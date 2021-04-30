Wer die Innenbereiche von Restaurants, Bibliotheken, Freizeit- und Sportbetrieben besuchen will, braucht seit Montag ein gültiges Covid-Zertifikat. Entsprechend fleissig wurde an den Zugängen kontrolliert – teilweise noch mit technischen Problemen.



Am Eingang zur Bibliothek in der St. Galler Hauptpost stehen ein Mitarbeiter und ein Sicherheitsmann. Sie kontrollieren bei allen Personen die Zertifikate und Identitätskarten. Das Einscannen der QR-Codes funktioniert noch nicht reibungslos. Die Zertifikate lassen sich auch von Auge überprüfen.



Trotz dieser Kontrollen hielt die Bibliothek am Montagmorgen an der Maskentragpflicht für Besucherinnen, Besucher und Mitarbeitende fest. Anders ist die Praxis in der Landesbibliothek Glarus: Wer sich mit Zertifikat ausweist, muss im Gegenzug keine Maske mehr tragen. Nur für Jugendliche zwischen 12 und 16 Jahren ohne Zertifikate gilt Maskenpflicht.



Ohne Maske im Fitnessraum

Reibungslos funktionieren die Kontrollen im öffentlichen Fitnesscenter des Grand Resort Bad Ragaz: Auch hier ist der Zutritt nur noch mit Covid-19-Zertifikat erlaubt. Im Fitnessraum und im Therapiebad darf die Maske abgenommen werden. Ein Abstand von 1.5 Metern zu anderen Personen ist vorgeschrieben.

Bild: keystone

Ausgenommen von der Zertifikatspflicht sind unter anderem Parlamente und Gemeindeversammlungen. Für die Session des St. Galler Kantonsrats vom 20. bis 22. September in der Olma forderte die SP-Fraktion eine Zertifikatspflicht. Kantonsrätinnen und Kantonsräte hätten «eine wichtige Vorbildfunktion», teilte die Partei mit.



Die Grünen forderten das Ratspräsidium auf, die 3G-Regel – geimpft, getestet oder genesen – spätestens auf die Novembersession auch für den Kantonsrat als verbindlich zu erklären. Sie kritisierten in einer Mitteilung den Entscheid des Präsidiums, an der Septembersession auf die Zertifikatspflicht zu verzichten. (sda)