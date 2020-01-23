Navigation
Nebelfelder -4°
    Sport
    • Sport

    • Sportlerpics auf Instagram: Selina Gasparin chillt am Bleder Sees

    Sportlerpics auf Social Media: Gasparin füttert alli ihri Entli

    23.01.20, 09:07

    watson sport

    Mehr «Sport»

    Gasparin kann auch ohne ihre beiden Kinder Entli füttern

    Der frühere FCB-Verteidiger ist jetzt ein Kinderbuchheld

    Sock hat den Tennis- mit dem Golfschläger gewechselt

    Freudentränen: Neff kann nach ihrem schweren Sturz wieder aufs Velo

    Cancellara besucht die Tour Down Under

    So gratuliert Ramona ihrer «Princess» zum Geburtstag

    Die Ski-Queen auf dem roten Teppich

    Belinda isch frisch verliebt

    Das Nebelmeer liegt Corinne Suter zu Füssen

    Tom Lüthi macht den Cologna

    Natürlich gewinnt Djokovic auch beim UNO

    Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

    Uno anybody? 😏🙌😏

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Janko Tipsarevic (@tipsarevicjanko) am

    Dimitrovs Outfit! 😱

    Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

    🐆

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Grigor Dimitrov (@grigordimitrov) am

    Gisin geht es jetzt ruhiger an

    Die Coutinhos marschieren durch Münchens Innenstadt

    Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

    🥶💗

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Philippe Coutinho (@phil.coutinho) am

    Autsch! Gute Besserung!

    Catch Me If You Can

    Für einmal läuft sie ohne Schlittschuhe

    «Sommersprossen sind Punkte, an denen dich Engel geküsst haben», schreibt die Leichtathletin

    Angie mit der australischen Sonne im Herzen

    Schön, wenn's schön ist auf dem Winterspaziergang!

    Da möchte man glatt Skirennfahrerin sein!

    Für die NBA ist Bojan Krkic wohl einen Kopf zu klein …

    Schwitzen für … Milan? Fenerbahce? PSV?

    Mattias Hargin geht schnorcheln

    Wozniacki ist bereit für das Australian Open

    Schwangere Cibulkova darf nicht Ski fahren 😢

    Schweini und Ana machen Berlin unsicher

    Grandios!

    So spielt die US-Open-Siegerin an den Australian Open

    Brot ist sein tägliches Brot

    Zaniolo erhält Aufmunterung nach seinem Kreuzbandriss

    Alaba an der Modeschau

    Neff erholt sich vom schweren Sturz

    • Passierschein A38
      Passierschein A38 21.07.2017 21:44
      Highlight Highlight Könnt ihr mal ein Bild von "Patty Schnyders Cousin 3. Grades geht in die Migros einkaufen!" oder "Murat Yakins Halbbruder verkaufte heute wieder 31 Hotdogs!" posten?
    • Blaugrana
      Blaugrana 14.11.2017 16:52
      Highlight Highlight Bouchard als Sportlerin zu bezeichnen ist mittlerweile wohl fast wie Trump als Präsidenten zu bezeichnen: man muss nach wie vor, man will aber nicht so recht...
    • lituation
      lituation 12.12.2018 21:20
      Highlight Highlight 🤣
      Benutzer Bild
    • What’s Up, Doc?
      What’s Up, Doc? 08.01.2020 14:35
      Highlight Highlight Und der Umwelt-Apostel Lewis geht mal schnell mit dem Heli in den Powder.
      Benutzer Bild
      • Mia_san_mia
        Mia_san_mia 18.01.2020 08:07
        Highlight Highlight Ja, der Typ ist einfach lächerlich.
        10 0 Melden
    • DomKi
      DomKi 03.01.2020 14:29
      Highlight Highlight Schade dass ich die Bilder nicht anschauen kann und mit mühsamen klicken hin und zurück auf Instagram muss, was ich natürlich nicht machen werde
      • Adrian Buergler
        Badge
        Adrian Buergler 03.01.2020 14:32
        Highlight Highlight @DomKi: Kannst du mir sagen, welches Gerät du benutzt? Dann werde ich das der IT weitergeben.

        Merci!
        24 2 Melden
    • Kennlar
      Kennlar 01.01.2020 02:53
      Highlight Highlight Ramona Bachmann ist schon ziemlich beneidenswert dafür, dass sie das Herz von der Alisha erobern konnte. :-D Cooles Paar!
      29 9 Melden
    • ravendark
      ravendark 26.12.2019 20:24
      Highlight Highlight Werde ich nie verstehen, dass man fremden Menschen auf Twitter oder Instagram folgt. Why? Ok, als Journalist vielleicht. Komisch.
      42 18 Melden
      • Mia_san_mia
        Mia_san_mia 18.01.2020 08:08
        Highlight Highlight Tu doch nicht so...
        4 1 Melden
    • Biker Girl
      Biker Girl 12.12.2019 13:56
      Highlight Highlight bin ich die Einzige, die 80% dieser Sport-Sternchen nicht kennt?
      78 15 Melden
      • Team Insomnia
        Team Insomnia 13.12.2019 17:58
        Highlight Highlight Das ist nicht weiter schlimm.
        Etwa 100% dieser Sport-Sternchen kennen dich ja auch nicht🤷‍♂️😉.
        163 7 Melden
    • Dan Rifter
      Dan Rifter 25.11.2019 12:12
      Highlight Highlight Desigual: Mehr Farben und weniger Geschmack kriegt niemand hin.

      Serena: Hold my beer.
      63 5 Melden
    • the_hoff
      the_hoff 15.11.2019 14:41
      Highlight Highlight Was kann Shiffrin eigentlich nicht?
      🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️ Singen...
      37 5 Melden
    • luegeLose
      luegeLose 08.11.2019 16:12
      Highlight Highlight Nadal hatte doch eine Zeitlank kaum noch Haare.
      32 3 Melden
    • Hipster mit Leggins
      Hipster mit Leggins 06.11.2019 14:52
      Highlight Highlight verkommt immer mehr zu einem Sport Hustler...
      39 4 Melden
    • UrsK
      UrsK 24.09.2019 15:06
      Highlight Highlight Barth Constantin sieht eher aus wie der Nachwuchs von Mike Shiva mit diesem Stirnband...
      56 2 Melden
      • Francis Begbie
        Francis Begbie 24.09.2019 17:05
        Highlight Highlight Aber sowas von!
        27 3 Melden
    • Staedy
      Staedy 16.09.2019 10:18
      Highlight Highlight Unsere aus meiner Sicht, nervigen Fussballfrauen positionieren sich wieder einmal. Da sportlich Frauenfussball fast keinen interessiert, dann via Instagram mit Küssli und Schätzeli. Wenn wer immer noch nicht weiss, wieso Frauenfussball unter anderem nicht vorwärts kommt, genau wegen solchen Aktionen. Es geht immer um alles, aber selten um Fussball.
      47 157 Melden
      • Raembe
        Raembe 18.09.2019 20:40
        Highlight Highlight Wieso bist Du so offendet, wenn sich ein lesbisches Fussballerinnen-Paar, auf einem PRIVATEN Insta Account, verliebt zeigt? Du siehst hier nur diese ausgewählten Bilder und bildest Dir ein Urteil über Menschen die Du nicht kennst.

        Deine Argumentation ist eh komisch. „Ah die sind verliebt und zeigen dies auch noch, darum kommt der gesamte Frauenfussball nicht weiter! "

        Wenn dies ein männlicher Fussballer tut, ists dir egal. „Aber Frauen, nein! Die dürfen das nicht, sie schaden ihrem Sport!"

        Gib doch einfach zu, das Du ein Problem mit Lesben hast und nix anderes...
        136 31 Melden
      • exeswiss
        exeswiss 26.10.2019 16:26
        Highlight Highlight @Tschüse Üse lesben nehmen ihm die frauen weg :>
        43 8 Melden
      • Raembe
        Raembe 26.10.2019 23:08
        Highlight Highlight @exeswiss: Scheint so.
        30 6 Melden
    • Team Insomnia
      Team Insomnia 11.09.2019 22:30
      Highlight Highlight Jack Sock okay, aber seine Begleitung hat ja echte Killerbeine😂👍.
      32 0 Melden
    • ldk
      ldk 11.09.2019 12:11
      Highlight Highlight Gopf haben die Ronaldos einen grusigen Teppich!
      38 2 Melden
      • Tartaruga
        Tartaruga 11.09.2019 17:47
        Highlight Highlight *Aveiros

        Ist Geschmackssache. Mir persönlich gefällt grüner Samtstoff, was momentan anscheinend voll im Trend ist. Für die Kinder sicher auch gut, aufschürfen ist bei diesen Teppichen nicht möglich :) Safety first
        9 18 Melden
      • ldk
        ldk 11.09.2019 17:51
        Highlight Highlight Passt schon, jedem das seine ;-)
        12 1 Melden
    • Glenn Quagmire
      Glenn Quagmire 09.09.2019 21:44
      Highlight Highlight Gratulation Haris!!!
      16 5 Melden
    • Jemand67
      Jemand67 08.09.2019 15:40
      Highlight Highlight Manchen Menschen muss es ja so langweilig sein. Das Sie nur noch no line leben.... PS: Muss mir jetzt niemand kommen ich sei ja auch on line. Aber mein Leben gehört mir und ich muss es nicht mit der ganzen Welt teilen und brauche keine likes. Wo sind die Zeiten vom Familienfotoalbum? Traurig...
      27 46 Melden
    • Drunken Master
      Drunken Master 04.09.2019 10:32
      Highlight Highlight Jetzt hat es sogar schon Bencics Bruder in diese Rubrik geschafft... na gut, 2018 war er ja immerhin auf Platz 1469 in der Weltrangliste. wird ja immer besser :-D
      58 2 Melden
    • Dan Rifter
      Dan Rifter 04.09.2019 06:30
      Highlight Highlight Jetzt wissen wir wenigstens, wieso Zverevs Karriere den Taucher macht.

      Und wieso das OK ist.
      10 1 Melden
    • I_am_Bruno
      I_am_Bruno 27.08.2019 14:40
      Highlight Highlight Und noch ein Schweizer ist mit auf der Yacht. We steht am Steuer und singt Oh, Oh, Oh, ma chérie.
      5 4 Melden
    • Sharkdiver
      Sharkdiver 27.08.2019 08:06
      Highlight Highlight lola astanova 😍😍😍😍
      4 11 Melden
      • Team Insomnia
        Team Insomnia 27.08.2019 14:14
        Highlight Highlight Scarlett Gartmann 😍😍😍😍👅
        3 13 Melden
    • Mangi
      Mangi 25.08.2019 09:01
      Highlight Highlight Kaum zu glauben ich reibe mir die Augen
      5 7 Melden
    • Skip Bo
      Skip Bo 19.08.2019 14:06
      Highlight Highlight Surfbretter haben einen grossen Fussabdruck, insbesondere auf Bali.
      17 12 Melden
      • Resche G
        Resche G 19.08.2019 20:04
        Highlight Highlight Ach 2,3 mal Indo surfen pro Jahr gehört heute einfach zum 0-8-15 Program dazu...
        35 2 Melden
    • turicum2003
      turicum2003 18.08.2019 17:58
      Highlight Highlight Ribery sieht aus wie ein 16-jähriger, der abends vorm avec steht und gerade seine erste zigarette raucht
      172 1 Melden
      • Else
        Else 20.08.2019 10:44
        Highlight Highlight schön gesagt, auf den Punkt!
        39 2 Melden
    • Patho
      Patho 18.08.2019 16:37
      Highlight Highlight Eines muss man den Fussballern lassen, Geschmack (und Stil) haben sie nicht...
      148 0 Melden
    • andrew1
      andrew1 13.08.2019 17:02
      Highlight Highlight Sieht mal wiedermal eindrucksvoll weshalb viele boxer nach ihrer karriere pleite sind und das schläge auf den kopf nicht gut tun.
      34 1 Melden
    • Bud Spencer
      Bud Spencer 13.08.2019 14:18
      Highlight Highlight Die grössten Watson Themen:

      3. Female Empowerment
      2. Trump
      1. Genie Bouchard, Tennis Welltnr. 27259272

      😉
      128 9 Melden
      • foreva
        foreva 14.08.2019 12:56
        Highlight Highlight Besser kann man den Watson Inhalt der letzten Monate (Jahre?) nicht zusammenfassen :-)
        78 3 Melden
      • Jokono
        Jokono 25.08.2019 10:50
        Highlight Highlight Genie ganz klar das spannendste Thema
        20 2 Melden
    • olmabrotwurschtmitbürli aka Pink Flauder
      olmabrotwurschtmitbürli aka Pink Flauder 12.08.2019 18:13
      Highlight Highlight Es gab schon lange nichts mehr über Genie...
      50 1 Melden
    • torpedo
      torpedo 10.08.2019 12:56
      Highlight Highlight Irgendwie tut mir Mayweather einfach nur leid, scheint auf seinen Fotos wie der einsamste Mensch...
      27 1 Melden
    • Der müde Joe
      Der müde Joe 10.08.2019 01:12
      Highlight Highlight Zu Floyd Mayweather sage ich nur: „You’ll never see a U-Haul behind a hearse.“

