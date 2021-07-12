Die «Azzurri» beim Staatsempfang auf dem Quirinal +++ Auf dem Heimflug ging die Post ab

🇮🇹 Gli eroi di Wembley al Quirinale: gli azzurri in visita da #Mattarella— TUTTOmercatoWEB (@TuttoMercatoWeb) July 12, 2021
Roberto Mancini is the only manager to have won the Premier League and European Championship.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 12, 2021
I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021
It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.
It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W
I said I wanted to take one!!!!— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 12, 2021
The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will… https://t.co/3mBpKyMoUV
“you still need to eat lots of pastasciutta 🍝 “ #ItsComingRome #InghilterraItalia #ItalyEngland #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/dhBmemGa6f— italians mad at food (@ItalianComments) July 11, 2021
A peak audience of 30.95 million people watched the Euro 2020 final on BBC One / ITV. It is the biggest peak audience since the funeral of Diana Princess Of Wales. https://t.co/z4bsRMipCB— BBC News Entertainment (@BBCNewsEnts) July 12, 2021
Congratulations Italy! 🇮🇹🏆🏆— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) July 11, 2021
The first country to win Eurovision and the men’s European Championships in the same year! 👏🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/lfSlYzIwJt
Scotland fans go crazy, waving Italy flags, as they watch #ITA beat #ENG in the final of #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/3fsy0KkdFa— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 12, 2021
We made some history, but couldn’t achieve the one thing we’re all dreaming of.— England (@England) July 12, 2021
But football is about more than trophies, and we’ve seen that all summer.
Coming home? Perhaps it was here all along. pic.twitter.com/plyrlEZjzr
🇮🇹 JUST IN: Italy’s football team arrives at Parco dei Principi hotel in Rome with cheering fans after winning the #Euro2020Final in London.— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) July 12, 2021
Gianluigi Donnarumma became the first goalkeeper to win player of the tournament at #Euro2020
Seguendo la tradizione di un grande maestro @fabiocannavaro 🏆😴#Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/EHQI9B3D5m— Giorgio Chiellini (@chiellini) July 12, 2021
That was a heartbreaking result to end #Euro2020 but Gareth Southgate and his @England squad played like heroes. They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit 🏴— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 11, 2021
Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory.— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2021
@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W