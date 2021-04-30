Navigation
    Liveticker

    3. Impfung in Italien +++ 13 Gorillas in US-Zoo positiv auf Corona getestet

    Die neuesten Meldungen zum Coronavirus – lokal und global.
    13.09.2021, 13:3113.09.2021, 22:37
    • Das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) meldete am Freitag 6060 neue Corona-Fälle für die letzten 72 Stunden. 10 Personen starben, 77 Menschen mussten ins Spital.
    • 52,8 Prozent der Schweizer Bevölkerung sind vollständig geimpft.
    • Jeder vierte Patient, der wegen Covid-19 auf einer Intensivstation behandelt werden muss, überlebt nicht, zeigen Zahlen des Bundesamts für Gesundheit (BAG).
    • Seit dem 13. September gilt eine Zertifikatspflicht an folgenden Orten.
    • Die grossen Arbeitgeber in der Schweiz (Coop, Migros, Nestlé und Co.) zeigen laut einer Umfrage wenig Interesse an einer Zertifikatspflicht für ihre Mitarbeitenden.
    • Die SwissCovid-App hilft, Infektionsketten schnell zu unterbrechen. Sie hat 1,63 Millionen aktive Userinnen und User.
    • Bislang wurden über 8,8 Millionen Covid-Zertifikate ausgestellt. Die Details findest du hier, die Android-App hier und die iOS-App hier. Auch in EU-Ländern wird das Zertifikat offiziell anerkannt.
    Liveticker: Corona National+International 13.09.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    18:04
    Bei Immunschwäche: Dritte Corona-Impfung in Italien ab 20. September
    Italien beginnt am 20. September damit, bestimmten Bevölkerungsgruppen eine dritte Impfdosis gegen das Coronavirus zu verabreichen. Diese zusätzlichen Dosen oder «Booster» sollen zunächst an immungeschwächte Menschen gehen, beschlossen Gesundheitsminister Roberto Speranza und der ausserordentliche Kommissar für den Corona-Notfall, Francesco Figliuolo, am Montag. Die Experten der italienischen Arzneimittelbehörde und die spezielle Corona-Kommission der Regierung hatten sich für eine dritte Impfung ausgesprochen.
    epa09451731 Roberto Speranza, Italian Minister of Health, during the final press conference at the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting in Rome's Capitol, Italy, 06 September 2021. EPA/Riccardo Antimiani
    Bild: keystone
    Mit den Regionen soll nun geklärt werden, wie die Verteilung der dritten Impfdosen organisiert wird. Verimpft werden die mRNA-Vakzine von BioNTech/Pfizer und Moderna. Insgesamt hatten bis Montag in Italien rund 74 Prozent der Menschen ab 12 Jahren den regulären Impfzyklus abgeschlossen. (sda/dpa)
    17:21
    NEK: Jugendliche sollen selbst über Covid-19-Impfung entscheiden
    Die Nationale Ethikkommission im Bereich der Humanmedizin (NEK) rät davon ab, Jugendliche mit dem Versprechen von mehr Freiheit oder der Androhung erneuter Restriktionen zu einer Impfung motivieren zu wollen.

    Urteilsfähige Jugendliche im Alter von 12 bis 15 Jahren sollten selber entscheiden können, ob sie geimpft werden wollen oder nicht,     schreibt die NEK in ihrer neusten Stellungnahme. Die Jugendlichen müssten dazu ihrem Alter entsprechend angemessene, klare und ausreichende Informationen erhalten.
    epa09409455 A teenager receives a dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Madrid, Spain, 11 August 2021. Madrid begins to vaccinate children over 12 years old, a measure that is already started in other Spanish regions. EPA/CHEMA MOYA
    Bild: keystone
    Bei Jugendlichen, die nicht in der Lage seien, diese Entscheidung zu treffen, müsse die Entscheidung von den Eltern oder anderen vertretungsberechtigten Personen getroffen werden. Die betroffenen Jugendlichen sollten dabei soweit als möglich in die Entscheidungsfindung einbezogen werden.

    Die Mehrheit der NEK erachtet laut Mitteilung die vom Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) und der Eidgenössischen Kommission für Impffragen (EKIF) ausgesprochene Empfehlung zur Impfung für Jugendliche als gerechtfertigt.

    Seit der am 4. Juni erfolgten Zulassung der Impfung von Pfizer/Biontech für Personen im Alter von 12 bis 15 Jahren können sich Jugendlichen in der Schweiz gegen eine Infektion mit dem Covid-19-Virus zu schützen. (sda)
    17:05
    Ständeratspräsident Kuprecht ruft zu Demo- und Gewalt-Verzicht auf
    Bundesrat Ueli Maurer, links, und Staenderatspraesident Alex Kuprecht, SVP-SZ, kreuzen sich an der Sommersession der Eidgenoessischen Raete, am Mittwoch, 9. Juni 2021, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Bild: keystone
    Der Ständeratspräsident hat zum Beginn der Herbstsession die Bevölkerung dazu aufgerufen, auf Gewalt und Demonstrationen in Zusammenhang mit der Corona-Krise zu verzichten. Solche Interventionen lösten keine Probleme, sondern verursachten langfristige Schäden.

    Wer glaube, dass die Pandemie mit Demonstrationen oder unter Anwendung von Gewalt bezwungen werden könne, werde merken, dass das Virus darauf nicht reagieren werde, sagte Alex Kuprecht (SVP/SZ) am Montag im Ständerat.

    «Ich rufe alle Bürgerinnen und Bürger auf, auf derartige Interventionen zu verzichten», sagte Kuprecht. Auch gegenseitige Schuldzuweisungen seien zu unterlassen. Stattdessen solle man gemeinsam das Gespräch suchen und beim Zuhören mit Verständnis aufeinander zugehen, um gemeinsam im Respekt mit den Anderen diese Pandemie zu meistern. «Geben wir Sorge darum, dass die Kluften in Familien- und Freundeskreisen nicht weiter zunehmen», sagte Kuprecht.

    Es gelte jetzt, aktiv und verbindend mitzuwirken, um die Krise zu beenden, sagte der Ständeratspräsident. Das sei möglich, indem man sich impfen oder periodisch testen lasse. «Wir in der Schweiz haben diese Möglichkeit. In anderen Ländern können sie nur davon träumen», erklärte Kuprecht. Davon solle man Gebrauch machen.

    Am Wochenende war es in Zusammenhang mit Aktionen gegen die Corona-Massnahmen zu tätlichen Auseinandersetzungen und gemäss Medienberichten zu Sachbeschädigungen gekommen. (sda)
    16:49
    13 Gorillas in US-Zoo positiv auf Corona getestet
    In einem Zoo im US-Bundesstaat Atlanta haben sich 13 Gorillas mit dem Corona-Virus angesteckt. Die Tiere wurden am Freitag getestet, nachdem sie Symptome wie Husten, laufende Nasen und fehlenden Appetit gezeigt hatten. Von 20 getesteten Gorillas waren 13 positiv, wie «The Hill» berichtet.

    Die Direktorin für Tiergesundheit, Sam Rivera, zeigte sich am Freitag optimistisch. In einer Stellungnahme sagte sie: «Die Teams beobachten die Gorillas sehr genau und sind zuversichtlich, dass sie sich vollständig erholen werden. Sie erhalten die bestmögliche Pflege, und wir sind bereit, zusätzliche unterstützende Massnahmen zu ergreifen, falls dies erforderlich sein sollte.» Es wird vermutet, dass sich die Gorillas bei einem geimpften, aber infizierten Mitarbeiter ohne Symptome angesteckt haben. Die Übertragung habe sich ereignet, obwohl die Sicherheitsmassnahmen bereits sehr streng seien, so die Zoo-Verantwortlichen.

    Nachdem sich die Menschenaffen erholt haben, werden sie die Zoetis-Impfung erhalten – eine COVID-19-Impfung, die spezifisch für Tiere entwickelt wurde. Risiko-Patienten, darunter der 60-jährige Gorilla Ozzie, werden zusätzlich mit Antikörpern behandelt. (saw)
    15:54
    Corona-Ausbruch an Bieler Schule - Tests für 194 Schüler
    Am Bieler Oberstufenzentrum Madretsch sind vierzehn Lehrpersonen und Schüler verschiedener Klassen positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden. Deshalb werden mobile Testteams des Kantons Bern ab (dem heutigen) Montag mit Ausnahme von zwei Klassen alle Schülerinnen und Schüler sowie die Lehrpersonen testen.

    Wie Emanuel Gogniat von Biels Direktion für Bildung, Kultur und Sport auf Anfrage zu einer Mitteilung sagte, werden 194 Schülerinnen und Schüler sowie 36 Erwachsene getestet. Bei den Erwachsenen handelt es sich um Lehrpersonen und sonstige an der Schule tätige Menschen, etwa das Reinigungspersonal.

    Den Testentscheid traf laut Stadt Biel die kantonale Gesundheitsdirektion respektive dessen Contact-Tracing-Team.

    Die Familien wurden von der Schule informiert und die Schülerinnen und Schüler der betroffenen Klassen arbeiten bis auf Weiteres zu Hause. Die beiden Klassen, deren Schüler nicht getestet werden, befanden sich zwei Wochen lang in Quarantäne.

    Der Kanton Bern gab im Verlauf des Sommers bekannt, dass ab Anfang September an den Schulen des Kantons Bern keine Corona-Massentests mit Speichelproben mehr durchgeführt werden. Stattdessen schickt der Kanton bei Corona-Ausbrüchen mobile Testteams los. Der Kanton Bern spricht von «Ausbruchtests». (sda)
    15:54
    Teenager ab zwölf sollen in Grossbritannien Corona-Impfung erhalten
    A patient receives a Pfizer vaccine shot during a pop-up Covid vaccination centre, set up at Heaven night club in London, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. London's Heaven club has become the UK's first nightclub to be turned into a pop-up Coronavirus vaccination centre, as authorities try to attract younger people to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
    Bild: keystone
    In Grossbritannien sollen Zwölf- bis 15-Jährige eine Impfung gegen das Coronavirus erhalten. Die obersten medizinischen Regierungsberater der vier Landesteile sprachen sich am Montag dafür aus, den Teenagern das Mittel der Konzerne Biontech und Pfizer zu spritzen.

    Damit könnten sich insgesamt etwa drei Millionen Jugendliche impfen lassen. Premierminister Boris Johnson hatte deutlich gemacht, dass er der Empfehlung der Mediziner folgen werde. Vermutlich werden die Impfdosen in der Schule oder mit Vermittlung der Schulen verabreicht.

    Zunächst wird den Teenagern nur je eine Dosis gespritzt. Ob sie auch - wie Erwachsene - eine zweite Dosis erhalten, soll nun geprüft werden. Dafür seien mehr internationale Daten nötig. Eine Entscheidung wird nicht vor Frühling erwartet. In Deutschland können sich Zwölf- bis 15-Jährige bereits seit Juni impfen lassen und erhalten zwei Dosen im Abstand von einigen Wochen.

    Zuvor hatte die britische Impfkommission sich gegen eine flächendeckende Impfung der Zwölf- bis 15-Jährigen ausgesprochen. Eine Infektion bedeute nur geringe Risiken für diese Altersgruppe. Die Regierungsberater betonten nun aber, ihre Entscheidung berücksichtige die Auswirkungen der Pandemie auf die Bildung der Jugendlichen sowie die Risiken für ihre psychische Gesundheit, falls sie häufig in der Schule fehlten. Die hoch ansteckende Delta-Variante mache coronabedingte Fehlzeiten wahrscheinlicher. «Impfungen werden Bildungspausen vermutlich verringern (aber nicht beseitigen)», hiess es weiter. (sda/dpa)
    15:53
    14:49
    Keine Rechtsgrundlage für Zertifikatspflicht im Bundeshaus
    Auch nach einer weiteren Sitzung des Ratsbüros bleibt es dabei: Für die Ständerätinnen und Nationalräte wird für den Eintritt in das Bundeshaus kein Covid-Zertifikat verlangt. Es fehlt die rechtliche Grundlage, sagte am Montag Nationalratspräsident Aebi.

    Die zuständigen Kommissionen sollen nun jedoch eine Vorlage ausarbeiten, die die Einführung einer Zertifikatspflicht im Bundeshaus möglich machen würde, sagte Andreas Aebi (SVP/BE) weiter. (sda)
    14:22
    London kündigt Vertrag mit französischem Impfstoffentwickler Valneva
    FILE - In this Feb. 3 2021 file photo, the French vaccine startup Valneva headquarters is pictured in Saint-Herblain, western France. A French pharmaceutical startup announced Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 that the British government has abruptly terminated an agreement for it to supply tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccines. Britain alleged that Valneva was in breach of its obligations under the supply agreement, which the company &quot;strenuously&quot; denied. There was no immediate comment from the British side.(AP Photo/David Vincent, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Gut ein halbes Jahr nach einem gefeierten Abschluss mit dem Corona-Impfstoffentwickler Valneva hat die britische Regierung den Vertrag über die Lieferung von 100 Millionen Dosen gekündigt. Das französische Unternehmen teilte am Montag mit, es weise den Vorwurf angeblicher Vertragsverletzungen energisch zurück.

    Ein Regierungssprecher wollte sich zu Details nicht äussern. Er betonte, die Kündigung werde sich weder auf das britische Impfprogramm noch auf geplante Auffrischungsimpfungen auswirken, die demnächst beginnen sollen.

    Am 1. Februar hatte die Regierung mitgeteilt, sie habe 40 Millionen weitere Dosen – und damit insgesamt 100 Millionen – des Impfstoffs VLA2001 bestellt. Premierminister Boris Johnson zeigte sich begeistert und besuchte einen Valneva-Standort in Schottland, wo das Mittel produziert werden sollte. Laut Unternehmensangaben befindet sich der Impfstoff derzeit in Phase-3-Studien. Ergebnisse würden im vierten Quartal erwartet, eine erste Zulassung sei noch 2021 möglich. «Valneva hat unermüdlich und nach besten Kräften mit der britischen Regierung zusammengearbeitet sowie erhebliche Ressourcen und Anstrengungen aufgebracht, um auf die Anforderung von variantenbasierten Impfstoffen zu reagieren.»

    Insgesamt hatte Grossbritannien mehrere Hundert Millionen Dosen verschiedener Impfstoffe bestellt. Bei zwei Dosen pro Person, wie sie bei den meisten Vakzinen benötigt werden, könnte damit die gesamte Bevölkerung des Landes mehrmals durchgeimpft werden. (sda/dpa)
    13:30
    BAG meldet: 6060 neue Corona-Fälle
    In der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein sind dem Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) 6060 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen gemeldet worden. Gleichzeitig registrierte das BAG 10 neue Todesfälle und 77 Spitaleinweisungen. Der Anteil der vollständig Geimpften liegt bei 52,8 Prozent.

    Gemeldet wurden 97'098 Tests. Deren Positivitätsrate lag bei 6,2 Prozent.
    13:03
    Berns Regierungsrat Schnegg weist Vorwurf zu falschen Zahlen zurück
    Der Berner Gesundheitsdirektor Pierre Alain Schnegg weist Vorwürfe zu falschen Zahlen bei den Massentests von Berner Schulen zurück: «Es gibt keinerlei Hinweise, dass die veröffentlichten Zahlen nicht korrekt wären», teilte seine Direktion am Montag mit.
    ARCHIVBILD ZUR MEDIENKONFERENZ VON PIERRE ALAIN SCHNEGG ZU DEN VORWUERFEN UEBER DIE VEROEFFENTLICHTEN COVID-19 FALLZAHLEN AN BERNER SCHULEN, AM MONTAG, 13. SEPTEMBER 2021 - Der Berner Regierungspraesident Pierre Alain Schnegg spricht waehrend einer Medienkonferenz ueber die Impfstrategie des Kantons Bern, am Montag, 14. Dezember 2020, im Rathaus in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Vor dem Beginn der letzten Testwoche habe das Bundesamt für Gesundheit dem Kanton Bern gemeldet, dass ein Labor unter Umständen zu tiefe Resultate ausweise, heisst es in der Mitteilung weiter. Danach seien die Tests in anderen Labors ausgewertet worden.

    Bei den Testungen im neuen Labor hätten auch die falsch positiven Test-Pools deutlich zugenommen. Derzeit sei es noch nicht möglich zu sagen, welches Labor richtig arbeitete, schreibt die bernische Gesundheitsdirektion weiter.

    Dass die Zahl der positiv ausgefallenen Test im Kanton Bern in der letzten Woche der Massentests in Berner Schulen höher ausgefallen sei, sei nicht verwunderlich: Auch national gesehen sei die Zahl der positiven Corona-Tests damals gestiegen, betonte Schnegg an einem Medienanlass am Montag in Bern vor den Medien.

    Der «Sonntagsblick» hatte am Sonntag geschrieben, Schnegg verschweige, dass Fallzahlen nicht stimmten. In Tat und Wahrheit liege die Zahl der positiven Coronatests in Berner Schulen höher als vom Kanton Bern ausgewiesen (sda)
    12:32
    Neuseeland: Lockdown in Auckland um eine Woche verlängert
    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference following the Auckland supermarket terror attack at parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist, Friday, Sept. 3, after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Ardern described Friday's incident as a terror attack. (Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP) Jacinda Ardern
    Bild: keystone
    Die neuseeländische Metropole Auckland bleibt eine weitere Woche im strikten Corona-Lockdown. Diese Entscheidung gab die Regierung von Ministerpräsidentin Jacinda Ardern am Montag bekannt, nachdem in der Millionenstadt 33 Neuinfektionen innerhalb von 24 Stunden verzeichnet wurden - die höchste Zahl seit Tagen.

