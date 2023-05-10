Navigation
    «Erklär' das mal einem Amerikaner» – die besten Reaktionen aufs ESC

    «Versuch' das mal einem Amerikaner zu erklären» – so lustig war der 1. ESC-Halbfinal

    Es gab einen tanzenden Human Centipede, 60-jährige Männer, die über Traktoren sangen, und einen Schweizer Beitrag, der es ins Final schaffte. Und so reagiert das Web.
    10.05.2023, 13:01
    Oliver Baroni
    Folge mir
    Mehr «Spass»

    Das erste Halbfinal von Eurovision 2023 ist durch! Und es war ... hey, es war grossartig!

    Grossartig unterhaltend.

    Wenn auch nicht im konventionellen Sinne.

    Gewiss, die Schweiz, etwa, reüssierte mit ihrer Sad-Boi-Ballade, und Schweden kam erwartungsgemäss weiter mit der B-Side von «Euphoria» einem klassischen Eurovision-Kracher, doch da waren auch Acts, die ... naja, die anders waren. Jene Sorte Acts, für die der Song Contest vor allem ausserhalb Europas mit Verwirrung beäugt wird:

    33
    Liveticker
    Remo Forrer und die Schweiz schaffen am Eurovision Song Contest 2023 den Finaleinzug!
    von Simone Meier, Oliver Baroni

    Ja, die Reaktionen aus der Twittersphäre auf das erste Halbfinal waren ebenso heftig wie zahlreich. Aber beginnen wir doch mit dem Moderatorenteam: Alesha Dixon, etwa, die mal locker einen Rap aus dem Ärmel schüttelt:

    Got to respect that.

    Und – oh ja! – dieser Moment, als Julia Sanina ihrer Ko-Moderatorin Hannah Waddingham kurz erklären wollte, wie man *rockt*, und prompt die Quittung bekam:

    Ohnehin scheint sich Hannah (ihr kennt sie als Schauspielerin in «Ted Lasso» und «Sex Education») zum heimlichen Star des diesjährigen Song Contests zu mausern. Moderation of perfektes Französisch? Geht klar!

    Nun zu den Auftritten. Eigentlich wäre Loreen ja die Favoritin, ...

    ... aber seit gestern ist klar, wer Publikumsliebling ist:

    #SoMuchLove für Finnland grad jetzt.

    Derweil, in Finnland selbst:

    43
    Video
    Oh, ja. OH, JA. Der diesjährige Eurovision Song Contest wird ein Brüller
    von Oliver Baroni

    Nun zur Schweiz! Remo Forrer schaffte es in die Endrunde. Vor allem die Inszenierung schien gut anzukommen:

    Was auffiel: Die Schweiz hält an ihrer Erfolgsformel fest.

    Aber Balladen allgemein sind umstritten ...

    Guter Punkt: Irgendwann mal muss man aufs Klo. Gut gibt es die eine oder andere Ballade.

    Ansonsten fielen auf: Kroatien.

    Oder das hier: Haar-Choreo. It's a thing.

    Niemand mochte sich an Irlands Song erinnern. Weil:

    Inzwischen eine Art Eurovisions-Standard: Der obligate heidnische-Folklore-Eintopf, heuer serviert von Moldau.

    51
    38
    Gif
    Alle mitmachen beim Eurovisions-Trinkspiel!
    von Oliver Baroni

    Und so, liebe Kinder, beendet eine *echte Diva* einen Song:

    Nun, wir freuen uns alles aufs Finale. Dort sind unter anderem auch die «Big Five» (die grössten Gönnerländer der European Broadcasting Union) Grossbritannien, Spanien, Italien, Deutschland und Frankreich dabei. Vor allem auf letzteres dürfen wir uns freuen:

    Video: YouTube/zodoplanet

    Aber auch Deutschland verspricht grossartig zu werden:

    Aber letztendlich dürfte diese Prognose sich bewahrheiten:

    Eurovision for EVER!

    Themen

    Ukrainische Reporterin will nur eine Umarmung von den ESC-Siegern

    Video: watson

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

