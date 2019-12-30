watson sport
Selfies an den schönsten Stränden von Lombok bis Honolulu, Fotos von Quinoa-Avocado-Salaten und vegane Randen-Lauch-Smoothies – das alles findest du bei uns garantiert nicht. Dafür haben wir die besten Videos, spannendsten News und witzigsten Sprüche rund ums Eishockey.
End of the year, new hair 💇✨ pic.twitter.com/3EPGBu2BqD— 433 (@433) December 29, 2019
feeling like on the top of the world 🌎 #art #relax #sz17
Enjoying the last few days in the ❄️ before leaving for Aussie 🔥⛄️🧘🏼♀️🐷
she wanted to come to the twerkshop 🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼
Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes ☺️ We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe ❤️🐻 #merrychristmas #happyanniversary #equality #raisethebar
We are incredibly grateful for bringing a new life into the family next year!🧸♥️
❄️🛷❄️ #schlitteln #familytime #snow #switzerland
Hi everyone, I hope you all had a Merry Christmas! While I was riding my mountain bike in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina, I came off the trail at high speed and crashed onto a pile of tree trunks with spiky branches. My lungs partially collapsed, I broke a rib, and my spleen got ruptured which caused internal bleeding. To stop the bleeding, the medical team first wanted to remove my spleen with emergency surgery but luckily the trauma team at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC, had an expert who could do a procedure called embolization, which meant he went into the artery of my leg to go up to the artery of my spleen to block it with a plug. I am very lucky to be in such good hands!! @luca_shaw has been taking such great care of me and I can’t thank him and his fantastic family enough for being here for me 24/7. Also big thanks to @steelcitymedia for getting me out of the woods. The people at Mission Hospital did an excellent job in a life-threatening situation and my guardian angel has been amazing the last couple days. Trek has been super supportive and sent me a bouqet of beautiful flowers. I‘m still in a lot of pain and breathing is hard, but my condition is stable now. I’m sleeping a lot. Further plans have not been made yet. Thank you to everyone for your messages! Jolanda 🖤
Two years ago he asked me to marry him and five months ago I did. ❤️ya @rjosi90
Merry Christmas - one day off and I’m already bored😏 #goodbrowday
