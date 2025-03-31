wechselnd bewölkt
Chat-Futter: Dieses Tor fällt nicht so, wie du es erwartest

Chat-Futter

Dieses Tor fällt nicht so, wie du es erwartest

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
31.03.2025, 13:38
Dieses Tor fällt nicht so, wie du es erwartest
Der Linienrichter hat sich wohl im Sport geirrt
Nach einem Zusammenstoss mit Atlético-Stürmer Giuliano Simeone geht der Linienrichter zu Boden – und zeigt dann seine liebste Turnübung.
Der Grösste seines Sports begegnet Lionel Messi
Die ehemalige Weltnummer 1 im Tennis ist bekannt für ihren Humor, nun bewies Andy Murray, dass er diesen auch nach der Karriere nicht verloren hat. Unter ein Bild mit Fussballer Lionel Messi schrieb der Schotte: «Ich habe ihn gefragt, ob er es auch an einem kalten und regnerischen Abend in Stoke könnte. Er hat mit ‹cállate la boca› geantwortet. Das bedeutet glaube ich ‹Ja› auf Spanisch.» In Wahrheit bedeutet das «Halt den Mund», aber wer wären wir, um Andy Murray die Illusion zu nehmen.

Cool, cooler, Wojciech Szczesny
Die McUltras beim Rivalen KFC
Da kommt was geflogen
So scharf wie Karlyn Pickens hat noch niemand mit einem Softball geworfen. Ihre 78,2 Meilen pro Stunde – 126 km/h – sind ein neuer Weltrekord:
Kann man mal machen
Marta Kostyuk beendet das Spiel gegen Anna Blinkowa mit einem Ass – per Unterarm-Service!
Die italienischste Diskussion, die du heute sehen wirst 🇮🇹
Jasmine Paolini und Sara Errani waren in ihrem Doppel nicht einverstanden mit einer Entscheidung des Stuhlschiedsrichters

When the players dining doesn't have Italian food 😂😤
byu/TennisChannel intennis
Irrsinniges Tor von Jamal Musiala
Im Nations-League-Viertelfinal erzielte Deutschlands Jamal Musiala ein Tor, das man so nicht aller Tage sieht. Während Italiens Defensive noch über die Zuteilung diskutiert, führt Joshua Kimmich bereits den Eckball aus und spielt zum völlig frei vor dem Tor stehenden Musiala, der nur noch das leere Tor treffen muss.
video: srf
Panama bejubelt Sieg gegen die USA – und Thierry Henry ist mittendrin
In der 94. Minute schiesst Panamas Cecilio Waterman Panama gegen die USA zum völlig überraschenden Sieg im Halbfinal der Nations League. Dann springt der ekstatische Stürmer über die Werbebande zum am Spielfeldrand sitzenden TV-Experten Thierry Henry. «Du bist mein Idol», schrie Waterman der französischen Fussballlegende mehrmals ins Gesicht, bald war Henry inmitten der Jubeltraube von Panama. «Ich hätte nie gedacht, dass ich einmal Teil einer solchen Feier sein würde, obwohl ich kein Tor geschossen habe und nicht einmal auf dem Spielfeld war», sagte Henry danach, «ich habe in seinen Augen gesehen, dass er wie in Trance war.»
USA 0-[1] Panama - Waterman 90+4' + celebration with Henry
byu/whiteniteee insoccer
Granit Xhaka ist wieder Papi
Der Captain der Schweizer Fussball-Nati und seine Frau Leonita sind zum dritten Mal Eltern geworden. Laut dem «Blick» kam am Montagmorgen ein Mädchen auf die Welt.

Bemerkenswert: Die Xhakas benötigen für die drei Namen ihrer Kinder nur fünf Buchstaben. Zu Ayana und Laneya gesellt sich nun Neyana.
Granit Xhaka ist zum dritten Mal Papi geworden
Bild: instagram
Wir werden niemals einer Meinung sein
Gennaro Gattuso und dieser Experte im kroatischen TV werden wohl kaum zusammen in die Ferien reisen:
