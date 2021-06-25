⏪ #EURO2020 - was bisher geschah. pic.twitter.com/goiwIB2ldS— Sportschau (@sportschau) June 25, 2021
MILES TRAVELLED BY LAST-16 NATIONS— Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) June 24, 2021
Switzerland - 7,245
Sweden - 6,644
Wales - 5,382
Czech Rep - 4,995
Belgium - 4,824
Ukraine - 3,757
Portugal - 3,696
Austria - 3,495
Croatia - 1,828
Spain - 1,530
France - 1,173
Holland - 1,111
Italy - 898
Germany - 572
Denmark - 395
England - 0
June 24, 2021
😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/EscTyTZZ2y— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 24, 2021
Gnabry when he finds out he's playing the next game in London pic.twitter.com/2P1nXZgBcv— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 24, 2021
Mood today with no #EURO2020 after 13 straight days of games 😭 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/i7daVfxqED— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2021
Pogba and Kante have started 30 games together and still are yet to lose a game 🇫🇷— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 24, 2021
The perfect midfield duo 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Y8wipQUer6