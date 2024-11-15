🧘 Djokovic haciendo yoga encima de la red...— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 14, 2024
✅❌ ¿Real o 'fake'?
Vía: 'ari_fararooy' pic.twitter.com/sqLM3Y0eQI
🧘 Djokovic haciendo yoga encima de la red...— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 14, 2024
✅❌ ¿Real o 'fake'?
Vía: 'ari_fararooy' pic.twitter.com/sqLM3Y0eQI
Corinthians supporters threw a real pig head on the pitch.
byu/Bruce666123 insoccer
Ashley Young uses the ball to get clear of Fernandes 81'
byu/Chelseatilidie insoccer
(after review) HOLY ONE-HAND GARRETT FREAKING WILSON TOUCHDOOOOOWN❕❕❕#HOUvsNYJ on @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/htLVwK7TA6— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 1, 2024
El infierno en Nuñez. Hasta en Palermo se sintió todo, me cuentan. pic.twitter.com/Yp2V3MvN5E— Gustavo Medina (@GusMedina9) October 30, 2024
I kid you not, this is what the River Plate 🇦🇷 fans did once the team entered the field for the Copa Libertadores semifinals vs Atletico Mineiro 🇧🇷— Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) October 30, 2024
There is it, our beloved Libertadores.
No other sports competition has this level of madness…
pic.twitter.com/1gFkaZeKBQ
The Lebrun brothers are CRAZY pic.twitter.com/Mdx9Om0w8M— Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) October 26, 2024
Es ist der Traum vieler Fussballfans: immerhin in einem Spiel, wenn auch nur ganz kurz, für ein Profiteam aufzulaufen. Dieser ging kürzlich für den Argentinier Ivan Buhajeruk in Erfüllung. Im Spiel von Deportivo Riestra gegen Leader Velez Sarsfield stand er sogar in der Startformation – und wurde nach einer Minute ohne Ballkontakt wieder ausgewechselt. Die Aktion des argentinischen Erstligisten zog grosse Kritik nach sich.