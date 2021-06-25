🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes' stats at #EURO2020:



⏱️ Mins played - 171

⚽ Goals + Assists - 0

🏹 Shots on target - 1

🔐 Key Passes - 4

🤤 Dribbles - 0

😬 Unsuccessful touches - 7

👋 Times dribbled past - 3