    Die Menschen dürfen bis mindestens 21. September nur in Ausnahmefällen ihre Häuser verlassen, etwa zum Einkaufen oder um in der näheren Umgebung Sport zu treiben.

    Die Regierung des Inselstaats im Südpazifik hatte am 18. August nach der Entdeckung eines einzigen Corona-Falls einen landesweiten Lockdown verhängt. Im Rest des Landes waren die Beschränkungen bereits in der vergangenen Woche gelockert worden. Hier wurden keine neuen Fälle gemeldet. Einige Regeln gelten aber weiter: So müssen die Bürger in Innenräumen Masken tragen. Zudem dürfen sich in geschlossenen Räumen nur noch maximal 50 Personen versammeln, im Freien bis zu 100 Personen.

    Neuseeland gilt weltweit als Vorzeigestaat im Kampf gegen das Virus und verfolgt eine sogenannte Null-Covid-Strategie. Die Menschen leben seit Beginn der Pandemie weitgehend vom Rest der Welt abgeschottet, dadurch aber weitgehend normal weiter - monatelang auch ohne Masken. Bislang wurden weniger als 4000 Infektionen bestätigt, 27 Menschen sind in Verbindung mit Covid-19 gestorben. Allerdings sind bisher nur etwa 34 Prozent der fünf Millionen Einwohner vollständig geimpft. (sda/dpa)
    11:30
    Zertifikat statt Maske – Kontrollen funktionieren meist reibungslos
    Wer die Innenbereiche von Restaurants, Bibliotheken, Freizeit- und Sportbetrieben besuchen will, braucht seit Montag ein gültiges Covid-Zertifikat. Entsprechend fleissig wurde an den Zugängen kontrolliert – teilweise noch mit technischen Problemen.

    Am Eingang zur Bibliothek in der St. Galler Hauptpost stehen ein Mitarbeiter und ein Sicherheitsmann. Sie kontrollieren bei allen Personen die Zertifikate und Identitätskarten. Das Einscannen der QR-Codes funktioniert noch nicht reibungslos. Die Zertifikate lassen sich auch von Auge überprüfen.

    Trotz dieser Kontrollen hielt die Bibliothek am Montagmorgen an der Maskentragpflicht für Besucherinnen, Besucher und Mitarbeitende fest. Anders ist die Praxis in der Landesbibliothek Glarus: Wer sich mit Zertifikat ausweist, muss im Gegenzug keine Maske mehr tragen. Nur für Jugendliche zwischen 12 und 16 Jahren ohne Zertifikate gilt Maskenpflicht.

    Ohne Maske im Fitnessraum
    Reibungslos funktionieren die Kontrollen im öffentlichen Fitnesscenter des Grand Resort Bad Ragaz: Auch hier ist der Zutritt nur noch mit Covid-19-Zertifikat erlaubt. Im Fitnessraum und im Therapiebad darf die Maske abgenommen werden. Ein Abstand von 1.5 Metern zu anderen Personen ist vorgeschrieben.
    Bild: keystone
    Ausgenommen von der Zertifikatspflicht sind unter anderem Parlamente und Gemeindeversammlungen. Für die Session des St. Galler Kantonsrats vom 20. bis 22. September in der Olma forderte die SP-Fraktion eine Zertifikatspflicht. Kantonsrätinnen und Kantonsräte hätten «eine wichtige Vorbildfunktion», teilte die Partei mit.

    Die Grünen forderten das Ratspräsidium auf, die 3G-Regel – geimpft, getestet oder genesen – spätestens auf die Novembersession auch für den Kantonsrat als verbindlich zu erklären. Sie kritisierten in einer Mitteilung den Entscheid des Präsidiums, an der Septembersession auf die Zertifikatspflicht zu verzichten. (sda)
    10:58
    Luzern: Anzeige gegen Organisatoren der Massnahmen-Gegner-Demonstration
    Die Luzerner Polizei erstattet Anzeige gegen die Organisatoren der nicht bewilligten Corona-Kundgebung vom Samstag in der Stadt Luzern. Etwa 1500 Gegnerinnen und Gegner der Massnahmen gegen die Covid-19-Pandemie waren auf die Strasse gegangen.

    Insgesamt wies die Polizei rund 60 Personen weg. Gemeinsam mit den Verantwortlichen der Stadt Luzern werde die Luzerner Polizei den Einsatz nachbesprechen und aufarbeiten, teilte diese am Montag mit.

    Der Demonstrationszug begann am Samstagnachmittag nach 13 Uhr und führte vom Mühlenplatz durch die Altstadt, über die Seebrücke, den Pilatus- und Kasernenplatz bis zum Inseli. Dort löste sich die Demonstration ab etwa 16 Uhr auf.

    Auf dem Kasernenplatz mussten die Einsatzkräfte eine Konfrontation zwischen den Massnahmengegnern und Gegendemonstranten unterbinden. Dabei setzten sie auch Pfefferspray ein. Verletzt wurde niemand. (sda)
    10:07
    Zürcher Kantonsrat prüft Zertifikatspflicht für Ratssitzungen
    Zürcher Kantonsrat
    Bild: Tages Anzeiger
    Der Zürcher Kantonsrat hat seine Sitzung vom Montag noch ohne Zertifikatspflicht abgehalten. Es ist noch unklar, ob eine solche eingeführt werden soll oder nicht – und ob dafür allenfalls eine rechtliche Grundlage geschaffen werden müsste oder die Hausordnung ausreicht.

    Das Thema werde am Donnerstag in der Geschäftsleitung des Kantonsrats besprochen, hiess es bei den Parlamentsdiensten auf Anfrage von Keystone-SDA.