      😎
      11 3 Melden
    • Drunken Master
      Drunken Master 09.08.2019 17:41
      Highlight Highlight Mayweather ist der lebende Beweis dafür, dass man sich Geschmack nicht kaufen kann 😂
      31 2 Melden
    • Glenn Quagmire
      Glenn Quagmire 06.08.2019 12:16
      Highlight Highlight Vonn an der Caribana? Ist echt ein Erlebnis wenn man dann in T.O. ist.
      0 6 Melden
    • Bau Mol Ain
      Bau Mol Ain 05.08.2019 14:03
      Highlight Highlight Sind Buffolos wieder in? Siehe Bachmann... Verdammt ich werde alt.
      4 6 Melden
    • Freischütz
      Freischütz 02.08.2019 13:25
      Highlight Highlight Dieser Beitrag wurde gelöscht. Bitte formuliere deine Kritik sachlich und beachte die Kommentarregeln.
    • MaskedGaijin
      MaskedGaijin 01.08.2019 22:49
      Highlight Highlight Herzig Suters Büsi 🧐
      13 1 Melden
      • AfterEightUmViertelVorAchtEsser___________________
        AfterEightUmViertelVorAchtEsser___________________ 02.08.2019 09:11
        Highlight Highlight Ja, herzig. Aber sind Salzstängeli für Büsis nicht etwas ungesund?
        12 7 Melden
    • miarkei
      miarkei 01.08.2019 16:47
      Highlight Highlight Hat jemand Mirco Müller jemals lachen sehen?
      22 1 Melden
    • Team Insomnia
      Team Insomnia 01.08.2019 16:45
      Highlight Highlight Ann-Kathrin 😍😍👍
      5 14 Melden
    • Der Eggu
      Der Eggu 11.07.2019 10:25
      Highlight Highlight Das heisst nicht "sportlerpics" sondern "schpochtlerpics", danke.
      36 16 Melden
      • Jekyll & Hyde
        Jekyll & Hyde 18.07.2019 12:23
        Highlight Highlight Pucki is weg.......😉😂
        19 2 Melden
    • länzu
      länzu 05.07.2019 22:08
      Highlight Highlight Bei 9Mio. Jahresgehalt dürfte man eigentlich etwas mehr erwarten, als so peinliche Posen.ich hin ja so froh, ist dieser PK Subban nicht mehr bei Nashville. Auf der anderen Seite tut mir Nico Hischier leid, der sich jetzt mit diesem Clown rumschlagen muss.
      32 33 Melden
      • Raembe
        Raembe 10.07.2019 16:49
        Highlight Highlight Was er in seinem Privatleben macht ist seine Angelegenheit, unabhängig des Lohnes oder des Teams. Solange er nichts illegales tut oder sich negativ über den Club äussert, kann es diesem egal sein.
        44 7 Melden
      • Dan Rifter
        Dan Rifter 27.07.2019 16:20
        Highlight Highlight Meld dich doch wieder, wenn du 15+mio für Kinderspitäler gefundraist hast .. bis dahin eher so 🤫
        43 4 Melden
    • grünergutmensch
      grünergutmensch 04.07.2019 10:56
      Highlight Highlight wo bleibt genie?
      53 7 Melden
    • abc10
      abc10 27.06.2019 10:59
      Highlight Highlight zuerst dachte ich, Wendy macht den Doppel-Adler :D
      27 1 Melden
      • Glenn Quagmire
        Glenn Quagmire 28.06.2019 15:17
        Highlight Highlight Lara soll den mal nach der Zieleinfahrt bringen. Die Wubüs auf 20min und Blick bekämen einen Herzkasper.
        111 18 Melden
    • Glenn Quagmire
      Glenn Quagmire 26.06.2019 08:53
      Highlight Highlight Genie soll dort hin, wo sie hingehört: in den Playboy. Tennis sollen andere spielen.
      44 26 Melden
      • balabala
        balabala 26.06.2019 11:41
        Highlight Highlight Sie ist glaub etwa die Nummer 140 der Welt, hat in diesem Jahr bisher insgesamt 6 Spiele gewonnen und bekommmt mehr Aufmerksamkeit als die gesamte top 20 zusammen... crazy!
        Und nebenbei sind Ihre beiden Schwestern deutlich hübscher.

        50 20 Melden
      • Raembe
        Raembe 28.06.2019 12:45
        Highlight Highlight Genie kann durchaus Tennis spielen, sie ist eine ehemalige Top Ten Spielerin. Und als Nummer 140 der Welt ist man immer noch besser als 1000 andere. Wie sie sich im Internet ist ihre Sache. Dürfen Sportlerinnen keine sexy Bilder posten oder wie?
        42 35 Melden
      • Stadtmensch91
        Stadtmensch91 10.07.2019 09:34
        Highlight Highlight @Glen Quagmire
        Sehr wahrscheinlich gibt es weltweit mehr als 139 Personen, die besser in Ihrem Job sind als Sie. Warum
        hören Sie nicht einfach auf? Das bringt doch nichts.
        50 10 Melden
      Weitere Antworten anzeigen
    • Raembe
      Raembe 25.06.2019 07:10
      Highlight Highlight Muss mega romantisch bei CR7 sein, ich meine was gibts schöneres als mit der Frau im Whirlpool rumzumachen, wenn dabei ein Team von Insta Fotografen steht und die Aktion koordiniert.
      65 6 Melden
    • Rupert The Bear
      Rupert The Bear 23.06.2019 18:09
      Highlight Highlight Viele Sportlerinnen 2019: wenn ich meine Ti**en auf Insta gut präsentiere, bekomme ich mehr Follower und mehr Werbegelder

      Die selben Sportlerinnen im Interview:“Mimimimi, wir werden auf unser Äusseres reduziert und nicht so erstgenommen wie die Männer“
      136 25 Melden
      • Eminia
        Eminia 27.06.2019 18:13
        Highlight Highlight Sorry, absolut nicht einverstanden mit deiner aussage!👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 1.sind die offensiveren posts eher von sportlern, welche sich mit ihren freundinnen/frauen brüsten und 2. posieren viele männer oben ohne, zeigen ihre sixpacks und werden dafür auch nicht sexualisiert.
        31 83 Melden
      • Nunja
        Nunja 04.07.2019 15:26
        Highlight Highlight "Sich mit ihren Freundinnen brüsten", ich fühle mich gleich wieder elf Jahre alt.
        38 1 Melden
      • Gawayn
        Gawayn 20.07.2019 10:26
        Highlight Highlight @Eminia
        Aber kein Sportler, würde wie die weiblichen Athleten rumjammern, sie würden nur auf ihr Äusseres reduziert werden.

        Das haben sie nicht nötig.
        Ist ein gewichtiger Unterschied...
        23 8 Melden
    • atomschlaf
      atomschlaf 21.06.2019 14:20
      Highlight Highlight Geiles Sixpack von CR7! 👍

      ...ich frag' jetzt mal nicht nach dem CO2-Fussabdruck der Jacht. 😛😂
      31 12 Melden
    • Janorian
      Janorian 20.06.2019 12:05
      Highlight Highlight Man vergleiche die Posts von Fussballstars und die von Skifahrern...
      Löhne und so 😂
      56 1 Melden
    • Team Insomnia
      Team Insomnia 18.06.2019 15:54
      Highlight Highlight Dieses Bein-an-winkeln-und-raus-stellen bei den „Frauen“ (oder doch eher Teenies?) ist sowas von zum weg schauen. Echt unatraktiv und die merkens eifach nicht🤦‍♂️.
      59 9 Melden
      • esclarmonde
        esclarmonde 29.06.2019 17:31
        Highlight Highlight Oder Beine kreuzen und meinen, so sehe man wie ein Model aus. Dabei sieht das mehr so aus, als ob da wer dringend aufs Klo muss...
        20 2 Melden
    • Beat_
      Beat_ 18.06.2019 11:56
      Highlight Highlight Kenne zwar den Denis Malgin nicht. Aber das Bild mit ihm wurde auf dem Fronalpstock aufgenommen (von wegen Ueberschrift "Da weiss ja jeder, wo er war, oder?".
      14 2 Melden
      • rescue me
        rescue me 20.06.2019 11:45
        Highlight Highlight Der spielt Eishockey in Florida :)
        14 3 Melden
    • Roger Hügli (1)
      Roger Hügli (1) 17.06.2019 14:27
      Highlight Highlight "Bayerns Neuer zeigt seine Muckis" und beim Betrachten des Bildes dachte ich noch "das ist doch nie und nimmer Manuel Neuer" :-)
      52 1 Melden
      • rmsb
        rmsb 17.06.2019 22:47
        Highlight Highlight Ging mir genau so 😂
        25 1 Melden
      • victoriaaaaa
        victoriaaaaa 21.07.2019 16:06
        Highlight Highlight Vielleicht ist es nicht ein Manuel Neuer, sondern einfach ein neuer Manuel...
        9 1 Melden
    • the_hoff
      the_hoff 16.06.2019 17:15
      Highlight Highlight Alisha und Ramona... Die neuen Genie Bouchards...
      51 3 Melden
    • welefant
      welefant 15.06.2019 14:14
      Highlight Highlight alishalehmannfussballgöttin!
      27 30 Melden
    • Glenn Quagmire
      Glenn Quagmire 11.06.2019 13:55
      Highlight Highlight Schade, dachte Xhaka hat Niveau :-D
      49 2 Melden
    • [CH-Bürger]
      [CH-Bürger] 11.06.2019 07:59
      Highlight Highlight rachelaaator: "dieses Bild ist (...) spontan entstanden!"

