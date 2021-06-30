Navigation
    EM-Tagesticker

    Baku oder Südpol – Hauptsache Viertelfinal +++ Zürich erlaubt Freinacht bei Schweizer Sieg

    30.06.21, 19:32

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 30.06.2021

    Notfalls auch am Südpol
    Notfalls auch am Südpol
    Dänemarks Nationaltrainer Kasper Hjulmand freut sich trotz Kritik am Austragungsort Baku auf den Viertelfinal am Samstag gegen Tschechien. «Rein sportlich gesehen, gibt es Orte, an denen ich lieber spielen würde. Aber selbst wenn es am Südpol wäre, würden wir uns auf einen EM-Viertelfinal freuen», sagte Hjulmand. Anfang Woche hatte der 49-Jährige den Modus des paneuropäischen Turniers angesichts der vielen Reisen in Zeiten einer Pandemie kritisiert. (ram/sda)
    epa09307703 Danish national team head coach Kasper Hjulmand attends a press conference in the national team camp in Elsinore, Denmark, 28 June 2021. Denmark defeated Wales on 26 June 2021 in a round of 16 soccer match of the UEFA EURO 2020 in Amsterdam. EPA/PHILIP DAVALI DENMARK OUT
    Belgien bangt um Stars
    Zwei Tage vor dem Viertelfinal gegen Italien bleibt unklar, ob die zwei belgischen Stars Eden Hazard und Kevin de Bruyne rechtzeitig fit werden. Beim Mannschafts-Training heute fehlten beide. Mehr Grund zur Hoffnung gibt es wohl bei Hazard, der laut belgischen Medien zumindest ein Einzeltraining absolvieren konnte. (ram)
    epa09306804 Eden Hazard (C) of Belgium leaves the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Portugal in Seville, Spain, 27 June 2021. EPA/Julio Munoz / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Falls die Schweiz erneut gewinnt, feiert Zürich durch
    Freinacht beim nächsten Sieg: Falls die Schweizer Fussball-Nationalmannschaft am Freitagabend das Viertelfinalspiel gegen Spanien gewinnt, bewilligt die Stadt Zürich eine Freinacht. Dies teilte sie am Mittwoch mit.

    Die ganze Nacht gefeiert wird aber nur in Innenräumen von Bars und Restaurants. Für Gartenrestaurants gelten die normalen Öffnungszeiten, um die Nerven der fussball-uninteressierten Anwohnerinnen und Anwohner nicht übermässig zu strapazieren. (abu/sda)
    epa09309789 Swiss soccer fans celebrate after the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between France and Switzerland in Zurich, Switzerland, 29 June 2021. EPA/ENNIO LEANZA
    Zum Glück spielt Granit Xhaka bei Arsenal und nicht bei ManUnited
    Das Social-Media-Team von Manchester United hat wohl negative magische Kräfte. In den Achtelfinalspielen wünschten sie ihren Akteuren bei den Teilnehmern viel Glück. Alle schieden in der Folge aus.
    So sehen Viertelfinalisten aus:
    Roman Yaremchuk ist gerade mit der Ukraine in den Viertelfinal eingezogen. Nach dem Sieg in der Verlängerung gegen Schweden ist die Stimmung in der Kabine ausgelassen. Was das mit einem Menschen machen kann, zeigt der Stürmer mit dieser «Tanzeinlage»:
    Harsche Kritik an der UEFA wegen Umgang mit Coronavirus
    Der deutsche Gesundheitsexperte und Politiker Karl Lauterbach hat die UEFA in der Diskussion um die Zuschauerzulassung an der EM scharf kritisiert. «Das Spiel hat gestern nochmal gezeigt, wie eng die Fans stehen, wie oft sie sich umarmen und anschreien. Es haben sich sicherlich Hunderte infiziert, und diese infizieren jetzt wiederum Tausende», schrieb Lauterbach auf Twitter.

