Die besten Sportlerpics auf Social Media

Rollin' in Venice Beach pic.twitter.com/jCsmv6dAtM— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) 10. Juli 2018
Lower Antelope Canyon, the highlight of my trip so far! Simply wow!😍
I got my ass kicked by some Dads at my kids sports day today...!!! Made my kids cry 😢 😂 #4olympicgoldnotgoodenough #onemomile #farahfamily
Uma volta por Moscou! Essa cidade está demais! 🛴
Travel makes one modest, you see what a tiny place you occupy in the world! 🌎 📍
Relaxation and fast recovery is key in my busy life, that’s why I created two rituals that get me to relax and recover fast!💤 I always read before going to sleep, currently I’m reading about the one and only Wayne Gretzky!🏒Also, I let air into my bedroom for about 15min before going to sleep and as soon as I get up!💨 What are your rituals for a healthy and restful sleep? If you’re looking for inspiration or want to change your sleeping habits, @ikeaschweiz now has lots of valuable advice!😴 You can find the link in my bio! #ikeaschweiz #schlaftutdirgut #ad
Lara Gut teilte auf ihrem Instagram-Profil die Neuigkeit mit: Sie und Natispieler Valon Behrami haben am Mittwoch geheiratet. «Du und ich, unsere Familien und unsere engsten Freunde mit uns», schrieb Gut in der Bildunterschrift.
Im März erst gaben die beiden Sportler ihre Beziehung bekannt, nun läuteten die Hochzeitsglocken. Nach der bitteren Niederlage der Schweizer Nati gegen Schweden im Achtelfinal tröstete das Skiass den Nati-Kämpfer und rührte damit die ganze Schweiz. (leo)