      ja klar, sie hat genau im perfekten Moment, per Zufall, abgedrückt!
      selten so gelacht!! 😂😂😂😂
      50 0 Melden
    • Natürlich
      Natürlich 08.06.2019 23:56
      Highlight Highlight Wow, Corinne Suter ist wunderschön 😍
      52 5 Melden
    • SillySalmon
      SillySalmon 07.06.2019 20:13
      Highlight Highlight Mo Salah erinnert an die Szene in Casino Royal, als Bond aus dem Wasser kam.
      24 7 Melden
    • Max Dick
      Max Dick 07.06.2019 10:15
      Highlight Highlight Was genau soll da "Poolparty" sein bei den Zuffis. Das ist einfach ein ganz normaler Pool und er schlürft einen Pina Colada. Wirkliche Poolpartys in Vegas gehen etwas anders ab ;) I loved it
      20 13 Melden
      Bild hochladen
    • Team Insomnia
      Team Insomnia 20.05.2019 12:26
      Highlight Highlight Alisha😍
      Schön schlank👍
      21 43 Melden
    • Beckham
      Beckham 18.05.2019 11:06
      Highlight Highlight Ein lesbisches Paar macht Urlaub in Dubai... Genau mein Humor🙄
      174 2 Melden
      • Judge Dredd
        Judge Dredd 20.05.2019 10:32
        Highlight Highlight Ende März wurde hier auf Watson die Geschichte von einer Zugerin publiziert, welche in Dubai seit 1.5 Jahren festgehalten wird wegen des Verdachtes des ausserehelichen Beischlafes.
        Ich will niemandem vorschreiben wohin er oder sie gehen soll und wohin nicht, nur soviel, ich gehe nich in dieses Land und als (homosexuelle) Frau würde ich das wohl erst recht nicht.
        131 1 Melden
    • Michael Monochord Hess
      Michael Monochord Hess 13.05.2019 05:20
      Highlight Highlight Ja was denn nun. Isst sie oder ist sie? Leute, bitte gebt euch mehr Mühe bei der Fehlerkorrektur. Wir sind ja hier nicht bei 20min. Dort versteh ich das ja...
      62 9 Melden
    • Harald Juhnke
      Harald Juhnke 08.05.2019 23:35
      Highlight Highlight 😍😍
      19 0 Melden
    • Ritiker K.
      Ritiker K. 08.05.2019 14:39
      Highlight Highlight Um es politisch korrekt auszudrücken: "E Bombe"
      28 2 Melden
    • Martinov
      Martinov 03.05.2019 13:17
      Highlight Highlight Izet Liebe..., hahaha!
      23 2 Melden
    • kupus@kombajn
      kupus@kombajn 02.05.2019 12:39
      Highlight Highlight Irgendjemand in euerer Redaktion muss ein grosser Bouchard-Fan sein. Anderes kann ich mir deren Präsenz hier nicht erklären.
      64 8 Melden
      • Team Insomnia
        Team Insomnia 02.05.2019 21:53
        Highlight Highlight Lieber Bouchard als Ronalda oder Federer😬
        49 36 Melden
    • The Dark Knight
      The Dark Knight 01.05.2019 15:49
      Highlight Highlight Welche Bibliothek ist das (@Belinda)?
      5 5 Melden
      • BoomBap
        BoomBap 02.05.2019 20:40
        Highlight Highlight Hab irgendwo mal Stuutgart gelesen und kurz gegooglet.

        Es ist die Stadtbibliothek am Mailänderplatz.
        10 1 Melden
      • BoomBap
        BoomBap 02.05.2019 22:16
        Highlight Highlight Die Stadt, die ich meinte nennt sich natürlich Stuttgart.
        14 0 Melden
    • MaskedGaijin
      MaskedGaijin 27.04.2019 22:42
      Highlight Highlight Bis jetzt hatte ich noch nie was von Alizé Lim gehört. Danke watson... 😲
      30 0 Melden
    • dave1771
      dave1771 25.04.2019 15:22
      Highlight Highlight Was ist Ralisha?
      30 2 Melden
      • Raembe
        Raembe 26.04.2019 12:55
        Highlight Highlight Keine Ahnung

        Aber ein Sofa hab ich auch.
        Benutzer Bild
        73 3 Melden
      • watsup-zuerich
        watsup-zuerich 03.05.2019 09:49
        Highlight Highlight ich glaub du bist nicht ihr beuteschema - also was kümmerts 😂
        6 3 Melden
      • Raembe
        Raembe 14.05.2019 15:48
        Highlight Highlight Mein Sofa ist geschmeichelt ab den Likes.
        17 1 Melden
    • Glenn Quagmire
      Glenn Quagmire 24.04.2019 15:20
      Highlight Highlight Wow, die Corinne Suter sieht im Rennmodus schon blenden aus, aber so als "Beach Babe" ist sie einfach top!
      77 4 Melden
      • Lümmel
        Lümmel 28.04.2019 09:41
        Highlight Highlight Aber was sie jetzt aktuell mit ihren Haaren angestellt hat...! 🙈 Warum tut man sowas?
        14 3 Melden
      • Glenn Quagmire
        Glenn Quagmire 29.04.2019 08:13
        Highlight Highlight Sie war jung und hatte das Geld 8-)
        33 1 Melden
    • Bene883
      Bene883 17.04.2019 14:50
      Highlight Highlight In welchem Universum ist der Bikini von Genie ein Tigermuster???
      42 1 Melden
      • Drunken Master
        Drunken Master 17.04.2019 16:47
        Highlight Highlight Der Genieanbeter brauchte halt einfach einen Grund das Bild zu Posten... macht dann auch nichts wenn der einfach nur kreuzfalsch ist :-D
        42 2 Melden
    • Whatsonwatson?
      Whatsonwatson? 16.04.2019 13:37
      Highlight Highlight Könnt ihr mal die kommentare aktualisieren 😅?
      41 3 Melden
    • Inspector
      Inspector 06.04.2019 16:49
      Highlight Highlight Gratulation an Mann und Frau aus Sursee
      38 4 Melden
    • Erarehumanumest
      Erarehumanumest 29.03.2019 12:27
      Highlight Highlight Stan sieht irgendwie schon ordentlich verbraucht aus auf seinem Geburtstagsfoto...
      15 20 Melden
    • Volker Racho
      Volker Racho 25.03.2019 14:38
      Highlight Highlight also ich sehe den double backflip "nur" drei mal in serie ..
      27 1 Melden
    • Ehringer
      Ehringer 11.03.2019 18:31
      Highlight Highlight Das mit dem Schuhbändel weiss jedes Kind, dass (damals) Phineas und Ferb geschaut hat. Die haben dem immerhin eine ganze Sendung mit eigenem Song gewidmet. Auf Deutsch ists übrigens die Pinke.
      15 4 Melden
    • Buttercup Bumbersplat
      Buttercup Bumbersplat 11.03.2019 17:58
      Highlight Highlight Genie😍
      41 26 Melden
    • huck
      huck 11.03.2019 16:01
      Highlight Highlight Das mit dem "Schuhbendel" ist schon ein bisschen arg, ich konnte mich fast gar nicht auf Genie konzentrieren, schade eigentlich ...
      37 3 Melden
    • Drunken Master
      Drunken Master 08.03.2019 10:35
      Highlight Highlight Sportlerpics auf Social Media: CR7-Freundin... öööhm, wie jetzt? 🤷🏼‍♂️
      63 2 Melden
    • incorruptus
      incorruptus 05.03.2019 20:50
      Highlight Highlight Puck Moonen - die Genie Bouchard des Radfahrens. Schön, hat sie auch den Weg in diesen Artikel geschafft.
      30 2 Melden
      • Buttercup Bumbersplat
        Buttercup Bumbersplat 11.03.2019 18:00
        Highlight Highlight Naja, dieser Vergleich hinkt irgendwie..meine Meinung.
        2 13 Melden
      • Pax Mauer
        Pax Mauer 12.03.2019 00:58
        Highlight Highlight Endlich wieder Puck ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
        16 1 Melden
    • nJuice
      nJuice 04.03.2019 17:28
      Highlight Highlight Liebes watson, ich musste gerade eben geschlagene 5 Minuten scrollen, bis ich das erste Bild von Genie Bouchard sehen konnte. Sagt mal, gehts euch noch?!? Das kann doch wohl nicht wahr sein, dass ihr so mit euren Kunden umgeht, eine Frechheit. Gehe wohl doch wieder zurück zu 20min...



