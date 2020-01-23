watson sport
Selfies an den schönsten Stränden von Lombok bis Honolulu, Fotos von Quinoa-Avocado-Salaten und vegane Randen-Lauch-Smoothies – das alles findest du bei uns garantiert nicht. Dafür haben wir die besten Videos, spannendsten News und witzigsten Sprüche rund ums Eishockey.
Folge uns hier auf Instagram.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jolanda Neff (@jolandaneff) am
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Happy Birthday to my princess 👸🏼 You deserve the best day. I Love you❤️
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ramona Bachmann (@bachmannr10) am
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Extremely honored and humbled to receive a @laureussport nomination for Sportswoman of the Year!! It's almost flabbergasting to be at a point in my career of being nominated for such a prestigious award. Thank you.🙃 It's hard to picture yourself at that level, and it's hard to picture myself in the same sentence as these incredible athletes: @naomiosaka, @mrapinoe, @simonebiles, @af85, and @realshellyannfp. 🤯 Congrats, also, to my @ussnowboardteam teammate @chloekim for her nomination in the Action Sportsperson category!👏🥳 #Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs #sportforgood
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Mikaela Shiffrin ⛷💨 (@mikaelashiffrin) am
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Post match cuddles 🥰🐶 #puppies @australianopen
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Belinda Bencic (@belindabencic) am
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
The world is full of magic things🔮✨💜#nature #whataview #winterwonderland
Ein Beitrag geteilt von C O R I N N E S U T E R (@corinnesuter_official) am
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
😎 great day out in the snow #crosscountryskiing #tomlüthi #12
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Tom Lüthi (@tomluethi12) am
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Janko Tipsarevic (@tipsarevicjanko) am
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Grigor Dimitrov (@grigordimitrov) am
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) am
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Out on a snorkeling mission😁 📸 @antonenerlovphotography
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Mattias Hargin (@mattiashargin) am
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Last few workouts before the tournament begins!👍🏻💪🏻
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) am
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Nach 2014 ist es immer wieder etwas Besonderes an diesen Ort zurückzukommen, vor allem wenn ich ihn meiner wundervollen Frau zeigen darf ❤ @anaivanovic After 2014 it’s always something special for me to return to this place, especially showing it to my beautiful wife ❤ @anaivanovic
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Bastian Schweinsteiger (@bastianschweinsteiger) am