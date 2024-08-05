freundlich22°
Chat-Futter: Jürgen Klopp hat einen Doppelgänger

Chat-Futter

Jürgen Klopp trainiert jetzt in der Ukraine – oder doch nicht?

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
05.08.2024, 10:33
Ah, Jürgen Kl ... oder doch nicht?


(kat)
Und plötzlich hing die Trophäe am Stromkabel
Der Klub Libertad de Pirayu wurde in Paraguay Meister. Bei der anschliessenden Parade gab es einen Zwischenfall mit dem Pokal. Diese blieb nämlich plötzlich an einem Stromkabel hängen und konnte mithilfe einiger Fans wieder gesichert werden. Glücklicherweise blieben die Spieler unversehrt.
Junger Schweizer feiert grössten Sieg seiner Karriere – mit Traum-Matchball
Der 19-jährige Schweizer Tennisspieler Mika Brunold feiert am Challenger-Turnier von Zug den bisher grössten Sieg seiner Karriere. Er schlägt die ehemalige Weltnummer 22 und Turnierfavorit Botic van de Zandschulp in drei Sätzen mit 7:6, 3:6 und 7:6. Und gerade der Matchball ist Spektakel pur.

Zug Open: 19-year-old, world #577 Mika Brunold defeats 1. seed Botic van de Zandschulp
byu/Realistic-Contract49 intennis
Vater Lilian empfängt Khéphren Thuram bei Juventus
Zwischen 2001 und 2006 spielte der Franzose Lilian Thuram für die Bianconeri, nun wechselte Sohn Khéphren ebenfalls zu Juventus. Nach dem Wechsel entstand dieses grossartige Bild:
Ob bei diesem Schiedsrichter-Entscheid in Venezuela alles korrekt ablief?
Der Treffer wurde zurecht aberkannt – die vom TV-Sender gezogene Linie sorgte trotzdem für Fragezeichen.
Cucurella hält sein Wort
«Werden wir Europameister, färbe ich meine Haare rot», kündigte Marc Cucurella an. Der Verteidiger schaffte es mit Spanien – und war nun beim Coiffeur.
Thierry Henry kanns immer noch
Thierry Herny kann als Spieler der Nationalmannschaft und von Arsenal und Barcelona auf eine erfolgreiche Karriere zurückblicken. Aktuell trainiert er die französische Fussball-Auswahl, die das Land an den olympischen Spielen vertritt. Im Training zeigte der Fussballer, der seit fast einem Jahrzehnt im Ruhestand ist, wie torgefährlich er immer noch ist.

Das wohl langsamte Hole-in-One der Golf-Geschichte
Wait for it …
In einer Zeit vor Breaking News …
Vor 50 Jahren trat der 58-jährige Liverpool-Trainer Bill Shankly völlig überraschend von seinem Posten zurück. In 15 Jahren führte er die Reds erst zum Aufstieg in die oberste Liga und dann zu drei Meistertiteln, zwei FA-Cup-Siegen und einem Sieg im UEFA-Cup. Dementsprechend schockiert reagierten die Fans in den Strassen Liverpools auf die Nachricht von Shanklys Rücktritt, die ihnen ein Reporter überbrachte. Nachfolger war übrigens der später noch erfolgreichere Bob Paisley.
50 years ago today, Bill Shankly announced his shock retirement from the Liverpool manager's job. This is the reaction from a group of locals after being told the news by a reporter.
byu/AgentTasker insoccer
Das machte ihm wohl besonders viel Freude
Shohei Ohtani gilt als grösster Star der Baseball-Liga MLB – sein 700-Millionen-Dollar-Vertrag, den er vor dieser Saison für die nächsten zehn Jahre bei den Los Angeles Dodgers unterschrieb, ist der höchstdotierte in der Geschichte des US-Sports. In der Nacht auf Donnerstag liess er sich bei der 3:4-Niederlage gegen die Philadelphia Phillies aber zu einer obszönen Geste hinreissen, nachdem er eine Base gestohlen hatte. So nennt man es, wenn ein Spieler weiterkommt, ohne dass sein Mitspieler den Ball trifft. Aber seht am besten selbst:

Du wärst überrascht, wie viele Profi-Basketballer DAS nicht können 🏀
Wer duscht besser: Genie Bouchard oder Sam Querrey?
So feiert man in der Niederlande die Rettung des Lieblingsklubs
Die Fans von Vitesse Arnheim zitterten vor der Insolvenz und damit der Auflösung ihres Lieblingsklubs. Doch dann die Erlösung: 25 Minuten vor der Deadline soll sich wohl doch noch eine Übernahme durch einen neuen Investor ergeben haben. Vitesse wurden während der letzten Saison aufgrund von Verstössen gegen Lizenzbestimmungen 18 Punkte abgezogen, wodurch der Klub in die 2. Liga abgestiegen ist. Nun scheint aber immerhin der Super-Gau vorerst abgewendet.

Vitesse supporters erupted in celebration upon hearing that a takeover had been secured just 25 minutes before the deadline, thereby saving their beloved club from the brink of dissolution
byu/dragon8811 insoccer
Mach Sport!
Sport ist gesund!

Sieht man ja. Du könntest doch Velo fahren:
Tour de France 2024 - Stage 02 BOLOGNA, ITALY - JUNE 30 : De Plus Laurens BEL of INEOS Grenadiers in a crash during stage 2 of the 111th edition of the Tour de France 2024 cycling race, a stage of 199 ...
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Oder Rugby spielen:
Rugby-EM, Hamburg7s: Spiel um Platz sieben zwischen Deutschland und Polen. Charlotte Malaizier wird beim Passen des Balles bedr
Bild: www.imago-images.de
Werde einfach bloss nicht italienischer Nationalspieler!
Italy&#039;s Davide Frattesi, top, reacts at the end of a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Switzerla ...
Bild: keystone
Carbo Loading, NHL-Version
Hall-of-Famer Roberto Luongo gewann den Stanley Cup als Spieler nie. Nun gelang dies dem Ex-Goalie als leitender Angestellter der Florida Panthers. Buon appetito!
10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
Nicola Spirig wird in unglaublichem Fotofinish Olympiasiegerin
4. August 2012: Nach knapp zwei Stunden gewinnt Nicola Spirig mit einem Wimpernschlag Vorsprung Olympiagold. Der verdiente Lohn für harte Arbeit. Doch die Triathletin realisiert den grössten Erfolg ihrer Karriere erst gar nicht.

Auf der Webseite von Nicola Spirig ist einige Monate vor ihrem grössten Triumph im Sportlerleben das Ziel klar und deutlich zu lesen: «Olympische Spiele 2012 in London».

Zur Story