA werden nach Aussage von Präsident Joe Biden auch nach dem Abzug aus Afghanistan weiter gegen den örtlichen Ableger der Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat (IS) vorgehen.

    Er warnte die Gruppe, die sich zum jüngsten Anschlag am Flughafen in Kabul bekannt hatte, die USA würden sie weiter verfolgen. «Wir sind mit Euch noch nicht fertig», sagte Biden am Dienstag im Weissen Haus. Der Kampf gegen den Terror gehe auch nach dem Abzug aus Afghanistan weiter, wenn auch ohne Bodentruppen. Die USA würden Terroristen, die das Land angriffen, «bis zum Ende der Welt jagen und fassen», sagte Biden. «Wir werden nicht vergeben, wir werden nicht vergessen.» (sda/dpa)
    22:25
    Biden verteidigt nach Truppenabzug aus Afghanistan seine Entscheidung
    Nach dem kompletten Abzug aller amerikanischen Soldaten aus Afghanistan hat US-Präsident Joe Biden seine umstrittene Entscheidung erneut verteidigt. Der Truppenabzug zum 31. August sei nicht auf eine «willkürliche Frist» zurückzuführen, sagte Biden am Dienstag bei einer Ansprache im Weissen Haus. «Sie war so ausgelegt, um amerikanische Leben zu retten.»

    Sein Amtsvorgänger Donald Trump habe eine Vereinbarung mit den Taliban geschlossen und den Abzug der US-Truppen zugesagt. Er selbst habe die Wahl gehabt, daran festzuhalten oder Zehntausende weitere US-Soldaten nach Afghanistan zu schicken und den Einsatz fortzusetzen. Die USA hätten allein die Wahl gehabt, das Land zu verlassen oder den Konflikt zu eskalieren.
    22:24
    Biden: Frühere afghanische Regierung hat Land den Taliban übergeben
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat erneut die frühere afghanische Regierung und die Sicherheitskräfte des Landes für die Machtübernahme der Taliban verantwortlich gemacht. Die afghanischen Sicherheitskräfte seien entgegen den Erwartungen kein starker Gegner im Kampf gegen die Taliban gewesen, sagte Biden am Dienstag im Weissen Haus.

    Die afghanische Regierung sei kollabiert, Präsident Aschraf Ghani sei ausser Landes geflohen. Sie hätten damit «das Land ihren Feinden übergeben, den Taliban». Damit sei die Gefahr für die US-Streitkräfte und ihre Verbündeten gestiegen. Eigene Fehler beim Abzug der US-Soldaten räumte Biden nicht ein.
    17:21
    Kanada: Etwa 1250 Kanadier und Aufenthaltsberechtigte in Afghanistan
    Nach dem Ende der Luftbrücke aus Kabul befinden sich nach Angaben des kanadischen Aussenministeriums noch immer etwa 1250 Kanadier, Aufenthaltsberechtigte sowie deren Familienmitglieder in Afghanistan. Für den Moment sollten diese an Ort und Stelle bleiben und abwarten, während die Regierung mit den Taliban über eine sichere Ausreise für alle Betroffenen verhandle, sagte Aussenminister Marc Garneau am Dienstag übereinstimmenden Medienberichten zufolge. Zudem wolle Kanada 5000 geflüchtete Afghanen aufnehmen, die von den USA in Sicherheit gebracht worden waren. (sda/dpa)
    14:32
    Armee-Chef Süssli dankt dem Einsatzkommando von Kabul
    11:19
    China freut sich für Afghanistan
    Nach dem Abzug der US-Truppen sieht China Afghanistan vor einem neuen Start. «Afghanistan hat sich von der ausländischen militärischen Besetzung befreit‌. Das afghanische Volk steht an einem neuen Ausgangspunkt für Frieden und Wiederaufbau», sagte Wang Wenbin, ein Sprecher des Pekinger Aussenministeriums, am Dienstag.

