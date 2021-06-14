Navigation
    Israel hebt Maskenpflicht bis auf wenige Ausnahmen auf + H&M steigert Umsatz deutlich

    Die neuesten Meldungen zum Coronavirus – lokal und global.
    14.06.2021, 13:38
    • Das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) meldete am Montag 684 neue Corona-Fälle für die letzten 72 Stunden. Die Positivitätsrate betrug 1,3 Prozent. 3 Menschen starben, 19 mussten ins Spital.
    • Vom 3. Juni bis 9. Juni sind in der Schweiz 658'987 Impfdosen gegen Covid-19 verabreicht worden – rund 94'141 pro Tag. Im Vergleich zur Woche davor steigt die Impfkadenz um 8 Prozent. 2'221'755 Personen in der Schweiz sind vollständig geimpft, das sind 25,7 Prozent der Bevölkerung.
    • Discos auf, Maskenpflicht draussen weg: Der Bundesrat hat am 11. Juni den nächsten Öffnungsschritt in die Vernehmlassung gegeben. Entschieden wird am 23. Juni.
    • Der Bundesrat will am 28. Juni die Reiseeinschränkungen weiter lockern. Die Quarantänepflicht für Einreisen aus allen Staaten und Gebieten des Schengen-Raums soll vollständig aufgehoben werden.
    • Die SwissCovid-App hilft, Infektionsketten schnell zu unterbrechen. Sie hat 1,75 Millionen aktive Userinnen und User.
    • Ab Ende Juni soll das Impf-Zertifikat kommen. Die Details findest du hier, die Android-App hier und die iOS-App hier.
    Coronavirus-Zahlen Zum Daten-Dashboard
    R-Wert
    Positivitätsrate
    7-Tage-Ø
    Verstorbene
    mit Covid
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Hospitalisierungen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Infektionen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Tote
    Altesverteilung der Fälle 0–29 30–59 60–99
    R-Wert Unsicherheitsfaktor

    Liveticker: Corona National+International 15.06.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    11:00
    Ausnahme für Covid-Zertifikat bei Zugangsbeschränkungen umstritten
    Im Parlament ist umstritten, ob für Inhaberinnen und Inhaber eines Covid-Zertifikats Ausnahmen von Zugangsbeschränkungen gelten sollen. Während der Nationalrat auf solche Ausnahmen verzichten will, hält der Ständerat daran fest.

    Das Parlament hatte die Ausnahmen bei der Beratung des aktualisierten Covid-19-Gesetzes bereits beschlossen, war dann aber auf den Entscheid zurückgekommen.
    L' APP Certificat Covid et l'APP SwissCovid sont photographies sur un smartphone Apple le jour de sa mise a disposition sur l'APP Store de Certificat Covid lors de la pandemie de Coronavirus (Covid-19) ce lundi 7 juin 2021 a Lausanne. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
    Der Ständerat möchte die Ausnahmen für Getestete, Geimpfte und Genesene nun aufrecht erhalten, für öffentliche Veranstaltungen und Messen. Er entschied dies am Dienstag mit 25 zu 16 Stimmen bei einer Enthaltung.

    Nicht einig sind sich die Räte auch in der Frage, wie lange die Kultur wegen der Pandemie Unterstützung erhalten soll. Der Ständerat und der Bundesrat möchten die Hilfe Ende 2021 auslaufen lassen. Mit 25 zu 16 Stimmen hielt er am Dienstag an diesem Entscheid fest.

    Der Nationalrat möchte sie bis Ende April 2022 ermöglichen. Er ist nun wieder am Zug. Bleibt auch er bei seinen Positionen, muss sich die Einigungskonferenz mit den offenen Fragen befassen. (sda)
    10:09
    Datenanalyse: Impfung verhindert Klinikaufenthalt bei Delta-Variante
    Ein vollständiger Impfschutz mit zwei Dosen der Mittel von Biontech/Pfizer oder Astrazeneca verhindert einer britischen Datenanalyse zufolge sehr gut schwere Krankheitsverläufe bei der Delta-Variante des Coronavirus.