      ( ;) )
      82 3 Melden
    • 3l145
      3l145 01.03.2019 10:10
      Highlight Highlight Seit Neuem muss ich jedes Bild antippen und im browser öffnen, um es überhaupt ansehen zu können. Nicht so gäbig...
      31 0 Melden
      • Angelina Graf
        Angelina Graf 01.03.2019 10:48
        Highlight Highlight @3l145: Danke dir für den Hinweis!
        8 1 Melden
      • will.e.wonka
        will.e.wonka 04.03.2019 22:19
        Highlight Highlight same, ich muss jedesmal insta öffnen...
        14 0 Melden
      • Zat
        Zat 19.03.2019 15:48
        Highlight Highlight Die Twitter-Videos sind auch schlecht eingebettet, jedesmal eine Cookie-Meldung.
        3 0 Melden
    • amourthebunny.com
      amourthebunny.com 26.02.2019 10:32
      Highlight Highlight Bin ich die Einzige die Cristiano überhaupt nicht attraktiv findet?
      87 8 Melden
      • Chriguchris
        Chriguchris 01.03.2019 12:01
        Highlight Highlight Ich denke mal das schliessen sich dir sehr viel Männer an. Wie es bei den Frauen aussieht kann ich nicht einschätzen.
        44 3 Melden
      • plop
        plop 01.04.2019 13:14
        Highlight Highlight Höchst unattraktiv sogar.
        regelrecht "wääh".
        Und jetzt hab ich noch dieses Bild gesehen.
        brrrrrrrr!
        21 3 Melden
      • watsup-zuerich
        watsup-zuerich 03.05.2019 09:50
        Highlight Highlight die frauen können ja die schönen schuhe anschauen
        5 1 Melden
    • BenFränkly
      BenFränkly 26.02.2019 10:31
      Highlight Highlight Als ich das Titelbild sah, war ich erst nicht sicher, ob das ein Selfie von Oliver Baroni ist.... 😂😂😂
      13 0 Melden
    • The Snitcher
      The Snitcher 16.02.2019 06:56
      Highlight Highlight Genie...
      Benutzer Bild
      32 6 Melden
    • Buttercup Bumbersplat
      Buttercup Bumbersplat 15.02.2019 16:56
      Highlight Highlight Gene is back 😍 und wie :)
      41 5 Melden
    • DonChaote
      DonChaote 14.02.2019 22:02
      Highlight Highlight Dieses ‚kamel‘ mit nur einem höcker heisst eigentlich dromedar.
      Aber was rede ich da, es geht ja schliesslich hauptsächlich um genie bouchard bei den sportlerpics
      50 11 Melden
      • Eduard Laser
        Eduard Laser 14.02.2019 22:43
        Highlight Highlight Ein Dromedar hat nur einen Höcker und ein Trampeltier zwei, Kamele sind jedoch beide🤷🏼‍♂️
        69 3 Melden
      • G.
        G. 17.06.2019 00:14
        Highlight Highlight Und ein Trumpeltier hat auch nur einen Höcker und zwar auf dem Hals.
        4 1 Melden
    • Okguet
      Okguet 07.02.2019 09:34
      Highlight Highlight Ich sehe auf dem Bild mit Poldi und Zlatan keinen König??


      Nur ein Prinz und Gott?!
      38 6 Melden
    • lilie
      lilie 31.01.2019 16:02
      Highlight Highlight Wir hätten Tstsipas auch lieber nackt. 😏

      Sexismusdebatte in 3, 2, ... 😁
      26 14 Melden
      • Raembe
        Raembe 31.01.2019 16:24
        Highlight Highlight Wieser zurück zum alten Nick?
        10 7 Melden
      • lilie
        lilie 31.01.2019 16:37
        Highlight Highlight @Raembe: Ja, war ein schöner Ausflug ins All, aber man muss ja auch mal wieder nach Hause kommen, gell. 😉

        Und hab dafür die Gelegenheit genutzt, von der Libelle auf die Lilie zu wechseln, profilbildtechnisch. 🤗
        22 9 Melden
      • Chicken Run
        Chicken Run 06.02.2019 16:11
        Highlight Highlight @lilie: schade, Libellen sind fantastische Wesen. Ihre weisse asiatische Lilie ist aber auch schön;)
        12 9 Melden
      Weitere Antworten anzeigen
    • Pedro Rodriguez
      Pedro Rodriguez 22.01.2019 09:11
      Highlight Highlight Diese Lehmann und Bachmann sind ja noch schlimmer als Rinderknecht und ihr Anhängsel. Langsam hat wohl jeder mitbekommen, dass die Beiden lesbisch sind.
      77 120 Melden
      • StevieG
        StevieG 22.01.2019 11:54
        Highlight Highlight Ich sehe dein Problem nicht. Lehmann/Bachmann posten Paarfotos ohne es gross zu promoten. Stören dich Fotos anderer (heterosexueller) Spitzensportler/innen mit Partner auch? Gibt es nämlich auch immer mal wieder 😉

