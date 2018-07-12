Abschicken
    Sport
    Sport

    Die besten Sportlerpics auf Social Media

    Sportlerpics auf Social Media: Steven Zuber badet mit Haien – sonnenbaden wäre besser ...

    12.07.18, 10:09
    watson sport

    Ricardo Rodriguez auf Strandspaziergang

    Steven Zuber badet mit Haien, würde aber besser sonnenbaden

    Mélanie Meillard tingelt durch Amsterdam

    Aus 20 Metern ins Wasser

    da venti metri 🤘🏻 (65feet) 🤪

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Iouri Podladtchikov (@iouripodladtchikov) am

    «They see me rollin»

    Balotelli ist on fire

    🤟🏾

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Mario Balotelli🇮🇹🗿👨‍👧‍👦 (@mb459) am

    «Joslä» mit Schatz in der Heimat

    This city❣️

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ellie Ottaway (@eottaway) am

    Geht dann wohl als Prinzessin an die Fasnacht

    Απόλαυσε τη ζωή

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) am

    Weiter geht Florence Roadtrip durch den Westen der USA

    Lower Antelope Canyon, the highlight of my trip so far! Simply wow!😍

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Florence Schelling (@schellingf) am

    Olympiasieger Farah verliert am Sporttag gegen andere Väter …

    Auf dem Platz lief er genug – jetzt fährt Ronaldo lieber

    Uma volta por Moscou! Essa cidade está demais! 🛴

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Ronaldo (@ronaldo) am

    👟🕶☀👌🏻

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) am

    Ein US-Roadtrip wie aus dem Bilderbuch, auf den uns Florence Schelling mitnimmt

    Will uns Balotelli damit sagen, dass er nach Paris wechselt?

    Ciao!!!

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von Mario Balotelli🇮🇹🗿👨‍👧‍👦 (@mb459) am

    Wie Gott ihn schuf – iPod zeigt den Nackt-Salto

    Belinda Bencic erholt sich im Eisbad

    Cesc Fabregas macht seit Wochen nichts anderes

    Genie stellt eine wichtige Frage: «Sind das ‹Abs› oder Fettröllchen?»

    Josi mit seiner Ellie am Jazz Festival

    Familie Zidane zeigt Haut

    Ein Beitrag geteilt von zidane (@zidane) am

    Lindsey Vonn Auge in Auge mit dem König der Meere

    So trainiert Tina Weirather

    Florence Schelling grüsst vom Hoover Dam

    Wendy Holdener gönnt sich nach dem Training eine Abkühlung

    Donna Vekic ist im Wimbledon-Mood

    Charlotte Chable macht Paddel-Pause

    Auch Matthias Mayer paddelt gerne

    Stilnote 5 bei Lindseys Köpfler

    Happy reading!

    Markus Wüthrich, 5.5.2017
    Tolle Artikel jenseits des Mainstreams. Meine Hauptinformations- und Unterhaltungsquelle.

    Themen
    122
    Um mit zu diskutieren oder Bilder und Youtube-Videos zu posten, musst du eingeloggt sein.
    Youtube-Videos und Links einfach ins Textfeld kopieren.
    600
    Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
      Die beliebtesten Leser-Kommentare
    • Li La Launebär 21.07.2017 21:44
      Highlight Könnt ihr mal ein Bild von "Patty Schnyders Cousin 3. Grades geht in die Migros einkaufen!" oder "Murat Yakins Halbbruder verkaufte heute wieder 31 Hotdogs!" posten?
      964 25 Melden
      • The fine Laird 22.07.2017 09:13
        Highlight Mhhh Hotdogs!😍😍😍
        32 8 Melden
      • SemperFi 06.08.2017 18:07
        Highlight Bitte sehr!
        39 37 Melden
      • Gigi,Gigi 24.12.2017 21:10
        Highlight Danke Li La Launebär, besser kann man es nicht formulieren. Macht Laune.
        3 0 Melden
      • Masche 18.05.2018 08:54
        Highlight @Li La Launebär: Danke, auch ich kann gut auf solche News verzichten.
        0 0 Melden
      • CASSIO 27.05.2018 01:52
        Highlight ersin verkauft hotdogs???
        1 0 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Asmodeus 30.06.2017 14:27
      Highlight "Christiano Ronaldos Freundin ist schwanger"

