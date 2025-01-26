sonnig
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Dieser Goalie macht sich laaaang und rettet spektakulär

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
26.01.2025, 13:48
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Der Goalie fliiiiiegt
NHL-Goalie Charlie Lindgren war auf dem Weg zur Bank, als er gerade noch rechtzeitig zum Hechtflug ansetzte und spektakulär rettete:
«Ich wäre natürlich der Beste»
Zlatan Ibrahimovic würde auch als Skifahrer zur Spitze gehören (sagt er zumindest):

Nikola Jokiiiiiic 💥
So viele Muskeln verliert ein Bein, das nicht trainiert werden kann
Ich glaube, ich sehe doppelt doppelt
Eine Kniescheibe auf Abwegen
Auch wenn dieser Treffer wegen Abseits nicht zählt, siegt PSG gegen Manchester City am Ende trotzdem 4:2.
Buchstabieren ist manchmal Glackssüche
Relativ blöd halt, wenn man die Bürgermeisterin von Philadelphia ist und aus den Eagles die Elgses macht:
Wo sonst, wenn nicht in Brasilien?
Was ist noch besser als ein Fallrückziehertor? Ein Fallrückziehertor nach einer Fallrückziehervorlage! Und wo soll das sonst passieren, wenn nicht in Brasilien? Noch besser macht den Treffer von Mirandinha nach dem Zuspiel von Bruno Santos, dass es der Siegtreffer für Volta Redonda gegen Fluminense in der 88. Minute war.
SGA entschuldigt sich für infantile Mitspieler
Ich versteh nichts, aber ich find's saulustig
«Tweener»-ception in Melbourne
Der 3. Tag am Australian Open hatte so einige Highlights zu bieten. Da war dieser Ballwechsel zwischen den beiden Showmen Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard und Gaël Monfils:


Oder dieser Wahnsinnsschlag von Lorenzo Sonego bei seinem Sieg gegen Stan Wawrinka:


Noch spektakulärer war da wohl nur der zwischen den Beinen gespielte Schlag von Botic van de Zandschulp. Der Niederländer liess seinem Gegner bei seinem sogenannten «Tweener» aber mal gar keine Chance:
Wie in der NFL: Schiri erklärt Entscheid im Stadion
Bei der Fussball-WM der Frauen wurde es bereits getestet und nun erklärte auch in England erstmals ein Schiedsrichter seinen Entscheid nach Betrachten des Videobeweises für alle hörbar im Stadion. Die Premiere kam beim 1:0-Sieg der Tottenham Hotspur gegen den FC Liverpool. Der vermeintliche Führungstreffer der Spurs durch Dominic Solanke wurde wegen einer Abseitsstellung aberkannt – später sorgte Lucas Bergvall aber doch noch für Jubel im Tottenham Stadium.


Bei dem Spiel handelte es sich um den Halbfinal des Ligacups, auch in der Premier League könnte es bald üblich sein, dass die Schiedsrichter ihren Entscheid nach Betrachten der Videobilder über die Stadionlautsprecher erklären.
KHL-Spieler verliert mitten in der Partie sein Handy
Norries Racket trifft Zuschauerin
Weil ihr nichts passiert ist, kommt Cameron Norrie um eine Disqualifikation herum.
10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen

Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