    Bei der 0:2-Niederlage der deutschen Nationalmannschaft gegen England waren am Dienstagabend 41'973 Zuschauer im Londoner Wembley-Stadion. In den Halbfinals und im Final sollen sogar 60'000 Leute ins Stadion dürfen. Weil die Corona-Zahlen durch die Delta-Variante zuletzt in Grossbritannien wieder stiegen, ist der Schritt umstritten. «Die UEFA ist für den Tod von vielen Menschen verantwortlich», so Lauterbach. (pre/sda)
    Schäden an mehreren Beinmuskeln bei Besedin
    Für den Ukrainer Artem Besedin ist die Europameisterschaft vorzeitig beendet. Der 25-jährige Stürmer erlitt bei dem mit der Roten Karte geahndeten bösen Foul von Marcus Danielson im Achtelfinal gegen Schweden (2:1 n.V.) Schäden an mehreren Beinmuskeln. Zudem sei ein Kreuzbandriss nicht auszuschliessen, teilte der ukrainische Verband mit. Besedin hat das Camp der Ukraine bereits verlassen und befindet sich zu weiteren Untersuchungen bei seinem Klub Dynamo Kiew. (pre/sda)
    91
    16
    Video
    Das hässlichste Foul der EM – dennoch gibt es Diskussionen um den Platzverweis
    von Philipp Reich
    Der fürchterliche und wunderschöne Fussball
    Paul Pogba war einer der Protagonisten des Achtelfinalspiels zwischen Frankreich und der Schweiz. Nach seinem Tor zum 3:1 zeigte er sich ziemlich siegessicher und zelebrierte den schönen Treffer mit einer Tanzeinlage. Nun hat er sich zu der Niederlage und dem frühen Ausscheiden geäussert: «Die Partie brachte uns grosse Traurigkeit, aber unsere Gegner machte sie unglaublich glücklich. Das ist das Schöne am Fussball.»
    Englischer Schiedsrichter im Schweizer Viertelfinal
    Der Engländer Michael Oliver pfeift die Viertelfinal-Partie der EM zwischen der Schweiz und Spanien am Freitag in St. Petersburg. Für den 38-Jährigen, der seit mehr als zehn Jahren hauptberuflich als Schiedsrichter tätig ist und fast 300 Premier-League-Spiele geleitet hat, ist es der dritte Einsatz im laufenden Turnier. In der Gruppenphase stand er in den Partien Ungarn – Frankreich (1:1) und Schweden – Polen (3:2) auf dem Platz. (nih/sda)
    epa09285350 Benjamin Pavard (R) of France is booked by English referee Michael Oliver (2-L) during the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Hungary and France in Budapest, Hungary, 19 June 2021. EPA/Darko Bandic / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Spanien von Kopenhagen nach St. Petersburg
    Nach ihrer Ankunft in St. Petersburg hat die spanische Nationalmannschaft die Vorbereitung auf den Viertelfinal gegen die Schweiz am Freitag direkt wieder aufgenommen. Die Mannschaft von Trainer Luis Enrique absolviert ihr Training im Petrowski-Stadion, dem früheren Stadion von Zenit St. Petersburg. Die Spanier reisten am Dienstag von Kopenhagen, wo sie den Achtelfinal gegen Kroatien gewonnen hatten, nach St. Petersburg. Vom Flughafen in St. Petersburg ging es ins Quartier nahe der Trainingsstätte. (pre/sda)
    epa09305761 Spain's head coach Luis Enrique (C) attends a training session in Copenhagen, Denmark, 27 June 2021. Spain will face Croatia in their UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match on 28 June 2021. EPA/Wolfgang Rattay / POOL
