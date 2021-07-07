Navigation
    EM-Tagesticker

    Familie von weinendem Mädchen gibt Spende weiter +++ Kane landete einst beinahe bei Union

    07.07.21, 14:40

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 7.7.2021

    Familie von weinendem Mädchen gibt Spende weiter
    Eigentlich sollte es eine Spende für sie werden, um zu zeigen, dass nicht alle Briten »schrecklich« seien. Nun hat sich die Familie des deutschen Mädchens, das im Internet von zahlreichen englischen Fans beleidigt worden war, gemeldet: Das Geld soll einem guten Zweck dienen.

    Nachdem der Waliser Joel Hughes über 36'000 Pfund für das weinende Mädchen im Deutschland-Trikot gesammelt hatte, hat sich dessen Familie an die Spenderinnen und Spender gewandt: «Unsere Tochter bittet darum, dass Ihre grosszügigen Spenden an die UNICEF gehen, in dem Wissen, dass Ihre Freundlichkeit Gutes bewirken wird», heisst es in einem Statement auf der Plattform JustGiving.com. Die Familie wolle anonym bleiben, sich aber dennoch für die grossartige Unterstützung bedanken.
    Wie Harry Kane beinahe bei Union gelandet wäre
    Englands Top-Torjäger Harry Kane in der 2. Bundesliga? Was absurd klingt, scheint sich vor rund neun Jahren tatsächlich angebahnt zu haben. Demnach wäre der englische Stürmerstar 2012 beinahe bei Union Berlin gelandet. Damals spielten die «Eisernen» noch in der zweiten Bundesliga gegen Klubs wie Energie Cottbus, 1860 München oder FSV Frankfurt.

    Nico Schäfer, früherer Klub-Manager bei Union Berlin, verriet nun der «Sport Bild»: Als der heutige Captain des EM-Halbfinalisten 18 Jahre alt war, habe man mit seinem Klub Tottenham Hotspur gesprochen und mehrmals mit dem Agenten telefoniert. «Kane sollte zusammen mit Simon Terodde den Sturm in der zweiten Liga bilden.»

    Über ein Scoutingsystem entdeckte Schäfer mit seinem Team den englischen Stürmer. «Er war noch jung, ein Talent», berichtet der 53-jährige Ex-Manager und erklärt: «Auffallend war seine Kopfballstärke. Und er war ein Stürmer, der sehr oft in die Tiefe ging.» Schäfer ist sich sicher: «Er hätte sehr gut zu uns gepasst. Trotz der besonderen Beziehung von Union zum englischen Fussball wollte Kane aber auf der Insel bleiben», so Schäfer. Der Deal platzte – und das Ende der Geschichte kennt jeder.
    epaselect epa09321325 Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring the 0-3 gaol during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter final match between Ukraine and England in Rome, Italy, 03 July 2021. EPA/Ettore Ferrari / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Wie heisst es so schön? Hochmut...
    Rio Ferdinand sieht kein Team auf Augenhöhe mit den Engländern. Nach dem Sieg der Italiener gegen Spanien sagte der ehemalige englische Nationalspieler: «Es ist egal, wer hier weiterkommen ist. England würde im Finale beide Teams schlagen. Im Moment kann niemand mit uns mithalten.» Mal sehen, ob Ferdinand Recht behalten sollte oder nach dem Hochmut doch der Fall kommt.
    Auch Prinz Charles offenbar im Fussball-Fieber
    Vor dem zweiten EM-Halbfinal zwischen England und Dänemark von heute Abend haben Prinz Charles und Herzogin Camilla die «Band of the Coldstream Guards» ins Clarence House Garden eingeladen. Und das Fussballfieber hat offenbar auch die königliche Familie erfasst – statt der üblichen Songs gab die bekannte Band die Fussballs-Hits «Three Lions on a Shirt» und «Sweet Caroline» vom Besten. Einfach wunderbar ...
    Ordnerin hält Italiens Bonucci für einen Fan
    Der Einsatz einer Ordnerin im Wembley-Stadion hat nach dem Einzug der italienischen Nationalmannschaft in EM-Final für einige Lacher gesorgt. Die Frau hielt Leonardo Bonucci offenbar für einen Fan, als der Innenverteidiger der «Azzurri» nach dem 4:2 im Elfmeterschiessen gegen Spanien direkt vor den Anhängern jubelte und dann wieder aufs Spielfeld zurückwollte. Die Ordnerin ging dazwischen und versuchte Bonucci auf den Rängen zu halten. Erst als der Juve-Spieler die Frau aufklärte, liess sie ihn gewähren.
    Morata schreibt nichts über Penalty-Missgeschick
    Alvaro Morata war die tragische Figur bei Spaniens EM-Aus gegen Italien. Der Stürmer von Juventus Turin erzielte zwar in der 80. Minute den 1:1-Ausgleich, verschoss dann aber im Penaltyschiessen den entscheidenden Elfmeter. Nach dem Spiel meldete sich der Unglücksrabe auf Instagram, über sein Missgeschick schwieg sich Morata aber aus, auch auf eine Entschuldigung verzichtete er: «Diese Gruppe hat mehr, viel mehr verdient», schrieb er nur. «Wie von ganz Spanien war es auch mein Traum, unser Traum. Ich kann nur sagen, dass ich stolz bin, Teil dieses Teams zu sein. An diejenigen, die an uns geglaubt haben, DANKE. Fussball kann manchmal sehr hart sein. Es lebe Spanien!»
    Wikinger vs Einhörner
    Könnte schwierig werden heute für die Engländer gegen Dänemark …
    Ein Finalticket für die Retter von Christian Eriksen
    Beim dramatischen Zusammenbruch von Christian Eriksen während der Partie zwischen Dänemark und Finnland sind auch Helden geboren. Sechs der Rettungskräfte, die sich unmittelbar nach dem Kollaps um den 29-Jährigen gekümmert hatten, wurden einem dänischen Bericht zufolge von der UEFA als Ehrengäste zum EM-Final nach Wembley eingeladen. Das berichtete das Fachblatt «Fagbladet Foa», das mit einem der Sanitäter gesprochen hat.
    epa09265532 Players of Denmark escort their teammate Christian Eriksen as he is stretchered off the pitch after receiving medical assistanceduring the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, 12 June 2021. EPA/Wolfgang Rattay / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

    Mehr zur EM:

    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 99
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / justin tallis / pool
    Die Stimmen zum bitteren EM-Aus der Schweiz

    Island zeigt, wieso unsere 42-Stunden-Woche ein Auslaufmodell ist

    Während hierzulande die 42-Stunden-Woche als Status quo gilt, feiert in Island die Viertagewoche grosse Erfolge.

    Weniger arbeiten und trotzdem den gleichen Lohn verdienen. Mehr Stunden mit Familien und Freunden und trotzdem wirtschaftlicher und effektiver sein. Ein Versuch, der in Island die Viertagewoche zwischen 2015 und 2019 untersuchte, hat gemäss Studienresultaten genau dies herausgefunden.

    In Island nahmen an den Versuchen, die von der Stadtverwaltung Reykjavík und der nationalen Regierung durchgeführt wurden, über 2500 Erwerbstätige teil – das entspricht etwa einem Prozent der gesamten …