    Am kommenden Montag werde dann in der Ratssitzung dazu kommuniziert. Wie viele Kantonsrätinnen und Kantonsräte ungeimpft und somit von der Zertifikatspflicht betroffen wären, ist nicht bekannt.

    Auch im Bundeshaus wird aktuell eine Zertifikatspflicht für die Herbstsession geprüft. In einem Brief an die Verwaltungsdelegation der Bundesversammlung fordern – mit Ausnahme der SVP – alle Parteipräsidentinnen und -präsidenten eine Zertifikatspflicht.

    Die öffentliche Diskussion zeige, dass die Ausnahmeregelung für Politikerinnen und Politiker in der Bevölkerung für Unverständnis sorge, heisst es im Brief, der auf Twitter publiziert wurde.

    Die Verwaltungsdelegation solle als Sofortmassnahme eine dringliche Empfehlung aussprechen, das Parlamentsgebäude nur mit dem Covid-Zertifikat zu betreten. Zudem solle sie prüfen, ob im Dringlichkeitsverfahren eine Rechtsgrundlage für eine Zertifikatspflicht im Parlament geschaffen werden könne. (sda)
    9:57
    Zertifikatspflicht für freiwillige Schulveranstaltungen in Schwyz
    covid-zertifikat, covid, corona, corona pass, ausgang, club, corona-Zertifikat
    Wer im Kanton Schwyz an grösseren, freiwilligen Schulveranstaltungen wie Theater oder Tage der offenen Türe teilnehmen will, kann dies ab sofort nur noch mit einem gültigen Covid-Zertifikat tun. Für obligatorische Veranstaltungen in Innenräumen wie Elternabende gilt weiterhin keine Zertifikatspflicht.

    Das Bildungsdepartement verfolge das Ziel, alle am Bildungssystem beteiligten Personen möglichst zu schützen, den Präsenzunterricht möglichst aufrechterhalten zu können und den Schulträgern «praktikable Lösungen» in der Umsetzung der Schutzmassnahmen zu liefern, teilte dieses am Montag mit.

    Weitergeführt werde das repetitive Testen. In den ersten zwei Wochen nach dem Schulstart von wurde dieses von 6400 auf über 7500 Tests erhöht. Sie weisen eine Positivitätsrate von 0,5 Prozent auf. Vor der Sommerpause lag sie bei 0.03 Prozent. (sda)
    9:17
    Über 200'000 Menschen fordern weiterhin kostenlose Corona-Tests
    Mehrere 100 Demonstranten protestieren gegen die Corona Massnahmen in der Stadt Luzern am Samstag, 11. September 2021. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler)
    Bild: keystone
    Eine Online-Petition für weiterhin kostenlose Corona-Tests in der Schweiz hat innert vier Tagen grosse Unterstützung erhalten. Am Montag knackte das Begehren die Grenze von 200'000 Unterstützerinnen und Unterstützern.

    Das Ansinnen wurde von einer Privatperson auf der Petitionsplattform Campax lanciert. Es verlangt vom Bundesrat, dass Corona-Tests für asymptomatische Personen auch nach dem 1. Oktober kostenlos bleiben.

    Mit der Ausweitung der Zertifikatspflicht auf viele öffentliche Bereiche und gleichzeitig kostenpflichtigen Tests komme es zu einer Ungleichbehandlung für rund 40 Prozent der Schweizer Bevölkerung, die ungeimpft sind, erklärte die Initiantin. Viele Bürger könnten die Testkosten nicht bezahlen und würden von Teilen des öffentlichen Lebens ausgeschlossen.

    Der Bundesrat hatte Ende August entschieden, dass ab dem 1. Oktober die Testkosten für das Covid-Zertifikat nicht mehr vom Bund übernommen werden. Es sei nicht mehr gerechtfertigt, die hohen Kosten von der Allgemeinheit zahlen zu lassen, weil jede Person die Möglichkeit habe, sich impfen zu lassen, sagte Gesundheitsminister Alain Berset damals. Gemäss groben Schätzungen des Bundes werden mit der Abkehr von Gratis-Tests bis nächstes Jahr rund 400 Millionen Franken an Kosten eingespart.

    Weiter entschied der Bundesrat letzte Woche, ab Montag die Zertifikatspflicht etwa auf Restaurants, Kinos und Sportstätten auszuweiten. Mit den neuen Zertifikatsregeln sollen erneute Schliessungen ganzer Branchen oder Verbote von bestimmten Aktivitäten verhindert werden. Die Landesregierung übt damit auch leise Druck auf die ungeimpften Personen aus, sich impfen zu lassen. (sda)
    9:14
    Pädagogische Hochschule Schwyz startet Semester im Fernunterricht
    Die pädagogische Hochschule Schwyz (PHSZ) startet das Herbstsemester im Fernunterricht. Durch die erneuten Kapazitätsbegrenzungen stünden zu wenig Räume zur Verfügung, um die Lehrveranstaltungen adäquat in Präsenz durchführen zu können, begründet sie diesen Entscheid.

    Um den Dozierenden und Studierenden genug Vorlauf für die Umstellung zu geben, verschiebe die PHSZ den Semesterstart um eine Woche auf den 20. September, teilte sie am Montag mit.

    Zur Einführung der Zertifikatspflicht, die die Hochschulen alternativ umsetzen können, fehle bislang die rechtliche Grundlage, heisst es weiter.

    Aktuell würden verschiedene Szenarien geprüft, wie die Studentinnen und Studenten möglichst bald wieder vor Ort geholt werden könnten. Aber aus eineinhalb Jahren Fernlehre wüssten sie sehr gut, was online funktioniere und was eben nicht, wird Rektor Silvio Herzog zitiert.

