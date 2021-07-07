Navigation
wolkig, aber kaum Regen 17°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    EM-Tagesticker

    Rio Ferdinand spuckt grosse Töne +++ Ordnerin hält Bonucci für einen Fan

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    07.07.21, 12:20

    Mehr «Sport»

    Sportlerpics auf Social Media: Hach, muss Liebe schön sein

    Link zum Artikel

    Argentinien macht Traumfinal der Copa perfekt +++ Suns gewinnen …

    Link zum Artikel

    Wie ein Chamäleon – dieses Italien kann auch Italienisch

    Link zum Artikel

    So jubelt Italien über den Sieg im EM-Halbfinal gegen Spanien

    Link zum Artikel

    WhatsApp-Chat für Impffragen: Was Junge zum Pieks motivieren würde

    Link zum Artikel

    Dein Covid-Zertifikat könnte einen fiesen Fehler haben, so wie meines 😌

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Und 1, und 2, und 1, 2, 3 – PICDUMP!

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Die lustige Seitenwahl vor dem Elfer-Krimi – darum trieb Chiellini seine …

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Diese 27 lustigen Bilder und Gifs sind alles, was du heute brauchst



    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 7.7.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Wie heisst es so schön? Hochmut...
    Rio Ferdinand sieht kein Team auf Augenhöhe mit den Engländern. Nach dem Sieg der Italiener gegen Spanien sagte der ehemalige englische Nationalspieler: «Es ist egal, wer hier weiterkommen ist. England würde im Finale beide Teams schlagen. Im Moment kann niemand mit uns mithalten.» Mal sehen, ob Ferdinand Recht behalten sollte oder nach dem Hochmut doch der Fall kommt.
    Auch Prinz Charles offenbar im Fussball-Fieber
    Vor dem zweiten EM-Halbfinal zwischen England und Dänemark von heute Abend haben Prinz Charles und Herzogin Camilla die «Band of the Coldstream Guards» ins Clarence House Garden eingeladen. Und das Fussballfieber hat offenbar auch die königliche Familie erfasst – statt der üblichen Songs gab die bekannte Band die Fussballs-Hits «Three Lions on a Shirt» und «Sweet Caroline» vom Besten. Einfach wunderbar ...
    Ordnerin hält Italiens Bonucci für einen Fan
    Der Einsatz einer Ordnerin im Wembley-Stadion hat nach dem Einzug der italienischen Nationalmannschaft in EM-Final für einige Lacher gesorgt. Die Frau hielt Leonardo Bonucci offenbar für einen Fan, als der Innenverteidiger der «Azzurri» nach dem 4:2 im Elfmeterschiessen gegen Spanien direkt vor den Anhängern jubelte und dann wieder aufs Spielfeld zurückwollte. Die Ordnerin ging dazwischen und versuchte Bonucci auf den Rängen zu halten. Erst als der Juve-Spieler die Frau aufklärte, liess sie ihn gewähren.
    Morata schreibt nichts über Penalty-Missgeschick
    Alvaro Morata war die tragische Figur bei Spaniens EM-Aus gegen Italien. Der Stürmer von Juventus Turin erzielte zwar in der 80. Minute den 1:1-Ausgleich, verschoss dann aber im Penaltyschiessen den entscheidenden Elfmeter. Nach dem Spiel meldete sich der Unglücksrabe auf Instagram, über sein Missgeschick schwieg sich Morata aber aus, auch auf eine Entschuldigung verzichtete er: «Diese Gruppe hat mehr, viel mehr verdient», schrieb er nur. «Wie von ganz Spanien war es auch mein Traum, unser Traum. Ich kann nur sagen, dass ich stolz bin, Teil dieses Teams zu sein. An diejenigen, die an uns geglaubt haben, DANKE. Fussball kann manchmal sehr hart sein. Es lebe Spanien!»
    Wikinger vs Einhörner
    Könnte schwierig werden heute für die Engländer gegen Dänemark …
    Ein Finalticket für die Retter von Christian Eriksen
    Beim dramatischen Zusammenbruch von Christian Eriksen während der Partie zwischen Dänemark und Finnland sind auch Helden geboren. Sechs der Rettungskräfte, die sich unmittelbar nach dem Kollaps um den 29-Jährigen gekümmert hatten, wurden einem dänischen Bericht zufolge von der UEFA als Ehrengäste zum EM-Final nach Wembley eingeladen. Das berichtete das Fachblatt «Fagbladet Foa», das mit einem der Sanitäter gesprochen hat.
    epa09265532 Players of Denmark escort their teammate Christian Eriksen as he is stretchered off the pitch after receiving medical assistanceduring the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, 12 June 2021. EPA/Wolfgang Rattay / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

    Mehr zur EM:

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020

    1 / 99
    Die besten Bilder der EM 2020
    quelle: keystone / justin tallis / pool
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Die Stimmen zum bitteren EM-Aus der Schweiz

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Und 1, und 2, und 1, 2, 3 – PICDUMP!
    2
    «Wir mussten leiden» – Italien schlägt Spanien im Penaltyschiessen und steht im EM-Final
    3
    Diese 27 lustigen Bilder und Gifs sind alles, was du heute brauchst
    4
    Die lustige Seitenwahl vor dem Elfer-Krimi – darum trieb Chiellini seine Mätzchen mit Alba
    5
    23 unheimlich beklemmende Bilder von Städten, die aus einer Dystopie stammen könnten
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Corona-Data: Steigende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 1,16
    2
    Das Impftempo nimmt ab – jetzt wehrt sich die Spitex gegen Vorwürfe von Berset
    3
    Baerbock unter Druck: Der Traum von der grünen Kanzlerin verpufft
    4
    Betreibt bald ein Privatunternehmen Schweizer Autobahnen? Der Bund prüft den Vorschlag
    5
    Israel: Corona-Impfung weniger effektiv seit Delta-Variante ++ Bettel in «ernstem» Zustand
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    «Die Hölle ist nur ein Vorort. Was ich als Mutter erlebt habe, ist viel schlimmer»
    2
    24 Erfindungen, die kein Mensch braucht – die du aber trotzdem sehen willst
    3
    Norilsk – no fun. Das ist Russlands härteste Stadt
    4
    31 grottenschlechte Tattoos, auf die der Laser schon wartet
    5
    Der erste grüne Bundeskanzler? Robert Habeck kommt ins «Exil» in die Schweiz

    «Oh, wie ist das schön» – das Schweizer Achtelfinal-Märchen in 41 Wahnsinns-Bildern

    Bilder sagen mehr als 1000 Worte – das wollen wir beherzigen und erzählen das Achtelfinal-Märchen der Schweizer gegen Frankreich in 41 eindrucksvollen Fotos. Viel Spass beim Durchscrollen!

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel