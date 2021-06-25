Spaniens Mittelstürmer Alvaro Morata setzen Kritik und Pfiffe der eigenen Fans schwer zu. In einem Interview des Senders «Cope» sprach Morata auch über die Belastung für seine Familie.



«Ich habe Drohungen erhalten, meine Familie wurde beleidigt, man hoffte, dass meine Kinder sterben. Aber mir geht es gut, vor ein paar Jahren wäre ich vielleicht noch am Boden zerstört gewesen», sagte der 28-jährige alte Vater von drei Söhnen. Nach dem Spiel gegen Polen habe er neun Stunden lang nicht schlafen können.



Morata war von Teilen der spanischen Fans schon vor dem EM-Start im letzten Testspiel ausgepfiffen worden. Beim 0:0 zum Auftakt gegen Schweden setzte es sich fort. Von Trainer Luis Enrique bekam er danach auch für die Partie gegen Polen eine Stammplatz-Zusicherung. Bei dem 1:1 vergab er dann nach einem verschossenen Penalty von Sturmpartner Gerard Moreno eine riesige Chance. Beim abschliessenden 5:0 gegen die Slowakei verschoss er selber einen Penalty.



«Vielleicht habe ich meinen Job nicht so gemacht, wie ich es sollte. Ich verstehe, dass ich kritisiert werde, wenn ich das Tor nicht treffe», sagte Morata dem Sender. «Aber ich wünschte, die Leute würden sich in meine Lage versetzen», sagte er mit Blick auf die Drohungen, die sich mitunter wohl auch gegen seine Kinder richteten. Es sei übertrieben.



Hilfe bekommen die spanischen Spieler auch in solchen Situationen vom Team-Psychologen Joaquin Valdez. «Es ist sehr gut, wenn jemand da ist, der dir jedes Mal zuhört und dich versteht, wenn du es brauchst», sagte Morata. Der vom spanischen Meister Atlético Madrid weiter an Juventus Turin ausgeliehene Morata spielt mit der spanischen Mannschaft am Montag in Kopenhagen gegen Kroatien um den Einzug in die Viertelfinals. (zap/sda/dpa)