    Vergangene Woche fand – wie geplant – vor Ort die Einführungswoche mit den neuen Studentinnen und Studenten statt. Insgesamt starten 448 Studentinnen und Studenten an der PHSZ das Herbstsemester. So viele Studierende wie noch nie, heisst es weiter. (sda)
    7:52
    Jeder vierte Corona-Intensivpatient ist seit Weihnachten gestorben
    Aerzte und Pflegende kuemmern sich um Covid-Patienten in einer Intensivstation im Universitaetsspital Basel, am Montag, 28. Dezember 2020, in Basel. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Das medizinische Fachpersonal der Spitäler läuft seit Wochen auf den Felgen. Grund dafür ist die hohe Anzahl der Hospitalisierungen von Coronapatienten. Besonders angespannt ist die Situation auf den Intensivpflegestationen (IPS). Unter welcher Belastung das Spitalpersonal steht, zeigen neue Daten des Bundesamtes für Gesundheit (BAG).

    Zwischen letztem Dezember und August dieses Jahres mussten 1055 Corona-Infizierte auf einer Intensivpflegestation eines Schweizer Spitals behandelt werden. Davon sind 287 Personen gestorben, also etwas mehr als ein Viertel (27,2) Prozent. Das BAG bestätigt auf Anfrage von CH Media einen entsprechenden Bericht der «NZZ am Sonntag».

    Laut BAG sind insgesamt sogar 1175 IPS-Aufenthalte vom 23. Dezember bis zum 22. August gezählt worden. Doch der Ausgang von 120 Personen sei unbekannt. Eine detailliertere Aufschlüsselung der 1055 IPS-Patienten, deren Ausgang bekannt ist, zeigt, wie sich die Überlebensschanchen je nach Alter verändern.

    So sind in der Gruppe der über 80-Jährigen rund 51 Prozent und in der Altersgruppe der 70- bis 79-Jährigen knapp 39 Prozent gestorben. Aber auch bei den 50- bis 59-Jährigen ist jeder Siebte gestorben, während in der Altersgruppe 40 bis 49 noch 12,3 Prozent Tote verzeichnet wurden.

    Die Zahlen des Bundesamtes für Gesundheit stammen von der Sentinel Spitalüberwachung. Das BAG präzisiert, dass die Daten nicht die Anzahl Todesfälle in den Intensivstationen zeigen, sondern die Anzahl Todesfälle von Personen, die mindestens einmal eine Intensivbehandlung benötigten. Ob eine Person in der IPS verstarb oder ob sie die IPS verlassen hat und später verstarb, ist dem BAG gemäss eigenen Angaben nicht bekannt. (dpo)
    19:10
    Bericht: Lockdown viermal teurer als Ausschluss von Ungeimpften
    In Deutschland würde ein erneuter Lockdown für alle Bürger einem Bericht zufolge viermal so hohe finanzielle Schäden verursachen wie ein Ausschluss Ungeimpfter. Das zeigen Berechnungen des Leibnitz-Instituts für Wirtschaftsforschung (RWI).

    Erneute Einschränkungen würden demnach je nach Ausgestaltung zwischen 6,5 und 52 Milliarden Euro an Wertschöpfung kosten, wie das «Handelsblatt» am Sonntag berichtete.

    Als akut von Einschränkungen bedroht gelten dem Bericht zufolge die Anbieter von kontaktintensiven Dienstleistungen. Dazu gehören Restaurants, Tourismus, Kunst und Kultur. Das RWI hat berechnet, wie gross der Schaden verschiedener (Teil-)Schliessungen in diesem Bereich wäre, wenn diese im vierten Quartal eingeführt und noch das gesamte erste Quartal 2022 gelten würden.

    Der Schaden bei Schliessungen, die für alle Bundesbürger gelten, betrüge demnach 52 Milliarden Euro. Das Bruttoinlandsprodukt (BIP) würde dadurch 0,6 Prozentpunkte im Gesamtjahr 2022 geringer ausfallen. Vergleichswert ist ein Szenario ohne Schliessungen, bei dem die Unternehmen von einer überdurchschnittlichen Nachfrage profitieren, weil die Bürger Konzerte oder Reisen nachholen.

    Würde die Politik nur den Ungeimpften den Zugang zu bestimmten Orten verwehren und eine 2G-Regelung einführen, läge die Wertschöpfung dem Bericht zufolge 13 Milliarden Euro geringer, sofern es bei dem aktuellen Impftempo bleibt und die Kaufkraft zwischen Geimpften und Ungeimpften gleich ist. Das BIP würde 0,15 Prozentpunkte geringer ausfallen.

    Wenn sich Ungeimpfte freitesten können, sei der wirtschaftliche Effekt vor allem von den Preisen für die Tests abhängig. Würde die Hälfte der Ungeimpften sich freitesten lassen, um weiter kontaktintensive Dienstleistungen in Anspruch zu nehmen, läge der Wertschöpfungsverlust bei 6,5 Milliarden Euro und der BIP-Rückgang bei 0,075 Prozentpunkten.

