Today's the day

To support the England team, Prince Charles & Camilla asked the Band of the Coldstream Guards into Clarence House Garden to play Three Lions

Here is footballscominghome as you've not heard it before

July 6, 2021

As well as playing Three Lions

the Coldstream Band also played Sweet Caroline.

They'd been asked into the garden of Clarence House by Prince Charles and Camilla as part of the support for England team ahead of tonight's England vs Denmark match. July 7, 2021

Vor dem zweiten EM-Halbfinal zwischen England und Dänemark von heute Abend haben Prinz Charles und Herzogin Camilla die «Band of the Coldstream Guards» ins Clarence House Garden eingeladen. Und das Fussballfieber hat offenbar auch die königliche Familie erfasst – statt der üblichen Songs gab die bekannte Band die Fussballs-Hits «Three Lions on a Shirt» und «Sweet Caroline» vom Besten. Einfach wunderbar ...