    Die Effektivität sei in etwa so hoch wie bei der zuvor dominierenden Alpha-Variante, teilte die Behörde Public Health England (PHE) am späten Montagabend mit.

    Das Risiko für eine Krankenhauseinweisung wurde bei den vollständig Geimpften jeweils um mehr als 90 Prozent verglichen mit dem von Ungeimpften verringert. Die Untersuchung bestätige, wie wichtig es sei, die zweite Impfung zu erhalten, sagte der britische Gesundheitsminister Matt Hancock. Vor allem beim Astrazeneca-Impfstoff fiel die Schutzwirkung nach der ersten Dosis der Auswertung zufolge noch merklich geringer aus.

    Für die PHE-Studie wurden zwischen dem 12. April und dem 4. Juni insgesamt symptomatische 14'019 Infektionen mit der Delta-Variante in England berücksichtigt, von denen 166 in Krankenhäusern behandelt wurden. Zuvor hatte bereits eine im Fachjournal «Nature» veröffentlichte Studie ergeben, dass der Impfstoff von Biontech und Pfizer vor der zuerst in Indien aufgetretenen Corona-Variante Delta (B.1.617.2) gut schützt.

    Wegen der raschen Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante, die mittlerweile in Grossbritannien deutlich dominiert, hat der britische Premierminister Boris Johnson die für den 21. Juni geplante Aufhebung aller Corona-Massnahmen um vier Wochen verschoben. (sda/dpa)
    9:42
    H&M steigert Umsatz deutlich – Corona-Belastungen lassen nach
    Die Geschäfte des Moderiesen Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) erholen sich dank immer weniger pandemiebedingter Einschränkungen und mehr geöffneter Geschäfte. Im zweiten Geschäftsquartal (bis Ende Mai) kletterte der Umsatz im Jahresvergleich um 62 Prozent auf 46,5 Milliarden Kronen (4,6 Mrd Euro), wie das Unternehmen am Dienstag in Stockholm mitteilte.

    Die belastenden Effekte der starken schwedischen Krone herausgerechnet, betrug das Plus sogar 75 Prozent.     Die Umsatzentwicklung sei im Zeitraum März bis Mai aber weiter von der anhaltenden Pandemie beeinflusst worden, hiess es.
    A man walks through an H&amp;M clothing store in Hong Kong, Saturday, March 27, 2021. H&amp;M disappeared from the internet in China as the government raised pressure on shoe and clothing brands and announced sanctions Friday, March 26, 2021, against British officials in a spiraling fight over complaints of abuses in the Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    Zu Beginn des zweiten Geschäftsquartals seien rund 1300 Filialen vorübergehend geschlossen gewesen. In Frankreich und Deutschland, die zu den grössten Märkten des Bekleidungskonzerns gehören, seien die Filialen fast das ganze Quartal über zu gewesen. In den geöffneten Geschäften habe es Einschränkungen wie etwa bei den Öffnungszeiten, der Anzahl der Kunden und der Ladenfläche gegeben.

    Da aber immer mehr Menschen geimpft werden, konnten in einer Reihe von Märkten die Geschäfte nach und nach wieder geöffnet werden, wie das Unternehmen weiter mitteilte. Auch wenn viele Läden wieder geöffnet hätten, entwickelten sich Online-Verkäufe weiterhin sehr gut. (awp/sda/dpa)
    9:35
    Good News von Novovax
    9:35
    London: Neue Verschiebung von Corona-Öffnung nur im Ausnahmefall
    Die britische Regierung will das Ende aller Corona-Massnahmen nur im Ausnahmefall erneut verschieben. «Es müsste eine beispiellose und bemerkenswerte Veränderung in der Entwicklung der Krankheit geben», sagte Staatsminister Michael Gove am Dienstag dem Sender Sky News.

    Am Vorabend hatte Premierminister Boris Johnson angekündigt, die für den 21. Juni geplante Aufhebung aller Restriktionen wegen der Ausbreitung der hoch ansteckenden Delta-Variante um vier Wochen bis zum 19. Juli zu verschieben.