        Wenn du die "Sportlerpics auf Social Media" von watson nicht anschauen würdest, wäre dir dieses Paar vermutlich gar nicht aufgefallen. Lass diese jungen Menschen doch lieben und leben 🙏 😊
        117 35 Melden
      • Drunken Master
        Drunken Master 30.01.2019 09:12
        Highlight Highlight Tchuligom, aber die heissen dann Ralisha im Fall :-D
        59 5 Melden
      • Purple Widow
        Purple Widow 31.01.2019 15:11
        Highlight Highlight Und all diese Heteros erst die ständig allen zeigen müssen, dass sie hetero sind 🤦🏻‍♀️Homophobia at its best.
        54 25 Melden
    • grünergutmensch
      grünergutmensch 14.01.2019 13:14
      Highlight Highlight bitte mehr genie bilder ;)
      51 30 Melden
      • Eine_win_ig
        Eine_win_ig 28.01.2019 10:38
        Highlight Highlight Im Moment ist kein einziges! Hilfe! Lebt sie noch? Gibts sie noch? Oder macht sie etwa wieder.... Sport???
        ;)
        58 2 Melden
    • Pat the Rat aka Grapefruitsaft
      Pat the Rat aka Grapefruitsaft 13.01.2019 19:11
      Highlight Highlight Ich muss sagen, der Ragettli ist einfach eine coole Socke! Im wahrsten Sinn des Wortes...
      48 11 Melden
    • Tanea
      Tanea 10.01.2019 23:12
      Highlight Highlight Leonita Xhaka ist schwanger, ca. 16. Woche
      9 17 Melden
    • Brunzguttere
      Brunzguttere 09.01.2019 14:15
      Highlight Highlight Liebes Watson Team, wäre es nicht langsam an der Zeit, die Instagram Posts einer gewisen Genie Bouchard unter "Gossip" zu posten. Sportlerin würde ich sie nicht mehr bezeichnen - eher "it-girl".
      Besten Dank
      die Menschheit
      37 55 Melden
      • Adrian Buergler
        Badge
        Adrian Buergler 09.01.2019 14:37
        Highlight Highlight @Brunzguttere: Die gute Genie ist als Weltnummer 79 immerhin direkt im Hauptfeld der Australian Open. Ich glaube, das gilt noch ziemlich locker als Sportlerin. Ja sogar Spitzensportlerin.
        92 18 Melden
      • Brunzguttere
        Brunzguttere 09.01.2019 14:41
        Highlight Highlight Naja, andere Spitzensportlerinnen (gemäss dieser Definition sogar Spitzen-Spitzensportlerinnen) haben durchaus auch sehenswerte Social-Media Profile. Dass über deren Tagesverlauf so gut wie nichts gepostet wird, ertstaunt deshalb. Oder hat die werte Frau Bouchard heimliche Verehrer in der Redaktion? Ein Schelm wer böses denkt...
        21 53 Melden
      • Adrian Buergler
        Badge
        Adrian Buergler 09.01.2019 14:47
        Highlight Highlight @Brunzguttere: Bei uns kommen alle möglichen (ehemaligen) Spitzensporterlinnen und Spitzensportler in den Sportlerpics vor. Aktuell gerade: Daniela Ryf, Granit Xhaka, Jolanda Neff, Neymar, Anna Gasser, Stan Wawrinka, Sloane Stephens, Nico Hischier und viele andere.
        30 11 Melden
      Weitere Antworten anzeigen
    • oh snap
      oh snap 09.01.2019 13:44
      Highlight Highlight 🎶Genie, genie, genie, geniee!
      AhaAhaAaa 🎶
      38 8 Melden
    • Buttercup Bumbersplat
      Buttercup Bumbersplat 07.01.2019 18:54
      Highlight Highlight Hoffentlich gibt es bald wieder Bilder von der schönen Genie 😋
      57 11 Melden
    • Eduard Laser
      Eduard Laser 05.01.2019 16:53
      Highlight Highlight Welchem Watsonreporter hat Genie das Herz gebrochen, dass sie mit Ramona und Alisha ersetzt worden ist?
      72 2 Melden
      • Adrian Buergler
        Badge
        Adrian Buergler 05.01.2019 17:01
        Highlight Highlight @Eduard Laser: Keinem. Bei den Sportlerpics halten wir uns strikt an Angebot und Nachfrage 😜
        47 7 Melden
      • Eduard Laser
        Eduard Laser 05.01.2019 17:07
        Highlight Highlight Ach die arme Genie, jetzt muss sie sich durch sportliche Leistungen wieder auf Watson aufdrängen😅
        56 2 Melden
      • Pax Mauer
        Pax Mauer 07.01.2019 19:57
        Highlight Highlight Also, das Angebot (sprich Bilder ihrerseits) wär da, das Interesse der Leser andererseits auch. Man wurde ja fast zwangsläufig zum Genie-Fan wenn man Watson Sport verfolgte. Auf Liebgewonnenes verzichtet man ungern.
        44 2 Melden
    • Drunken Master
      Drunken Master 03.01.2019 15:15
      Highlight Highlight Falls ihr euch fragt weshalb ihr für ein Bild von Genie Bouchard solange scrollen müsst. Die hat sich mit dem Heli verflogen und konnte keine Fotos mehr hochladen, weil sie in ein Funkloch geflogen ist. Somit hatten die Watsonianer keine Munition für ein Silvester-Genie-Special...
      40 1 Melden
    • Illuminati
      Illuminati 02.01.2019 07:57
      Highlight Highlight Das Silvesterfoto von Andy Murray, köstlich😂😂 also Humor haben sie ja die Briten..
      34 0 Melden
    • welefant
      welefant 29.12.2018 11:19
      Highlight Highlight noch nett dieser frauenfussball
      59 22 Melden
      • Jein
        Jein 29.12.2018 18:23
        Highlight Highlight Sieht nach einem harten Zweikampf aus
        47 18 Melden
      • welefant
        welefant 29.12.2018 18:35
        Highlight Highlight auf jedenfall wär‘s gutes flankentraining
        19 23 Melden
    • Heidi73
      Heidi73 29.12.2018 08:05
      Highlight Highlight Ich musste eben nachsehen, wer Bouchard ist... Ich hatte es schlicht vergessen 🤷 Sie hatte 2018 sage und schreibe 19 Turnierteilnahmen! Also hat sie ja (leider) doch eine Berechtigung hier zu erscheinen🙄
      38 11 Melden
    • P@inless
      P@inless 22.12.2018 20:53
      Highlight Highlight Tut mir leid...oder doch nicht? Ich kenne die Hälfte der Abgebildeten nicht.
      61 11 Melden
    • miarkei
      miarkei 21.12.2018 08:28
      Highlight Highlight Ich wusste nicht mal das Sven Bärtschi Vater wird. ^^
      21 3 Melden
      • Hasselhoff‘s Vocal Teacher
        Hasselhoff‘s Vocal Teacher 29.01.2019 05:51
        Highlight Highlight wer ist Sven Bärtschi ? 🤭😅
        6 3 Melden
    • Tower204CH
      Tower204CH 16.12.2018 14:25
      Highlight Highlight Daher kommt das BL logo
      Benutzer Bild
      109 1 Melden
      • Linksextremer Klima-Opportunist
        Linksextremer Klima-Opportunist 23.12.2018 19:13
        Highlight Highlight Dachte immer das sei ein ball im logo 😂
        37 2 Melden
    • Pax Mauer
      Pax Mauer 13.12.2018 09:11
      Highlight Highlight Fast eine Daumen-Innenband-Überreizung zugezogen, solange musste ich bis zum ersten Genie-Bild scrollen. Nicht nachlassen, Watson Sport, keep on up the pace. #dailygenie
      98 3 Melden
    • lituation
      lituation 12.12.2018 21:20
      Highlight Highlight 🤣
      Benutzer Bild
      456 8 Melden
      • Hasselhoff‘s Vocal Teacher
        Hasselhoff‘s Vocal Teacher 29.01.2019 05:52
        Highlight Highlight ahhhhh so guet i hoffe das hört nüm uf 🤣🤣🤣🙌🏾
        12 0 Melden
    • RandyRant
      RandyRant 12.12.2018 19:47
      Highlight Highlight 78 Flüge in einem Jahr. All diese Verschmutzung und CO2 alleine durch die Flüge. Alles andere was der Profisport an völlig unnötigem CO2 verursacht noch gar nicht dabei.
      Krass.
      Aber hee da können wir nichts machen. Wenn wir die Welt retten wollen können wir nur die kleinen Leute die ihr ganzes Leben lang nicht soviel fliegen drangsalieren. Aber Profisportler? Nein das ginge zu weit ;)
      105 13 Melden
      • lykkerea
        lykkerea 12.12.2018 23:39
        Highlight Highlight Hatte dieselben Gedanken im Kopf als ich mit meiner Bambus-Zahnbürste im Mund diesen Artikel auf meinem Fairphone gelesen habe.
        96 5 Melden
      • Globidobi
        Globidobi 13.12.2018 02:07
        Highlight Highlight @Iykkerea, hoffe du stellst deinen Strom wenigstens selber her oder hast 100% Ökostrom und bezahlst noch einen Ersatzbeitrag für die zerstörte Umgebung durch Solarfelder, Wasserkraftwerken oder Windräder.
        8 60 Melden
      • Legume
        Legume 13.12.2018 06:55
        Highlight Highlight wenigstens die boarding pässe aufs fairphone speichern wäre toll 😄
        39 2 Melden
    • Pierre Beauregard
      Pierre Beauregard 03.12.2018 13:37
      Highlight Highlight Vielleicht sollte mal jemand der Genie freundlich mitteilen, dass Instagram streng genommen keine Sportart ist.
      136 8 Melden
    • Alfio
      Alfio 27.11.2018 10:51
      Highlight Highlight Habt ihr eigentlich ein Abo von Genie?
      100 4 Melden
    • AfterEightUmViertelVorAchtEsser___________________
      AfterEightUmViertelVorAchtEsser___________________ 27.11.2018 09:31
      Highlight Highlight 😅😅😅
      Benutzer Bild
      60 2 Melden
    • MeinSenf
      MeinSenf 26.11.2018 08:30
      Highlight Highlight Zur Info: der Pilot sitzt üblicherweise links 😉
      60 5 Melden
    • rönsger
      rönsger 25.11.2018 15:32
      Highlight Highlight Hat Génie Bouchard eigentlich einen Vertrag mit Watson? Falls nein, so möchte ich auch einmal in dieser Rubrik abgebildet werden. Ich bin nämlich auch Sportler: Ich war heute zwei Stunden nordic walken gegangen und habe mit neuem Rekord gegen mich gewonnen. Reicht das?
      156 6 Melden
      • Wolkensprung
        Wolkensprung 25.11.2018 20:12
        Highlight Highlight Naja, sie sitzt rechts, da sind "non flying people" oder Fluglehrer einquartiert - ich nehme mal, dass da jemand anderes die Kontrolle hatte. Und mit genug Höhe kann man schon Selfies machen, die Flieger sind ziemlich eigenstabil. Aber es gab auch schon anderes: Leute, die eingesteckt sind bei solchen Manövern.
        29 3 Melden
      • AfterEightUmViertelVorAchtEsser___________________
        AfterEightUmViertelVorAchtEsser___________________ 26.11.2018 11:00
        Highlight Highlight Also wenn ich ein Flugzeug mein Eigen nennen könnte, käme diese Plakette auf die rechte Seite des Armaturenbrettes.

