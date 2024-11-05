Nebel
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Brasilianische Fussball-Fans werfen Schweinekopf aufs Feld

Chat-Futter

Achtung! Dieses Video ist nichts für Vegetarier

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
05.11.2024, 07:42
Dieses Video ist nichts für Vegetarier 🐷
Corinthians supporters threw a real pig head on the pitch.
byu/Bruce666123 insoccer


Wie einst bei Luis Figo:
Unvergessen
Luis Figo wird bei seiner Rückkehr nach Barcelona mit einem Schweinekopf empfangen
Ashley Young hat eine unkonventionelle Methode, um sich Platz zu verschaffen
Im Premier-League-Duell zwischen Southampton und Everton drückte Ashley Young von den Gästen seinem Gegenspieler Mateus Fernandes den Ball ins Gesicht. Konsequenzen hatte dies nicht, doch Southampton und Fernandes hatten am Ende doch mehr zu lachen. Wenige Minuten nach diesem Zwischenfall erzielten die Gastgeber das einzige Tor des Spiels.
Ashley Young uses the ball to get clear of Fernandes 81'
byu/Chelseatilidie insoccer
Wahnsinns-Catch entscheidet NFL-Spiel
Nach fünf Niederlagen in Serie haben die von Quarterback Aaron Rodgers angeführten New York Jets mal wieder gewonnen. Die Schlüsselszene beim 21:13-Sieg gegen Houston war dieser verrückte Touchdown von Garrett Wilson.
Die Fans von River Plate zünden ein massives Feuerwerk
Genützt hat es übrigens nichts: River Plate scheiterte im Halbfinal der Copa Libertadores am brasilianischen Club Atlético Mineiro.



Und jetzt: Der vielleicht beste Tischtennis-Punkt des Jahres