    «Es ist bedauerlich, dass wir diese Pause einlegen müssen», sagte Gove. «Aber wir wollen sicherstellen, dass wir nichts zurücknehmen müssen, wenn wir diesen Schritt gehen.» Es wäre für Unternehmen und Gesellschaft fatal, wenn Freiheiten erneut gestrichen werden müssten.
    epa09162950 Minister for the Cabinet Office, Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, 27 April 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a barrage of sleaze allegations regarding the financing of his Downing Street flat, while also denying claims that he said, 'he would rather let bodies pile high', than impose a third lockdown on the nation. EPA/ANDY RAIN
    Die Regierung will die kommenden Wochen nutzen, um noch mehr Tempo beim Impfprogramm zu machen. So sollen alle über 40-Jährigen spätestens in der Woche ab 19. Juli ihre für den vollen Schutz nötige zweite Dosis erhalten, alle über 18-Jährigen ihre erste. Seit Dienstag können sich 23- und 24-Jährige für eine Impfung anmelden.

    Wissenschaftler haben die Verschiebung begrüsst. Viele konservative Politiker aus Johnsons Regierungspartei hingegen murren und drängen darauf, dass der 19. Juli wirklich der «Tag der Freiheit» sein müsse. (sda/dpa)
    9:05
    Israel hebt Maskenpflicht bis auf wenige Ausnahmen auf
    Israel hebt wegen der anhaltend niedrigen Zahl von Corona-Neuinfizierten die Maskenpflicht bis auf wenige Ausnahmen auf. Ab Dienstag müssen etwa nur noch ungeimpfte Besucher und Mitarbeiter in Krankenhäusern und Pflegeeinrichtungen Masken tragen.

    Hintergrund ist das erhöhte Risiko der Patienten und Senioren, krank zu werden.     Auch Personen, die sich auf dem Weg in ihre Quarantäne befinden, sowie Passagiere und Personal in Flugzeugen müssen weiter Masken tragen. Dies teilte das Gesundheitsministerium am Montagabend mit.
    People eat in a restaurant as restrictions are eased following months of government-imposed shutdowns, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Israel reopened most of its economy Sunday as part of its final phase of lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions, some of them in place since September. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    Das Neun-Millionen-Einwohner-Land Israel setzt seit dem 19. Dezember erfolgreich eine Impfkampagne um. Fast 5,5 Millionen Menschen haben bereits eine Erstimpfung und mehr als 5,1 Millionen eine Zweitimpfung erhalten. Neuinfektionen und schwere Erkrankungen gingen in den vergangenen Monaten stark zurück. Am Montag teilte das Gesundheitsministerium mit, binnen 24 Stunden seien nur vier neue Fälle registriert worden.

    Zum 1. Juni hatte Israel bereits wegen des starken Rückgangs von Corona-Neuinfektionen und schweren Erkrankungen die staatlichen Beschränkungen weitgehend aufgehoben. Seither gab es bereits im Freien keine Maskenpflicht mehr. Zuletzt haben allerdings viele Israelis bereits in Geschäften keine Masken mehr getragen. Experten warnen weiter davor, dass neue Varianten aus dem Ausland eingeschleppt werden könnten. (sda/dpa)
    19:32
    Boris Johnson verlängert Corona-Massnahmen
    Wegen der rapiden Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante müssen sich die Menschen in England für weitere Corona-Lockerungen noch länger gedulden. Der britische Premierminister Boris Johnson verlängerte am Montag die noch geltenden Corona-Massnahmen bis zum 19. Juli, wie er bei einer Pressekonferenz in London erklärte. Das Impfprogramm soll nun nochmals beschleunigt werden.

    Der bislang für den 21. Juni geplante «Tag der Freiheit» soll damit um bis zu vier Wochen aufgeschoben werden. Geplant war bislang, dass am Montag nächster Woche alle noch geltenden Kontaktbeschränkungen aufgehoben werden. Geschäfte und Gastronomie haben bereits seit Wochen wieder geöffnet.