    Chiellini ist wieder fit
    Italiens Captain Giorgio Chiellini ist übereinstimmenden Medienberichten zufolge nach seiner Verletzung bereit für den Einsatz im EM-Viertelfinal gegen Belgien am Freitag in München. Der 36-jährige Innenverteidiger trainiert nach seiner gegen die Schweiz erlittenen Oberschenkel-Verletzung schon seit einigen Tagen wieder voll mit der Mannschaft und gehörte dort zuletzt zur Formation der Stammspieler, wie mehrere Medien berichteten. (pre/sda)
    epa09277783 Giorgio Chiellini of Italy warms up for the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Italy and Switzerland in Rome, Italy, 16 June 2021. EPA/Ettore Ferrari / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Das sagt Müller zu seiner vergebenen Grosschance
    Thomas Müller hat im EM-Achtelfinal gegen England in der 81. Minute die Riesenchance auf den zwischenzeitlichen Ausgleich. Sein Schuss alleine vor Keeper Jordan Pickford kullerte haarscharf am linken Pfosten vorbei, wenig später machte Harry Kane mit dem 2:0 für die «Three Lions» alles klar. Bei Instagram meldete sich Müller nun zu seinem Missgeschick zu Wort. «Da war er, dieser eine Moment, der dir am Ende in Erinnerung bleibt, der dich nachts um den Schlaf bringt. Für den du als Fussballer arbeitest, trainierst und lebst», blickte der 31-Jährige zurück. «Dieser Moment, wenn du es alleine in der Hand hast, deine Mannschaft in ein enges K.-o.-Spiel zurückzubringen und eine ganze Fussballnation in Ekstase zu versetzen. Diese Möglichkeit zu bekommen und sie dann ungenutzt zu lassen, tut mir verdammt weh. Es tut mir weh für das ganze DFB-Team, meine Mitspieler und unseren Trainer, die mir allesamt das Vertrauen geschenkt haben, genau dann zur Stelle zu sein.» (pre)
    Lineker beerdigt seine Fussball-Weisheit
    Der englische Ex-Nationalspieler und heutige TV-Experte Gary Lineker stimmte nach Englands 2:0-Sieg gegen Deutschland einen Abgesang auf seinen berühmtesten Spruch an. «Ich denke, es ist an der Zeit, dass der Satz ‹die Deutschen gewinnen immer› zu Grabe getragen wird. Ruhe in Frieden», schrieb Lineker auf Twitter. Lineker wird der oft wiederholte Satz zugeschrieben: «Fussball ist ein einfaches Spiel: 22 Männer jagen 90 Minuten lang einem Ball nach, und am Ende gewinnen immer die Deutschen.» (pre/sda)
    Übrigens, nur Klinsmann jubelte nicht:
    Wetter sahnen bei Doppel-3:3 gross ab
    Gemäss einem Tweet eines englischen Wettanbieters hatte am Montag ein eifriger Tipper die Möglichkeit, seinen Einsatz zu 17'160-fachen. Der Wetter hatte auf seinem publizierten Wettschein sowohl für das Spiel Kroatien - Spanien wie auch Frankreich - Schweiz ein 3:3 nach 90 Minuten getippt und lag damit gold- und geldrichtig. Er hätte aus seinen 4gesetzten Pfund damit 68'644 gemacht. Sofern er seinen Wettschein auch tatsächlich ausgesessen hat. Denn aus dem publizierten Foto ist nicht zu erschliessen, ob der Wetter die frühzeitige «Cash-Out»-Funktion getätigt hat – und so mit viel Frust statt Geld in den Dienstag gestartet ist.

    In Deutschland setzte ein Sportfan beim Wettanbieter Tipico 5 Euro ebenfalls auf einen Spielausgang von 3:3 bei beiden Spielen am Montagabend. Die Gesamtquote seiner beiden Tipps lag zum Zeitpunkt des Einsatzes bei 22’500. Bei einem Einsatz von fünf Euro räumt er damit 106’875 Euro ab. (pre/sda)
    1,6 Millionen schauten Achtelfinal-Coup auf SRF
    Bis zu 1,612 Millionen Zuschauer sahen sich die Partie zwischen Frankreich und der Schweiz am Montagabend auf SRF zwei an. Durchschnittlich hätten gemäss dem Schweizer Fernsehen SRF 1,428 Millionen den Schweizer Achtelfinal-Coup gegen den Weltmeister verfolgt. Dies entspricht einem Marktanteil von 72,1 Prozent.

    Das historische Schweizer Spiel sorgte demnach jedoch nicht für historische Einschaltquoten. Selbst an dieser Endrunde verfolgten schon mehr Zuschauer eine Schweizer Partie auf SRF: Dem letzten und im Hinblick auf den Achtelfinal entscheidenden Gruppenspiel gegen die Türkei wohnten im Schnitt 1,505 Millionen Zuschauer bei. (sda)
    Superfan kriegt Reise nach St.Petersburg spendiert
    Seit gestern kennt mindestens die halbe Fussballwelt Luca Louten. Die emotionale Reaktion des Nati-Fans auf den Rückstand gegen Frankreich und den Ausgleich in letzter Minute ging viral. Nun stehen die Chancen gut, dass der Jurassier auch beim Viertelfinalspiel gegen Spanien in St.Petersburg mit von der Partie sein wird.
    45
    13
    «Weiss nicht, was mit mir passiert» – sagt der Schweizer, der über Nacht zum Meme wurde
    Auf Twitter fragte Luca die Swiss International Airlines: «Hey, wie viele Retweets für ein Ticket nach St.Petersburg am Freitag?» Die Antwort der Fluggesellschaft: «Lieber Luca, kontaktiere uns via Direktnachricht und wir machen deinen Traum wahr.»
    Nach Achtelfinal-Aus: De Boer tritt als Bondscoach ab
    Das Achtelfinal-Aus der Niederlande hat Konsequenzen: Frank de Boer legt sein Amt als Trainer der Nationalmannschaft per sofort ab. Eine eingehende Analyse mit Sportchef Nico-Jan Hoogma und Verbandspräsident Eric Gudde habe zum Entscheid des 51-jährigen De Boer geführt.

    Der Druck auf ihn und das Team habe nach der überraschenden 0:2-Niederlage im Achtelfinal gegen Tschechien stark zugenommen, machte De Boer klar. «Das ist weder für mich noch für die Mannschaft eine gesunde Situation vor den wichtigen Spielen der WM-Qualifikation», so der scheidende Bondscoach. De Boer hatte den Posten als Nationaltrainer erst im Herbst 2020 als Nachfolger des populären und erfolgreichen Ronald Koeman angetreten, der dank einer Ausstiegsklausel zum FC Barcelona gewechselt war.

    Ein Nachfolger für De Boer steht beim Königlichen Niederländischen Fussballbund (KVNB) noch nicht in den Startlöchern. (sda)
    Hohe TV-Quote in Frankreich
    Den Achtelfinal gegen die Schweiz verfolgten in Frankreich mehr Menschen vor den Fernsehgeräten als die vorangegangen Spiele der französischen Mannschaft. Durchschnittlich 16,34 Millionen sahen das Spiel auf TF1, was eine Einschaltquote von 63,3 Prozent bedeutete. Für das letzte Gruppenspiel gegen Portugal hatten sich 15,59 Millionen zugeschaltet, für die erste Partie gegen Deutschland 15,1 Millionen. (pre/sda)
    French players react following their loss to Switzerland in a penalty shoot out during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match at National Arena stadium, Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Daniel Mihailescu/Pool Photo via AP)
    Anders als Ronaldo: Xhaka trinkt Coca-Cola
    Cristiano Ronaldos Meinung zu Süssgetränken wie Coca-Cola kennen wir spätestens seit dieser EM. Während einer Pressekonferenz räumte er die vor ihm stehenden Cola-Flaschen zur Seite und kommentierte seine Aktion trocken mit «Agua». Trinkt Wasser statt Cola, sollte das wohl heissen. Eine andere Einstellung scheint Granit Xhaka zum weltberühmten Getränk zu haben. Nach Ablauf der Verlängerung im EM-Achtelfinal gegen Frankreich wurde dem Schweizer Captain von einem Betreuer eine Cola-Flasche gereicht, von der der Teamleader wenig später auch genüsslich trank. (pre)

    Das hässlichste Foul der EM – dennoch gibt es Diskussionen um den Platzverweis

    Die Ukraine steht nach einem Last-Minute-Treffer in der Verlängerung und dem damit verbundenen 2:1-Sieg gegen Schweden zwar erstmals im EM-Viertelfinal, die Mannschaft erlebte gestern Abend aber auch einen echten Schock-Moment: In der 101. Minute musste der erst zum Start der Verlängerung eingewechselte Artem Besedin wohl mit einer schweren Knieverletzung ausgewechselt werden.

    Die Bilder waren nichts für schwache Nerven: Marcus Danielson kam nach einer Kopfball-Weiterleitung gegen den Ukrainer …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel