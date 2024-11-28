wechselnd bewölkt, Regen
Chat-Futter: Golf-Star DeChambeau schlägt Hole-in-One über seine Villa

Golf-Star DeChambeau schlägt Hole-in-One über seine Villa

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
28.11.2024, 14:25
avatar
Endlich! Golf-Star DeChambeau gelingt Hole-in-One übers Haus
Der Golfer Bryson DeChambeau hat 16 Tage lang versucht, den Ball in einem Schlag über sein Haus ins Loch zu treffen. Nun ist es ihm mit seinem insgesamt 134. Versuch gelungen – an Tag 1 hatte er einen Versuch, an Tag 2 zwei usw. Die Freude war dementsprechend gross.
@brysondechambeau Wow #golf #fyp ♬ original sound - Bryson DeChambeau
Wenn du die Tribüne auf Wish bestellt hast
Das Estadio General Pablo Rojas in Paraguays Hauptstadt Asuncion hüpft gleich mit.
Da hatte Roy Keane genug: «Ich warte auf dem Parkplatz auf dich!»
Ein Fan hatte ManUnited-Legende und Sky-Experte Roy Keane offenbar provoziert und beleidigt – dieser wollte das nicht auf sich sitzen lassen.
Wessen Karriere ist zu End? Oscar, Oscar Wendt!
Der langjährige Bundesliga-Profi Oscar Wendt beendet im Alter von 39 Jahren seine Karriere. Der schwedische Verteidiger ist sowohl bei seinem Jugendklub Göteborg, wo er die letzten dreieinhalb Jahre verbracht hat, als auch bei Borussia Mönchengladbach, wo er von 2011 bis 2021 spielte, eine Legende. In Deutschland entstand deshalb
Wer sind diese Männer hinter mir?
Hat US-Präsident Joe Biden sich selber auf die Schippe genommen? Oder war es ein neuerlicher Beweis dafür, dass er zu alt war für eine Wiederwahl?

Biden empfing im Weissen Haus jedenfalls den NBA-Champion, die Boston Celtics. Und fragte sie bei seiner Vorstellung: «Ihr seid die Celtics, richtig?»
Eindeutig die Parade des Jahres
Schöner Empfang für die Nationalmannschaft von San Marino nach ihrem Aufstieg

Ganz normal, wenn Real Cartagena in Kolumbien ein Aufstiegsspiel hat
Ein ganz Grosser dieser Smallservice
Nach dem 7:0-Sieg gegen Bosnien und Herzegowina waren viele deutsche Fussballfans in Ekstase – aber wohl keiner so sehr wie dieser. Und sein Lieblingsspieler ist natürlich Tim Kleindienst, oder Timothy Smallservice, wie der Gladbach-Stürmer auch genannt wird. Kleindienst berichtete zuletzt, dass er es ganz lustig fände und es auch weiter pushen werde. Dieser Fan dürfte ihm dabei gerne behilflich sein.
(K)ein Fall für den VAR
Mike Tyson zeigt vor der Niederlage gegen Jake Paul viel Haut
Zum Glück können sie gut Fussballspielen
Beim NFL-Spiel in München übten sich die Bayern-Stars Jamal Musiala und Alphonso Davies als Papierflugzeug-Werfer – mit mässigem Erfolg.
Echt oder fake?
Schwierig diese Frage zu beantworten.

Anders hätten sie wohl nicht gemeinsam ins Bild gepasst
Die Sheffield-Spieler Harry Souttar (2 Meter gross) und Gustavo Hamer (1,69 m) geben beim Interview ein lustiges Bild ab.
Bild
Dieses Video wird dein Herz brechen
Beşiktaş Player Svensson's Daughter Waves from the Stands, But He Misses It – Her Disappointed Reaction Captured on Camera
byu/napstar_ insoccer
Dieser Anstoss ging so richtig schief
FC Midtjylland unusual kick off as they concede after 8 seconds
byu/Rayan2550 insoccer
Ja, das Mikrofon war noch an
Nachdem es bei der Pressekonferenz zur Kaderbekanntgabe von Murat Yakin zu Tonproblemen gekommen war, nervte sich der Nati-Trainer über den Techniker. «Alles hat er getestet, nur das nicht. Tubel», sagte er zu Pressesprecher Adrian Arnold, im Glauben, dass sein Mikrofon aus sei. Doch Yakin war noch zu hören. Im Anschluss habe er sich gemäss «Blick» aber beim Techniker für seine Wortwahl entschuldigt.
Bei einem Spass-Wettkampf in der Halbzeit eines NFL-Spiels ging es richtig zur Sache

Dieses Video ist nichts für Vegetarier 🐷
Corinthians supporters threw a real pig head on the pitch.
byu/Bruce666123 insoccer


Wie einst bei Luis Figo:
Unvergessen
Luis Figo wird bei seiner Rückkehr nach Barcelona mit einem Schweinekopf empfangen
Ashley Young hat eine unkonventionelle Methode, um sich Platz zu verschaffen
Im Premier-League-Duell zwischen Southampton und Everton drückte Ashley Young von den Gästen seinem Gegenspieler Mateus Fernandes den Ball ins Gesicht. Konsequenzen hatte dies nicht, doch Southampton und Fernandes hatten am Ende doch mehr zu lachen. Wenige Minuten nach diesem Zwischenfall erzielten die Gastgeber das einzige Tor des Spiels.
Ashley Young uses the ball to get clear of Fernandes 81'
byu/Chelseatilidie insoccer
Wahnsinns-Catch entscheidet NFL-Spiel
Nach fünf Niederlagen in Serie haben die von Quarterback Aaron Rodgers angeführten New York Jets mal wieder gewonnen. Die Schlüsselszene beim 21:13-Sieg gegen Houston war dieser verrückte Touchdown von Garrett Wilson.
Die Fans von River Plate zünden ein massives Feuerwerk
Genützt hat es übrigens nichts: River Plate scheiterte im Halbfinal der Copa Libertadores am brasilianischen Club Atlético Mineiro.



Und jetzt: Der vielleicht beste Tischtennis-Punkt des Jahres
10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
1 / 26
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
Marco Velo: 3 x italienischer Meister im Zeitfahren.
quelle: ap / peter dejong
14 Sport-Typen, die jeder in seinem Freundeskreis hat