        Benutzer Bild
        48 1 Melden
    • welefant
      welefant 18.11.2018 11:06
      Highlight Highlight sieht sarahmeier seit 15 jahren gleich aus?
      43 0 Melden
      • Dan Rifter
        Dan Rifter 19.11.2018 16:24
        Highlight Highlight Sie ist zudem seit 25 Jahren gleich gross.

        (Sie ist wiiiirklich winzig..)
        48 7 Melden
    • oh snap
      oh snap 15.11.2018 14:55
      Highlight Highlight Diese Genie ist also noch cool.. Von der dürft ihr gerne mehr bringen 😛
      43 41 Melden
      • who cares?
        who cares? 18.11.2018 06:51
        Highlight Highlight Du kannst ihr ja auf Instagram folgen ;)
        56 5 Melden
    • Raembe
      Raembe 13.11.2018 21:56
      Highlight Highlight Kerber: No cell Phones.

      Aber Insta muss schon :P
      55 1 Melden
    • Keller101
      Keller101 06.11.2018 21:53
      Highlight Highlight Warum machen die das?
      41 1 Melden
    • River
      River 05.11.2018 15:05
      Highlight Highlight simonebiles #youdidnteatthat
      21 1 Melden
    • Whatsonwatson?
      Whatsonwatson? 01.11.2018 10:43
      Highlight Highlight Leroy trinkt seinen kaffee mit Sané! Hahahahahahahahahahahahahhahhahahahahhahaha genial xD #schenkelklopfer #echtnowitzig
      29 9 Melden
    • Pax Mauer
      Pax Mauer 26.10.2018 11:10
      Highlight Highlight Puck is back ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
      23 2 Melden
    • who cares?
      who cares? 19.10.2018 17:06
      Highlight Highlight Bei Familie Ovechkin: ist das der Vater mit seine zwei Kindern?
      26 2 Melden
    • olmabrotwurschtmitbürli aka Pink Flauder
      olmabrotwurschtmitbürli aka Pink Flauder 18.10.2018 10:19
      Highlight Highlight Irre ich mich oder habt ihr schon länger nichts von Genie gebracht?
      63 6 Melden
      • Eine_win_ig
        Eine_win_ig 14.11.2018 13:07
        Highlight Highlight Endlich ist sie zurück ;)
        12 4 Melden
    • Nelson Muntz
      Nelson Muntz 17.10.2018 08:17
      Highlight Highlight Wenn Mancuso einen neuen Instahype auslöst, muss die Statistik mit den Selfietoten bald angepasst werden, denn nur mit Giftschlangen ist es richtig cool 🤣🤪
      11 1 Melden
    • Drunken Master
      Drunken Master 15.10.2018 11:49
      Highlight Highlight Hab mich schon gefragt wie lange ich wohl scrollen muss bis zum ersten Genie Ding... länger als auch schon ;)
      50 2 Melden
    • Drunken Master
      Drunken Master 12.10.2018 10:07
      Highlight Highlight Schade bringt ihr nicht mehr über Genie... *ioff*
      113 4 Melden
    • Ökonometriker
      Ökonometriker 07.10.2018 20:37
      Highlight Highlight Schade, ich hatte einen Beitrag über ein Genie erwartet...
      62 3 Melden
    • Lutz Pfannenstiel
      Lutz Pfannenstiel 21.09.2018 11:45
      Highlight Highlight Wäre es euch möglich einen "Die-besten-Sportlerpics-auf-social-Media-ja-gerne!--aber-bitte-bitte-ohne-Genie-Bouchard-weil-ich-da-ein-bisschen-eine-Übersättigung-habe"-Button zu programmieren?
      81 34 Melden
    • T13
      T13 31.08.2018 10:57
      Highlight Highlight OMG die hand auf neymars schulter hoffentlich hat er sich nicht verletzt.😲
      73 1 Melden
    • Alnothur
      Alnothur 27.08.2018 17:27
      Highlight Highlight "Null Gramm Körperfett" - dann wäre der gute Mann tot.
      71 8 Melden
    • kvinne aka white milk aka MC Pleonasmus
      kvinne aka white milk aka MC Pleonasmus 09.08.2018 11:52
      Highlight Highlight Bouchard und Zuber. Gibts noch andere? 😜 wer sind die überhaupt? Influencer?
      82 6 Melden
    • Martinov
      Martinov 08.08.2018 16:13
      Highlight Highlight Frau Zuber macht der Frau Bouchard langsam Konkurenz....
      90 2 Melden
    • lalalalisa
      lalalalisa 31.07.2018 12:03
      Highlight Highlight Genie Bouchard - Bildüberschrifte sind die beste!!
      xD

