@brysondechambeau Wow #golf #fyp ♬ original sound - Bryson DeChambeau
😱🏟️— Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) November 24, 2024
En la mitad del partido y en plenos festejos de Racing, así se movía la Olla 🏟️ en Asunción pic.twitter.com/B0daJLLSdf
Roy Keane wanted it in the car park 👊🏻🤣 #ipswich #ManU #IPSMU #SuperSunday pic.twitter.com/F3Ua5uX9Bw— Aden Clarke (@adenLFC4life) November 24, 2024
BIDEN: "2024 NBA champions, the Balls— you're Celtics, right?" pic.twitter.com/gqVgRw9vQd— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 21, 2024
What a save….. pic.twitter.com/1dQS40X1PH— Komisi Wasit (@MafiaWasit) February 9, 2024
UNA HINCHADA DE PRIMERA pic.twitter.com/9xFsh6E4ts— Real Cartagena TV (@RealCartagenaTV) November 19, 2024
😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5wPOIYTjxE— lea (@leaborussia) November 17, 2024
Que viva el fobal del interior!— Rodrigo (@Rodrigocoiti) November 17, 2024
Aguante siempre San Gregorio. pic.twitter.com/aNeb756Lql
Mike Tyson's pre-fight interview got real cheeky. #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/xPR3L0R9C0— Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024
🧘 Djokovic haciendo yoga encima de la red...— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 14, 2024
✅❌ ¿Real o 'fake'?
Vía: 'ari_fararooy' pic.twitter.com/sqLM3Y0eQI
Corinthians supporters threw a real pig head on the pitch.
byu/Bruce666123 insoccer
Ashley Young uses the ball to get clear of Fernandes 81'
byu/Chelseatilidie insoccer
(after review) HOLY ONE-HAND GARRETT FREAKING WILSON TOUCHDOOOOOWN❕❕❕#HOUvsNYJ on @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/htLVwK7TA6— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 1, 2024
El infierno en Nuñez. Hasta en Palermo se sintió todo, me cuentan. pic.twitter.com/Yp2V3MvN5E— Gustavo Medina (@GusMedina9) October 30, 2024
I kid you not, this is what the River Plate 🇦🇷 fans did once the team entered the field for the Copa Libertadores semifinals vs Atletico Mineiro 🇧🇷— Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) October 30, 2024
There is it, our beloved Libertadores.
No other sports competition has this level of madness…
pic.twitter.com/1gFkaZeKBQ
The Lebrun brothers are CRAZY pic.twitter.com/Mdx9Om0w8M— Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) October 26, 2024
Die Partie in Davos verlief packend: Der HCD, der neun der letzten zehn Partien gewonnen hatte, führte bis zur 47. Minute mit 2:0. Ambri drohte schon wieder eine Niederlage – wie in acht der letzten neun Runden.