    Der US-Abzug aus Afghanistan habe gezeigt, dass‌‌ Militärinterventionen und Versuche, anderen Ländern gewaltsam Werte und Gesellschaftssysteme aufzuzwingen, zum Scheitern verurteilt seien. China verfolge eine Politik der Freundschaft‌‌ gegenüber dem gesamten afghanischen Volk‌‌. Man werde weiterhin eine enge Kommunikation mit allen Parteien aufrechterhalten und Hilfe leisten, um Afghanistan bei der Wiederherstellung des Friedens, dem Wiederaufbau der Wirtschaft und der Bekämpfung terroristischer Gruppen zu unterstützen. (sda/dpa)
    10:50
    Noch Hunderte Briten in Afghanistan
    Auch nach den letzten Evakuierungsflügen aus Afghanistan halten sich noch zahlreiche Briten in dem Land auf. Der britische Aussenminister Dominic Raab sagte am Dienstag dem Sender Sky News, es handle sich um eine «niedrige dreistellige» Zahl.

    «Die meisten davon sind schwierige Fälle, in denen die Anspruchsberechtigung nicht klar ist, weil sie keine Papiere haben», sagte Raab.

    Es sei eine grosse Herausforderung, die Menschen aus dem Land zu bringen, nachdem die letzten alliierte Truppen aus Afghanistan abgezogen wurden. Raab betonte, die radikal-islamischen Taliban hätten zugesagt, die Ausreise von Briten und afghanischen Schutzsuchenden nicht zu behindern. Seit April seien mehr als 17 000 Briten, afghanische Ortskräfte sowie Gefährdete ausgeflogen worden.

    Die britische Regierung arbeite nun mit Afghanistans Nachbarn an einem «praktikablen Weg» für die Flucht britischer Staatsangehöriger. Er führe entsprechende Gespräche, sagte Raab. Der deutsche Aussenminister Heiko Maas reist derzeit durch Nachbarländer wie Usbekistan und Pakistan, um die Aufnahme afghanischer Schutzsuchender zu besprechen.

    Die britische Regierung betonte auch nach der Machtübernahme der Taliban ihre Entschlossenheit, in Afghanistan gegen Terroristen zu kämpfen. Luftwaffenchef Mike Wigston sagte dem «Daily Telegraph», seine Truppen seien bereit, wenn nötig Ziele der Terrormiliz IS anzugreifen.

    Wie die Zeitung berichtete, wurden auch Hunderte afghanische Elitesoldaten, die von den Briten ausgebildet wurden, nach Grossbritannien ausgeflogen. Es gebe Überlegungen, sie in die britische Armee zu integrieren. Vorbild sind die Gurkha-Truppen aus Nepal, die seit rund 200 Jahren in der Army dienen. (sda/dpa)
    10:31
    Taliban-Sprecher gratuliert Afghanen nach Abzug der US-Truppen
    Der Sprecher der militant-islamistischen Taliban hat der afghanischen Bevölkerung nach dem Abzug der USA aus dem Land gratuliert. Das berichtet der Sender CNN.

    «Dieser Sieg gehört uns allen», sagte Mudschahid demnach auf der Start- und Landebahn des Flughafens von Kabul vor einer kleinen Menschenmenge nur wenige Stunden, nachdem der letzte US-Soldat das Land verlassen hatte.

    Die Taliban wünschten sich gute Beziehungen mit den USA und der Welt, sagte er laut CNN. Man hoffe, dass Afghanistan nie wieder besetzt werde und das Land wohlhabend und frei bleibe - eine Heimat für alle Afghanen, die islamisch regiert werde.

    Mudschahid habe zudem gesagt, er hoffe, dass die Taliban-Kämpfer nun die Menschen gut behandelten. Die Nation habe es verdient, in Frieden zu leben. «Wir sind die Diener der Nation, Gott bewahre, dass wir über die Nation herrschen», sagte er. (sda/dpa)
    9:30
    Lage in afghanischer Hauptstadt Kabul nach Abzug der USA ruhig
    Am Tag nach dem Abzug der USA aus Afghanistan sprechen Bewohner der Hauptstadt Kabul von einem insgesamt ruhigen Tagesbeginn. In der Stadt sei es ruhig, sagte Lotfullah, der im Zentrum der Stadt lebt.

    Die meisten Geschäfte im Stadtteil Schahr-e Nau seien geöffnet, sie hätten aber kaum Kunden. Ein paar Banken hätten nach fast zwei Wochen ihre grossen Filialen geöffnet. Hunderte Menschen stünden an, um Geld abzuheben.

    Er sehe insgesamt nicht viele Taliban in den Strassen, sagte er weiter. Zumeist bewachten diese bestimmte Gebäude, vor allem Behörden. Ein Bewohner des Stadtteils Dascht-e Bartschi im Westen Kabuls sagte, private und öffentlichen Schulen hätten erstmals seit der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban Mitte August wieder geöffnet. Alle Schülerinnen und Schüler bis zur sechsten Klasse seien zum Unterricht zurückgekehrt. (sda/dpa)
    01:40
    Taliban müssen sich internationale Legitimität verdienen
    Eine Regierung unter Führung der Taliban in Afghanistan muss sich nach den Worten von US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken internationale Legitimität und Unterstützung verdienen. «Die Taliban können das tun», sagte Blinken am Montagabend (Ortszeit) in Washington. Sie müssten dafür ihre Zusagen zur Reisefreiheit einhalten, Grundrechte respektieren und eine inklusive Regierung bilden. Sie dürften ausserdem Terroristen keine Zuflucht gewähren und keine Racheaktionen gegen ihre Kontrahenten ausüben.
    A Taliban fighter holds his weapon under Taliban flags hanging on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Many Afghans are anxious about the Taliban rule and are figuring out ways to get out of Afghanistan. But it's the financial desperation that seems to hang heavy over the city. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)
    Bild: keystone
    Blinken kündigte an, die USA würden weiterhin humanitäre Hilfe für die Afghanen leisten. Diese Hilfe werde aber nicht über die Taliban-Regierung erfolgen, sondern über unabhängige Organisationen wie die Vereinten Nationen oder Hilfsorganisationen. «Wir erwarten, dass diese Bemühungen nicht durch die Taliban behindert werden.» (sda/dpa)
    01:32
    Blinken: Noch mehr als 100 ausreisewillige Amerikaner in Afghanistan
    Nach dem Ende der Evakuierungsmission der US-Streitkräfte sind nach Angaben von US-Aussenminister noch mehr als 100 Amerikaner in Afghanistan, die das Land verlassen wollen. Man gehe davon aus, dass ihre Zahl «unter 200, wahrscheinlich näher an 100» liege, sagte Blinken am Montagabend (Ortszeit) in Washington. Blinken betonte, die US-Regierung werde sich weiterhin um sie bemühen. Das gelte auch für US-Staatsbürger, die familiäre Wurzeln in Afghanistan hätten und sich womöglich erst später für eine Ausreise entscheiden würden. «Wir werden ihnen helfen, auszureisen.»
    Afghan evacuees are directed to buses after their arrival by a plane at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, late Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. A first group of 149 Afghan evacuees landed late Monday in North Macedonia, where they will stay for a few months pending resettlement elsewhere. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
    Bild: keystone
    Blinken sagte, man habe sich auch intensiv um die Evakuierung von Afghanen bemüht, die mit den USA zusammengearbeitet hatten. «Wir haben viele herausgeholt, aber viele sind noch dort.» Man werde weiter daran arbeiten, ihnen zu helfen. «Unsere Verpflichtung ihnen gegenüber hat keine Frist.» Blinken betonte, die Taliban hätten zugesagt, Afghanen ausreisen zu lassen, «einschliesslich jener, die für die Amerikaner gearbeitet haben». (sda/dpa)
    01:31
    Blinken: Keine diplomatische Präsenz mehr in Kabul nach Truppenabzug
    Mit dem Abzug der Truppen aus Kabul haben die USA ihre diplomatische Präsenz in Afghanistan beendet. Man habe die diplomatischen Aktivitäten in die katarische Hauptstadt Doha verlegt, sagte US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken am Montagabend (Ortszeit). «Angesichts der unsicheren Sicherheitslage und der politischen Situation in Afghanistan war dies ein umsichtiger Schritt.»
    epa08950115 Anthony J. Blinken testifies during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, on 19 January 2021. EPA/Graeme Jennings / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Eine neue diplomatische Mission habe nun begonnen. Von Doha aus wolle man konsularische Angelegenheiten regeln, aber auch humanitäre Hilfe verwalten und die Zusammenarbeiten mit den Verbündeten organisieren. «Wir wollen unsere unnachgiebigen Bemühungen fortsetzen, Amerikanern, Ausländern und Afghanen, zu helfen, Afghanistan zu verlassen, wenn sie sich dafür entscheiden», sagte Blinken. (sda/dpa)
    23:09
    Taliban feiern Abzug der US-Streitkräfte aus Afghanistan
    Die militant-islamistischen Taliban haben den Abzug der US-Truppen aus Afghanistan als historisch gefeiert. Das hochrangige Taliban-Mitglied Anas Hakkani schrieb am Montagabend (Schweizer Zeit) auf Twitter: «Wir schreiben wieder Geschichte. Die 20-jährige Besetzung Afghanistans durch die USA und die NATO endete heute Abend. Gott ist gross.» Er sei sehr glücklich, nach 20 Jahren des Dschihad, auf dessen Opfer und Härten er stolz sei, diese historischen Momente zu sehen.