    «Eine klare Aussage der Politik für 2G etwa könnte jetzt Unsicherheit abbauen, wenn auch auf Kosten der nicht Geimpften», sagte Ifo-Präsident Clemens Fuest dem «Handelsblatt». (sda/afp)
    18:20
    Bergbahnen mit Bund wegen Zertifikatspflicht im Gespräch
    Lukas Engelberger, Präsident der kantonalen Gesundheitsdirektorinnen und Gesundheitsdirektoren will auch eine Covid-Zertifikatspflicht für Skigebiete. Ski fahren und Winterferien seien freiwillig und zum Vergnügen da. Da sei eine Pflicht zu rechtfertigen, so Engelberger gegenüber der «Sonntagszeitung». Der Verband Seilbahnen Schweiz kann sich eine Zertifikatspflicht ebenfalls gut vorstellen, sagte der Verbandspräsident und Ständerat Hans Wicki gegenüber «Radio Sunshine». Für die Bahnen sei die Planungssicherheit das Wichtigste. Mit dem Zertifikat könne verhindert werden, dass plötzlich der Betrieb eingeschränkt werde. Beim Bund selbst gibt man sich noch etwas zurückhaltend. «Wir finden es prüfenswert, dass die Kantone schauen, was möglich ist, was Sinn ergibt und was von den Leuten gewünscht wird, die Ferien machen wollen», so Anne Lévy, Direktorin des Bundesamts für Gesundheit (BAG) zu SRF.
    Skifahrer mit Schutzmaske auf dem Sessellift Lauberhorn aufgenommen am Freitag, 8. Januar 2021, im Skigebiet Grindelwald - Wengen. Die Berner Skigebiete bleiben trotz Coronavirus geoeffnet, mit reduzierter Transportkapazitaet. (KEYSTONE /Marcel Bieri)
    Bild: keystone
    16:32
    Biontech-Daten zu Kinder-Impfung sollen Ende Monat vorliegen
    Ugur Sahin und Özlem Türeci, die beiden Gründer von Biontech rechnen damit, dass bis Ende Monat genügend Daten zur Impfung von 5- bis 11-Jährigen vorliegen werden. Die Dosis für diese Altersgruppe werde voraussichtlich bei zehn Mikrogramm liegen, sagte Türeci gegenüber der «Bild am Sonntag». Bei den noch jüngeren Kinder werden die Daten gegen Ende des Jahres erwartet.
    FILE - In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, a technician inspects filled vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the company's facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer and Moderna have filed FDA applications for booster doses but the government will decide on extra Johnson &amp; Johnson doses later, once that company shares its booster data with the agency. (Pfizer via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    14:16
    Massnahmengegner dringen in Freiburger Spital ein
    Sicht auf die Gebaeude des Freiburger Spitals (HFR), am Donnerstag, 22. Oktober 2020 in Freiburg. Die Leitung des Spitals informierte am Donnerstag ueber die Situation rund um die sich schnell verschaerfenden Krise um die Pandemie des Coronavirus, Covid-19. (KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle)
    Bild: keystone
    Am Sonntagmorgen demonstrierten etwa 50 Massnahmengegner vor dem Kantonsspital Freiburg. Einige drangen ohne Masken in das Spital ein. (sda)
    14:01
    Fehler bei Tests an Berner Schulen
    Der Kanton Bern ist wegen tiefer Fallzahlen bei Corona-Tests in den Schulen in ein schiefes Licht geraten. Aufgrund der Zahlen hatte der Kanton entschieden, auf die Massentests zu verzichten.

    Über die falschen Angaben zu den Coronavirus-Infektionen im Kanton Bern berichtete der «SonntagsBlick». Zu den von der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA an die Gesundheitsdirektion gestellten Fragen nahm diese am Sonntag nicht konkret Stellung. Direktionssprecher Gundekar Giebel wies die Vorwürfe einzig als «völlig unhaltbar» zurück. Die Direktion werde Anfang nächster Woche detailliert Stellung nehmen, kündigte er an.
    Die Schuelerinnen und Schueler der fuenften Klasse betreten das Schulhaus am Tag der Wiedereroeffnung der Lorraineschule, am Montag, 11. Mai 2020 in Bern. Die Schulen wurden nach Ausbruch der Pandemie des Coronavirus, Covid-19 am 16. Maerz geschlossen, die Kinder wurden in Fernunterricht betreut. (KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle)
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    Die Ergebnisse der Massentests an Berner Schulen zeigten nach den Sommerferien tiefe Fallzahlen. So tiefe, dass das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) hellhörig wurde. Es wies den Kanton Bern an, Tests nicht nur im Labor in Münsingen, sondern auch an zwei weiteren Labors auswerten zu lassen. Dort ergaben sich deutlich höhere Fallzahlen, wie aus einer im «SonntagsBlick» abgedruckten Tabelle hervorgeht. Gesundheitsdirektor Pierre Alain Schnegg (SVP) trat mit diesem Befund nicht an die Öffentlichkeit und handelt sich damit nun Kritik ein. (sda)
    13:33
    Corona-Impfpflicht für Clubs in England kommt doch nicht
    Der Nachweis einer vollständigen Corona-Impfung wird in England doch keine Voraussetzung für den Zugang zu Nachtclubs und grösseren Veranstaltungen. Die britische Regierung hat entsprechende Pläne verworfen, wie Gesundheitsminister Sajid Javid am Sonntag der BBC sagte. Man habe sich diese Idee ausgiebig angeschaut, werde solche Pläne aber nicht weiter verfolgen.
    Bild: keystone
    Die Regierung hatte zwischenzeitlich geplant, eine Nachweispflicht für den Landesteil England ab Ende des Monats einzuführen. Dann hätte nur in Clubs oder zu Grossveranstaltungen gehen können, wer doppelt geimpft ist. Viele Abgeordnete auch der Regierungspartei von Premierminister Boris Johnson stemmten sich aber gegen diese Pläne.

    Im britischen Landesteil Schottland soll dagegen ab Oktober der Zutritt zu Nachtclubs und vielen Grossveranstaltungen für Volljährige nur noch mit Corona-Impfnachweis möglich sein. Nordirland plant eine solche Regelung nicht. In Wales steht eine Entscheidung in der kommenden Woche an. (sda/dpa)
    12:12
    Alle Parteipräsidenten (ausser die SVP) fordern Zertifikatspflicht im Bundeshaus
    In einem Brief Brief an die Verwaltungsdelegation der Bundesversammlung fordern die Parteipräsidentinnen und -präsidenten ausser der SVP eine Zertifikatspflicht auch für die Teilnahme an der am Montag beginnenden Herbstsession. Der von GLP-Präsident Jürg Grossen initiierte Brief hält fest, es gebe keinen überzeugenden Grund für die Ausnahme des Parlaments.

    Unterzeichnet ist der Brief neben dem Urheber von SP-Co-Präsidentin Mattea Meyer, FDP-Präsidentin Petra Gössi, Mitte-Präsident Gerhard Pfister und Grünen-Präsident Balthasar Glättli. Grossen gab an, den SVP-Präsidenten Marco Chiesa nicht angefragt zu haben. Verschiedene Sonntagsmedien berichtete über den Vorschlag.

    Gemäss dem auf Twitter veröffentlichten Brief halten die Unterzeichner den Verzicht auf die Zertifikatspflicht angesichts der angespannten Lage für unverständlich. Der Verweis auf fehlende rechtliche Grundlagen genüge nicht, es bestehe dringlicher Handlungsbedarf. Die öffentliche Diskussion zeige, dass die Ausnahmeregelung in der Bevölkerung für Unverständnis sorge.

    Die Verwaltungsdelegation solle als sofortige Massnahme eine dringliche Empfehlung aussprechen, das Parlamentsgebäude nur mit dem Covid-Zertifikat zu betreten, fordern die fünf Parteipräsidien. Zudem solle sie prüfen, ob im Dringlichkeitsverfahren eine Rechtsgrundlage für eine Zertifikatspflicht im Parlament geschaffen werden könne. (sda)
    12:01
    Ohne Corona-Auflagen: 50'000 Zuschauende bei Konzert in Kopenhagen
    Eine dänische Rockband hat ein Konzert vor Zehntausenden Fans gespielt und damit die pandemiebedingt fast vergessene Zeit grosser Stadionkonzerte wiederaufleben lassen. Nach der Aufhebung der letzten verbliebenen Corona-Beschränkungen in Dänemark zog die Band The Minds of 99 in Kopenhagen knapp 50'000 dicht an dicht stehende und sitzende Zuschauende in ihren Bann, wie Aufnahmen aus dem Stadion Parken zeigten. Die Veranstalter hatten vorab von der ersten Stadion-Show mit voller Zuschauerauslastung in Europa seit Beginn der Coronavirus-Pandemie gesprochen.
    epa09463104 Members of the audience cheer during a concert of the Danish band The Minds of 99 in the Park in Copenhagen, Denmark, 11 September 2021 (issued 12 September 2021). EPA/Olafur Steinar Gestsson DENMARK OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Die Impfquote ist in Dänemark im europäischen Vergleich besonders hoch: Mehr als 83 Prozent aller Bürger über zwölf Jahre sind im Land bereits fertiggeimpft, wie Zahlen des dänischen Gesundheitsinstituts SSI zeigten.

    «An einem historischen Samstagabend vor 50'000 Zuschauende im Parken hat The Minds of 99 ein seltenes euphorisches Volksfest geschaffen. Es lag Magie in der Luft. Gänsehaut am Arm. Schweiss in der Achselhöhle», jubelte die Zeitung «Ekstra Bladet», die von einem «Publikum in Ekstase» sprach. «Es ist klar, dass die Leute es vermisst haben, sich für ein gutes Konzert zu versammeln. Die Stimmung ist absolut top!», schrieb die Stadionreporterin der Zeitung am späten Abend vor Ort. Ihr Kollege ergänzte: «Länderspielstimmung ist eine Untertreibung.» (sda/dpa)
    8:04
    GDK-Präsident: Zertifikatspflicht in Skigebieten könnte Sinn machen
    Im kommenden Winter sollte nach Ansicht des obersten Gesundheitsdirektors der Schweiz, Lukas Engelberger, die Zertifikatspflicht auch in den Skigebieten eingeführt werden. Skifahren und Winterferien seien freiwillig und zum Vergnügen.
    Bild: keystone
    Da sei eine Zertifikatspflicht zu rechtfertigen, sagte der Präsident der kantonalen Gesundheitsdirektorenkonferenz (GDK) in einem Interview mit der «SonntagsZeitung». Eine Zertifikatspflicht für Bergbahnen und Skigebiete sei im Sinn aller. Für die Kunden sei es angenehmer, nicht ständig eine Maske tragen zu müssen und sich sicherer zu fühlen. Zudem könnten die Bahnen ihre Kapazitäten besser auslasten. «Die meisten Wintergäste werden ohnehin ein Zertifikat haben», so Engelberger.

    Der öffentliche Verkehr gehöre hingegen zu den Grundinfrastrukturen, dort scheine ihm eine Zertifikatspflicht deshalb nicht legitim. Zudem besteht mit der Maskenpflicht ein gutes Schutzkonzept. Auch eine generelle Zertifikatspflicht am Arbeitsplatz würde für Engelberger zu weit gehen. Sie käme für ihn nur infrage kommen, wenn sich die Situation noch einmal dramatisch verschlechtern sollte. «Der Grundsatz sollte bleiben, dass das Zertifikat dort gilt, wo man freiwillig hingeht.» Deshalb könne man sich die Zertifikatspflicht in den Tourismusbahnen überlegen. (sda)
    20:28
    Beteiligung an Protesten gegen Frankreichs Corona-Politik sinkt
    Die Proteste gegen die verschärften Corona-Regeln in Frankreich haben am neunten Wochenende in Folge wieder mehr als hunderttausend Menschen auf die Strassen getrieben. Die Beteiligung an den übers ganze Land verteilten Demonstrationen sank am Samstag aber erneut - wie schon seit mehreren Wochen. Laut Frankreichs Innenministerium protestierten 121'000 Menschen. Das sind 20'000 weniger als in der Vorwoche und rund 50'000 weniger als vor drei Wochen.

    Der Unmut richtet sich gegen den von Präsident Emmanuel Macron und der Regierung verlangten Gesundheitspass zum Nachweis von Impfung, Genesung oder negativem Test. Wer ins Café gehen, in den Fernzug steigen oder in manchen grossen Einkaufszentren shoppen will, muss den Pass vorlegen. Die Nachweispflicht besteht für fast alle Bereiche des öffentlichen Lebens. Auch die Impfpflicht für bestimmte Berufsgruppen, darunter Beschäftigte im Gesundheitswesen, stösst auf Widerstand. (sda/dpa)
