Navigation
gewitterhaft 29°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    EM-Tagesticker

    Spanische und kroatische Fans feiern gemeinsam +++ Analyse: Schweiz-Hymne unsingbar

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    28.06.21, 14:54

    Mehr «Sport»

    Wie Cristiano Ronaldo mit Portugal an seiner eigenen Mannschaft scheiterte

    Link zum Artikel

    McLaughlin stellt neuen Hürden-Weltrekord auf +++ Capelas Hawks im Hintertreffen

    Link zum Artikel

    Zeit für den grossen Coup? Die Schweiz trifft im Achtelfinal auf Frankreich

    Link zum Artikel

    «Eine wirklich armselige Vorstellung» – die Niederlande werden nach dem …

    Link zum Artikel

    Das kann Italien: 26 lustige Bilder von unserem südlichen Nachbarn

    Link zum Artikel

    7 Meter hoch, so schwer wie 4 Elefanten: Riesen-Nashorn in China ausgegraben

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    9 Gründe, warum es die Schweiz dieses Mal in den Viertelfinal schafft

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    «Ich identifiziere mich als koreanisch» – sagt britische Person und erntet …

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Schluss mit Abzocke? Das musst du über die neuen Roaming-Gebühren wissen



    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 28.06.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Heitere Stimmung in Kopenhagen
    Ein Bild wie aus schönen, unbeschwerten, coronafreien Zeiten: Kroatische und spanische Fans stimmen sich in Kopenhagens Gartenbeizen gemeinsam auf den Achtelfinal heute Abend ein. (ram)
    Ronaldo und Co. zurück in Lissabon
    Portugals Nationalteam ist am Montagmittag in Lissabon gelandet. Für Cristiano Ronaldo beginnt nun die Sommerpause, in der er mutmasslich nur auf der faulen Haut liegen und sich einen Burger am anderen reinschaufeln wird … nicht. (ram)
    June 28, 2021, Lisbon, Portugal: Portugal s forward Cristiano Ronaldo waves as he arrives at Lisbon airport with teammates on June 28, 2021, after Portugal was eliminated by Belgium in the round of 16 of the UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2020 football competition. Lisbon Portugal - ZUMAf123 20210628_zap_f123_004 Copyright: xPedroxFiuzax
    De Bruyne offenbar nicht schwer verletzt
    Belgien bezahlte den Einzug in die Viertelfinals mit den Verletzungen von Kevin de Bruyne und Eden Hazard. Wie ein Video zeigt, hat es den Strategen de Bruyne wohl nicht all zu schwer erwischt. Der ManCity-Star konnte normal aus dem Flugzeug steigen und trug dabei zwei Koffer. (ram)
    Schlagzeilen, die weh tun
    «So schlecht wie Wales, und das ist nicht einmal ein richtiges Land» – das ist das Fazit des niederländischen Portals «Voetbal International». Mehr Reaktionen zum Ausscheiden gegen Tschechien hier:
    10
    Video
    «Eine wirklich armselige Vorstellung» – die Niederlande werden nach dem EM-Aus seziert
    von Ralph Steiner
    In den Viertelfinal gescrabblet 👌🏻
    Ken und Kulicka sagen spanischen Sieg voraus
    Das haben sich die Betreiber des Zoos in Zagreb bestimmt anders vorgestellt. Sie haben das Gibbon-Paar Ken und Kulicka den Sieger des Achtelfinals zwischen Kroatien und Spanien voraussagen lassen. Resultat: Ein spanischer Sieg mit vielen Toren. (ram)
    User Input
    Zu «Trittst im Morgenrot daher»
    von The-original-one
    … komisch!?! Ich wundere mich schon, dass dies bis jetzt niemandem aufgefallen ist!?! Ich bin zwar nicht ganz unmusikalisch, konnte die Hymne jedoch nie so richtig mitsingen!
    Schweizer Hymne eignet nicht zum Singen
    Die unsägliche Hymnen-Debatte ist eigentlich nur bei Nicht-Fussballfans ein Thema, vermutlich deshalb taucht sie deshalb an jedem Grossanlass wieder auf, weil sich dann auch diese plötzlich für Fussball «interessieren». Ein Kulturredaktor der «Aargauer Zeitung» erklärt nun, weshalb sich «Trittst im Morgenrot» ohnehin nicht zum Singen eignet.