    Obwohl die britische Impfkampagne weit vorangeschritten ist und bereits fast 57 Prozent der Erwachsenen voll geimpft sind, hat die zunächst in Indien entdeckte Delta-Variante die Infektionszahlen im Land wieder in die Höhe schnellen lassen. Nachdem wochenlang nur sehr wenig Neuinfektionen gezählt wurden, liegt die sogenannte Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz nun wieder bei fast 68. Der Wert spiegelt die Zahl der neuen Ansteckungen pro 100'000 Einwohner binnen einer Woche. (sda/dpa)

    18:22
    WHO: Corona-Fallzahl sinkt seit sieben Wochen
    Die globale wöchentliche Zahl an Covid-Fällen ist sieben Wochen in Folgen gefallen - der längste Rückgang seit Beginn der Pandemie. Dieser Trend verdecke jedoch die beunruhigende Zunahme von Krankheits- und Todesfällen in vielen einzelnen Ländern, warnte der Chef der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, am Montag in Genf.

    Der Anstieg in Afrika sei besonders alarmierend, da diese Region weltweit am wenigsten Impfdosen, Tests und Sauerstoff für Patienten zur Verfügung habe, sagte Tedros. Er nannte keine konkreten globalen oder regionalen Zahlen. Die WHO legt ihre Corona-Wochenstatistik meist am Dienstag oder Mittwoch vor.

    Beim G7-Gipfel gaben führende Industrienationen am Wochenende Zusagen über 870 Millionen Impfdosen bekannt, die möglichst schnell und zur Hälfte bis Jahresende an die bedürftigsten Länder ausgeliefert werden sollen. Tedros forderte am Montag erneut noch raschere Hilfe in noch höheren Mengen. «Die Ausbreitung des Virus ist derzeit schneller als die globale Auslieferung von Impfstoffen», sagte er. Laut Tedros sterben täglich mehr als 10 000 Menschen an Covid-19. (sda/dpa)
    16:21
    Kanton Bern testet Versand von gedruckten Covid-Zertifikaten
    Der Kanton Bern testet in der Nacht auf Dienstag zusammen mit dem Bund die Erstellung und den Versand von gedruckten Covid-Zertifikaten. Die Papierzertifikate sind für Personen bestimmt, die sich nicht auf elektronischem Weg für die Impfung registriert haben.

    In einem Pilotversuch werden einige hundert Personen, die bereits zweimal geimpft sind, ihr gültiges Zertifikat per Post erhalten, wie die bernische Gesundheitsdirektion am Montag mitteilte. Die Zertifikate werden in ein bis zwei Tagen per Post eintreffen. (sda)
    15:37
    Hegglin muss wegen Covid-Erkrankung auf Sessionsende verzichten
    Der Zuger Mitte-Ständerat Peter Hegglin kann nicht an der dritten Sessionswoche in Bern teilnehmen. Laut Ständeratspräsident Alex Kuprecht (SVP/SZ) ist Hegglin am Coronavirus erkrankt. Er musste ins Spital.

    «Das zeigt uns, dass die Geschichte noch nicht ausgestanden ist»    , sagte Kuprecht zur Eröffnung der letzten Sessionswoche im Ständerat. Er rief die Ratsmitglieder dazu auf, sich weiterhin testen zu lassen.

    Erstmals konnten sich während der Frühlingssession alle Parlamentarierinnen und Parlamentarier freiwillig zwei Mal pro Woche testen lassen. Diese Tests werden auch in der laufenden Sommersession angeboten.

    Im Parlamentsgebäude gilt seit dem 23. Oktober 2020 eine generelle Maskenpflicht. Seit der Sommersession ist es im National- und Ständerat wieder erlaubt, die Maske abzulegen, wenn man sich hinter der Schutzscheibe aufhält. (sda)
    14:49
    Covid-Zertifikat im Kanton Zürich: SMS-Versand erst am Dienstag
    Seit heute Montag ist das Covid-Zertifikat im Kanton Zürich verfügbar. Wer zwar doppelt geimpft ist, aber noch kein SMS erhalten hat, muss jedoch nichts unternehmen. Die SMS werden erst ab Dienstagnachmittag verschickt, wie es bei der Gesundheitsdirektion auf Anfrage hiess.