      Gratuliere. Wer ist der Vater?
      816 73 Melden
      • Wehrli 29.09.2017 14:03
        Highlight Ronaldo erinnert mich tatsächlich immer mehr an Jackson ...
        9 4 Melden
      • Alan Smithee 02.11.2017 15:29
        Highlight Wenns Zwillinge werden.
        War's der Rodscher.

        Duck,und weg!🤔
        21 1 Melden
      • CASSIO 04.02.2018 15:01
        Highlight asmodeus, ich steh auf der Leitung, erklär doch mal.
        0 2 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Blaugrana 14.11.2017 16:52
      Highlight Bouchard als Sportlerin zu bezeichnen ist mittlerweile wohl fast wie Trump als Präsidenten zu bezeichnen: man muss nach wie vor, man will aber nicht so recht...
      227 16 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    122Alle Kommentare anzeigen
      Alle Leser-Kommentare
    • Ohmann94 12.07.2018 16:20
      Highlight Manchmal seid ihr echt unmöglich! Jeden Tag wird rumgeheult, wie unfair die Welt zu den Frauen doch ist und was für arbartigen Druck sie doch hätten... Zwei Artikel weiterunten macht ihr aber genau dasselbe und kritisiert einen Fussballer, weil sein Teint nicht eurer Vorstellung eines „perfekten“ Männerkörpers entspricht. Ist euch bewusst, wie sehr ihr andere Männer mir bleichem Teint damit angreift und verletzt?! Pure Doppelmoral! Und wenn ihr euch jetzt über meine Sorge lustig macht oder diese nicht veröffentlicht, dann zeigt das einfach nochmals, mit was für einer Einstellung ihr arbeitet.
      1 0 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • arconite 09.07.2018 14:03
      Highlight Hübsch sind sie ja die beiden. Aber etwas essen sollte Frau Josi wieder mal etwas😯... E Berner Rösti vielech?
      6 9 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Raembe 13.06.2018 12:35
      Highlight Danke Watson, jetzt hab ich Albträume von MVGs Lächeln...
      16 0 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • LeoAlvaro 26.05.2018 11:34
      Highlight Javi Martinez wurde nicht fürs Kader nominiert. Der bereitet dich also höchstens auf stundenlanges Fussball schauen auf der Couch vor.
      26 1 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • loree_n 22.05.2018 16:31
      Highlight Haha Cristsi... Hallo Phteven
      4 6 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Pierre Beauregard 16.05.2018 12:01
      Highlight Genie@youdidnoteatthat
      35 1 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • AJACIED 15.05.2018 16:41
      Highlight Das es Tschaka‘s Schuhe waren hat mich nicht Wunder genommen 😂😂😂🙈🤣
      11 0 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • G. 10.05.2018 15:45
      Highlight Ein Lob an Lindsey Vonn. Freiwillig den Abfall an einem Strand abräumen. finde ich eine tolle Sache.

