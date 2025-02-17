wechselnd bewölkt
DE | FR
burger
Sport
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Dieser echte Flitzer hat einen unbändigen Kampfgeist

Chat-Futter

Dieser füdliblutte Flitzer beim Rugby beweist ganz grossen Kampfgeist

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
17.02.2025, 09:53
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
A) ein echter Flitzer und B) einer mit Biss 👏🏻
Mac McClung brilliert mal wieder
Zum dritten Mal schon heisst der Sieger des Slam-Dunk-Contests beim All-Star-Game der NBA Mac McClung – und das völlig zurecht:


Bonus: Steph Curry trifft mal rasch mit dem Rücken zum Korb von der Mittellinie …
Plötzlich ist der Fussballer Linienrichter
Schaue das Video mit Ton, um das Gelächter der Fans zu hören!
Neulich beim Derby in Daisy Town
Die Daltons haben genug von Lucky Luke – jetzt sind sie Fussball-Schiedsrichter.
Celtics Edelfan unterhält alle bestens
Musik-Legende Rod Stewart ist ein riesiger Celtic-Fan. Vor dem Champions-League-Spiel gegen Bayern München (1:2) gibt der Schotte dem US-Sender CBS ein unterhaltsames Interview. Die Höhepunkte:

- «Shut up!» in Richtung des Stadionsprechers
- Die ehrliche Aussage: «Ich hatte schon einige Bier.»
- «Big Knees?» – Stewart kennt Micah Richards nicht. Oder doch: «Ah ja, dieser Micah … Dings!»


Unvergessen ist die Episode, als Rod Stewart uns die beste Cup-Auslosung der Geschichte bescherte:
«Goalie-Goal» – aber leider in das falsche Tor

Und plötzlich klingelt Bencics Telefon
Belinda Bencic lässt sich beim WTA-Turnier von Abu Dhabi durch nichts aus der Ruhe bringen: Beim 3:6, 6:3, 6:4-Erfolg im Halbfinal gegen die Weltnummer 5 Jelena Rybakina klingelt im dritten Game des zweites Satzes plötzlich ihr Telefon. Ziemlich peinlich! Sofort eilt Bencic zur Bank, stellt den Ton aus und entschuldigt sich unter den Lachern des Publikums für den Faux-Pas.
Dieser Ukrainer darf im Super-G gleich zweimal innert wenigen Momenten starten
video: srf
Neymars erste Ballberührung in Brasilien ist eine Ball-Berührung
Neymar's First ball in his Santos debut
byu/BugHorse101 insoccer
So gratulierte «die Fussballwelt» Cristiano Ronaldo zum 40. Geburtstag
Dieser Newcastle-Fan hat eine wichtige Botschaft
Sie geht in Richtung Arsenal nach dem Finaleinzug im Liga-Cup:
Und jetzt: Der vielleicht schlechteste Schlag der Tennis-Geschichte
Meddy leaves the commentator absolutely baffled with this shot against Mattia Bellucci
byu/tangurama intennis
Alphonso Davies gibt seine Vertragsverlängerung mit einem eigenen Song bekannt 🔥😎
MMA-Schiri muss einstecken
Ja, es ist wahr …
… Lille verlor bei dieser Ausgangslage noch das Penaltyschiessen und schied damit aus dem Cup aus:
Lille scheitert im Penaltyschiessen an DÃ¼nkirchen
Bild: instagram
Und Dünkirchens Held ist Goalie Ewen Jaouen, der den Unterklassigen überhaupt erst ins Penaltyschiessen gebracht hat und dann den letzten Versuch des Abends verwandelt:
Lille scheitert im Penaltyschiessen an DÃ¼nkirchen
Bild: lequipe
Unfassbare Duplizität der Ereignisse
Lenz Hächler mit etwas Freestyle im Europacup

Der MSV Duisburg sorgt in der Regionalliga für eine atemberaubende Atmosphäre 😍
Skiakrobatik im Slalom von Paula Moltzan
Wie der amerikanische Skiverband meldet, ist Moltzan beim Sturz zum Glück unverletzt geblieben.


Kirby Dach fliegt durchs … nein, das nicht ganz
Aber durch die Luft und päng aufs Füdli:
Pleiten, Pech und Pannen in der Verteidigung
Für die Fans in Kitzbühel ist das Skirennen wohl Nebensache 🍻
Der Goalie fliiiiiegt
NHL-Goalie Charlie Lindgren war auf dem Weg zur Bank, als er gerade noch rechtzeitig zum Hechtflug ansetzte und spektakulär rettete:
«Ich wäre natürlich der Beste»
Zlatan Ibrahimovic würde auch als Skifahrer zur Spitze gehören (sagt er zumindest):

Nikola Jokiiiiiic 💥
So viele Muskeln verliert ein Bein, das nicht trainiert werden kann
Ich glaube, ich sehe doppelt doppelt
Eine Kniescheibe auf Abwegen
Auch wenn dieser Treffer wegen Abseits nicht zählt, siegt PSG gegen Manchester City am Ende trotzdem 4:2.
Buchstabieren ist manchmal Glackssüche
Relativ blöd halt, wenn man die Bürgermeisterin von Philadelphia ist und aus den Eagles die Elgses macht:
Wo sonst, wenn nicht in Brasilien?
Was ist noch besser als ein Fallrückziehertor? Ein Fallrückziehertor nach einer Fallrückziehervorlage! Und wo soll das sonst passieren, wenn nicht in Brasilien? Noch besser macht den Treffer von Mirandinha nach dem Zuspiel von Bruno Santos, dass es der Siegtreffer für Volta Redonda gegen Fluminense in der 88. Minute war.
SGA entschuldigt sich für infantile Mitspieler
Ich versteh nichts, aber ich find's saulustig
«Tweener»-ception in Melbourne
Der 3. Tag am Australian Open hatte so einige Highlights zu bieten. Da war dieser Ballwechsel zwischen den beiden Showmen Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard und Gaël Monfils:


Oder dieser Wahnsinnsschlag von Lorenzo Sonego bei seinem Sieg gegen Stan Wawrinka:


Noch spektakulärer war da wohl nur der zwischen den Beinen gespielte Schlag von Botic van de Zandschulp. Der Niederländer liess seinem Gegner bei seinem sogenannten «Tweener» aber mal gar keine Chance:
Wie in der NFL: Schiri erklärt Entscheid im Stadion
Bei der Fussball-WM der Frauen wurde es bereits getestet und nun erklärte auch in England erstmals ein Schiedsrichter seinen Entscheid nach Betrachten des Videobeweises für alle hörbar im Stadion. Die Premiere kam beim 1:0-Sieg der Tottenham Hotspur gegen den FC Liverpool. Der vermeintliche Führungstreffer der Spurs durch Dominic Solanke wurde wegen einer Abseitsstellung aberkannt – später sorgte Lucas Bergvall aber doch noch für Jubel im Tottenham Stadium.


Bei dem Spiel handelte es sich um den Halbfinal des Ligacups, auch in der Premier League könnte es bald üblich sein, dass die Schiedsrichter ihren Entscheid nach Betrachten der Videobilder über die Stadionlautsprecher erklären.
KHL-Spieler verliert mitten in der Partie sein Handy
Norries Racket trifft Zuschauerin
Weil ihr nichts passiert ist, kommt Cameron Norrie um eine Disqualifikation herum.
Mehr Sport:

Extra für dich ausgewählt:

10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen

DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
1 / 26
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
Marco Velo: 3 x italienischer Meister im Zeitfahren.
quelle: ap / peter dejong
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
14 Sport-Typen, die jeder in seinem Freundeskreis hat
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
    BVB erleidet in Bochum das nächste Debakel – Bayern halten Leverkusen auf Distanz

    Bayern München ist dem anvisierten Meistertitel einen grossen Schritt näher gekommen. Die Münchner kommen im Topspiel der Bundesliga bei Meister Bayer Leverkusen zu einem glücklichen 0:0.

    Zur Story