    Via Link im SMS können sich die vollständig geimpften Personen dann im Impftool einloggen und das Zertifikat herunterladen. Dieses können sie ausdrucken oder in die Covid Certificate App laden.
    L' APP Certificat Covid et l'APP SwissCovid sont photographies sur un smartphone Apple le jour de sa mise a disposition sur l'APP Store de Certificat Covid lors de la pandemie de Coronavirus (Covid-19) ce lundi 7 juin 2021 a Lausanne. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
    Voraussetzung dafür, dass ab Dienstagnachmittag ein SMS kommt, ist, dass sich die Personen über das kantonale Impftool VacMe registriert und dabei ihre Einwilligung zur Datenweitergabe erteilt haben. Rund 710'000 Personen haben dies gemäss Mitteilung bislang getan.

    Wer sich telefonisch über die Impfhotline angemeldet hat und in die Weitergabe eingewilligt hat, erhält das Zertifikat bis Ende Juni per Post zugestellt. Die Einwilligung zur Datenweitergabe ist in beiden Fällen auch nachträglich möglich. Im Impftool lässt sich ein entsprechendes Häkchen setzen. Bei der Hotline muss der sechsstellige Registrierungs-Code angegeben werden.

    Auch Personen, die sich in Arztpraxen, im Heim oder im Spital impfen liessen, sollen das Covid-Zertifikat automatisch erhalten oder über eine zentrale Stelle beantragen können.     Ende Juni wird voraussichtlich eine Lösung dazu zur Verfügung stehen. (sda)
    13:38
    684 neue Coronavirus-Fälle innerhalb von 72 Stunden – 450'000 Covid-Zertifikate ausgestellt
    In der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein sind dem Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) am Montag innerhalb von 72 Stunden 684 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen gemeldet worden. Gleichzeitig registrierte das BAG 19 Spitaleintritte und drei neue Tote.

    Am Montag vor einer Woche wurden 1077 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen, 12 neue Todesfälle und 34 Spitaleinweisungen gemeldet.

    Auf 100'000 Einwohnerinnen und Einwohner gab es in den vergangenen zwei Wochen 66,91 laborbestätigte Coronavirus-Infektionen. Die Reproduktionszahl R, die angibt, wie viele Personen eine infizierte Person im Durchschnitt ansteckt, lag am 4. Juni bei 0,65.

    Die Auslastung der Intensivstationen in den Spitälern beträgt zurzeit 65,10 Prozent. 10,40 Prozent der verfügbaren Betten werden von Covid-19-Patienten belegt.

    Insgesamt wurden bis Mittwochabend 6'105'125 Impfdosen an die Kantone und Liechtenstein ausgeliefert. Davon wurden 5'810'914 Dosen verabreicht. 2'221'755 Personen sind, Stand Mittwochabend, vollständig geimpft.

    Bis Sonntag wurden insgesamt 450'495 Covid-Zertifikate ausgestellt, davon 450'245 an Geimpfte, 121 an Genesene und 129 an negativ Getestete. 121'893 Zertifikate wurden allein am Sonntag ausgestellt.

    In den vergangenen 72 Stunden wurden dem BAG 54'181 neue Corona-Tests gemeldet. Seit Beginn der Pandemie wurden in der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein 7'999'355 Tests auf Sars-CoV-2 durchgeführt, den Erreger der Atemwegserkrankung Covid-19, wie das BAG weiter mitteilte. Insgesamt gab es 700'735 laborbestätigte Fälle von Ansteckungen mit dem Coronavirus.

    Von den mutierten Varianten des Coronavirus betrafen 18'062 die britische Variante (B.1.1.7), 249 die südafrikanische (B.1.351) sowie 20 die brasilianische (P.1).
    (sda)



