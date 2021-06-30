Navigation
    EM-Tagesticker

    Das sagt Müller zu seiner vergebenen Grosschance +++ Lineker beerdigt Fussball-Weisheit

    30.06.21, 09:43

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 30.06.2021

    Das sagt Müller zu seiner vergebenen Grosschance
    Thomas Müller hat im EM-Achtelfinal gegen England in der 81. Minute die Riesenchance auf den zwischenzeitlichen Ausgleich. Sein Schuss alleine vor Keeper Jordan Pickford kullerte haarscharf am linken Pfosten vorbei, wenig später machte Harry Kane mit dem 2:0 für die «Three Lions» alles klar. Bei Instagram meldete sich Müller nun zu seinem Missgeschick zu Wort. «Da war er, dieser eine Moment, der dir am Ende in Erinnerung bleibt, der dich nachts um den Schlaf bringt. Für den du als Fussballer arbeitest, trainierst und lebst», blickte der 31-Jährige zurück. «Dieser Moment, wenn du es alleine in der Hand hast, deine Mannschaft in ein enges K.-o.-Spiel zurückzubringen und eine ganze Fussballnation in Ekstase zu versetzen. Diese Möglichkeit zu bekommen und sie dann ungenutzt zu lassen, tut mir verdammt weh. Es tut mir weh für das ganze DFB-Team, meine Mitspieler und unseren Trainer, die mir allesamt das Vertrauen geschenkt haben, genau dann zur Stelle zu sein.» (pre)
    Lineker beerdigt seine Fussball-Weisheit
    Der englische Ex-Nationalspieler und heutige TV-Experte Gary Lineker stimmte nach Englands 2:0-Sieg gegen Deutschland einen Abgesang auf seinen berühmtesten Spruch an. «Ich denke, es ist an der Zeit, dass der Satz ‹die Deutschen gewinnen immer› zu Grabe getragen wird. Ruhe in Frieden», schrieb Lineker auf Twitter. Lineker wird der oft wiederholte Satz zugeschrieben: «Fussball ist ein einfaches Spiel: 22 Männer jagen 90 Minuten lang einem Ball nach, und am Ende gewinnen immer die Deutschen.» (pre/sda)
    Übrigens, nur Klinsmann jubelte nicht:
    Wetter sahnen bei Doppel-3:3 gross ab
    Gemäss einem Tweet eines englischen Wettanbieters hatte am Montag ein eifriger Tipper die Möglichkeit, seinen Einsatz zu 17'160-fachen. Der Wetter hatte auf seinem publizierten Wettschein sowohl für das Spiel Kroatien - Spanien wie auch Frankreich - Schweiz ein 3:3 nach 90 Minuten getippt und lag damit gold- und geldrichtig. Er hätte aus seinen 4gesetzten Pfund damit 68'644 gemacht. Sofern er seinen Wettschein auch tatsächlich ausgesessen hat. Denn aus dem publizierten Foto ist nicht zu erschliessen, ob der Wetter die frühzeitige «Cash-Out»-Funktion getätigt hat – und so mit viel Frust statt Geld in den Dienstag gestartet ist.

    In Deutschland setzte ein Sportfan beim Wettanbieter Tipico 5 Euro ebenfalls auf einen Spielausgang von 3:3 bei beiden Spielen am Montagabend. Die Gesamtquote seiner beiden Tipps lag zum Zeitpunkt des Einsatzes bei 22’500. Bei einem Einsatz von fünf Euro räumt er damit 106’875 Euro ab. (pre/sda)
    1,6 Millionen schauten Achtelfinal-Coup auf SRF
    Bis zu 1,612 Millionen Zuschauer sahen sich die Partie zwischen Frankreich und der Schweiz am Montagabend auf SRF zwei an. Durchschnittlich hätten gemäss dem Schweizer Fernsehen SRF 1,428 Millionen den Schweizer Achtelfinal-Coup gegen den Weltmeister verfolgt. Dies entspricht einem Marktanteil von 72,1 Prozent.

