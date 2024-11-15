meist klar
Chat-Futter: So schlecht sind die Bayern-Stars im Papierflieger-Basteln

Chat-Futter

So schlecht sind die Bayern-Stars im Papierflieger-Basteln – und Fliegenlassen

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
15.11.2024, 20:50
avatar
Zum Glück können sie gut Fussballspielen
Beim NFL-Spiel in München übten sich die Bayern-Stars Jamal Musiala und Alphonso Davies als Papierflugzeug-Werfer – mit mässigem Erfolg.
Echt oder fake?
Schwierig diese Frage zu beantworten.

Anders hätten sie wohl nicht gemeinsam ins Bild gepasst
Die Sheffield-Spieler Harry Souttar (2 Meter gross) und Gustavo Hamer (1,69 m) geben beim Interview ein lustiges Bild ab.
Bild
Dieses Video wird dein Herz brechen
Beşiktaş Player Svensson's Daughter Waves from the Stands, But He Misses It – Her Disappointed Reaction Captured on Camera
byu/napstar_ insoccer
Dieser Anstoss ging so richtig schief
FC Midtjylland unusual kick off as they concede after 8 seconds
byu/Rayan2550 insoccer
Ja, das Mikrofon war noch an
Nachdem es bei der Pressekonferenz zur Kaderbekanntgabe von Murat Yakin zu Tonproblemen gekommen war, nervte sich der Nati-Trainer über den Techniker. «Alles hat er getestet, nur das nicht. Tubel», sagte er zu Pressesprecher Adrian Arnold, im Glauben, dass sein Mikrofon aus sei. Doch Yakin war noch zu hören. Im Anschluss habe er sich gemäss «Blick» aber beim Techniker für seine Wortwahl entschuldigt.
Bei einem Spass-Wettkampf in der Halbzeit eines NFL-Spiels ging es richtig zur Sache

Dieses Video ist nichts für Vegetarier 🐷
Corinthians supporters threw a real pig head on the pitch.
byu/Bruce666123 insoccer


Wie einst bei Luis Figo:
Unvergessen
Luis Figo wird bei seiner Rückkehr nach Barcelona mit einem Schweinekopf empfangen
Ashley Young hat eine unkonventionelle Methode, um sich Platz zu verschaffen
Im Premier-League-Duell zwischen Southampton und Everton drückte Ashley Young von den Gästen seinem Gegenspieler Mateus Fernandes den Ball ins Gesicht. Konsequenzen hatte dies nicht, doch Southampton und Fernandes hatten am Ende doch mehr zu lachen. Wenige Minuten nach diesem Zwischenfall erzielten die Gastgeber das einzige Tor des Spiels.
Ashley Young uses the ball to get clear of Fernandes 81'
byu/Chelseatilidie insoccer
Wahnsinns-Catch entscheidet NFL-Spiel
Nach fünf Niederlagen in Serie haben die von Quarterback Aaron Rodgers angeführten New York Jets mal wieder gewonnen. Die Schlüsselszene beim 21:13-Sieg gegen Houston war dieser verrückte Touchdown von Garrett Wilson.
Die Fans von River Plate zünden ein massives Feuerwerk
Genützt hat es übrigens nichts: River Plate scheiterte im Halbfinal der Copa Libertadores am brasilianischen Club Atlético Mineiro.



Und jetzt: Der vielleicht beste Tischtennis-Punkt des Jahres
10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
1 / 26
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
Marco Velo: 3 x italienischer Meister im Zeitfahren.
quelle: ap / peter dejong
14 Sport-Typen, die jeder in seinem Freundeskreis hat
Video: watson
9 Stars sagten England ab – Captain Harry Kane zetert: «Es ist eine Schande»
In der prekären Phase des englischen Nationalteams reisten viele Stars nicht an. Captain Harry Kane gefällt dies gar nicht – und das äusserte er vor den entscheidenden Spielen in der Nations League deutlich.

Für England steht viel auf dem Spiel. Natürlich ist es nur die Nations League und dann noch die Liga B, doch England droht den direkten Aufstieg auf die höchste Stufe des UEFA-Wettbewerbs zu verpassen. Vielmehr geht es aber um das Selbstverständnis der «Three Lions», für das es ein herber Schlag wäre, eine Gruppe mit Griechenland, Irland und Finnland nicht als Erster abzuschliessen.

Zur Story