    Der Taliban-Sprecher Sabiullah Mudschahid schrieb auf Twitter, der letzte US-Soldat habe um etwa Mitternacht afghanischer Zeit den Flughafen Kabul verlassen, das Land habe jetzt die völlige Unabhängigkeit erreicht.

    Mit dem Abzug ihrer letzten Soldaten vom Flughafen Kabul haben die USA den Militäreinsatz in Afghanistan nach fast 20 Jahren beendet.

    «Am Himmel ist Ruhe», schrieb ein Reporter der «New York Times» auf Twitter. Er könne hören und sehen, was wohl Freudenschüsse der Taliban seien. (sda/dpa)
    22:34
    USA beendet Mission
    Mit dem Abzug ihrer letzten Soldaten vom Flughafen Kabul haben die USA den Militäreinsatz in Afghanistan nach fast 20 Jahren beendet. «Ich bin hier, um die Vollendung unseres Abzugs aus Afghanistan zu verkünden», sagte US-General Kenneth McKenzie, der das US-Zentralkommando Centcom führt, am Montag in einer Videoschalte mit Journalisten im Pentagon. Damit ende auch die militärische Mission zur Evakuierung von Amerikanern, Verbündeten und schutzsuchenden Afghanen. Das letzte US-Militärflugzeug habe eine Minute vor Mitternacht (Ortszeit) vom Kabuler Flughafen abgehoben.

    Nach Angaben des Weissen Hauses vom Montag brachten die USA und ihre Verbündeten bei der Evakuierungsmission seit dem 14. August rund 116'700 Menschen in Sicherheit. Immer noch befinden sich aber Zehntausende Menschen in Afghanistan, die vor den Taliban fliehen wollen - bei den meisten handelt es sich um Afghanen. (sda/dpa)





    21:29
    UN-Sicherheitsrat erhöht mit Afghanistan-Resolution Druck auf Taliban
    Der UN-Sicherheitsrat erhöht den Druck auf die militant-islamistischen Taliban, Afghanen ungehindert aus ihrem Heimatland ausreisen zu lassen. Eine entsprechende Resolution wurde am Montag vom mächtigsten UN-Gremium mit 13 Ja-Stimmen angenommen, Russland und China enthielten sich.

    In der Resolution, die der Deutschen Presse-Agentur vorliegt, verweist der Sicherheitsrat auf die Zusagen der Taliban vom Freitag, dass Afghanen das Land jederzeit und auf allen möglichen Wegen ungehindert verlassen dürften. Der Sicherheitsrat «erwartet, dass die Taliban diese und alle anderen Verpflichtungen einhalten», heisst es darin.

    Die Resolution, die von Grossbritannien und Frankreich zusammen mit den USA und Irland vorgelegt wurde, fordert zugleich, dass Afghanistan nicht zu einem Hafen für Terroristen und ihre Anschlagspläne werden dürfe. Ebenfalls hervorgehoben wird die Notwendigkeit für ungehinderten humanitären Zugang sowie die Wahrung der Menschenrechte, insbesondere «der Rechte von Frauen, Kindern und Minderheiten». Eine vom französischen Präsidenten Emmanuel Macron zuletzt ins Spiel gebrachte UN-Sicherheitszone in Kabul wird in der Resolution nicht erwähnt. (sda/dpa)
    19:25
    Usbekische Grenze vollständig geschlossen
    Usbekistan hält seine Grenze zu Afghanistan nach Angaben der Regierung in Taschkent «vollständig geschlossen». Das Aussenministerium der zentralasiatischen Ex-Sowjetrepublik dementierte am Montag Medienberichte, wonach der Grenzübergang auf der sogenannten «Brücke der Freundschaft» für afghanische Geflüchtete geöffnet sei.

    «Das Aussenministerium verkündet erneut, dass die Republik Usbekistan keine afghanischen Flüchtlinge auf ihrem Territorium aufnimmt.»

    Usbekistan unterhalte freundschaftliche Beziehungen zu seinem Nachbarn Afghanistan und wolle sich nicht in dessen innere Angelegenheiten einmischen, hiess es weiter.

    Das usbekische Aussenministerium betonte, dass Taschkent Geflüchteten helfe, die sich zeitlich begrenzt im Land aufhielten und in anderen Staaten Schutz suchen wollten. (sda/dpa)
    16:02
    UN-Sicherheitsrat stimmt noch Montag über Afghanistan-Resolution ab
    Der UN-Sicherheitsrat will noch am Montag über eine Resolution abstimmen, die zur sicheren Ausreise von Menschen aus Afghanistan führen soll. Das wichtigste UN-Gremium werde um 15 Uhr New Yorker Zeit (21 Uhr MESZ) zusammenkommen, berichteten Diplomaten der Deutschen Presse-Agentur.

    Die Annahme eines entsprechenden französisch-britischen Texts würde unter anderem den Druck auf die Taliban erhöhen, Menschen eine sichere Ausreise aus Kabul zu gewähren. Die Vetomächte Russland und China hatten sich bei Verhandlungen am Wochenende Diplomaten zufolge offen für eine Einigung gezeigt. Eine Zustimmung sei aber noch nicht sicher, hiess es. (sda/dpa)
    15:20
    Nach Taliban-Übernahme: Medizinische Hilfslieferung für Afghanistan
    In Afghanistan ist die nach Angaben der Weltgesundheitsorganisation erste Hilfslieferung mit medizinischen Gütern seit der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban eingetroffen. Das teilte die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) am Montag in einer Aussendung mit.

    Demnach landete ein Flugzeug mit 12,5 Tonnen an Medikamenten und medizinischen Hilfsgütern der WHO in der Stadt Masar-i-Scharif im Norden des Landes.

    Mit den Vorräten könne der grundlegende Gesundheitsbedarf von mehr als 200'000 Menschen gedeckt, 3500 chirurgische Eingriffe vorgenommen und 6500 Traumapatienten behandelt werden. Die Vorräte liefere man sofort an 40 Gesundheitseinrichtungen in 29 der 34 Provinzen des Landes.

    Das Flugzeug sei von der pakistanischen Regierung zur Verfügung gestellt worden, hiess es weiter. Angaben der pakistanischen staatlichen Fluggesellschaft Pakistan International Airways zufolge wurde ein Team mit pakistanischen Ingenieuren bereits vorab zum Zielflughafen geschickt, um den Betrieb zu ermöglichen. Aktuell ist der Inlandsflugverkehr in Afghanistan eingestellt und auch der Flughafen in Masar-i-Scharif eigentlich geschlossen.
    Two kids stay behind a fence at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The largest American military community overseas houses thousands Afghan evacuees in a tent city at the airbase. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Bild: keystone
    Zwei weitere Flüge mit medizinischen Gütern sollen laut WHO noch folgen. Die WHO und das UN-Kinderhilfswerk Unicef hatten zuletzt gewarnt, dass die Versorgung von Millionen Afghanen mit Arzneimitteln und anderen wichtigen Gütern immer schwieriger werde. (sda/dpa)
    15:00
    IS-Terrormiliz reklamiert Raketenangriff in Kabul für sich
    Der in Afghanistan aktive Ableger der Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat (IS) hat den Raketenangriff am Flughafen von Kabul für sich reklamiert.

    «Soldaten des Kalifats» hätten den Flughafen mit sechs Raketen des Typs Katjuscha angegriffen, teilte IS-Khorasan, wie der IS sich in Afghanistan und Pakistan nennt, am Montag auf der Plattform Naschir News mit. Es sei auch bestätigt, dass bei dem Angriff Menschen verletzt worden seien. Eine Bestätigung über mögliche Opfer oder Schäden gab es unabhängig von der Erklärung des IS zunächst nicht.

    Auf den Kabuler Flughafen waren Berichten zufolge am Montagmorgen mindestens fünf Raketen abgefeuert worden. Ein Raketenabwehrsystem sei aktiviert worden, berichtete der Fernsehsender CNN unter Berufung auf US-Regierungsmitarbeiter. Dieses kann heranfliegende Objekte mit einem Maschinengewehr zerstören, bevor sie ihr Ziel treffen.
    (sda/dpa)
    14:57
    USA fliegen binnen 24 Stunden rund 1200 Menschen aus Kabul aus
    Im Zuge der Evakuierungsmission am Flughafen der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul haben die USA zuletzt innerhalb von 24 Stunden rund 1200 Menschen ausser Landes gebracht.

    Zwischen dem frühen Sonntagmorgen und dem frühen Montagmorgen hätten 26 Flugzeuge des US-Militärs rund 1200 Menschen ausgeflogen, teilte das Weisse Haus am Montag in Washington mit. Im selben Zeitraum hätten zwei Maschinen internationaler Partner rund 50 Menschen evakuiert. Seit dem Start der Mission Mitte August seien insgesamt rund 116 700 Menschen aus Afghanistan evakuiert worden, hiess es weiter.

    Die Bundeswehr hatte ihren Rettungseinsatz am Donnerstag beendet, Frankreich, Spanien und Grossbritannien folgten am Freitag und Samstag. Die USA wollen noch bis Dienstag Menschen aus dem Land bringen. US-Präsident Joe Biden hatte am Sonntag vor möglichen weiteren Anschlagen rund um den Flughafen Kabul gewarnt. (sda/dpa)
    10:51
    «Habt keine Angst!» – sagt der afghanische Moderator mit 8 bewaffneten Taliban im Rücken
    77
    1
    Video
    «Habt keine Angst!» – sagt der afghanische Moderator mit 8 bewaffneten Taliban im Rücken
    10:38
    Helfer: Festsitzenden Afghanen an Polens Grenze geht es schlecht
    FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, Migrants stand by the fence at the at the newly built refugee camp in the Rudninkai military training ground, some 38km (23,6 miles) south from Vilnius, Lithuania. Lithuanian authorities said Friday that the Baltic country has stemmed the flow of third country migrants illegally crossing from neighboring Belarus, saying the influx of people knocking at the external border of European Union seems to have halted and hundreds have been turned away.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Der Gesundheitszustand einer seit Wochen an der Grenze Polens zu Belarus festsitzenden Gruppe von Migranten aus Afghanistan hat sich nach Angaben einer Hilfsorganisation verschlechtert.

    «Viele klagen über Fieber, Erbrechen und Durchfall», sagte Sprecherin Kalina Czwarnog von der Hilfsorganisation «Ocalenie» (Rettung) am Montag der Nachrichtenagentur DPA. Ein Krankenwagen sei vom polnischen Grenzschutz nicht zu den Erkrankten vorgelassen worden.

    Bei der Gruppe handelt es sich nach Angaben der Hilfsorganisation um 32 Menschen aus Afghanistan, darunter fünf Frauen. Sie kampieren seit fast drei Wochen in einem Wald bei dem Dorf Usnarz Gorny. Polen hat das Gebiet mit Grenzschützern, Polizisten und Soldaten abgeriegelt und lässt die Flüchtlinge nicht ins Land. Der Grenzschutz beziffert ihre Zahl mit 28.

    Der belarussische Machthaber Alexander Lukaschenko hatte Ende Mai angekündigt, dass Minsk Migranten nicht mehr an der Weiterreise in die EU hindern werde - als Reaktion auf verschärfte westliche Sanktionen gegen die ehemalige Sowjetrepublik. Zunächst hatte dadurch vor allem Litauen mit einem Andrang von Migranten aus dem Nahen Osten zu kämpfen. Zuletzt nahm auch der Druck auf Polen zu. (sda/dpa)
    6:34
    Bericht: Mehrere Raketen auf Flughafen Kabul abgefeuert
    In Kabul hat es einem Medienbericht zufolge einen Raketenangriff gegeben. Am Montagmorgen (Ortszeit) seien aus der Gegend Chairchanah im Norden der Stadt mehrere Raketen in Richtung Flughafen abgefeuert worden, schrieb der lokale Fernsehsender ToloNews mit Berufung auf Augenzeugen auf Twitter. Der Fernsehsender CNN berichtete und Berufung auf US-Regierungmitarbeiter, dass mindestens fünf Raketen in Richtung Flughafen abgefeuert worden seien.

    Über mögliche Opfer oder Schäden gab es zunächst keine Informationen. Der Flughafen verfügt über ein Raketenabwehrsystem. Dieses wurde erst vor wenigen Wochen getestet. In sozialen Medien wurden Videos geteilt, die ein brennendes Auto zeigen sollen, aus dem die Raketen abgefeuert worden sein sollen. (sda/dpa)
    Themen