    Das historische Schweizer Spiel sorgte demnach jedoch nicht für historische Einschaltquoten. Selbst an dieser Endrunde verfolgten schon mehr Zuschauer eine Schweizer Partie auf SRF: Dem letzten und im Hinblick auf den Achtelfinal entscheidenden Gruppenspiel gegen die Türkei wohnten im Schnitt 1,505 Millionen Zuschauer bei. (sda)
    Superfan kriegt Reise nach St.Petersburg spendiert
    Seit gestern kennt mindestens die halbe Fussballwelt Luca Louten. Die emotionale Reaktion des Nati-Fans auf den Rückstand gegen Frankreich und den Ausgleich in letzter Minute ging viral. Nun stehen die Chancen gut, dass der Jurassier auch beim Viertelfinalspiel gegen Spanien in St.Petersburg mit von der Partie sein wird.
    45
    13
    «Weiss nicht, was mit mir passiert» – sagt der Schweizer, der über Nacht zum Meme wurde
    Auf Twitter fragte Luca die Swiss International Airlines: «Hey, wie viele Retweets für ein Ticket nach St.Petersburg am Freitag?» Die Antwort der Fluggesellschaft: «Lieber Luca, kontaktiere uns via Direktnachricht und wir machen deinen Traum wahr.»
    Nach Achtelfinal-Aus: De Boer tritt als Bondscoach ab
    Das Achtelfinal-Aus der Niederlande hat Konsequenzen: Frank de Boer legt sein Amt als Trainer der Nationalmannschaft per sofort ab. Eine eingehende Analyse mit Sportchef Nico-Jan Hoogma und Verbandspräsident Eric Gudde habe zum Entscheid des 51-jährigen De Boer geführt.

    Der Druck auf ihn und das Team habe nach der überraschenden 0:2-Niederlage im Achtelfinal gegen Tschechien stark zugenommen, machte De Boer klar. «Das ist weder für mich noch für die Mannschaft eine gesunde Situation vor den wichtigen Spielen der WM-Qualifikation», so der scheidende Bondscoach. De Boer hatte den Posten als Nationaltrainer erst im Herbst 2020 als Nachfolger des populären und erfolgreichen Ronald Koeman angetreten, der dank einer Ausstiegsklausel zum FC Barcelona gewechselt war.

    Ein Nachfolger für De Boer steht beim Königlichen Niederländischen Fussballbund (KVNB) noch nicht in den Startlöchern. (sda)
    Hohe TV-Quote in Frankreich
    Den Achtelfinal gegen die Schweiz verfolgten in Frankreich mehr Menschen vor den Fernsehgeräten als die vorangegangen Spiele der französischen Mannschaft. Durchschnittlich 16,34 Millionen sahen das Spiel auf TF1, was eine Einschaltquote von 63,3 Prozent bedeutete. Für das letzte Gruppenspiel gegen Portugal hatten sich 15,59 Millionen zugeschaltet, für die erste Partie gegen Deutschland 15,1 Millionen. (pre/sda)
    French players react following their loss to Switzerland in a penalty shoot out during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match at National Arena stadium, Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Daniel Mihailescu/Pool Photo via AP)
    Anders als Ronaldo: Xhaka trinkt Coca-Cola
    Cristiano Ronaldos Meinung zu Süssgetränken wie Coca-Cola kennen wir spätestens seit dieser EM. Während einer Pressekonferenz räumte er die vor ihm stehenden Cola-Flaschen zur Seite und kommentierte seine Aktion trocken mit «Agua». Trinkt Wasser statt Cola, sollte das wohl heissen. Eine andere Einstellung scheint Granit Xhaka zum weltberühmten Getränk zu haben. Nach Ablauf der Verlängerung im EM-Achtelfinal gegen Frankreich wurde dem Schweizer Captain von einem Betreuer eine Cola-Flasche gereicht, von der der Teamleader wenig später auch genüsslich trank. (pre)