      Ich selber gehe regelmässig in einem nahegelegenen Wald den Abfall einsammeln. Einfach so, weil ich das will, egal ob die Leute nun positiv oder negativ reagieren.
      56 6 Melden
      • Barracuda 12.05.2018 23:54
        Highlight Nur, dass du es anscheinend aus einem anderen Antrieb machst. Es wäre schon ziemlich naiv zu glauben, dass das Lindsey Vonn macht, wenn keine Kamera in der Nähe ist.
        Ach ja, danke für dein Engagement! Und das ganz ohne Instagram.
        98 4 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • The Origin Gra 30.04.2018 20:34
      Highlight Die Lofoten 😱
      Hoffe ich komme da heuer oder nächstes Jahr mal dort sein kann 😢
      16 2 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Propädeutiker 29.04.2018 08:48
      Highlight Aber Hallo Joana Hälen, sehr schöne Melone wird da gegönnt :)
      35 4 Melden
      • waatssonn 08.05.2018 12:49
        Highlight Könnte man(n) die weiblichen Beiträge in einem separaten Artikel bekommen bitte..😉?
        Mehr davon! 😅
        15 4 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Dunning Krüger Effekt 18.04.2018 14:21
      Highlight Könnte man nicht zuoberst auf der Seite jeweils schreiben, dass bei Genie weiterhin alles in Ordnung ist. Man würde sich dann nicht immer diese unnötigen Sorgen um sie machen, bis sie dann erst an zehnter Stelle dieses Feeds auftaucht. #mitfühlendermensch
      80 1 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • The Origin Gra 01.04.2018 14:14
      Highlight Immer die Genie... 😏
      53 1 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Breel Embolo 12.03.2018 21:28
      Highlight Danke für alle Eure Glückwünsche.

      Ich hoffe, dass ich mich an der WM mit ein paar Toren revanchieren kann!
      117 11 Melden
      • Sir Konterbier 13.03.2018 12:49
        Highlight Wuhu er isches würklich😍
        53 10 Melden
      • will.e.wonka 22.05.2018 18:45
        Highlight "lug ich bi miichi jackson"🐧
        10 1 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Raembe 12.03.2018 17:10
      Highlight Entfernt. Bitte formuliere deine Kritik sachlich. Danke, die Redaktion.
      • Raembe 13.03.2018 06:32
        Highlight Der Kommentar, auf den du Bezug nimmst, wurde bereits entfernt.
      • Mia_san_mia 15.03.2018 05:55
        Highlight Der Kommentar, auf den du Bezug nimmst, wurde bereits entfernt.
      • Raembe 15.03.2018 07:45
        Highlight Der Kommentar, auf den du Bezug nimmst, wurde bereits entfernt.
      • Mia_san_mia 18.03.2018 09:29
        Highlight Der Kommentar, auf den du Bezug nimmst, wurde bereits entfernt.
      • Raembe 18.03.2018 21:54
        Highlight Der Kommentar, auf den du Bezug nimmst, wurde bereits entfernt.
      • Mia_san_mia 18.03.2018 22:18
        Highlight Der Kommentar, auf den du Bezug nimmst, wurde bereits entfernt.
      • Raembe 18.03.2018 22:53
        Highlight Der Kommentar, auf den du Bezug nimmst, wurde bereits entfernt.
    • Ketchum 07.03.2018 11:07
      Highlight Byggmark? Gewann mal zwei Slaloms und galt schon als neuer Stenmark. Dann fuhr er jahrelang um die 30 & schied oft aus. In dieser Saison hab ich ihn noch nicht im Weltcup gesehen - vielleicht startet er inzwischen zu weit hinten für die TV-Übertragung
      4 8 Melden
      • Raembe 12.03.2018 13:30
        Highlight Byggmark hat doch mal den Slalom Weltcup gewonnen?
        4 6 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • SilWayne 03.03.2018 16:04
      Highlight Eine für "Kryptos" Werbung machende Genie Bouchard hat nun wirklich nichts mehr mit Sport zu tun.
      44 2 Melden
      • nJuice 04.03.2018 22:28
        Highlight Ganz ehrlich, diese Dame verbinde ich schon lange nicht mehr mit Sport xD
        Erinnert sehr an Anna Kournikova (sowohl die Spielerin als auch die Pokerhand Ass/König): Sieht gut aus, gewinnt aber nichts.
        40 2 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • The Origin Gra 18.02.2018 18:37
      Highlight Sloane Stephens und Genie Bouchard... Die können einem in den Wahnsinn treiben 😒
      32 3 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • NichtswissenderBesserwisser 13.02.2018 16:45
      Highlight Die Reihe könnte langsam umgetauft werden in...

