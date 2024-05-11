klar
Spass
Einfach die lustigsten Tweets, Bilder und Videos der Woche

Einfach eine Handvoll der besten Tweets der Woche

Eine subjektive Auswahl vergnüglicher Tweets, die uns diese Woche ein Schmunzeln oder Lachen entlockt haben. Viel Spass!
11.05.2024, 06:06
Mehr «Spass»

Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link hol dir noch eine Tasse Kaffee oder Tee und scrolle erst dann weiter.

Warum ist uns das nie aufgefallen?

Bild

Wenn Lego-Sets realistisch wären

Bild

Schiffbrüchige, wenn eine Boeing vorbeifliegt

Wenn du versuchst, eine 3500 Dollar teure VR-Brille zu verkaufen

Bild

Wo sind sie alle hin?

Bild

Russlands Militärparade Ausgabe 2024

Bild

Siegesparade 2020 vs. Siegesparade 2024

Ein einziger Panzer – ein T-34 aus dem Zweiten Weltkrieg – führte dieses Jahr die Militärparade zum Tag des Sieges über das nationalsozialistische Deutschland an; die Artillerie und die leichte Flugabwehr fehlten ganz. Sie sind an der Front offenbar unentbehrlich.

Immerhin fährt er …

Weil heute das ESC-Finale ist

Wenn die Karikatur ins Schwarze trifft

Wenn du bei Temu und Wish bestellst

Wenn dich deine Firma aus dem Homeoffice zurück ins Büro beordert

Endlich!

Bild

Warum der AfD vermutlich nie die Wähler ausgehen werden

Die Zeugen Jehovas, wenn die NASA auf dem Mars eine Tür entdeckt

Bild
bild: @GigaBasedDad

90er- und 00er-Jahre Kinder verstehen es (Ton einschalten!)

22 Dinge, die du nur verstehst, wenn du in den 90ern einen Computer genutzt hast – Teil II

Was Elon Musk wirklich meint, wenn er Probleme mit dem ersten implantierten Neuralink-Gehirn-Chip einräumt

Wenn sich bei deinem brandneuen Cybertruck die Schrauben lösen

Wenn der Tesla-Verwaltungsrat eine schwierige Entscheidung treffen muss

Bild
bild: @28delayslater

Wenn dich das Erdbeben im dümmsten Moment überrascht hat

Wer kennt es nicht?

Warum Ladendiebstahl in diesem Supermarkt um 500 Prozent abgenommen hat

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Warum uns Google nie enttäuscht

Einfach eine Strassenkreuzung in China

Wenn wir Autos für unseren tatsächlichen Mobilitätsbedarf kaufen würden

Der Anti-Tesla aus der Schweiz: Zwei Jungs wollen mit einem Elektro-Flitzer durchstarten

Geniesst noch den Samstag, denn ab morgen ist's vorbei!

Bild

Und zum Schluss: Ein Klassiker

(oli)

53 überraschend lustige und nützliche Karten, die du kennen musst. Zum Beispiel, wo dein Name am häufigsten vorkommt
watson-Chefredaktorin Nadine stellt sich dem ultimativen ESC-Quiz