      <3 danke watson
      81 2 Melden
    • Kleine Hexe
      Kleine Hexe 27.07.2018 11:13
      Highlight Highlight Der Roger sieht aber auch nicht mehr aus wie früher 🤔
      Benutzer Bild
      71 12 Melden
      • Adrian Buergler
        Badge
        Adrian Buergler 27.07.2018 11:15
        Highlight Highlight Egal wie er aussieht: Federer ist und bleibt GOAT 😉
        147 18 Melden
      • Kleine Hexe
        Kleine Hexe 27.07.2018 14:33
        Highlight Highlight Facepalm... Jetzt hab ich den Witz auch noch verstanden
        113 8 Melden
    • Walser
      Walser 18.07.2018 19:52
      Highlight Highlight Xhaka trötzelt mit seinem Doppeladler wie ein grosses Kind. Wie soll so einer je ein ernstzunehmender Leader in einem Team werden.
      121 80 Melden
      • winglet55
        winglet55 19.07.2018 15:58
        Highlight Highlight Tja, wie soller etwas werden das er schon ist @ Arsenal Fc ;-)
        55 55 Melden
      • Fabio74
        Fabio74 01.08.2018 19:01
        Highlight Highlight immer noch am rumjammern? Wie viele Generationen lang soll dies noch dauern?
        64 24 Melden
    • winglet55
      winglet55 18.07.2018 11:51
      Highlight Highlight Ich habe schon gedacht Paris Hilton habe das Metier gewechselt.
      27 2 Melden
    • Ohmann94
      Ohmann94 12.07.2018 16:20
      Highlight Highlight Manchmal seid ihr echt unmöglich! Jeden Tag wird rumgeheult, wie unfair die Welt zu den Frauen doch ist und was für arbartigen Druck sie doch hätten... Zwei Artikel weiterunten macht ihr aber genau dasselbe und kritisiert einen Fussballer, weil sein Teint nicht eurer Vorstellung eines „perfekten“ Männerkörpers entspricht. Ist euch bewusst, wie sehr ihr andere Männer mir bleichem Teint damit angreift und verletzt?! Pure Doppelmoral! Und wenn ihr euch jetzt über meine Sorge lustig macht oder diese nicht veröffentlicht, dann zeigt das einfach nochmals, mit was für einer Einstellung ihr arbeitet.
      175 20 Melden
      • Alnothur
        Alnothur 27.08.2018 17:27
        Highlight Highlight Davon angegriffen und/oder verletzt sollte man sich unabhängig davon nicht finden (ist mir bewusst, dass das manchmal leichter gesagt als getan ist) - aber ich stimme dir zu, die Doppelmoral, die man hier oft sieht, ist unschön.
        23 1 Melden
      • watsup-zuerich
        watsup-zuerich 03.05.2019 09:56
        Highlight Highlight also ist mein bierbauch gar nicht sexy 🤔
        1 0 Melden
    • arconite
      arconite 09.07.2018 14:03
      Highlight Highlight Hübsch sind sie ja die beiden. Aber etwas essen sollte Frau Josi wieder mal etwas😯... E Berner Rösti vielech?
      50 17 Melden
    • Raembe
      Raembe 13.06.2018 12:35
      Highlight Highlight Danke Watson, jetzt hab ich Albträume von MVGs Lächeln...
      33 0 Melden
    • LeoAlvaro
      LeoAlvaro 26.05.2018 11:34
      Highlight Highlight Javi Martinez wurde nicht fürs Kader nominiert. Der bereitet dich also höchstens auf stundenlanges Fussball schauen auf der Couch vor.
      45 1 Melden
    • loree_n
      loree_n 22.05.2018 16:31
      Highlight Highlight Haha Cristsi... Hallo Phteven
      9 6 Melden
    • Pierre Beauregard
      Pierre Beauregard 16.05.2018 12:01
      Highlight Highlight Genie@youdidnoteatthat
      53 1 Melden
    • AJACIED
      AJACIED 15.05.2018 16:41
      Highlight Highlight Das es Tschaka‘s Schuhe waren hat mich nicht Wunder genommen 😂😂😂🙈🤣
    • G.
      G. 10.05.2018 15:45
      Highlight Highlight Ein Lob an Lindsey Vonn. Freiwillig den Abfall an einem Strand abräumen. finde ich eine tolle Sache.

      Ich selber gehe regelmässig in einem nahegelegenen Wald den Abfall einsammeln. Einfach so, weil ich das will, egal ob die Leute nun positiv oder negativ reagieren.
      91 9 Melden
      • Barracuda
        Barracuda 12.05.2018 23:54
        Highlight Highlight Nur, dass du es anscheinend aus einem anderen Antrieb machst. Es wäre schon ziemlich naiv zu glauben, dass das Lindsey Vonn macht, wenn keine Kamera in der Nähe ist.
        Ach ja, danke für dein Engagement! Und das ganz ohne Instagram.
        180 7 Melden
      • Blitzableiter
        Blitzableiter 23.07.2018 18:50
        Highlight Highlight @Barracuda: Danke sehr!
        17 0 Melden
    • Wenn Åre = Are dann Zürich = Zorich
      Wenn Åre = Are dann Zürich = Zorich 30.04.2018 20:34
      Highlight Highlight Die Lofoten 😱
      Hoffe ich komme da heuer oder nächstes Jahr mal dort sein kann 😢
      23 4 Melden
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Propädeutiker
      Propädeutiker 29.04.2018 08:48
      Highlight Highlight Aber Hallo Joana Hälen, sehr schöne Melone wird da gegönnt :)
      41 5 Melden
      • waatssonn
        waatssonn 08.05.2018 12:49
        Highlight Highlight Könnte man(n) die weiblichen Beiträge in einem separaten Artikel bekommen bitte..😉?
        Mehr davon! 😅
        21 6 Melden
      Bild hochladen
      YouTube Video Einbetten
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Martin ZH(2)
      Martin ZH(2) 18.04.2018 14:21
      Highlight Highlight Könnte man nicht zuoberst auf der Seite jeweils schreiben, dass bei Genie weiterhin alles in Ordnung ist. Man würde sich dann nicht immer diese unnötigen Sorgen um sie machen, bis sie dann erst an zehnter Stelle dieses Feeds auftaucht. #mitfühlendermensch
      104 2 Melden
      Bild hochladen
      YouTube Video Einbetten
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Wenn Åre = Are dann Zürich = Zorich
      Wenn Åre = Are dann Zürich = Zorich 01.04.2018 14:14
      Highlight Highlight Immer die Genie... 😏
      66 2 Melden
      Bild hochladen
      YouTube Video Einbetten
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Breel Embolo
      Breel Embolo 12.03.2018 21:28
      Highlight Highlight Danke für alle Eure Glückwünsche.

      Ich hoffe, dass ich mich an der WM mit ein paar Toren revanchieren kann!
      140 14 Melden
      • Sir Konterbier
        Sir Konterbier 13.03.2018 12:49
        Highlight Highlight Wuhu er isches würklich😍
        65 13 Melden
      • will.e.wonka
        will.e.wonka 22.05.2018 18:45
        Highlight Highlight "lug ich bi miichi jackson"🐧
        32 2 Melden
      Bild hochladen
      YouTube Video Einbetten
      600