    «Unsere Hymne ist ein Psalm, ein poetischer religiöser Text.» Nur ein guter Chor könne die Verse ins Erhabene setzen. Die Schweizer Nationalhymne «widerspiegelt das Stereotyp, dass wir Schweizer langweilig, bescheiden und neutral sind. Textlich gibt er einem nicht streng christlich erzogenen Fussballer wenig her.» Ausserdem seien Schweizer es sich im Gegensatz zu den Bürgern anderer Nationen «nicht gewohnt, zusammenzustehen, um gegen jemanden anzusingen.» Andere Nationen hätten genau dies tun müssen: singend ein Gemeinschaftsgefühl gegen drohendes Elend zu entwickeln. (ram)
    Supporters of the Swiss soccer team sing the national anthem during the Euro 2020 soccer tournament group A match between Italy and Switzerland at the Olympic stadium, in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    » Die ausführliche Analyse findest du hier
    Wo die vielen Nationalspieler spielen
    Gut für Real Madrid, dass dort nicht nur Spanier spielen … sonst wäre die Zahl bei Null. (ram)
    St.Petersburg bleibt EM-Spielort
    Trotz des rapiden Anstiegs bei den Corona-Infektionen soll der erste EM-Viertelfinal am kommenden Freitag wie geplant in St.Petersburg stattfinden. Die russische Metropole verzeichnete am Montag mit 110 Corona-Todesfällen binnen 24 Stunden einen traurigen Rekordwert.

    «Der Viertelfinal wird wie geplant stattfinden,» erklärte die Pressestelle der Organisatoren. Ein UEFA-Sprecher sagte der Nachrichtenagentur AFP, für die Teams mache die Lage in Russland «keinen Unterschied». Für das Spiel am Freitag werden mehr als 26'000 Zuschauer erwartet. Beim Match Finnland – Belgien vor einer Woche hatten sich knapp hundert finnische Fans angesteckt. (ram/sda)
    epa09302880 (FILE) - Players of Finland applaud fans after the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Finland and Belgium in St.Petersburg, Russia, 21 June 2021 (re-issued on 26 June 2021). A spike in cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 disease has been detected in Finland, linked to soccer fans returning from Finland's UEFA EURO 2020 soccer matches in St.Petersburg, Russia, Finnish health authorities confirmed on 26 June 2021. EPA/Anatoly Maltsev (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Es wird warm sein
    Der Achtelfinal zwischen der Schweiz und Frankreich wird in Bukarest erst um 22 Uhr Ortszeit angepfiffen. Dennoch wird das Thermometer dann noch etwa 24 Grad anzeigen. Hinzu kommt eine Luftfeuchtigkeit von rund 70 Prozent. (ram)
    epa09305571 Players of Switzerland attend a training session in Bucharest, Romania, 27 June 2021. Switzerland will face France in their UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match on 28 June 2021. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
    Tränen in Portugals Kabine
    Nach dem unglücklichen Achtelfinal-Out gegen Belgien gab es für eine portugiesische Spieler kein Halten mehr. In der Kabine seien bei einigen Spielern die Tränen geflossen, erzählte Trainer Fernando Santos. «Sie haben alles gegeben, alles versucht, um Portugal glücklich zu machen. Es wird nicht einfach, sie wieder aufzurichten.»

    Santos haderte mit dem Glück: «Belgien hat nur einmal auf das Tor geschossen und getroffen. Wir hatten 26 Schüsse. Wir haben nicht gewonnen, aber wir hätten es verdient gehabt. Das Resultat ist ungerecht, aber so ist Fussball.» (ram/sda)
    epa09306895 Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos (L) greets his player Renato Sanches (R) at the end of the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Portugal held at La Cartuja Sevilla stadium, in Sevilla, Spain, 27 June 2021. EPA/HUGO DELGADO
    Warum Ronaldos Partnerin verkabelt war
    Einige Aufregung gestern bei Belgien – Portugal, als Cristiano Ronaldos Partnerin Georgina Rodriguez von den Kameras erfasst wird. Die grosse Frage: Weshalb ist sie verkabelt? Eine kleine Antenne ist an ihrem Rücken deutlich zu sehen.

