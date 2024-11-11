wechselnd bewölkt
Chat-Futter: Sheffield-Spieler geben bei Interview lustiges Bild ab

Chat-Futter

Wenn der 1,69-m-Mann mit dem 2 m grossen Mitspieler zum Interview muss

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
11.11.2024, 10:37
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Anders hätten sie wohl nicht gemeinsam ins Bild gepasst
Die Sheffield-Spieler Harry Souttar (2 Meter gross) und Gustavo Hamer (1,69 m) geben beim Interview ein lustiges Bild ab.
Bild
Dieses Video wird dein Herz brechen
Beşiktaş Player Svensson's Daughter Waves from the Stands, But He Misses It – Her Disappointed Reaction Captured on Camera
byu/napstar_ insoccer
Dieser Anstoss ging so richtig schief
FC Midtjylland unusual kick off as they concede after 8 seconds
byu/Rayan2550 insoccer
Ja, das Mikrofon war noch an
Nachdem es bei der Pressekonferenz zur Kaderbekanntgabe von Murat Yakin zu Tonproblemen gekommen war, nervte sich der Nati-Trainer über den Techniker. «Alles hat er getestet, nur das nicht. Tubel», sagte er zu Pressesprecher Adrian Arnold, im Glauben, dass sein Mikrofon aus sei. Doch Yakin war noch zu hören. Im Anschluss habe er sich gemäss «Blick» aber beim Techniker für seine Wortwahl entschuldigt.
Bei einem Spass-Wettkampf in der Halbzeit eines NFL-Spiels ging es richtig zur Sache

Dieses Video ist nichts für Vegetarier 🐷
Corinthians supporters threw a real pig head on the pitch.
byu/Bruce666123 insoccer


Wie einst bei Luis Figo:
Unvergessen
Luis Figo wird bei seiner Rückkehr nach Barcelona mit einem Schweinekopf empfangen
Ashley Young hat eine unkonventionelle Methode, um sich Platz zu verschaffen
Im Premier-League-Duell zwischen Southampton und Everton drückte Ashley Young von den Gästen seinem Gegenspieler Mateus Fernandes den Ball ins Gesicht. Konsequenzen hatte dies nicht, doch Southampton und Fernandes hatten am Ende doch mehr zu lachen. Wenige Minuten nach diesem Zwischenfall erzielten die Gastgeber das einzige Tor des Spiels.
Ashley Young uses the ball to get clear of Fernandes 81'
byu/Chelseatilidie insoccer
Wahnsinns-Catch entscheidet NFL-Spiel
Nach fünf Niederlagen in Serie haben die von Quarterback Aaron Rodgers angeführten New York Jets mal wieder gewonnen. Die Schlüsselszene beim 21:13-Sieg gegen Houston war dieser verrückte Touchdown von Garrett Wilson.
Die Fans von River Plate zünden ein massives Feuerwerk
Genützt hat es übrigens nichts: River Plate scheiterte im Halbfinal der Copa Libertadores am brasilianischen Club Atlético Mineiro.



Und jetzt: Der vielleicht beste Tischtennis-Punkt des Jahres