    13:21
    Novavax plant Zulassungsantrag für Impfstoff in Q3
    Das US-Biotechunternehmen Novavax plant nach weiteren positiven Studienergebnissen mit seinem Covid-19-Impfstoff nun einen Zulassungsantrag im dritten Quartal.
    epa08892064 A handout picture made available by Novavax CZ shows a worker at the Novavax CZ production plant near Prague, in Bohumile, Czech Republic, 12 August 2020 (issued 18 December 2020). The EU on 17 December said it had concluded talks with Novavax about the acquisition of the company's potential corona vaccine. The proposed contract with Novavax would give the bloc the opportunity to buy 100 million doses in a first step - with the option of a further 100 million later on. US company Novavax purchased Praha Vaccines in May 2020 to manufacture components of its coronavirus vaccine. EPA/NOVAVAX CZ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    In einer Studie mit rund 30.000 Teilnehmern in den USA und Mexiko zeigte das Vakzin eine Wirksamkeit von mehr als 93 Prozent gegen die vorherrschenden Virusvarianten, wie Novavax am Montag mitteilte. Während der Untersuchung sei die erstmals in Grossbritannien aufgetretene Alpha-Variante B.1.1.7 am häufigsten aufgetreten, Studienteilnehmer hätten sich aber auch mit den Varianten aus Brasilien, Südafrika und Indien infiziert, sagte Novavax-Forschungschef Gregory Glenn.

    Der Impfstoff schützte Studienteilnehmer, die ein hohes Risiko für einen schweren Verlauf hatten, demnach zu 91 Prozent und zeigte eine Wirksamkeit von 100 Prozent bei der Vorbeugung mittelschwerer und schwerer Covid-19-Fälle. Gegen Varianten, die Novavax nicht identifizieren konnte, sei er zu etwa 70 Prozent wirksam gewesen, sagte Glenn.

    Novavax hatte bereits zu Jahresbeginn erste Daten aus seiner Studie in Grossbritannien vorgelegt, wonach das Vakzin eine Wirksamkeit von gut 89 Prozent zeigte. Das Unternehmen hatte aber mehrmals seine Produktionsziele verschieben müssen und kämpfte mit Engpässen bei Materialien und Zubehör zur Herstellung seines Impfstoffs. Bis Ende des dritten Quartals will der Konzern 100 Millionen Impfdosen pro Monat herstellen und 150 Millionen Dosen monatlich bis End des vierten Quartals. (awp/sda/reu)
    13:20
    Island: Maskenpflicht nur noch bei Sitzveranstaltungen
    Die Menschen auf der Nordatlantik-Insel Island können sich auf weitere gelockerte Corona-Massnahmen und eine weniger strikte Maskenpflicht einstellen.

    Ab Dienstag sind nach Angaben der Regierung in Reykjavik wieder Zusammenkünfte mit bis zu 300 Menschen erlaubt    , Restaurants und Kneipen dürfen bis Mitternacht offen bleiben. Einen Mund-Nasen-Schutz müssen die Isländerinnen und Isländer dann nur noch bei Veranstaltungen tragen, bei denen sie sitzen, also zum Beispiel im Theater, bei Gottesdiensten und Sportveranstaltungen. Die Abstandsregel wird von zwei auf einen Meter verringert.

    Island hat in den vergangenen zehn Tagen kaum noch Corona-Fälle verzeichnet, und die wenigen Neuinfektionen traten ausschliesslich bei Menschen auf, die bereits in Quarantäne waren. Mehr als 200'000 Menschen haben auf der Insel mit ihren 360'000 Einwohnern mindestens eine Corona-Impfdosis erhalten, mehr als 100'000 auch schon ihre zweite. (sda/dpa)

    13:15
    40'000 neue Impftermine im Kanton Bern
    Im Kanton Bern gibt es seit Montag 40'000 neue Corona-Impftermine. Dies, nachdem am Wochenende eine Impfstofflieferung eingetroffen ist.
    FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. Novavax says its vaccine appears effective against COVID-19 in a large study, including against variants. Results from the study in the U.S. and Mexico were released on Monday, June 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
    Weitere 10'000 Ersttermine sind in den Arztpraxen direkt buchbar. In den Apotheken stehen nochmals 3500 Impftermine zur Verfügung, wie die bernische Gesundheitsdirektion am Montag mitteilte.

    Eine weitere Lieferung des Moderna-Impfstoffs in ähnlichem Umfang erwartet der Kanton bereits in einer Woche wieder. Zur Impfung zugelassen sind derzeit im Kanton Bern alle Personen ab 16 Jahren. (sda)
    Was junge TikTok-Stars zur Pandemie zu sagen haben

