    EM-Tagesticker

    Kroatien hofft einmal mehr auf Modric +++ Warum Ronaldos Partnerin verkabelt war

    28.06.21, 11:12

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 28.06.2021

    Tränen in Portugals Kabine
    Nach dem unglücklichen Achtelfinal-Out gegen Belgien gab es für eine portugiesische Spieler kein Halten mehr. In der Kabine seien bei einigen Spielern die Tränen geflossen, erzählte Trainer Fernando Santos. «Sie haben alles gegeben, alles versucht, um Portugal glücklich zu machen. Es wird nicht einfach, sie wieder aufzurichten.»

    Santos haderte mit dem Glück: «Belgien hat nur einmal auf das Tor geschossen und getroffen. Wir hatten 26 Schüsse. Wir haben nicht gewonnen, aber wir hätten es verdient gehabt. Das Resultat ist ungerecht, aber so ist Fussball.» (ram/sda)
    epa09306895 Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos (L) greets his player Renato Sanches (R) at the end of the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Portugal held at La Cartuja Sevilla stadium, in Sevilla, Spain, 27 June 2021. EPA/HUGO DELGADO
    Warum Ronaldos Partnerin verkabelt war
    Einige Aufregung gestern bei Belgien – Portugal, als Cristiano Ronaldos Partnerin Georgina Rodriguez von den Kameras erfasst wird. Die grosse Frage: Weshalb ist sie verkabelt? Eine kleine Antenne ist an ihrem Rücken deutlich zu sehen.

    Des Rätsels Lösung: Sie funkte keine geheimen Infos aufs Spielfeld. Sondern trug ein Mikrofon, weil Netflix sie für eine Doku über CR7 aufnahm. (ram)
    IMAGO / Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kieran McManus/BPI/Shutterstock (12169919v) The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr In the stands Belgium v Portugal, UEFA European Championship, EM, Europameisterschaft 2020, Round of 16, Football, La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - 27 June 2021 Belgium v Portugal, UEFA European Championship 2020, Round of 16, Football, La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - 27 June 2021 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xKieranxMcManus/BPI/Shutterstockx 12169919v
    Kroatien hofft auf seinen Weltfussballer
    Luka Modric soll Kroatien auch im Achtelfinal gegen seine Wahlheimat Spanien zum Erfolg tragen. Der Spielmacher ist in Abwesenheit von Ivan Perisic noch etwas mehr gefordert. Der zweifache Torschütze Perisic musste nach einem positiven Corona-Test für den Match heute (18 Uhr) in Kopenhagen Forfait geben.

    Für Modric heisst das, dass noch etwas mehr Druck auf seinen Schultern lastet als ohnehin schon. Der 35-Jährige hat mit einem Traumtor und seiner Leistung gegen Schottland die kroatischen Ambitionen wieder geweckt. «Er steht schon über uns allen: über Prosinecki, über Boban, über mir. Er ist der Beste der Besten», schwärmte Kroatiens ehemaliger Stürmerstar Davor Suker, seit 2012 Verbandschef, Modric in einem Interview mit der spanischen Zeitung «El Pais». Verrückt: Modric wird heute als einziger Spieler von Real Madrid auf dem Platz stehen. (ram/sda)
    epa09294523 Luka Modric of Croatia celebrates after the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Croatia and Scotland in Glasgow, Britain, 22 June 2021. EPA/Andy Buchanan / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Ronaldo und das Captainbändeli
    Nach dem Aus gegen Belgien trottet Cristiano Ronaldo hässig vom Platz. Dabei reisst er sich die Captainbinde vom Arm und tritt nach ihr. Die Szene ist natürlich ein gefundenes Fressen für all jene, die CR7 per se nicht mögen …
    Chappi-Geburi als gutes Omen?
    Nati-Legende Stéphane Chapuisat feiert heute seinen 52. Geburtstag. Wie die Zeit vergeht … «Chappi» war 1992 auf dem Platz, als die Schweiz zum bislang letzten Mal Frankreich schlug.
    Pier Luigi Benedittini, Goalie von San Marino, faustet einen Ball weg, aufgenommen am 5. Juni 1991 in St. Gallen beim EM-Qualifikationsspiel Schweiz gegen San Marino. Unterstuetz wird er von seinem Verteidiger, Ivan Matteoni, Nummer 7, und beobachtet von den Schweizer Spielern, von links nach rechts, Stephane Chapuisat, Andy Egly und Heinz Hermann Die Schweiz gewinnt das Spiel mit 7 zu 0. (KEYSTONE/Str)
    Auf der Pontaise in Lausanne traf Chapuisat allerdings nicht. Nach einem Rückstand erzielte Christophe Bonvin beide Schweizer Treffer zum 2:1-Sieg.
    Trikots als schlechtes Omen?
    In Bukarest sind weder Frankreich noch die Schweiz zuhause, doch auf dem Papier sind die Franzosen das Heimteam im Achtelfinal. Das heisst: Sie spielen in blau, die Schweiz muss in weiss antreten.

    An dieser EM spielte die Nati schon beim enttäuschenden 1:1 gegen Wales und beim desolaten 0:3 gegen Italien in weiss. Die gelungene Reaktion mit dem 3:1-Sieg über die Türkei schaffte die Nati im klassischen rot. (ram)
    epa09265084 Breel Embolo (C-L) of Switzerland celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Wales and Switzerland in Baku, Azerbaijan, 12 June 2021. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    xGoals zählen halt nicht …
    … sondern Goals, Tore, Buden, Kisten. Das musste Portugal wieder einmal feststellen, das im Achtelfinal gegen Belgien trotz deutlich grösserer Torgefahr mit 0:1 verlor.
    «Co-Trainer» Thomas Müller
    Thomas Müller ist ein sehr kommunikativer Spieler. Gerade in Corona-Zeiten hörte man die Zurufe des Stürmers während der Spiele immer wieder. Sein Spitzname deshalb: «Radio Müller». Sein Nationalmannschaftskollege Kai Havertz bezeichnete Müller wegen seiner kommunikativen Fähigkeiten nun gar als dritten Co-Trainer. Er sei super lustig, aber auf dem Spielfeld auch sehr professionell. Seine Kommunikation auf dem Platz sei für die Mannschaft sehr wichtig. (nih)
    Warum Ronaldo bei der Hymne immer schief steht
    Die Nationalhymne gehört zu jedem Länderspiel dazu, auch vor dem EM-Achtelfinal zwischen Portugal und Belgien wurden sie gespielt. Die Spieler stellen sich dazu stets in Reih und Glied auf, nur einer steht immer etwas versetzt: Cristiano Ronaldo. Warum ist kein Geheimnis: Der portugiesische Superstar empfindet es nach wie vor als grosse Ehre, sein Land als Captain auf den Platz zu führen. Deshalb positioniert er sich immer so, dass er frontal auf die portugiesische Fahne schauen kann. (pre)
    Die «englische Freude» ist von kurzer Dauer
    Nach dem Sieg der Tschechen gegen die favorisierten Niederländer wurde der Weg in den Final für den Sieger von England gegen Deutschland vermeintlich noch leichter. Einem Viertelfinalgegen Schweden oder die Ukraine folgt ein Halbfinal gegen Dänemark oder Tschechien. Da kann man sich als Fan der Engländer oder der Deutschen schon grosse Hoffnungen auf einen Finaleinzug machen. Dummerweise ist für eine der grossen Fussballnationen aber bereits im Achtelfinal Schluss.
    Argentinier Rapallini pfeift Schweizer Achtelfinal
    Der Argentinier Daniel Rapallini pfeift die Achtelfinal-Partie zwischen der Schweiz und Frankreich am Montag in Bukarest. Für den 43-Jährigen, der seit 2015 FIFA-Schiedsrichter ist, ist es die dritte Spielleitung an diesem Turnier nach den Partien Ukraine – Nordmazedonien (2:1) und Kroatien – Schottland (3:1).

    Rapallini kommt im Zuge eines Schiedsrichter-Austausches zwischen den beiden Kontinentalverbänden die Ehre zuteil, als erster Südamerikaner an einer EM-Endrunde zu pfeifen. (nih/sda)
    epa09279780 Argentinian referee Fernando Andres Rapallini checks with the VAR during the UEFA EURO 2020 group C preliminary round soccer match between Ukraine and North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania, 17 June 2021. EPA/Stuart Franklin / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 72
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / hugo delgado
    So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren

