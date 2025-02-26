bedeckt, wenig Regen
DE | FR
burger
Sport
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Wenn eine Taube den Tennismatch stört

Chat-Futter

Wenn eine Taube den Tennismatch stört 🎾🕊️

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
26.02.2025, 09:25
Mehr «Sport»
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Diese Tauben sind wirklich überall
Ein ganz rüdes Foul von Kevin Mbabu
Im Spitzenkampf der dänischen Liga zwischen dem FC Kopenhagen und Kevin Mbabus Midtjylland ging es hoch zu und her. In der Nachspielzeit gab es gleich sechs Gelbe Karten – unter anderem für den 29-jährigen Genfer, der Gegenspieler Marcos Lopez ganz übel umschubste:
Reporter kassiert Puck ins Gesicht
Mac McClung brilliert mal wieder
Zum dritten Mal schon heisst der Sieger des Slam-Dunk-Contests beim All-Star-Game der NBA Mac McClung – und das völlig zurecht:


Bonus: Steph Curry trifft mal rasch mit dem Rücken zum Korb von der Mittellinie …
Plötzlich ist der Fussballer Linienrichter
Schaue das Video mit Ton, um das Gelächter der Fans zu hören!
Neulich beim Derby in Daisy Town
Die Daltons haben genug von Lucky Luke – jetzt sind sie Fussball-Schiedsrichter.
Celtics Edelfan unterhält alle bestens
Musik-Legende Rod Stewart ist ein riesiger Celtic-Fan. Vor dem Champions-League-Spiel gegen Bayern München (1:2) gibt der Schotte dem US-Sender CBS ein unterhaltsames Interview. Die Höhepunkte:

- «Shut up!» in Richtung des Stadionsprechers
- Die ehrliche Aussage: «Ich hatte schon einige Bier.»
- «Big Knees?» – Stewart kennt Micah Richards nicht. Oder doch: «Ah ja, dieser Micah … Dings!»


Unvergessen ist die Episode, als Rod Stewart uns die beste Cup-Auslosung der Geschichte bescherte:
«Goalie-Goal» – aber leider in das falsche Tor

Und plötzlich klingelt Bencics Telefon
Belinda Bencic lässt sich beim WTA-Turnier von Abu Dhabi durch nichts aus der Ruhe bringen: Beim 3:6, 6:3, 6:4-Erfolg im Halbfinal gegen die Weltnummer 5 Jelena Rybakina klingelt im dritten Game des zweites Satzes plötzlich ihr Telefon. Ziemlich peinlich! Sofort eilt Bencic zur Bank, stellt den Ton aus und entschuldigt sich unter den Lachern des Publikums für den Faux-Pas.
Dieser Ukrainer darf im Super-G gleich zweimal innert wenigen Momenten starten
video: srf
Neymars erste Ballberührung in Brasilien ist eine Ball-Berührung
Neymar's First ball in his Santos debut
byu/BugHorse101 insoccer
So gratulierte «die Fussballwelt» Cristiano Ronaldo zum 40. Geburtstag
Mehr Sport:

Extra für dich ausgewählt:

10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen

DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
1 / 26
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
Marco Velo: 3 x italienischer Meister im Zeitfahren.
quelle: ap / peter dejong
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
14 Sport-Typen, die jeder in seinem Freundeskreis hat
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
    «How I Met Your Investor» – der FC Schaffhausen auf Brautschau in Nepal
    Der FC Schaffhausen ist als Letzter der Challenge League nicht die attraktivste Braut. Aber Schönheit liegt bekanntlich im Auge des Betrachters, weshalb sich der Fussballklub mal wieder für eine neue Partnerschaft herausputzt.

    In der hinduistischen Mythologie gibt es das Konzept von Samsara, dem ewigen Kreislauf aus Geburt, Tod und Wiedergeburt. Manchmal ist man König, manchmal Bettler – und manchmal ist man ein Challenge-League-Klub, der verzweifelt auf Erlösung hofft. Willkommen zur neusten Folge von «How I Met Your Investor»!

    Zur Story