    Des Rätsels Lösung: Sie funkte keine geheimen Infos aufs Spielfeld. Sondern trug ein Mikrofon, weil Netflix sie für eine Doku über CR7 aufnahm. (ram)
    IMAGO / Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kieran McManus/BPI/Shutterstock (12169919v) The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr In the stands Belgium v Portugal, UEFA European Championship, EM, Europameisterschaft 2020, Round of 16, Football, La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - 27 June 2021 Belgium v Portugal, UEFA European Championship 2020, Round of 16, Football, La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - 27 June 2021 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xKieranxMcManus/BPI/Shutterstockx 12169919v
    Kroatien hofft auf seinen Weltfussballer
    Luka Modric soll Kroatien auch im Achtelfinal gegen seine Wahlheimat Spanien zum Erfolg tragen. Der Spielmacher ist in Abwesenheit von Ivan Perisic noch etwas mehr gefordert. Der zweifache Torschütze Perisic musste nach einem positiven Corona-Test für den Match heute (18 Uhr) in Kopenhagen Forfait geben.

    Für Modric heisst das, dass noch etwas mehr Druck auf seinen Schultern lastet als ohnehin schon. Der 35-Jährige hat mit einem Traumtor und seiner Leistung gegen Schottland die kroatischen Ambitionen wieder geweckt. «Er steht schon über uns allen: über Prosinecki, über Boban, über mir. Er ist der Beste der Besten», schwärmte Kroatiens ehemaliger Stürmerstar Davor Suker, seit 2012 Verbandschef, Modric in einem Interview mit der spanischen Zeitung «El Pais». Verrückt: Modric wird heute als einziger Spieler von Real Madrid auf dem Platz stehen. (ram/sda)
    epa09294523 Luka Modric of Croatia celebrates after the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Croatia and Scotland in Glasgow, Britain, 22 June 2021. EPA/Andy Buchanan / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Ronaldo und das Captainbändeli
    Nach dem Aus gegen Belgien trottet Cristiano Ronaldo hässig vom Platz. Dabei reisst er sich die Captainbinde vom Arm und tritt nach ihr. Die Szene ist natürlich ein gefundenes Fressen für all jene, die CR7 nicht mögen …
    Chappi-Geburi als gutes Omen?
    Nati-Legende Stéphane Chapuisat feiert heute seinen 52. Geburtstag. Wie die Zeit vergeht … «Chappi» war 1992 auf dem Platz, als die Schweiz zum bislang letzten Mal Frankreich schlug.
    Pier Luigi Benedittini, Goalie von San Marino, faustet einen Ball weg, aufgenommen am 5. Juni 1991 in St. Gallen beim EM-Qualifikationsspiel Schweiz gegen San Marino. Unterstuetz wird er von seinem Verteidiger, Ivan Matteoni, Nummer 7, und beobachtet von den Schweizer Spielern, von links nach rechts, Stephane Chapuisat, Andy Egly und Heinz Hermann Die Schweiz gewinnt das Spiel mit 7 zu 0. (KEYSTONE/Str)
    Auf der Pontaise in Lausanne traf Chapuisat allerdings nicht. Nach einem Rückstand erzielte Christophe Bonvin beide Schweizer Treffer zum 2:1-Sieg.
    Trikots als schlechtes Omen?
    In Bukarest sind weder Frankreich noch die Schweiz zuhause, doch auf dem Papier sind die Franzosen das Heimteam im Achtelfinal. Das heisst: Sie spielen in blau, die Schweiz muss in weiss antreten.