      "Genie Bouchard und andere SportlerInnen."
      126 0 Melden
      • welefant 14.02.2018 15:30
        Highlight sie darf - sie ist heiss! 👉🏼👈🏼
        69 31 Melden
      • mein Lieber 29.04.2018 08:48
        Highlight Sie ist nicht heiss. Sie ist langweilig, wie alle anderen Inzernetnarzisten.
        20 7 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Mia_san_mia 12.02.2018 13:21
      Highlight Spielt Genie Bouchard eigentlich noch auf der ATP-Tour? 😃
      54 13 Melden
      • Jein 13.02.2018 20:38
        Highlight Sie verliert jeweils extra in der ersten Runde um genügend Zeit für Instagram zu haben...
        127 0 Melden
      • Kimbolone 13.02.2018 21:19
        Highlight Nö, sie spielt WTA.
        89 0 Melden
      • Mia_san_mia 15.02.2018 15:40
        Highlight Ou das war peinlich 🙈 Habe natùrlich WTA gemeint 😄
        39 6 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Der müde Joe 04.02.2018 11:33
      Highlight Und ich Wette, dass Goehrke und Bouchard ein Paar werden/sind.😉
      18 1 Melden
      • welefant 04.02.2018 15:33
        Highlight man muss auch ehrlich sein... machen kann man die 🤭
        27 5 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • AJACIED 07.01.2018 15:15
      Highlight Jaja alle kopieren Federer immer und überall🙈🙈
      Auch Herr und Frau Müller die das Galleichen machen!!!
      6 29 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Max Pauer 16.12.2017 00:00
      Highlight Es gibt nur einen MvG: Michael von Grünigen, der schönste Schnauz aus Schönried!
      67 10 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Darth Unicorn 15.12.2017 17:42
      Highlight Der Moment wo ein Dart Spieler als Sportler bezeichnet wird und Pole Fitness immer noch nicht wirklich anerkannt wird...
      37 109 Melden
      • Mia_san_mia 19.12.2017 21:31
        Highlight Pole Fitness als Sport?!?
        75 26 Melden
      • Raembe 21.12.2017 20:40
        Highlight Was ist sport?
        46 9 Melden
      • Dan Rifter 03.03.2018 17:55
        Highlight Pro Crossover-Wettkampf.

        Poletänzerinnen beim Darten und die Darter an der Stange.
        14 2 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Li La Launebär 16.11.2017 19:11
      Highlight Könnt ihr mal eine Liste zusammentragen, wie Sportler so genannt werden: "Turm aus Tandil", "Maestro", "Mann aus Sursee"...
      48 9 Melden
      • Ketchum 26.01.2018 11:58
        Highlight Speed Queen
        13 2 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Blaugrana 14.11.2017 16:52
      Highlight Bouchard als Sportlerin zu bezeichnen ist mittlerweile wohl fast wie Trump als Präsidenten zu bezeichnen: man muss nach wie vor, man will aber nicht so recht...
      227 16 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Grigor 14.11.2017 11:48
      Highlight Hat Genie Bouchard noch Zeit zum trainieren? Verstehe wenn man sich darüber aufregt nur als Sexobjekt gesehen zu werden. Vielleicht sollte sie aber auch bei den Bildern mehr auf Sport setzen. Vielleicht wird sie dann auch mal als Sportlerin wahr genommen.
      86 0 Melden
      • StevieG 14.11.2017 13:39
        Highlight "Ich habe trotzdem ein überragendes Leben. Ich kann nicht sagen, dass es für mich hart ist, was ich durchmache." (South China Morning Post)

        Dies ihre Aussage zur sportlichen "Krise" vor ca. einem Monat. Hat sich wohl der Fokus etwas verschoben..

        Die verantwortliche Person der Social Media Sportlerpics auf watson ist aber schon ziemlich angetan von ihr. Ein bisschen weniger Genie, dafür ein bisschen mehr von anderen Athleten/Athletinnen wäre cool :)
        73 2 Melden
      • SilWayne 22.11.2017 17:22
        Highlight Meine Worte. Hatte dies vor über einem dreiviertel Jahr schon festgestellt. Damals wurde ich aber noch schräg "ankommentiert". 😄
        19 4 Melden
      • ujay 28.11.2017 08:48
        Highlight OK ihr Helden. Spielt mal gegen Bouchard Tennis und meldet euch dann wieder.
        25 57 Melden
      • Mia_san_mia 19.12.2017 21:34
        Highlight Ja der Typ, der hier verantwortlich ist, ist wohl wirklich ein Riesenfan von ihr 😀
        31 3 Melden
      • Hoppla! 14.01.2018 16:42
        Highlight Sie ist zwar nicht umbedingt mein Typ, aber die Bilder sind wenigstens interessant. Im Gegensatz zu vielen anderen Posts die hier verlinkt werden.

        Und ob Frau/Herr X auf der Piste oder am Strand auf Instagram; mit Sport hat beides nichts zu tun.
        8 7 Melden
      • Dan Rifter 03.03.2018 17:58
        Highlight Ujay.. aso naja.. R1 dürfte für Genie momentan reichen.. und dass sich ein R1-Spieler in die watson-Kommentare verirrt, halte ich nicht für unrealistisch
        3 2 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Wie funktioniert das...? 31.10.2017 15:36
      Highlight @Gelöschter Benutzer
      Ja, denke schon. Der IS meldet sich ja in IG, die müssens wissen. Ich finde, es gibt genug verstümmelte und entstellte und gruusige Kriegsbilder. Wieso kommen Halloweener nicht auf die Idee, dieser Dekadenz nicht zu folgen? Weil sie dekadent sind.
      1 20 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • welefant 25.10.2017 17:18
      Highlight Oha, jemand lust auf eine runde golf?
      22 5 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Artikelnummer 13.10.2017 17:23
      Highlight Seit wann spielt Curry für die Cavs?
      15 3 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Wehrli 29.09.2017 14:00
      Highlight Ist CR7 eigentlich offiziell der KEN-Nachfolger in der Barbie-Reihe? Das geölte Babygsicht und sein Geltungsdrang sind echt zum Reiern ...
      99 29 Melden
      • Lümmel 30.09.2017 17:02
        Highlight Hahahaha 😂 definitiv
        44 17 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Amazing Horse 20.09.2017 17:49
      Highlight Hat da Christiano Ronaldo etwa... seine Umgebung angezogen? :D
      57 2 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • derEchteElch 20.09.2017 17:43
      Highlight "Sportlerpics auf Social Media: Ein Tag im Bett mit Lara Gut"

      Ja.. ich wäre auch gerne einen Tag im Bett mit Lara Gut.. 😏😏 höhö.. hö.. hö.. hö.. 😝
      73 23 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • sveinn 16.09.2017 21:44
      Highlight Mit so einem Körperbau hätte Froomey aber bestimmt nicht TdF und Vuelta gewonnen...
      12 4 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • azoui 16.09.2017 20:37
      Highlight CR ist so was von Lackaffe1
      61 19 Melden
      • Wehrli 29.09.2017 14:01
        Highlight Du findest Ihn sogar, wenn du bei Wikipedia "Lackaffe" eingibst.
        40 7 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Mia_san_mia 08.09.2017 17:27
      Highlight Pirlo ist halt einfach cool 😎
      44 7 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Tschakkaaa! 05.09.2017 13:56
      Highlight Thank you LV for the nice stuff?!?!
      You should sue them for making you wear this stuff!!!!
      Echt...schweineteuer aber so was von hässlich.
      Da Schönheit im Auge des Betrachters liegt ist dies hier nur meine meine Meinung, die ich einfach nicht für mich behalten konnte.
      30 3 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Dan Rifter 05.09.2017 10:16
      Highlight Ganz viel Liebe für die Bäckerei Zuffi in Töss! 😉
      Anstatt irgendwo in einem Bonzentempel auf Ibiza oder in Dubai liegt der Luca mit den andern Normalos am hundskommunen Strand. Well done.
      27 3 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Wasmeinschdenndu? 04.09.2017 09:17
      Highlight Zuffi im Liegestuhl sieht aus wie ein gestrandeter Taddäus😅😂
      24 2 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • MaryTheOne 29.08.2017 09:36
      Highlight Twins? das sind keine Zwillinge bei Rakitic...
      13 3 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Tobi-wan 24.08.2017 13:53
      Highlight Die US-Girls waren schon im Schnee, sind einfach schon wieder zurück ;-)
      7 1 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Dreizehn 18.08.2017 12:50
      Highlight als junger Bub beim anschauen von Sportlerpics in Print Media...Ich so: cool diesen Sport will ich auch machen

      Heute beim anschauen von Sportlerpics in Social Media...Ich so: verdammt, hätte Reiseleiter werden sollen 😉

      46 1 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Darth Unicorn 15.08.2017 14:15
      Highlight He a good dog Bront
      3 6 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • tesfa 15.08.2017 09:11
      Highlight Dzemaili als Legende zu bezeichnen - da musste ich zweimal lesen.
      44 4 Melden
      • Hayek1902 16.08.2017 03:37
        Highlight Ja, der Spielt zwar gut, aber nach 2 monaten im team eine legende? Naja. Da hat Mark Streit bei Tampa Bay mehr Legendenstatus.
        63 2 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Illuminati 14.08.2017 16:09
      Highlight Montreal Legende Dzemaili trifft Roger Federe :D Nach 3 Monate schon eine Legende, nicht schlecht!
      47 0 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Liberté 09.08.2017 07:42
      Highlight Ich finde es langweilig zu wissen, wo Sportlerinnen und Sporrtler sich befinden.
      42 17 Melden
      • Alterssturheit 15.08.2017 09:32
        Highlight So schön, ich geh hin wo ich will und mach weder ein Föteli von meinem Food, der Beiz, der Umgebung, etc.
        Deswegen kennt mich wohl niemand.....
        24 1 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Liberté 29.07.2017 15:40
      Highlight Ich war auch schon im Zoo. Interessant, oder?
      61 18 Melden
      • welefant 01.08.2017 23:30
        Highlight In welchem?
        59 3 Melden
      • Liberté 09.08.2017 07:42
        Highlight Zürich, Basel
        31 3 Melden
      • welefant 09.08.2017 07:52
        Highlight Geh heute in den zolli 😬🤙🏼
        26 3 Melden
      • Raembe 13.08.2017 13:26
        Highlight Tierli Walter Zoo
        25 2 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • MaryTheOne 28.07.2017 09:52
      Highlight hätte ja nicht gedacht, dass sich Simone Biles selber die Weisheitszähne ziehen kann...
      11 3 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Li La Launebär 21.07.2017 21:44
      Highlight Könnt ihr mal ein Bild von "Patty Schnyders Cousin 3. Grades geht in die Migros einkaufen!" oder "Murat Yakins Halbbruder verkaufte heute wieder 31 Hotdogs!" posten?
      964 25 Melden
      • The fine Laird 22.07.2017 09:13
        Highlight Mhhh Hotdogs!😍😍😍
        32 8 Melden
      • SemperFi 06.08.2017 18:07
        Highlight Bitte sehr!
        39 37 Melden
      • Gigi,Gigi 24.12.2017 21:10
        Highlight Danke Li La Launebär, besser kann man es nicht formulieren. Macht Laune.
        3 0 Melden
      • Masche 18.05.2018 08:54
        Highlight @Li La Launebär: Danke, auch ich kann gut auf solche News verzichten.
        0 0 Melden
      • CASSIO 27.05.2018 01:52
        Highlight ersin verkauft hotdogs???
        1 0 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Confused Dingo #teamhansi 21.07.2017 15:16
      Highlight hat hier zwar süsse bilder. Aber auch hier, keine "cute news"....

      wo sind denn die?
      *sucht weiter*
      10 12 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Typu 01.07.2017 17:41
      Highlight Wieso streckt der granit xhaka seine arme so durch? Bewegung auch zu schnell kaum rückwärts belastung. Meiner meinung nach hat die ausübung zuwenig trainingseffekt.
      10 18 Melden
      • welefant 01.07.2017 18:21
        Highlight & was verdienst du so?
        15 35 Melden
      • Typu 01.07.2017 19:55
        Highlight 185 brutto. Du?
        40 12 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Asmodeus 30.06.2017 14:27
      Highlight "Christiano Ronaldos Freundin ist schwanger"

      Gratuliere. Wer ist der Vater?
      816 73 Melden
      • Wehrli 29.09.2017 14:03
        Highlight Ronaldo erinnert mich tatsächlich immer mehr an Jackson ...
        9 4 Melden
      • Alan Smithee 02.11.2017 15:29
        Highlight Wenns Zwillinge werden.
        War's der Rodscher.

        Duck,und weg!🤔
        21 1 Melden
      • CASSIO 04.02.2018 15:01
        Highlight asmodeus, ich steh auf der Leitung, erklär doch mal.
        0 2 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • philosophund 30.06.2017 08:39
      Highlight "Fährdan" hahahaha
      cha nüm
      36 5 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Micha Schläpfer 28.06.2017 15:09
      Highlight Der Gareth macht doch den Ronaldo nach!
      10 7 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Ketchum 27.06.2017 11:59
      Highlight Müsste es nicht heissen: "Jeff Saibene trifft Roger Federer"?
      22 10 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • leu84 24.06.2017 08:03
      Highlight Der Innerhofer weiss was gut schmeckt :D
      11 1 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
    • Menel 23.06.2017 08:46
      Highlight 🤣 ...bis auf Martina Hingis sagt mir eigentlich kein Name etwas...ich glaube, da gibts eine Welt, die sich mir nicht erschliesst 🤣
      66 29 Melden
      • Schreiberling 23.06.2017 16:05
        Highlight Vielleicht bist du einfach alt? 😌
        28 34 Melden
      • Menel 23.06.2017 18:24
        Highlight Das ganz bestimmt! Gepaart mit meinem absoluten Desinteresse was Sport aktiv und passiv angeht 😅
        Die Blitze zeigen mir aber gerade, dass ich damit wohl sehr sehr seeeeehr alleine dastehe 🤣
        61 21 Melden
      • leu84 24.06.2017 08:04
        Highlight Ohne die Überschrift bei den Bildern, hätte ich viele auch nicht erkannt
        31 1 Melden
      • kuni 15.07.2017 11:52
        Highlight Nein Menel, du bist nicht alleine. Ich kenne absolut niemanden in diesen Fotos, ich weiss nicht, ob ich schon als alt kategorisiert werde, aber auf jeden Fall habe ich ein riiiiiiiesengrosses Desinteresse an Sport und auch an den meisten Social Media Kanälen (das bedeutet wohl ich bin alt..).
        Ich weiss grad gar nicht, wie ich überhaupt auf dieser Seite gelandet bin..
        19 4 Melden
      • Mia_san_mia 17.07.2017 09:41
        Highlight Wenn man sich nicht für Sport interssiert, wird's halt schwierig. Ich kenne auf jeden Fall fast alle.
        4 12 Melden
      • freakykratos 26.09.2017 00:21
        Highlight Sport und Arbeit sind beide wunderschön. Ich könnte stundenlang zuschauen.
        7 0 Melden
      600
      Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.