    An dieser EM spielte die Nati schon beim enttäuschenden 1:1 gegen Wales und beim desolaten 0:3 gegen Italien in weiss. Die gelungene Reaktion mit dem 3:1-Sieg über die Türkei schaffte die Nati im klassischen rot. (ram)
    epa09265084 Breel Embolo (C-L) of Switzerland celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Wales and Switzerland in Baku, Azerbaijan, 12 June 2021. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    xGoals zählen halt nicht …
    … sondern Goals, Tore, Buden, Kisten. Das musste Portugal wieder einmal feststellen, das im Achtelfinal gegen Belgien trotz deutlich grösserer Torgefahr mit 0:1 verlor.
    «Co-Trainer» Thomas Müller
    Thomas Müller ist ein sehr kommunikativer Spieler. Gerade in Corona-Zeiten hörte man die Zurufe des Stürmers während der Spiele immer wieder. Sein Spitzname deshalb: «Radio Müller». Sein Nationalmannschaftskollege Kai Havertz bezeichnete Müller wegen seiner kommunikativen Fähigkeiten nun gar als dritten Co-Trainer. Er sei super lustig, aber auf dem Spielfeld auch sehr professionell. Seine Kommunikation auf dem Platz sei für die Mannschaft sehr wichtig. (nih)
    Warum Ronaldo bei der Hymne immer schief steht
    Die Nationalhymne gehört zu jedem Länderspiel dazu, auch vor dem EM-Achtelfinal zwischen Portugal und Belgien wurden sie gespielt. Die Spieler stellen sich dazu stets in Reih und Glied auf, nur einer steht immer etwas versetzt: Cristiano Ronaldo. Warum ist kein Geheimnis: Der portugiesische Superstar empfindet es nach wie vor als grosse Ehre, sein Land als Captain auf den Platz zu führen. Deshalb positioniert er sich immer so, dass er frontal auf die portugiesische Fahne schauen kann. (pre)
    Die «englische Freude» ist von kurzer Dauer
    Nach dem Sieg der Tschechen gegen die favorisierten Niederländer wurde der Weg in den Final für den Sieger von England gegen Deutschland vermeintlich noch leichter. Einem Viertelfinalgegen Schweden oder die Ukraine folgt ein Halbfinal gegen Dänemark oder Tschechien. Da kann man sich als Fan der Engländer oder der Deutschen schon grosse Hoffnungen auf einen Finaleinzug machen. Dummerweise ist für eine der grossen Fussballnationen aber bereits im Achtelfinal Schluss.
    Argentinier Rapallini pfeift Schweizer Achtelfinal
    Der Argentinier Daniel Rapallini pfeift die Achtelfinal-Partie zwischen der Schweiz und Frankreich am Montag in Bukarest. Für den 43-Jährigen, der seit 2015 FIFA-Schiedsrichter ist, ist es die dritte Spielleitung an diesem Turnier nach den Partien Ukraine – Nordmazedonien (2:1) und Kroatien – Schottland (3:1).

    Rapallini kommt im Zuge eines Schiedsrichter-Austausches zwischen den beiden Kontinentalverbänden die Ehre zuteil, als erster Südamerikaner an einer EM-Endrunde zu pfeifen. (nih/sda)
    epa09279780 Argentinian referee Fernando Andres Rapallini checks with the VAR during the UEFA EURO 2020 group C preliminary round soccer match between Ukraine and North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania, 17 June 2021. EPA/Stuart Franklin / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

    Mehr zur UEFA Euro 2020:

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 72
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / hugo delgado
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    So sieht es aus, wenn zwei Laien ein Fussballspiel kommentieren

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Italien zittert sich gegen Österreich weiter: «Es ist ein absolut unverdienter Sieg»
    2
    9 Gründe, warum es die Schweiz dieses Mal in den Viertelfinal schafft
    3
    Djokovic kritisiert Federer – seine Beirätin schreibt: «Verneige dich vor der Legende»
    4
    QDH: Huber ist wieder da. Und wie
    5
    Das abgebrochene Interview von Bale und was beim Dänen-Sieg gegen Wales sonst noch auffiel
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Südafrika verschärft seine Corona-Massnahmen deutlich ++ 1000 Personen feiern in Chur
    2
    Gefährlicher Streit auf den Strassen: Autofahrende ärgern sich über Critical Mass
    3
    Corona-Data: Sinkende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 0,44
    4
    SVP-Egger legt sich mit den «Luxus-Sozialisten» an – doch Badran erteilt ihm eine Lektion
    5
    5 Dinge, die du über die Critical Mass wissen musst
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Bekannte Corona-Leugner von Anonymous brutal vorgeführt
    2
    Die «Vanfluencer»: Dieses Aargauer Pärchen wohnt ständig in seinem Minibus
    3
    In Nordamerika werden gerade alle Hitzerekorde gebrochen – und es ist noch nicht mal Juli
    4
    Wir haben Flugbegleiter gefragt, was am meisten nervt im Flieger. Das sind die Antworten
    5
    Joe Bidens grösster Sieg

    Emma Amour

    «Ich habe mich verliebt, er will aber nur ein bisschen Spass...»

    Liebe Olivia,

    ach je, es tut mir immer wieder so leid, wenn das mit der Liebe nicht einfach so bedingungslos auf Gegenseitigkeit beruht.

    Passiert ja schliesslich schon selten genug, dass wir auf jemanden treffen, der unser Herz höher schlagen lässt. Und wenn das Gegenüber dann aber nicht will, dann tut das einfach nur sehr weh.

    Vor allem, weil ja diese elende Hoffnung immer zuletzt stirbt. Total menschlich, total normal, deswegen aber nicht weniger ätzend, wie auch deine Geschichte aufzeigt.

    In der …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel